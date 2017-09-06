Pippa Middleton is quietly closing down her tragic ‘publishing business’

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend an event at Kensington Palace

Pippa Tip: When one marries a terribly moderately wealthy man, a woman no longer has to keep up the pretense of “working.” In the years since then-Kate Middleton married Prince William, the Middleton family has used their royal connections for many things. Carole Middleton mainly uses the royal connection to behave like she’s royalty now and deserving of all the same perks as her daughter. James and Pippa Middleton – Kate’s younger siblings – chose to cash in on their connections in more obvious ways. James tried and failed at several businesses (losing huge amounts of money in the process) until he settled on Boomf, his marshmallow company, which is also losing money hand over fist.

Pippa was a different story – she tried to have it all. She tried to “land” someone titled and rich, and eventually settled for someone terribly moderately wealthy (and his father “bought” a title too). Pippa tried to be something of a socialite and celebrity columnist, writing stupid essays for Vanity Fair and assorted publications, until she was quietly fired from all of those gigs. Pippa tried writing a party-planning book and it was the worst. Pippa tried to become, like, an on-air correspondent for NBC News. Her audition went terribly. It feels like a weird dream to think of all the ways she tried to cash in on her royal connections now, doesn’t it? Maybe that’s what Pippa was thinking too. She’s apparently closing down her “publishing business” now that she’s Mrs. Terribly Moderately Wealthy.

Newlywed Pippa Middleton has applied to wind up her publishing business. It comes after Prince William, 35, was said to have “quietly and diplomatically” reined in her business ventures over fears they could embarrass the royals. PM Enterprises was set up in 2013 and a year later recorded profits of £115,000. That fell to £50,700 in 2015.

Pippa, 33, the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, wed multi-millionaire James Matthews, 42, in May. But she gave no indication of her plans to quit her own business life. PXM managed Pippa’s “publishing activities”, included a party planning book and writing for Waitrose magazine. Accounts were due to be filed with Companies House this week. Instead, she applied to have PXM struck from its register.

[From The Sun]

The way this is being spun is that Pippa will obviously get pregnant soon and so she’s just preparing for that shift now. But really, it’s because she’s more like her brother than we previously believed – she sucked at everything she did, work-wise. Thank God she landed James Matthews, or else she’d still be trying to make “Pippa Middleton, columnist, book writer and socialite” happen.

Also: you know Pippa was getting paid for all of that stuff ahead of her wedding and during her honeymoon. Those were clear product placement advertisements and pre-arranged pap strolls. I wonder how much money she made off her wedding? I would say… probably millions. So tacky.

Wimbledon 2017 Arrivals

Photos courtesy of PCN, WENN.

 

82 Responses to “Pippa Middleton is quietly closing down her tragic ‘publishing business’”

  1. Maya Memsaab says:
    September 6, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Her business went boomf, then?

    Reply
  2. Kristi says:
    September 6, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Tacky is the middle name of all three siblings.

    Reply
  3. Runcmc says:
    September 6, 2017 at 7:27 am

    I know it’s tacky but if somebody wanted to pay me millions for my wedding, SOLD!!

    Reply
  4. Ashamed 2 b a FL Girl says:
    September 6, 2017 at 7:28 am

    “sucked at everything she did, work-wise”.

    So, basically the Middleton kids are 3 for 3 work-wise.

    Reply
  5. jeanne says:
    September 6, 2017 at 7:28 am

    she’s already pregnant. tom sykes at the daily beast is alluding to it and she was seen out bike riding today in what the daily mail called an “oversized shirt”. she’s probably further along than kate and will only announce when it can’t be hidden anymore.

    Reply
  6. Margo S. says:
    September 6, 2017 at 7:33 am

    I’m so embarrassed. She embarrasses me.

    Reply
  7. Marion C says:
    September 6, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I don’t see the difference between the Middleton sibs and any of the nepotism models/actors, leveraging relationships and connections, yet they get so much more hate. While I may not think any of them have the skills/talent to succeed independently, I also kind of wish I had those connections and income.

    Reply
  8. Enough Already says:
    September 6, 2017 at 7:36 am

    I don’t like shading Pippa for her dating life. It feels insincere and mean-spirited to keep insisting she kept trying to land someone with a title. She has been in several, long-term, commited relationships that simply didn’t work out. Yes the men were affluent but she moves in those circles and was never going to marry the bin man. And if we’re going to throw shade about cashing in on connections let’s not forget Zara, Peter, Charles, Andy, Fergie, Anne etc etc.
    Otherwise glad Pippa’s cringeworthy efforts are no longer in play to find a career centered around crap she’s not good at.

    Reply
    • yanni says:
      September 6, 2017 at 7:38 am

      Enough Already – very well put!

      Reply
    • Coconut says:
      September 6, 2017 at 8:41 am

      Agree. Thank you.

      Reply
    • hoopjumper says:
      September 6, 2017 at 9:02 am

      I agree. Some of criticism here is totally merited–the Middletons did try to push the narrative her husband was crazy rich, which is why it’s kinda funny to refer to him as moderately wealthy even though he has millions. That said, other stuff, like the fact his father purchased his title (heaven forfend) or the use of the nickname Wisteria Sisters (by commenters, I don’t think I’ve seen that in a write-up), seems like a weird vein of genuine snobbery being directed at her.

      Reply
      • LAK says:
        September 6, 2017 at 9:38 am

        The (bought) title is mocked because for a minute there, her PR tried to sell it as a genuine title and Pippa was going to be a titled Lady.

        ‘Wisteria sisters’ was actually coined by Tatler Magazine in their annual hot sloanes list one year. It was intended to be celebratory because “like wisteria the Middleton girls are fragrant and ferocious climbers”, but ended up being an unfortunate double entendre because wisteria is also hard to remove and is essentially a weed no matter how pretty or fragrant.

      • GiBee says:
        September 6, 2017 at 9:47 am

        Tatler referred to the two of them as such, but I’ve heard that as a little sobriquet for a certain type of woman for ages – “pretty, thin, and fond of climbing”.

      • hoopjumper says:
        September 6, 2017 at 10:33 am

        @LAK and @GiBee Yup, those are exactly the connotations that I think the phrase has. Nailed it. The phrase “climbing” has pretty clear classist undertones. Not that you’re using it that way; I just mean you’re 100% correct that that is the text/subtext.

        What is the difference between a “bought” title and a “genuine” one? Does it not get passed from generation to generation, or something?

      • CaptainMonkeyFarts says:
        September 6, 2017 at 11:14 am

        Pips does have ties to Hello magazine. This is well known, right?
        Well, Hello in Spanish did have “Pipa becomes Lady Whatever” on the cover. The Midds did push that narrative.

      • LAK says:
        September 6, 2017 at 11:42 am

        Hoopjumper: Firstly, all titles are genuine.

        However, there are differences between old ones that have been in families for generations vs those recently purchased at auction or tied to estates such that any buyer of the estate also gains the title in the sale.

        James Mathews’s father purchased such an estate-with-a-title in 2008. As long as the estate remains in the family and passed onto James, then Pippa can look forward to being Lady Glen Affric. If not, the new estate owners will have the title.

        James’s family is lowkey about all this, but Pippa’s PR tried to imply that the family’s title was as long established in the family as the old generational class of titles.

        It’s very Hyacinth Bucket of her.

    • Enough Already says:
      September 6, 2017 at 9:32 am

      Some don’t like the Mids because they aspire to be seen as aristo instead of just being themselves. This is valid but the whole bloody aristo milieu is snobby and pretentious. I think a lot of people hate that Kate’s waiting game paid off and she skipped the line. Meh. Will is no prize and royal life seems dreadful in many ways but I guess the perks make up for it. All that to say that the Mids are doing what the nobility and the aristocracy have been doing for centuries.

      Reply
    • Olive says:
      September 6, 2017 at 12:06 pm

      @Enough Already love your pragmatic comments in this thread!

      Reply
  9. Liberty says:
    September 6, 2017 at 7:36 am

    My guess is we will hear about:

    (A) baby Jambo on the way.

    (B) she is going to be doing decorating and event ideas for the Moderately Rich Hotel Group. If you own a hotel, it is very nice to have sheets on every bed, not just some, for a welcoming look. And don’t forget to offer coffee, tea, and a range of fresh juices, especially in the morning. Top businessmen and other guests will appreciate such a keen sense of fine details, as well as having their own key card to their room, for a lovely sense of privacy. Balcony screens to prevent against random nude photos are also a lovely amenity that say, “Have fun, you lot! Oi! Wink, nudge!”

    Reply
  10. Jane says:
    September 6, 2017 at 7:42 am

    What do these royal people even do? The boys cash in on their family’s wealth, and the girls get married and produce babies. These people are supposed to be in a position of wealth and influence, yet instead of doing anything worthy of being viewed as an example – get more educated, adopt kids, marry outside their class/race – they seem to be taking the world ten million steps back.

    Reply
  11. Bobby says:
    September 6, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Pippa, Pippa.

    At least she tried and tried and has now given up.

    Reply
  12. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    September 6, 2017 at 7:45 am

    My guess she is pregnant and it’ll be announced soon. God, we’re now going to have to put up with both of them shoving their pregnancies in our faces – the PR Pippa is going to milk will be worse than her wedding.

    Reply
  13. Zapp Brannigan says:
    September 6, 2017 at 8:06 am

    #pippatip If one wants to have a baby, start by getting pregnant.

    Reply
  14. Merritt says:
    September 6, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Well she tried. She is not a skilled grifter. Maybe she should have asked Earl Spencer for tips.

    Reply
  15. Maria says:
    September 6, 2017 at 8:37 am

    She failed at everything she did, except land a rich husband. The one thing I admire her for is her skill and endurance at extreme sports. My guess is she planning to continue with this for the Micheal Matthews Foundation which was set up in memory of James’s brother.
    With her other endeavours, she is well educated and intelligent. But she didn’t want to start at the bottom and gain experience that way. That’s how one learns, but both she and her brother don’t seem to realize that, or don’t want to slug it out with the plebs, and with a limited amount of time off.
    Anyway, good luck to her.

    Reply
    • Zondie says:
      September 6, 2017 at 10:13 am

      I agree with the posters who point out that Pippa didn’t want start at the bottom and gain experience in her field, (publishing or writing was it?) This should be some comfort to those who are currently struggling to get ahead without connections or family money to support them. There is no substitute for drive and talent.

      Reply
  16. HollyG says:
    September 6, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I’ll be a mild Pippa apologist and say that I think she’s been picking the wrong careers–if she did something with sports, like running a sports philanthropy or even a for-profit, she’d be much more successful.

    Somehow she got into a bunch of genteel Sloaney jobs that never meshed well with her apparent interests. Maybe nepotism, but nepotism isn’t worth much if it makes you miserable.

    Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      September 6, 2017 at 9:05 am

      She’s been trying to fit in to the “passive and posh” mold of her wannabe-social peers.
      Square peg, etc. But these gigs she pines for – no one wants her. She has no talent in those directions. Connections help but if there’s no there there, between her ears – these ambitions of hers are never going to be realized.

      These 3 Mid Kids all seem as vapid and self-important as each other. And thick as whale omelettes, all of them.

      Is the arrogance they all display chiefly due to Carole’s influence? How much was due to their dad? Never heard as much about him but always wondered if he could have been a more grounding influence, or was he just as bad as his wife in this regard?

      Reply
    • Tourmaline says:
      September 6, 2017 at 9:20 am

      Yeah, Pippa’s love for extreme sport events, marathons, etc. seems very genuine, but the bottom line is she doesn’t want to work hard. That’s why a bona fide job in the sports field isn’t her cup of tea. All three Middleton kids love to live leisurely lives and coddle themselves.

      Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      September 6, 2017 at 9:39 am

      Pippa sucks at certain things but was always known for her intelligence, good grades, athleticism and friendliness in school. Her nickname was ‘Perfect Pips’ while Kate was the gangly, reserved mama’s girl. Many were surprised when Kate blossomed, then surpassed her sister. The reason Pippa has failed at a career is because she is trying to copy the Sloanie playbook and skip over the part where you train and study until you’re actually qualified to do something well. But no, she’s not “thick” or without skills. She’s just entitled.

      Reply
      • Jessica says:
        September 6, 2017 at 11:26 am

        I’m borderline obsessed with famous sisters (Venus & Serena, Beyoncé & Solange, Jenna & Barbara, Malia & Sasha, etc.); it’s interesting that Pippa was overall more popular, smarter and athletic and Catherine is getting all the attention just because she married well.

      • Kate says:
        September 6, 2017 at 11:59 am

        She’s thick. An intelligent person would have realised she needed to put some work in or at least network properly instead of just relying on being total adjacent. An average person would have figured that out after a failure or two.

        Pippa spent years making the exact same pathetic attempts at clawing back the 5 minutes of fame her ass got her, never once deviating from her pattern even though it so clearly wasn’t working in any way. She’s either stupid or she was very actively sabotaging herself.

      • Enough Already says:
        September 6, 2017 at 12:13 pm

        Jessica
        You should read about the famous Cushing sisters – excellent vintage social climbing. I’m sure Jackie Kennedy’s mom took a page from that book, not to mention the Miller family.
        Kate
        You are welcome to your definition. I don’t see Pippa as thick, especially as some of her machinations were successful and/or lucrative, even if they weren’t sustainable. The fact that she also raised a lot of money for charities is also jot inconsequential.

  17. AmandaPanda says:
    September 6, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I think this is off base. My guess is that TMW James, as both a hedgie and a trust fund baby, has sophisticated, likely offshore, corporate structures in place already and she’s just streamlining any business activities she has into the Matthews family structures.

    Reply
  18. Sharon Lea says:
    September 6, 2017 at 8:57 am

    There was one other failure, or something we never heard about again, her nutrition degree. According the DM, she was halfway through the degree and wanted to be a food blogger or qualified health writer. I thought she put her name round to some posh (of course!) health clubs to be a nutritionist on site? Anyone remember?

    Reply
  19. DanielleStl says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:00 am

    At least she tried and did work. I like Pippa and I think she did pretty well for herself, all things considering.

    Reply
  20. Wow says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I wonder sometimes if the same people who criticized Kate for not working before marriage are the same ones who criticize Pippa for working before marriage? With that way of thinking, no one would be in favor with society. Some people in life don’t need to have jobs (I.e. due to family wealth, trust funds, lottery wins, who they marry, some type of inheritance or by being successful in their own right) and there are a lot of people who actually need a job in order to take care of themselves. Their parents are rich enough to where neither of those ladies (nor James) necessarily had to work. At the very least they didn’t have to settle on a job that wasn’t in some field that they didn’t enjoy.

    I’ll give Pippa some credit here, she created additional income for herself with the business she formed. I see no issue with her wanting to shut it down now that she’s married or whatever the real reason is. Her type of writing doesn’t usually involve having a huge personal staff under you so closing her business will mainly only affect her.

    Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      September 6, 2017 at 10:28 am

      I agree and I think it’s hypocritical to condemn Pippa for trying career paths. What I lament is her unwillingness to study or gain credentialed expertise/knowledge in those areas. Hustle is great but it takes commitment to grow your skillset. No one respects a dilettante.

      Reply
  21. hoopjumper says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:31 am

    @LAK and @GiBee Yup, those are exactly the connotations that I think the phrase has. Nailed it. The phrase “climbing” has pretty clear classist undertones.

    What is the difference between a “bought” title and a genuine one? Does it not go from generation to generation, or something?

    This comment is in the wrong place and duplicates the one I made above. Can’t figure out how to delete-sorry!

    Reply
  22. Green Is Good says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Like her sister, Pippa is useless. Their entire lives have been spent husband hunting.

    Reply
  23. Soothie says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:52 am

    He lives in a 17m quid house! I think that’s not even moderately rich by any standards, no matter how much you want to push that he’s ny that rich or great. C’mon. She got a nice rich bloke. The end.

    Reply
  24. Soothie says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Not sure where the proof is she profited off her wedding? Considering CB and everyone else was wrongity wrong wrong about EVERYTHING to do with the wedding (ahem, horse and carriage) I’ll take that with a huge grain of salt!

    Of course she’s closing the business. James Is loaded and she will never have to work another day.

    Reply
  25. HK9 says:
    September 6, 2017 at 11:35 am

    ummm, she still had a publishing business??

    Reply
  26. Chaine says:
    September 6, 2017 at 11:36 am

    LOL that only NOW Prince William is starting to have fears that Pippa will embarrass him…

    Reply
  27. Amelie says:
    September 6, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Well you know, at least she tried to work! And she had game. Can’t hate her for that. Something her sister Kate never really did. I think she got a better deal. She’s moderately famous with her moderately wealthy husband and doesn’t have to put up with fake royal work and can come and go as she pleases.

    Reply

