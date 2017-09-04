Lady Gaga’s new Malibu neighbors hate her because she’s got a crazy rooster

If you follow me on Twitter, you’ve probably seen me tweet about the situation in my backyard. I live in a suburban area, but there’s some farm land, a golf course and unspoiled wilderness close by. As such, I often get animals in my yard. Groundhogs are constantly around. Right now, it’s deer season, and a family of deer have been hanging out permanently in my yard for weeks. Add to that the fact that I’ve got new neighbors, and they brought along a bunch of chickens and a rooster. The rooster missed his old place when he first moved in, and he cried night and day for several weeks. He’s chilled out a lot since then, so we’re simpatico now. The chickens though… they literally climb the fence and hang out in my yard for a day-trip. They were hanging out in the deer lounge the other day too. I feel like I’m in a Disney movie sometimes. It’s wild working from home.

All of this to say… I relate to Lady Gaga’s neighbors. Apparently, Gaga moved into a new Malibu estate and she’s turned part of it into a chicken farm. Her neighbors hate her rooster. I feel you, neighbors.

Lady Gaga bought her Malibu beach estate for $23 million in 2014, and since then the singer has turned part of it into a farm. Now, Life & Style has learned her neighbors are not too happy about it. “Gaga’s roosters have been waking us up at the crack of dawn!” one complains to Life & Style. “We have a newborn baby, and he can’t get any sleep because that rooster is squawking away.” The 6-acre property came with a two-lane bowling alley, a saltwater swimming pool and even an eight-stall horse stable. “We don’t mind watching that beautiful white horse of hers walking around the yard,” the neighbor tells Life & Style, “but that rooster never shuts up. Who has chickens and roosters? She doesn’t live on a farm. This is a multimillion-dollar residential beach neighborhood in Malibu.”

[From Life & Style]

I feel like a rooster expert now that I’ve dealt with my rooster neighbor, so my guess is that Gaga’s rooster will calm down after a few weeks, when he becomes acclimatized to his new surroundings. I actually find that I enjoy his squawking now, when he does squawk. But yeah, those first few weeks were terrible. Then again, if I was living in a multi-million dollar Malibu property, I would be completely pissed off too. Only peasants should have to deal with COCKADOODLEDOO all day long.