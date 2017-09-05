Louise Linton: ‘It’s clear that I was the one who was truly out of touch’

Louise Linton became famous – or infamous – a few weeks ago, just following the eclipse. Linton and her husband, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, flew on a government plane to Kentucky, where they had a tour of Fort Knox (they got to stroke gold bullion), then they watched the eclipse, probably from their tower of gold. Linton Instagrammed a photo of herself getting off the government plane, complete with hashtags identifying all of her designer clothes. It was Peak 2017, honestly. Someone called her deplorable on Instagram and Linton snidely replied in the comments, then Linton set her IG to “private.” Now Linton covers the latest issue of Washington Life – you can read the shady-as-hell interview and see the photos here. Some highlights, via The Cut:
Steve Mnuchin’s wife, Louise Linton, who is known for an Instagram meltdown, told her side of the story in an exclusive interview with Washington Life magazine. While she issued a statement through her publicist after the #HermesScarf incident, this is her first interview since. Among many other things, she said the post was a “moment of weakness” when she was “trying to portray a certain public image,” and she wishes she hadn’t “spoken in such a patronizing tone.”
“My post itself and the following response were indefensible. Period. I don’t have any excuses, nor do I feel any self-pity for the backlash I experienced,” Linton said in the new interview. “I sincerely take ownership of my mistake. It’s clear that I was the one who was truly out of touch and my response was reactionary and condescending…I feel like I deserved the criticism and my reaction is ‘thanks for waking me up quickly and for turning me in the right direction.’”
So who is the real Louise Linton? Don’t be fooled by the Instagram post or the Town and Country article about her many wedding jewels: She’s just a girl in a sweatshirt and leggings. Washington Life asked Linton, “Were you trying to be boastful and materialistic?” Linton replied, “I was just trying to portray what I thought was a public image that isn’t me. This is me. [Pointing to herself in a sweatshirt and leggings] This is me every day. I’m this girl. I’m a no makeup girl. I was trying to create this public image that was elegant and stylish, but that was just so clueless because I should have focused on who I really am instead.”
Washington Life makes it clear that Linton is absolutely NOT a sweatshirt and leggings kind of person – the profile includes this hilarious aside, describing Linton’s upbringing this way: “as a child [she] spent weekends at her family’s castle in Scotland.” She’s always been a woman of privilege, and she’s married to a very rich man. That being said, at least she’s not playing the pity-poor-me card. She owns the fact that she was an a–hole. Eh. I mean, she’s still canceled. But I’m relieved she didn’t double-down on that crap.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
She’s still awful. I mean I remember the book fiasco too so she’s honestly an idiot. In the worst way possible
Yes definitely a full-blown idiot that one. I’m just surprised she had the wits (or maybe a good advisor?) to play it like she owns up to her mistake. I thought for sure she’s so vapid she’d double down and play the pity-card.
It’s a shame that simply taking the advice of a PR pro or crisis manager is now considered smart. Trump has lowered the bar below sea level.
Of course she’s doing the appropriate mea culpas now. Only an idiot (like Trump) wouldn’t. She’s still every inch the materialistic, condescending and insufferable trophy wife that we saw on Instagram.
She should have just stuck with the fake apology. Literally no one would believe she’s a sweatshirt and leggings girl (and that’s saying something because Trump supporters believe anything).
No, she’ll be told under no uncertain terms that sweatshirts and leggings will not be worn in public. Trump likes his women dressed to the nines and that includes the women of his cabinet members. So, yeah, try again.
Exactly HH. She lost it with the “sweatshirt and leggings girl” dribble. So, yeah, the mean girl needs to try again in deed.
Cool, so… the apology about her super racist book is coming any day now, right?
i do not believe A WORD of it. If you are not that person, you are not inclined to public posts like that and/or attack people for pointing it out.
She showed us her true colours.
Yeah I mean, you either have that kind of snobbery in you or you don’t. Her sentiments didn’t come out of nowhere.
Let’s be nice to her so she keeps talking to the press. It’s not everyday that the Universe sends us a real life Marie Antoinette cyborg super villain.
If she were sincere, she would have swiftly and directly apologized to the woman she targeted. Don’t think that happened, so this seems just a PR ploy.
“She’s just a girl in sweatshirt and leggings.” LMFAO!! Lady, this PR-driven about-face is absurd. Good luck with that, Mrs. Deplorable. (the photos just *scream* down-to-earth, don’t they?)
I don’t have an issue with people owning their wealth, just don’t throw it in people’s faces as a way to prove something. Money gives you possessions, but not an identity.
As someone who grew up poor and through education and lots of work is now upper middle class (nowhere near Mnuchin money) I totally get that it’s awesome having nice things. It really is. I remember the days of flushing the toilet with a bucket of water. So hell yeah, I enjoy the nice house, car, clothes and push button toilets. 😁
That said, I would never flaunt those things in front of everybody still in the old neighborhood struggling. I can’t even get into the headspace of being that cruel and haughty. So for somebody like Louise to do that when she’s never known struggle and probably hasn’t had to earn her way in life, that’s just evil.
Yeah I might maybe possibly feel an ounce of sympathy for her, had she not written an incredibly inappropriate and racist account of her experience in Africa, not that long ago.
Not only is she obnoxious, she is now playing the ‘I’m not make up girl’ card to present herself as sympathetic.
My point is, be make up girls, wear as many designer clothes and as much make up as your wretched little heart desires. Just don’t be an asshole.
Sure, Jan.
They’re under investigation for improper use of the plane and her husband Just made it clear he is keeping Andrew Jackson on the $20 and Harriet Tubman means nothing to him. She’s doing damage control
I was about to say, someone has obviously been talking to a lawyer.
I still want to know how much time/money it took to needlessly open the vault(s). It was not like a game show where one person pulls a lever and it’s open. It was apparently a big undertaking.
Her again? Nope. Simply a quintessential narc trying to backpedal. Spare us.
Ding, ding, ding, we have a winner. Narcs will apologize, but only as a last resort. Makes me wonder is she is trying to smooth it over with the public as well as her husband. Maybe he believed the Princess Diana image she was trying to peddle in her book and was surprised to see the real her come out on Instagram.
Clever PR exercise. Nobody would have believed any poor-to-riches-story so Linton doesn’t do poor-to-riches-story. She pretends to “own” her deeds. The emphasis isn’t on “owning her deeds” but on “PRETENDING”.
My thoughts exactly.
I know she’s lying through her teeth, but chica has been coached by a total pro.
A round of scattered applause for their PR firm!
Don’t know this chick, but that’s a mighty fine apology template.
I am screaming with laughter at her super heavy handed attempt at a re-brand.
I would say she will remain cancelled but I wouldn’t know who she was if she weren’t married to Mnunchin.
If she was wearing a sweatshirt and leggings for the interview, I’m sure they were designer, carefully curated and tailored to her frame because … Ugh, peasant costumes don’t have to be unflattering.
I, too, appreciate, even if I don’t even slightly believe anything has changed, or that she actually feels shame at another other than being called out, that she at least went through the motions of a sincere apology, and not an non-I’m-sorry-if-you-were-offended “apology.” At very least she’s shown us she’s rich enough to hire an actually competent PR flack.
Kudos to her for finding someone to draft this meaningless apology, I guess.
All this is is damage control from someone higher up, because I’m pretty certain she doesn’t give a single, solitary f*ck about what us lesser mortals think about anything. Unfortunately for them, everyone already knows she and Steve Mnuchin are conscious-less a**holes, so they only people this is going to impress is their fellow society buddies and the mouth breathers that make up the GOP base these days. I’m only surprised that there wasn’t some mention of how much they love going to church or reading the bible or some shiz like that.
My compliments to the publicist, she’s been well trained and housebroken.
Sweetie, you’re a third wife and a trophy wife (not a very impressive one) to a wealthy man no one likes. No one wants to hear from you. Go to your yoga class, pick out napkin patterns, and have lunch with the ladies…again. That is your only relevance.
Amen!!!!!!
That was fast. She must have some excellent advisors who told her to throw big cash at the best PR firm. I don’t believe a word of it, but I am impressed to note that top shelf PR firms still exist.
Bingo.
This only shows that she’s smart enough to listen to (and parrot) her crisis PR team.
she has the worst, cheap- looking, obvious hair extensions. Ick.
Mrs. Mnuchin has shown us who she is, and continues to do so. Privileged, smart, calculating. Lovely when getting her own way; not so lovely when getting *in* her own way.
Too little too late, biotch!!!
Our VP performed the ceremony for these two. I find that interesting, because a twice-divorced average Joe would have a hard time finding an evangelical type to do that. Quite a few claim they cannot perform a marriage ceremony for a person previously divorced.
Given our veep’s seemingly very hard-core views, I wonder how he reconciled that. Maybe having $$$$ absolves it.
Isn’t Mnuchin Jewish? Why would have have an evangelical perform his ceremony? He couldn’t get his rabbi?
Girl, PUHLEEZE! Louise is just hoping the designers who said they wouldn’t invite her to their shows will reconsider!
Wow. Say what you want, but that’s 100% the best celepology I’ve ever seen. Golf clap to her PR team.
I hate when grown ass women refer to themselves as girls. Didn’t she refer to herself as the girl with angel hair in her book?? She is in her 30s, her girlish days are over! I bet she calls her husband “daddy” *vomit*
@ Bexington, Yes & she probably talks to him in a “baby” voice while calling him “daddy”. She makes me sick.
I have nowhere else to post this and vent my rage, so I’m sorry for being slightly OT.
Sessions just announced that Trump is ending DACA. Congress has the option to introduce new legislation before March of next year, but still. The man is a f*cking monster. Heartless trash. I hope he rots.
Did you see the front cover of the Washington Life magazine -Louise Linton apologizes for being ‘materialistic’ and ‘out of touch’ — while wearing a designer ball gown… She does not get a pass from me.
And all of the gowns she’s wearing in the included pics are Ines di Santo gowns, which go for a couple thousand and up. Granted- they could have been loaners but she also wore an (ugly ass) Ines di Santo wedding gown so . . . simple girl my ass.
She did make sure to include a pic of her rescue chihuahua. Did you hear that? RESCUE! She rescued it. She must be a good person. She RESCUES dogs. She cares fuckall for people but she rescues dogs, guys. Give her a break.
lol, I guess. I wish she would just stand in her truth. I hate false modesty. There’s a reason she went out of her way to painstakingly label every article of clothing she was wearing. That’s who she is, obnoxious, but money well spent on PR clean up.
I’m pretty sure her family BOUGHT that Scottish castle, a big deal in the UK where a classic aristo putdown is to describe someone as the sort of person who buys their own furniture.
There’s a reason she’s pushing the Scottish aristocrat thing in the US – it wouldn’t work in the UK.
I’m not saying her family weren’t well off, they clearly were but she doesn’t have the background she hints she does.
Eh, she’s a complete phony. Not buying any of it.
She was clearly coached. So at least she’s smart enough to listen to her advisors.
This bitch….eye roll.
It’s hilarious that this is the second time she’s tried to make fetch happen and both times she’s bombed back into obscurity after a hot minute.
God girl, get some hustle! A woman with a bit more oomph would have turned these ‘scandals’ into a cosy spot as a Real Housewives villain at the very least by now.
This is Mnuchin’s doing. He’s got Hollywood connections so you know he bought her the best PR people money can buy. And he’s also probably pissed as all hell at her for exposing herself (and him) to ridicule and scorn. Hilarious!
Sorry I don’t forgive her. Especially since her hubby is supporting the tax reform where those a-holes will tax our 401K, remove mortgage deductions and tax those who live in high tax states. That’s an attack on the middle class in favor of all those rich bastards.
They probably want us all to drop dead at work so they won’t have to pay out our Social Security.
I hope they all rot in hell.
