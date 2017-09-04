The Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant again & canceling all her events

Ha, all of us were like “Us Weekly doesn’t have any scoop” last week. Us Weekly got the last laugh! Honestly, it was as predictable as Totally ‘80s secretary styling on the Duchess of Cambridge: Kate is pregnant! Just in time to get out of becoming a full-time royal!!! It’s truly a magical time to be a duchess. Literally, this week was supposed to be the beginning of William and Kate really buckling down and picking up more royal work. Kate HAD to get pregnant!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting a third child, Kensington Palace has announced. The announcement was made as the duchess was forced to cancel an engagement on Monday because of extreme morning sickness, or hyperemesis gravidarum.
In a statement, Kensington Palace said: “Their royal highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, the duchess is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. Her royal highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road children’s centre in London today. The duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.”
Going from memory, Kate’s hyperemesis gravidarum wasn’t that bad with her second pregnancy – Kate managed to keep up some semblance of a schedule well into her third trimester, and reportedly the pregnancy and labor with Charlotte was very easy compared to the first pregnancy. It could just be that Kate gets sick as a dog in the first trimester but feels a lot better in the later months. Anyway… everyone said that she was the one who wanted a third kid (and that William did not). I think she scheduled it perfectly, in Waity-Time. She now has a perfect excuse to not even bother with that whole “full time royal” business. How tedious!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I wonder if Pippa will announce she is also pregnant? Wasn’t there a post about the sisters wanting to be pregnant at the same time?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As soon as I heard the news I thought of that recent post about the sisters being pregnant at the same time too! I’ve always thought 3 was Kate’s number. I’m really excited! The royals announce the pregnancies so early though, it’s going to feel like forever until that baby arrives!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anounced early because she had to cancel today’ s engagement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All shade aside, congrats to them both! They do make cute babies, I’ll give ‘em that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she keep having them cute babies to get out of her royal duties. She lazy. She wants the title without the responsibilities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because pregnancy, labor and delivery are easy. ::eye roll::
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nausea is no joke and I doubt she is having babies to get out of royal duties. William and Kate are both 35 and more likely they want to be done with the baby making before she’s on the fast track to 40. There is no good time when there won’t be royal duties so she may as well just get on with it and have the children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her job is to have babies – who cares if she goes to a ribbon cutting?? Her babies are adorable and the next generation of royals – she’s doing her job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*I* care if she goes to a ribbon cutting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her job is not to have babies. No problem if they didn’t have children, plenty of others in line.
bluhare, as many have said, it is those bread-and-butter events that make them relevant, where they have a lasting impact in a community. Those are the things they don’t want to do, but those are the mainstays of royal engagements.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@notasugarhere. Oh, her most important job is definitely to have children, there are plenty of other royals around who can cut ribbons but only Kate and William can secure a direct line of succession which, if the country is a monarchy, is important for the stability of the country. So you’re wrong. She can cut all the ribbons she wants once she’s bred enough heirs. It’s a ridiculous and archaic form of government but Kate is playing exactly according to its rules.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jenny, George V was a younger son, not the direct heir. George VI was a younger son, took over from his brother but was nearly passed over by parliament who wanted to *choose* one of his other brothers to be king. HM being queen is the result of that situation. Victoria became queen in a similar way. As pointed out here frequently, the British throne goes sideways more often than not. Having children, much less 3 of them, is not a job requirement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t getting pregnant and creating heirs the actual job of female royalty?
Not to mention, even doctors of normal women advise them that if they want children over 35, they shouldn’t wait.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What Nota said. The requirement to have children was sacrosanct during a time when children barely survived into adulthood and women died in childbirth. That meant fewer direct heirs were born or survived.
In this modern era, that is not a requirement anymore. Afterall as far as we know there is nothing wrong with the top 6 people. There are over 100 people in the current direct line including European royals.
It is not a catastrophy if WK don’t produce any kids in this age.
The official job description of the monarch is to represent the crown. The job of consort is to support the monarch in their duties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It might not be a catastrophe if William and Kate had not produced children, but William himself did a double take in the engagement interview when he was asked if they were going to have children until he caught himself and said that they both wanted children. So, there may not be a requirement, but that does not mean there isn’t an *expectation* that they will have children. So I agree with the poster who said Kate’s job is to have children. It is, and she has.
And the fact that other monarchs have not been first born, or in direct line, is neither here nor there. It just means someone else was not able to have a child that preceded that person in line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet the BRF throne, and the Belgian one as also mentioned, have carried on just fine without direct heirs. Expectation vs. requirement in the modern era is very different than ye olden days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had an inkling she might be pregnant after this came out: http://www.inquisitr.com/4443536/kate-middleton-news-duchess-rushed-to-hospital-could-it-be-for-a-bout-of-morning-sickness-again-a/
Either way, mazel tov to them! They do make adorable bandaids 🥂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the link @imqrious2 thought I’d either heard that or dreamt it🙄It’s easy to say something a bit snarky like she wants out of work for two more years…but I always thought they would have baby number three and maybe Kate is /was feeling that extra maternal pull with George starting school soon.As a former nurse I can’t diagnose someone I don’t know but I have seen patients and myself,being VERY sick but HG it is not always.I have severe Crohn’s disease and made it (flared up)through my first pregnancy all the while working 4 twelve +hour shifts until month 8.Lost my son late in my second pregnancy due to Crohn’s disease,so I’ll just wish them a healthy happy pregnancy and Congratulations-(but go to work Kate when you can)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every parent makes cute babies.
Seriously, there is no ugly baby corner of the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure about that? I’ve seen some.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every kid has something cute about them. Even if they aren’t conventionally pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I am Foofs. They all have something cute about them.
Royals don’t have magic fairy dust uteri that sprinkle special cuteness on their babies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely! And even if not that attractive, kids are still cute!!
I laughed and laughed when I read this! Kate is pregnant at exactly the time she would have had to start real work!!!! I 100% think she planned this! Damn, she is lazy!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Even little babies that look like old men when they are born.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mazel too! Weddings and new babies are blessings!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My scenario:
Normal Bill has come to the conclusion he’s going to pass on the throne when the time comes, so they’ve decided to have a full rugby XV of children and will institute a Royal Hunger Games to see which of them inherits the sparkly hat when daddy takes an early retirement
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A cunning plan. Far too cunning for Will to have thought of on his own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The monarchy needs to modernise, dontchaknow. Refresh the franchise and all that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree this is a Middleton plot to lock in and secure the succession for themselves, no matter what. I feel sorry for Harry and Meghan. William is very shy, some people say he is nice in private, but he must be envious of his more popular brother. Harry and Meghan will steal the show internationally without even trying and so the Middleton’s will be doing everything they can to counteract that. William and Harry will always put on a united front but they are very different personalities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um… I was only messing about, Princess. I didn’t actually mean it!
Mind you, I’ve now got an idea as to the team names in this Hunger Games reboot – Boleyn, Seymour…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer: Howard (they did try with different Kings even if it ended disastrously)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good call. So we have Boleyn, Seymour, Howard. We need more!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Parr 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since he is banned from side bar pretend civilian jobs- he devided to use waity.
This baby wont be popular – everyone is on to the Throne Idle LAZY ENTITLED Willnot Katnot middletons.
Potential King Henry sparkles is looking hugely possible! No matter how many kids pushed – without Whiny the king there wont be a middleton court.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or is it Kate putting more bums on the throne to keep Harry and Meghan further down the succession line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely yes! But it won’t make the Cambridges more popular. The Middleton’s probably are looking to hoover up any available dukedoms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Harry minds being further down the list. One more and no royal approval needed for marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he cares where he is in the line. Neither HM nor Charles would deny him permission to marry Meghan Markle regardless (if that’s where their relationship heads).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or it could just be about Kate wanting another child because she likes having children and grew up in a three sibling household herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry has been clear about not wanting the crown. He is not crying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@magnoloarose….another one who has misinterpreted Harry. He said that no one in the RF, (except maybe Andrew) is jumping up and down wanting to be King or Queen It is just a duty that they have to accept.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it matters at this point. It was always put about that Kate wanted 3 kids, long before Harry and MM got going.
But in some subliminal way, I wonder if it does put some pressure on the older MM to get things moving given her sister-in-law’s proven fecundity. In those circles, that’s still a measure of suitability.
So if there’s a May/June wedding, Kate will have timed it perfectly to have the baby and get back in shape to look good at the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@PrincessK
That isn’t different from what I said. I didn’t say he wouldn’t I just said he isn’t pining to be King.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen!
That was the plan all along for LAZY ENTITLED Willnot Cannot – KP ‘keen to be fulltime working royals’ ( NOT) that kids older- grandpa retired.
Bless potential King Henry and sparkles – . HM POW will need his HEIR in Prince Henry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
can I get in on this Hunger Games scheme? Team Aragon for me. I want the full weight of the Holy Roman Empire on my side!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, we are actually trying to win? In that case Team Eleanor of Aquitaine(with Catherine Medici and the great of Russia as my B team)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES. WE are stacking the decks in our own favor. It’s only Normal Bill who wants to be normal. The rest of us are scrambling for power and might.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I claim Elizabeth I, Cleopatra, Queen Hatshepsut, and Nefertiti for my team. We’d be the sneaky and underhanded team, manipulating everyone around us to ensure our ultimate victory. I’d have Queen Victoria as advisor, who would plant spies in all the other teams through marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also claim Isabella of Castile and Maria Theresa of Austria.
Nota: i think patience, cunning followed by total annihilation beats sneaky and underhanded!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Likely true, and most of my team didn’t have good endings. We’re the burn out don’t fade away team. Still I’ll have spies embedded (pun intended) in all teams, manipulating your team members in the royal bedchambers. Ultimately no matter what team wins, it will be a descendant of one of my spies who ends up as heir to the ruler.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nota: lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hm. My choice was poor. My team dies out quickly, at least the English side does.
Now barracking with Christian X!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Surprised? Anyone?
If Willnot could get pregnant and get out of his duties he would as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, I’m not going to shade anyone for exercising their reproductive rights.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me neither. Congrats to them. I am one who is surprised because I really thought they were done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TBF, getting pregnant isn’t a right it’s a biological function. The use of medical technology to prevent/terminate pregnancies is a protected legal right because it’s something that can be arbitrarily denied us if not given legal protection.
It’s fine to wish Kate well, but let’s not make this about reproductive freedom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bettyrose, I disagree and I think those who lived under China’s one child policy would as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@megan
Totally agree with you. I am more of a fan of Harry but congrats to them. They do make cute babies!!! I kind of feel like Kate is the kind of person who emulates her mom and her own childhood so it makes sense to me she wants three kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan, it’s a false equivalency, unless Kate was in danger of being forced to have an abortion against her will, in which case count me in to take up arms in her defense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan- I am with you. Without parsing out the specific words, the theory that she got pregnant to manipulate something or someone (work, throne, etc) leaves a really gross taste in my mouth. Sounds planned or unplanned but just fine & jumping on the “she got a bun in the oven so who is trying to screw over” is…….problematic. Having constant sickness, pregnancy with two young ones, birth, delivery & newborn sounds like more work to me then ribbon cutting but what do I know?! I am sure people thought I got knocked up to really hook my husband of 10 years or had a c-section so I could conveniently fit a baby into my work schedule.
Congrats on their pregnancy & hope it goes well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With their own money but not at the expense og Tacpayers Duchy millions for the laziest royal members while thete is POE other son family life to thonk about and GB is in need.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol you win girlfriend !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe..they wanted more children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?
What’s with the speculation that it’s about skirting duties?
Perhaps they love each other and want a large family to share?
Geesh…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heart this thread!! Sign me up for team Boadicea (sp?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excellent choice! Vengeance is a powerful motivator, and goodness knows she had reason to seek plenty of revenge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they are thinking that decreasing her public availability now will increase her value later when Wm is King and she is Queen (does she become his Queen?). The kids will be older, etc.
I believe she’s been open about wanting three from the beginning, as she comes from a family of three herself. And obviously the reward (kid) vs being really ill for 2-3 months…..well, women ‘forget’ how bad it ever was what with hormones, etc. (hence, we keep having kids at all)…I don’t give shade for this. BUT if Wm distinctly said “I don’t want more kids” then this is irresponsible of him for not getting a vasectomy and he doesn’t get to be a jerk about it. Neither do we, really……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weight gain? Check. Very obvious sign that this was being planned because chica never gains weight except to conceive.
Then again, pesky full time royal duties. How to avoid?
Tick for Kate, but what about William. How will he avoid royal duties this time?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sympathy pains? Assisting with the two children?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only time she is keen to do anything is when she is trying to get out of work.
Here’s to 2 years of no royal duties!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she really had HG either time then she would have not been able to leave the house for the entire pregnancy. She just has the regular morning sickness that most women have. People were saying in previous post that this is normally the time of year her other pregnancies were announced so this was perfect timing.
I wonder if she got pregnant right after Catherine Quinn was hired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Catherine Quinn. Whatever is she going to do for the next 2-3yrs?
Unless of course she will be paid in full to effectively have a sabbatical doing her own thing and quits just when the 2/3yrs are up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had HG and even though I was vomiting 10-15 times a day every damn day of my pregnancies til I delivered, with days spent in hospital to re-hydrate, I worked til I was 7 months both times. Full time. and the second pregnancy also got my kid ready took my kid to school and picked him up.
I pretty much wanted to die, but I still got shit done, because I had no other choice.
Not that I don’t think Kate is full of crap, I do. But I just wanted to point out plenty of us barf out our lungs multiple times a day everyday while pregnant and still get our shit done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shelly, wow, hats off to you. The only person I know who had HG had to quit her job and spend some time in the hospital. I’ve always wondered if Kate really gets HG.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a friend with HG and she couldn’t manage a job, so big hats off to you.
I think some people forget with Kate’s previous pregnancies, she was too sick for work-related things but just fine for shopping or a trip to Mustique. That’s why I don’t think she has HG, just regular morning sickness she milks for all its worth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Shelly props to you for pushing through a difficult illness and still getting work done. It shows a lot of character, something princess pea does not have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I was pregnant I used to vomit so much that I used to bring up blood. I was really scared because I thought I was going to lose the baby but the doctor said the blood came from my throat because the violent vomiting was making it bleed, it wasn’t morning sickness it was ‘all day sickness’. People do say that being sick is a sign of a strong baby or pregnancy but for me it was the worst part of being pregnant, worse than the actual birth because the vomiting went on for months and really stopped only after about five months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I vomited through three pregnancies. With my head constantly stuck down a toilet bowl…..this Kate business is making the memories come back and Iam reliving it all again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PrincessK, I can relate! I would vomit suddenly and violently–all day, every day. I vomited so hard I was incontinent, so badly that with my second baby I hoped I would miscarry so that I could be over the misery. (Thank god I didn’t) I had to plan my days around vomiting. People who have never been through it don’t understand how it takes over your whole life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate may not technically have HG, but I think the palace wants choose to a more discreet Latin term because “technicolor yawn” or even “continously vomiting” are not very dignified.
And, to be fair, I know women with HG who were extremely ill for their entire pregnancy. But I also know plenty of women who were severely nauseated for only the first 3 or 4 months. And with a public job where you have to worry about tossing your cookies on someone’s shoes, I can see where these events would be an issue. Most of us don’t have several hundred people and cameras present when we’re working.
I do think Kate is lazy and happy to weasel out of the service portion of her job, but I don’t think it’s a huge stretch that public functions would be difficult for the first few months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ARE you an expert in HG? Which academic , peer-reviewed journal are you getting your info from?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Within days grinning at Di garden walkabout she is soooo sick to skip Mondays meet greet. This is an excuse too for carol to be ever present at KP – with Nanny Maria staff foctors around – yuk!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same pattern every time: gains weight to conceive, then cuts her hair or otherwise gets a new ‘look’ once she’s pregnant to distract from the other physical changes. I knew she was pregnant when she chopped off the sausage curls.
So I’m 12 weeks pregnant, and we’re getting ready to tell our family and friends and coworkers. I also work full time in a technical/professional role, my husband works long hours at his advisory role, and we have zero household help at home. I don’t have the option of not going back to work after mat leave, and I WANT to go back to work. I’m really, really dreading having my pregnancy and my life compared to Kate’s for the next six months by people who don’t know better (ahem, MIL).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations. I hope you find the right balance. Is this the first baby?
And you are right about the hair. Never noticed that before. Weight gain to me is her version of the bat signal
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! It’s the first and we’re very excited.
I didn’t mean for my comment to sound so complainy. My pregnancy has been textbook so far, and we’re in Canada so I don’t have to worry about mat leave — we are very, very lucky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations from me too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many congratulations to you AnonAlmostMom! So excited for you! Our firstborn heads off to college on the 17th. It has been a joyous journey so far and I wish you the same happiness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations, Anonalmostmom!!! Double congrats on being a Canadian resident! LOL I love Canada, but live about a 18 hour car ride from the border!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations. If she compares just say you are following the latest thing the Scandinavian royals are doing. They are all the rage you know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations and best wishes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Also too much Prince Henry Sparkle news. Im surprised whiny bill ot isnt surferring from HG. But wait. Something will come up to retreat ti sectet AH Forest.
Remove THE Line and WULLNOT CANNIT Midfeltons from the RF Firm – millions in tax funds Duchy. All the status and perks to Prince Henry sparkles.
Take a look how busy potential King Henry will be. And countng .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Soothie. My “evidence” is anecdotal, but I have known more than one woman who is severely ill in the first trimester, but not in later trimesters. Just as I have known women who were severely ill during their entire pregnancy. Or, a friend who was pregnant with twins and didn’t have any nausea at all. My point was that every woman is different and every pregnancy is different for the same woman and there is no “normal”. Knowing that does not require statistically significant clinical studies.
And please note that I said that Kate MAY not have HG. I used a modal because I don’t know whether or not she does have HG. And the primary point of that comment wasn’t whether or not she actually has HG, but that the palace is likely to choose the most courteous-sounding term to discuss a messy illness — regardless of whether it is an absolutely medically accurate description of her condition.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. I find it interesting that she’s having a kid in the middle of the Tories cocking up the whole Brexit process. We can’t afford to look after the kids and the NHS for the poor children that are here, but the costs for this kid is going to be expensive.
It’s one thing if Kate was a private citizen; her womb is her own, but having a third kid because of her duties to the crown and country were on the table seems like a piss take.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first thought was… hoi! #rapeclause!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@sixer Can you elaborate on that for the Americans, please? The hashtag and what you said below about “limited to two”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you’re low paid in the UK, you qualify for welfare payments to top up your income. A rough US equivalent would be the food stamps program (but ours is a cash transfer). It’s a complicated calculation based on circumstances, including number of children in the family, disabilities, etc. The government has recently amended it so that the calculation will only include a maximum of two children. Unless the mother can prove that a third child is the product of rape.
(Clearly there are all sorts of other problems associated with disclosing rape at a time not of a woman’s choosing and to a punitive government agency, and creating a paper trail that makes that fact obvious to the child itself. Or, indeed, of even proving rape when the conviction rates are so abysmal. But for the purposes of this conversation – the UK state attempts to limit the reproductive rights of state supported poor people but not state supported royal people).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer – yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer, wow, I had no idea. Thanks for the info.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t know that. I was going to try to be kinder to her but I can’t with this knowledge. The timing and the fact that they won’t work makes this very difficult to support. Who knows how Brexit will affect the British economy? How much austerity can the UK endure?
A poor woman has to suffer but the woman who receives the most taxpayer funding than perhaps any other woman in the UK is exempt. She doesn’t even bother doing charity work for women and children. Where was she during all the tragedies that have happened in the last 6 months?
She wants to ape Diana but only with ugly dresses since that takes no effort but where it counts, work ethic and compassion, she fails on an epic scale.
With all of Diana’s shortcomings and lack of academic intelligence, she was probably one of the most brilliant PR strategists of all time. Waity and Hyacinth along with Billy B Normal are the exact opposite.
In this global climate nonetheless. smdh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think that government-orchestrated austerity should stop them having a third (or fourth, or fifth, or or or) child. But I also don’t think a country that allows poverty pay for millions of workers should implement austerity that effectively limits the ability of poor people to have a third (or fourth, or fifth, or or or) child.
And I certainly think every child in the UK has the right to be brought up with food, clothes and a secure home, regardless of the wealth of its parents.
What I also certainly think is that you cannot invoke reproductive rights for Katie Keen if you aren’t going to invoke them for everyone else. It’s not as though she earns her own money to bring them up, which is the accusation everyone brings against poor people with the temerity to “breed”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer, thank you for this education, I had no idea about the clause or any kind of baby limits. I am shocked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer This is super interesting, thanks for explaining!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, Sixer, just adding to the chorus that hearing that puts a whole different spin on this. Knowing that context, Will and Kate choosing to have a third really does show how out-of-touch they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reproductive rights, like all human rights, apply equally to everyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, Megan, not in the UK, they don’t. If you depend on state money because you are low paid, then your reproductive rights are limited to two children. If you depend on state money because you are royal, then your reproductive rights are unlimited.
Personally, I think they should have as many children as they want and so should everyone else. And pregnancy sickness is protected in UK labour law so applies to Katie Keen as much as anyone else. I’ll freely admit to taking paid sick days while pregnant – mostly due to general malaise rather than anything acute or specific. It’s a big thing happening to your body and I think everyone should be able to do that.
But there’s more than one equivalence going on here, you know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, no, @Megan. Not really. There are some things that cannot be legislated. You can make laws to ensure human rights, you cannot do so for ‘reproductive rights”. Born without a womb, or have ovarian cancer? You cannot arrest the Doctor who is unable to help you to breed.
Sometimes the body won’t cooperate. And there is no lawyer alive who can make it do so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except for lower income families have their tax benefits capped after a certain number of children (I believe it is 3?) – whereas as these idiots keep adding to the public tab – so yeah, reproductive rights should apply to everyone, as should access to public funds. On what planet are we living where these people are ordained by god to rule and scrounger to their hearts desire?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
……but, BUT will someone thing of the overqualified new private secretary. What is she going to do for the next 2/3yrs?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Megan, please explain that to the President, the Vice President, Congress, especially Paul Ryan, Steve Scalise, and Diane Black, and all the governors and state legislatures that limit TANF benefits and exclude any children conceived after the family begins receiving those benefits, and unlike the UK, there is no exception for rape.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Market the chutney?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer *BIG APPLAUSE*
Are people supposed to be happy about this? I thought the times when royal wives needed to bear at least 5 children to secure the line and keep the lands from falling into crisis and civil war after the king’s death were long gone. Why do they feel the need to create more leeches to the state? It’s such an Eff You to all the lower income tax payers in the UK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not that I want to get into a heavy socio-political discussion here, but I read recently that the most impactful thing a person can do to mitigate the effects of climate change, is have less children.
So by all means have all the kids you want, but IMO especially those in developed countries, if you have more than 2 that’s irresponsible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I give a hearty eye roll to women who will literally take to the streets to demand their right to contraception and abortion, but have a hissy fit when someone actually chooses to have a baby. There are two sides to reproductive freedom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate can have all the babies she wants. It’s the fact that they waste millions and these kids which are taken away from UK citizens who actually have jobs that is bothersome. If the monarchy had open and audited finances, with budgets they needed to follow, this wouldn’t be an issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Megan I agree with you. I would be a hypocrite if I didn’t, but I am a private citizen, and I am not dependent on the taxpayers to fund my lifestyle.
We mark milestones in Obama’s presidency by the birth of our children if that gives you an idea of how large my brood is but our choice doesn’t take funding from programs for poor women and children. I donate to Planned Parenthood and programs because I am Pro-Choice, and I am fortunate enough to be able to stand behind my political values. It is my social responsibility to do so.
I would be ashamed to flaunt my lifestyle like that knowing people can barely pay for the needs of their families in these times. Having a baby is a right but for her, it is also a luxury.
@ Josie. You have a right to your opinion. There are a million ways to affect climate change, and we could all do something we aren’t doing. I choose to be a vegan and environmentally conscious as my contribution to the cause.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan – you said “reproductive rights should apply equally to everyone”. And the point is that, for state supported people in the UK, which the Cambridges are, reproductive rights are not equal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer: only Chutney? What about Anmer Originals? Who will market those?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You may well believe that. Politicians may say that.
But it is simply not true in any real world sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Magnoliarose, good for you. It’s not just my view, as I said I wasn’t really on my radar until recently. If people want to have kids, go ahead.
http://www.npr.org/2016/08/18/479349760/should-we-be-having-kids-in-the-age-of-climate-change
I was thinking more of Jacob Rees Smug and his 6 kids.
It’s rich people in developed countries who are driving climate change (e.g. cars and jet fuel emissions).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK – Anmer Party Pieces?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, Megan, no one (literally, no one) is saying Kate doesn’t have the right to procreate. It is not an infringement of her rights to point out that pregnant women, even those with difficult pregnancies, still commit to their other life obligations while pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@magnoliarose You say your choice doesn’t take funding away from poor women and children, but do your kids go to good public schools that score high standardized tests, therefore entitling them to more funding from DoE, which means less funding for poor schools? Do you live in a new subdivision where infrastructure investments went to building your roads instead of making public transportation more accessible in poor neighborhoods? You assume because you are not on public asssistance you have not been greatly assisted by public dollars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Josie
I can be snarky, ok very snarky, but I wasn’t trying to be that way with you. Or even defensive. The DACA ruling here in the US is devastating and I have been emotional all day, so I apologize. I probably shouldn’t even try to comment today. I should probably try to help someone escape with their children to Canada.
As to our subject…Animal agriculture is one of the leading cause of climate change so a vegan diet is my cause within a cause. I am not an obnoxious preachy vegan but I like doing my part as it also goes along with my feelings about animals. I have been a believer in sustainability for a long time but my brother works in the industry and has advised us on changes we can make to do a better job.
It doesn’t mean I discount the theory or even disagree that it is a valid option. It is information that should be known so people can make choices on how to contribute to solving the problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But does the fact that the British will support this child in the height of luxury while many services are being cut bother people at all? People Commenting at the DM were angry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Megan
My children are still young but the ones who attend school from preschool to early education go to private schools. I don’t live in a subdivision. I live in a city with well-established infrastructure, and I am not reliant on public transportation.
My state has higher than average sales tax and there is a city sales tax. A family dependent on public assistance in some form still pay sales tax and taxes included in their rent. We pay property taxes for the properties we own. Do Will and Kate pay taxes on their houses or upkeep or remodels?
Their entire life is tax payer funded and it is not a modest life by a long shot. She doesn’t like to work or give back to the public nor does Will. She will have access to the best prenatal care for this third child at a time when the NIH faces cutbacks.
How is that not tone-deaf during this time?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now they will no longer be able fullfill their important role as Brexit ambassadors!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think its a bit much to assume that she is getting pregnant mainly to get out of work obligations. Like many parents who have multiple children, perhaps just perhaps they love children. And I am not a fan of the royal family. Congrats!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 It’s sort of the scheming welfare mother narrative, but for royals. I hate it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is she better than a woman who is dependent on public assistance? She is on public assistance it is just on a large scale with more perks. She’s not a private citizen.
Sixer just informed us that poor women are penalized for having a 3rd child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is a woman who is not on public assistance better than a woman who is? Economic status should not determine someone’s worth as a person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is my point, Megan. Why is the 3rd child rule different for them who are
funded by taxpayers while women with lower incomes who are also funded by taxpayers are penalized?
Private citizens don’t live in palaces with huge staffs or spend thousands on clothes, go on luxury holidays, spend millions on useless remodels while tucking some perks for her family into the budget, have security teams to the tune of millions a year that they don’t work for it themselves. Bill Gates doesn’t live like that, and he earned his own money.
She and Will have earned nothing.
This is only about them and their situation. If she can have 10 children funded by the country then everyone else funded by the country should be able to do the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly – children are a blessing. She can have as many or as few as she darn well pleases at what ever age or timing that is right for her and her family. IMO she shouldn’t be shamed for it and we shouldn’t throw shade at her or any parent growing their family, just because we expect them to do something else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can definitely have as many children as she wants, whenever she wants. But I’m also of the mind that, at some point (like, say, the third child), we can stop fawning over people for procreating. It’s a basic human function. And I don’t think that just because she’s with child she’s a sacred Madonna who’s exempt from criticism. I’m not saying that’s what you’re implying, it’s just what I think. I think that narrative hurts women more than it helps them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shambles, x100000000! I fully support all kinds of parental rights policies: work/child care/housing, etc. Good parenting is hard work and I have nothing but respect for the awesome parents I know who are raising great kids. That’s a huge accomplishment and important contribution. But it doesn’t make people beyond reproach. (I had a male colleague who was a devoted parent and kudos to him, but he often couldn’t remember which of his kids he claimed was sick when he took every opportunity to use his family sick leave days, dumping work on others).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously. I don’t keep up with British royalty (or any royals, for that matter) but the constant griping about this woman’s body and life is super gross. Creating an entirely new human being just to get out of smiling for a camera and shaking some hands? Riiiight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, it’s highly doubtful she gets pregnant to get out of ‘work’; but I also think there’s a sense of relief on her part that she doesn’t have to face the cameras & crowds as much. It might well be subliminal relief, but I bet it’s there all the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1. They obviously love children and have every right to have more of them if they can. She wants them close in age. Congrats to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Especially since she had to announce before 12 weeks. Most pregnancy loss happens before 12 weeks. Most people don’t want to announce a pregnancy before that time has passed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How do you know she is less than 12 weeks??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently she had to announce earlier than 12 weeks because of her illness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because it was in a few of the articles that I read.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats to them! I totally understand why she can’t do shit all in the first trimester. I’m currently in my first trimester as well…I’m totally exhausted, no matter how much sleep I get.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you !
I don’t even like her but I feel the constant need to defend her here. it’s funny because on pretty much every other subject, CB’s readers are feminists but when it comes to Kate a lot of are more than happy to criticize her body, the lenght or her dresses, her parenting style or her family planning choices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EM – exactly! There’s such a weird bipolar attitude here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Belle, the problem is that she drops off the work radar when with babe. Also, she of all people need to put forth a little effort due to her priveldged status afforded to her by the people of her country, she is Princess of the realm after all. Many others have done it and many more do because they have too. I have no doubt she loves babies and kids. Good for them and congrats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Noblesse oblige or to whom much is given, much is expected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One. She canceled one event. Because she’s recently been hospitalized and is barfing her guts out. This usually only occurs (at least as severely) during the first trimester, which is why she doesn’t have a problem attending events later in her pregnancies. If she avoids work it’s because working sucks, not because she loves her family and wants to expand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where did you read that she was hospitalised?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The announcement said she is being “treated” at KP. So it’s not serious enough to be hospitalized.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw onn You Tube that she had been rushed to hospital about ten days ago. I didn’t believe it at the time. Apparently she stayed overnight. Don’t know about the reliability of that site.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
there was an article in the Inquisitor that reported an overnight hospitalization last week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are both just so drab.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s have a round of applause for all of us who saw this coming from a mile away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I join you in the round of applause,and I’m still laughing over if Willnot could get pregnant…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it’s a boy and she feels worse. Anyway, if a person can raise a good person and has the means to provide for their child – I think it’s an amazing thing to do, if they want to
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, she went to an event like, 4 or 5 days ago, but it just so happens that she has to cancel the event happening on the day she announces? Highly suspect. But… congrats to them for procreating, I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the pattern – she cancels events and boom; announces she is with child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you guys experienced morning sickness? What happens is you’re fine (4/5 days ago, presumably) and then you’re not. Happens suddenly. Pretty hard to attend events when you’re puking constantly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The majority of women with morning sickness do the morning puke, suck it up and show up to work. Her events are just about an hour or so, something that most pregnant women with morning sickness would just love to have considered as work. They didn’t say she was hospitalized either, so the HG is questionable. She wouldn’t have been able to do the walk in the garden a few days ago if she really had that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uh, I didn’t just have a “morning puke”. I puked constantly, day and night, and sounds like she’s the same. Again, it hits suddenly and intensifies quickly–she might have been fine for a walk in the garden a few days ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My sister literally carried a bucket with her everywhere during her first pregnancy. She puked throughout the day and without warning. As an elementary school teacher, she really had no choice but to go on leave. Puking in front of third graders just wouldn’t work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pregnant women still show up to work with morning sickness and work is more than just one hour of shaking hands. Kate isn’t dealing with anything more serious than what other women have dealt with and they managed to work a real job too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, but her job is public and I do think she is entitled to be spared the humiliation of vomiting in front of TV cameras and photographers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Kate really wanted to attend the charity event she could have had the press barred from attending because of the morning sickness and people would have understood. She has attended events in the past with a press embargo. She just doesn’t care enough to push herself for this. She managed a trip to Mustique when she supposedly had HG with George and she is likely to attend George’s first day of school. It is about an hour and I bet the charity would have been flexible with the start time too. Kate just doesn’t care enough to make the effort.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is not like she can just run to the bathroom at an event. I don’t blame anyone for not wanting to be seen puking in public. If there were images of her going to an event and vomiting, people would complain about why she went to the event instead of staying home. It is a lose lose situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh I have a friend with the same illness and she was hooked up to an IV for months. She physically could not work. There was no vomit and then continue on. She was dehydrated and malnourished and could not leave her house. This is not normal morning sickness
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nic919 the point of the event is get press to raise awareness of the charity’s work. Attending without press is pointless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan, most royals do plenty of work behind the scenes. They visit their charities and attend meetings for those charities – without them being public events or open to the press. There are plenty of things she could do without press coverage; she chooses to do things only in the public eye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The press could report that she attended despite her morning sickness but did not want photos published. She would have scored a bunch of brownie points doing that. Instead the charity is left out in the lurch. I wonder why Will couldn’t show up for her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got the impression she announced because she was canceling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I just thought about that after reading more of the comments below. Maybe she had to pull out and it kind of forced her hand– she had to give a reason. Eh, *shrugs*.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. That’s what I took from the timing of the announcement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guido Fawkes is twitting that this announcement timing was/is actually a deflection from the announcement about their France court case.
https://mobile.twitter.com/GuidoFawkes/status/904647647839084544
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK. You are right because that was announced as coming out today last week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will she be accompanying George on his first day of school? Isn’t it tomorrow?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have not had HG but I know people who have had it and it’s not like as soon as the embryo implants you start vomiting all the time. The pregnancy hormones, HCG, needs to build up and once it hits a certain threshold, then people start barfing.
In both my pregnancies, I felt fine at first but around 5-6 weeks, a week or two after finding out, I started to feel awful. I didn’t throw up at all with my first and only once with my second but it was all day nausea and it was gross. Cannot begin to imagine what it’s like to be sick on top of the exhaustion and the nausea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree Veronica, it can present in different ways. Some ppl violently vomit all day and have to have pic lines drawn with bed rest mandatory. Some ppl just have vague horrible nausea all day. It can vary from woman to woman and pregnancy to pregnancy and even day to day or moment to moment. So is this being an excuse for her to not work, maybe but I also know this type of thing can be an unforgiving personal issue that others find hard to understand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve only had the non-pregnancy types of nausea and don’t understand how women with families and regular jobs manage with it. I used to get bouts of nausea along with bad sinus headaches that had me curled up in a fetal position for six hours, hoping for death… I could work through the headache part, painful though it was, but the nausea threw me entirely and I couldn’t do anything until it subsided. I was lucky enough to be self-employed and able to schedule my own work hours. Finally discovered after years of periodically wishing for death that six ounces of real Coca Cola (not diet stuff) actually brought down the nausea down to non-suicidal levels within about half an hour, but maybe that doesn’t work with the pregnancy version. It did work with my aunt’s non-stop can’t-even-look-at-pictures-of-food nausea after surgery, which is why I tried it.
Anyway, the impact of even just chronic nausea on our ability to do anything tends to be greatly underestimated. Throw uncontrollable and unpredictable vomiting into the mix and life becomes even more difficult.
Instead of snarking on Kate for claiming nausea and vomiting and limiting her schedule accordingly, maybe we should be talking about how to incorporate pregnancy and baby/child duties into a more flexible work framework so women can work around such common problems without financial disaster. You shouldn’t have to be superwoman just to perpetuate the species. But it can’t really just be up to individual employers. We need a more general approach that takes into consideration the needs of the employees and the employer in running the business. Pregnancy and its related problems are a normal and necessary part of our society, we need to do a lot better dealing with it under modern conditions.
In other words — impressed though I am by those women who manage to keep on going with household management, child-wrangling, and full-time external jobs while dealing with frequent nausea and vomiting – the problem isn’t that Kate doesn’t have to do that, but rather that YOU have to do that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A full-time working royal schedule would be less than 20 hours per week, with several months off every year for vacation. It isn’t that she’s just lazy, she’s lazy in a job that is a cakewalk in comparison to what she’d do in the real world if she hadn’t been supported by other people her entire life. And that is the issue here. She and her husband are fully supported by the taxpayers and constantly fail to give value for money. Whether expecting or not, neither of them ever works hard enough – and that “hard enough” would be 20 hpw or less.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im confused, I had a good friend who had HG. She took a medication in her 2nd trimester to limit the constant vomitting. Her attacks went from 20 episodes down to about 2. She also worked full time as a teacher during this. Yes, the first trimester too when she was having 20 + attacks a day and factoring in trips to hospital to be attached to a drip.
She put on less than zero weight up unil she took the meds too. She was thinner than her pre-pregnancy weight even though had a kid growing. The vomitting cancelled all natural weight gain. I always thought Chutney looked awfuly well nourished with her HG compared to my waisting away friend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. If Pippa is pregnant too, I may have to be sedated. Welcome to the onslaught of ten million DailyMail articles daily regarding Kate’s every movement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know for sure that I will not be able to keep up with both should Pips get pregnant at the same time. LOL. But there will only be speculation on Kate. She’s virtually locked in the house the whole time while pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa is probably trying hard to get pregnant as we speak, her husband is 42 years old let us not forget.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
? She’s not 42. And he’s not 82. They’ll be fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Princess Madeleine of Sweden announced a third pregnancy last week, so no doubt the size of their bumps will be compared. Add to this Pippa, and there will be no end to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oooh, Princess Madeleine is having a baby, too! I love babies, cannot help it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, we all know that 3 baby was matter of time. W&K do make a cute babies so all best to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i hope this one looks like diana and not so much a middleton like george and charlotte
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lazy Bill strikes again.
He probably planned to have time off work during the World Cup next year!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One thing isn’t lazy for Bill and isn’t that a lucky thing for her? Congrats on baby 3. I suppose. Now, get some zofran, carry a bucket, and cut a ribbon.
What I don’t like is with any other female related sickness, we are dragged through the mud, but morning sickness is a pass? I lie in bed with what feels like contractions with constant vomit and I don’t have a uterus anymore! I returned to work way too early after surgery so I’ll say what I despise. Suck. It. Up.
If it really is as horrible as said, then I do apologize for being offensive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Kate shows up for George’s first day of school, we shall learn that for her the HG hits on selective days when charity events are scheduled.
Kate managed a trip to Mustique with her HG when she was pregnant with George. Most women here are saying HG suffered have an IV in them for months, so that would make travel to a Caribbean retreat difficult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ding! My brain is so tired I forget about all the times I have had fluids with severe vomit. Cause, hydration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Surprised said no one ever – most people on here called that she would be pregnant again before the year was out and after Pippa’s wedding. Cue William following her lead in pulling out of events with the excuse of helping looking after the family while she is unwell. Wonder if they will fit a sunny vacay in soon.
As for HGV – if she truly suffers from it then why does she not publicly support it and make it one of her few chosen ’causes’?
Congrats anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because more causes mean more work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Publically support” it? Make it a cause? She’d be raked over the coals for supporting something seen as self-involved and anyway, it’s not exactly AIDS Orphans with Landmine Amputations, as far as importance of causes go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gibee: it’s positively encouraged for royals to use personal experience to further causes eg Beatrice actively supports dyslexia charities and is patron of the Dyslexia centre that helped her when she was diagnosed as a child.
Eugenie is a supporter and patron of the hospital that operated on her scoliosis as a teen.
Sophie supports and is patron of charities in the field of avoidable blindness and complicated pregnancies on account of her 3 very difficult pregnancies, one of which nearly killed mother and baby and that same baby having problems with her eyes that required corrective surgery over a ten year period.
Camilla is a supporter and patron of Osteoporosis charities due to her mother dying of the same. She is also a supporter and patron of reading charities on account of her father being an advocate.
Harry supports and is patron of military charities particularly wounded soldiers and veterans on account of being flown back to Britain from a tour of duty with a wounded soldier on the same plane.
Philip’s DoE awards are predicated on his own schooling days of physical activities and challenges as opposed to intellectual pursuits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, but none of those royals get the scrutiny Kate does – and to the public eye, supporting a charity that deals with very complicated, possibly fatal pregnancies would be different than what most people see as “just morning sickness but worse”. Look at the comments on this post so far; plenty of “It can’t be that bad”, plenty of “She’s making it up”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gibee: Claiming that their dimmed spotlight is the reason they use their experience is about as true as Anne working less than Charles since no one hears about it and she’s never going to be monarch. Besides, Kate supporting Art charities due to her interest in art as well as Place2be (child development) because she has children proves my point.
On the subject of CB’s skeptical commentors, Kate has form in the area of using PR to claim something untrue about her life or herself, including HG.
Considering the level of collusion between the media and the palace where the royals are concerned, and Kate in particular, is it any wonder that people are treating the news with cynicism?
Afterall, most people here also predicted this pregnancy as soon as the palace announced full time duties. And predictions were that her pregnancy would arrive the same week she was scheduled to start and it would lead to a cancellation of her work programme.
And so it came to pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“none of those royals get the scrutiny Kate does – and to the public eye”? Have you failed to notice Charles and Camilla being strung up in the Summer of Diana?
The magical HG means she cannot work but can fly to Mustique and Switzerland. Morning sickness not HG. If it really was HG, as others have said, she could and should be a champion of the cause. That would mean people look at her track record and realize that it wasn’t HG afterall.
I wonder if they have a heads up about a possible negative outcome from the France trial results tomorrow? Time for a PR boost?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! So much she can do for so many in various platforms. But Katie doesn’t. You are exactly right, how can these two be so tone deaf???????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A spring baby probably means that there won’t be a Spring/Summer wedding for Harry in 2018. King Willie will put his foot down so that Kate doesn’t have to show up to the wedding heavily pregnant or fat if she has recently given birth. I wouldn’t put it past him to do something like that.
Is anyone surprised that she is pregnant now just as she was about to become a full time royal? She can put her feet up for the next two years now lol.
Aside from this, congrats to them they make adorable babies!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am quite surprised. They had just announced that they’ll become full time royals starting Sept. Despite the fact they were caught up lying before, I kind of thought they’ll start working. Liars. Again.
Interesting is indeed the comment on the verdict of the French court. Should it come out soon, the timing with the pregnancy announcement makes me laugh. Loud.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When she made the comment in Poland “we’ll just have to have more babies” was she already pregnant?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The court should announce their verdict tomorrow, September 5th, unless it is delayed again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@notasugarhere thanks for the info. I am very curious about the outcome of the trial.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not surprised, but for three reasons:
1. Anything that gets her out of greeting the peasants, but still keeps the attention on her and gives her yet another opportunity for endless shopping? Oh yeah, she’s up for it.
2. She wanted a third child. It was well known.
3. Willy was less keen about a third.
What I think happened: I think WillNot put his foot down about additional kids after Charlotte, but Kannot wasn’t giving up – and The Verbier Incident gave her the ammunition to play with. “You embarrassed me, and we’re supposed to be happy families here. If you want that to continue, then we’re having a third baby”.
I think Kate and Carole had a Come-To-Jesus meeting with William after Verbier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So let me get this straight…just 5 days ago she was walking around in Kensington gardens wearing high inch stilettoes & smiling from ear to ear in a brand new dress. And now that she has an official engagement all of a sudden she is not feeling well & can no longer leave her house? What in seven hells is going on!!
Also Kensington palace just recently announced that the royal trio will be increasing their workload in the coming months. This now seems highly unlikely…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To your first paragraph– exactly. She seemed perfectly fine 5 days ago. Why didn’t they announce then? Or did they have to wait until this specific engagement to announce, so that she could pull out of it? It makes absolutely no sense.
But, like some commenters have pointed out, maybe she had to announce it specifically because she was canceling this event. Idk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah so being pregnant I do have to defend her on this one. I was literally bragging a couple of weeks ago to myself that I wasn’t having morning sickness and was thrilled. It literally hit me one day. Going from feeling great to throwing up everything in one day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is how it goes. You go from feeling great like morning sickness will not happen to you. Next thing you know, you have taken up residence in the bathroom because you have to vomit so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. I became sick just a couple of days after finding out and I was telling my friend I didn’t believe I was pregnant because I wasn’t sick. Well out of the blue it hit me and hit me hard. It just got progressively worse. So if she does suffer for HGV I truly understand and feel sorry for her. It’s one of those things that you just feel awful and sick throwing up throughout the day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best wishes Franny re the sickness. I loved to smell mint tea, even just sniff the tea bags whilst staving off my morning sicknesses, but it was not a magic cure. Wish I knew of one.
Congratulations on your upcoming bundle of joy!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes-that’s exactly what happens. You’re fine until you’re not. I think they announced because she’s suddenly feeling awful. It happens. Congrats to you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“And now that she has an official engagement all of a sudden she is not feeling well & can no longer leave her house? What in seven hells is going on!!”
They were “forced” to announce it BECAUSE she had to cancel that engagement.
It’s pretty clear from the article.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they waited until after the anniversary of Diana’s death to announce it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The world is so miserable I’m not going to add to it by shading a pregnancy. Babies are a blessing. Congratulations Cambridges. If only Harry had any sort of self awareness and would not go on about how normal he is and blah blah. William is my favourite now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear, lazy Katie can certainly work quickly when it comes to ensuring she doesn’t have to work for at least another year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to call these two Dull and Duller from now on. Imagine meeting them at a local barbecue? One would die of boredom chatting to these two dullards.
Oh well good luck to them. They’re gonna need it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To all the people who thinks it’s suspect that she was able to walk around at an event last weeks and suddenly can’t now, morning sickness strikes whenever it feels like lol I was fine up to week 8 of my pregnancy and then bam! I spent up until week 24ish vomiting every day and constantly nauseous. Couldn’t get out of bed without throwing up in the morning and everything. And that was just bad morning sickness, not HG. I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt with the timing. That doesn’t mean her and William aren’t lazy, just that HG and morning sickness don’t care about schedules lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked how the Daily Mail said it was unusual for Kate to cancel an official engagement so everyone knew something was up – it’s unusual because she does like 2 (exaggeration meant!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she looked haggard during their last engagement. I would not wish constant nausea on my worst enemy, so if she is taking it on again, good for her.
But what does it mean for the timing re Harry’s wedding….??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw, congrats on the impending whippersnapper! Hope the pregnancy is easy (or at least not as difficult).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t get over how my view of them has changed in 2-3 years – for the worse. Their lack of work, lack of dedication and all around laziness is quite galling . And now another “royal” mouth at the public trough – tiresome. Not to mention, as others have pointed out – a brand new excuse to spend more money and not work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m telling you now. There will be a fourth baby….she won’t stop there!
It’s not her aim to engage in Public Life!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am inclined to think so as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. That is her job though, to create the heir and spares.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is 2017. It is not her job to have children, it is a choice. See Belgium as a recent example of the throne going sideways when the king and queen did not have children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, there’s plenty of precedent for that. The Queen had four babies, the CPM and CPF in Denmark have four kids, I think Prince Joachim has at least three, if not more, Phillipe and Mathilde in Belgium have four, the young Swedes are on pace to have 3-4, seems like royal families are just broody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charles and Diana, Anne, Andrew and Sarah, Peter and Autumn Philips, King and Queen of Spain, CP Haakon and CP Mette-Marit of Norway, Martha Louise of Norway, CP Victoria of Sweden – all have two.
Joachim has four kids, two with each of his wives. W-A and Maxima of The Netherlands have three, but both of his younger brothers stopped at two. The Belgians are said to be devout Catholics, so stopping at four is interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nota, Princess Martha Louise of Norway has three daughters and she and her husband are getting divorced.
Also, Prince Comstantjin of the Netherlands also has three.
Still, there is no requirement or her to have more than two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nota, Princess Martha Louise of Norway has three daughters and she and her husband are getting divorced.
Also, Prince Comstantjin of the Netherlands also has three.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ML and Ari had three? Never noticed that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just thought the same thing this morning. They will go onto have 4 kids. Carole will be pricking holes in willies condoms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which is crazy because the Queen had four (albeit spaced out) and worked full time always.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So what? What else has she got to do with her time?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Work for the country that supports her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you say work?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#Whateverworkmeans!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HG is no joke, but I’m really side-eyeing her diagnosis for every. single. pregnancy. Granted, risk of recurrence is higher if you have it with your first, but it’s still only about 15%, and I don’t know of any studies following it through even further pregnancies. Given Kate’s history (and, yes, timing), I can’t help but be skeptical. I wish her health either way, but I also wish she’d step up and at least try to meet her obligations. Hey, maybe make prenatal care and education one of her causes! But…unlikely.
Still, all the best wishes for a healthy pregnancy and baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh, her job is to reproduce royal heirs. Can’t shade her for that. Him on the other hand….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is 2017. Neither of their jobs involves procreation, there are plenty of others in line to take the throne. See Belgium as an example of this happening in recent times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Notasugarhere- PREACH! The queens job to produce heirs was in a time where the following had a good chance of happening:
The queen died in child birth
The child died due to a childhood diesease
The prince or princess died due to an adult disease or
The prince died while out at the battle front
Modern medicine and modern warded have made it the chances of the above happening very very very slim, thus the heir and spare do NOT stand up in this discussion. Furthermore, they have an heir and a spare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nota, it could also happen in Luxembourg. Guillaume and Stephanie seem to be in no rush to produce heirs. They are still young but maybe they don’t want any.
But Felix has two children, and Louis also has two, so it doesn’t really matter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The heir-and-wife have made it clear they aren’t trying to get pregnant now. She said they wouldn’t try for at least three years, she repeated that she isn’t trying for motherhood anytime soon again (in February?). Louis’s kids are out of the line of succession, but Felix and Claire’s are still in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is an unpleasant – perhaps unwanted – implication that you *could* shade people whose job is not to reproduce royal heirs, for having more than 2.4 children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well the UK govt shades people who have more than two kids by not giving them a tax credit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yep, her job is produce babies and support her husband. She’s doing her “job” but what is Billy doing??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“As Head of State, The Monarch undertakes constitutional and representational duties which have developed over one thousand years of history. In addition to these State duties, The Monarch has a less formal role as ‘Head of Nation’. The Sovereign acts as a focus for national identity, unity and pride; gives a sense of stability and continuity; officially recognises success and excellence; and supports the ideal of voluntary service. In all these roles The Sovereign is supported by members of their immediate family.”
No where does it state must have children, so no, not part of their job to reproduce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, I had a lot of difficulty in my first trimester with my first child and not as much with my second, and then it was bad again with the third. That’s a thing that happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
95% of celebitches predicted here
And it happened like rotation of earth.
At this point, nothing about them surprises
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to them, and good luck with the pregnancy. I’m amazed she was eager to get pregnant again given what hell HG is. There really is no point in pretending she wants to be anything other than a housewife, glamorous WAG style of course, but with a title everyone fawns over. She’s in the position to make her dreams come true, so why not. The royals are ultimately not held accountable to the public for their contribution to society so until that changes, which it never will, W&K can kick back and focus on their personal goals without any worries about the future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Liars. They had announced they’d step up work and become full time royals now in September. New hire of a seemingly competent staff. And now the pregnancy announcement. No shade on the children but WK have chosen to have one or two more. Expensive baby (ies) like someone said on the thread. Less royal work now. Disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charles hired Catherine Quinn, not those two, it’s obvious now. When was it announced that she was hired? Because I bet you can trace the timing of the third child from then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know. KP said the Duke and Duchess hired Ms Quinn. Not that I believe them. I’ve lost track of when she was hired. But do we know how far is Dolittle? They must have started to conceive some time ago. What worries me, let me say this jokingly, is that Harry’s personal plans may be jeopardized by this pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@nic919- i’ll bet you are right on that one! One more way to also stick it to Charles in the Summer of Diana…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bait and Switch? Just like they did with the refurbishments of KP and Anmer and the lease of an official helo?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That KP/Amner stuff still gets me. He could have commuted from KP for his pretend, no need to decamp to Amner full-time. Of course, more people could have tracked his movements from London and seen how little he was really at EAAA.
Quinn’s hire was announced July 31st, and would have been in the works before that. Wouldn’t surprise me in the least if this pregnancy coincided with claims that of course they are keen to work more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for expressing my thoughts about this announcement. I couldn’t care less about the third pregnancy but KM has demonstrated that she never planned to work. All kinds of announcements are trumpeted about her working more but again and again she upends them and lies to get out of keeping her promise. Willie is just as bad if not worse.
KM knows she is terrible at duchessing, doesn’t want to do it and feels the sting of comparisons to more accomplished royalty such as Queen Letizia during the Spanish royal visit. The Catherine Quinn hire was Charles’ doing, and KM had no intention of being forced to work. She is a master at passive aggressive behaviour. Both she and Willie are two of the most spoiled, dullest human beings alive.
Ultimately, KM doesn’t want to be a public person, just a rich one with no accountability to anyone for her lifestyle. In contrast, Carole and Pips love the limelight and are greedy for any adjacent financial gain they can get. What a ghastly group of opportunists. Very drump like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right, she wants to be a homemaker with tennis courts and private jets, but I bet she loves the title too. Otherwise why not do like Pippa and get together with a non-royal millionaire, and bask in comfortable obscurity? Instead of focusing all her attention on petulant William who humiliated her time and again in their dating years. She enjoys the title and the status, but she doesn’t want to work for it. Fair enough – the system is such that she doesn’t have to. We pile on William and Kate for playing the game the way it best suits them, and they happen to be lazy and uninterested, instead of focusing on the wider picture and demanding that the system changes and all royals are held accountable for their contributions.
I mean, on the list of things that need fixing in this society, the royal family is not exactly high priority, but they still represent and benefit from the kind of unearned privilege which should have no place in a progressive society.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, she is really not cut out for duchessing.
I think she entered into it with some good intentions but over time her natural work-shy tendencies, Will’s petulance, etc took over. Once she started having kids all bets were off and she was all for finding every opportunity to shirk Royal engagements.
I just wish they would drop the constant pretense that they are forever on the cusp of working harder and are keen to do more and more. I also think they are going to be spending loads of time away from KP whenever possible at Anmer and Bucklebury.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They will have to hire another nanny. One isn’t enough for 3 kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was news a few months ago that another nanny had been hired… and people were wondering why since George was starting school… now we know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Words fail me, I’m just glad we don’t pay for them here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t envy pregnancy, especially pregnancy with HG. I had HG when I was pregnant almost three years ago with my only child, HG is no joke. It started in my 8th week with vomiting here and there and by the time I had to be hospitalised after 6 weeks I could not keep down anything not even water. I was bedridden, was spitting saliva every couple of minutes even at night, taking a bath and brushing my teeth was a nightmare because I could not tolerate the smell of soap, toothpaste and deodorant. I stayed in hospital for three days and luckily after that I had a normal pregnancy, but those 6 weeks were brutal I was even thinking of an abortion. So one child is enough for me, I guess she is more woman than me; but then again she is a royal and can afford the best care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You assume she actually had / has HG. She doesn’t seem to have been hospitalized to any degree like other women who have HG and by the second trimester she bounces back looking like a pregnant woman without HG. Don’t sell yourself short when someone with a PR team is manipulating a system.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wasn’t formally diagnosed with HG but I had terrible morning sickness that debilitated me. I was in and out of consciousness all day but I was never hospitalized. I did get to the point that I was throwing up even water and could not stand any smells that is when my doc prescribed medicine. I was medicated and by not moving all day I was able to not throw up as much and need to be hospitalized. So we should not assume that a lack of hospitalization means she does not have a form of HG.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also assume you didn’t go on a trip to Mustique or to Switzerland either like she did when pregnant with George. She has morning sickness, which isn’t fun, but no one is asking her to work 9 to 5 for 40 hours a week. It is one hour.
No one is saying that being nauseous is fun, but other women can manage to work through it and she can’t be bothered to show up for an hour here and there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Call me cynical but I don’t think she ever had HG.
Otherwise she literally wouldn’t have been able to leave the house rather than announce it and then fly to Mustique a week later like she did when she was pregnant with George.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree100%. I very much doubt that she ever had HG. Keep on breeding though, the polar bears can just become long distance swimmers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well I was admitted to hospital whenI was pregnant because of vomiting and dehydration but nobody told me it was HG. I just think KP wanted a fancy term for Kate’s vomiting to get her more sympathy. But with cameras all trained on her I think I would also want to skip being on public show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats. No shade here. My friend had hyperemesis gravidarum through out her whole pregnancy and it was awful! It is truly debiliting. She was out of work almost her entire pregnancy and says she doesn’t wish it on her worst enemy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well done Celebitchy.com and US Weekly for the correct predictions!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Slight off topic, the succession to the throne has shifted. The baby will be fifth in line to the throne. Harry becomes 6th, and Andrew, Duke of York becomes 7th. If I understand the current rules for a U.K. royal marriage, the first six in the line of succession needs the sovereign’s permission. Andrew can remarry without the queen’s consent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^ yes that is correct. Once the new baby is born Prince Andrew will be 7th and can re-marry Fergie if he wants or marry anyone without getting HM’s permission. Prince Harry will still need to get permission to marry unless The Cambridge’s have twins next year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t shade anyone for wanting a 3rd child. It isn’t like she is having baby number 12. Being pregnant sucks ass. I have done it twice to give my husband the children we dreamt of. Our dream stopped at 2. So what if her dream might involve 3? This woman can’t win. I wouldn’t trade her places for all the diamonds, vacations and shopping in the world!
I had horrible morning sickness around the clock for 23 weeks straight. I gained 5 pounds with my last pregnancy from vomiting day and night for over half my pregnancy. I would not wish it on anyone. So many growth scans to see if baby was getting the nutrients she needed and bags of fluids to hydrate me!! Ugh. I was fine for the first 5 weeks then BAM, I missed every holiday, family party, couldn’t drive a mile without a puke bag being used. Total Hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had 3 rough pregnancies. With my 2nd I was 2lbs lighter on delivery day than pre-pregnancy. I was hospitalized at time with all 3 and delivered my 3rd 6 weeks early, but it was worth it because my dream was to have 3 kids.
Also, in between the debatiltaing sickness, I went out and about. I took my kids to the fair, I went to social events, etc. It wasn’t 24/7. I also pumped myself full of anti-nauseant medication to survive and maybe Kate is the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The “work” Kate is supposed to do lasts about an hour. She just doesn’t want to push herself like the rest of regular women with morning sickness / HG are required to do.
I bet if she said that she wanted to attend the event, but just no press because of the HG, the press would comply. She just doesn’t care enough about the event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do not get this weird pressure we put on pregnant women to fight through and push through. I remember going through physical hell and have to listen to other women tell me about how they worked until they dropped the baby and all I could do was think back to slavery and women working until the baby popped out in the fields. It also made me long for the time this was considered sacred and women were allowed to rest if they so chose. When I was sick I hated that I had to even put in minimal effort to show up. It was a very unpleasant situation and the societal pressure to soldier on made me feel even worst. I don’t care about the royals and I especially do not care about Kate but I can sympathize about this situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Working class women were never allow to rest if they chose throughout history so we are only talking about women with money and privilege having this option.
Besides Kate only uses this to get out of work, or royal work. She can still manage to go on vacations to Mustique and Switzerland during her HG.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not true that only upper class women were allowed to rest during pregnancy. There are several cultures that regardless of “class” level there are certain female health issues that celebrated women by allowing them a time of rest. Honestly, this link to class was more of a European conception that was forced upon other cultures. Therefore, the foundation in other cultures is there for women to use this time to respect their bodies in a different way than European mindset. Kate being a woman of wealth means she has the financial support to be able not to work and use this time as she wishes, and it does suck that only wealthy women can make that choice now; however, she has that as an option and I’m not faulting any woman who wants to take it. What we are doing here is right, we need to discuss the issue that women should have the choice to not work during this time and not be shamed for it, regardless of their economic status.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just wanted to add that I know lots of Middle-Class women who would not understand or look down on my choice, but it’s only because we have built a societal norm that women must/should work until they give birth. I challenge that concept. And I am saying that was not the norm for many cultures so there is a standing to support other options and choices for women to decide what is best for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I missed my brother’s graduation because of my difficult pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah to another child! so we get baby pictures and all that next year. I appreciate this very much as I am sick and tired of Trump, North Korea and Brexit and the like. I think it is good news. And I take any good news these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep same here! Any good news beats what’s on the news 24/7. But I’m also American and don’t pay for the royals’ lifestyle, so they and their lack of “work” doesn’t bother me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How much do you want to bet Pippa announces a pregnancy soon. Just a feeling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard the announcement and the first thing I did was come to Celebitchy!! Welp, I wondered if she would continue with some engagements and that question has already been answered. I should know better than to expect work out of these two….however, new life in the world is always good so congrats to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her shorter hair, it’s very becoming.
I guess this means no royal wedding for Harry, at least any time soon? I can’t imagine they would set a date during Kate’s pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He can marry whenever he wants. If she is too vain to show up at an event while pregnant, that is on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like they do work together to set timelines for these things. I can totally picture Harry going, welp, I guess we’re marrying next summer!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry & Meghan should not put their lives on hold because Kate is pregnant. That’s on her. I hope they announce their engagement & wedding soon. If Kate’s in labor, so be it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Madeline showed up at her brother’s wedding, gave birth the following day. No need to put your own life on hold because a sibling is expecting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, I do know people who do this in real life! I would never expect someone to put their lives on hold if my pregnancy coincided with an event, etc. but I did have a few friends who had falling outs over this sort of thing. One friend rescinded her invitation to her brother’s wife to be a bridemaid because her due date was on her wedding date and they didn’t speak for years (which goes both ways, why would you want to be a bridesmaid when you’re going to drop a baby that week, and maybe be more sensitive, they didn’t plan to get pregnant around your wedding date.) But if non-royals fuss over things like this, why wouldn’t royals, whose whole lives revolve around a calendar of events meant to be observed by a whole country?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My sister is getting married in a few days but I’m too pregnant to fly. It breaks my heart to not be able to be there, but life is funny like that. Nobody talked about rescheduling nor would I ever want them to. Particularly as it’s a special date for them and I’m happy they get to celebrate it in this way, even if I can’t be there with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
H… NO!
IT’s ON for potential King Henry Sparkles pronto. POW HM will need the Prince Couple to add on carrying out More Royal duties.
Lazy entitled Willnot Cannot will retreat to HG secret heaven in AH Forest anf carol billy middletons berksire hideout. Whiny Throne Idle Willnot – had no intention of fulltime Royal. Why does waity neeD an office new private sec – for updates on pretend HG?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry and Meghan need to get on with their lives and not allow the Middleton’s to dictate what they can and cannot do. 2017/18 should be the period in which all the spotlight is on Harry and Meghan but now Kate will grab attention in 2017 with the new baby, instead of the wedding. But whatever happens I predict that Meghan will steal the show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I TOLD YOU #SatisfiedCackle lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. You called it.
2. I have been pregnant 3 times and all three times were miserable. If I could afford to have stayed home and take care of me and my little growing baby I would have so if she’s half as sick as they are saying, I can’t blame her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Flew to Mustique, 10 hours away from a hospital, when pregnant with their son. Also flew to Switzerland and went sledding during that pregnancy. Papped plenty of times out driving and shopping during both pregnancies, while claiming she was too ill to work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mmmm I notice the HG story is being peddled again… so expect Lazy Katie to be in Mustique next week!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well done all those who said Baby 3 would come along when it came time to step up the royal duties. Very predictable scenario from the Dolittles.
However, morning sickness is horrible and I hope she feels better soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, gotta admit….you guys called it!
But on the flipside, when it comes to Kate, no matter when they had decided to have another child there will be those who would still claim she’s doing it to get out of work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just read somewhere that Pippa has closed down her company, PMX. Also hasn’t been seen in the last few weeks. My gut tells me she is also pregnant, or at least trying like hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just wanted to say, GOOD CALL last week, Kaiser! You totally called it. I am amazed at your precognitive skills and now I am waiting and hoping your predictions about Bigly going down bigly come true as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats ,to them.We all knew kate was really keen to put a stop to an increase in royal duties. The thing that makes me laugh is all other princess’s like the victoria ,sophie,and madeline continue to work while pregnant and we never know if they have also experienced morning sickness.While kate cant work but she can go shopping,hair appointments, and holidays. I don’t see kate ever stepping up and becoming a full time working royal there will always be a reason why she can’t and i dont think she want to either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hard for the senior royals. They could use the help in taking over Phillip’s duties as well as helping the Queen more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats! Not going to shade her on getting pregnant. How many children did Queen Victoria have, hm??? Them wanting a big family is fine!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maria Theresa had 17 children….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marie Theresa is better known for her phenomenon abilities as an Empress than her birthing 17kids unlike Queen Anne who is better known for her 19 pregnancies and not much else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please tell me the rumor of Phillip coming out of retirement is false. Because if he did because the Lamebridges continue to find ways to get out of their duties, that’s wholly unacceptable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My daughter is in Alaska and my son driving home from the Burning Man festival. I have two others. Children want love, hugs, and kisses, forever. They want me to be proud of them. Tiny hands and kisses disappear. Babies smell delicious – it is very difficult, but simply the best time in a woman’s life for love.-. The only thing that I could wish for is to be a better person, for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just saying, great-grandma Elizabeth would have been doing her royal duties despite morning sickness. She has an incredible work ethic that Kate seems to lack.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Queen has a great work ethic but she did not like being seen in public when pregnant. Andrew was born in February 1960. She came home from a tour (during which she cancelled some engagements) at the beginning of August after which the pregnancy was announced, and all future public engagements / a couple of tours were cancelled.
She did not do the opening of parliaments immediately before Andrew and Edward were born and her Christmas speeches were not televised.
A different era though and she would still be doing all her paperwork.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, different era. It wasn’t until Anne and Diana that expecting royals in the BRF were seen out-and-about on a regular basis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This pregnancy has actually annoyed me. Not because it’s a third pregnancy which is their right and also because the siblings can support each other but because I think she could have given a year to doing a reasonable amount of royal engagements. Also, why is she sick just at the time George could be doing with her support when starting school? It’s not as if she seems to have trouble conceiving and could have been trying for a while. The other pregnancies seem well planned.
I am sick of them anyway after all the gush about Diana all summer. Is she going to take the limelight away from the Queen’s 70th wedding anniversary in November, a possible Harry engagement, a possible Pippa pregnancy although maybe they have plannec this.
Most people I know love them but I just wish they would work like proper royals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These two are so predictable it’s pretty funny, no work for Kate for a while I guess. Oh well, here’s hoping Harry & Meghan get engaged soon anyway, although being heavily preggers is a pretty good excuse to not attend a wedding, or at the very least a good way to steal some attention from the bride.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly Kate is afraid of Meghan and hopes that this pregnancy will get her favourable and sympathetic publicity as Meghan comes out and starts to Sparkle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awww good for them! I was deathly sick until the day I delivered my daughter. It was not fun. I love them both. Hopefully the baby is healthy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can easily foresee a fifth child for both of them as Kate would like to be “busy” during her 30′son and William would love to have an excuse to focus on other than royal duties for the upcoming years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They would have to have a fourthto have a fifth
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get how Kate could get out of doing work as a royal, but I still don’t get how William can manage to. In real life, men don’t stop working just because their wives are pregnant. It’s the wife going through the hardness of pregnancy, not the husband.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William has made it clear he thinks working parents equals bad parents. Expect him to pretend to be house husband for the next 7 months. We’ll see if he’ll go on the rumored tour alone. She ditched the Malta tour when expecting their daughter, but then she tagged along to NYC and managed to cancel at least one event once she was already there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s at least be accurate and a little fair. She cancelled one engagement not all of her engagements. And I highly doubt that she is getting pregnant to get out of work. She’s 35 years old so if she wants to have babies now is the time. I know it sounds kind of silly but 37 is considered a geriatric pregnancy. I know women have babies after 40 but I also understand if she wants to have all her babies before 40.
Can we give this woman a break just once? I mean seriously… she has literally cancelled one single engagement because of this.
I do not want to be a Kate apologist, but in this case I think I kind of have to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While it is only one engagement, her pat behavior has shown that it’s the sign of a long string of non appreances by Kate.
Yes, agreed that she is pushing the age limit. I too pushed the limit and tried to squeeze them out as fast as possible. The problem is that she drops off the work radar using her pregnancies as an excuse and second, lets not forget they lied- they were going to be more involved with working and are now dropping out. The bottom line is she is accountable to her people who pay for her lifestyle. If she and Wills stepped to he side and said no thank you no one would give a rats a$$ about her keen want of working or reproductive habits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“pushing the age limit”? Mary of Denmark, Victoria of Sweden both had kids at 38. Sophie had James at 42.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This might have been said already but it could also be about jealousy and wanting to overshadow Harry’s wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations on the new baby. I hope her pregnancy goes well and they have a healthy baby.
Apparently, Alice is the favorite name if it’s a girl. I disagree, it doesn’t follow the pattern (their first two children’s names start with G and C, so A doesn’t fit). I think it’ll be another girl, named Penelope Eleanor Frances. Instead of Penelope, other possibilities are Caroline or Olivia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why doesn’t A fit?
Maybe if it’s a boy they will name him Spencer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Princess Penelope? Sounds like an animated character – much as I like Penelope, I’d be shocked if they went with it.
But please not Alice. Please not Alice. I know it’s popular right now, but it’s a family name and my top choice if I ever have a daughter, and I won’t be able to use it if they do.
My guess for the name is something very traditional and well used within the monarchy. That’s been the pattern for the first two, and I don’t see them veering from that. If they do have a girl, I’d love to see them use Victoria as a middle name (doubt it’ll be first given Victoria of Sweden).
Ugh. As someone who likes traditional names, I’d forgotten how much I hated waiting to find out what Will and Kate choose and if I have to eliminate a name from my potential lists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We had Charlotte Elizabeth picked out for our first if he was a girl and by the time we ended up with a girl, Will and Kate had used it and I’d had to cross it off my list. Still a little bitter about that lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alice is quite a popular name in the royal family. Multi-generationally popular.
In recent memory, it was the middle name of the Queen’s aunt Mary as well as being the first name of her Uncle Henry’s wife and Philip’s mother.
In the next generation, it’s was given to Anne as a middle name.
And in the current generation of younger royals, Louise has it as a middle name.
Going by family trend, the multi-generational options still up for the taking are Louise, Mary, Alexandra and Victoria.
As for boys, Albert, Andrew, Henry and Edward seem to be the multi-generational names still up for grabs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK: Oh, I know. That’s why I’m worried I’m about to lose my top choice.
Out of the options you listed, Alice is the only one that doesn’t have a current “titleholder,” and I feel like Will and Kate have tried to choose names that aren’t in use by other royalty at present (Princess Victoria of Sweden, Princess Mary of Denmark, Princess Alexandra, Elizabeth’s cousin, and Lady Louise, Will’s cousin).
Michelle: An acquaintance had wanted to name her daughter Charlotte since she was a kid. She had a daughter before Will and Kate, named her Charlotte, and even then, she’s still bitter Will and Kate picked the name (no joke, people ask her elementary-aged daughter if she’s named after the princess). So maybe it worked out for the best that your daughter wouldn’t go through life with people assuming she was named after royalty?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
La Elle- the kid named Charlotte should respond to people with no time sense assuming she was named after “the princess” that no, she was named after a spider…. Maybe she was? When was Charlotte’s Web popular? Hey, maybe the princess is named after a spider!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a British royal child. If it’s a girl, She won’t be called Princess Penelope or Princess Olivia. Those names are simply not done. Possibly Caroline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you ever had HG (or even just had crappy pregnancies) you wouldn’t think anyone would get pregnant just to get out of “royal duties” damn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her pregnancy is not the dame for us. Taxpayers fund her easy life nannies full houses of staffers – ehats not to love sittong around with mum pips and staff and banny Maria minding your childten – Its the ultimate life!
Waity cant have a hard pregnancy – ignoring duties – she manage within hours of Delivery to be made up and balancing the newborn in heels. Compared to us working mums – continue working, caring for our household.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She always has ‘life’ in her face..in her eyes..nice..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. Of course she is. She’s just a birthing cattle at this point; no personality and no real job. She’s the royal version of a jobless, single mother on social assistance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look, I’m all about reproductive rights and kids are fantastic (especially when you can afford them). I even think, given their fish-bowl life, it’ll be good for George and Charlotte to have a third compatriot.
But the timing is just way too convenient. Yes, morning sickness can hit at any point, but she was fine for the Diana stuff (which, let’s face it, was simple, positive PR for her, doubly so since she never met the woman), but the very week she was scheduled to become a FT royal: “nope, sorry, pregnant?”
So maybe she got pregnant in the past five days and got hit with instant HG. Or maybe she and Will had an accident. But this just feels like another page of Kate doing everything and anything possible to avoid work and acknowledging her privilege.
This reminds me of a friend who started trying for and got pregnant right before her brother’s wedding. She made a big deal out of “not telling anyone” because she didn’t want to “distract from their big day,” but of course everyone noticed she wasn’t drinking. My friend was just “So! Shocked!” that everyone noticed and how her pregnancy became an open “secret” at the wedding and everyone was congratulating her (it was the first great-grandchild in the extended family, so it was a BFD).
As one of our mutual friends commented: If she didn’t want to distract from the bride and groom, maybe she should have waited six more weeks to start trying for a kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not like you pencil in a time and are “like I want a baby right now” and get it. Trying can take months and months. Even couples without fertility problems often take a couple months to be successful. You can try to avoid special events, but if you’ve been trying for months the idea of taking a month off can be heart-wrenching. Or maybe you think “i’ll try even though such an such is coming up” because you tell yourself it could be a few cycles and then you get lucky and it happens right away.
Also, morning sickness can hit spontaneously and often does around the 6-8 week mark. One day you can be fine, the next you never want to even look at food again.
Maybe Kate perfectly planned her pregnancy. Maybe she was lucky enough to get pregnant exactly when she wanted or maybe they decided they wanted to try after Charlotte turned two and they didn’t know exactly when that might be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michelle: I agree that pregnancy isn’t always a “Boom! Pregnant!” As I said, the friend whose brother got married literally started trying two months before her brother’s wedding.
The friend who made the comment about waiting six weeks ended up trying for almost three years before she got pregnant. For several reasons, she still stands by her comment that our friend starting to try for a kid two months before her brother’s wedding was a passive-aggressive attention grab.
Given Kate’s work-shy history and the timing of this announcement (literally the week she was scheduled to begin FT responsibilities), to me, this pregnancy does feel like another attempt to avoid assuming FT responsibilities. As people said above, with her previous pregnancies, Kate canceled events but still managed to shop and fly off on vacations. No, I can’t imagine doing public events when feeling like I’m about to throw up, but neither can I imagine taking a trans-Atlantic flight.
Everyone’s different, but one of my friends had horrific morning sickness when she was pregnant, and flying made her nausea way, way worse. For her second pregnancy, she refused to fly for the entire nine months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“How tedious”? What a thing to say when someone announces a pregnancy. Try “Congratulations “. It sounds better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some wild theories being g tossed around here. But just imagine if Kate carried on with all her engagements and threw up over some poor kid just when he/she was presenting her with a bouquet!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol Jobo
Kid: it’s an honor to meet you Duchess..EW GROSS! She puked all over me and the flowers!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think will be her last child. My parents have 3 girls! I think it’s a good number!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My sister got so sick during both of her pregancies that she had to take the anti nausea medication that they give to chemo patients. Morning sickness is no joke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Neither is constantly lying to the press and public about the severity of your health “issues” to get out of work, while having no trouble flying off on vacation or shopping all day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would you assume she’s lying about her health issues? Are you her GYN?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know much about Will and Kate’s working/not-working thing, so I will leave that discussion to my friends across the pond.
Did she have HG with her second child? If she did, I’m impressed that she’s having a third. I had it with both of my kids, and it was awful. There is absolutely no way I’ll do it again, even though I always wanted three kiddos. Every time I even bring up the idea, my husband nixes it immediately, reminding me about how bad I felt.
I do hope they have another girl!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A friend of mine had bad HG with both her pregnancies, which was why she never had a third. She said it was absolutely horrible both times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe she got pregnant to get out of work; I think she got pregnant because she wanted another child. No one has mentioned that she seems to have a very close bond with her children, and seems to be a very loving, warm mother. She’s said for a long time she wanted at least three children. She did not pass the law that people on UK’s government subsidy can only claim 2 children, and the outrage people feel at that is being misdirected at Kate for being a woman of privilege.
I don’t think she’s very good at “princessing”, and I don’t think she looks forward to a lot of her duties. But she’s never been arrogant or unkind in public, she’s not carrying on affairs, she’s basically a sheltered, privileged woman who’d be considered a smashing success in life if her husband was a businessman instead of a prince. But really, to think she took on morning sickness, pregnancy, and a third child to raise in order to avoid some work, or to take the spotlight from Megan, push Harry further from succession rights, etc. just seems so ludicrous to me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse