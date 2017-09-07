Juan Martin del Potro, my imaginary boyfriend, beat Roger Federer in the QFs

Thank you so much for indulging my attempts at sports writing! I would love to cover more athletes, except that I generally only care about tennis and basketball. And of the tennis players, there are only about a dozen dudes that I really care about, Juan Martin del Potro being my favorite. I only started paying attention to Juan Martin del Potro during his Olympic run last year, when he took out Novak Djokovic (then the #1 player in the world) in the first round, then he took out Rafa Nadal in the semifinal. Del Potro eventually won a silver medal in Rio, losing the gold to Andy Murray. Del Potro had a revenge-match against Murray about five weeks later in the Davis Cup semifinal in Scotland, when Del Potro beat Murray in a tense five-set match. My point? Even during Del Potro’s “comeback season” last year, he was still more than capable of beating the top players in the biggest moments.
It happened again last night. After Del Potro snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in his fourth round match at the US Open – he beat Dominic Thiem in five sets while battling a bad flu – Del Potro had the pleasure of being the one dude who could stop the Roger Federer-Rafa Nadal semifinal match that everyone wanted. All of the ESPN people wouldn’t shut up about how Nadal and Federer had never played each other in New York and this was the year, blah blah. It was rude. And I think it worked against Federer – Federer was the one who looked nervous and jumpy from the first few points until the end of the match. Juan Martin took out Federer in four sets, the score line: 5-7, 6-3, 6(8)-7(10), 4-6.
John McEnroe (who was doing commentary) was shook. Fed fans were shook. New York was shook. But it was amazing and tense and crazy and I loved every minute of it. Now my imaginary boyfriend faces Rafa Nadal in the semifinal. Nadal is #1 and he’s been playing well this year. And then you remember that Nadal hasn’t won a hard court title since 2014… and that Del Potro has beaten Nadal the last two times they played on hard courts. You guys… is it possible Del Potro will make it to the final??? HONK IF YOU LOVE HOT ARGENTINIAN TEDDY BEARS. VAMOS DELPO!!!
As for Federer… I think his back has been killing him since Montreal. He gave DelPo major props in the postmatch press conference though. Some videos!
Photos courtesy of Getty.
He looks sexy mean. I would let him…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Del Potro, so happy he’s made it this far, but I really hope Nadal wins the semi final. I would love to see him pick up another hard court slam title before he retires, and this is probably the best shot he’s going to have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m torn as I am a fan of both and swing back and forth with who I want to win. What do you do when both of you imaginary tennis boyfriends play each other?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My aunt is a huuuuuge Federer fan (she tried hard to get tickets for his matches here in MTL but they sold out super fast) so I know she’ll be a bit bummed that Del Potro won. Still, I say good for him! He deserves these victories.
As for the semis I am really torn. I am also a Nadal fan, and so I do want him to win, but I can’t cheer against Del Potro now. What to do? Cheer for everyone, I guess?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. Love the too men but Nadal is my favorite. I always want him to win
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So much honking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser and del Potro, sitting in a tree, K I S S L M N O P.
That said, I would remind you, young lady, that he is also one of my (many) internet boyfriends. So you can’t have him 24/7.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pistols at dawn!
Happy that del Potro has made it to the next round for you ladies to enjoy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We need Eve back for a good old shanking competition.
(I miss Eve and I hope she is well, wherever she is and whatever she is doing).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first thought was of Eve but I went with pistols because nobody can shank like Eve. I do miss her terribly and hope she is well and safe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m here for the gentle giant winning the whole thing,
In a way it’s good that Fed lost cause with his current form he wouldn’t have a chance against Rafa.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
how cute is his little red nose?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Win it all, Delpo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am still screaming.
Qué grande Delpo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s winning the title. The door is wide open for him now.
What’s more interesting to me are the All-American semifinal matchups on the women’s side. I could see any one of them winning it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HONK! Sigh. God, is he gorgeous. I don’t stay up past my bedtime for many men, but he had me pacing the floor.
Also looking forward to the All-American women’s semifinals. Not being overly patriotic. Just desperate for something to cheer about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Vamos Gentle Giant!!! I’ll give my imaginary boyfriend a pass for beating FedExpress if he beats Rafa in the semi
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still getting over how he (almost) made Novak cry after beating him at the Olympics (yes, I realise it’s been years) but I can’t help loving Delpo! Hopefully, he can get the job done in the semis and the final.
Oh, and *HONK*.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DelPo made Djokovic cry in Rio too, when DelPo beat Novak in the first round (in straight sets). Novak was weeping openly as he left the court. Novak was gutted. They were both weeping, honestly.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nfx0ypeukHo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Being from Scotland, Andy is my favourite player, but Delpo is a close second. Just a lovely, gorgeous man. Also I just saw pictures of him with his dog which is basically a canine version of him – huge and hairy and beautiful! I can’t resist a man who loves dogs!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Del Potro. Always hard to see Roger lose, but the smoldering Del Po is lovable. But let me be clear, ladies: I literally go blind with lust when I see RAFA. 😂😂😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥😫😫😫😫
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rafa is my tennis bae, but I would be just as happy for Juan Martin to win it. He’s been through so much, and is a joy to watch. It’s going to be a great match — more exciting than another Fedal match, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse