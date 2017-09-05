RHOC’s Tamra Judge wore a bikini to her 50th birthday party

As someone who is getting frighteningly close to the half-century mark, I just got a little inspiration to get my tush to the gym and atone for my Labor Day culinary sins. Real Housewife of Orange County Tamra Judge celebrated the big 5-0 on a trip to Tehàma Golf Club in Carmel, California with some friends and husband Eddie Judge. The trip was a “plan B” Labor Day vacay for the group, after plans to visit Cabo San Lucas fell through.
Since it’s not a celebrity vacation without a barrage of photos on social media, Tamra filled her Instagram feed with birthday weekend memories. She posted a photo with her fellow travelers with the and the caption, “Road Trippin to Carmel with these nuts 🥜 @eddiejudge@brookenishida. When your flight gets canceled to Cabo there is always plan B 😛 Last day of my 40′s #birthdayweekend#champagneweekend #FmeIm50. Btw. Eddie says the shirt is salmon not pink….is that gay?” No, it’s not gay, and it’s 2017. Sheesh, lady.
The workout enthusiast, who won her first fitness competition last year, showed off her efforts in a bikini, donning novelty “50″ glasses in one shot and drinking out of a “fabulous at 50″ wine glass in another. She also posed in a birthday sash with her husband of four years, 44-year-old Eddie Judge. She captioned the shot, “Love you to the moon and back baby. @eddiejudge #tamras50th #vintage67.”
She may be putting up a brave front about hitting this milestone age, but she recently admitted to Bravo’s Daily Dish that “I don’t grow old gracefully. There’s nothing graceful about growing old. You can’t see. It’s horrible! 50 is old… it’s old.”
It’s not all been champagne and bikinis for Tamra lately, as she was recently diagnosed with skin cancer, after finding a small mole on the side of her derriere. She posted a photo on Instagram not as a humblebrag about her bod, but to encourage everybody to periodically check for any potential cancerous spots. She captioned the snap, “I’m showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like. I don’t want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked. This was just a small black flat freckle…. I had no idea!” Of course, she then added, “I’ll be fine because my faith is strong and my Ass ain’t bad either.”
I work out 🏋 hard for this Booty. I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I'm not sure that's happening 😩 now. it looks like God has a different plan for me. Im showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like. I don't want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ASS and get your skin checked . This was just a small black flat freckle…. I had no idea! Ill be fine because my faith is strong and my Ass ain't bad either😂 Thank you @cacoastalderm ❤️. I've been a little sad , worried and pissed off. But we caught it early and that makes me happy 😊 Happy birthday to me. #saveyourass birthday party in Cabo not sounding like a good idea now 😡 #awareness.#skincheck
Skin cancer is a really crappy birthday present. Hopefully the rest of her birthday festivities were happier. And now, I’m going to go sit by my gym until they open their doors.
“Is that gay?”
What the f*ck?!?!?!
Sorry, but I don’t take that as some off-the-cuff remark. That’s casual homophobia and it’s not acceptable. Any adult person should know we don’t speak like that anymore.
RELAX! There’s a rumor going around that her husband Eddie is gay! She’s being sarcastic!
This. Vicki was always accusing Eddie of being gay or propagating that rumor. so Tamra’s poking back at all the haters. Not that I don’t hate Tamra. She’s so narcissistic and immature.
Also: Faith is not going to save your butt, Born Again Tamra. Science will.
It’s a TIC joke. It references the time her cast mate and former friend Vicki told people that Tamra’s new(ish) husband is gay and she’s bearding for him.
IMO it doesn’t matter. Call me a snowflake or whatever, but many people don’t know about this running joke (as I just proved), and it comes off really badly. I’m sure there are ways to be tongue-in-cheek about this rumor without using a phrase that is definitely homophobic. By saying it, she makes it ok for other people to say it.
The word GAY is not a slur! Other people are allowed to use it. She’s not using it as an insult.
Pretty much anyone that knows who Tamra Judge is, knows that there are long running gay rumors about Eddie. Its even been a storyline on the show. And serious question – why click on a story about a Real Housewife if you don’t follow the show? She’s not even one of the ‘big’ names.
Miss Kittles,
I’m not saying Gay is a slur. But the phrase “that’s gay” has a history of being used to insult people. And pink shirt = Gay is a really tired trope, even as a joke.
Bridget,
I opened CB early this morning, it’s kind of like my morning paper. This was one of the first stories posted, so I clicked it simply because I wanted to read it. I apologize for showing my ignorance of the show. Even so, I think the “joke” is immature and in really bad taste. *shrugs*
I agree, Shambles. I knew exactly what that joke was referring to since I watch this show & it still doesn’t make it okay. The phrase “That’s gay” is historically not used as a compliment & anyone saying that being offended by it has no merit is gas lighting. It’s problematic & tweeting that to the universe is stupid, callous & self centered.
Tamara herself has been super offended by the rumor that her husband might be gay so the idea that she uses being called gay as a compliment or even neutral holds no water. It’s curious how this woman gets offended by everything & feels the right to burn the house down if her feelings are squished but if people say to her “whoa- that’s hurtful for you to say or do” then she will tell you to f- off, you’re too sensitive & burn your house down.
You said it so much better than I ever could. I’m basically of the mind that unless you’re part of the lgbtq community, you don’t get to decide when gay jokes are offensive vs just funny.
Can’t stand this woman…she’s frankly horrible. Plus her daughter having to tell her mother multiple times to stop talking about her online is ridiculous. She should probably focus on that
The day these celebs look amazing at 50 without a shit ton of work is the say they become my #goals.
She admits it. She’s pretty open about how much effort she puts into looking like she does.
Oops. Misread.
She was making the gay joke because some of her “friends” spread a rumor that Eddie was gay.
She works hard to get that body so if she wants to wear a bikini for her 50th birthday, more power to her. She doesn’t work out that much so she can wear long johns and turtlenecks.
Oooooh that explains thIngs. I just assumed she wanted her photos publicized, and was being a cow.
Well, that might be a tiny part of it too. lol! She definitely loves her body but why shouldn’t she. She looks great.
50′s definitely not old or too old to wear a bikini. She looks better than some women in their 20s I see wearing them.
My skin cancer just had to be chopped off of my leg, and thankfully there was no other problem
Glad you’re ok, Beth. Melanoma is no joke. My dad had a small spot removed but they took a margin of more than 12 inches across his abdomen. He waited so long to get it checked…but he was very lucky it hadn’t spread.
Now both I and my kids go for yearly skin exams since we have a family history. Kind of a drag but absolutely necessary.
She’s stupid and offensive, but she is right, she has a great butt.
You have to get fillers to smooth that shit out or are some people just hard working and lucky?
I know nothing about her, but yeah, it’s kick-ass to go to your 50th b’party in a bikini. Don’t be afraid to look good at any age.
She’s beyond gross and annoying–pretty much just a horrible person–but she works damn hard for that body. So, congrats?
She looks better than most 30′s year olds right now! She’s super fit & very motivating! If I looked like her, I’d be wearing a bikini too!
It seems as though not every part of her is 50 years old, just sayin’…
That last photo where his hand is in her crotch, ugh. Classy.
Never thought I’d be defending the integrity of a Real Housewife, but here we are – I think his hand is actually resting the outside of her right leg. The flap of his coat is overlapping her black pants, which makes it look like his hand is between her legs. If you look closely, her right leg is positioned back rather than to the side. It is easy to miss, though.
Lol she’s so insecure, if you’re going to rock your bikini then take a full body shot instead of hiding it and pressing yourself completely into your husbands side so he covers you. She’s so vapid. He’s gonna leave her within the next 5-10yrs anyway when she’s closer to 60 anyway.
She has plenty of full body shots out there. These are just a couple of pictures out of the total she has taken in her entire life. Come on. I would LOVE to see a full body shot of you in a bikini next to her and we can compare you two side by side. I wonder who looks better?
YESSSS! I’m already planning my 50th birthday and it’s still two years away. What a great idea to wear a bikini! My birthday is in winter, but I’m planning to start pre-parties six months early just so that I can celebrate in the summer.
I’ve never cared about birthdays — I never even acknowledged them — and 30 and 40 didn’t feel significant to me, but finally having my sh*t together at 50 seems like a reason to celebrate. I’ve been happier and healthier than ever, and I want to show the world that mature women can still ROCK THE WORLD, while wearing ANYTHING THEY WANT!
Good for you, I’ll be turning 39 in a few months and I definitely look to all of you ladies in your 40s and 50s who are still rocking it for inspiration. I hope you have an awesome 50th bday celebration
So she didn’t go FULL Leeann, but she certainly leaned IN
Her facelift looks great now.
She would be well served by anger management classes of some sort. She is just terrible, loud, and trashy. In other words she makes for somewhat entertaining housewife episodes haha
