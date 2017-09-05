Juan Martin del Potro, my imaginary boyfriend, is the best thing about the US Open

Embed from Getty Images

I built my entire Labor Day around the US Open schedule. I know most of you aren’t following tennis and couldn’t care less, but please care about this HOT GUY, Juan Martin del Potro. I love him. I know this post will get like three comments, but still. Honk if you feel like indulging my haphazard sports-writing, or if you want me to cover hot Argentinians more often.

Monday was a packed day for men’s tennis, with Rafael Nadal, Juan Martin del Potro and Roger Federer all scheduled for their fourth-round matches. I didn’t pay that much attention to del Potro in the 2008-09 and 2010-13 years when he was most successful, but I became a major fan last year during his comeback season, after he had basically been off the tour for two years because of injuries and multiple surgeries to both of his wrists. I just like the way he carries himself, and yes, I love how beautiful he is and I love his game. He spent 2016 slowly working his way back into the top 40 of the world, plus he beat nearly all of the top players throughout the year: he beat Stan Wawrinka at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal at the Olympics, and Andy Murray in a five-set Davis Cup semifinal match.

Del Potro hasn’t had the best year, but it hasn’t been the worst either – he’s had bad draws and he’s been battling some minor injuries, but nothing too bad. Considering that, like, half of the top 20 players cut their seasons short this year, DelPo is doing well. He once again has a bad draw at the US Open, but he managed to get through his first three rounds without dropping a set. The US Open is DelPo’s favorite tournament, and he has so many fans in New York, and they’ve been coming out for all of his matches. Everyone was looking forward to his fourth round match against top-ten player Dominic Thiem. The problem? Juan Martin looked and felt like death. He’s apparently been battling a virus and a fever.

The first two sets were gone in what felt like 30 minutes. People worried that del Potro was going to retire and the whole thing just felt so sad. But then he just kept fighting, kept feeding off the crowd. Then this happened in the third set, right after del Potro broke Thiem’s serve:

That’s now-retired American player Mardy Fish. The Fish-bump worked wonders. Del Potro took the third set, fought off match points in the fourth set, took it to a tiebreak and won the fourth set. He still looked like death in the fifth set, but he played his heart out and the fans were going MENTAL, as the Brits say. Del Potro ended up winning on Thiem’s serve, on a challenge. This is being called the best match so far of the US Open. I agree. Next up for Del Potro: a quarterfinal against Roger Federer. They haven’t played each other in New York since DelPo beat Roger in five sets in the 2009 final.

“Del Potro” was trending on Twitter for hours last night and it felt like all of America was suddenly Argentina. VAMOS! Here are some fun videos, including Del Potro’s press conference after the match:

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

36 Responses to “Juan Martin del Potro, my imaginary boyfriend, is the best thing about the US Open”

  1. lightpurple says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Honk for more sports writing. There’s a whole world of hot athletes out there.

    Reply
  2. Bex says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Delpo is such a teddy bear. Everyone loves him. He’s just so nice and gives everyone hugs and he’s had such a horrible time with his wrists that he appreciates everything so much. His Olympic run last year was just joyful. Yeah, I love him. Rooting hard for him and Petra Kvitova.

    Reply
  3. Anna says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I’m a simple argentinian woman, I see an argentinian hot guy, I vote.

    Reply
  4. lower case lois says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I play a little tennis and what I like about the US open is that it gets those weekend tennis players out onto the courts. I notice that the tennis courts tend to be more crowded . People who are waiting are talking about US open. I think it inspires people to go out and play.

    Reply
    • Liz says:
      September 5, 2017 at 9:23 am

      So true! We live near the Central Park Tennis Courts. Roger Federer “dropped by” last week to practice without having to drive out to Queens. One of my neighbors wanted to get a court yesterday, so she could play with her daughter. She said the line to sign up for courts was much worse than usual. Yesterday she got the last 11am slot when she showed up at 7am – the courts are usually half empty in the middle of the day on a holiday weekend.

      Reply
  5. Canadi-Anne says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Honk for continued sports coverage and for continued hot athlete coverage!

    Reply
  6. Biggles says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Your boyfriend beat my boyfriend 😡😡

    Luckily I absolutely adore Del Potro too! What a lovely lovely, inspirational man. I’m hoping he’ll take out Federer next – go on Delpo!

    (next year Domi, next year ♥)

    Reply
  7. Nev says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Happening hotness. Love watching him play too!

    Reply
  8. Maria F. says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:38 am

    i love sports coverage and i was really impressed with him yesterday.

    He seems to be so down to earth. I hope he can win against Roger Federer, but I fear that he probably will be exhausted from this epic match.

    Reply
  9. Lucha says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Honk for tennis coverage! Fellow tennis loonie here. Extra points for covering the Gentle Giant, although he’s MY imaginary boyfriend :-D

    Reply
  10. diana says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:42 am

    The gentle giant!!! Delpo is the only player I wouldn’t be too upset if he’d beat Roger.

    Reply
  11. Kyle says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I also scheduled my Labour Day around the US Open, and specifically the Del Potro match. It had so much struggle, epic shot making, long rallies and the greatest comeback (given the circumstances) that I can remember watching. Juan Martin Del Potro’s fight is something I need to remind myself of on those days when I just don’t feel like working or going to the gym.

    Reply
  12. Psu Doh Nihm says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:53 am

    He’s cute but have you seen Neil Skupski? Oh. Em. Gee.

    How he doesn’t get more coverage when we talk about tennis, I have no idea.

    http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?ATCLID=1481656

    http://www.alamy.com/stock-photo/neal-skupski-in-action-in.html

    Reply
  13. Tina says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Wasn’t that an awesome game!! I was so happy with how it turned out. Good luck to Del Potro going forward. Such a sweetheart.

    Reply
  14. Kaye says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I caught your enthusiasm via Twitter, Kaiser, and I’ve enjoyed the match vicariously. It’s nice to read about something in addition to gossip.

    Reply
  15. ARich says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Honk for DELPO!!!! I really appreciate your tennis coverage–this match was so epic and that ending was really cathartic. My Hall Pass list is pretty much all tennis players and Juan Martin definitely just made it back to the top 5.

    Reply
  16. Cee says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:17 am

    VAMOS DELPO!
    That’s all I have to say.

    Reply
  17. tasitash says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:19 am

    HONK!!!!

    I LOVE him! I’m a Novak fan but I always root for Delpo. His backhand is still pretty weak and I weep for what might have been but that forehand!

    Also, just to clarify about the challenge – the ball had been called out (in Delpo’s favour) and Thiem had no challenges remaining. Delpo challenged (on Thiem’s behalf) so that everyone could be sure that it was out. That’s the sort of person he is! Just love him!

    Reply
  18. hindulovegod says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:22 am

    That match had everything! I was riveted for those last three sets. Even now, I’m not sure how Delpo recovered.

    Reply
  19. Fernanda Gonzalez says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Argentinian guys are SO Hot!!! Thansks for the post!! 😁🤗

    Reply
  20. Lucy says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Nice to see Delpo getting some well-deserved love here. Vamos Argentina!!!

    Reply
  21. detritus says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Tennis isn’t my jam, but I like Sports dudes and Hot Agentinians, so honk honk.
    Plus there is ALWAYS sports drama.

    Reply
  22. JeanGenie says:
    September 5, 2017 at 11:19 am

    I love tennis and Celebitchy!
    So please, write your little heart out :)

    Reply
  23. Nic919 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Is Mardy Fish going to be at the Delpo Federer match? Feds looked strong last night and Delpo is going to need all the help he can get.

    It was a great match, but I still want to see a Federer Nadal semi only because they both seem to be back where they were at their peak and this time at the same time. Ultimately I want Nadal to take the win.

    Reply
  24. thecookingpan says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Love love love him – was gutted that he was injured for so long as he plays a good game. Ups for the sport writing, especially tennis😉

    Reply
  25. liriel says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    More sports coverage! I’m just like you, never payed attention to him, yet his comeback made me a huge fan! I also love Federer, Nadal and hey, finally there is a generation of new tennis players who could be epic and are great to look at.

    Reply
  26. Sadezilla says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Honk for hot Argentinians and hot sportsballers in general, especially international ones.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment