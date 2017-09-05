Juan Martin del Potro, my imaginary boyfriend, is the best thing about the US Open

Embed from Getty Images

I built my entire Labor Day around the US Open schedule. I know most of you aren’t following tennis and couldn’t care less, but please care about this HOT GUY, Juan Martin del Potro. I love him. I know this post will get like three comments, but still. Honk if you feel like indulging my haphazard sports-writing, or if you want me to cover hot Argentinians more often.

Monday was a packed day for men’s tennis, with Rafael Nadal, Juan Martin del Potro and Roger Federer all scheduled for their fourth-round matches. I didn’t pay that much attention to del Potro in the 2008-09 and 2010-13 years when he was most successful, but I became a major fan last year during his comeback season, after he had basically been off the tour for two years because of injuries and multiple surgeries to both of his wrists. I just like the way he carries himself, and yes, I love how beautiful he is and I love his game. He spent 2016 slowly working his way back into the top 40 of the world, plus he beat nearly all of the top players throughout the year: he beat Stan Wawrinka at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal at the Olympics, and Andy Murray in a five-set Davis Cup semifinal match.

Del Potro hasn’t had the best year, but it hasn’t been the worst either – he’s had bad draws and he’s been battling some minor injuries, but nothing too bad. Considering that, like, half of the top 20 players cut their seasons short this year, DelPo is doing well. He once again has a bad draw at the US Open, but he managed to get through his first three rounds without dropping a set. The US Open is DelPo’s favorite tournament, and he has so many fans in New York, and they’ve been coming out for all of his matches. Everyone was looking forward to his fourth round match against top-ten player Dominic Thiem. The problem? Juan Martin looked and felt like death. He’s apparently been battling a virus and a fever.

The first two sets were gone in what felt like 30 minutes. People worried that del Potro was going to retire and the whole thing just felt so sad. But then he just kept fighting, kept feeding off the crowd. Then this happened in the third set, right after del Potro broke Thiem’s serve:

Find yourself someone who looks at you like @MardyFish ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6ekOB4tBrj — Lucy Sophia (@lucysophiaj) September 4, 2017

That’s now-retired American player Mardy Fish. The Fish-bump worked wonders. Del Potro took the third set, fought off match points in the fourth set, took it to a tiebreak and won the fourth set. He still looked like death in the fifth set, but he played his heart out and the fans were going MENTAL, as the Brits say. Del Potro ended up winning on Thiem’s serve, on a challenge. This is being called the best match so far of the US Open. I agree. Next up for Del Potro: a quarterfinal against Roger Federer. They haven’t played each other in New York since DelPo beat Roger in five sets in the 2009 final.

“Del Potro” was trending on Twitter for hours last night and it felt like all of America was suddenly Argentina. VAMOS! Here are some fun videos, including Del Potro’s press conference after the match:

