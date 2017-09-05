Taylor Swift wants to trademark ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ & other bully phrases

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

When Taylor Swift released 1989, she went on a trademarking binge. She ended up trademarking – or attempting to trademark – many of her song titles and lyrics, including “this sick beat,” “Welcome to New York” (I sh-t you not) and “1989”. It would be easy to kind of shrug it off and say that of course Taylor doesn’t want fake Swifty merch out there, destroying her brand. The problem is that in the past, she’s gone after small-businesses and Etsy artists for trademark infringement. Imagine you’re an Etsy artist who wants to use the phrase “Welcome to New York.” Seriously. Anyway, no surprise, Taylor is going on another trademarking binge for her new album. Yes, we’ll probably have to pay Taylor Swift every time we use the word Reputation™.

The “old” Taylor Swift may be dead, but the new one still wants to make a buck off her … TMZ has learned. T-Swift has filed to trademark a bunch of titles and catchphrases from her new album, “Reputation” — for instance, the line, “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now” from her single “Look What You Made Me Do” … as well as the song title itself. According to the docs, she wants to use the lyrics on a ton of merchandise … like t-shirts, notebooks, guitar picks, jewelry, bags, and pretty much any other accessory a Swiftie could want. We know Tay Tay’s touring soon — and now you have a better idea of what will be on her overpriced concert merch.

[From TMZ]

I imagine all of the little girls – ?? – will want the Look What You Made Me Do tote bags, t-shirts, keychains, hats, etc. But will adults? I have no idea. In previous years, I had a clearer idea of Taylor’s fanbase and who she was trying to appeal to with new music. She went from the darling of the country world to country-music royalty, and then aimed to widen her fanbase to more traditional pop-music audiences. She’s still one of the biggest things in music, obviously, but after hearing the first two singles off of Reputation, her pop music just seems… I don’t know, like she’s regressing somehow, instead of widening her audience, she’s really just appealing to her core base of petty Mean Girls.

In case you missed it, here’s the second single off Reputation, “…Ready For It?” Everyone thinks this is about the new guy, Joe Alwyn. How is it that no one thinks this is about Conor Kennedy????