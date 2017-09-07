Prince William took Prince George to his first day of big-kid school in London

These are the faces of two princes who aren’t completely sold on the daily commute to school! Prince William took Prince George to his first day of big-kid school at Thomas’s Battersea in London this morning. The original plan was for William and Kate to take George to school today, but Kate’s Hyperemesis Gravidarum put those plans into disarray. E! News reported last night that Kate was going to decide this morning if she felt well enough to take George to school, so I guess she didn’t feel well enough.

From the photos, it seems like George was fine about all of it. There were no first-day tears, although many outlets are saying that he seemed “nervous.” William seemed very gentle with him, and my guess is that Will and Kate have been talking to him for weeks, if not months, about big-kid school and what he should expect and all of that. I also think he looks tired – he had to get up early for this 30-40 minute school commute.

As for Kate, as I said, sources were saying last night that she was “unlikely” to make this trip, which says to me that she really does feel like ten kinds of hell. Kate loves a happy-family photo-op, and if she was feeling less barfy, she would have made the trip. Sources also tell E! that even though she might miss some stuff in the first few months, “Kate will very much be with George on many school rounds in the future. She and William will be very involved.” And of course, Carole Middleton and Pippa Middleton have been seen going in and out of Kensington Palace a lot in the past week.

People Magazine is even running a story about how some people think that Kate and William will eventually try for a fourth child when all is said and done. That would be…well, interesting.

  Skylark says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Aw, his little face!

    Poor old Kate, I bet she was gutted at having to miss this.

  Nicole says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:50 am

    George looks super cute. Again kids can do the long commutes most of us have done it forever. George will adjust quickly.
    Looks like he was fine and I agree they probably prepared him for what was to come.

  Nancy says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I remember two first days of school, it’s so hard. You feel like you’re losing your babies. But I still have one more to hold on to for a few years. Little Georgie is growing up fast.

    magnoliarose says:
      September 7, 2017 at 10:42 am

      I cry every time. I have one starting next week, but he feels like a big boy because he can copy the older ones. He made sure we got him a pack of his own, and he keeps packing it already with things that won’t end up going with him. I can’t imagine the day when they are gone, and I am alone. I won’t know what to do with myself. lol

      George is a little dumpling.

  LadyMTL says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:50 am

    George looks slightly sceptical, like he’s unsure why he’s surrounded by so many peasants at such an ungodly hour. :P Still, he’s too cute; I love the last pic of him shaking hands.

  Torontoe says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:51 am

    As much shade as the Cambridges can draw, the shorts and sweater combo is pretty darn cute. However between this, the baby, Pippa’s retirement and Meghan’s Vanity Fair article I feel like I’m about royalled out for the week.

  grabbyhands says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:53 am

    George is the absolute best. That face. That face is clearly unimpressed with the first big kid school experience and I kind of love it. I’m glad to see he hasn’t completely outgrown the Baby Churchill look he had when he was a baby.

  OSTONE says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:56 am

    He is so cute and his facial expressions are priceless. Have a good school year, George!

  Jessica says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:58 am

    He doesn’t look tired; he looks nervous. George goes to bed at like 7:30. I’m sure he got plenty of rest.

  minx says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Then you turn around and they’re graduating from college.
    He looks adorable.

  Loopy says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Anyone know why first day of school is in the middle of the week?

    Reply
  Talie says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I love seeing these upper-crust British schools…even the teachers look elegant!

  Jaii says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I’m going to say this and then run, and maybe hide my face in shame but : I find Will so attractive with the shorter hair . Plus his body is just my ideal… so yeah I would!

  Jayna says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Aw, nervous little fella. He looks so cute. I feel sorry for Kate having to miss taking him to his first day at school. It’ a big deal to a mommy and wanting to be there for your child.

  Lala says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I get that there are closer preschools, but a 30-40 minute commute really isn’t that bad. My bus ride was at least an hour when I was in elementary school (which I actually kind of enjoyed) as I was one of the first stops and my district was rural and spread out. Not that big of a deal.

  OTHER RENEE says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:12 am

    The day before school started, my daughters kindergarten had an orientation. Parents stayed for it. My daughter cried and my heart broke for her. The next day, school began and she ran off happily and didn’t look back at me. On one hand I was relieved. On the other hand my heart broke again but this time it was for me. She’s now in her 20s but I remember this like it was yesterday.

    nicegirl says:
      September 7, 2017 at 9:23 am

      Other Renee, thank you. What a darling story.

    Megan says:
      September 7, 2017 at 9:52 am

      I was so excited to start kindergarten. My mom says I happily skipped into the classroom and never even turned around to wave at her.

    CynicalAnn says:
      September 7, 2017 at 10:04 am

      My now happily adjusted 13 year old absolutely flipped out at the kindergarten orientation. Crying, hanging on to me. The principal was great, she came over and took his hand and brought him down to his classroom. A friend was sitting next to me and she hugged me and we both cried-it just breaks your heart to see little kids so distressed. 3 days later, he hopped on the school bus with his big brother and didn’t look back.

    Enough Already says:
      September 7, 2017 at 10:10 am

      Other Renee
      Awww, bittersweet! I remember my niece’s first day of kindergarten. She and I had always been extremely close and she held my hand in a vice-like grip during morning assembly (held outside). When it was time for the hand-off and she was to line up with the other kindergarteners to march into the lower schoolroom my niece bit her lip and looked up at me as if she was a firefighter going into a burning building. I was all kisses and encouragement as she joined the queu. She was so tiny that her backpack almost came to the back of her knees and it bobbed as she walked. Even her uniform made her look smaller, I thought. I waved until the very end but burst into all-day tears as soon as my husband and I were in the car. When we picked her up that afternoon she and a set of triplets had become inseperable and she wanted to bring them home lol.
      *sigh*
      Enjoy these years, Cambridges!

      magnoliarose says:
        September 7, 2017 at 10:59 am

        I cried too EA. My clinger is starting next week. He is excited now, but I am not sure how he will react. If he cries, I will have to resist putting him back in the car. We are always worse than they are.

        It is wonderful that you are so close to you nieces. You talk about them a lot, so I know you had to be close.

      lobbit says:
        September 7, 2017 at 11:27 am

        Aww this thread is stirring up all sorts of bittersweet “first day” memories.

        Good luck to you and your little clinger, magnoliarose!

      Enough Already says:
        September 7, 2017 at 11:32 am

        Magnoliarose
        Oh you have a wee one!! You have a clinger too – mine wouldn’t even take pictures with Santa! But tbh, as a mommy, don’t you secretly adore the clinginess? Your child will be much better than you lol. One fond bit of advice: audio will be just as special to you in the future as your pics will be. I have a video clip of my eldest niece’s first day of kindergarten. I’m straightening her blouse collar and arranging her curls while my mom holds the other niece (the kindergartener from my previous comment, aged three at tbe tine). As the toddler saw both her auntie and her only sibling/hero/playmate disappearing into the huge building she let out a bloodcurdling screech lol. She’s 13 now and I’m so glad we got it all on video. Can’t wait to play it at her wedding reception ha ha.

  Merritt says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Prince George looks adorable and nervous. I read somewhere else this morning that Maud Windsor, the daughter of Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor is also starting the same school as George.

  Soothie says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I don’t get the shade over the 30 minute commute either. My prep-schooler travels 40 minutes on a good day.

    Clare says:
      September 7, 2017 at 8:28 am

      I’m assuming your child doesn’t come with enormous security concerns that bring with them huge costs and potential inconvenience to the regular folks who live and work in London.

      Putting your child through a long commute is a personal decision, totally. Inconveniencing the many many many people with whom your child will inevitably be sharing two relatively small bridges with to get to school…that is utterly selfish and clueless. Not to mention the huge costs of his security detail, which is paid for by the tax payer. No surprise from the Cambridge’s.

    D Train says:
      September 7, 2017 at 10:44 am

      Has there been footage or actual information about a motorcade or issues with traffic? Wouldn’t he have security anyway?

      Sorry, but I would move mountains for my children. Parents would be “inconvenienced” anywhere he went. If the school was the best fit for him, they should be allowed to send him wherever they want. I am sure you would want that afforded to your child, and again, I would ask you to show receipts of the “additional” costs with him attending this school.

      lobbit says:
        September 7, 2017 at 11:03 am

        I have to agree. I get that the Cambridges are expected to put the needs of the public before their kids – to a certain extent, anyway – but that’s just not realistic LOL. I’m a parent, and I’ll be damned before I send my kid to a school that isn’t the right fit for him.

      lobbit says:
        September 7, 2017 at 12:04 pm

        oiy – apparently the school they chose has a branch near Kensington Palace. Weird that they didn’t choose that location…

      Enough Already says:
        September 7, 2017 at 1:22 pm

        The branch nearest them may not have had the features important to George’s parents orvit may not have passed security muster (blast windows, expansion capability to add on a panic room, RPO accomodations, who knows). Maybe the headmaster himself (or headmistress) persuaded Will and Kate that the main campus was the absolute best choice. We just don’t know.

      frisbee says:
        September 7, 2017 at 3:02 pm

        @Enough Already, the amenities at the local branch aren’t likely to be very different, they all cater to the children of rich parents who have their own security demands for their children. I have read reports that Kate didn’t want to use her local branch of St Thomas’s because she didn’t want George and Charlotte to go to school with the children of Oligarchs – oligarch in the UK is code for Russian billionaires.

  MellyMel says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Prince George looks so cute but also nervous which is to be expected. I feel bad that Kate had to miss his first day…that’s a huge milestone. My mom was a wreck dropping me off, so I can only imagine how Kate is feeling.

  Lobbit says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Poor bb looks so nervous! I’m surprised Will let the paparazzi capture the drop off – but maybe if they get their shots today, they’ll back off for the rest of the school year.

  BeamMeUpScottie says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Awwww! He looks so nervous. He seems like a very shy and reserved child. Mixing with other kids will be good for him (says the armchair expert) :-)

  Amide says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:03 am

    George looks terrified.😌

  detritus says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I love George’s concern face. My nephew has the same exact same adorable expression.

  Becks says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:10 am

    George looks nervous but I don’t blame him, even if he’s been in preschool for a few years – a smaller country preschool with very few (if any) cameras around is going to be very different than a school in London with even a handful of photographers.

    I feel bad for Kate for missing it but it seems George was okay with his dad there.

  island_girl says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Sweet boy! He does seem a tad nervous. I hope that he has a great day.

    Reply
  LW727 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:26 am

    My kids are around his age and I hope this “proves” how miserable mommy must be feeling right now. By all accounts she’s a good, involved mom so to miss this would only happen if it were unavoidable and I’ll bet she’s crushed. George looks adorable and nervous!

  Kristi says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:42 am

    He always looks unhappy when Nanny Maria isn’t around.

  sage says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:42 am

    George has a furrowed brow like he has the weight of the world on him. He’s a cute kid.

  Liz T says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Why shouldn’t they have a herd of kids? They obviously have the money and help to make it much easier than us normal folks.

    Reply
  Shirleygail says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:37 am

    George looks tired to me. My son has the same colouring, and we gets big purple
    ‘bruises’ under his eyes when tired.
    Question: Is the woman greeting them curtseying to Pr. Geo? Does his teacher have to curtsey? Every day? How does that work in real life, I wonder?

  Nelly says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Now that Kate has missed her son’s first day of school, will this site accept she does have HG and is very poorly/not just saying it to et out of events? V disappointed with the tone Kate is always written with here.

  Freddy Spaghetti says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:02 am

    George is such an adorable kid! I bet that Kate, for all her faults, does seem like a good mother, was gutted to miss this.

  Nicole says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    They shared a cute picture of him and William just now:
    https://twitter.com/kensingtonroyal/status/905819575865966592

  Cee says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Kate must be sad she missed this day. Hopefully George had a great day.

    Chances William took out his smartphone and recorded something? lol

  Abby_J says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    I would be sobbing uncontrollably if I missed my kid’s first day of school. It was a huge deal for us, even if my daughter was pretty much ready for us to go away so that she could go make new friends and play. Kate had to feel awful, on top of feeling awful.

    I wonder how hard it is for the future King of England to make friends in school? I bet the kids probably don’t understand or care at that age, but I’m sure some of the crazier parents do. Did I imagine Prince William or Harry telling a story (as an adult) about threatening to set the palace guards on some kids once, and his parents having to explain that wasn’t how it worked, to him?

    George is absolutely adorable, and i hope he has a great school year!

