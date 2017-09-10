DM: Meghan Markle’s reducing her publicity because of ‘Operation Princess’

This was what I was waiting for, ever since Meghan Markle’s Vanity Fair cover came out last week. I was waiting for the Daily Mail’s long-read analysis on what it all means and when we can expect the engagement announcement. Say what you will about the Daily Mail – and obviously, it’s a trashy tabloid with a stupid agenda – but they have great royal reporting. I knew that the DM would have a scoop and they totally have one. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
The engagement announcement is coming. The DM writes that following the Cambridges’ baby announcement, “another announcement is being quietly prepared behind the gates of Kensington Palace. Today The Mail on Sunday can reveal that officials are drawing up what they consider to be an inevitable announcement – of an engagement between Prince Harry and the American actress who has been by his side for more than a year…The couple’s first official public appearance together is expected at the Invictus Games in Toronto later this month.”
Charles and Camilla like her. Meghan “has met her prospective in-laws, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, and is said to have made a good impression.” Ms Markle’s meeting with Charles and Camilla is felt to be particularly significant. ‘Harry’s father is just keen for him to settle down and be happy,’ says a source. ‘Both Charles and Camilla are understood to have held back from expressing views, keen that Harry should have his own space to make his own decision.’ One palace insider said: ‘Harry was nervous of introducing Meghan to them because he did not want people to jump to conclusions about someone he deeply cared for. He wanted to consider in his own time whether or not she might have a permanent place in his life.’
Changes afoot to the royal household: “Significant changes are even afoot within the palace itself, changes which will open up the possibility of a new family home at Apartment 9 for Harry and Meghan. They currently stay in Nottingham Cottage, a small two-bedroom house in the palace grounds. It has become clear that Royal solicitors Harbottle & Lewis, which acts for Prince Charles, William and Harry, has been asked to represent Meghan, too. And it is understood that Kensington Palace has been playing a key role in reducing the actress’s publicity commitments to the TV legal drama Suits, an apparent clearing of the decks and part of what some are calling ‘Operation Princess’.
The stalled announcement: The Mail on Sunday has learned that they have stalled an official announcement, fearing it would overshadow the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. Harry, along with his brother, has been a figurehead for a summer of national remembrance and celebration of his mother’s legacy. Now, however, with the key date past, he is free to confirm that Miss Markle will become his wife. This is expected to become clear at the Invictus Games on September 23, where the two will appear together for the first time at a public engagement.
What the Queen thinks. “Royal protocol makes it unlikely that Meghan will meet the Queen until the official engagement announcement.” Meghan’s VF cover “ had been sanctioned by Prince Harry and Kensington Palace, but is said to have been greeted with surprise and dismay by Buckingham Palace.
The palace thinks Meghan has some skeletons in her closet: “There is every prospect that both the Prince and senior courtiers must resign themselves to a future in which unexpected and unwelcome revelations emerge from the US.”
Operation Princess is a dumb name. Then again, I love it when operational names are fun or hardcore. They could have called it Operation Yankee Viper or Operation Sparkle Markle or a million other things. Royal courtiers have no imagination. Anyway, none of this is brand new information or speculation. Most of us (me!) assumed that Harry and Meg were waiting until after the Invictus Games in Toronto for the announcement. Most of us assumed that the actual proposal has already happened and that Meghan is currently being managed by the royal family. Still, it’s good to hear that the Daily Mail has heard all of that from the courtiers too.
Photos courtesy of Vanity Fair’s Instagram.
Love her freckles, and being Canadian is a nice touch too!
But she’s not…she’s American
we’re all Canadians!
South Canadian.
@ Blaire Carter….these days we wish that was true. I fear they don’t want us [US citizens].
During this trumpocracy I’m happy to pretend to be Canadian.
LOL Masina.
+1000 Kaiser.
This is more like been waiting for.
A nd very happy tbe Its positive between hrr snd the Wales. Only snowflaky carol the middletons fail to realize without POW thete is no I am princely enitled status for kannot –
Throne Idle g c.
@Mumzy:
Never fear, people will ALWAYS want to be an American, as for Canadians, no offense, but who in their right mind would want to be from Canada.
So is she being written off suits? I haven’t seen any of this season? But up this point she has been little more than window dressing. Hey storylines, if you can even call therm that, have been inconsequential and mainly just help to drive Mike’s storylines further.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She hasn’t been on screen much and they seem to be setting up a story line that she will work with her dad. Also, the marriage plans to Mike have been put on hold to “focus on her career”. And related to that there have been few scenes between Mike and Rachel and no love scenes.
It’s really pretty obvious that she is being phased off the show.
I tried watching the show just for her, and I thought it was pretty bad. I actually think she’s a good actress – she made me give a shit about her character, even though her character is a vapid clothes horse who is supposedly really smart, but throws pouty tantrums about taking exams? Ugh, no thanks. The show itself didn’t quite work for me, either. Harvey is a class A jerk and whoever the main kid is was cute but the idea that he is such a brilliant attorney is laughable considering he “demonstrated” that by knowing ONE pre-law basic rule of law that even the worst attorney wouldn’t have overlooked. I can’t believe the show has had so many seasons, because it’s probably the worst legal drama I’ve ever seen. That one guy was super funny, though, whatever his name was.
I watched a few episodes the other day, just to see Meghan, and yeah, it was pretty bad. The chemistry between the characters wasn’t great and the writing was really trite. I watched 3 eps and gave up. Meghan isn’t a bad actress, but she wasn’t given much to work with.
She’s a model/actress, you know the type…… one step from a hooker.
@Cara: Gosh, you sound like an awful, awful person. I am so grateful to not have a person like you in my life. I have a feeling you are hurtful to most people who might still be in your life.
I’m pretty sure this is the last season of Suits. Also, it was a much better show when Gina Torres was on there.
I think Louis is the guy you are talking about. He’s funny. Show was originally meant to be a dramedy anyway, I think.
Suits boss s…… especially that they used her and her status of becoming royal for the VF mag cover…100 serirs!? something like this.
HRH Peincess Henry waiting needs none of that. Applaud Sparkle showing dark frumpy dark regular lazy waity kannot how regal royal chic is done!
They have plenty of racist Trump lovers in Canada too.
If she is winding down on Suits, the announcement of her departure will not come until after the engagement is official…to not cause speculation.
The first couple seasons were fun and had some sharp dialogue. Then every week became WHO WILL FIND OUT MIKE’S SECRET AND OF THESE THREE CHARACTERS WHO WILL STAB WHO IN THE BACK AND HOW WILL IT JEOPARDIZE THE FIRM! Like, go to court or something, people. And eventually we would make bets on which character would utter a slight variation of, “If they think they are going to blah blah this firm while I’m here, THEY ARE OUT OF THEIR GOD DAMN MIND!” Every. episode. someone was out of their gd mind. It got lazy.
Honk honk! I shall await 23rd September with a lot keenness (is that a word??) to see if any of DM’s speculations had a glimpse of truth. Why do I feel that I want Harry to be happy? Oh goodie!
Me too! Honk!
“Operation Princess,” breathed Mrs. Moneyshanks into her mobile, her voice quivering with the same firmness that can make a girl wait ten years for a reward. “Write that down, tell the other pressers! Lets the masses know this little stick of American sequins is so far from the Queen’s hem, she has to be stirred and baked into something royal, unlike me own Kitty what was raised since a tot on Prince Bill posters and kilt skirts and given’ the poshes the knee, oi! Me Kitty was a taxi duchess, all her life, all the class a full-paid Ibiza education and the High Street can offer! We read the Diana book 20 times together! This one, look at her! Oh, she can talk, and sashay about in her yoga bottoms, but let’s see her try to wear a coat as a dress! You don’t learn that over a fortnight, my lads! Even if she did use Canadian witchcraft and snow spells to pull my vulnerable Henry from the potential side of me bold little raisin of a baby girl ! So we must let our commoners know she is starting from scratch! I’ll invictus the smile right off her face if she even looks at a tiara! Oi, add that her mum’s not even planning on livin’with them’ or wearing a signet, so I sent her a galley of me new upcoming book, How To Be A Queen’s Mum & Guide A Monarchy. Princess material indeed!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Liberty, you are a treasure.
Ditto bluhare. Liberty, please don’t go away again.
I will forever think of her as a Little Stick of American Sequins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every sentence is just priceless! LOL!
Lolololol!
Jesus, Liberty are you funny!
‘Snow spells’?!!
‘Bold little raisin’ ?!
Were I Pippa M-M, I would change my name to that -and be proud to do so
Lol @ Liberty, you do have a way with words !
Millions will tune in especially for Prince Henry sparkle couple. An engagement next week – before would be greater.
Skeletons? What possible skeletons could emerge that would be damaging? Particularly when her husband-to be is hardly scandal-free…
Keen skeletons. American skeletons. Freckled skeletons in suits with matching handbags and fascinators. All kinds skeletons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Heehee.
lol…..how witty 😬😬😬
IKR? She’s a 36 year old American divorcee from non-Anglo ancestry, but none of that is closeted info. There are gonna be skeletons coming out of someone’s closet, but probably not Meghan’s.
Kinda like Uncle Gary.
The BRF would like nothing more than for their “wild child” Harry to get married, settled down, and never again be photographed naked. Unless there are actual skeletons in her closet, they are 100% behind this.
Megan – Exactly! Meghan might not fit the mold of a traditional RF wife, but she seems like a known quantity who is likely to continue bringing out the best in Harry. There is no drama to be had here.
@bettyrose
“She’s a 36 year old American divorcee from non-Anglo ancestry, but none of that is closeted info.”
Err….isn’t Markle’s father from an ‘Anglo’ ancestry meaning that she is too….albeit half so?
BritAfrica:
I can’t find a reference online, but I thought her father was Jewish? Certainly, one can be Jewish and of English-speaking origins, but in royal circles “Anglo” specifically refers to Anglo-Saxon Protestant, if I understand correctly.
One thing is probably the half-sister that wrote a book and seems hell bent on constantly bashing her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the oh so scandalous pictures of her mom doing laundry at a laundromat. The lengths they are going to is ridiculous. Her mom should not be stalked.
Exactly what skeletons could Meghan’s parents have compared to those in the cupboard of the House of Windsor. Yes, the pictures published of her mother quietly going to the launderette were followed by the most despicable comments.
A small two bed room apt in the Royal grounds? That’s funny.
And of course she has skeletons in her closet. We all do, unless you pluck your princess up at a tender young age like they did with Di. And then they make their own skeletons as they mature. And let’s be honest, if Kate keeps making babies, Harry won’t be king unless Will steps to the side. And I don’t see it happening because his ego won’t let him. Now if the public is so unhappy with him and Chutney, that’s a different situation.
I’m very keen to see how Chutney will interact with her new sister in law. Something tells me MM doesn’t give a rats a$$ and that will be great entertainment. Hang in there Kate, you can always make babies and Chutney: Keen Kate’s Chutney.
The throne goes from parent (Charles) to first born child (William). If he can’t /won’t succeed, his first born inherits instead. Aka, George. If George’s out, without kids, there would be Charlotte. Harry’s number five in line, and every descendant William gets increases that number. Harry will never, ever be king now.
I completely forgot about the kids! Wow. Thanks. I had a complete brain fart this morning. A history major forgetting line of succession. Ugh.
The only way Harry would be king would be in case of a horrific, fatal accident in which William and all his children die. But that would be so awful that GB might rethink the idea of a monarchy.
I don’t think so, the monarchy would continue with Harry and his children, why not? His children will eventually be senior royals anyway.
“The palace thinks Meghan has some skeletons in her closet: “There is every prospect that both the Prince and senior courtiers must resign themselves to a future in which unexpected and unwelcome revelations emerge from the US.”
What “revelations” exactly do they think are going to come out? Nude photos? Bad credit history? What??? I would think Meghan’s background has been thoroughly investigated by now.
Well, her ex hubby has allegedly been offered big bucks for a tell-all, but surely that would reflect poorly on him, not her??? I know whose side I would take!
Anyway, my favourite sentence in the Mail article was that Palace lawyers for PC, Wills and H are now acting for Meghan.
Good to know she now has this kind of firepower behind her.
BeamMeUpScottie – How would it reflect badly on her ex-husband? He was the other person in the marriage and if he wants to share his side of the story he is perfectly entitled to do so, especially if he knows there are inaccuracies in how the marriage split was portrayed in the media.
Credit should be given where it is due – he could have made millions from selling his story when her relationship with Harry was revealed but he didn’t. He has been quit since they split.
@whatever
When Meghan’s whiny sister tried to come out with some nonsense about how Meghan doesn’t support her, it reflected badly on the sister. Especially once people brought out the receipts on the sister’s daughter tweeting racist stuff. It became clear why there is estrangement between the two.
Maybe there is no interesting story to tell. Most divorces are pretty boring.
@ Merritt, – true, but if her ex-husband has receipts of how the marriage split went down (if its different to the version being peddled to the public) then it won’t reflect badly on him will it?
@whatever
Depends. You seem to want t push the idea that something big and dramatic happened. Sometimes there is nothing to bring the receipts on.
That depends why he does it, whatever. If he releases his version to make some money and cast aspersions about her right as she’s getting married, I think that reflects very poorly. If he had concerns about her (and even if he did what business is it of his now?), then those should be been addressed early on.
And I guess I’m curious why you think that her ex husband would do something like that anyway.
@bluhare
Because whatever always has something negative to say about Meghan. There is isn’t even an official version of the divorce that Meghan has put out. It doesn’t seem to be something she has discussed in any detail. Any claims about why her first marriage ended are speculation. A lot of people conveniently forget that Queen Letizia was married to a guy for a short time and divorced before she dated Felipe. Some similar situations in some ways too, since they had dated for several years before getting married and then the marriage was very short.
@Merritt – I actually really like Meghan and have been a fan of her since Suits started. Why is it so wrong for me to have an opinion different to all the surgery stuff written here?
There are people on here that really can’t handle if someone has a different opinion/perspective and there is a general consensus that Meghan is the second coming of Christ. There is nothing wrong with someone willing to take the rose tinted glasses off and give a different view point.
@whatever
It is not about a difference of opinion. You are pushing negativity based on your own feelings not on fact. Instead of just owning that, you are instead making things up. You claimed there was a version of her divorce story being peddled to the public. The problem is that is not true. There has been speculation from the tabloids in their quest to dig up dirt. The issue that that Meghan doesn’t seem to have spoken about the reasons of the divorce, so there is no version that she is trying to sell.
I somehow doubt that her idiot half sister will release any book. I believe that this stupid woman has been sat on and made to see the light, and if any book does emerge it will be a sweet ‘My Little sister the Princess’ type of thing.
I’m not trying to push any idea. BeamMeUpScottie has already stated that s/he will take her side despite not knowing what the ex-hubby will say ,if he will say anything at all. I’m just pointing out that him doing an interview wouldn’t automatically reflect badly on him. Like I said before he was the other person in the marriage and if he talks we will get a more well rounded picture of their relationship which is not necessarily a bad thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why should we have any right to a “well rounded picture” about a relationship that took place between two private citizens years ago?
Seriously? We are on a gossip site. Of course it isn’t our “right” to know what happened in her first marriage, but it hasn’t stopped those from clamoring to know what happened on Brad and Angelina’s plane ride or whether Katie and Jamie were “just friends” or actually dating or any other myriad of stories here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@notasugarhere- If Meghan is going down in the history books you may as well get both points of view/sides of the story rather than just one side given out by her PR people. She will be a public figure so a investigation of her past will be expected and if she doesn’t like it then she is in the wrong profession because media do it to all high profile people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If we were talking, say, Eleanor of Aquitane, with her marriage to one king and then another, looking at the first marriage would be more in line.
An investigation of her past ie. work history. But her personal relationships as a private citizen and what transpired in those relationships? Her first marriage remains none of our business, just as Letizia’s first marriage is none of our business.
whatever, why didn’t you direct this to bluhare too, seeing as we basically said the same thing?
@whatever
The issue is that Meghan has been investigated. The tabloids have worked hard to find something truly juicy. So far there is nothing other than molehills being turned into mountains by certain people.
@notasugarhere – the media doesn’t follow rules. If they want to investigate and speculate about her private life then they can. If other celebrities have their passed relationship’s brought up to the forefront again why do you think Meghan deserves special treatment?. She’s a celebritity and possibly as soon to be Royal – thats a double whammy. It comes with the territory.
Please don’t act like she is being hard done by. It was she who decided to become a celebrity nobody forced her. I also never said her ex-husband will talk I merely stated that if he wanted to he can because the marriage wasn’t exclusively Meghan’s it was his marriage too.
The things I think would make a difference are if she has a history of being cruel or abusive, and/or has extreme views (like, really extreme, not just ultra liberal or conservative). Other than that, I can’t think of anything that would impact her marrying Harry.
bluhare- I don’t recall ever saying that her previous marriage will have an impact on whether Harry marries her or not. Others have said it but not me. This original topic wasn’t about that.
@whatever
Sure, from a gossip pov, her ex-husband talking to the press wouldn’t be such a bad thing. However, it WOULD reflect badly on him because it would be an extremely low classy thing to do. Taking money to discuss the intimacies of his private relationship with her? I would absolutely give him the side-eye. Besides, receipts represent hard evidence. So unless there’s photos or recordings that he could leak (and get into a whole load of legal trouble for it), it would just be a he said/she said mess.
whatever, but you are talking about her ex husband talking about their marriage. I guess I don’t see the point. And if you don’t think it will have an impact why are you even bringing it up? I don’t understand that.
bluhare – I didn’t bring it up another poster did.
Skeletons in HER closet?? The BRF lives in that glass castle, they should not throw stones.
The royal skeletons clank more loudly than any so I am sure the courtiers can handle Meghan’s.
I fear the Elvi might be a tad later than I wanted, however May or June will be nicer weather for their descent.
I wanted a Winter one, deep in dark and cozy December, with snow on the ground and the bride in blood red velvet.
I don’t think they are on that timeline, but who knows, if they are as modern as they say maybe a two or three month engagement is in order.
I would be surprised if they had a long engagement for 2 reasons:
1) she’s no spring chicken……they need to get on the baby rollercoaster sooner rather than later (we know he’s ready)
2) more importantly for security reasons. Especially because she has so many **’s to her, especially racially, I can imagine that they will always be facing higher levels of security risk than other members of BRF. So, I think it makes more sense to have a hyper short engaged t to lower the planning window for any potential threats.
But who knows, we’ll see.
Nice – get some good American blood into the family!
Who cares about her past – there was a huge topless photo scandal with Sophie before she married Edward and she’s been a lovely addition to the family all these years since.
I think this will be similar to the Swedish princess Sofia – how terrible and common she was but she turned out to be sweet and is popping out adorable babies.
Her life will be control the day they get engagement by BP.
Oh my! I Such exciting news! There are no ends of Meghan and Harry ‘exclusives’ this weekend. And there is an update every two hours, it seems.
Loved Camilla Tominey’s piece in today’s Express ,
http://www.sundayexpress.co.uk/news/royal/852189/Meghan-Markle-Prince-Harry-engagement-rumours-Kensington-Palace-Vanity-Fair-interview
Also Roya Nikka’s article in the Sudnay Times:
Headline: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drop hints of wedding
Harry & Meghan may plan “a more modern kind of royal marriage” she won’t be”an Identikit duchess” @thesundaytimes
Celia Walden did a very interesting piece in Saturday’s Telegraph a well.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/women/life/meghan-markle-making-hollywood-princess/
And finally for a really good assesment, see a piece by Australria’s Daily Telegraph.
http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/rendezview/meghan-markle-the-fairytale-destroyer/news-story/e842fdc2340bb71bcdb5a8b2b1d90070
Sounds like the British press is working overtime to catch up with the American press exclusives. How many of these articles are actually “exclusives”? More like made up stories so the press can appear to be connected and in the know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I especially liked the last piece you linked. Good read.
Please let me add this VERY interesting one from The Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/sep/09/queen-victoria-abdul-karim-royal-family-racism
I dont think Charles and Camilla are in any position to comment on the suitability of anyone else!
I don’t think they have.
haha so true!
“Oh, but dahhhhhling, it is just the way we do it. Pop out the heir and spare, and you’re free to romp with whomever’s partner one wishes to. How very common to stay faithful!” *Sniff sniff*
It’s good to see that Charles has learned from his fahter’s mistake and is not putting any pressure on Harry either way. The Queen however – has she not learned anything from Diana’s misery? Not even bothering to MEET Meghan? I would have thought that this time around, she would like to make sure BEFORE the wedding that a future princess is the right match for her husband AND the royals. Just – unbelievable.
I think Elizabeth II had better dress warm – this woman is not a wannabe British aristocrat like Kate who likes the status quo, she will be more like hurricane Irma – nothing will ever be the same again. Only difference to Diana: She will actually have the support of her husband. Maybe Queenie had better evacuate to Balmoral – permanently.
The Queen knew Diana as well as anyone outside her own circle and that was the most disastrous royal marriage in the last 50 years.
I doubt the Queen meeting Meghan beforehand will have much to do with the success of the marriage.
Her judgment of someone isn’t flawless considering that three of her four offspring have been divorced.
Truthbomb.
I took it more that, after what happened with Diana, the Queen is allowing Harry to make his own marital choices (within reason, of course).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know! I am dying to know since I suspect Meghan herself doesn’t have it figured out entirely.
lol that was my question, too.
A hurricane? Don’t get me wrong, I love reading about Markle and she seems lovely and hardworking, but she is an average, hardworking woman with a career, who does charity work. There are readers here like me, who do not feel she is the second coming of Diana or JC (some do), but they like her because she seems different but still seems harmless and normal. If she makes Harry happy, good enough. There are normal, hardworking, non-celeb ladies who contribute to society the same way. All good. Nothing to suggest yet that she would rock the boat like Diana. In fact, maybe she’s content to be like Sophie as long as she gets to be with Harry, which is perfectly fine. Let’s see how it goes, I guess. I don’t get all these expectations on her. All we need from BRF are photo ops, empathy and charity work numbers. Having style while doing them, is a plus.
I agree, MM is your basic, average person and so far appears to be more interesting than KM but let’s be clear about this – she does not walk on water like a lot of people make her out to and she is not Mother Teresa. At the end of the day, there are a lot of women out there exactly like her. College grad, working, doing charity/contributing to society, etc….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also suspect that she will go along to get along, at least as far as internal politics go.
But I know some Celebitchies want to see a hurricane in action, causing uproar and upending everything. Not sure that is what Markle herself envisions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Suze, and I hope we’re right!
That’s what I see her doing too. Work ethic, do your share, follow the family rules, implement your own nonprofit on the side.
I agree with Suze, too. Working, living her life, trying to help where she can.
Ditto what Suze said.
Meghan a hurricane? nah don’t think so. The men in grey suits will allow her to do non- controversial charity work and stuff but she will be kept firmly in her lane so there is no Diana 2.0.
They can try to keep her in her lane, but as I recall they tried the same thing with Lady Di. They will also be dealing with a husband who will be front and center to protect her. That’s a new one for the grey men.
Operation Sparkle Markle.
Priceless.
I would guess that Charles liked her from the moment she said the words “organic food”.
Now we are just waiting for an announcement and to see what type of ring Harry gave Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. Not to mention when she mentions how cupping and acupuncture have worked for her. He is a passionate believer in homeopathy, much to the dismay of the medical estalishment here.
I suspect Charles likes, and will like, Meghan very well. They would seem to have some things in common, organic food first among them.
Both also seem to have thoughtful natures.
I know nothing of course but I suspect this coupling is much less controversial inside the family than it is in the gutter press.
I agree, Suze. As Harry is closer to Charles, so will Meghan. Especially as they have some things in common that they can talk about. Wouldn’t surprise me to see Meghan doing more engagements with her future in-laws than KM.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that the entry of Meghan will allow Charles to fulfil more of a role of ‘father in law’ and hopefully ‘granddad’ because I doubt if Meghan’s parents will move to the UK and take over like the Middleton’s did.
She will never be a princess. Only girls born royal get that title. She will be a duchess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True, but not sure Kate will use that title out of respect for Will/Diana (after that, I think the title will be resuable but mother-in-law who you never got to meet because she tragically died still seems too close). I bet she will still prefer to be called the Duchess of Cambridge. Camilla doesn’t use the title for obvious reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lala – I think Kate will use the Princess of Wales title once William becomes POW, I don’t think William will stop her from taking the title. Kate doesn’t incite the same kind of fury as Camilla does so she should be fine to use it.
Yeah. I mean what was the Queen Mother thinking when she married the Duke of York. She had no idea at the time she would ever get to upgrade to Queen. And poor Sophie being just a Countess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sure William will insist, for one thing. He is apparently quite conscious of his standing ( for a normal bloke)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Merritt, to be fair the Queen Mother wasn’t that eager to marry in to the Royal family, it look 3 proposals for her to say yes to Bertie! . She was also well aware that marrying in to the BRF would mean the loss of her freedom, she was realistic. But at the same time she had nothing to lose in marrying Bertie as an aristocratic girl her life’s purpose was to marry well and have a family. Its different for a modern career women because they have to give up so much.
Re Sophie – she knew when marrying that her Countess title would eventually be upgraded to Duchess of Edinburgh, at least she is guaranteed an upgrade. Sophie is also not in competition with her sister-in-laws because one is dead and the other is divorced and no longer part of the family. Its just different dynamics for Sophie.
@Suze – agree, there is a greater chance of seeing pigs fly than Kate says no to the Princess of Wales title haha!
Oh, Kate will use that title. I’m going to agree with Suze here too. William will demand it, but I think Kate has title ambitions of her own.
whatever, there are some who think Elizabeth kept refusing George because she really wanted Edward. Privacy wasn’t near the issue back then that it is now.
bluhare, given the stories of her wild-for-her-time demeanor? The idea of her wanting life-of-the-party Edward instead of staid Bertie aren’t too far fetched.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, just like KM is technically Princess William, Sophie is Princess Edward, Sarah was Princess Andrew. So many people forget that, probably because People magazine insists on using incorrect titles.
We shall pass the declaration that henceforth and forevermore we set aside Princess or Duchess or other insufficient titles. “Sparkle Markle” it is…..thank you Kaiser.
“Duchess Meghan.” That sounds … unconvincing somehow.
Say it again. It sounds more convincing the second time around
I can’t wait for the official announcement! Also, the DM comments are so mean. It was disheartening to read them.
The DM comments are terrible. Are the jealous people able to vote more than once? I don’t get the numbers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DM monkeys with those arrows all the time. When things are going the direction they don’t want, all of the arrows disappear and they start fresh. Also the DM does not moderate or eliminate multiple user names. Some of the most rampant anti-Meghan folks use versions of their same user name, which enables them to take over and derail the comments sections
I hate those DM commenters. I go on that site sometimes but I had to get off there last night. Comments were so racist
To be honest, I have no idea why anyone gives Daily Mail comments the time of day. I read them for entertainment value only. If you read them that way, some of them are pretty funny.
I swear they are written by bots.
Seriously, don’t waste your energy on them if they anger you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William’s antics were never reported, most still aren’t, which helps with the Golden Child image.
This.
What antics? Can you give any details? Thanks
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is in Hollywood though. Maybe she’s gotten used to seeing cheating around her. I could see an actress bristling less at cheating than someone in a different kind of profession.
I’m not sure why people who hate Kate love Meghan. They seem about the same to me except Meghan has a bit more of a colorful past. Other than that they both don’t mind the spotlight, Meghan clearly enjoys it (she’s an actress), and both clearly love titles and the idea of being a part of a royal family. If Meghan was such an amazing human being she wouldn’t be interested in Prince Harry. The only royal who is attractive and really seems to hold royal clout and mystique is the King of Spain and his daughters, the rest are whatever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan works for a living, actually supports herself. She also seems to have interests beyond shopping. Kate is slothful and incurious. Still, I too don’t understand Meghan’s attraction to a trust fund slacker like Harry. If he weren’t a prince, would she even give him a look?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gosh; didn’t know she was an actress! Where did you hear that?
/s off
From what I’ve seen I like Meghan, and I also don’t hate Kate. I do not think they appear to be the same though. Meghan has been working her adult life, not hanging around waiting for a Prince to propose. She also has had extracurricular ambitions as well, so she doesn’t strike me as someone who sits there waiting for something to happen. So, yes, I like her so far.
Bluhare you are far too reasonable for a gossip site. Seeing admirable qualities in everyone. Tsk tsk,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think anyone hates Kate. Speaking for myself only, I am disappointed she’s so disinterested in work, and that she does not seem to want to learn, grow, develop or get busy doing something with her position that could help people, or the world, her country. I went from yay, normal girl to, boo, pampered shopping bag wife making (seemingly, for years now) only the limpest of gestures and only tiptoeing up to “work” when it involves fun stuff, Ben, Harry, preening, and new frocks. Such a waste.
Ditto Liberty, but hate is the word that is always leveled. She appears to have no interest in the world around her, when she campaigned for the role for 10 years. Full-time working royal would be less than 20hpw, with months of vacation time, but neither she nor William care enough about the world around them to care about contributing more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Liberty . . . how is Romina doing? She must be crushed!
I’m not sure why people feel the need to pin the two women against each other or rip one apart to build up the other. It is unnecessary and plays into daily fail level narratives.
I agree with that, Merritt. Thanks for reminding me.
Thank you!
Why was an international banking executive drawn to Prince Pils, known for his heavy drinking, partying, and horrible temper (Maxima and Willem-Alexander)?
Why was a hard-working, award-winning journalist, and rumored Republican interested in a royal prince? Because that’s who she fell for, in spite of her anti-monarchy leanings. She might have given him the side-eye for his years of dating a swimsuit and lingerie model, but after he asked her out three times she finally agreed to a date. (Letizia and Felipe)
There are those who fall for the person, even if they surprise themselves when it happens.
Yeah I don’t hate any of them actually. I sort of feel sorry for them because it used to mean more than fashion and celebrity to be royal. Now, with the young royals barely breaking a sweat to work, all that’s left is the celebrity…and then they bitch like oh my gosh I want to be normal*
*and take advantage of all the perks that come with being royal.
Sorry…unless your plan is to deconstruct the entire royal family and go to a non-royal establishment, maybe you should suck it up that you were born *gasp* with a silver spoon and privilege the a VAST majority of the world will NEVER see.
There have been plenty of potential scandals relating to the Middletons and to Kate that have been hushed up by the press. I’m thinking of Kate’s friend the orgy planner, Kate’s summer job in her teens as a yacht girl for super rich men, her stalking of William. Not to mention the murky story of the Middleton money and their company. Uncle Gary’ s dubious dealings, Kate’s rumoured sex tape, Pippa’s rumoured moonlighting as an escort for rich Americans like Andre Balasz, the constant manipulation of the press by the Middleton, and the list goes on an on. Maybe it’s just evil gossip, but the press never really investigated Kate’s past. So it’s disgusting to think that they might try to find dirt on Meghan. I have huge respect for her because she worked hard and she really cares about other people besides her family. I pray she gets her Prince. She’ll make and amazing royal and she’ll put Kate to shame – not that it would be very difficult fore someone with the smallest amount of work ethic.
Great points, ITA things have been hushed up all these years about Kate, along with William’s partying and the substances. And there is the topic of James and his marshmallow business that lumps along. He moved to Hong Kong for a while to expand it. I felt that they had him go there to get away from the public eye because it didn’t seem to help his business.
I knew about sketchy Uncle Gary but not the rest! Unless Meghan committed a serious crime the queen is certainly on shaky ground to say no to her.
Why would Kate have needed to be a yacht girl in her teens? That story I don’t get.
Kate was so young when she met William I believe she would have made sure her individual past was kept clean. In some ways, her path is a little similar to Diana’s in that neither really could have had a past since they were teens when they met their husbands. Even if Kate has a sex tape, the only other participant I could see being on that tape is William.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this is true – “It has become clear that Royal solicitors Harbottle & Lewis, which acts for Prince Charles, William and Harry, has been asked to represent Meghan, too.” – then they are most definitely if not actually engaged, then planning to be very shortly.
And the stalled announcement, because of the Diana stuff, makes sense.
Or stalled due to IG, tours, and clearing up any lingering contract issues for Meghan and Suits.
$10 here I come.
The palace thinks Meghan has some skeletons in her closet: “There is every prospect that both the Prince and senior courtiers must resign themselves to a future in which unexpected and unwelcome revelations emerge from the US.”
Ugh…leave it to the DM to get that dig in even with a seemingly positive piece.
The palace needs to take a look in the damn mirror as far as skeletons are concerned. Generations of skeletons in ALL of their closets.
Well god knows they’ve had enough “unexpected and unwelcome revelations” emerge from Britain!
With Ascot-trype hats on their heads and updos, Kate and Megan might look similar in photographs when standing next to each other.
Beyond being slim and brunette, I don’t see similarities. I know some think Pippa and Meghan M look alike, but all I see is a young Wallace Simpson whenever I see Pippa.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s why I mentioned the hats and updos.
I don’t think they look facially similar. But once Meghan has to to start wearing the British-y royal type stuff with the hats obscuring part of the face, I can see myself confusing the two in photos. That’s why I used the word “might.”
I wish them both the best.
Wait, wait, now hold on a second, Sophie had a topless photo scandal?! How did I not know that? Isn’t she close to HM because they have a shared love of, I don’t know, something historical and musty? Poring over huge scholarly tomes? I can’t stop laughing.
Yes a pre-Edward holiday snap that was published. HM and Sophie are said to like reading about military history, and Sophie has now started investing in her own race horses which matches HM’s love of that. Lady Louise is training in carriage riding, a sport that Philip helped make into a competition sport.
It may be that none of these things are interesting to Sophie, but she’s smart-enough to take them on to make a place as the favorite.
Wait, wait, now hold on a second, Sophie had a topless photo scandal?! How did I not know that? Isn’t she close to HM because they have a shared love of, I don’t know, something historical and musty? Poring over huge scholarly tomes? I can’t stop laughing. Anyway, I hope Meghan doesn’t wear fascinators.
+100
What scandal!? Henry sparkle wasnt purposely flashing on a Royal Tour without proper u derwear – using airports and usi h helicopters!! Wadnt waity for a decade and secretly wed another – this was life !
.
I wish an acting career could’ve been a thing to give away cause I would’ve taken it off her hands now that she is giving up that, sigh, I just like acting way more than whatever this royal lifestyle has to offer
Would Meghan have to give up American citizenship? Minus side of a royal marriage, life in a golden cage, cutting ribbons in a factory in the hinterlands. Plus side, exploring museums, royal gardens, great libraries, fine paintings, antiques.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can still vote??
Wow….did not know that! I thought voting was a no-no the minute you join the firm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could see her going for dual citizenship, but earning it through time and official procedure – not getting to jump the queue.
I’ll bet anyone on here $100 AMERICAN lol that she becomes a British citizen, probably becoming more Brit than the Brits. At least in some ways.
The Danish marry-ins from other countries all serve in the Home Guard, proving their loyalty to their adopted country. I am not sure Meghan will go that far, but I think she’ll definitely become a citizen.
I think she may have to. Marrying a British Prince and working for the British royal family requires a person to champion British causes, products, institutions and culture above that of any other country. Some could view that as pledging her allegiance to another country which seems like a no-no in America.
There is also the pesky task of singing/miming God Save the Queen in public, (not sure how well that will go down in America lol) and publicly supporting the British Military (which all senior Royals do). She may be forced to give it up from pressure from both sides of the pond.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On another note…. Big George (to use Lainey’s term) is under pressure already to pick up the slack left by his dad and Funcle Harry….
http://www.express.co.uk/comment/expresscomment/852283/meghan-markle-prince-harry-kate-middleton-pregnant-prince-william-vanity-fair
