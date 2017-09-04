The Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant again & canceling all her events

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Poland

Ha, all of us were like “Us Weekly doesn’t have any scoop” last week. Us Weekly got the last laugh! Honestly, it was as predictable as Totally ‘80s secretary styling on the Duchess of Cambridge: Kate is pregnant! Just in time to get out of becoming a full-time royal!!! It’s truly a magical time to be a duchess. Literally, this week was supposed to be the beginning of William and Kate really buckling down and picking up more royal work. Kate HAD to get pregnant!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting a third child, Kensington Palace has announced. The announcement was made as the duchess was forced to cancel an engagement on Monday because of extreme morning sickness, or hyperemesis gravidarum.

In a statement, Kensington Palace said: “Their royal highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, the duchess is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. Her royal highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road children’s centre in London today. The duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.”

[From The Guardian]

Going from memory, Kate’s hyperemesis gravidarum wasn’t that bad with her second pregnancy – Kate managed to keep up some semblance of a schedule well into her third trimester, and reportedly the pregnancy and labor with Charlotte was very easy compared to the first pregnancy. It could just be that Kate gets sick as a dog in the first trimester but feels a lot better in the later months. Anyway… everyone said that she was the one who wanted a third kid (and that William did not). I think she scheduled it perfectly, in Waity-Time. She now has a perfect excuse to not even bother with that whole “full time royal” business. How tedious!

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge official visit to Poland - Day 1

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

355 Responses to “The Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant again & canceling all her events”

  1. RBC says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:04 am

    I wonder if Pippa will announce she is also pregnant? Wasn’t there a post about the sisters wanting to be pregnant at the same time?

    Reply
  2. Ceire says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:04 am

    All shade aside, congrats to them both! They do make cute babies, I’ll give ‘em that.

    Reply
  3. Sixer says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:08 am

    My scenario:

    Normal Bill has come to the conclusion he’s going to pass on the throne when the time comes, so they’ve decided to have a full rugby XV of children and will institute a Royal Hunger Games to see which of them inherits the sparkly hat when daddy takes an early retirement

    Reply
  4. my3cents says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:09 am

    Surprised? Anyone?
    If Willnot could get pregnant and get out of his duties he would as well.

    Reply
  5. Shirleygail says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Maybe they are thinking that decreasing her public availability now will increase her value later when Wm is King and she is Queen (does she become his Queen?). The kids will be older, etc.
    I believe she’s been open about wanting three from the beginning, as she comes from a family of three herself. And obviously the reward (kid) vs being really ill for 2-3 months…..well, women ‘forget’ how bad it ever was what with hormones, etc. (hence, we keep having kids at all)…I don’t give shade for this. BUT if Wm distinctly said “I don’t want more kids” then this is irresponsible of him for not getting a vasectomy and he doesn’t get to be a jerk about it. Neither do we, really……

    Reply
  6. LAK says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Weight gain? Check. Very obvious sign that this was being planned because chica never gains weight except to conceive.

    Then again, pesky full time royal duties. How to avoid?

    Tick for Kate, but what about William. How will he avoid royal duties this time?

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      September 4, 2017 at 7:36 am

      Sympathy pains? Assisting with the two children?

      Reply
    • Katydid20 says:
      September 4, 2017 at 7:36 am

      The only time she is keen to do anything is when she is trying to get out of work.

      Here’s to 2 years of no royal duties!

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      September 4, 2017 at 8:24 am

      If she really had HG either time then she would have not been able to leave the house for the entire pregnancy. She just has the regular morning sickness that most women have. People were saying in previous post that this is normally the time of year her other pregnancies were announced so this was perfect timing.

      I wonder if she got pregnant right after Catherine Quinn was hired.

      Reply
      • LAK says:
        September 4, 2017 at 8:33 am

        Poor Catherine Quinn. Whatever is she going to do for the next 2-3yrs?

        Unless of course she will be paid in full to effectively have a sabbatical doing her own thing and quits just when the 2/3yrs are up.

      • Shelly says:
        September 4, 2017 at 8:42 am

        I had HG and even though I was vomiting 10-15 times a day every damn day of my pregnancies til I delivered, with days spent in hospital to re-hydrate, I worked til I was 7 months both times. Full time. and the second pregnancy also got my kid ready took my kid to school and picked him up.
        I pretty much wanted to die, but I still got shit done, because I had no other choice.

        Not that I don’t think Kate is full of crap, I do. But I just wanted to point out plenty of us barf out our lungs multiple times a day everyday while pregnant and still get our shit done.

      • Esmom says:
        September 4, 2017 at 8:48 am

        Shelly, wow, hats off to you. The only person I know who had HG had to quit her job and spend some time in the hospital. I’ve always wondered if Kate really gets HG.

      • Goats on the Roof says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:09 am

        I had a friend with HG and she couldn’t manage a job, so big hats off to you.

        I think some people forget with Kate’s previous pregnancies, she was too sick for work-related things but just fine for shopping or a trip to Mustique. That’s why I don’t think she has HG, just regular morning sickness she milks for all its worth.

      • Nic919 says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:28 am

        @Shelly props to you for pushing through a difficult illness and still getting work done. It shows a lot of character, something princess pea does not have.

      • PrincessK says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:39 am

        When I was pregnant I used to vomit so much that I used to bring up blood. I was really scared because I thought I was going to lose the baby but the doctor said the blood came from my throat because the violent vomiting was making it bleed, it wasn’t morning sickness it was ‘all day sickness’. People do say that being sick is a sign of a strong baby or pregnancy but for me it was the worst part of being pregnant, worse than the actual birth because the vomiting went on for months and really stopped only after about five months.

      • PrincessK says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:42 am

        I vomited through three pregnancies. With my head constantly stuck down a toilet bowl…..this Kate business is making the memories come back and Iam reliving it all again.

      • minx says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:49 am

        PrincessK, I can relate! I would vomit suddenly and violently–all day, every day. I vomited so hard I was incontinent, so badly that with my second baby I hoped I would miscarry so that I could be over the misery. (Thank god I didn’t) I had to plan my days around vomiting. People who have never been through it don’t understand how it takes over your whole life.

      • Malificent says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:58 am

        Kate may not technically have HG, but I think the palace wants choose to a more discreet Latin term because “technicolor yawn” or even “continously vomiting” are not very dignified.

        And, to be fair, I know women with HG who were extremely ill for their entire pregnancy. But I also know plenty of women who were severely nauseated for only the first 3 or 4 months. And with a public job where you have to worry about tossing your cookies on someone’s shoes, I can see where these events would be an issue. Most of us don’t have several hundred people and cameras present when we’re working.

        I do think Kate is lazy and happy to weasel out of the service portion of her job, but I don’t think it’s a huge stretch that public functions would be difficult for the first few months.

      • Soothie says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:23 am

        ARE you an expert in HG? Which academic , peer-reviewed journal are you getting your info from?

      • Royalsparkle says:
        September 4, 2017 at 3:37 pm

        Within days grinning at Di garden walkabout she is soooo sick to skip Mondays meet greet. This is an excuse too for carol to be ever present at KP – with Nanny Maria staff foctors around – yuk!

    • AnonAlmostMom says:
      September 4, 2017 at 9:12 am

      Same pattern every time: gains weight to conceive, then cuts her hair or otherwise gets a new ‘look’ once she’s pregnant to distract from the other physical changes. I knew she was pregnant when she chopped off the sausage curls.

      So I’m 12 weeks pregnant, and we’re getting ready to tell our family and friends and coworkers. I also work full time in a technical/professional role, my husband works long hours at his advisory role, and we have zero household help at home. I don’t have the option of not going back to work after mat leave, and I WANT to go back to work. I’m really, really dreading having my pregnancy and my life compared to Kate’s for the next six months by people who don’t know better (ahem, MIL).

      Reply
    • Royalsparkle says:
      September 4, 2017 at 9:34 am

      +1

      Also too much Prince Henry Sparkle news. Im surprised whiny bill ot isnt surferring from HG. But wait. Something will come up to retreat ti sectet AH Forest.

      Remove THE Line and WULLNOT CANNIT Midfeltons from the RF Firm – millions in tax funds Duchy. All the status and perks to Prince Henry sparkles.

      Take a look how busy potential King Henry will be. And countng .

      Reply
    • M4lificent says:
      September 4, 2017 at 1:03 pm

      @Soothie. My “evidence” is anecdotal, but I have known more than one woman who is severely ill in the first trimester, but not in later trimesters. Just as I have known women who were severely ill during their entire pregnancy. Or, a friend who was pregnant with twins and didn’t have any nausea at all. My point was that every woman is different and every pregnancy is different for the same woman and there is no “normal”. Knowing that does not require statistically significant clinical studies.

      And please note that I said that Kate MAY not have HG. I used a modal because I don’t know whether or not she does have HG. And the primary point of that comment wasn’t whether or not she actually has HG, but that the palace is likely to choose the most courteous-sounding term to discuss a messy illness — regardless of whether it is an absolutely medically accurate description of her condition.

      Reply
  7. dodgy says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Ugh. I find it interesting that she’s having a kid in the middle of the Tories cocking up the whole Brexit process. We can’t afford to look after the kids and the NHS for the poor children that are here, but the costs for this kid is going to be expensive.

    It’s one thing if Kate was a private citizen; her womb is her own, but having a third kid because of her duties to the crown and country were on the table seems like a piss take.

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      September 4, 2017 at 7:20 am

      My first thought was… hoi! #rapeclause!

      Reply
      • Hoopjumper says:
        September 4, 2017 at 7:43 am

        @sixer Can you elaborate on that for the Americans, please? The hashtag and what you said below about “limited to two”.

      • Sixer says:
        September 4, 2017 at 7:53 am

        If you’re low paid in the UK, you qualify for welfare payments to top up your income. A rough US equivalent would be the food stamps program (but ours is a cash transfer). It’s a complicated calculation based on circumstances, including number of children in the family, disabilities, etc. The government has recently amended it so that the calculation will only include a maximum of two children. Unless the mother can prove that a third child is the product of rape.

        (Clearly there are all sorts of other problems associated with disclosing rape at a time not of a woman’s choosing and to a punitive government agency, and creating a paper trail that makes that fact obvious to the child itself. Or, indeed, of even proving rape when the conviction rates are so abysmal. But for the purposes of this conversation – the UK state attempts to limit the reproductive rights of state supported poor people but not state supported royal people).

      • dodgy says:
        September 4, 2017 at 8:25 am

        @Sixer – yep.

      • Esmom says:
        September 4, 2017 at 8:49 am

        Sixer, wow, I had no idea. Thanks for the info.

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:07 am

        I didn’t know that. I was going to try to be kinder to her but I can’t with this knowledge. The timing and the fact that they won’t work makes this very difficult to support. Who knows how Brexit will affect the British economy? How much austerity can the UK endure?

        A poor woman has to suffer but the woman who receives the most taxpayer funding than perhaps any other woman in the UK is exempt. She doesn’t even bother doing charity work for women and children. Where was she during all the tragedies that have happened in the last 6 months?

        She wants to ape Diana but only with ugly dresses since that takes no effort but where it counts, work ethic and compassion, she fails on an epic scale.
        With all of Diana’s shortcomings and lack of academic intelligence, she was probably one of the most brilliant PR strategists of all time. Waity and Hyacinth along with Billy B Normal are the exact opposite.
        In this global climate nonetheless. smdh

      • Sixer says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:41 am

        I don’t think that government-orchestrated austerity should stop them having a third (or fourth, or fifth, or or or) child. But I also don’t think a country that allows poverty pay for millions of workers should implement austerity that effectively limits the ability of poor people to have a third (or fourth, or fifth, or or or) child.

        And I certainly think every child in the UK has the right to be brought up with food, clothes and a secure home, regardless of the wealth of its parents.

        What I also certainly think is that you cannot invoke reproductive rights for Katie Keen if you aren’t going to invoke them for everyone else. It’s not as though she earns her own money to bring them up, which is the accusation everyone brings against poor people with the temerity to “breed”.

      • nicegirl says:
        September 4, 2017 at 11:33 am

        Sixer, thank you for this education, I had no idea about the clause or any kind of baby limits. I am shocked.

      • hoopjumper says:
        September 4, 2017 at 12:04 pm

        @Sixer This is super interesting, thanks for explaining!

      • LA Elle says:
        September 4, 2017 at 4:08 pm

        Wow, Sixer, just adding to the chorus that hearing that puts a whole different spin on this. Knowing that context, Will and Kate choosing to have a third really does show how out-of-touch they are.

    • Megan says:
      September 4, 2017 at 7:24 am

      Reproductive rights, like all human rights, apply equally to everyone.

      Reply
      • Sojaschnitzel says:
        September 4, 2017 at 7:30 am

        Thank you.

      • Sixer says:
        September 4, 2017 at 7:37 am

        Well, Megan, not in the UK, they don’t. If you depend on state money because you are low paid, then your reproductive rights are limited to two children. If you depend on state money because you are royal, then your reproductive rights are unlimited.

        Personally, I think they should have as many children as they want and so should everyone else. And pregnancy sickness is protected in UK labour law so applies to Katie Keen as much as anyone else. I’ll freely admit to taking paid sick days while pregnant – mostly due to general malaise rather than anything acute or specific. It’s a big thing happening to your body and I think everyone should be able to do that.

        But there’s more than one equivalence going on here, you know?

      • Elaine says:
        September 4, 2017 at 7:51 am

        Um, no, @Megan. Not really. There are some things that cannot be legislated. You can make laws to ensure human rights, you cannot do so for ‘reproductive rights”. Born without a womb, or have ovarian cancer? You cannot arrest the Doctor who is unable to help you to breed.

        Sometimes the body won’t cooperate. And there is no lawyer alive who can make it do so.

      • Clare says:
        September 4, 2017 at 7:55 am

        Except for lower income families have their tax benefits capped after a certain number of children (I believe it is 3?) – whereas as these idiots keep adding to the public tab – so yeah, reproductive rights should apply to everyone, as should access to public funds. On what planet are we living where these people are ordained by god to rule and scrounger to their hearts desire?

      • LAK says:
        September 4, 2017 at 8:05 am

        ……but, BUT will someone thing of the overqualified new private secretary. What is she going to do for the next 2/3yrs?

      • lightpurple says:
        September 4, 2017 at 8:14 am

        @Megan, please explain that to the President, the Vice President, Congress, especially Paul Ryan, Steve Scalise, and Diane Black, and all the governors and state legislatures that limit TANF benefits and exclude any children conceived after the family begins receiving those benefits, and unlike the UK, there is no exception for rape.

      • Sixer says:
        September 4, 2017 at 8:15 am

        Market the chutney?

      • ichsi says:
        September 4, 2017 at 8:44 am

        @Sixer *BIG APPLAUSE*

        Are people supposed to be happy about this? I thought the times when royal wives needed to bear at least 5 children to secure the line and keep the lands from falling into crisis and civil war after the king’s death were long gone. Why do they feel the need to create more leeches to the state? It’s such an Eff You to all the lower income tax payers in the UK.

      • Josie says:
        September 4, 2017 at 8:46 am

        Not that I want to get into a heavy socio-political discussion here, but I read recently that the most impactful thing a person can do to mitigate the effects of climate change, is have less children.

        So by all means have all the kids you want, but IMO especially those in developed countries, if you have more than 2 that’s irresponsible.

      • Megan says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:05 am

        I give a hearty eye roll to women who will literally take to the streets to demand their right to contraception and abortion, but have a hissy fit when someone actually chooses to have a baby. There are two sides to reproductive freedom.

      • Nic919 says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:33 am

        Kate can have all the babies she wants. It’s the fact that they waste millions and these kids which are taken away from UK citizens who actually have jobs that is bothersome. If the monarchy had open and audited finances, with budgets they needed to follow, this wouldn’t be an issue.

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:35 am

        @ Megan I agree with you. I would be a hypocrite if I didn’t, but I am a private citizen, and I am not dependent on the taxpayers to fund my lifestyle.

        We mark milestones in Obama’s presidency by the birth of our children if that gives you an idea of how large my brood is but our choice doesn’t take funding from programs for poor women and children. I donate to Planned Parenthood and programs because I am Pro-Choice, and I am fortunate enough to be able to stand behind my political values. It is my social responsibility to do so.
        I would be ashamed to flaunt my lifestyle like that knowing people can barely pay for the needs of their families in these times. Having a baby is a right but for her, it is also a luxury.

        @ Josie. You have a right to your opinion. There are a million ways to affect climate change, and we could all do something we aren’t doing. I choose to be a vegan and environmentally conscious as my contribution to the cause.

      • Sixer says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:47 am

        Megan – you said “reproductive rights should apply equally to everyone”. And the point is that, for state supported people in the UK, which the Cambridges are, reproductive rights are not equal.

      • LAK says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:54 am

        Sixer: only Chutney? What about Anmer Originals? Who will market those?

      • Suze says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:59 am

        You may well believe that. Politicians may say that.

        But it is simply not true in any real world sense.

      • Josie says:
        September 4, 2017 at 11:27 am

        Magnoliarose, good for you. It’s not just my view, as I said I wasn’t really on my radar until recently. If people want to have kids, go ahead.

        http://www.npr.org/2016/08/18/479349760/should-we-be-having-kids-in-the-age-of-climate-change

        I was thinking more of Jacob Rees Smug and his 6 kids.

        It’s rich people in developed countries who are driving climate change (e.g. cars and jet fuel emissions).

      • Sixer says:
        September 4, 2017 at 11:28 am

        LAK – Anmer Party Pieces?

      • Bettyrose says:
        September 4, 2017 at 12:09 pm

        Oh, Megan, no one (literally, no one) is saying Kate doesn’t have the right to procreate. It is not an infringement of her rights to point out that pregnant women, even those with difficult pregnancies, still commit to their other life obligations while pregnant.

      • Megan says:
        September 4, 2017 at 12:45 pm

        @magnoliarose You say your choice doesn’t take funding away from poor women and children, but do your kids go to good public schools that score high standardized tests, therefore entitling them to more funding from DoE, which means less funding for poor schools? Do you live in a new subdivision where infrastructure investments went to building your roads instead of making public transportation more accessible in poor neighborhoods? You assume because you are not on public asssistance you have not been greatly assisted by public dollars.

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 4, 2017 at 1:11 pm

        @Josie
        I can be snarky, ok very snarky, but I wasn’t trying to be that way with you. Or even defensive. The DACA ruling here in the US is devastating and I have been emotional all day, so I apologize. I probably shouldn’t even try to comment today. I should probably try to help someone escape with their children to Canada.

        As to our subject…Animal agriculture is one of the leading cause of climate change so a vegan diet is my cause within a cause. I am not an obnoxious preachy vegan but I like doing my part as it also goes along with my feelings about animals. I have been a believer in sustainability for a long time but my brother works in the industry and has advised us on changes we can make to do a better job.
        It doesn’t mean I discount the theory or even disagree that it is a valid option. It is information that should be known so people can make choices on how to contribute to solving the problem.

      • Sarah says:
        September 4, 2017 at 7:44 pm

        But does the fact that the British will support this child in the height of luxury while many services are being cut bother people at all? People Commenting at the DM were angry.

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:07 pm

        @Megan

        My children are still young but the ones who attend school from preschool to early education go to private schools. I don’t live in a subdivision. I live in a city with well-established infrastructure, and I am not reliant on public transportation.
        My state has higher than average sales tax and there is a city sales tax. A family dependent on public assistance in some form still pay sales tax and taxes included in their rent. We pay property taxes for the properties we own. Do Will and Kate pay taxes on their houses or upkeep or remodels?

        Their entire life is tax payer funded and it is not a modest life by a long shot. She doesn’t like to work or give back to the public nor does Will. She will have access to the best prenatal care for this third child at a time when the NIH faces cutbacks.
        How is that not tone-deaf during this time?

    • Elisa the I. says:
      September 4, 2017 at 2:05 pm

      Now they will no longer be able fullfill their important role as Brexit ambassadors! ;)

      Reply
  8. belle says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:12 am

    I think its a bit much to assume that she is getting pregnant mainly to get out of work obligations. Like many parents who have multiple children, perhaps just perhaps they love children. And I am not a fan of the royal family. Congrats!!!

    Reply
  9. Louise says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:13 am

    They are both just so drab.

    Reply
  10. Goats on the Roof says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Let’s have a round of applause for all of us who saw this coming from a mile away.

    Reply
  11. Katherine says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Maybe it’s a boy and she feels worse. Anyway, if a person can raise a good person and has the means to provide for their child – I think it’s an amazing thing to do, if they want to

    Reply
  12. Shambles says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:17 am

    So, she went to an event like, 4 or 5 days ago, but it just so happens that she has to cancel the event happening on the day she announces? Highly suspect. But… congrats to them for procreating, I guess.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      September 4, 2017 at 7:25 am

      This is the pattern – she cancels events and boom; announces she is with child.

      Reply
      • tracking says:
        September 4, 2017 at 8:09 am

        Have you guys experienced morning sickness? What happens is you’re fine (4/5 days ago, presumably) and then you’re not. Happens suddenly. Pretty hard to attend events when you’re puking constantly.

      • Nic919 says:
        September 4, 2017 at 8:29 am

        The majority of women with morning sickness do the morning puke, suck it up and show up to work. Her events are just about an hour or so, something that most pregnant women with morning sickness would just love to have considered as work. They didn’t say she was hospitalized either, so the HG is questionable. She wouldn’t have been able to do the walk in the garden a few days ago if she really had that.

      • tracking says:
        September 4, 2017 at 8:41 am

        Uh, I didn’t just have a “morning puke”. I puked constantly, day and night, and sounds like she’s the same. Again, it hits suddenly and intensifies quickly–she might have been fine for a walk in the garden a few days ago.

      • Megan says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:09 am

        My sister literally carried a bucket with her everywhere during her first pregnancy. She puked throughout the day and without warning. As an elementary school teacher, she really had no choice but to go on leave. Puking in front of third graders just wouldn’t work.

      • Nic919 says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:44 am

        Pregnant women still show up to work with morning sickness and work is more than just one hour of shaking hands. Kate isn’t dealing with anything more serious than what other women have dealt with and they managed to work a real job too.

      • Megan says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:03 am

        Yes, but her job is public and I do think she is entitled to be spared the humiliation of vomiting in front of TV cameras and photographers.

      • Nic919 says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:09 am

        If Kate really wanted to attend the charity event she could have had the press barred from attending because of the morning sickness and people would have understood. She has attended events in the past with a press embargo. She just doesn’t care enough to push herself for this. She managed a trip to Mustique when she supposedly had HG with George and she is likely to attend George’s first day of school. It is about an hour and I bet the charity would have been flexible with the start time too. Kate just doesn’t care enough to make the effort.

      • Merritt says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:14 am

        It is not like she can just run to the bathroom at an event. I don’t blame anyone for not wanting to be seen puking in public. If there were images of her going to an event and vomiting, people would complain about why she went to the event instead of staying home. It is a lose lose situation.

      • Nicole says:
        September 4, 2017 at 11:05 am

        Eh I have a friend with the same illness and she was hooked up to an IV for months. She physically could not work. There was no vomit and then continue on. She was dehydrated and malnourished and could not leave her house. This is not normal morning sickness

      • Megan says:
        September 4, 2017 at 1:42 pm

        @Nic919 the point of the event is get press to raise awareness of the charity’s work. Attending without press is pointless.

      • notasugarhere says:
        September 4, 2017 at 2:16 pm

        Megan, most royals do plenty of work behind the scenes. They visit their charities and attend meetings for those charities – without them being public events or open to the press. There are plenty of things she could do without press coverage; she chooses to do things only in the public eye.

      • Nic919 says:
        September 4, 2017 at 3:18 pm

        The press could report that she attended despite her morning sickness but did not want photos published. She would have scored a bunch of brownie points doing that. Instead the charity is left out in the lurch. I wonder why Will couldn’t show up for her?

    • Hoopjumper says:
      September 4, 2017 at 7:47 am

      I got the impression she announced because she was canceling.

      Reply
    • Maria says:
      September 4, 2017 at 9:34 am

      Will she be accompanying George on his first day of school? Isn’t it tomorrow?

      Reply
    • Veronica says:
      September 4, 2017 at 10:12 am

      I have not had HG but I know people who have had it and it’s not like as soon as the embryo implants you start vomiting all the time. The pregnancy hormones, HCG, needs to build up and once it hits a certain threshold, then people start barfing.

      In both my pregnancies, I felt fine at first but around 5-6 weeks, a week or two after finding out, I started to feel awful. I didn’t throw up at all with my first and only once with my second but it was all day nausea and it was gross. Cannot begin to imagine what it’s like to be sick on top of the exhaustion and the nausea.

      Reply
      • AmunetMaat says:
        September 4, 2017 at 11:17 am

        Agree Veronica, it can present in different ways. Some ppl violently vomit all day and have to have pic lines drawn with bed rest mandatory. Some ppl just have vague horrible nausea all day. It can vary from woman to woman and pregnancy to pregnancy and even day to day or moment to moment. So is this being an excuse for her to not work, maybe but I also know this type of thing can be an unforgiving personal issue that others find hard to understand.

      • jwoolman says:
        September 4, 2017 at 7:41 pm

        I’ve only had the non-pregnancy types of nausea and don’t understand how women with families and regular jobs manage with it. I used to get bouts of nausea along with bad sinus headaches that had me curled up in a fetal position for six hours, hoping for death… I could work through the headache part, painful though it was, but the nausea threw me entirely and I couldn’t do anything until it subsided. I was lucky enough to be self-employed and able to schedule my own work hours. Finally discovered after years of periodically wishing for death that six ounces of real Coca Cola (not diet stuff) actually brought down the nausea down to non-suicidal levels within about half an hour, but maybe that doesn’t work with the pregnancy version. It did work with my aunt’s non-stop can’t-even-look-at-pictures-of-food nausea after surgery, which is why I tried it.

        Anyway, the impact of even just chronic nausea on our ability to do anything tends to be greatly underestimated. Throw uncontrollable and unpredictable vomiting into the mix and life becomes even more difficult.

        Instead of snarking on Kate for claiming nausea and vomiting and limiting her schedule accordingly, maybe we should be talking about how to incorporate pregnancy and baby/child duties into a more flexible work framework so women can work around such common problems without financial disaster. You shouldn’t have to be superwoman just to perpetuate the species. But it can’t really just be up to individual employers. We need a more general approach that takes into consideration the needs of the employees and the employer in running the business. Pregnancy and its related problems are a normal and necessary part of our society, we need to do a lot better dealing with it under modern conditions.

        In other words — impressed though I am by those women who manage to keep on going with household management, child-wrangling, and full-time external jobs while dealing with frequent nausea and vomiting – the problem isn’t that Kate doesn’t have to do that, but rather that YOU have to do that.

      • notasugarhere says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:06 pm

        A full-time working royal schedule would be less than 20 hours per week, with several months off every year for vacation. It isn’t that she’s just lazy, she’s lazy in a job that is a cakewalk in comparison to what she’d do in the real world if she hadn’t been supported by other people her entire life. And that is the issue here. She and her husband are fully supported by the taxpayers and constantly fail to give value for money. Whether expecting or not, neither of them ever works hard enough – and that “hard enough” would be 20 hpw or less.

    • Aurelia says:
      September 4, 2017 at 5:17 pm

      Im confused, I had a good friend who had HG. She took a medication in her 2nd trimester to limit the constant vomitting. Her attacks went from 20 episodes down to about 2. She also worked full time as a teacher during this. Yes, the first trimester too when she was having 20 + attacks a day and factoring in trips to hospital to be attached to a drip.

      She put on less than zero weight up unil she took the meds too. She was thinner than her pre-pregnancy weight even though had a kid growing. The vomitting cancelled all natural weight gain. I always thought Chutney looked awfuly well nourished with her HG compared to my waisting away friend.

      Reply
  13. Cat says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Wow. If Pippa is pregnant too, I may have to be sedated. Welcome to the onslaught of ten million DailyMail articles daily regarding Kate’s every movement.

    Reply
  14. Anne says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Well, we all know that 3 baby was matter of time. W&K do make a cute babies so all best to them.

    Reply
  15. QueenB says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Lazy Bill strikes again.

    He probably planned to have time off work during the World Cup next year!

    Reply
    • Nicole Savannah, GA says:
      September 4, 2017 at 9:58 am

      One thing isn’t lazy for Bill and isn’t that a lucky thing for her? Congrats on baby 3. I suppose. Now, get some zofran, carry a bucket, and cut a ribbon.
      What I don’t like is with any other female related sickness, we are dragged through the mud, but morning sickness is a pass? I lie in bed with what feels like contractions with constant vomit and I don’t have a uterus anymore! I returned to work way too early after surgery so I’ll say what I despise. Suck. It. Up.
      If it really is as horrible as said, then I do apologize for being offensive.

      Reply
  16. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Surprised said no one ever – most people on here called that she would be pregnant again before the year was out and after Pippa’s wedding. Cue William following her lead in pulling out of events with the excuse of helping looking after the family while she is unwell. Wonder if they will fit a sunny vacay in soon.

    As for HGV – if she truly suffers from it then why does she not publicly support it and make it one of her few chosen ’causes’?

    Congrats anyway.

    Reply
    • Squiggisbig says:
      September 4, 2017 at 8:07 am

      Because more causes mean more work.

      Reply
    • GiBee says:
      September 4, 2017 at 8:56 am

      “Publically support” it? Make it a cause? She’d be raked over the coals for supporting something seen as self-involved and anyway, it’s not exactly AIDS Orphans with Landmine Amputations, as far as importance of causes go.

      Reply
      • LAK says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:07 am

        Gibee: it’s positively encouraged for royals to use personal experience to further causes eg Beatrice actively supports dyslexia charities and is patron of the Dyslexia centre that helped her when she was diagnosed as a child.

        Eugenie is a supporter and patron of the hospital that operated on her scoliosis as a teen.

        Sophie supports and is patron of charities in the field of avoidable blindness and complicated pregnancies on account of her 3 very difficult pregnancies, one of which nearly killed mother and baby and that same baby having problems with her eyes that required corrective surgery over a ten year period.

        Camilla is a supporter and patron of Osteoporosis charities due to her mother dying of the same. She is also a supporter and patron of reading charities on account of her father being an advocate.

        Harry supports and is patron of military charities particularly wounded soldiers and veterans on account of being flown back to Britain from a tour of duty with a wounded soldier on the same plane.

        Philip’s DoE awards are predicated on his own schooling days of physical activities and challenges as opposed to intellectual pursuits.

      • GiBee says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:15 am

        Yup, but none of those royals get the scrutiny Kate does – and to the public eye, supporting a charity that deals with very complicated, possibly fatal pregnancies would be different than what most people see as “just morning sickness but worse”. Look at the comments on this post so far; plenty of “It can’t be that bad”, plenty of “She’s making it up”.

      • LAK says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:35 am

        Gibee: Claiming that their dimmed spotlight is the reason they use their experience is about as true as Anne working less than Charles since no one hears about it and she’s never going to be monarch. Besides, Kate supporting Art charities due to her interest in art as well as Place2be (child development) because she has children proves my point.

        On the subject of CB’s skeptical commentors, Kate has form in the area of using PR to claim something untrue about her life or herself, including HG.

        Considering the level of collusion between the media and the palace where the royals are concerned, and Kate in particular, is it any wonder that people are treating the news with cynicism?

        Afterall, most people here also predicted this pregnancy as soon as the palace announced full time duties. And predictions were that her pregnancy would arrive the same week she was scheduled to start and it would lead to a cancellation of her work programme.

        And so it came to pass.

      • notasugarhere says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:49 am

        “none of those royals get the scrutiny Kate does – and to the public eye”? Have you failed to notice Charles and Camilla being strung up in the Summer of Diana?

        The magical HG means she cannot work but can fly to Mustique and Switzerland. Morning sickness not HG. If it really was HG, as others have said, she could and should be a champion of the cause. That would mean people look at her track record and realize that it wasn’t HG afterall.

        I wonder if they have a heads up about a possible negative outcome from the France trial results tomorrow? Time for a PR boost?

    • Seraphina says:
      September 4, 2017 at 9:26 am

      Exactly! So much she can do for so many in various platforms. But Katie doesn’t. You are exactly right, how can these two be so tone deaf???????

      Reply
  17. whatever says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:23 am

    A spring baby probably means that there won’t be a Spring/Summer wedding for Harry in 2018. King Willie will put his foot down so that Kate doesn’t have to show up to the wedding heavily pregnant or fat if she has recently given birth. I wouldn’t put it past him to do something like that.

    Is anyone surprised that she is pregnant now just as she was about to become a full time royal? She can put her feet up for the next two years now lol.

    Aside from this, congrats to them they make adorable babies!

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      September 4, 2017 at 8:51 am

      I am quite surprised. They had just announced that they’ll become full time royals starting Sept. Despite the fact they were caught up lying before, I kind of thought they’ll start working. Liars. Again.

      Interesting is indeed the comment on the verdict of the French court. Should it come out soon, the timing with the pregnancy announcement makes me laugh. Loud.

      Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      September 4, 2017 at 3:49 pm

      Not surprised, but for three reasons:

      1. Anything that gets her out of greeting the peasants, but still keeps the attention on her and gives her yet another opportunity for endless shopping? Oh yeah, she’s up for it.

      2. She wanted a third child. It was well known.

      3. Willy was less keen about a third.

      What I think happened: I think WillNot put his foot down about additional kids after Charlotte, but Kannot wasn’t giving up – and The Verbier Incident gave her the ammunition to play with. “You embarrassed me, and we’re supposed to be happy families here. If you want that to continue, then we’re having a third baby”.

      I think Kate and Carole had a Come-To-Jesus meeting with William after Verbier.

      Reply
  18. All ABout Eve says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:25 am

    So let me get this straight…just 5 days ago she was walking around in Kensington gardens wearing high inch stilettoes & smiling from ear to ear in a brand new dress. And now that she has an official engagement all of a sudden she is not feeling well & can no longer leave her house? What in seven hells is going on!!

    Also Kensington palace just recently announced that the royal trio will be increasing their workload in the coming months. This now seems highly unlikely…

    Reply
  19. Jo says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:27 am

    The world is so miserable I’m not going to add to it by shading a pregnancy. Babies are a blessing. Congratulations Cambridges. If only Harry had any sort of self awareness and would not go on about how normal he is and blah blah. William is my favourite now.

    Reply
  20. Kristi says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Oh dear, lazy Katie can certainly work quickly when it comes to ensuring she doesn’t have to work for at least another year.

    Reply
  21. MeAnnandEddiesEpicLoveStoryIsAHoax says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:28 am

    I’m going to call these two Dull and Duller from now on. Imagine meeting them at a local barbecue? One would die of boredom chatting to these two dullards.

