George Clooney: Baby Alex is ‘a thug already… he’s a moose, he just sits & eats’

I have such mixed feelings about Amal Clooney’s visible pleasure at being the center of attention. On one side, I would absolutely hate it if she tried to play it off like “oh no, I’m a shy wallflower, please don’t take my photo even though I’m married to George Clooney!” Amal doesn’t play that game and I respect her for it. She’s a woman, not a coquettish “girl” and she owns her sh-t. On the other side, Amal does seem… I dunno, preening? It’s such a fine line. Anyway, as we discussed over the weekend, Amal and George did the big, splashy premiere of Suburbicon at the Venice Film Festival. Amal wore Versace. When doing press for the film, George ended up talking about their twin babies, Ella and Alexander.

George Clooney’s twins may only be 12 weeks old, but they’ve already got their own distinct personalities! The 56-year-old star sat down with ET’s Carly Steel while promoting his new film, Suburbicon, at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, where he revealed that Alexander and Ella actually couldn’t be more different. “They start out with a personality right off the bat,” Clooney admitted. “[Alexander] is a thug already. You saw him,” he said to pal Matt Damon. “He’s a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats.” “He looks like he could bounce right now, some place in Hollywood,” Damon agreed. “Like, checking IDs on the way into the nursery,” Clooney continued, before describing Ella’s personality. “She’s very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank god.” As for the twin’s names, the Oscar winner explained that he and his attorney wife “just didn’t want to have really dumb names. We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names. So we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn’t have any great inspiration. It wasn’t Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald.” And while Clooney had been preparing for fatherhood since finding out Amal was pregant last fall, he admitted that the idea that he would be a dad didn’t really sink in until they were born in June. “I suppose [the realest moment is] just the minute they came out,” he said of fatherhood. “None of it is real until all of a sudden they’re standing there covered in slime and crying. You’re like, wait a minute, what is that? We were just two and now we’re four. Everything changes pretty quickly,” he added.

…SLIME? That’s how he talks about the first time he held his babies? SLIME? Granted, I think so much of childbirth and babies is pretty gross too, but still… slime, man. As for what he says about wanting to choose simple names because he knew they would be famous from birth… in some ways, that’s sort of smart, I guess. Except I do worry that Ella and Sasha will be in first grade with a dozen other Ellas and Sashas. As for babies already having little personalities… the way he describes Alexander as a bruiser is funny. I hope Ella did get Amal’s doe eyes.

Also: after the Venice premiere of Suburbicon on Saturday, there was an after-party event. Amal changed into a vintage dress! This is “William Vintage Parisian haute couture,” just in case you thought that maybe Amal just picked up some cheap lime green monstrosity. IT IS COUTURE. And she spent a lot of money on it. And she’s getting her makeup done by Charlotte Tilbury, who does Kim Kardashian’s makeup for a lot of events.