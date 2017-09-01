Kaley Cuoco urges people to adopt pit bulls: ‘I’m obsessed with this kind of dog’

I can, at times, be one of those people who prefers canine interaction over human interaction, so I have to give Kaley Cuoco some props for speaking out for a dog breed that is often unfairly branded with a bad name.
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times that was published on Monday, the 37-year-old Big Bang Theory star and well-known animal lover talked about her work with the LA-based non-profit pet rescue organization Paw Works. Kaley’s passion for pet rescue began around 10 years ago when she learned about the tarnished reputation and frequent mistreatment of pit bulls. She told the Times, “I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m obsessed with this kind of dog. I just found them to be so incredible. I realized what great dogs they were, and how horribly they were seen. And I just didn’t want that to happen anymore. So it became a passion.”
Kaley’s passion led to her first rescue adoption, a pit bull mix she named Norman, of whom she admitted, “I knew right away I wanted this dog to be in my life.” Norman has become a social media celebrity of sorts, thanks to Kaley’s Instagram account, which she named after him. After Norman, Kaley adopted two more dogs, another pit bull mix she named Shirley and a terrier mix named Ruby. Kaley’s seven show horses have also been known to make an appearance on Instagram. Even though the pooches got Kaley in a bit of hot water on the fourth of July last year, there’s still an unconditional love that will never die. As Kaley put it,
”I live by this saying,” she said, “I don’t know who quoted it, but it’s like: Who rescued who?”
She paused for a moment.
“And I just think it’s the sweetest thing,” she continued, “Because it’s true. It changes your life.”
Not only has Kaley been dishing about dogs, she also chatted about her human partner, equestrian Karl Cook earlier this week. During an event for Panera Bread on Wednesday, the actress was asked about her 26-year-old beau and she replied, “He’s great.” Fortunately, Karl is also a dog lover. Kaley declared to PEOPLE, “He’s got a big bulldog and many horses and luckily, I found a guy who likes dogs as much as me. That’s on my number one list — ‘Must love dogs!’”
As for talk that Karl might be “the one,” Kaley said, “Aw! I’m open to anything. I don’t know what the path is going to take, but I’m very happy right now.”
I wanted to be snarky, but I can’t. I love dogs so much and admire Kaley for adopting three pups and lending her support to a rescue organization. I have friends who own pit bulls and post a lot of images and articles on Facebook about how pitties are abused and treated terribly and it breaks my heart. I’m glad she’s using her voice to try and change opinions about this unfairly maligned breed. Now, if she could just move on from BBT…I just can’t with that show.
Good for her! Pitbulls are THE BEST and have proven time and again that they don’t deserve a bad reputation.
Just read the stories about the Vicktory dogs! Horribly abused in Michael Vick’s fighting ring, they went on to show the world how loving and forgiving dogs can be. They became awesome family dogs!
http://stories.barkpost.com/vicktory-dogs/
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/arin-greenwood/how-a-pit-bull-can-change-the-world-the-incredible-legacy-of-ray-the-vicktory-dog_b_7353974.html
I found a beautiful pit bull on the streets a couple of weeks ago. She was so sweet. I had her for about a week and she got along with my husky and cat. I wanted to keep her but fortunately I found her owners who missed her terribly. We still visit her. I’ve had two pit bulls in my life and they were very sweet dogs.
I still can’t stand Vic for what he did. I donate to Pit Bulls and Paroles. It’s great what they do for those dogs.
They get a bad rap. But in my area i think a lot of people dont get them because home insurance companies dont give policies or jack up prices on any of the bully breeds.
It seems like she should encourage people to research pit bulls and say they have an un deserved reputation for violence. Not everyone is equipped to be a pit bull owner and it turns in to a bad situation for the dog and the people. Temper your comments, not everyone needs to adopt one, that’s a bad idea but people looking into to getting a dog maybe should look into pit bulls even if they would not have before.
You are exactly right. Pits are the most amazing dogs for the RIGHT owners. They need lots of training and exercise.
My blue nose pit is laying on my feet right now. He’s the best dog I’ve ever had, he literally saved my life last year. I slipped on some ice while we were out in the evening and cracked my head on the ground, knocking me unconscious. My boy leapt into action and got help. After getting one of my neighbors attention, he laid on me to keep me warm while my neighbor called an ambulance. I adopted him when he was a littler pupper and I’ve never had such a loyal companion. He’s the best boy.
I love the big bang theory. I know it’s cool to mock it on the internet, especially over at the AV Club, but it makes me laugh and feel good. So to each their own. Oh, and I hate pit bulls. Isn’t it great we don’t all have to be the same?
I don’t like people who hate pit bulls. Wow, you’re right , it is great that we all don’t have to be the same.
I am a dog lover and its not that I don’t like pit bulls its that I really do dislike some of thier owners. Owning a pit bull comes with some responsibility to engage in the services of a dog trainer and to understand the dogs temperament and learn how to manage control thier dog no (matter how sweet thier disposition they can snap ) .Also some people deliberately raise them to be cross for bragging purposes and then can’t control them
I have seen and heard of way too many stories of little children and other dogs being mauled and killed whilst the owners stand aroun screaming can’t control them and all they have to say is but but he was so sweet I don’t know what happened .
There is some amount of selfishness and entitlement about people who do not take understanding /managing thier pet versus the safety of other people and animals into account
I’m with you, V4Real! I will rain down an un-Godly f’ing firestorm against anyone who talks shit about my boy. Don’t bully my bully!
@Darla: Same here! I love BBT, except for the annoying fact that none of the actors even pretend to eat during meal scenes — they’ve all been stabbing their plates with their forks for 10 years and it makes me BATTY.
I’m not a fan of pit bulls, though I’m sure in many cases their aggressiveness is due to past abuse, bad treatment, etc. But then I’ve never heard of, say, a golden retriever going rogue and biting off someone’s face. Not saying it couldn’t happen, Just sayin’.
Funny enough in temperament test Pit Bull breed dogs (it’s really a set of physical characteristic that include around 50 different breed but I’m talking ones most commonly labeled as Pitbulls) do better than golden retrievers.
@Alix it has happen and many times. People have been attacked by Golden Retrivers. Someone downthread shared their story of being bit by one. I knew a lady was attacked by her friend’s retriver. But just go on YouTube and you will see videos of Golden Retrivers attacking people.
Any breed of dog can attack or bite someone, not just pits.
Haha, I know! I definitely notice that they never eat too.
Yep, don’t like them either and I’m not afraid to admit I don’t understand the obsession with them. My roommate’s (very friendly and cute) pit bull mix jumped on me and bit my arm so hard I was bruised for a month. They simply just make me nervous. And I’m an animal lover who donates and adopted a rescue. To each her own indeed.
Let me start by saying that I am very much a dog lover. I support animal welfare but not the animal rights agenda pushed by PETA, H$U$, and the A$PCA.
BUT true pit bulls and pit bull mixes are NOT a good dog choice for the vast majority of people. Pit bull terriers are very often aggressive towards other dogs. Some are aggressive towards humans – and not just strangers. And while this may be a very unpopular opinion among animal rights types, not all dogs can be saved and rehabilitated. Not all can become awesome family pets with love and training. Some simply must be euthanized in order to protect the lives of humans and other animals.
I am glad her rescue dogs have worked out well for her, but that does not mean everyone should immediately run out and adopt pit bulls. The first step in integrating an animal successfully into one’s home is to be a responsible owner. Do your research, determine what you can live with and what are dealbreakers, get good training and support, and be realistic.
It’s so true. As a very young child I lived next door to pitbull owners. Their backyard abutted ours, and they kept two pitbulls in a cage back there. Well, they escaped. They were on our front lawn and the first thing they did was try and kill my neighbor’s german shepard, a friendly dog who ran over, I suppose drawn by the pitbulls, I don’t know, I was so young, a child. But I vividly remember them attacking the german shepard. My mom and aunt opened the screen door and called out to the german shepard, and she ran into our house. The police came and I will never forget they told my mom and aunt “you shouldn’t have done that”. Why? Because what would you have done if the other dogs got in instead? But my mom couldn’t watch them tear apart the shepard.
Anyway, my entire childhood I had one reoccurring nightmare. It was about those dogs. Escaping. Oftentimes I would dream they squeezed in under my bedroom door.
I cannot stand when people tell me how I MUST feel about pit bulls.
+1000
@Darla I’m sorry you had to witness that as a young child. I have my own nightmare pitbull story, but I just can’t share it as it’s too early and writing it out will no doubt upset me, plus I don’t want to get attacked by pit apologists. But yeah, I have nightmares too.
These dogs are not sweet precious angels that are just misunderstood. That’s my opinion and I’m allowed to have it.
ANY animal that is mistreated and kept in a cage and never socialized with other animals can be dangerous. Blaming the breed is not the answer. If you don’t want pitbulls that’s fine, but tarnishing the whole breed because of one incident you witnessed is pretty unfair.
Ironically, some of the most abused pitbulls are still the most inclined to seeking human care and affection. Here is a police sheriff discovering dozens of dogs tied up in the woods, who in theory should be “aggressive”.
https://www.facebook.com/PolkCoPD/videos/857833627723993/?hc_ref=ARSiSTelrITLI1-TPi9OVGRuTmDKnsYuWndQqnr5PS_MygUBC4f7HAnx_M7m-gwTq2g
It’s fine to not want a breed in your life, but breed discrimination leads to more animal suffering all around.
That just goes to show that your neighbors were very bad dog owners. Can’t blame the dogs for the way they were handled. And you’re right not everyone should have a pit and not every pit can be saved . Though their are quite a few who can be saved. I applaud your mom for saving that pup
That sounds awful for you, Darla, sympathy to you and Maria. I love dogs but I would not get a pitbull, especially a rescued one. I don’t really care if some people think that’s unfair to this breed.
Darla,
Shouldn’t you feel worse about people who keep their dogs caged in their back yard?
It is true that any unsocialized, untrained, mistreated animal can become unmanageable and aggressive. But pit bulls were bred for aggression. It is not discrimination against the breed to say so; it is just fact.
I should also point out that many rescues and shelters usually name any dog that resembles a pit bull terrier as a pit bull or bully mix. The less reputable ones will even come up with tragic backstories. The fact of the matter is that very few of these dogs come from anyone associated with dogfighting. They just are not all that many so-called “bait dogs” alive, much less in a shelter environment.
I think of Pitbulls and other more aggressive or independent dogs as Expert level dogs. A Golden Retriever is harder to mess up that a Rotty or Pibble, and the consequences are greatly different.
Once again, she shows that she is an idiot. Pit bulls are not a good choice of dog for many people. Pit bulls need someone who has time to spend with them and time to work on training them. They are not a good choice for busy people and busy families.
…I feel like that should apply to all dogs. No time? Don’t get a dog.
Amen. I gave up on holidays cos i have a senior dog. I cannot just leave her.
As for pit bulls, they can be lovely dogs but they need the right person. People turned them into beasts but dogs in general are capable of so much love. I trust them. But i would’t put them next.to kids. Cos kids can annoy any breed
Very good point @Amanduh! I actually have accumulated seven rescues; two pit bulls, one pit mix, two chihuahuas, one lab mix and a weimaranar – all with horrific backstories. I work from home (on a big, secluded property next to a forest) so have a lot of interaction with my doggies during the day and there is a lot of supervision! All dogs require attention and consistent reaffirmation. All big, strong dogs, which pit bulls generally are, need constant socialisation, entertainment and rules. This is because having a badly behaved big dog has much more serious consequences than a badly behaved little one.
My smallest dog is a 2.5 kg chihuahua and she has aggressive tendencies brought on by fear and insecurity. We’re working on it, but if she was a big dog then it’d be a lot more problematic.
My point is, it isn’t how you raise them – this does a disservice to dogs in shelters – but character depends on the individual dog. With a big dog especially, you have to put the time in as an owner. With a small dog it’s the same. However, the consequences if you neglect your small dog are probably going to be less for other humans.
True to a point. But pit bulls are high maintenance. Other types of dogs don’t necessarily need the same focus, but still need your time.
I’m glad there are other people that don’t obsess over these dogs like she does. If you like them, fine, but don’t attack people who don’t, which I have gone through with pit bull owners. I don’t get offended and attack people who don’t like Yorkies. I mean, if you don’t like Yorkies or yappy dogs, it’s your perogitive just like it’s mine to not like pits.
Also when you push for one dog to get adopted and make that dog out to be special, it’s unfair to all the other dogs out there that also need homes. All dogs are special in the eyes of their owners. And every person is different and should really research what breed would be most compatible with them and their lifestyle before adopting.
+1000!
I have mixed feelings on this. I love dogs. Like I LOOOOVE dogs (more than a lot of humans) and I am 100% for adopting and giving dogs good homes. As for pitbulls specifically, I want so badly to be able to think, yes they’re sweet and gentle and misunderstood and everybody should have one. However…
I have neighbors across the street from me who have one and he is a family dog–licks peoples’ feet, lapdog, hunts for lizards in the bushes, all the cutesy dog stuff. Real sweet dog. We were over at their house one night watching a game and my toddler son was sitting on the carpet next to my feet. The dog had been normal and friendly all night and my son was not touching him or bothering him in the slightest. But suddenly the dog stood in front of him and froze and lifted one paw (like he’d spotted a target) and he just lunged at him. He didn’t actually bite him, but he nipped at him. For NO reason at all. I still get a sick feeling every time I think about it because it happened so fast and that dog could’ve torn my little boy’s throat out right in front of me if he’d wanted to. Why he decided in that moment to look at my son like he was a pork chop, I will never know.
This is why I have mixed feelings.
Just reading that story made me nervous. I get nervous about dogs around kids. No matter what breed
Same here. Reading that I was so nervous. I feel the same way about dogs around my children. Some more than others. A little yappy dog is less likely to do extreme damage in a second than larger breeds.
Me too, Jillian. I’m very uncomfortable around them and am very sweaty and nervous during every family function with my inlaws. They actually bring their own dogs to family events, and in a small house, it makes me very uneasy to have them around my son. Dogs are not babysitters. They are animals. I have had family members bring their pets over to our house, even though we have specifically said we are pet free because of my husband’s allergies.
I hear you! A similar thing happened to me and I am very wary among pit bulls. I was told “it’s just a friendly nip”, but I have scar from the incident. There is no way I would let my son play with one, or ever be alone with one. The chances are just too great.
I’ve had this exact same thing happen to me with my brother’s bull terrier. And at age 11 I was chased down on my bike and bit on my calf by a golden retriever as I was delivering a neighbor’s newspaper.
Animals are unpredictable. This is not specific to pit bulls–ANY dog has the capacity to flip on a switch. True, many of them never do but that doesn’t change the fact that they are capable of it–even the sweetest breed.
I think the difference for a lot of people is the damage a Pit-bull can incur. They have razor sharp teeth and very strong jaws and bodies. They were bread to do that. Just physiologically, your chances of survival are better if you’re fighting off a Golden Retriever than a Pit-Bull.
If I found myself using the word obsessed as much as this chick does I’d seek therapy AND a thesaurus.
20 years in the veterinary field and I would take working with a pittie over a german shepard, min pin, chow…ANY DAY. ANY dog can bite – these just happen to be really powerful dogs so when they bite it is a BIG deal. They are not the right dog for everyone but they have been SO unfairly demonized and that often times is what people are raising awareness about. Last I heard dachshunds were the breed with the most bite incidents…I once heard about a dachshund that dragged a baby out of it’s crib…no joke.
My vet says the same thing. I have a pit and a dachshund. My dachshund has bitten everyone and hates most other dogs while my pit is the sweetest, goofiest thing.
Thank you so much! I work in rescue and I too have herd Dachsunds are the most likely to bite. They tend to be very dominant. My weenie mix rules my home and my pit bull. In my time in rescue the worst damage we have had by a dog to a person was by a small terrier type dog. The dog had some food issues and its foster (who knew this) bent down to correct him when he was eating and he turned around and attacked biting all up her arm, neck, and face. This dog weighed less than 20 lbs. No Pitbulls aren’t for everyone but they score very well on temperament test, better than labs, and goldens, and are still the most euthanized breed across America largely due to misinformation.
I don’t like Pitt bulls, Rottweilers, or Dobermens. Interestingly enough they are usually considered in the vicious dog breeds and most apartments that have a limit on breed rules always include these. I know the whole, “it’s not the dog, it’s the owner” theory is true (we had a vicious German Shepard growing up thanks to my dad), but they just scare me. When I was about 10 years old a Rottweiler charged at me and ever since then dogs like that and pits (due to their reps) have caused me to not like them. I guess you could say I’m a little racist against those types of dogs lol.
Unfortunately, sometimes it IS the dog. I have known some owners that moved heaven and earth to try to rehabilitate unstable dogs, and they eventually had to give up and euthanize them. It was better than letting them live in kennels with little contact for the rest of their lives.
One of the main issues with pits is their giant jaws. Any dog can bite. But if a pit bites you they tightly hold you in their powerful jaws and do serious damage. They kill people!
I love dogs, but if pits were banned and went extinct I would be fine with it. Why risk it when there are so many other adorable mutts out there that need homes?
I agree with most of what has been written here. I am a dog lover but pit bulls are definitely not for everyone/every family.
It’s always heart-warming to hear about successful pit bull adoptions, but I don’t agree with blanket declarations that everyone should adopt one. Thanks to many irresponsible humans that have damaged this breed, pit bulls are not for everyone.
A woman was mauled to death recently in Bozeman by two dogs, a pit bull and a pit bull cross. The dogs belonged to her tenant and it sounds like she knew them well enough. I have to say I’m very cautious with pit bulls, German shepherds, chows, Akitas, Chesapeake bay retrievers and Rottweilers. I worked at an animal shelter for several years full time before attending nursing school and really encourage people to research dog breeds before adopting.
When adopting, I think people need to assess each dog as an individual first and foremost. There are lots of pit bulls that are great dogs. That said, I think it makes sense to take breed traits into account too.
Tia Torres (Pit Bulls and Parolees) wrote a great Facebook post on pit bulls and the prevalence of dog aggression in the breed. I LOVE her honesty and think it’s so important – even more so if you love the breed:
https://m.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.10150298800276143.330597.172286261142&type=3
I think they’re very fairly maligned. Their maltreatment (and I am thinking specifically of those who abuse these dogs and use them for dogfighting) is, of course, terrible, but this dog has been bred to be aggressive outside their family sphere, they have been bred for strength, and they have been bred for tenacity. When they account for a hugely disproportionate amount of attacks and fatal attacks, and when so many have stories of calm, unbothered pit bulls suddenly becoming aggressive, and when so many of us have read stories of pit bulls suddenly snapping and killing a toddler… nope. The malignment is sensible. I don’t advocate for their destruction or anything, but I sure don’t like seeing them in my neighborhood.
My feelings exactly.
She doesn’t come off here as very bright. Pitts can be sweet dogs, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have their issues. Even many advocates for them admit this – they tend to have naturally high prey drives, which means they tend to go after smaller animals. They also tend to be very strong and can hurt vulnerable people without any intention to do so. What I hate are the apologists who can never admit that the breed has a mixed track record and maybe should be limited to experienced owners. And I do not believe they should be in homes with cats or small children. One of my co-workers has 3 Pitts and a toddler, and she openly admits the dogs nip her son, but says that they only do it when he grabs them and it helps him learn. I think that is ridiculous.
That sounds like child abuse to me Sam and I think you should consider taking it further.
Please, please call the aithorities without delay. The bitch should be sterilized and I don’t mean the pitbull.
ANY dog can bite or be unpredictable, I understand people’s fear of pits. The media is great at sharing every negative pitbull story there is. We have to make an effort to find the positive stories, but once you do they are everywhere, and I defy anyone not to fall in love when they watch videos of this former bait dog Calista the pitbull
https://www.facebook.com/CalistathePitBull/
I am actually really sad I can never adopt one in the U.K., they banned them, and hey guess what, people started abusing and stigmatizing the next best thing, the staffordshire bull terrier. The problem is PEOPLE not dogs.
All due respect, you’re promoting a partial truth. Of course any breed of dog can bite. But if you dig a little deeper, you would notice that if you look at FATAL dog attacks, Pitt bulls are implicated in the vast majority of fatal attacks (there’s no hard number, but the estimates are between 80 to 90 percent of fatal attacks involve pitts in the United states). It’s denialism to pretend that the breed is just like any other. They are very strong, very powerful and have largely been bred for aggressive action, sadly. Can individual dogs be sweethearts if raised right? Sure, but that doesn’t negate the stuff I cited above. I don’t believe in banning them, simply because I do not think it will work. But I think too many people are in denial about them as well.
“The media is great at sharing every negative pitbull story there is”
That’s the understatement of the year. The “media” shares this stores because they occur frequently and it is mostly pit bulls causing human fatalities.
I was attacked by my aunt & uncle’s pit when I was less than two years old. Luckily I don’t remember anything but I still have scars on one side of my face because the dog went straight for my head. I was too young to walk and didn’t do anything to provoke it either. After it was put down they got a pair of dobermans and gifted us the female one. And I have to say that she was the most gentle and patient creature ever despite the dangerous breed label.
2016 stats.
31 U.S. dog bite-related fatalities occurred in 2016. Despite being regulated in Military Housing areas and over 900 U.S. cities, pit bulls contributed to 71% (22) of these deaths. Pit bulls make up about 6% of the total U.S. dog population.
My friend has a pit bull and he is a love but my god this dog is energetic and STRONG af.
Now, my friend is VERY good with Pit Bulls–volunteered at a shelter for years and rehabilitated them through consistent training to get them adopted. Many times the dogs were returned due to bites, unfortunately. When that happened, the Pit would be considered “unadoptable” and have to be put down sadly.
Anyway, I got the dog a rope toy for xmas and it was…really intimidating to see him playing with it. He has a really large cranium–the biggest I’ve ever seen on a Pit–and a super-strong jaw. I honestly didn’t know how to handle him and I’m usually a pro with animals. He was just so freaking strong– pure muscle. My friend is really great with him though-she knows exactly how to handle him, to calm how down, to dominate him, etc. She’s also a bigger person and I think that her larger stature also helps.
I don’t fault people for being fearful of Pits, but I do feel terribly for these dogs who often ARE victims of irresponsible breeding and most often end up languishing for months in shelters. As it is, our shelters here are overrun with Pits. Just sad…
Thank you for the facts instead of anecdotal stories of people’s lovely pits.
I think people grossly underestimated the time commitment required for a dog then bad things happen. I have a very active Doberman Hound mix that needs to be run EVERY DAY regardless of weather. I am a runner so that isn’t a problem because I needed a running g partner. But he would be a nightmare for a less active family. You need to match your personality and activity level to the right dog and be realistic.
I agree 100% for this. So many people get a dog based on looks and not personality.
Pit bull ownership should be made illegal in the US. They are involved in a majority of fatal attacks on humans and other dogs and no, it’s not “the way they are raised”.
Ann, that is simply not true.
When dogs do attack many times they are labeled incorrectly as pit bulls. The term “Pit Bull” is really a blanket term that covers around 40 different breeds of dogs. Think if we called all retreviers of any sort Labs. Please look into this dangerously incorrect statement before you spread it around, sentiments like this have led to the Euthanasia of thousands of innocent dogs in my home state of Texas alone.
I’ve had four pits at different times in my life; at their core, they are just big slobbery lovers, but they come from working lines of dogs and require daily exercise to get out all the wiggles and help them focus on training. They have a strong prey drive which gets them in trouble with small animals and little people and they play hard but they can be trained.
You need to give them a job, teach them how to do it and be consistent.
Tl;dr: pits are wonderful if you have the time, space, and dedication to train and play with them. They are high maintenance in that regard and not suitable for most peoples’ lifestyle.
I found my pit on the streets one night coming home from the movies. I had just recently lost my two golden retrievers and I was devastated, I always stop when I see stray dogs to see if I can help and she jumped right into my car; she was in such bad shape we didn’t think she was going to make it, I was going to take her to a shelter the next day but as injured as she was and being a pitbull I didn’t think they would even give her a chance and just put her down, got in touch with a non-kill shelter and they took her in but asked us to foster her because they were full, first month was awful she was so sick and also because of my recent loss I didn’t want to get attached, fast foward to three years later and she’s one of the best dogs ever! Obviously I failed as a foster parent lol I have never seen her being agressive, not even once. She loves everyone (except squirrels, they are THE enemy! She’s on window squirrel patrol as I type this) she thinks is her duty to say hello to everyone she encounters and being a pit some people are wary but she usually wins them over! I am so lucky to have her in my life.
We have a lab mix mutt who was a rescue from the streets. I had a dog growing up-but this puppy has turned me into the biggest dog lover. Seeing the pictures of the dogs in Hurricane Harvey being rescued just make me cry.