    Oh well good luck to them. They’re gonna need it!

    Reply
  22. HelloSunshine says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:34 am

    To all the people who thinks it’s suspect that she was able to walk around at an event last weeks and suddenly can’t now, morning sickness strikes whenever it feels like lol I was fine up to week 8 of my pregnancy and then bam! I spent up until week 24ish vomiting every day and constantly nauseous. Couldn’t get out of bed without throwing up in the morning and everything. And that was just bad morning sickness, not HG. I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt with the timing. That doesn’t mean her and William aren’t lazy, just that HG and morning sickness don’t care about schedules lol

    Reply
  23. Lara says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:35 am

    I liked how the Daily Mail said it was unusual for Kate to cancel an official engagement so everyone knew something was up – it’s unusual because she does like 2 (exaggeration meant!)

    Reply
  24. Maria F. says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:38 am

    she looked haggard during their last engagement. I would not wish constant nausea on my worst enemy, so if she is taking it on again, good for her.

    But what does it mean for the timing re Harry’s wedding….??

    Reply
  25. OG OhDear says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Aw, congrats on the impending whippersnapper! Hope the pregnancy is easy (or at least not as difficult).

    Reply
  26. Redgrl says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I can’t get over how my view of them has changed in 2-3 years – for the worse. Their lack of work, lack of dedication and all around laziness is quite galling . And now another “royal” mouth at the public trough – tiresome. Not to mention, as others have pointed out – a brand new excuse to spend more money and not work.

    Reply
  27. Elisabeth says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I’m telling you now. There will be a fourth baby….she won’t stop there!

    It’s not her aim to engage in Public Life!

    Reply
  28. Lobbit says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Congrats!

    Reply
  29. Blackbetty says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:54 am

    So what? What else has she got to do with her time?!

    Reply
  30. Sparkly says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:58 am

    HG is no joke, but I’m really side-eyeing her diagnosis for every. single. pregnancy. Granted, risk of recurrence is higher if you have it with your first, but it’s still only about 15%, and I don’t know of any studies following it through even further pregnancies. Given Kate’s history (and, yes, timing), I can’t help but be skeptical. I wish her health either way, but I also wish she’d step up and at least try to meet her obligations. Hey, maybe make prenatal care and education one of her causes! But…unlikely.

    Still, all the best wishes for a healthy pregnancy and baby.

    Reply
  31. Honest B says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Meh, her job is to reproduce royal heirs. Can’t shade her for that. Him on the other hand….

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      September 4, 2017 at 9:54 am

      It is 2017. Neither of their jobs involves procreation, there are plenty of others in line to take the throne. See Belgium as an example of this happening in recent times.

      Reply
      • Seraphina says:
        September 4, 2017 at 2:36 pm

        Notasugarhere- PREACH! The queens job to produce heirs was in a time where the following had a good chance of happening:

        The queen died in child birth
        The child died due to a childhood diesease
        The prince or princess died due to an adult disease or
        The prince died while out at the battle front

        Modern medicine and modern warded have made it the chances of the above happening very very very slim, thus the heir and spare do NOT stand up in this discussion. Furthermore, they have an heir and a spare.

      • Maria says:
        September 4, 2017 at 4:00 pm

        Nota, it could also happen in Luxembourg. Guillaume and Stephanie seem to be in no rush to produce heirs. They are still young but maybe they don’t want any.
        But Felix has two children, and Louis also has two, so it doesn’t really matter.

      • notasugarhere says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:10 pm

        The heir-and-wife have made it clear they aren’t trying to get pregnant now. She said they wouldn’t try for at least three years, she repeated that she isn’t trying for motherhood anytime soon again (in February?). Louis’s kids are out of the line of succession, but Felix and Claire’s are still in.

    • Mel says:
      September 4, 2017 at 10:12 am

      There is an unpleasant – perhaps unwanted – implication that you *could* shade people whose job is not to reproduce royal heirs, for having more than 2.4 children.

      Reply
    • Sage says:
      September 4, 2017 at 11:19 am

      yep, her job is produce babies and support her husband. She’s doing her “job” but what is Billy doing??

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        September 4, 2017 at 11:52 am

        “As Head of State, The Monarch undertakes constitutional and representational duties which have developed over one thousand years of history. In addition to these State duties, The Monarch has a less formal role as ‘Head of Nation’. The Sovereign acts as a focus for national identity, unity and pride; gives a sense of stability and continuity; officially recognises success and excellence; and supports the ideal of voluntary service. In all these roles The Sovereign is supported by members of their immediate family.”

        No where does it state must have children, so no, not part of their job to reproduce.

  32. Helene says:
    September 4, 2017 at 8:00 am

    I don’t know, I had a lot of difficulty in my first trimester with my first child and not as much with my second, and then it was bad again with the third. That’s a thing that happens.

    Reply
  33. Tan says:
    September 4, 2017 at 8:00 am

    95% of celebitches predicted here

    And it happened like rotation of earth.

    At this point, nothing about them surprises

    Reply
  34. Anitas says:
    September 4, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Congratulations to them, and good luck with the pregnancy. I’m amazed she was eager to get pregnant again given what hell HG is. There really is no point in pretending she wants to be anything other than a housewife, glamorous WAG style of course, but with a title everyone fawns over. She’s in the position to make her dreams come true, so why not. The royals are ultimately not held accountable to the public for their contribution to society so until that changes, which it never will, W&K can kick back and focus on their personal goals without any worries about the future.

    Reply
  35. SoulSPA says:
    September 4, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Liars. They had announced they’d step up work and become full time royals now in September. New hire of a seemingly competent staff. And now the pregnancy announcement. No shade on the children but WK have chosen to have one or two more. Expensive baby (ies) like someone said on the thread. Less royal work now. Disgusting.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      September 4, 2017 at 8:36 am

      Charles hired Catherine Quinn, not those two, it’s obvious now. When was it announced that she was hired? Because I bet you can trace the timing of the third child from then.

      Reply
      • SoulSPA says:
        September 4, 2017 at 8:55 am

        I don’t know. KP said the Duke and Duchess hired Ms Quinn. Not that I believe them. I’ve lost track of when she was hired. But do we know how far is Dolittle? They must have started to conceive some time ago. What worries me, let me say this jokingly, is that Harry’s personal plans may be jeopardized by this pregnancy.

      • Redgrl says:
        September 4, 2017 at 8:57 am

        @nic919- i’ll bet you are right on that one! One more way to also stick it to Charles in the Summer of Diana…

      • LAK says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:09 am

        Bait and Switch? Just like they did with the refurbishments of KP and Anmer and the lease of an official helo?

      • notasugarhere says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:56 am

        That KP/Amner stuff still gets me. He could have commuted from KP for his pretend, no need to decamp to Amner full-time. Of course, more people could have tracked his movements from London and seen how little he was really at EAAA.

        Quinn’s hire was announced July 31st, and would have been in the works before that. Wouldn’t surprise me in the least if this pregnancy coincided with claims that of course they are keen to work more.

    • Indiana Joanna says:
      September 4, 2017 at 9:34 am

      Thank you for expressing my thoughts about this announcement. I couldn’t care less about the third pregnancy but KM has demonstrated that she never planned to work. All kinds of announcements are trumpeted about her working more but again and again she upends them and lies to get out of keeping her promise. Willie is just as bad if not worse.

      KM knows she is terrible at duchessing, doesn’t want to do it and feels the sting of comparisons to more accomplished royalty such as Queen Letizia during the Spanish royal visit. The Catherine Quinn hire was Charles’ doing, and KM had no intention of being forced to work. She is a master at passive aggressive behaviour. Both she and Willie are two of the most spoiled, dullest human beings alive.

      Ultimately, KM doesn’t want to be a public person, just a rich one with no accountability to anyone for her lifestyle. In contrast, Carole and Pips love the limelight and are greedy for any adjacent financial gain they can get. What a ghastly group of opportunists. Very drump like.

      Reply
      • Anitas says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:11 am

        You’re right, she wants to be a homemaker with tennis courts and private jets, but I bet she loves the title too. Otherwise why not do like Pippa and get together with a non-royal millionaire, and bask in comfortable obscurity? Instead of focusing all her attention on petulant William who humiliated her time and again in their dating years. She enjoys the title and the status, but she doesn’t want to work for it. Fair enough – the system is such that she doesn’t have to. We pile on William and Kate for playing the game the way it best suits them, and they happen to be lazy and uninterested, instead of focusing on the wider picture and demanding that the system changes and all royals are held accountable for their contributions.

        I mean, on the list of things that need fixing in this society, the royal family is not exactly high priority, but they still represent and benefit from the kind of unearned privilege which should have no place in a progressive society.

      • Tourmaline says:
        September 4, 2017 at 1:15 pm

        I agree, she is really not cut out for duchessing.
        I think she entered into it with some good intentions but over time her natural work-shy tendencies, Will’s petulance, etc took over. Once she started having kids all bets were off and she was all for finding every opportunity to shirk Royal engagements.

        I just wish they would drop the constant pretense that they are forever on the cusp of working harder and are keen to do more and more. I also think they are going to be spending loads of time away from KP whenever possible at Anmer and Bucklebury.

    • Maria says:
      September 4, 2017 at 11:44 am

      They will have to hire another nanny. One isn’t enough for 3 kids.

      Reply
  36. Scarlett says:
    September 4, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Words fail me, I’m just glad we don’t pay for them here.

    Reply
  37. commonsense says:
    September 4, 2017 at 8:24 am

    I don’t envy pregnancy, especially pregnancy with HG. I had HG when I was pregnant almost three years ago with my only child, HG is no joke. It started in my 8th week with vomiting here and there and by the time I had to be hospitalised after 6 weeks I could not keep down anything not even water. I was bedridden, was spitting saliva every couple of minutes even at night, taking a bath and brushing my teeth was a nightmare because I could not tolerate the smell of soap, toothpaste and deodorant. I stayed in hospital for three days and luckily after that I had a normal pregnancy, but those 6 weeks were brutal I was even thinking of an abortion. So one child is enough for me, I guess she is more woman than me; but then again she is a royal and can afford the best care.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      September 4, 2017 at 8:40 am

      You assume she actually had / has HG. She doesn’t seem to have been hospitalized to any degree like other women who have HG and by the second trimester she bounces back looking like a pregnant woman without HG. Don’t sell yourself short when someone with a PR team is manipulating a system.

      Reply
      • AmunetMaat says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:51 am

        I wasn’t formally diagnosed with HG but I had terrible morning sickness that debilitated me. I was in and out of consciousness all day but I was never hospitalized. I did get to the point that I was throwing up even water and could not stand any smells that is when my doc prescribed medicine. I was medicated and by not moving all day I was able to not throw up as much and need to be hospitalized. So we should not assume that a lack of hospitalization means she does not have a form of HG.

      • Nic919 says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:17 am

        I also assume you didn’t go on a trip to Mustique or to Switzerland either like she did when pregnant with George. She has morning sickness, which isn’t fun, but no one is asking her to work 9 to 5 for 40 hours a week. It is one hour.

        No one is saying that being nauseous is fun, but other women can manage to work through it and she can’t be bothered to show up for an hour here and there.

    • Maum says:
      September 4, 2017 at 8:41 am

      Call me cynical but I don’t think she ever had HG.
      Otherwise she literally wouldn’t have been able to leave the house rather than announce it and then fly to Mustique a week later like she did when she was pregnant with George.

      Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      September 4, 2017 at 1:11 pm

      Well I was admitted to hospital whenI was pregnant because of vomiting and dehydration but nobody told me it was HG. I just think KP wanted a fancy term for Kate’s vomiting to get her more sympathy. But with cameras all trained on her I think I would also want to skip being on public show.

      Reply
  38. Lorena says:
    September 4, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Congrats. No shade here. My friend had hyperemesis gravidarum through out her whole pregnancy and it was awful! It is truly debiliting. She was out of work almost her entire pregnancy and says she doesn’t wish it on her worst enemy

    Reply
  39. PrincessK says:
    September 4, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Well done Celebitchy.com and US Weekly for the correct predictions!!

    Reply
  40. aquarius64 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Slight off topic, the succession to the throne has shifted. The baby will be fifth in line to the throne. Harry becomes 6th, and Andrew, Duke of York becomes 7th. If I understand the current rules for a U.K. royal marriage, the first six in the line of succession needs the sovereign’s permission. Andrew can remarry without the queen’s consent.

    Reply
  41. HeyThere! says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I can’t shade anyone for wanting a 3rd child. It isn’t like she is having baby number 12. Being pregnant sucks ass. I have done it twice to give my husband the children we dreamt of. Our dream stopped at 2. So what if her dream might involve 3? This woman can’t win. I wouldn’t trade her places for all the diamonds, vacations and shopping in the world!

    I had horrible morning sickness around the clock for 23 weeks straight. I gained 5 pounds with my last pregnancy from vomiting day and night for over half my pregnancy. I would not wish it on anyone. So many growth scans to see if baby was getting the nutrients she needed and bags of fluids to hydrate me!! Ugh. I was fine for the first 5 weeks then BAM, I missed every holiday, family party, couldn’t drive a mile without a puke bag being used. Total Hell.

    Reply
    • Michelle says:
      September 4, 2017 at 9:15 am

      I had 3 rough pregnancies. With my 2nd I was 2lbs lighter on delivery day than pre-pregnancy. I was hospitalized at time with all 3 and delivered my 3rd 6 weeks early, but it was worth it because my dream was to have 3 kids.

      Also, in between the debatiltaing sickness, I went out and about. I took my kids to the fair, I went to social events, etc. It wasn’t 24/7. I also pumped myself full of anti-nauseant medication to survive and maybe Kate is the same.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:50 am

        The “work” Kate is supposed to do lasts about an hour. She just doesn’t want to push herself like the rest of regular women with morning sickness / HG are required to do.

        I bet if she said that she wanted to attend the event, but just no press because of the HG, the press would comply. She just doesn’t care enough about the event.

      • AmunetMaat says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:59 am

        I do not get this weird pressure we put on pregnant women to fight through and push through. I remember going through physical hell and have to listen to other women tell me about how they worked until they dropped the baby and all I could do was think back to slavery and women working until the baby popped out in the fields. It also made me long for the time this was considered sacred and women were allowed to rest if they so chose. When I was sick I hated that I had to even put in minimal effort to show up. It was a very unpleasant situation and the societal pressure to soldier on made me feel even worst. I don’t care about the royals and I especially do not care about Kate but I can sympathize about this situation.

      • Nic919 says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:23 am

        Working class women were never allow to rest if they chose throughout history so we are only talking about women with money and privilege having this option.
        Besides Kate only uses this to get out of work, or royal work. She can still manage to go on vacations to Mustique and Switzerland during her HG.

      • AmunetMaat says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:52 am

        It’s not true that only upper class women were allowed to rest during pregnancy. There are several cultures that regardless of “class” level there are certain female health issues that celebrated women by allowing them a time of rest. Honestly, this link to class was more of a European conception that was forced upon other cultures. Therefore, the foundation in other cultures is there for women to use this time to respect their bodies in a different way than European mindset. Kate being a woman of wealth means she has the financial support to be able not to work and use this time as she wishes, and it does suck that only wealthy women can make that choice now; however, she has that as an option and I’m not faulting any woman who wants to take it. What we are doing here is right, we need to discuss the issue that women should have the choice to not work during this time and not be shamed for it, regardless of their economic status.

      • AmunetMaat says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:57 am

        I just wanted to add that I know lots of Middle-Class women who would not understand or look down on my choice, but it’s only because we have built a societal norm that women must/should work until they give birth. I challenge that concept. And I am saying that was not the norm for many cultures so there is a standing to support other options and choices for women to decide what is best for them.

    • PrincessK says:
      September 4, 2017 at 1:14 pm

      Yeah I missed my brother’s graduation because of my difficult pregnancy.

      Reply
  42. ida says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:10 am

    yeah to another child! so we get baby pictures and all that next year. I appreciate this very much as I am sick and tired of Trump, North Korea and Brexit and the like. I think it is good news. And I take any good news these days.

    Reply
  43. Maria says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:23 am

    How much do you want to bet Pippa announces a pregnancy soon. Just a feeling.

    Reply
  44. HK9 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:24 am

    I heard the announcement and the first thing I did was come to Celebitchy!! Welp, I wondered if she would continue with some engagements and that question has already been answered. I should know better than to expect work out of these two….however, new life in the world is always good so congrats to them.

    Reply
  45. Sassback says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I like her shorter hair, it’s very becoming.

    I guess this means no royal wedding for Harry, at least any time soon? I can’t imagine they would set a date during Kate’s pregnancy.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      September 4, 2017 at 10:03 am

      He can marry whenever he wants. If she is too vain to show up at an event while pregnant, that is on her.

      Reply
      • Sassback says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:41 am

        I feel like they do work together to set timelines for these things. I can totally picture Harry going, welp, I guess we’re marrying next summer!

      • TheOriginalMia says:
        September 4, 2017 at 10:55 am

        Harry & Meghan should not put their lives on hold because Kate is pregnant. That’s on her. I hope they announce their engagement & wedding soon. If Kate’s in labor, so be it.

      • notasugarhere says:
        September 4, 2017 at 11:37 am

        Madeline showed up at her brother’s wedding, gave birth the following day. No need to put your own life on hold because a sibling is expecting.

      • Sassback says:
        September 4, 2017 at 12:02 pm

        Also, I do know people who do this in real life! I would never expect someone to put their lives on hold if my pregnancy coincided with an event, etc. but I did have a few friends who had falling outs over this sort of thing. One friend rescinded her invitation to her brother’s wife to be a bridemaid because her due date was on her wedding date and they didn’t speak for years (which goes both ways, why would you want to be a bridesmaid when you’re going to drop a baby that week, and maybe be more sensitive, they didn’t plan to get pregnant around your wedding date.) But if non-royals fuss over things like this, why wouldn’t royals, whose whole lives revolve around a calendar of events meant to be observed by a whole country?

      • Anitas says:
        September 4, 2017 at 12:35 pm

        My sister is getting married in a few days but I’m too pregnant to fly. It breaks my heart to not be able to be there, but life is funny like that. Nobody talked about rescheduling nor would I ever want them to. Particularly as it’s a special date for them and I’m happy they get to celebrate it in this way, even if I can’t be there with them.

    • Royalsparkle says:
      September 4, 2017 at 10:27 am

      H… NO!

      IT’s ON for potential King Henry Sparkles pronto. POW HM will need the Prince Couple to add on carrying out More Royal duties.

      Lazy entitled Willnot Cannot will retreat to HG secret heaven in AH Forest anf carol billy middletons berksire hideout. Whiny Throne Idle Willnot – had no intention of fulltime Royal. Why does waity neeD an office new private sec – for updates on pretend HG?

      Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      September 4, 2017 at 1:21 pm

      Harry and Meghan need to get on with their lives and not allow the Middleton’s to dictate what they can and cannot do. 2017/18 should be the period in which all the spotlight is on Harry and Meghan but now Kate will grab attention in 2017 with the new baby, instead of the wedding. But whatever happens I predict that Meghan will steal the show.

      Reply
  46. D says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:37 am

    I TOLD YOU #SatisfiedCackle lol

    Reply
  47. Aerohead21 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:44 am

    1. You called it.

    2. I have been pregnant 3 times and all three times were miserable. If I could afford to have stayed home and take care of me and my little growing baby I would have so if she’s half as sick as they are saying, I can’t blame her.

    Reply
  48. Kristi says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Mmmm I notice the HG story is being peddled again… so expect Lazy Katie to be in Mustique next week!

    Reply
  49. Cerys says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Well done all those who said Baby 3 would come along when it came time to step up the royal duties. Very predictable scenario from the Dolittles.
    However, morning sickness is horrible and I hope she feels better soon.

    Reply
  50. wow says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Well, gotta admit….you guys called it!

    But on the flipside, when it comes to Kate, no matter when they had decided to have another child there will be those who would still claim she’s doing it to get out of work.

    Reply
  51. Maria says:
    September 4, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Just read somewhere that Pippa has closed down her company, PMX. Also hasn’t been seen in the last few weeks. My gut tells me she is also pregnant, or at least trying like hell.

    Reply
  52. nicegirl says:
    September 4, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Just wanted to say, GOOD CALL last week, Kaiser! You totally called it. I am amazed at your precognitive skills and now I am waiting and hoping your predictions about Bigly going down bigly come true as well.

    Reply
  53. cake says:
    September 4, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Congrats!!!!!!

    Reply
  54. Erica says:
    September 4, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Congrats ,to them.We all knew kate was really keen to put a stop to an increase in royal duties. The thing that makes me laugh is all other princess’s like the victoria ,sophie,and madeline continue to work while pregnant and we never know if they have also experienced morning sickness.While kate cant work but she can go shopping,hair appointments, and holidays. I don’t see kate ever stepping up and becoming a full time working royal there will always be a reason why she can’t and i dont think she want to either.

    Reply
  55. khaveman says:
    September 4, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Congrats! Not going to shade her on getting pregnant. How many children did Queen Victoria have, hm??? Them wanting a big family is fine!

    Reply
  56. babyb says:
    September 4, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Maria Theresa had 17 children….

    Reply
  57. TheOriginalMia says:
    September 4, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Please tell me the rumor of Phillip coming out of retirement is false. Because if he did because the Lamebridges continue to find ways to get out of their duties, that’s wholly unacceptable.

    Reply
  58. wolfpup says:
    September 4, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    My daughter is in Alaska and my son driving home from the Burning Man festival. I have two others. Children want love, hugs, and kisses, forever. They want me to be proud of them. Tiny hands and kisses disappear. Babies smell delicious – it is very difficult, but simply the best time in a woman’s life for love.-. The only thing that I could wish for is to be a better person, for them.

    Reply
  59. Kiki says:
    September 4, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Just saying, great-grandma Elizabeth would have been doing her royal duties despite morning sickness. She has an incredible work ethic that Kate seems to lack.

    Reply
    • carolind says:
      September 4, 2017 at 12:37 pm

      The Queen has a great work ethic but she did not like being seen in public when pregnant. Andrew was born in February 1960. She came home from a tour (during which she cancelled some engagements) at the beginning of August after which the pregnancy was announced, and all future public engagements / a couple of tours were cancelled.

      She did not do the opening of parliaments immediately before Andrew and Edward were born and her Christmas speeches were not televised.

      A different era though and she would still be doing all her paperwork.

      Reply
  60. carolind says:
    September 4, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    This pregnancy has actually annoyed me. Not because it’s a third pregnancy which is their right and also because the siblings can support each other but because I think she could have given a year to doing a reasonable amount of royal engagements. Also, why is she sick just at the time George could be doing with her support when starting school? It’s not as if she seems to have trouble conceiving and could have been trying for a while. The other pregnancies seem well planned.

    I am sick of them anyway after all the gush about Diana all summer. Is she going to take the limelight away from the Queen’s 70th wedding anniversary in November, a possible Harry engagement, a possible Pippa pregnancy although maybe they have plannec this.

    Most people I know love them but I just wish they would work like proper royals.

    Reply
  61. starryfish says:
    September 4, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    These two are so predictable it’s pretty funny, no work for Kate for a while I guess. Oh well, here’s hoping Harry & Meghan get engaged soon anyway, although being heavily preggers is a pretty good excuse to not attend a wedding, or at the very least a good way to steal some attention from the bride.

    Reply
  62. PMNichols says:
    September 4, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Awww good for them! I was deathly sick until the day I delivered my daughter. It was not fun. I love them both. Hopefully the baby is healthy.

    Reply
  63. TyrantDestroyed says:
    September 4, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    I can easily foresee a fifth child for both of them as Kate would like to be “busy” during her 30′son and William would love to have an excuse to focus on other than royal duties for the upcoming years.

    Reply
  64. perplexed says:
    September 4, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    I get how Kate could get out of doing work as a royal, but I still don’t get how William can manage to. In real life, men don’t stop working just because their wives are pregnant. It’s the wife going through the hardness of pregnancy, not the husband.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      September 4, 2017 at 1:31 pm

      William has made it clear he thinks working parents equals bad parents. Expect him to pretend to be house husband for the next 7 months. We’ll see if he’ll go on the rumored tour alone. She ditched the Malta tour when expecting their daughter, but then she tagged along to NYC and managed to cancel at least one event once she was already there.

      Reply
  65. Themummy says:
    September 4, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Let’s at least be accurate and a little fair. She cancelled one engagement not all of her engagements. And I highly doubt that she is getting pregnant to get out of work. She’s 35 years old so if she wants to have babies now is the time. I know it sounds kind of silly but 37 is considered a geriatric pregnancy. I know women have babies after 40 but I also understand if she wants to have all her babies before 40.

    Can we give this woman a break just once? I mean seriously… she has literally cancelled one single engagement because of this.

    I do not want to be a Kate apologist, but in this case I think I kind of have to be.

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      September 4, 2017 at 3:05 pm

      While it is only one engagement, her pat behavior has shown that it’s the sign of a long string of non appreances by Kate.

      Yes, agreed that she is pushing the age limit. I too pushed the limit and tried to squeeze them out as fast as possible. The problem is that she drops off the work radar using her pregnancies as an excuse and second, lets not forget they lied- they were going to be more involved with working and are now dropping out. The bottom line is she is accountable to her people who pay for her lifestyle. If she and Wills stepped to he side and said no thank you no one would give a rats a$$ about her keen want of working or reproductive habits.

      Reply
  66. Steph says:
    September 4, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    This might have been said already but it could also be about jealousy and wanting to overshadow Harry’s wedding.

    Reply
  67. Lucky Charm says:
    September 4, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Congratulations on the new baby. I hope her pregnancy goes well and they have a healthy baby.

    Apparently, Alice is the favorite name if it’s a girl. I disagree, it doesn’t follow the pattern (their first two children’s names start with G and C, so A doesn’t fit). I think it’ll be another girl, named Penelope Eleanor Frances. Instead of Penelope, other possibilities are Caroline or Olivia.

    Reply
    • Maria says:
      September 4, 2017 at 2:22 pm

      Why doesn’t A fit?
      Maybe if it’s a boy they will name him Spencer.

      Reply
    • LA Elle says:
      September 4, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      Princess Penelope? Sounds like an animated character – much as I like Penelope, I’d be shocked if they went with it.

      But please not Alice. Please not Alice. I know it’s popular right now, but it’s a family name and my top choice if I ever have a daughter, and I won’t be able to use it if they do.

      My guess for the name is something very traditional and well used within the monarchy. That’s been the pattern for the first two, and I don’t see them veering from that. If they do have a girl, I’d love to see them use Victoria as a middle name (doubt it’ll be first given Victoria of Sweden).

      Ugh. As someone who likes traditional names, I’d forgotten how much I hated waiting to find out what Will and Kate choose and if I have to eliminate a name from my potential lists.

      Reply
      • Michelle says:
        September 4, 2017 at 4:44 pm

        We had Charlotte Elizabeth picked out for our first if he was a girl and by the time we ended up with a girl, Will and Kate had used it and I’d had to cross it off my list. Still a little bitter about that lol.

      • LAK says:
        September 4, 2017 at 5:11 pm

        Alice is quite a popular name in the royal family. Multi-generationally popular.

        In recent memory, it was the middle name of the Queen’s aunt Mary as well as being the first name of her Uncle Henry’s wife and Philip’s mother.

        In the next generation, it’s was given to Anne as a middle name.

        And in the current generation of younger royals, Louise has it as a middle name.

        Going by family trend, the multi-generational options still up for the taking are Louise, Mary, Alexandra and Victoria.

        As for boys, Albert, Andrew, Henry and Edward seem to be the multi-generational names still up for grabs.

      • LA Elle says:
        September 4, 2017 at 5:46 pm

        LAK: Oh, I know. That’s why I’m worried I’m about to lose my top choice.

        Out of the options you listed, Alice is the only one that doesn’t have a current “titleholder,” and I feel like Will and Kate have tried to choose names that aren’t in use by other royalty at present (Princess Victoria of Sweden, Princess Mary of Denmark, Princess Alexandra, Elizabeth’s cousin, and Lady Louise, Will’s cousin).

        Michelle: An acquaintance had wanted to name her daughter Charlotte since she was a kid. She had a daughter before Will and Kate, named her Charlotte, and even then, she’s still bitter Will and Kate picked the name (no joke, people ask her elementary-aged daughter if she’s named after the princess). So maybe it worked out for the best that your daughter wouldn’t go through life with people assuming she was named after royalty?

      • jwoolman says:
        September 4, 2017 at 7:07 pm

        La Elle- the kid named Charlotte should respond to people with no time sense assuming she was named after “the princess” that no, she was named after a spider…. Maybe she was? When was Charlotte’s Web popular? Hey, maybe the princess is named after a spider!

    • Suze says:
      September 4, 2017 at 8:47 pm

      This is a British royal child. If it’s a girl, She won’t be called Princess Penelope or Princess Olivia. Those names are simply not done. Possibly Caroline.

      Reply
  68. Jenn says:
    September 4, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    If you ever had HG (or even just had crappy pregnancies) you wouldn’t think anyone would get pregnant just to get out of “royal duties” damn.

    Reply
    • Royalsparkle says:
      September 4, 2017 at 3:05 pm

      Her pregnancy is not the dame for us. Taxpayers fund her easy life nannies full houses of staffers – ehats not to love sittong around with mum pips and staff and banny Maria minding your childten – Its the ultimate life!
      Waity cant have a hard pregnancy – ignoring duties – she manage within hours of Delivery to be made up and balancing the newborn in heels. Compared to us working mums – continue working, caring for our household.

      Reply
  69. boredblond says:
    September 4, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    She always has ‘life’ in her face..in her eyes..nice..

    Reply
  70. blonde555 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Ugh. Of course she is. She’s just a birthing cattle at this point; no personality and no real job. She’s the royal version of a jobless, single mother on social assistance.

    Reply
  71. LA Elle says:
    September 4, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Look, I’m all about reproductive rights and kids are fantastic (especially when you can afford them). I even think, given their fish-bowl life, it’ll be good for George and Charlotte to have a third compatriot.

    But the timing is just way too convenient. Yes, morning sickness can hit at any point, but she was fine for the Diana stuff (which, let’s face it, was simple, positive PR for her, doubly so since she never met the woman), but the very week she was scheduled to become a FT royal: “nope, sorry, pregnant?”

    So maybe she got pregnant in the past five days and got hit with instant HG. Or maybe she and Will had an accident. But this just feels like another page of Kate doing everything and anything possible to avoid work and acknowledging her privilege.

    This reminds me of a friend who started trying for and got pregnant right before her brother’s wedding. She made a big deal out of “not telling anyone” because she didn’t want to “distract from their big day,” but of course everyone noticed she wasn’t drinking. My friend was just “So! Shocked!” that everyone noticed and how her pregnancy became an open “secret” at the wedding and everyone was congratulating her (it was the first great-grandchild in the extended family, so it was a BFD).

    As one of our mutual friends commented: If she didn’t want to distract from the bride and groom, maybe she should have waited six more weeks to start trying for a kid.

    Reply
    • Michelle says:
      September 4, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      It’s not like you pencil in a time and are “like I want a baby right now” and get it. Trying can take months and months. Even couples without fertility problems often take a couple months to be successful. You can try to avoid special events, but if you’ve been trying for months the idea of taking a month off can be heart-wrenching. Or maybe you think “i’ll try even though such an such is coming up” because you tell yourself it could be a few cycles and then you get lucky and it happens right away.

      Also, morning sickness can hit spontaneously and often does around the 6-8 week mark. One day you can be fine, the next you never want to even look at food again.

      Maybe Kate perfectly planned her pregnancy. Maybe she was lucky enough to get pregnant exactly when she wanted or maybe they decided they wanted to try after Charlotte turned two and they didn’t know exactly when that might be.

      Reply
      • LA Elle says:
        September 4, 2017 at 5:38 pm

        Michelle: I agree that pregnancy isn’t always a “Boom! Pregnant!” As I said, the friend whose brother got married literally started trying two months before her brother’s wedding.

        The friend who made the comment about waiting six weeks ended up trying for almost three years before she got pregnant. For several reasons, she still stands by her comment that our friend starting to try for a kid two months before her brother’s wedding was a passive-aggressive attention grab.

        Given Kate’s work-shy history and the timing of this announcement (literally the week she was scheduled to begin FT responsibilities), to me, this pregnancy does feel like another attempt to avoid assuming FT responsibilities. As people said above, with her previous pregnancies, Kate canceled events but still managed to shop and fly off on vacations. No, I can’t imagine doing public events when feeling like I’m about to throw up, but neither can I imagine taking a trans-Atlantic flight.

        Everyone’s different, but one of my friends had horrific morning sickness when she was pregnant, and flying made her nausea way, way worse. For her second pregnancy, she refused to fly for the entire nine months.

  72. Carmen says:
    September 4, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    “How tedious”? What a thing to say when someone announces a pregnancy. Try “Congratulations “. It sounds better.

    Reply
  73. Jobo says:
    September 4, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Some wild theories being g tossed around here. But just imagine if Kate carried on with all her engagements and threw up over some poor kid just when he/she was presenting her with a bouquet!!

    Reply
  74. sara says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    I think will be her last child. My parents have 3 girls! I think it’s a good number!

    Reply
  75. Joanie says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    My sister got so sick during both of her pregancies that she had to take the anti nausea medication that they give to chemo patients. Morning sickness is no joke.

    Reply
  76. Abby_J says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    I don’t know much about Will and Kate’s working/not-working thing, so I will leave that discussion to my friends across the pond.

    Did she have HG with her second child? If she did, I’m impressed that she’s having a third. I had it with both of my kids, and it was awful. There is absolutely no way I’ll do it again, even though I always wanted three kiddos. Every time I even bring up the idea, my husband nixes it immediately, reminding me about how bad I felt.

    I do hope they have another girl!

    Reply
  77. Nikki says:
    September 4, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    I don’t believe she got pregnant to get out of work; I think she got pregnant because she wanted another child. No one has mentioned that she seems to have a very close bond with her children, and seems to be a very loving, warm mother. She’s said for a long time she wanted at least three children. She did not pass the law that people on UK’s government subsidy can only claim 2 children, and the outrage people feel at that is being misdirected at Kate for being a woman of privilege.
    I don’t think she’s very good at “princessing”, and I don’t think she looks forward to a lot of her duties. But she’s never been arrogant or unkind in public, she’s not carrying on affairs, she’s basically a sheltered, privileged woman who’d be considered a smashing success in life if her husband was a businessman instead of a prince. But really, to think she took on morning sickness, pregnancy, and a third child to raise in order to avoid some work, or to take the spotlight from Megan, push Harry further from succession rights, etc. just seems so ludicrous to me!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment