Prince George will go by ‘George Cambridge’ at school, solving that surname debate

While the Duchess of Cambridge’s heart probably broke at the fact that she couldn’t be there to see Prince George’s first day of school, take comfort in this: George seemed fine. While I think Prince William doesn’t spend half as much time with his kids as many believe, he’s actually pretty good with his children. He seems calm with them, and he genuinely seemed like a steadying presence for George. Maybe it was the better way to do George’s first day of school, just George and his dad. Kensington Palace released this really lovely photo of Will and George smiling on his first day of school. It’s a beautiful photo.

Meanwhile, People Magazine and other outlets have solved the mystery around Prince George’s last name. There was so much speculation about what surname George would use at school, because obviously no one wants to go around calling him “Prince George” constantly in a school setting. His classmates will call him George, and his surname will be… Cambridge. Not Wales, not Mountbatten-Windsor or just plain Windsor. People Mag pointed out that George’s backpack (which his dad carried) had his “school name” on it: George Cambridge. Will George “go by” George Cambridge throughout his education and his normal-job existence? I have no idea. It honestly depends on a lot of different things, most importantly… whenever Charles becomes king, William and Kate will be “invested” as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Their kids would then likely use the Wales surname, I would think.

  1. Sixer says:
    September 8, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Blimey. I guessed right.

    Reply
    • BritAfrica says:
      September 8, 2017 at 10:07 am

      Weird though no?

      What happens when Wills becomes the Prince of Wales? Does George’s surname change from Cambridge to Wales?

      I thought he would be called George Wales because both Wills and Harry, if I recall correctly, went by Wales.

      Strange royal people. Just call your kids firstname/Windsor for heaven’s sake. That’s the family’s surname.

      Reply
      • Sixer says:
        September 8, 2017 at 10:48 am

        Yes. It’ll be Wales later.

        Cos the royals don’t actually have surnames. They just have to pretend to now when they go among the hoi polloi, what with modernising the monarchy an’ all, or whatever it is they say they are doing with this ludicrous institution.

  2. Idky says:
    September 8, 2017 at 9:29 am

    That is a very heart warming photo of George and his dad. Makes me sort of like PW.

    Reply
  3. Adele Dazeem says:
    September 8, 2017 at 9:32 am

    That pic. Omg. George is so darn cute and seems so full of personality.

    No snark from me today.

    FWIW he elevates his dad’s looks in that pic too.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      September 8, 2017 at 9:40 am

      That might be the best photo of George so far.

      Lainey made some interesting comments yesterday about how it shouldn’t be a big deal that George was dropped off by his dad and not his mom. She spoke of her experience of her dad raising her and being the one to do that and the other moms were pitying. And there are pics of Frederic Windsor dropping off his daughter too.

      Reply
      • bluhare says:
        September 8, 2017 at 9:59 am

        I agree. Makes it sound like men are more like hired caregivers than actual parents. I saw several things yesterday to that effect — more like men are babysitters.

        (Not here!)

      • Jayna says:
        September 8, 2017 at 11:54 am

        I don’t think anyone was pitying about William being there or poor George. It was feeling sorry for Kate that she couldn’t be there on her first-born’s first day of school. Many parents both attend the first day. Ben and Jen did the other day with Sam. The plan could very well have been Will and Kate planned to go together, not just Kate.

        As mothers on here, there were just a lot of comments as far as sympathy for Kate, because they knew how Kate was probably feeling that morning missing out on being with him his first day of school.

    • Oh-Dear says:
      September 8, 2017 at 10:36 am

      My husband took our kids to school this year because I was working. I missed it like crazy because I have always done it and I love it, but I am also super grateful he could do it and have that memory. And the look on his face when I asked him to take a picture of them walking down the drive together was priceless. I’m sure he thought I was nuts, but I take them so we have pictures of their milestones, which he loves to have around!

      Reply
  4. minx says:
    September 8, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Very sweet picture. Aw.

    Reply
  5. Jessica says:
    September 8, 2017 at 9:36 am

    George Cambridge is very English, cute, and made the most sense. I think someone once said that Catherine signed her name as Catherine Cambridge on a credit card receipt (or something similar). I’m guessing all of their kids will use that name, regardless of when Charles becomes King, as their surname for their schooling. It sounds good.

    Reply
  6. D Train says:
    September 8, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Do we have reason to believe that Prince William doesn’t spend much time with his children? Or just that he generally isn’t committed to much.

    Reply
  7. hollyweird says:
    September 8, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Okay here it goes: I think William is hot.
    I think Kate is beautiful and has the most beautiful smile
    I don’t hate them at all like I should because I’ve been coming on this site since 2010.
    I don’t think they are evil or schemers
    I don’t really like Meghan and god its not cos she’s black (she would tell you she’s not black though)
    I don’t think her farts smell like roses like some people here think.
    Fin

    Reply
  8. Jenjam says:
    September 8, 2017 at 9:44 am

    My face looked like Prince George’s “before” when they told me I had to go back to school on the second day. I am glad to see he had an enjoyable experience or maybe he was just happy to see his dad?

    Reply
  9. Bettyrose says:
    September 8, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Gawd it must be such a hassle to constantly change one’s name, having to update all your legal documents, your passport, your CV…

    Reply
  10. Electric Tuba says:
    September 8, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Georgie Cambridge sounds like a delightful little cookie 🍪 company that would have his precious little face on the logo. Like the Gerber baby but packaged on yummy cakes.

    Reply
  11. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    September 8, 2017 at 10:09 am

    That kid is so adorable. I’m actually glad it was Will that dropped him off because then it’s more about George than what his mother wore.

    Speaking off, I will never get the British tradition of having boys wear shorts year round. Don’t they get cold? Or do British boys have magic immunity? George would look so much nicer in a pair of trousers or khakis.

    Reply
  12. Mumbles says:
    September 8, 2017 at 10:28 am

    He looks so happy in that posed photo with his papa, but in the photos from his arrival at school he looks so anxious….I think the poor little guy is spooked by the horde with cameras, and I don’t blame him. He often looks like that in event photos. Charlotte on the other hand looks jolly all the time (when she’s not cranky or tired). It just might be she’s too young to notice the cameras.

    Reply
  13. Cerys says:
    September 8, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Gorgeous pic of PW and George. George looks really happy in it. It’s a shame Kate was too unwell to attend.

    Reply
  14. lisa says:
    September 8, 2017 at 10:43 am

    why cant they just all use windsor? all this name changing is like cos play to me

    so if charles becomes king and everyone gets promoted, do they change it from cambridge to wales?

    Reply
  15. kakoo says:
    September 8, 2017 at 10:54 am

    It’s not just a royal thing, it’s a titled peerage thing.

    So they’ll change from Cambridge to Wales when Charles becomes King.

    And if Harry gets married and is made Duke of Clarence or whatever his surname will be Clarence and so will his kids.

    One of the Mitford sisters changed her name 3 times – to Cavendish when she first was married to the chap who became the Duke of Devonshire, and then it changed to Harrington (when the original heir died and her husband became the marquis of Harrington) and then ultimately Devonshire when she became the duchess.

    Reply
  16. WendyNerd says:
    September 8, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Question for this historians here, because I can’t quite remember: Charles wasn’t formally styled Prince of Wales until he was ten, and wasn’t crowned until he was eighteen. What was his name at school before? Edinburgh? Cornwall? Windsor? Mountbatten? What about Anne?

    Reply
  17. BoobooLaRue says:
    September 8, 2017 at 11:46 am

    So sweet! I see Diana in Will’s face as he looks up and in George’s with that scowl. A perfect pair – she would be proud I think.

    Reply
  18. Louise177 says:
    September 8, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    There was actually a debate about George’s last name? Why does it matter?

    Reply

