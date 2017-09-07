Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s surrogate is due with their child in January

In June of this year, we heard that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had hired a surrogate to carry their third child. Kim had two very difficult pregnancies and births, and while she can still technically carry a pregnancy to term (I think?), one more pregnancy would probably be extremely disastrous to her health. In July, various sources said that Kim and Kanye’s surrogate was already three months pregnant. I believed it. Which is why I had a “???” thought bubble over my head when I read this People Mag story yesterday:
North and Saint are getting a little sibling! The surrogate whom Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian West hired to carry their third child is pregnant, sources confirm to PEOPLE.
“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source tells PEOPLE.
“Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process.”
The source continues, “They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy. They don’t want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it’s born.”
Like, didn’t we know this months ago? Why the brand-new rollout for old information? IS THIS ABOUT SNAKE EMOJI? We shall never know. TMZ also had a story about the surrogacy being real and how the surrogate is already pregnant, and TMZ says the surrogate is due in January. Which puts the surrogate at… what? About five months along? So that story about her being three months pregnant was right. Sources also say the surrogate is expecting a girl. Nice – I wonder what they’ll name another girl?? It will be crazy, I’m sure, although North/Nori has grown on me considerably. Anyway, I’m glad everything is going well for Kim, Kanye and the surrogate. I do think the way this news was re-unveiled is probably about The Artist Known As Snake Emoji. Kimye is saying to the world: this is what we care about, our family, not petty snake beefs.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Brand new roll-out of old information to coincide with the Will & Kate Royal baby announcement.
Maybe also to distract from the Kyle reality show having less viewers than the Weather Channel. I see you PMK!
This. As soon as Kate disclosed her pregnancy, I knew Kim would as well. She did the same with one of the other kids; she really thinks she’s American royalty.
@Hadtochangemyname – THIS! is exactly what I thought was going to happen and it did. Kim/Kayne are dilusional.
LMAO @ “less viewers than the weather channel”. Well, the weather is much more compelling than Kylie.
Anyway, I’m genuinely happy for Kim and Kanye. It’s good news. Focusing on one’s family is much better than wasting time on serpentine feuds.
Exactly!
Maybe they announced it because of the sex, i am PMK is happy as girls are their bread and butter.
I doubt the sex was a surprise. Many fertility clinics allow you to choose the sex of your baby prior to implantation.
I know people have a lot of hate toward Kim and her family which I get, but I do think she loves being a mom and I don’t like when people (not this article) drag her for her fertility issues/seeking surrogacy. Which I am sure will come in the comments to follow.
yeah, women get nasty about kim but honestly there’s nothing that says she’s a bad mother. her kids seem to love her, it’s the exact opposite.
Agreed. Congrats to them on the impending whippersnapper!
I think people drag her because she lied about her fertility/pregnancy issues. She got pregnant relatively quickly both times. And there is no way her doctors would have let her fly off to Paris every other weekend & work the pap strolls if she really had the complications she claimed to. I developed preeclampsia late in my pregnancy, and was put on immediate bed rest. My bp would soar just from taking a shower. No shade from me if she wanted to hire a surrogate, but she lies about the reasons.
uh her problems were well documented. I see no proof that she lied about what she has gone through. Your experience does not invalidate hers. We all go through things differently and I’m pretty sure your doctor is not the same as Kims. Anything to vilify her though, right?
That was always my problem with her is the lying. I didn’t even get preeclampsia but was on the verge of it and the doctor told me I had to stay off my feet as much as possible. Flying would have been totally out of the question.
@Nicole, how were they well documented? By her saying it on her show? She also says she’s never had plastic surgery on her face, but I don’t believe that either. And yes, my experience can be different than hers, but she acted like her uterus was going to explode with every pregnancy. Bedrest is practically standard if you have pregnancy complications, yet she was doing daily pap strolls and flying all over the world. Sorry, but I just don’t believe any doctor would have ok’d that if she really had the complications she claimed to.
I would not be surprised if it turns out they are expecting twins. There has to be some “surprise storyline” that is being held back for KUWTK.
Really happy for them and for the bold choice in using a surrogate. There is a lot of policing and judginess about women and childbirth, how they’re doing it, who they are doing it with, it sucks that women judge other women this, so I’m really pleased they made this decision, putting Kim’s health first.
As for the human snake, she can take several damn seats. Absolutely nothing is important to her in life, which at 28 is highly questionable. When you spend a year planning and executing your stage 5 narcissistic personality, I can’t take you serious at all, and would advise psychotherapy. She cares so much more about Kimye & Katy than she realises.
+1000000000000000000
+1000000000000000000
I have not been following this that much but has she really had health issues? I thought she just disliked being pregnant.
Never confirmed I think but another pregnancy may have been really strenuous and possibly make it so she didn’t have any more kids
She had serious health issues. https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.buzzfeed.com/amphtml/elliewoodward/let-her-live
But even if she used a surrogate just because she didn’t like being pregnant, so what?
One of my best friends just had her second miscarriage in 2 years. Pregnancy and childbirth and raising children is no joke. No snark from me where her children are concerned – say what you will about her, but she obviously loves her kids and is desperate for more.
I don’t actually think Kim is the one rolling it out again. So much other stuff was happening when they announced it that a lot of outlets blew right past it, so now that we’re having a bit of a gossip lull (there’s only so much you can write about Swift) they’re going back to it.
Yea I’m guessing it’s because they announced the gender along with the old info. I think it’s less about competing with Swift at the moment and more about getting people to stop talking about them in the context of Look What You Made Me Do and receipts and stuff.
I wish the baby good health and a complication-free labor and delivery for the surrogate.
That man had a serious mental health crisis within the past year. I hope his doctors think it is a good idea to bring a new child into that situation so soon.
Kim and Kanye are not the most stable people.
Luckily their staff will look after the baby.
But yeah they clearly reannounced this because of Taylor.
Few care. Must be a bitter pill for them to swallow.
I can’t imagine how bad this ones name will be. Why the hell does Kanye dress like that? I thought its been hot in Los Angeles lately. He looks like a homeless man in January’s freezing weather
Kanye looks a little bit out of it in that picture. I hope he’s well. I miss his agressive mug on pap shots. And the beautiful clothes he used to wear.
North West also grew on me as a name.
I wish all the best to the surrogate (and the baby). I could never do this.
i’m sure the name will be fine….. because you can’t get any worse than jay and bey naming a human sir.
Judging by the pic, you guys messed up the headline. Are you sure this shouldn’t read “Madame Tussaud’s Debuts New Kim Kardashian Statue; Viewers Call It ‘Almost Lifelike.’”
I just hope the baby is healthy considering he had such a break with reality and was probably on many meds. I think it had nothing to do with her health, she doesn’t want to get fat again.
I would not want to be their surrogate. +1 to whomever took that on.
This was announced back in July – why are people making a big deal about this now?
I think it’s ridiculous that they chose to move forward with a surrogate only 6 months after Kanye was forcibly hospitalized for a mental health breakdown (many sites reporting as a psychotic break with reality)! How does a band aid baby give him time to recover and be the dad he wants to be? I just can’t wrap my head around the idea they chose to introduce a new baby into the family barely a year after he was in the hospital, completely non-functional.
Not to mention his genetic material! They have the $$ to outsource mental health problems anyway. Leave it to a Kardashian to outsource a pregnancy too. My body is finally tweaked again. Eek!
Yeah honestly I don’t think having a baby at this time in his recovery was the smartest decision, but I’m sure the nannies will be involved with most of the child-rearing.
Thank you. I made that point above. He’s less than a year out of a situation that was so severe, it required inpatient care. His providers are likely still closely monitoring to see what works. It seems someone has her heart sent on having a particular number of offspring and she is going to do it no matter what toll it may take on her family, on his stability or the long term effect on another child growing up with a mentally ill parent. Selfish on her part.
I could be wrong, but it seems like since a few outlets are reporting about the 5150 on Scott the family is trying to direct attention elsewhere. Especially since this is information people already knew for the most part.
Wow. Mission accomplished then because I hadn’t heard about the Scott situation until your post (just googled it).
PMK must know that it’s bad for her brand for all of her daughters partners to end up hospitalized for drugs/psychiatric issues.
Yes I just saw the 5150 report on page six today. Missed the original somehow. They quoted The Blast a new site from some tmz defectors.
From a different perspective, I’m 18 weeks pregnant and not making a general announcement via social media/to friends until after the 20-week anatomy scan. People know – my immediate office mates know (although the overall building does not yet) and my mom and MIL have told people, so it’s out there, but without “official” confirmation. Was the 3-month news story “official” or just leaked out by PMK and everyone ran with it because there was no denial from K&K?
Congrats and I hope you have a healthy pregnancy!
I’m pretty sure the 3-months rollout was official, but little to no one cared which is probably one of the reasons why they’re trying again.
