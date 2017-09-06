Was Meghan Markle’s Vanity Fair cover done with palace approval?

We’re still talking about Meghan Markle, her Vanity Fair cover and what it all means. I read the VF piece yesterday in a rush, because I was looking for all of the Harry-specific quotes. Now that I’m 24 hours past the initial shock of a “royal girlfriend” covering Vanity Fair, my take is much the same actually: that this cover story was approved of by Prince Harry, his publicity team and likely Buckingham Palace too. Meghan has been “in the fold” for the better part of a year, and she’s been very conscious of the “rules” of dating a prince. While she might be the first royal girlfriend to actually give a cover interview to a major magazine before anything was official, that doesn’t mean that things aren’t very “official” behind the scenes. As the Daily Express’s royal correspondent Richard Palmer explained on Twitter:
Make no mistake, Meghan's interview declaring their love is a significant point in this royal romance signalling an approaching engagement.
— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) September 6, 2017
Undertaken with palace approval, it looks like a PR exercise to prepare the public for an engagement in a glossy mag given access.
— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) September 6, 2017
Royal sources have claimed it's part of her work as an actress but she has carefully avoided discussing Harry in promotional work before.
— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) September 6, 2017
Clearly, Meghan's interview will weaken her case to complain that media coverage has breached her privacy in future.
— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) September 6, 2017
I agree with all of this, but I think Palmer is assuming that Meghan will end up as some kind of “I’m so normal, just an average, privacy-obsessed bloke” like William, Kate and Harry. She won’t end up that way, at least I hope not. She’s actually been normal this whole time. She’s actually been middle class, and a struggling university student and a regular, jobbing actress. She understands – more than Will, Kate and Harry – the privilege that comes with being a public figure and what can be done with that kind of platform. In my opinion, that’s why Harry chose her – because he knows she’ll be “good” at the public part of the job.
Despite being one half of a royal power couple, Meghan Markle notes, “nothing about me changed” https://t.co/TRelFR1m7X pic.twitter.com/99QUlUQoaF
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 6, 2017
If she wasn’t dating Harry most people wouldn’t know who she is. The old fame by association
game.
Well if Kate didn’t marry William nobody would know about her. Same with Diana and every other spouse marrying into the family.
@Abs
Unlike those other women, Meghan’s own profession/job required, even demanded, a level of fame to be on the cover of a glossy mag like VF.
And she surely didn’t get it now all on the basis of her acting ‘career’.
That is true about a lot of people. If it wasn’t for being married to George Clooney, no one would know who Amal is despite the fact that she has an interesting and important job. If it wasn’t for Kate Winslet, I would have no idea there was some dude who decided to name himself Ned Rocknroll.
Amal dating George still kind of shocks me. She was pretty well-known in London beforehand, in certain circles – she did start representing Julian Assange about six years ago so you’d see her name in some tabloids and she would pop up in certain clubs and glossies and stuff, but I never thought she’d want the high profile. She never seemed interested.
GiBee, she sure is now, isn’t she lol. I swear, she pinpoints where EVERY camera is in the room, and looks right at it, almost every time.
She was on the cover of Vanity Fair (Mexico) earlier this year, so clearly she is able to get a VF cover even as a mere Suits actress. The fact that it is was in Spanish and published in country with a population of 127 million surely must count for something ..?
But would she have landed that cover without being Harry’s girlfriend? Maybe in time, if she got a huge movie gig but she’s on a tiny cable show, not big enough to land a cover of Vanity Fair.
@M.A.F Would anyone give a crap about whom he’s dating if he wasn’t born a prince?
But would she have gotten the cover 2 years ago, when she already was the Suit actress but without the royal boyfriend. I dont think so
But people were already talking about her and Harry werent they?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatever public profile she had before she met him she atleast earned it through hard work and skill. That’s more than we can say for the ginger whose only claim to fame is falling out of the right vagina.
Absolutely everyone I know watches and loves Suits. I’ve watched since the beginning; I’ve turned so many people onto it, I should get a commission from their PR Dept. Lol
Whatever, I’m from Buenos Aires and I’ve known who she is for some time now. I do watch Suits. Many people do, especially outside of the US. TY Netflix.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does Meghan know what she is doing, really?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Suits and I think she is stunningly beautiful and has some kind of raw sensuality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…and do you really think Prince Harry is ‘settling?’
Seems to me Harry’s doing the opposite, especially since he got an up close and personal look at what and how ‘settling,’ destroys people and relationships when his father Charles settled for his mother Diana, and couldn’t be with the woman he really loved until some 20 years later (“There were three of us in this marriage,” Diana said). He seems happy now. I wish Diana had had a chance to find and live life with her soulmate as her sons (and ex) seem to have found theirs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry, KP and likely Buckingham Palace knew and were okay about this. The photoshoot even happened in London.
@Abs, ITA
I think you can even see some of our landmarks in the shoot background.
Btw, did you see this behind the scenes clip? Love it! She looks amaaaazing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On this point, I am totally impressed that she has been able to move around London incognito all this time. I suspect not for much longer…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just think mostly people don’t care? I shop in the Whole Foods in Kensington that she’s often papped walking back to Harry’s from – the clientele is heavily:
- American tourists
- people far more famous than Meghan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IPSO bows to everything royal, so you won’t see any pictures of her in London unless she/Harry want you to see them.
http://popbitch.com/2016/12/part-iii-battle-royal/
Btw, a similar thing happened in Botswana where apparently their privacy laws were changed because of Harry so you do not see any pictures of him (them) in Botswana unless they want you to see them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow……..did not know that! Thanks for the links.
Why embargo photos and then turn around and do a photoshoot?
Love her.
It was definitely approved. I can’t believe anyone thinks otherwise. Seems like a very savvy move, dare I say…Diana-esque. But approved. I think the BRF has learned and absorbed the lessons of Diana. This seems like another example of that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But an announcement, along with an impeachment would be greatly appreciated. And make it soon!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As much as I am rooting for them, I really want the impeachment first.
Seconded – so do we all…!
I like this couple and I like how this young lady has conducted herself. However, the Palace Mafia will see to it that is goes no further than ‘girlfriend’.
I think the royal courtiers will make her life hell. And that makes me sad for her
I just can’t help to feel like she’s fake humble all this time. There’s something about her that just feels dishonest. And this “we’re just two people in love” thing is giving all kinds of “yes, I am the one who got Harry, hahaha” vibes.
and I don’t even give a crap about Harry and princes and royalty in general. :-/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In other news, i am waiting for Holmes – Foxx wedding!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh sooo waiting for Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes wedding! Love them! 😍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trouble for many is the unicorn is real – and they don’t like it.
I personally like her but people are allowed to dislike her without being lumped into the crazy tumblr crowd.
@Llamas
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The rest of it… I don’t care. The lives of the royals are so boring and predictable (gasp! They don’t work much! Shock! Their clothing is traditional!), I can’t even care about this story much.
I am so excited about this marriage. She is gorgeous and so much more interesting than horrible Kate.
Kate is rather ordinary and boring, but I’d hardly call her horrible. She is taking Harry further away from the throne by pushing out those heirs, lol, not that he would have been King anyway!
Never say never regarding Harry’s position in the line of succession. More spares than heirs have ended up with the top job, and in some cases really unlikely spares where the heirs’ children were bypassed.
@LAK
Typically that happened when the heir didn’t have children of their own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We tend to hear MORE about the promotions that happen for that particular reason, but there have been lots of reasons for the sideways promotions as listed by Nota in the comment above me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the modern era that really hasn’t been the case though.
Merrit: firstly the Queen has been so long lived / reigned that it seems impossible and yet in the 100yrs that encompass her 60yr reign, the crown has shifted sideways twice and not because of a lack of heirs. That’s twice in the modern era, and both times unexpectedly.
1. Her grandfather became King after the unexpected death of his elder brother, Prince Albert Victor. The prince died as an adult from an unexpected bout of influenza.
2. Her father became King after the unexpected abdication of her uncle. The abdication instrument stressed the exclusion of any children or descendants so the lack of heirs was unnecessary since Wallis was 40something at the abdication and possibly beyond natural childbirth in that era of limited IVF science.
If a spare ends up with the job, it’ll probably be Charlotte or the new sibling coming alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK
1. Her grandfather’s brother died when he was still heir to the heir. Queen Victoria was still on the throne when her grandson died. And since he died unmarried without kids, I’m not sure how this contradicts my original point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it suits them, Harry, or even Andrew, can be made King.
This autumn/fall is going to be very busy on the gossip front: third offspring for the Dolittles, Harry Sparkle’s likely engagement, possibly another Middleton offspring. Bring it on!!
I think a lot of people expect an engagment very soon but I think that would be too quick for the royal family. I guess Meghan Markle will move to London soon (end of the year), will undergo the Princess Training and then they will announce the engagment in spring.
Yeah, there is no way this was don without full royal knowledge, not just Harry’s. That or she’d be in mega trouble with the family.
I keep hearing people say that without Harry she wouldn’t be anybody but as a woman I want to stand up for her. She obtained a solid education and has been on a successful television show since 2011. (It’s successful because it’s 2017 and it’s still going.) She is a mixed race woman in her mid-30s so there aren’t exactly plentiful opportunities for her in Hollywood. She’s done a lot better than most jobbing actors/actresses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree about Amal Clooney. She joined a fame thirsty Barrister chambers that specialises in cause Celeb type cases, headed up by Geoffrey Robertson, a barrister who has never seen a camera crew he didn’t like, and who frequently uses the media to garner support for his cases. http://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/profiles/geoffrey-robertson-qc-the-great-defender-2157455.html
She was front and centre on the Julian Assange case, ditto Yulia Tymosheko case. She was giving interviews to tv channels etc long before she met Clooney.
Pre-Clooney pics and video from 2011 and 2014
https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/2813354.main_image.jpg?strip=all
https://vimeo.com/90740322
In 2013, she won a ridiculous annual industry poll that rates the ‘hotness’ of London Barristers. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2393674/Here-come-girls-The-hottest-women-Bar-measure-Britains-best-looking-male-barristers.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol…LAK…you are on fire today! :):)
Amal seeks and revels in the spotlight. Her pap strolls in those twee outfits she favors were/are so ridiculously and obviously staged for attention.
Thanks for the links Lak. Is it the camera angle/etc or does she look a little different in that 2011 photo? The tweaks show now to my uneducated eye.
Adele: i think that photo proves she’s had multiple nosejobs because this is her before any changes: https://amalalamuddinstyle.files.wordpress.com/2014/11/original.jpg
Compare with 2011 and current nose
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/bc/71/14/bc71143f9168bc5b724ea99c70e6870c.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree, I also really admire her. I’ve watched Suits since it started (although it is a bit sh-t), and so I’ve been a little aware of her for a while. The character she plays is barely a character, just some lady qualities in a skirt, but she does it well enough. I really admire her philanthropic and charity work though. She’s smart as f-ck, imo, and love to champion gender inequality and issues affecting women. I loved that she spoke about the need for sanitary products in developing countries, for example. I also think she’s been articulate about being mixed race.
Hear……hear!
She’s popular here for some reason.
All I see is Fergie Pt 2; who was also originally beloved and lionised as a ‘real breath of fresh air’, compared to ‘shallow’, ‘spoilt’, ‘superficial’, Diana.
We’ll see.
As long as Harry doesn’t basically abandon his wife (as Andrew admitted he did), I think whomever he marries will have a better shot at success as a working royal.
The failures of that marriage and myriad Fergie problems were not all on Andrew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You both make valid points, but Nota is right. Andrew never wanted the divorce and fought to stay married. They wanted to go to counselling, but TPTB and the Queen said no. Divorce. End of.
At the time, despite all the black marks against Fergie, Andrew let it be known that he was responsible and didn’t blame her at all for cheating or subsequent difficulties. He acknowledged that he had essentially abandoned her and never realised that she wasn’t coping.
Andrew remains protective for these reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fergie was a disaster. Meghan Markle has it too much together to ever be anything like her.
i happen to agree. Everybody is putting her up on a pedestal, an incarnation of Mother Theresa combined with Halle Berry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if, for the sake of argument, Meghan only became involved in charity work years ago to promote herself as an actress, she sounds like she is articulate and genuinely helpful to the causes that she supports.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The “it can’t ever happen” brigade are in full blown nervous mode right now. Telling us over and over again why royal marriage is a bad idea for Meghan, why it won’t work for Meghan, why Meghan can never claim she wants privacy ever again, why it’s a bad idea that the mag cover was done…etc…etc.
I’m finding all this new found concern for her well-being rather entertaining! I’ll say it again……the right-wing implosion is going to be epic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Royal sources have claimed it’s part of her work as an actress”
Sure but she is on a show that wasn’t on anyone’s radar until she stepped out with Harry. Had it not been for this relationship, no one would be talking about her. And her career will more than likely go the way of Grace Kelly-she won’t have one. Kelly thought she could do both but it was made clear to her that if she married Prince Rainier, her acting career would be over.
She wishes she had a Kelly career.
Kelly was already a big star. An Oscar winning actress and leading studio muse pre-Rainier.
Renowned for her iconic beauty – a la Hepburn and Monroe, – long before she was carted off to be the bride of Monaco, at age 26.
Having the prestige that comes with winning industry awards is awesome but that is not the reality for most actors. Being on a long running television show and/or having continuous movie roles in which one can gain exposure and earn a steady paycheck to be able to live very comfortable lifestyle is the goal of most working actors in Hollywood. Sure Meghan didn’t have widespread notoriety prior to dating PH, but that does not negate the fact that she’s a working actor who achieved a level of success in the career of her choice. I will never understand why being a lesser known actor is always held against her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You doubt she regrets it, and I say as an actress who had bit lines on movies like Horrible Bosses to a middle cable show as the highest she could go, I think Merkel would have been thrilled with half a Grace Kelly career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!
We are all making assumptions true.
And you and I are absolutely on the same page here.
“Anyone” and “no one” are such absolutes. This show has been on the air since 2011. That doesn’t just *happen* on middling cable networks anymore. She wasn’t getting the cover of Vanity Fair for it, but let’s not pretend she was an anonymous nobody. There’s no way Suits would be going strong for THIS many seasons if no one was watching.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Brittney B, thank you!
It’s been posted before, but there is a video of her speaking at some UN conference and she is pretty spectacular. Compared with Kate, she has incredible public speaking skills and instincts…I think she’ll be a major asset for the royal family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@talie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t mean to be offensive but she is on a television show. She is not Mother Teresa. I find the constant comparison to Kate kind of ridiculous and petty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser said it so well. “She’s actually been normal this whole time. She’s actually been middle class, and a struggling university student and a regular, jobbing actress. She understands – more than Will, Kate and Harry – the privilege that comes with being a public figure and what can be done with that kind of platform. In my opinion, that’s why Harry chose her – because he knows she’ll be “good” at the public part of the job.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But this is women all over….and again. We pit 2 women against each other instead of talking about what an asset they could be together.
These 2 of the new generation will be treated in much the same way because women – however far and advanced we have come – will just not let other women be.
There…….I said it! (not quite as eloquently as Madge but hey-ho).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Keenness only counts for so much. At a certain point, action means more than words.
Thoughts: Seeing the photos of Meghan and Amal next to each other on this site made me think. Meghan could REALLY be the next superstar of the Royal Family. She knows how to dress, she can do her hair and makeup. She is not drab. I like looking at pictures of her. I wish I could do yoga etc.
Also…George. Its been bugging me for a while but I think he wants to be like Warren Beatty. Its not Cary Grant, its Warren Beatty but he wants to take it one step further and maybe run for office. Remember Warren Beatty went political for a while and is ALWAYS asked about running for office, especially 15-20 years ago. He did REDS, etc. THATS what Clooney is aiming for. Elder statesman/politico of Hollywood but in a digital age.
You feel me?
IMO it would be difficult for him to be successful in a political campaign, as he spends the majority of his time living outside the United States. That wouldn’t sit well with voters.
I feel like people are really setting themselves up for disappointment here. She might be a perfectly lovely woman, and I expect that given the chance she’ll be far better than Kate (not like that’s a big ask), but nothing suggests she’s going to be some amazing breath of fresh air. She’s a 36yr old actress with a college degree, who’s one and only notable job is being 6th string on a USA network show. I know that in comparison to the younger royals just committing to showing up to work puts you out way ahead, but she’s not the incredibly accomplished person some people are acting like she is, and she seems very comfortable with going long stretches without working.
End of the day, she’s interested in a man like Harry. An unemployed, spectacularly lazy, exceptionally entitled, not very smart man who spends a great deal of time flitting about fulfilling his weird little colonialist fantasies. She’s totally leaning into that lifestyle. She’s going on the constant vacations, she’s not put off by the fact he spends weeks at a time not lifting a finger for any of his patronages, she’s not put off by his wealthy loser friends, she’s apparently not grossed out by his weird Africa thing…
The kind of woman people want Markle to be wouldn’t go near someone like Harry with someone else’s barge pole.
I agree with all this Kate!
So well said! Agree with you 100%! Let’s not make her out to be more than she really is.
@Kate
”…going long stretches without working… ”’
Are you sure? When was this?
“are white people, even descendants of former colonialists, not allowed to love Africa?”
No, BeamMeUpScottie, you are most definitely not!
You are supposed to pity us, give us aid (with that pained look of ‘poor things’ in your eyes), tell the world again and again how we were ripped off, slaved and sold (whilst you are still doing it ofcourse), and slag off clueless middle and upper class people for holidaying there!
BTW, on a separate note, when did Harry become lazy, uninspiring and weird?? Has he always been thought such or is it only being noticed now that he is dating Meghan?
I am just a tad puzzled because I thought it was generally believed that he had a clue.
@ BritAfrica, Touché
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@wtw
I recently read a terrific essay she wrote a couple years back. She’s comfortable in her skin and identifies as mixed race, both black and white (irish). She seems super close with her African American Mom, who looks as young as Meghan does, and is identifiably black, and cute with natural hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@kate
There’s also a chance Meghan is actually in love with him, and that you couldn’t possibly know her as well as you think you do by what you’ve seen/read on paper. She seems like a nice, grounded person who loves Harry and he loves her.
I’ll reserve my judgement on your seemingly insulting odd phrasing here, until you share and hopefully explain whatever the f it is you’re talking about.
Co-sign.
I know many professional women (multi-degreed ones too), who are married to men who have no university education. Men who work in the trades, aren’t the main bread winners, end up working part-time and doing the majority of house and child care.
Some consider the marriage “many steps down” for the women. Are they only supposed to want fellow corporate types as spouses? You never know who is going to be the right person for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I know, but she has a BA, which in the real world a lot of people have. Her education level isn’t actually unique even in the real world. If she had a PHD, I would get the excitement over her degree, but a Bachelor’s degree nowadays is pretty standard. And American universities, even the prestigious ones like Harvard, are known for grade inflation.
I also don’t think education level necessarily means anything since Diana had no O levels but was still pretty good at the job. The problem for her is that she didn’t get along with her husband, but the fact that she had no education didn’t hinder her ability to do the job. It’s emotional intelligence that helps out in this kind of role more than anything else, particularly because of the public nature of the job. Maybe Meghan has that; maybe she doesn’t. I have no idea. Only time will tell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What could be a better next chapter for the royals than a photogenic, mixed race member of their inner circle? The camera loves Meghan—and unlike William/Kate—Meghan loves the camera.
This romance— and potential marriage and kids— is pure PR gold. Hopefully Meghan and Harry are the real-deal, too, and truly love each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope so too or they are going to find it rather tough. This is the 21st century afterall and the old royal ‘tricks’ will not play. People want to see hard work and appreciation which is why Wills and Kate are struggling so. I’m sure they believe that they ARE hardworking, but they simply cannot present it as such.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
According to some commenters on yesterday’s thread, Meghan will have to follow protocol and curtsy to Kate. From what I have read about Kate (= what is posted on CB) she will make sure that Meghan does curtsy and it is quite unlikely that they will be close.
I find it almost sad that Meghan is portrayed as a free spirit who follows her own rules because she might be in for a rude awakening when confronted with all the royal rules and regulations… and sometimes love is not enough.
Most of us have to follow rules for our jobs, ones we might not like. We’re free to get on with our jobs when the overbearing CEO is away, and free in our personal time. You learn to deal with it and get on with doing your job successfully, thankful that the big corporate events are only a few times a year.
They don’t need to be close, and given the Middleton track record, KM isn’t going to embrace anyone Harry marries. The royals aren’t together constantly, nor will they be working side-by-side. It is mostly a “set your own schedule, work autonomously, do work that reflects your personal interests” type of firm. As long as she weighted her hems and showed up at the county fair when invited, this wouldn’t be a horrible job for her.
MM is said to already have friends in London which would help her have some support outside of “work”. As I’ve said before, if she and Harry get married, she should get close with Zara and Autumn. Befriend Madeleine of Sweden and Mabel of The Netherlands, both of whom are based in London. They work in subject areas that interest her, and the three of them could do some good work together.
Nota: also the other windsor cousins of similar age from the Gloucester and Kent side. Ditto the Yorks who seem to embrace all of Harry’s romantic interests.
There is no way this would be approved if they weren’t already engaged. I’d bet good money on it.
That logic grosses me out. She gives an interview to a publication of her choice, so she automatically forfeits any desire for privacy?
Sadly yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guys are writing think piece long cruel comments as if this woman wronged you or America personally…
Of course it was, it was shot in London, and there’s simply no way that VF does anything to risk the relationship that they’ve established with the royal family. She’s also not a moron, there’s no way she does this unless there have been promises made in private. This is the beginning of her roll out, they’re beginning to define her public persona and nailing down the details around their official narrative as a couple. Unlike Kate she has a public persona before this relationship so the roll out has to be different, they can’t pull the nonsense that they did with Kate where they tried to convince everyone Will had always called her Catherine. unlike Kate, people will have heard her speak prior to her engagement interview.
I think its really sweet that Harry chose a Vanity Fair cover for Megs. Didn’t the boys once say these were their favorite photos of their Mother, photographed by Testino,looking natural in VF?
And it was timed to debut *right* after 20 years of the Diana death hoopla ended. Timing suggests- Exit Princess Di. Enter Princess Sparkles.
Wills gave Kate his ring to remind her and the world of Moms. Harry gives VF covers. What else of Diana’s will he bestow on our future Princess Sparkles
Until you spelled that out – she had a Real Life before the prince – it never struck me how unique that makes her among the extended House of Windsor. It has got to be a huge part of her appeal that she appreciates what she has actually earned – before Harry came along.
That list would include Sophie who was running her own business when she met Edward.
