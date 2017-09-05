Louise Linton: ‘It’s clear that I was the one who was truly out of touch’

Embed from Getty Images

Louise Linton became famous – or infamous – a few weeks ago, just following the eclipse. Linton and her husband, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, flew on a government plane to Kentucky, where they had a tour of Fort Knox (they got to stroke gold bullion), then they watched the eclipse, probably from their tower of gold. Linton Instagrammed a photo of herself getting off the government plane, complete with hashtags identifying all of her designer clothes. It was Peak 2017, honestly. Someone called her deplorable on Instagram and Linton snidely replied in the comments, then Linton set her IG to “private.” Now Linton covers the latest issue of Washington Life – you can read the shady-as-hell interview and see the photos here. Some highlights, via The Cut:

Steve Mnuchin’s wife, Louise Linton, who is known for an Instagram meltdown, told her side of the story in an exclusive interview with Washington Life magazine. While she issued a statement through her publicist after the #HermesScarf incident, this is her first interview since. Among many other things, she said the post was a “moment of weakness” when she was “trying to portray a certain public image,” and she wishes she hadn’t “spoken in such a patronizing tone.” “My post itself and the following response were indefensible. Period. I don’t have any excuses, nor do I feel any self-pity for the backlash I experienced,” Linton said in the new interview. “I sincerely take ownership of my mistake. It’s clear that I was the one who was truly out of touch and my response was reactionary and condescending…I feel like I deserved the criticism and my reaction is ‘thanks for waking me up quickly and for turning me in the right direction.’” So who is the real Louise Linton? Don’t be fooled by the Instagram post or the Town and Country article about her many wedding jewels: She’s just a girl in a sweatshirt and leggings. Washington Life asked Linton, “Were you trying to be boastful and materialistic?” Linton replied, “I was just trying to portray what I thought was a public image that isn’t me. This is me. [Pointing to herself in a sweatshirt and leggings] This is me every day. I’m this girl. I’m a no makeup girl. I was trying to create this public image that was elegant and stylish, but that was just so clueless because I should have focused on who I really am instead.”

[From The Cut]

Washington Life makes it clear that Linton is absolutely NOT a sweatshirt and leggings kind of person – the profile includes this hilarious aside, describing Linton’s upbringing this way: “as a child [she] spent weekends at her family’s castle in Scotland.” She’s always been a woman of privilege, and she’s married to a very rich man. That being said, at least she’s not playing the pity-poor-me card. She owns the fact that she was an a–hole. Eh. I mean, she’s still canceled. But I’m relieved she didn’t double-down on that crap.

