“Mariah Carey allowed Vogue into her closets & they are amazing” links

Mariah Carey took Vogue through her real closet. She has a separate closet just for her lingerie, people. This video is amazing. [OMG Blog]
Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone will be in Toronto next week. [LaineyGossip]
Rita Ora got a flight attendant fired. [Dlisted]
Shania Twain’s US Open outfit was confusing. [Go Fug Yourself]
This Joel Osteen interview is… enlightening. [Jezebel]
The Honest Trailer for Face/Off. [Pajiba]
Icon Kendall Jenner models lingerie sullenly. [Popoholic]
TJ Miller writes Yelp reviews, because of course. [The Blemish]
Tinsley Mortimer got a job, apparently. [Reality Tea]
Taylor Swift was in a bathtub full of real diamonds. [Wonderwall]
This is an excellent meme, people. [Buzzfeed]
I feel sorry for her, cant help it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think saying Rita Ora got a flight attendant fired is incredibly misleading. She did no such thing. The woman violated company policy, they disciplined her and she quit (and then she went to The Sun looking for publicity.) It was between the FA and Virgin and at no stage had Rita Ora anything to do with her losing her job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, let’s not blame Rita. The woman who was fired only has herself to blame, and it’s not going to help her take responsibility for his misguided, unprofessional actions if the media frames it as “Rita Ora did this!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that lighting or did they use a giant strip of dark makeup foundation to *TRY* and cover her double chin? Poor Mariah. WTF??????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah that was makeup for sure…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was glued to that and wondering why MC of all people didn’t have better shading
This was a disgrace
Also why is everyone so drawn to Monroe?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I can see is the CRAZY contour right under her chin.
Amazing closet but for she doesn’t look really happy at all to be honest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes. that is what I was thinking as well. plus she talks like she is so over the whole thing but cannot help herself because she did not manage to replace her interest in clothing with something else, something more meaningful. she is stuck and I feel sorry for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, it’s completely excessive, but that shoe closet, DAMN!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no desire to aspirate a marabou feather or have a Swarovski butterfly bustier fall on my head. I’d rather hang out in Natalie Portman or Celine Dion’s closet, thank ya very much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sounded more coherent than the last time I heard her speak.
I would love to have that closet, but I have no desire for all of those clothes. I would have an amazing shoe collection, but the rest of the closet would be jeans and t-shirts. And the lingerie closet would be cotton underwear and big t-shirts for sleeping. And I would be walking around drinking red wine, not champagne.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only her mouth can move when she speaks. Her face is so plumped and tight it honestly looks painful!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed that too: I can’t tell if she has problems talking because she’s drunk, or because she cannot move her face…I don’t know how she can menage to sing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
About that singing…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The over-the-top contouring makes her look like she has a beard! And the conspicuous consumption is icky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a hard time believing any single person wears all those shoes, shades, dresses. Unless she rarely ever repeats anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How does one only want to wear lingerie at home when you have 6 year old children living with you? Oh Mimi…….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like a mockumentary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse