Prince George will go by ‘George Cambridge’ at school, solving that surname debate

The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/MxcU0RqGvi
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 7, 2017
While the Duchess of Cambridge’s heart probably broke at the fact that she couldn’t be there to see Prince George’s first day of school, take comfort in this: George seemed fine. While I think Prince William doesn’t spend half as much time with his kids as many believe, he’s actually pretty good with his children. He seems calm with them, and he genuinely seemed like a steadying presence for George. Maybe it was the better way to do George’s first day of school, just George and his dad. Kensington Palace released this really lovely photo of Will and George smiling on his first day of school. It’s a beautiful photo.
Meanwhile, People Magazine and other outlets have solved the mystery around Prince George’s last name. There was so much speculation about what surname George would use at school, because obviously no one wants to go around calling him “Prince George” constantly in a school setting. His classmates will call him George, and his surname will be… Cambridge. Not Wales, not Mountbatten-Windsor or just plain Windsor. People Mag pointed out that George’s backpack (which his dad carried) had his “school name” on it: George Cambridge. Will George “go by” George Cambridge throughout his education and his normal-job existence? I have no idea. It honestly depends on a lot of different things, most importantly… whenever Charles becomes king, William and Kate will be “invested” as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Their kids would then likely use the Wales surname, I would think.
Photos courtesy Kensington Palace, PCN.
Blimey. I guessed right.
Weird though no?
What happens when Wills becomes the Prince of Wales? Does George’s surname change from Cambridge to Wales?
I thought he would be called George Wales because both Wills and Harry, if I recall correctly, went by Wales.
Strange royal people. Just call your kids firstname/Windsor for heaven’s sake. That’s the family’s surname.
Yes. It’ll be Wales later.
Cos the royals don’t actually have surnames. They just have to pretend to now when they go among the hoi polloi, what with modernising the monarchy an’ all, or whatever it is they say they are doing with this ludicrous institution.
That is a very heart warming photo of George and his dad. Makes me sort of like PW.
I don’t think much of William in many ways, but he really does seem to love his kids.
It really is a great pic. That smile! George seems genuinely happy
Its such a cute photo. Say what you want about how lazy they are (and they are) but Kate and WIll seem to know and love their children. You can tell with how they interact and steady them in public
That pic. Omg. George is so darn cute and seems so full of personality.
No snark from me today.
FWIW he elevates his dad’s looks in that pic too.
That might be the best photo of George so far.
Lainey made some interesting comments yesterday about how it shouldn’t be a big deal that George was dropped off by his dad and not his mom. She spoke of her experience of her dad raising her and being the one to do that and the other moms were pitying. And there are pics of Frederic Windsor dropping off his daughter too.
I agree. Makes it sound like men are more like hired caregivers than actual parents. I saw several things yesterday to that effect — more like men are babysitters.
(Not here!)
I don’t think anyone was pitying about William being there or poor George. It was feeling sorry for Kate that she couldn’t be there on her first-born’s first day of school. Many parents both attend the first day. Ben and Jen did the other day with Sam. The plan could very well have been Will and Kate planned to go together, not just Kate.
As mothers on here, there were just a lot of comments as far as sympathy for Kate, because they knew how Kate was probably feeling that morning missing out on being with him his first day of school.
My husband took our kids to school this year because I was working. I missed it like crazy because I have always done it and I love it, but I am also super grateful he could do it and have that memory. And the look on his face when I asked him to take a picture of them walking down the drive together was priceless. I’m sure he thought I was nuts, but I take them so we have pictures of their milestones, which he loves to have around!
Very sweet picture. Aw.
George Cambridge is very English, cute, and made the most sense. I think someone once said that Catherine signed her name as Catherine Cambridge on a credit card receipt (or something similar). I’m guessing all of their kids will use that name, regardless of when Charles becomes King, as their surname for their schooling. It sounds good.
Do we have reason to believe that Prince William doesn’t spend much time with his children? Or just that he generally isn’t committed to much.
I think the Royal Family just generally seem cold or emotionally stunted, Kate seems very much engaged with her kids when they are in public but Will more reserved or less engaging.I dont it means he spends less time.
Will is almost always Work Will/Future King in public, no matter who he’s with or what he’s doing. Given how comfortable and happy the kids seem around both parents, I agree that they’re both quite involved.
I agree! The kids seems so comfortable around their parents and Will/Kate both seem very loving towards them (despite how the royals are usually more reserved!).
Okay here it goes: I think William is hot.
I think Kate is beautiful and has the most beautiful smile
I don’t hate them at all like I should because I’ve been coming on this site since 2010.
I don’t think they are evil or schemers
I don’t really like Meghan and god its not cos she’s black (she would tell you she’s not black though)
I don’t think her farts smell like roses like some people here think.
Fin
Huh? You seem to be projecting a lot about how Meghan feels about her own ethnicity.
Why do you think Meghan would “tell you she’s not black, though”? What gave you that impression? As a black woman myself, I don’t get that vibe from her at all.
You’re entitled to your opinion, but where have you read that Meghan doesn’t identify as a black or biracial woman?
It sounds very similar to the anti-Meghan stuff on Tumblr. Several people there are trying to push the idea that they don’t hate Meghan because she is black but because she is not black enough. But the people doing that are not black and they know nothing about being black. One pitched a fit about Meghan wearing hats and claimed it was because Meghan didn’t want to tan. The reality that POC can get a sunburn is completely lost on these people.
My neighbor always laughed at us pale people because he was pretty dark and didn’t get sunburned. Well, he got his comeuppance on vacation in the Caribbean. That close to the Equator, the thinner skin on his nose burned in the sun! Now he finally understood the pain of the pale people.
Non-pale people not only can get sunburned in the right circumstances – they also can get a tan, and so can be darker in the summer than the winter. Don’t know if it’s obvious for people who are very dark (already have a lot of melanin), but it’s obvious for people who are lighter.
No I am not projecting. Meghan identifies as biracial not black. Or white. She said so herself.
Well if she identifies as biracial, I don’t see the problem. She is in fact biracial. Her mother is black and her father is white. i don’t understand the issue anyone would have with this. What do you want her to do…deny half of her parentage?
My face looked like Prince George’s “before” when they told me I had to go back to school on the second day. I am glad to see he had an enjoyable experience or maybe he was just happy to see his dad?
Gawd it must be such a hassle to constantly change one’s name, having to update all your legal documents, your passport, your CV…
I don’t think they do, do they? They don’t use surnames officially.
I saw one of Diana’s passports at a museum exhibit. It was signed simply “Diana.”
Fun fact: according to the exhibit while her father was still alive, he took all of her passport photos. He really was a skilled photographer as it was perhaps the best-looking passport photo I had ever seen.
It’s one of the reasons I didn’t change back to my maiden name when I divorced – too much hassle!
bluhare is right – Cambridge is just a pretend surname. They only pretend to have surnames now they regularly move among the peasants and all the peasants have one!
Georgie Cambridge sounds like a delightful little cookie 🍪 company that would have his precious little face on the logo. Like the Gerber baby but packaged on yummy cakes.
That kid is so adorable. I’m actually glad it was Will that dropped him off because then it’s more about George than what his mother wore.
Speaking off, I will never get the British tradition of having boys wear shorts year round. Don’t they get cold? Or do British boys have magic immunity? George would look so much nicer in a pair of trousers or khakis.
It isn’t really a British tradition now. But in the last century many schools insisted on short trousers until secondary school at 11.
I taught high school and it always was amazed at the number of students (mostly male students – just my observation) that wore shorts all year round. I would hope that the students wear long pants during the harsher weather.
When I was in school in Scotland, the boys wore wool shorts year round (with knee socks in winter). An American kid transferred in, and wore long pants. For exactly one day. He was in shorts thereafter!
Sounds terrible until you realize the girls were in skirts year round with knee socks too!
Shorts are better than the skirts we had to wear in cold winters. My mother was convinced all of us would have arthritis of the knees from the shorter skirts. We could wear long pants underneath just for the trip to school and back until a certain age when peer pressure convinced us that wasn’t cool. So we were cold because we were cool.
He looks so happy in that posed photo with his papa, but in the photos from his arrival at school he looks so anxious….I think the poor little guy is spooked by the horde with cameras, and I don’t blame him. He often looks like that in event photos. Charlotte on the other hand looks jolly all the time (when she’s not cranky or tired). It just might be she’s too young to notice the cameras.
Gorgeous pic of PW and George. George looks really happy in it. It’s a shame Kate was too unwell to attend.
why cant they just all use windsor? all this name changing is like cos play to me
so if charles becomes king and everyone gets promoted, do they change it from cambridge to wales?
It’s not just a royal thing, it’s a titled peerage thing.
So they’ll change from Cambridge to Wales when Charles becomes King.
And if Harry gets married and is made Duke of Clarence or whatever his surname will be Clarence and so will his kids.
One of the Mitford sisters changed her name 3 times – to Cavendish when she first was married to the chap who became the Duke of Devonshire, and then it changed to Harrington (when the original heir died and her husband became the marquis of Harrington) and then ultimately Devonshire when she became the duchess.
Question for this historians here, because I can’t quite remember: Charles wasn’t formally styled Prince of Wales until he was ten, and wasn’t crowned until he was eighteen. What was his name at school before? Edinburgh? Cornwall? Windsor? Mountbatten? What about Anne?
So sweet! I see Diana in Will’s face as he looks up and in George’s with that scowl. A perfect pair – she would be proud I think.
There was actually a debate about George’s last name? Why does it matter?
