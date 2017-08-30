“Mariah Carey allowed Vogue into her closets & they are amazing” links
  • August 30, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Mariah Carey took Vogue through her real closet. She has a separate closet just for her lingerie, people. This video is amazing. [OMG Blog]
Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone will be in Toronto next week. [LaineyGossip]
Rita Ora got a flight attendant fired. [Dlisted]
Shania Twain’s US Open outfit was confusing. [Go Fug Yourself]
This Joel Osteen interview is… enlightening. [Jezebel]
The Honest Trailer for Face/Off. [Pajiba]
Icon Kendall Jenner models lingerie sullenly. [Popoholic]
TJ Miller writes Yelp reviews, because of course. [The Blemish]
Tinsley Mortimer got a job, apparently. [Reality Tea]
Taylor Swift was in a bathtub full of real diamonds. [Wonderwall]
This is an excellent meme, people. [Buzzfeed]

Mariah Carey in Paris

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to ““Mariah Carey allowed Vogue into her closets & they are amazing” links”

  1. supersoft says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    I feel sorry for her, cant help it.

    Reply
  2. Ninks says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    I think saying Rita Ora got a flight attendant fired is incredibly misleading. She did no such thing. The woman violated company policy, they disciplined her and she quit (and then she went to The Sun looking for publicity.) It was between the FA and Virgin and at no stage had Rita Ora anything to do with her losing her job.

    Reply
  3. gemma says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Is that lighting or did they use a giant strip of dark makeup foundation to *TRY* and cover her double chin? Poor Mariah. WTF??????

    Reply
  4. ilove6kies says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    All I can see is the CRAZY contour right under her chin.
    Amazing closet but for she doesn’t look really happy at all to be honest.

    Reply
    • ida says:
      August 30, 2017 at 12:57 pm

      yes. that is what I was thinking as well. plus she talks like she is so over the whole thing but cannot help herself because she did not manage to replace her interest in clothing with something else, something more meaningful. she is stuck and I feel sorry for her.

      Reply
  5. Megan says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Sure, it’s completely excessive, but that shoe closet, DAMN!

    Reply
  6. Enough Already says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    I have no desire to aspirate a marabou feather or have a Swarovski butterfly bustier fall on my head. I’d rather hang out in Natalie Portman or Celine Dion’s closet, thank ya very much.

    Reply
  7. KiddVicious says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    She sounded more coherent than the last time I heard her speak.

    I would love to have that closet, but I have no desire for all of those clothes. I would have an amazing shoe collection, but the rest of the closet would be jeans and t-shirts. And the lingerie closet would be cotton underwear and big t-shirts for sleeping. And I would be walking around drinking red wine, not champagne.

    Reply
  8. Olive says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Only her mouth can move when she speaks. Her face is so plumped and tight it honestly looks painful!

    Reply
  9. Maria says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    The over-the-top contouring makes her look like she has a beard! And the conspicuous consumption is icky.

    Reply
  10. Anastasia says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    I have a hard time believing any single person wears all those shoes, shades, dresses. Unless she rarely ever repeats anything.

    Reply
  11. JennyJenny says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    How does one only want to wear lingerie at home when you have 6 year old children living with you? Oh Mimi…….

    Reply
  12. MeloMelo says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    It looks like a mockumentary.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment