DM: Meghan Markle’s reducing her publicity because of ‘Operation Princess’

A post shared by Vanities (@vfvanities) on

This was what I was waiting for, ever since Meghan Markle’s Vanity Fair cover came out last week. I was waiting for the Daily Mail’s long-read analysis on what it all means and when we can expect the engagement announcement. Say what you will about the Daily Mail – and obviously, it’s a trashy tabloid with a stupid agenda – but they have great royal reporting. I knew that the DM would have a scoop and they totally have one. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

The engagement announcement is coming. The DM writes that following the Cambridges’ baby announcement, “another announcement is being quietly prepared behind the gates of Kensington Palace. Today The Mail on Sunday can reveal that officials are drawing up what they consider to be an inevitable announcement – of an engagement between Prince Harry and the American actress who has been by his side for more than a year…The couple’s first official public appearance together is expected at the Invictus Games in Toronto later this month.”

Charles and Camilla like her. Meghan “has met her prospective in-laws, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, and is said to have made a good impression.” Ms Markle’s meeting with Charles and Camilla is felt to be particularly significant. ‘Harry’s father is just keen for him to settle down and be happy,’ says a source. ‘Both Charles and Camilla are understood to have held back from expressing views, keen that Harry should have his own space to make his own decision.’ One palace insider said: ‘Harry was nervous of introducing Meghan to them because he did not want people to jump to conclusions about someone he deeply cared for. He wanted to consider in his own time whether or not she might have a permanent place in his life.’

Changes afoot to the royal household: “Significant changes are even afoot within the palace itself, changes which will open up the possibility of a new family home at Apartment 9 for Harry and Meghan. They currently stay in Nottingham Cottage, a small two-bedroom house in the palace grounds. It has become clear that Royal solicitors Harbottle & Lewis, which acts for Prince Charles, William and Harry, has been asked to represent Meghan, too. And it is understood that Kensington Palace has been playing a key role in reducing the actress’s publicity commitments to the TV legal drama Suits, an apparent clearing of the decks and part of what some are calling ‘Operation Princess’.

The stalled announcement: The Mail on Sunday has learned that they have stalled an official announcement, fearing it would overshadow the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. Harry, along with his brother, has been a figurehead for a summer of national remembrance and celebration of his mother’s legacy. Now, however, with the key date past, he is free to confirm that Miss Markle will become his wife. This is expected to become clear at the Invictus Games on September 23, where the two will appear together for the first time at a public engagement.

What the Queen thinks. “Royal protocol makes it unlikely that Meghan will meet the Queen until the official engagement announcement.” Meghan’s VF cover “ had been sanctioned by Prince Harry and Kensington Palace, but is said to have been greeted with surprise and dismay by Buckingham Palace.

The palace thinks Meghan has some skeletons in her closet: “There is every prospect that both the Prince and senior courtiers must resign themselves to a future in which unexpected and unwelcome revelations emerge from the US.”

[From The Daily Mail]

Operation Princess is a dumb name. Then again, I love it when operational names are fun or hardcore. They could have called it Operation Yankee Viper or Operation Sparkle Markle or a million other things. Royal courtiers have no imagination. Anyway, none of this is brand new information or speculation. Most of us (me!) assumed that Harry and Meg were waiting until after the Invictus Games in Toronto for the announcement. Most of us assumed that the actual proposal has already happened and that Meghan is currently being managed by the royal family. Still, it’s good to hear that the Daily Mail has heard all of that from the courtiers too.

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on

Photos courtesy of Vanity Fair’s Instagram.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

181 Responses to “DM: Meghan Markle’s reducing her publicity because of ‘Operation Princess’”

  1. sensible says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Love her freckles, and being Canadian is a nice touch too!

    Reply
  2. BooRadley says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:09 am

    So is she being written off suits? I haven’t seen any of this season? But up this point she has been little more than window dressing. Hey storylines, if you can even call therm that, have been inconsequential and mainly just help to drive Mike’s storylines further.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      September 10, 2017 at 8:56 am

      She hasn’t been on screen much and they seem to be setting up a story line that she will work with her dad. Also, the marriage plans to Mike have been put on hold to “focus on her career”. And related to that there have been few scenes between Mike and Rachel and no love scenes.
      It’s really pretty obvious that she is being phased off the show.

      Reply
    • Dana says:
      September 10, 2017 at 10:14 am

      I tried watching the show just for her, and I thought it was pretty bad. I actually think she’s a good actress – she made me give a shit about her character, even though her character is a vapid clothes horse who is supposedly really smart, but throws pouty tantrums about taking exams? Ugh, no thanks. The show itself didn’t quite work for me, either. Harvey is a class A jerk and whoever the main kid is was cute but the idea that he is such a brilliant attorney is laughable considering he “demonstrated” that by knowing ONE pre-law basic rule of law that even the worst attorney wouldn’t have overlooked. I can’t believe the show has had so many seasons, because it’s probably the worst legal drama I’ve ever seen. That one guy was super funny, though, whatever his name was.

      Reply
    • Lama Bean says:
      September 10, 2017 at 10:26 am

      I’m pretty sure this is the last season of Suits. Also, it was a much better show when Gina Torres was on there.
      I think Louis is the guy you are talking about. He’s funny. Show was originally meant to be a dramedy anyway, I think.

      Reply
      • Royalsparkle says:
        September 10, 2017 at 2:37 pm

        Suits boss s…… especially that they used her and her status of becoming royal for the VF mag cover…100 serirs!? something like this.

        HRH Peincess Henry waiting needs none of that. Applaud Sparkle showing dark frumpy dark regular lazy waity kannot how regal royal chic is done!

    • Island_girl says:
      September 10, 2017 at 12:28 pm

      They have plenty of racist Trump lovers in Canada too.

      Reply
    • Talie says:
      September 10, 2017 at 12:43 pm

      If she is winding down on Suits, the announcement of her departure will not come until after the engagement is official…to not cause speculation.

      Reply
    • frankly says:
      September 10, 2017 at 1:47 pm

      The first couple seasons were fun and had some sharp dialogue. Then every week became WHO WILL FIND OUT MIKE’S SECRET AND OF THESE THREE CHARACTERS WHO WILL STAB WHO IN THE BACK AND HOW WILL IT JEOPARDIZE THE FIRM! Like, go to court or something, people. And eventually we would make bets on which character would utter a slight variation of, “If they think they are going to blah blah this firm while I’m here, THEY ARE OUT OF THEIR GOD DAMN MIND!” Every. episode. someone was out of their gd mind. It got lazy.

      Reply
  3. SoulSPA says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Honk honk! I shall await 23rd September with a lot keenness (is that a word??) to see if any of DM’s speculations had a glimpse of truth. Why do I feel that I want Harry to be happy? Oh goodie!

    Reply
  4. Skylark says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Skeletons? What possible skeletons could emerge that would be damaging? Particularly when her husband-to be is hardly scandal-free…

    Reply
  5. Seraphina says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:19 am

    A small two bed room apt in the Royal grounds? That’s funny.

    And of course she has skeletons in her closet. We all do, unless you pluck your princess up at a tender young age like they did with Di. And then they make their own skeletons as they mature. And let’s be honest, if Kate keeps making babies, Harry won’t be king unless Will steps to the side. And I don’t see it happening because his ego won’t let him. Now if the public is so unhappy with him and Chutney, that’s a different situation.

    I’m very keen to see how Chutney will interact with her new sister in law. Something tells me MM doesn’t give a rats a$$ and that will be great entertainment. Hang in there Kate, you can always make babies and Chutney: Keen Kate’s Chutney.

    Reply
  6. IlsaLund says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:19 am

    “The palace thinks Meghan has some skeletons in her closet: “There is every prospect that both the Prince and senior courtiers must resign themselves to a future in which unexpected and unwelcome revelations emerge from the US.”

    What “revelations” exactly do they think are going to come out? Nude photos? Bad credit history? What??? I would think Meghan’s background has been thoroughly investigated by now.

    Reply
    • BeamMeUpScottie says:
      September 10, 2017 at 8:46 am

      Well, her ex hubby has allegedly been offered big bucks for a tell-all, but surely that would reflect poorly on him, not her??? I know whose side I would take!

      Anyway, my favourite sentence in the Mail article was that Palace lawyers for PC, Wills and H are now acting for Meghan. ;-)
      Good to know she now has this kind of firepower behind her.

      Reply
      • whatever says:
        September 10, 2017 at 9:39 am

        BeamMeUpScottie – How would it reflect badly on her ex-husband? He was the other person in the marriage and if he wants to share his side of the story he is perfectly entitled to do so, especially if he knows there are inaccuracies in how the marriage split was portrayed in the media.

        Credit should be given where it is due – he could have made millions from selling his story when her relationship with Harry was revealed but he didn’t. He has been quit since they split.

      • Merritt says:
        September 10, 2017 at 10:14 am

        @whatever

        When Meghan’s whiny sister tried to come out with some nonsense about how Meghan doesn’t support her, it reflected badly on the sister. Especially once people brought out the receipts on the sister’s daughter tweeting racist stuff. It became clear why there is estrangement between the two.

        Maybe there is no interesting story to tell. Most divorces are pretty boring.

      • whatever says:
        September 10, 2017 at 10:35 am

        @ Merritt, – true, but if her ex-husband has receipts of how the marriage split went down (if its different to the version being peddled to the public) then it won’t reflect badly on him will it?

      • Merritt says:
        September 10, 2017 at 11:14 am

        @whatever

        Depends. You seem to want t push the idea that something big and dramatic happened. Sometimes there is nothing to bring the receipts on.

      • bluhare says:
        September 10, 2017 at 11:26 am

        That depends why he does it, whatever. If he releases his version to make some money and cast aspersions about her right as she’s getting married, I think that reflects very poorly. If he had concerns about her (and even if he did what business is it of his now?), then those should be been addressed early on.

        And I guess I’m curious why you think that her ex husband would do something like that anyway.

      • Merritt says:
        September 10, 2017 at 12:20 pm

        @bluhare

        Because whatever always has something negative to say about Meghan. There is isn’t even an official version of the divorce that Meghan has put out. It doesn’t seem to be something she has discussed in any detail. Any claims about why her first marriage ended are speculation. A lot of people conveniently forget that Queen Letizia was married to a guy for a short time and divorced before she dated Felipe. Some similar situations in some ways too, since they had dated for several years before getting married and then the marriage was very short.

      • whatever says:
        September 10, 2017 at 12:40 pm

        @Merritt – I actually really like Meghan and have been a fan of her since Suits started. Why is it so wrong for me to have an opinion different to all the surgery stuff written here?

        There are people on here that really can’t handle if someone has a different opinion/perspective and there is a general consensus that Meghan is the second coming of Christ. There is nothing wrong with someone willing to take the rose tinted glasses off and give a different view point.

      • Merritt says:
        September 10, 2017 at 1:34 pm

        @whatever

        It is not about a difference of opinion. You are pushing negativity based on your own feelings not on fact. Instead of just owning that, you are instead making things up. You claimed there was a version of her divorce story being peddled to the public. The problem is that is not true. There has been speculation from the tabloids in their quest to dig up dirt. The issue that that Meghan doesn’t seem to have spoken about the reasons of the divorce, so there is no version that she is trying to sell.

      • PrincessK says:
        September 10, 2017 at 4:50 pm

        I somehow doubt that her idiot half sister will release any book. I believe that this stupid woman has been sat on and made to see the light, and if any book does emerge it will be a sweet ‘My Little sister the Princess’ type of thing.

    • whatever says:
      September 10, 2017 at 12:06 pm

      I’m not trying to push any idea. BeamMeUpScottie has already stated that s/he will take her side despite not knowing what the ex-hubby will say ,if he will say anything at all. I’m just pointing out that him doing an interview wouldn’t automatically reflect badly on him. Like I said before he was the other person in the marriage and if he talks we will get a more well rounded picture of their relationship which is not necessarily a bad thing.

      Reply
      • bluhare says:
        September 10, 2017 at 12:21 pm

        I still don’t know why we need to know about their marriage, whatever. It was their marriage, not ours.

      • notasugarhere says:
        September 10, 2017 at 12:26 pm

        Why should we have any right to a “well rounded picture” about a relationship that took place between two private citizens years ago?

      • Carol says:
        September 10, 2017 at 12:39 pm

        Seriously? We are on a gossip site. Of course it isn’t our “right” to know what happened in her first marriage, but it hasn’t stopped those from clamoring to know what happened on Brad and Angelina’s plane ride or whether Katie and Jamie were “just friends” or actually dating or any other myriad of stories here.

      • whatever says:
        September 10, 2017 at 12:50 pm

        @ General curiosity I guess, there always is with the royals. You can blame Diana and the rise of celebrity for that.

        @notasugarhere- If Meghan is going down in the history books you may as well get both points of view/sides of the story rather than just one side given out by her PR people. She will be a public figure so a investigation of her past will be expected and if she doesn’t like it then she is in the wrong profession because media do it to all high profile people.

      • notasugarhere says:
        September 10, 2017 at 1:32 pm

        If we were talking, say, Eleanor of Aquitane, with her marriage to one king and then another, looking at the first marriage would be more in line.

        An investigation of her past ie. work history. But her personal relationships as a private citizen and what transpired in those relationships? Her first marriage remains none of our business, just as Letizia’s first marriage is none of our business.

        whatever, why didn’t you direct this to bluhare too, seeing as we basically said the same thing?

      • Merritt says:
        September 10, 2017 at 1:38 pm

        @whatever

        The issue is that Meghan has been investigated. The tabloids have worked hard to find something truly juicy. So far there is nothing other than molehills being turned into mountains by certain people.

      • whatever says:
        September 10, 2017 at 1:51 pm

        @notasugarhere – the media doesn’t follow rules. If they want to investigate and speculate about her private life then they can. If other celebrities have their passed relationship’s brought up to the forefront again why do you think Meghan deserves special treatment?. She’s a celebritity and possibly as soon to be Royal – thats a double whammy. It comes with the territory.

        Please don’t act like she is being hard done by. It was she who decided to become a celebrity nobody forced her. I also never said her ex-husband will talk I merely stated that if he wanted to he can because the marriage wasn’t exclusively Meghan’s it was his marriage too.

      • bluhare says:
        September 10, 2017 at 3:20 pm

        The things I think would make a difference are if she has a history of being cruel or abusive, and/or has extreme views (like, really extreme, not just ultra liberal or conservative). Other than that, I can’t think of anything that would impact her marrying Harry.

      • whatever says:
        September 10, 2017 at 3:28 pm

        bluhare- I don’t recall ever saying that her previous marriage will have an impact on whether Harry marries her or not. Others have said it but not me. This original topic wasn’t about that.

      • Marr says:
        September 10, 2017 at 3:34 pm

        @whatever
        Sure, from a gossip pov, her ex-husband talking to the press wouldn’t be such a bad thing. However, it WOULD reflect badly on him because it would be an extremely low classy thing to do. Taking money to discuss the intimacies of his private relationship with her? I would absolutely give him the side-eye. Besides, receipts represent hard evidence. So unless there’s photos or recordings that he could leak (and get into a whole load of legal trouble for it), it would just be a he said/she said mess.

      • bluhare says:
        September 10, 2017 at 4:56 pm

        whatever, but you are talking about her ex husband talking about their marriage. I guess I don’t see the point. And if you don’t think it will have an impact why are you even bringing it up? I don’t understand that.

    • whatever says:
      September 10, 2017 at 6:01 pm

      bluhare – I didn’t bring it up another poster did.

      Reply
  7. Izzy says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Skeletons in HER closet?? The BRF lives in that glass castle, they should not throw stones.

    Reply
  8. Suzr says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:31 am

    The royal skeletons clank more loudly than any so I am sure the courtiers can handle Meghan’s.

    I fear the Elvi might be a tad later than I wanted, however May or June will be nicer weather for their descent.

    Reply
    • Skylark says:
      September 10, 2017 at 8:41 am

      I wanted a Winter one, deep in dark and cozy December, with snow on the ground and the bride in blood red velvet.

      Reply
      • Suzr says:
        September 10, 2017 at 8:45 am

        I don’t think they are on that timeline, but who knows, if they are as modern as they say maybe a two or three month engagement is in order.

      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        September 10, 2017 at 10:05 am

        I would be surprised if they had a long engagement for 2 reasons:

        1) she’s no spring chicken……they need to get on the baby rollercoaster sooner rather than later (we know he’s ready)
        2) more importantly for security reasons. Especially because she has so many **’s to her, especially racially, I can imagine that they will always be facing higher levels of security risk than other members of BRF. So, I think it makes more sense to have a hyper short engaged t to lower the planning window for any potential threats.

        But who knows, we’ll see.

  9. DiamondGirl says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Nice – get some good American blood into the family!

    Who cares about her past – there was a huge topless photo scandal with Sophie before she married Edward and she’s been a lovely addition to the family all these years since.

    I think this will be similar to the Swedish princess Sofia – how terrible and common she was but she turned out to be sweet and is popping out adorable babies.

    Reply
  10. Fa says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Her life will be control the day they get engagement by BP.

    Reply
  11. BeamMeUpScottie says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Oh my! I Such exciting news! There are no ends of Meghan and Harry ‘exclusives’ this weekend. And there is an update every two hours, it seems.
    Loved Camilla Tominey’s piece in today’s Express ,
    http://www.sundayexpress.co.uk/news/royal/852189/Meghan-Markle-Prince-Harry-engagement-rumours-Kensington-Palace-Vanity-Fair-interview

    Also Roya Nikka’s article in the Sudnay Times:
    Headline: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drop hints of wedding
    Harry & Meghan may plan “a more modern kind of royal marriage” she won’t be”an Identikit duchess” @thesundaytimes

    Celia Walden did a very interesting piece in Saturday’s Telegraph a well.
    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/women/life/meghan-markle-making-hollywood-princess/

    And finally for a really good assesment, see a piece by Australria’s Daily Telegraph.
    http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/rendezview/meghan-markle-the-fairytale-destroyer/news-story/e842fdc2340bb71bcdb5a8b2b1d90070

    Reply
  12. Louise says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I dont think Charles and Camilla are in any position to comment on the suitability of anyone else!

    Reply
  13. Heidi says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:50 am

    It’s good to see that Charles has learned from his fahter’s mistake and is not putting any pressure on Harry either way. The Queen however – has she not learned anything from Diana’s misery? Not even bothering to MEET Meghan? I would have thought that this time around, she would like to make sure BEFORE the wedding that a future princess is the right match for her husband AND the royals. Just – unbelievable.

    I think Elizabeth II had better dress warm – this woman is not a wannabe British aristocrat like Kate who likes the status quo, she will be more like hurricane Irma – nothing will ever be the same again. Only difference to Diana: She will actually have the support of her husband. Maybe Queenie had better evacuate to Balmoral – permanently.

    Reply
  14. ArchieGoodwin says:
    September 10, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Operation Sparkle Markle.

    Priceless.

    Reply
  15. Merritt says:
    September 10, 2017 at 9:12 am

    I would guess that Charles liked her from the moment she said the words “organic food”.

    Now we are just waiting for an announcement and to see what type of ring Harry gave Meghan.

    Reply
  16. Lala says:
    September 10, 2017 at 9:13 am

    She will never be a princess. Only girls born royal get that title. She will be a duchess.

    Reply
  17. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    September 10, 2017 at 9:38 am

    I can’t wait for the official announcement! Also, the DM comments are so mean. It was disheartening to read them.

    Reply
  18. Aerohead21 says:
    September 10, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Talk about skeletons, yeah!! Harry is far from clean. He has plenty of scandal in his past. Either he’s finally grown up or the PR magic worked because he’s like a totally different person. His lovely spoiled interview was a glimpse of old Harry…just a tiny glimpse…it’s amazing looking back at some of the stuff he did. William was highly favored at the time and Harry was the troublemaker. Now William is a whiny butt and everyone likes Harry.

    Reply
  19. OTHER RENEE says:
    September 10, 2017 at 10:05 am

    If Harry thinks Meghan would put up with the royal tradition of having other lovers, he’d better think again. No way would this woman tolerate it, Prince or no Prince. Of course I know I’m just guessing but this is a gut feeling.

    Reply
  20. Jessica says:
    September 10, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I’m not sure why people who hate Kate love Meghan. They seem about the same to me except Meghan has a bit more of a colorful past. Other than that they both don’t mind the spotlight, Meghan clearly enjoys it (she’s an actress), and both clearly love titles and the idea of being a part of a royal family. If Meghan was such an amazing human being she wouldn’t be interested in Prince Harry. The only royal who is attractive and really seems to hold royal clout and mystique is the King of Spain and his daughters, the rest are whatever.

    Reply
    • hmmm says:
      September 10, 2017 at 11:24 am

      Meghan works for a living, actually supports herself. She also seems to have interests beyond shopping. Kate is slothful and incurious. Still, I too don’t understand Meghan’s attraction to a trust fund slacker like Harry. If he weren’t a prince, would she even give him a look?

      Reply
    • bluhare says:
      September 10, 2017 at 11:32 am

      Gosh; didn’t know she was an actress! Where did you hear that?

      /s off

      From what I’ve seen I like Meghan, and I also don’t hate Kate. I do not think they appear to be the same though. Meghan has been working her adult life, not hanging around waiting for a Prince to propose. She also has had extracurricular ambitions as well, so she doesn’t strike me as someone who sits there waiting for something to happen. So, yes, I like her so far.

      Reply
      • Suze says:
        September 10, 2017 at 12:32 pm

        Bluhare you are far too reasonable for a gossip site. Seeing admirable qualities in everyone. Tsk tsk,

      • Liberty says:
        September 10, 2017 at 12:52 pm

        Lol.

        I don’t think anyone hates Kate. Speaking for myself only, I am disappointed she’s so disinterested in work, and that she does not seem to want to learn, grow, develop or get busy doing something with her position that could help people, or the world, her country. I went from yay, normal girl to, boo, pampered shopping bag wife making (seemingly, for years now) only the limpest of gestures and only tiptoeing up to “work” when it involves fun stuff, Ben, Harry, preening, and new frocks. Such a waste.

      • notasugarhere says:
        September 10, 2017 at 1:07 pm

        Ditto Liberty, but hate is the word that is always leveled. She appears to have no interest in the world around her, when she campaigned for the role for 10 years. Full-time working royal would be less than 20hpw, with months of vacation time, but neither she nor William care enough about the world around them to care about contributing more.

      • bluhare says:
        September 10, 2017 at 3:27 pm

        But Liberty . . . how is Romina doing? She must be crushed! :D

    • Merritt says:
      September 10, 2017 at 12:13 pm

      I’m not sure why people feel the need to pin the two women against each other or rip one apart to build up the other. It is unnecessary and plays into daily fail level narratives.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      September 10, 2017 at 12:42 pm

      Why was an international banking executive drawn to Prince Pils, known for his heavy drinking, partying, and horrible temper (Maxima and Willem-Alexander)?

      Why was a hard-working, award-winning journalist, and rumored Republican interested in a royal prince? Because that’s who she fell for, in spite of her anti-monarchy leanings. She might have given him the side-eye for his years of dating a swimsuit and lingerie model, but after he asked her out three times she finally agreed to a date. (Letizia and Felipe)

      There are those who fall for the person, even if they surprise themselves when it happens.

      Reply
    • Aerohead21 says:
      September 10, 2017 at 1:25 pm

      Yeah I don’t hate any of them actually. I sort of feel sorry for them because it used to mean more than fashion and celebrity to be royal. Now, with the young royals barely breaking a sweat to work, all that’s left is the celebrity…and then they bitch like oh my gosh I want to be normal*

      *and take advantage of all the perks that come with being royal.

      Sorry…unless your plan is to deconstruct the entire royal family and go to a non-royal establishment, maybe you should suck it up that you were born *gasp* with a silver spoon and privilege the a VAST majority of the world will NEVER see.

      Reply
  21. mimchen says:
    September 10, 2017 at 10:50 am

    There have been plenty of potential scandals relating to the Middletons and to Kate that have been hushed up by the press. I’m thinking of Kate’s friend the orgy planner, Kate’s summer job in her teens as a yacht girl for super rich men, her stalking of William. Not to mention the murky story of the Middleton money and their company. Uncle Gary’ s dubious dealings, Kate’s rumoured sex tape, Pippa’s rumoured moonlighting as an escort for rich Americans like Andre Balasz, the constant manipulation of the press by the Middleton, and the list goes on an on. Maybe it’s just evil gossip, but the press never really investigated Kate’s past. So it’s disgusting to think that they might try to find dirt on Meghan. I have huge respect for her because she worked hard and she really cares about other people besides her family. I pray she gets her Prince. She’ll make and amazing royal and she’ll put Kate to shame – not that it would be very difficult fore someone with the smallest amount of work ethic.

    Reply
    • Sharon Lea says:
      September 10, 2017 at 11:17 am

      Great points, ITA things have been hushed up all these years about Kate, along with William’s partying and the substances. And there is the topic of James and his marshmallow business that lumps along. He moved to Hong Kong for a while to expand it. I felt that they had him go there to get away from the public eye because it didn’t seem to help his business.

      Reply
    • aquarius64 says:
      September 10, 2017 at 2:46 pm

      I knew about sketchy Uncle Gary but not the rest! Unless Meghan committed a serious crime the queen is certainly on shaky ground to say no to her.

      Reply
    • perplexed says:
      September 10, 2017 at 3:17 pm

      Why would Kate have needed to be a yacht girl in her teens? That story I don’t get.

      Kate was so young when she met William I believe she would have made sure her individual past was kept clean. In some ways, her path is a little similar to Diana’s in that neither really could have had a past since they were teens when they met their husbands. Even if Kate has a sex tape, the only other participant I could see being on that tape is William.

      Reply
      • The Original Mia says:
        September 10, 2017 at 3:43 pm

        Kate was no virgin when she met William. That’s the whitewashed version they tried to float during the engagement. There were loud whispers about the Middleton sisters and the sons of the aristocracy. So, no…KM was not Diana. She was experienced. She had past boyfriends.

  22. Louise177 says:
    September 10, 2017 at 10:55 am

    These faux engagement announcements are ridiculous. All of these “experts” keep saying an announcement is coming. When it doesn’t, they keep giving a different date. Also why are people so sure that they are engaged? Haven’t other exes met the family too?

    Reply
  23. seesittellsit says:
    September 10, 2017 at 10:59 am

    $10 here I come.

    Reply
  24. Island_girl says:
    September 10, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    The palace thinks Meghan has some skeletons in her closet: “There is every prospect that both the Prince and senior courtiers must resign themselves to a future in which unexpected and unwelcome revelations emerge from the US.”

    Ugh…leave it to the DM to get that dig in even with a seemingly positive piece.

    The palace needs to take a look in the damn mirror as far as skeletons are concerned. Generations of skeletons in ALL of their closets.

    Reply
  25. perplexed says:
    September 10, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    With Ascot-trype hats on their heads and updos, Kate and Megan might look similar in photographs when standing next to each other.

    Reply
  26. Rae says:
    September 10, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    I wish them both the best.

    Reply
  27. Bliss 51 says:
    September 10, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Wait, wait, now hold on a second, Sophie had a topless photo scandal?! How did I not know that? Isn’t she close to HM because they have a shared love of, I don’t know, something historical and musty? Poring over huge scholarly tomes? I can’t stop laughing.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      September 10, 2017 at 1:37 pm

      Yes a pre-Edward holiday snap that was published. HM and Sophie are said to like reading about military history, and Sophie has now started investing in her own race horses which matches HM’s love of that. Lady Louise is training in carriage riding, a sport that Philip helped make into a competition sport.

      It may be that none of these things are interesting to Sophie, but she’s smart-enough to take them on to make a place as the favorite.

      Reply
  28. Bliss 51 says:
    September 10, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Wait, wait, now hold on a second, Sophie had a topless photo scandal?! How did I not know that? Isn’t she close to HM because they have a shared love of, I don’t know, something historical and musty? Poring over huge scholarly tomes? I can’t stop laughing. Anyway, I hope Meghan doesn’t wear fascinators.

    Reply
  29. Katherine says:
    September 10, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    I wish an acting career could’ve been a thing to give away cause I would’ve taken it off her hands now that she is giving up that, sigh, I just like acting way more than whatever this royal lifestyle has to offer

    Reply
  30. Bliss 51 says:
    September 10, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Would Meghan have to give up American citizenship? Minus side of a royal marriage, life in a golden cage, cutting ribbons in a factory in the hinterlands. Plus side, exploring museums, royal gardens, great libraries, fine paintings, antiques.

    Reply
  31. themummy says:
    September 10, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    This is apropos of nothing, but I find it really annoying when articles refer to her as “Meg.” She goes by Meghan, not Meg. It’s an odd over-familiarity and it’s kind of annoying to read. If I were famous and went by my full name, Jennifer, it would be annoying as fk if tabloids just called me “Jen,” as if we were buddies or something. For all we know, literally no one in her life calls her Meg. It’s been annoying me for AGES (I know, silly), but I feel better now having typed it. Her name is Meghan, not Meg. Meghan.

    Reply
  32. BeamMeUpScottie says:
    September 10, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    On another note…. Big George (to use Lainey’s term) is under pressure already to pick up the slack left by his dad and Funcle Harry….

    http://www.express.co.uk/comment/expresscomment/852283/meghan-markle-prince-harry-kate-middleton-pregnant-prince-william-vanity-fair

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment