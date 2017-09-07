Juan Martin del Potro, my imaginary boyfriend, beat Roger Federer in the QFs

Embed from Getty Images

Thank you so much for indulging my attempts at sports writing! I would love to cover more athletes, except that I generally only care about tennis and basketball. And of the tennis players, there are only about a dozen dudes that I really care about, Juan Martin del Potro being my favorite. I only started paying attention to Juan Martin del Potro during his Olympic run last year, when he took out Novak Djokovic (then the #1 player in the world) in the first round, then he took out Rafa Nadal in the semifinal. Del Potro eventually won a silver medal in Rio, losing the gold to Andy Murray. Del Potro had a revenge-match against Murray about five weeks later in the Davis Cup semifinal in Scotland, when Del Potro beat Murray in a tense five-set match. My point? Even during Del Potro’s “comeback season” last year, he was still more than capable of beating the top players in the biggest moments.

It happened again last night. After Del Potro snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in his fourth round match at the US Open – he beat Dominic Thiem in five sets while battling a bad flu – Del Potro had the pleasure of being the one dude who could stop the Roger Federer-Rafa Nadal semifinal match that everyone wanted. All of the ESPN people wouldn’t shut up about how Nadal and Federer had never played each other in New York and this was the year, blah blah. It was rude. And I think it worked against Federer – Federer was the one who looked nervous and jumpy from the first few points until the end of the match. Juan Martin took out Federer in four sets, the score line: 5-7, 6-3, 6(8)-7(10), 4-6.

John McEnroe (who was doing commentary) was shook. Fed fans were shook. New York was shook. But it was amazing and tense and crazy and I loved every minute of it. Now my imaginary boyfriend faces Rafa Nadal in the semifinal. Nadal is #1 and he’s been playing well this year. And then you remember that Nadal hasn’t won a hard court title since 2014… and that Del Potro has beaten Nadal the last two times they played on hard courts. You guys… is it possible Del Potro will make it to the final??? HONK IF YOU LOVE HOT ARGENTINIAN TEDDY BEARS. VAMOS DELPO!!!

As for Federer… I think his back has been killing him since Montreal. He gave DelPo major props in the postmatch press conference though. Some videos!

