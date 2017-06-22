James Middleton’s sad marshmallow company Boomf is really struggling

If someone ever makes a musical about the Middleton family – which should absolutely happen – I imagine that James Middleton’s songs will be along the lines of “How Do You Solve A Problem Like Marshmallow Jim?” and “It All Goes Boomf.” The songs will be tragicomic, of course. Because in the story of the Middleton family, James is mostly a bizarre and tragicomic postscript. He doesn’t have his sisters’ hustle, nor does his mother work overtime to match him with someone titled and/or rich. He has no business sense but insists on running his own businesses (into the ground). And worse yet, keeping James occupied and feeling special has become an increasingly expensive venture, and people are throwing good money after bad just to keep James’ sad marshmallow empire, Boomf, afloat. James has spent the past few years securing funding for Boomf all over the world. He’s raised millions of dollars. Even Pippa’s terribly moderately wealthy husband had to contribute £100,000 to Boomf, because of course he did. Well, guess what? These people made terrible investments.
Does James Middleton plan to tap up investors in his loss-making marshmallow company for yet more money? The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger brother has cut the price of shares in Boomf, indicating a cash-call may be on the cards. But Middleton’s investors may not be happy — including his new brother-in-law, hedge fund millionaire James Matthews.
Pippa’s new husband spent almost £100,000 propping up Boomf in the year it made a £1 million loss, buying 12,853 shares at £7.78 each. However, Middleton, 30, has now passed a resolution saying that shares in his company can now be sold to investors for as little as £2.50. Based on the new price of Boomf shares, Matthews’s stake would now be worth around £32,000, less than a third of the price he paid for it.
When Matthews invested in Boomf as part of a fundraising round in late 2015, shortly before he proposed to Pippa with a £250,000 diamond sparkler, Boomf was valued at £10 million. But in the light of the share downgrade, that valuation looks ambitious. Middleton, who calls himself Boomf’s ‘Wonka-in-Chief’, declines to comment on whether he is planning to raise more money, after securing £2.25 million from investors since launching Boomf in 2013.
Middleton tells me: ‘I’m not able to go into detail about the changes in the articles of association, but it is done in positive progress for Boomf. We are continually looking at new opportunities which present themselves as the business continues to grow.’
In 2015, the most recent accounts available, Boomf made a £1 million loss, and took out a £500,000 bank loan with Barclays. In addition to Pippa’s husband, Middleton’s investors include Pippa’s ex-boyfriend, nightclubs entrepreneur Charlie Gilkes. But Middleton says Boomf is ‘not propped up by friends and family’. He said in 2015: ‘That calibre of investors do not just give hand-outs. They are people who want us to make a return for them.’
It could be quite a wait, as Boomf struggles to break even. Middleton shut down two previous businesses, the Cake Kit Company and Nice Cakes, but says they did not fail.
Despite James’ protests, it’s pretty clear that: A) he’s a terrible businessman, B) marshmallows are not the future, C) there is no such thing as a “marshmallow empire,” D) Boomf was propped up by friends and family who were sympathetic towards poor, sad James, and E) James should probably find something else to do with his life. I’m not saying any of this to be unnecessarily harsh, but running a business and being your own boss isn’t for everyone. Like, it’s not for me either – if I had to run my own business, I would go crazy and I would probably be terrible at it. The thing is, I know that about myself. I’m not out here, calling myself a marshmallow entrepreneur or whatever. And I really do have to wonder: James has “raised” millions of dollars/pounds/Euros for Boomf. Where did that money go? Really?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Wonka in chief? What a twat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would. I so would and I’m not proud of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right there with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’d probably shake you down for some money afterward to fund his business. Do what you must but don’t take your wallet with you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa, i watch a lot of Dragons Den and who in their right mind would invest 100,000 pounds in marshmallows?!?!?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no personal knowledge of this situation, but I know about investors funding startups. The $100,000 from a family member is not because he thought it was a swell investment idea. It was because he had to throw something at him because he’s family now. A $100,000 investment from a guy like Pippa’s husband, even if he’s only moderately wealthy, is a pity investment.
If he really believed in Middleton’s ability to execute, he would have thrown a lot more at him. This was more like a gift. He doesn’t expect to see that money ever again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s hope Carole will soon find a rich man for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOLZ!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! It’s one of the many things Carole’s good at-she might just do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Too bad for him, if he had a vagina Momma Middleton would have already found a wealthy husband for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Your face on marshmallows!”
Uhm. Oohhhhh kaaay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was, at best, a fad product. The company needed to diversify into more marketable products if it wanted to be viable long-term. He would have been better off doing it as a pop-up and using the income to start something more sustainable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my thought, too, @Megan. Are there really any other companies whose only product is marshmallows? He should have branched out into other candies, and more marketable candies, because the photo-mallows were only going to ever be at best a party favor type product, not something with mass-market appeal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I think they’re really cute. I neither use instagram nor like marshmallows, but I would legit buy these as gifts for friends (or wedding favors) if I had the money. Having said that, I agree with Megan above, and basically everyone else when I say that he is just about the worst businessperson I know of by name. This is absolutely a fad product, and he should be marketing the sh*t out of it to high school and college graduates, as wedding favors, as baby shower treats, etc. I honestly cannot believe he has done ANY marketing. I suspect he has just “pitched” his idea to the same group of wealthy friends repeatedly and left marketing to other people. It’s crazy that his parents can be so successful (say what you will about them, but they have absolutely hustled) and yet he floats through life like a marshmallow melting atop a hot cocoa.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reminds me of the Kardashian son who has a “sock empire”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This family is vacuous. If only they used their powers for good!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who is the lady reluctantly accepting his awkward hug?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Er, that’s Donna Air –– his girlfriend of several years. Really. No joke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes. So this match isn’t based on his boardroom or bedroom skills apparently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And shortly after that hug, this was the greeting she gave his new BIL’s little brother.
http://i2.mirror.co.uk/incoming/article10460099.ece/ALTERNATES/s615b/Wedding-Of-Pippa-Middleton-And-James-Matthews.jpg
http://snappa.static.pressassociation.io/assets/2017/05/20143534/1495287329-d3ab6633816ee38ed4de739c46c101b3-600×385.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, are you serious? That is not the hug of a man who has been dating someone for several years. That is the hug of an alien from another galaxy who has never before encountered a human woman and is trying to determine what she is exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he really needs someone like Mr Wonderful from Shark Tank to slap some sense into him…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s the Rob Kardashian of the Middlestons lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If his parents are such hot shot business people, why didn’t they advise him better or at all? I can see that James got caught up in the technology of putting images onto confectionery but surely it was obvious that the idea was a passing fad and too expensive a product to execute?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His business is tied to Instagram. Meaning you have to have an Insta account to order the marshmallows. That’s …. not good. I know plenty of people who aren’t on Instagram. Not that that is what’s keeping them from ordering marshmallows for £20, but still. I wonder how long before he ends up working for one of his brothers in law? He can make tea and answer phones, surely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hate the pinkie ring! And that girlfriend seems too stiff to enjoy his awkward embrace. Weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like he is going to pick that girlfriends pocket for some spare change!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His business idea is so stupid, it actually makes me angry. If you want to sell something to image conscious Instagram users, then perhaps don’t try to sell sugar fluff. It should’ve been something like fancy weight loss tea. Or he should’ve chosen to capitalize on his royal family connections and sold cheap stuff to the masses. Is his business a money laundering scheme? Because that would actually make more sense to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Wonka in Chief’ – change a vowel and you have the word that seems to best describe him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The pinkie ring…just…no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Boomf was valued at ten million pounds? By whom and in what fairytale?
Moderately rich James should consider it a sunk cost, a dowry for his wife.
That kiss between Air and JImmy is very awkward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse