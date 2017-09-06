Dean McDermott, Tori Spelling’s husband, could go to jail for unpaid child support



Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling are somewhat shameless. They’re deep in debt to credit card companies, the US government and the state of California. They regularly post on open social media about their lifestyle and are “>currently on vacation at the Four Seasons in Punta Mita, Mexico. (It’s possible that their vacation was comped in exchange for Tori promoting it on Instagram. It’s just as possible that it wasn’t and that Tori is trying to give that impression.) Also Dean owes thousands in back child support to his ex wife, Mary Jo Eustace, whom he abruptly left for Tori, after a ten year relationship, right after their adopted baby daughter arrived. Dean had worked out a payment plan with Mary Jo which included $1,500 a month and some lump sum payments to pay back child support for their now 18 year-old son. Of course he didn’t follow through on that at all and is now potentially facing jail time.

Tori Spelling’s husband narrowly avoided jail in March after his ex-wife agreed to allow him to pay overdue child support and alimony in small monthly installments — rather than see him locked up by an LA judge. But now McDermott has missed multiple payments on their $1,500-a-month agreement, according to sources. And his furious ex, Mary Jo Eustace, is hauling him back to court — which once again means he’s looking at a stay in the slammer.

… In March, McDermott was almost arraigned for criminal contempt of court for not keeping up with child-support payments. When he appeared to face the charge, McDermott told the judge that he had “fallen on hard times,” according to reports. He was read his rights and asked if he needed a public defender, but the judge allowed McDermott a reprieve if he and Eustace could reach an agreement. Said an insider, “It’s crazy that all this is over $1,500. He could get a job at the Gap and pay that off every month.” A source close to McDermott told us that Eustace had been warned that the August payment would be late. “It’s not like it came out of left field,” said the insider. “It was late because Dean was paying their son Jack’s first-month rent, security deposit and several other college expenses, which Mary Jo would not contribute to.” The source says that a payment was made to Eustace on Friday. Meanwhile, we’re told that it was not lost on Eustace that, after skipping the payments, Spelling and McDermott took their kids on a luxurious vacation to the Four Seasons in Punta Mita, Mexico.

[From Page Six]

I think Page Six is pushing the “narrowly avoided jail” angle for headlines. Dean will probably skirt on this because you rarely hear about deadbeat dads getting jail time, but it’s possible. Plus he sort-of tried to pay Mary Jo. It’s likely he’ll tell the judge some sob story about why he can’t pay and that will be it. Don’t get me wrong I would like it if he went to jail but I doubt it will happen. Nothing ever happens to these two they’re like teflon that money slides off of.

More pics from Stella's Unicorn 🦄 & Slime Party…DIY, Slime, Piñata time! Stay tuned for her Unicorn Swag Bag! A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Just a typical morning feeding my chickens… #ChickenChic #GreenAcres #DesignerBarnyard 🐔 A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:47am PDT