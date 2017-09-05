Seriously, why is Prince George going to commute an hour every day for school?

Prince George of Cambridge starts his big-boy school this week, and the plan, before Duchess Kate announced her pregnancy, was that his parents will both be on hand to pose for photos outside of the school, and then there will be a reception for all of the new kids at Thomas’s Battersea School. The headmaster of the school is already giving interviews about how the school helps kids, and their parents too, and it basically sounds like a haven for helicopter parents. No judgment, I guess – I had a tough time adjusting to kindergarten too, apparently, but with some tough love, I worked through my issues. Kids are resilient, especially when they have supportive parents. Which brings me to this column in the Daily Mail by Rachel Johnson. Johnson basically says what I said when the school choice was first announced: why are the Cambridges sending George to a school that is a 30-minute drive from Kensington Palace? Some highlights from Johnson’s piece:

As a battle-hardened veteran of the London school run, not to mention the endless kiddy parties and sports events to which one has to fetch and ferry, I’m also thinking that Battersea is a far cry from Kensington Palace. To be precise, it is three-and-a-half miles away across the capital’s clotted carriageways. Prince George is four. Are the Cambridges insane? Like everyone else, I assumed their first-born would be toddling off this week to somewhere a hop, skip and a jump from home so his little friends would be on hand for those all-important play dates, weekend activities, carol services, Nativity plays and so on. His dad went to Wetherby Prep and so did naughty Uncle Harry. The boys in their uniforms there look like crosses between Just William and the Duke of Windsor, it’s highly rated and hyper-local. I thought the tom-toms about Wetherby being the Prince’s first school sounded spot-on. In their shoes, I’d have gone for it, too, though I might have been tempted by the CofE primary down the road, St Mary Abbots. It was good (and safe) enough for the Camerons’ children, and just think of the fantastic PR for the modernising Royals if they’d decided not to send their kids to private school, thus perpetuating our educational apartheid system… but still. Unlikely. Even in 2017. And then it was announced that young George was not going to Wetherby or one of the other nearby Poncey Preps. He was going even further than most London cabbies are willing to venture: south of the Thames. According to Google maps, last Friday at 3.30pm, ie before term has even started, it would have taken 36 minutes (‘heavy traffic as usual’, the directions advised) for the weary Prince to return home after his long day in the pottery room or on his tricycle on the rooftop playground of his Battersea school. From Wetherby? Three minutes. …I can’t get past the sheer inconvenience of the arrangement – not just for the Royal pupil and parents, but for everyone. Unless the cops clear the roads twice daily and whoosh our wee laddie in a blue-flashing-light convoy of cars and outriders, he will spend well over an hour in traffic every day. Should other ‘road-users’ really be delayed on their own business by a special Prince William Lane, all to get a four-year-old, albeit a very special one, to ‘circle time?’

[From The Daily Mail]

See? I’m not the only one who thinks this arrangement is insane, at least. It’s one thing if you’re in the middle of the countryside, with farms all around and only one school close by. Then it’s understandable to have that kind of commute to and from school. But they’re in the middle of London, one of the biggest and most sprawling cities in the world. William and Kate are going out of their way to send George to a school that is 30 minutes away from their London homebase, Kensington Palace, for no real reason. Even if Thomas’s Battersea was just the best of the best… then it still wouldn’t really make sense. The only way this makes sense in any way is if this is yet another scheme to avoid work…? And taken with Kate’s pregnancy… I don’t know.