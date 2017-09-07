Juan Martin del Potro, my imaginary boyfriend, beat Roger Federer in the QFs

Embed from Getty Images

Thank you so much for indulging my attempts at sports writing! I would love to cover more athletes, except that I generally only care about tennis and basketball. And of the tennis players, there are only about a dozen dudes that I really care about, Juan Martin del Potro being my favorite. I only started paying attention to Juan Martin del Potro during his Olympic run last year, when he took out Novak Djokovic (then the #1 player in the world) in the first round, then he took out Rafa Nadal in the semifinal. Del Potro eventually won a silver medal in Rio, losing the gold to Andy Murray. Del Potro had a revenge-match against Murray about five weeks later in the Davis Cup semifinal in Scotland, when Del Potro beat Murray in a tense five-set match. My point? Even during Del Potro’s “comeback season” last year, he was still more than capable of beating the top players in the biggest moments.

It happened again last night. After Del Potro snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in his fourth round match at the US Open – he beat Dominic Thiem in five sets while battling a bad flu – Del Potro had the pleasure of being the one dude who could stop the Roger Federer-Rafa Nadal semifinal match that everyone wanted. All of the ESPN people wouldn’t shut up about how Nadal and Federer had never played each other in New York and this was the year, blah blah. It was rude. And I think it worked against Federer – Federer was the one who looked nervous and jumpy from the first few points until the end of the match. Juan Martin took out Federer in four sets, the score line: 5-7, 6-3, 6(8)-7(10), 4-6.

John McEnroe (who was doing commentary) was shook. Fed fans were shook. New York was shook. But it was amazing and tense and crazy and I loved every minute of it. Now my imaginary boyfriend faces Rafa Nadal in the semifinal. Nadal is #1 and he’s been playing well this year. And then you remember that Nadal hasn’t won a hard court title since 2014… and that Del Potro has beaten Nadal the last two times they played on hard courts. You guys… is it possible Del Potro will make it to the final??? HONK IF YOU LOVE HOT ARGENTINIAN TEDDY BEARS. VAMOS DELPO!!!

As for Federer… I think his back has been killing him since Montreal. He gave DelPo major props in the postmatch press conference though. Some videos!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

23 Responses to “Juan Martin del Potro, my imaginary boyfriend, beat Roger Federer in the QFs”

  1. OOOHH says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:15 am

    He looks sexy mean. I would let him…

    Reply
  2. Kate says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Love Del Potro, so happy he’s made it this far, but I really hope Nadal wins the semi final. I would love to see him pick up another hard court slam title before he retires, and this is probably the best shot he’s going to have.

    Reply
  3. Gailly says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:25 am

    So much honking.

    Reply
  4. Sixer says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Kaiser and del Potro, sitting in a tree, K I S S L M N O P.

    That said, I would remind you, young lady, that he is also one of my (many) internet boyfriends. So you can’t have him 24/7.

    Reply
  5. diana says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I’m here for the gentle giant winning the whole thing,
    In a way it’s good that Fed lost cause with his current form he wouldn’t have a chance against Rafa.

    Reply
  6. Maria F. says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:17 am

    how cute is his little red nose?

    Reply
  7. Bex says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Win it all, Delpo

    Reply
  8. Cee says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:41 am

    I am still screaming.

    Qué grande Delpo.

    Reply
  9. JosieH says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:46 am

    He’s winning the title. The door is wide open for him now.

    What’s more interesting to me are the All-American semifinal matchups on the women’s side. I could see any one of them winning it all.

    Reply
  10. nona says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:56 am

    HONK! Sigh. God, is he gorgeous. I don’t stay up past my bedtime for many men, but he had me pacing the floor.
    Also looking forward to the All-American women’s semifinals. Not being overly patriotic. Just desperate for something to cheer about.

    Reply
  11. Lucha says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Vamos Gentle Giant!!! I’ll give my imaginary boyfriend a pass for beating FedExpress if he beats Rafa in the semi

    Reply
  12. tasitash says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I’m still getting over how he (almost) made Novak cry after beating him at the Olympics (yes, I realise it’s been years) but I can’t help loving Delpo! Hopefully, he can get the job done in the semis and the final.

    Oh, and *HONK*.

    Reply
  13. Louisa says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Being from Scotland, Andy is my favourite player, but Delpo is a close second. Just a lovely, gorgeous man. Also I just saw pictures of him with his dog which is basically a canine version of him – huge and hairy and beautiful! I can’t resist a man who loves dogs!

    Reply
  14. Catherine says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:22 am

    I love Del Potro. Always hard to see Roger lose, but the smoldering Del Po is lovable. But let me be clear, ladies: I literally go blind with lust when I see RAFA. 😂😂😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥😫😫😫😫

    Reply
  15. banga says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Rafa is my tennis bae, but I would be just as happy for Juan Martin to win it. He’s been through so much, and is a joy to watch. It’s going to be a great match — more exciting than another Fedal match, imo.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment