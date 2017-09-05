Juan Martin del Potro, my imaginary boyfriend, is the best thing about the US Open

I built my entire Labor Day around the US Open schedule. I know most of you aren’t following tennis and couldn’t care less, but please care about this HOT GUY, Juan Martin del Potro. I love him. I know this post will get like three comments, but still. Honk if you feel like indulging my haphazard sports-writing, or if you want me to cover hot Argentinians more often.
Monday was a packed day for men’s tennis, with Rafael Nadal, Juan Martin del Potro and Roger Federer all scheduled for their fourth-round matches. I didn’t pay that much attention to del Potro in the 2008-09 and 2010-13 years when he was most successful, but I became a major fan last year during his comeback season, after he had basically been off the tour for two years because of injuries and multiple surgeries to both of his wrists. I just like the way he carries himself, and yes, I love how beautiful he is and I love his game. He spent 2016 slowly working his way back into the top 40 of the world, plus he beat nearly all of the top players throughout the year: he beat Stan Wawrinka at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal at the Olympics, and Andy Murray in a five-set Davis Cup semifinal match.
Del Potro hasn’t had the best year, but it hasn’t been the worst either – he’s had bad draws and he’s been battling some minor injuries, but nothing too bad. Considering that, like, half of the top 20 players cut their seasons short this year, DelPo is doing well. He once again has a bad draw at the US Open, but he managed to get through his first three rounds without dropping a set. The US Open is DelPo’s favorite tournament, and he has so many fans in New York, and they’ve been coming out for all of his matches. Everyone was looking forward to his fourth round match against top-ten player Dominic Thiem. The problem? Juan Martin looked and felt like death. He’s apparently been battling a virus and a fever.
The first two sets were gone in what felt like 30 minutes. People worried that del Potro was going to retire and the whole thing just felt so sad. But then he just kept fighting, kept feeding off the crowd. Then this happened in the third set, right after del Potro broke Thiem’s serve:
Find yourself someone who looks at you like @MardyFish ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6ekOB4tBrj
— Lucy Sophia (@lucysophiaj) September 4, 2017
That’s now-retired American player Mardy Fish. The Fish-bump worked wonders. Del Potro took the third set, fought off match points in the fourth set, took it to a tiebreak and won the fourth set. He still looked like death in the fifth set, but he played his heart out and the fans were going MENTAL, as the Brits say. Del Potro ended up winning on Thiem’s serve, on a challenge. This is being called the best match so far of the US Open. I agree. Next up for Del Potro: a quarterfinal against Roger Federer. They haven’t played each other in New York since DelPo beat Roger in five sets in the 2009 final.
“Del Potro” was trending on Twitter for hours last night and it felt like all of America was suddenly Argentina. VAMOS! Here are some fun videos, including Del Potro’s press conference after the match:
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Honk for more sports writing. There’s a whole world of hot athletes out there.
Honking with you, I’d like to see more sports coverage too. I mean, the World Cup is coming up next year and we all know how yummy some of those soccer / football players can be.
OMG YES!!! World Cup Men please!
Maybe throw a few HOT Latinos in there too! I vote Miguel Angel Silvestre!
Also honk! Love tennis. Love del Potro.
Honk! Honk! More tennis! More hockey!
When del Potro won, my first thought was “he’s just standing there, with his arms in the air, saying ‘Love Me, Please Love Me’” He’s fun to watch.
Hubby is going tonight with co-workers. I’m jealous. I have to take the kid to hockey practice, so I don’t get to go.
Delpo is such a teddy bear. Everyone loves him. He’s just so nice and gives everyone hugs and he’s had such a horrible time with his wrists that he appreciates everything so much. His Olympic run last year was just joyful. Yeah, I love him. Rooting hard for him and Petra Kvitova.
I’m a simple argentinian woman, I see an argentinian hot guy, I vote.
I play a little tennis and what I like about the US open is that it gets those weekend tennis players out onto the courts. I notice that the tennis courts tend to be more crowded . People who are waiting are talking about US open. I think it inspires people to go out and play.
So true! We live near the Central Park Tennis Courts. Roger Federer “dropped by” last week to practice without having to drive out to Queens. One of my neighbors wanted to get a court yesterday, so she could play with her daughter. She said the line to sign up for courts was much worse than usual. Yesterday she got the last 11am slot when she showed up at 7am – the courts are usually half empty in the middle of the day on a holiday weekend.
Honk for continued sports coverage and for continued hot athlete coverage!
Your boyfriend beat my boyfriend 😡😡
Luckily I absolutely adore Del Potro too! What a lovely lovely, inspirational man. I’m hoping he’ll take out Federer next – go on Delpo!
(next year Domi, next year ♥)
Also: honk honk honk. Moar tennis coverage, moooaaarr
I love Thiem too, I think his biggest wins will come on clay though. Dom loves the dirt.
I still can’t believe Domi lost! He was devastated afterwards. And it was his birthday on Sunday. Poor guy.
And I agree, hard court – and grass – are not his favorites, he is better on clay.
He’s so much fun to watch! I’m a powerhitter myself, but with a wimpy brain (could be why I lose so much..), and watching Thiem keep his head up and go for it every game, every point is quite motivating sometimes.
I agree that clay will be his area of expertise however, he’ll be a kind of wilder Nadal 2.0. I’d like to see how he’d do on other courts if he got more confident coming into the net, and stopped giving up so much goddamn court space on silly points; I adore him, and he seems like such a hard worker and nice person, but his game is full of holes sometimes 😂
Happening hotness. Love watching him play too!
i love sports coverage and i was really impressed with him yesterday.
He seems to be so down to earth. I hope he can win against Roger Federer, but I fear that he probably will be exhausted from this epic match.
Honk for tennis coverage! Fellow tennis loonie here. Extra points for covering the Gentle Giant, although he’s MY imaginary boyfriend
The gentle giant!!! Delpo is the only player I wouldn’t be too upset if he’d beat Roger.
I also scheduled my Labour Day around the US Open, and specifically the Del Potro match. It had so much struggle, epic shot making, long rallies and the greatest comeback (given the circumstances) that I can remember watching. Juan Martin Del Potro’s fight is something I need to remind myself of on those days when I just don’t feel like working or going to the gym.
He’s cute but have you seen Neil Skupski? Oh. Em. Gee.
How he doesn’t get more coverage when we talk about tennis, I have no idea.
http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?ATCLID=1481656
http://www.alamy.com/stock-photo/neal-skupski-in-action-in.html
Wasn’t that an awesome game!! I was so happy with how it turned out. Good luck to Del Potro going forward. Such a sweetheart.
I caught your enthusiasm via Twitter, Kaiser, and I’ve enjoyed the match vicariously. It’s nice to read about something in addition to gossip.
Honk for DELPO!!!! I really appreciate your tennis coverage–this match was so epic and that ending was really cathartic. My Hall Pass list is pretty much all tennis players and Juan Martin definitely just made it back to the top 5.
VAMOS DELPO!
That’s all I have to say.
HONK!!!!
I LOVE him! I’m a Novak fan but I always root for Delpo. His backhand is still pretty weak and I weep for what might have been but that forehand!
Also, just to clarify about the challenge – the ball had been called out (in Delpo’s favour) and Thiem had no challenges remaining. Delpo challenged (on Thiem’s behalf) so that everyone could be sure that it was out. That’s the sort of person he is! Just love him!
Ohhh. I didn’t watch the end of the match, went to bed instead (mistake) and I wondered why there was so much mention of that challenge..
What an absolute star 😍
That match had everything! I was riveted for those last three sets. Even now, I’m not sure how Delpo recovered.
Argentinian guys are SO Hot!!! Thansks for the post!! 😁🤗
Nice to see Delpo getting some well-deserved love here. Vamos Argentina!!!
Tennis isn’t my jam, but I like Sports dudes and Hot Agentinians, so honk honk.
Plus there is ALWAYS sports drama.
I love tennis and Celebitchy!
So please, write your little heart out
Is Mardy Fish going to be at the Delpo Federer match? Feds looked strong last night and Delpo is going to need all the help he can get.
It was a great match, but I still want to see a Federer Nadal semi only because they both seem to be back where they were at their peak and this time at the same time. Ultimately I want Nadal to take the win.
Love love love him – was gutted that he was injured for so long as he plays a good game. Ups for the sport writing, especially tennis😉
More sports coverage! I’m just like you, never payed attention to him, yet his comeback made me a huge fan! I also love Federer, Nadal and hey, finally there is a generation of new tennis players who could be epic and are great to look at.
Honk for hot Argentinians and hot sportsballers in general, especially international ones.
