Jennifer Lawrence in Dolce & Gabbana at TIFF ‘mother!’ premiere: ugh or amazing?

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem and Darren Aronofsky at the TIFF premiere of ‘mother!’. This has been a whirlwind promotion, probably because it comes out on Friday. It used to be the case that a September release meant that a movie didn’t have much Oscar potential, but in this brave new world of Oscar campaigning, many of the films which go on to win Oscars are first released in September and October. I’m just saying… don’t be surprised if ‘mother!’ has a lot of money behind it for an Oscar campaign.
As for the premiere photos…I think Jennifer has a new hair stylist traveling with her, and the hair stylist is mostly good. For many of J-Law’s appearances in the past week, I’ve remarked on how her hair is looking great. I’m sure she has some extensions in there, but much of it her own hair and it’s working out. The dress is Dolce & Gabbana and it’s BAD. It’s a dress made up of about seven “okay” design ideas all jammed together in one dress. It makes no sense.
Meanwhile, I’m still side-eyeing the crap out of Jennifer’s relationship with Darren Aronofsky. They are as big a cliche as can be – the controlling older man and the naive young actress, the domineering bully who uses his power, his authority and his intelligence to control her. Just my opinion. This is what she said about him at TIFF:
Jennifer Lawrence says Darren Aronofsky, her mother! director and boyfriend of a year, is “bold and brave”—and maybe a little twisted. The actress, 27, joined the director, 48, for a press conference at the Toronto International Film Festival Sunday, where they discussed their upcoming horror thriller. And while Lawrence was instantly on board when she was offered the role, she joked that the script made her question Aronofsky’s sanity.
“It was an instant yes before I even read anything,” the Oscar winner said of joining the film. “He told me his ideas and I thought they were brilliant and unique and challenging. I’ve been a fan of his for years — I think he’s bold and brave, and I think I said brilliant. But I’ve been a fan, so once he told me the ideas floating around in his head I said yes. Then I got a script and when I read it I threw it across the room and told him he had severe psychological problems. But it’s a masterpiece.”
Yes, how did they ever end up together? He wrote a role for her and she wouldn’t stop telling him that he was so brilliant. If you wrote this relationship as a script, the script wouldn’t be made because it’s such a f-cking cliche.
I love her hair and makeup like this. She had a similar look when she first got popular, but then she signed with Dior and cut her hair, and her styling got kind of frumpy and aging for a while. This is so much fresher.
I think that story shows we don’t have to worry about her. Very, very few actors would read an Aronofsky script, tell him it’s sick and that he has massive issues, and then leave it at that for a day before accepting. She knows her power in Hollywood, and she’s not scared of pissing people off.
That is the ugliest dress I’ve seen in a very long time.
It’s…not good. And her last few dresses have not fit her in the bust.
Does her stylist hate her?
It is so terrible–the hair and makeup, the awkward posing–so many fails.
It really is. I love sparkly dresses usually but this is hideous with that gift wrap bow thing on the front.
The way she talks about him (he’s so brilliant! 🙄) and the stories about him being controlling just make me sad for her. She annoys me but I always figured she was super independent and fiery, which I always respect (even if I find the person annoying). I feel like she’s lowered her flame and put out her brightness to let him shine and I’m not into it.
+1
The dimming of her shine started with Russell and continued with this dude. Any time she works with abusive guys (which she should stop btw) she seems to lose a lot of sparkle. But in the last year her shine has almost vanished. Its sad like you said.
He’s an arrogant homely douchebag, she needs to dump him asap.
Why is she standing with her hands on her hips in every single picture?
This dress is awful, I like the hair and make-up though and the cropped shirt and loose trousers she wore to the press call were absolutely stunning. So overall I’m digging her style on this tour. As for Aronofsky… I side-eye this relationship SO hard, ew ew ew.
The more she talks the creepier her relationship with him sounds. Sounds like she’s his personal ego scratcher personally and professionally.
Anyways this dress makes her look 40 and is beyond awful. Like my goodness what is going ON here?
Btw this movie WAS slated for an october release aka prime oscar release season. Pretty sure it being bumped up a month in late august is not a good sign. I don’t think the studio is going to push for a campaign for this one. Just my thoughts.
It was pushed up because Venice and TIFF wanted mother! to premiere at their film festivals. So paramount moved up film to benefit from festival Buzz. Paramount originally wasn’t going to festival that’s why it was scheduled in october. Currently it’s on 81 percent on RT. On MC it has not one negative review. People who saw it can’t stop talking about it. So it’s doing great for now!
Eh I’ve seen plenty of negative reviews so I expect that score to continue to drop. You don’t get booed for nothing. I’m not drinking the kool aid about this movie
So many classic films and highly regarded art films have been booed at festivals. It’s not unusual, and in the case of a director like Aronofsky, it’s actually welcomed. He wasn’t trying to make a crowd pleaser, he was aiming for something deeply, viscerally polarising, and he succeeded.
Polite clapping would have been a far worse result than booing.
Premiering at TIFF & Venice is literally the opposite of not having awards season hopes. At least half of the major Oscar contenders are premiering on the festival circuit.
While I loved her last look at the photocall this looks weird and not like her.
Good for Darren for having found an attractive young thing to tell him how brilliant he is 🙄
She looks like Jewel in these pictures
She does look a bit like here here but I find Jewel far prettier.
And Blake Lively. At one point these celebrities all look the same, I’m starting to think there’s a plan behind it. No authencity shall pass.
Her face looks so…off in these pictures. Weird makeup choices or something. She looks like they were going for Blake Lively but forgot Jens face is round and full where Blake’s is long and slender.
I have to say she seems way happier promoting this movie than she was during the whole Passengers promotion. And yes her hair looks great, she’s at her peak beauty right now even if I hate this dress. Her team was trying for baby doll but this dress is ugly.
It’s probably the makeup (esp. the eye makeup), but she looks … different, almost doll-like.
I love it. Very sexy Italiano vibe. 💕
She looks like Blake lively here. The cat eyes and theexaggerated pout…also perhaps the way she is posing with her hands on her hips?
I was never a fan of hers but I love the dress. He silhouette makes her look great. This is something Scarlett Johansson would wear and I used to love her style.
Her quotes about Aronofsky remind me of Julia Roberts. Tremendous hyperbolic praise alternating with ball-busting.
I saw this last night. The film is messed up and there won’t be Oscar talk for Jennifer this one.
The movie is about 10 minutes too long in the second half and needs an editor
The dress looks better in person. The bottom part sparkles and works under the lights.
She is being ruined by her handlers and asshat boyfriend. She looks like every other two bit starlet.
Still can’t dress herself? She needs to fire her stylist
Why does her face look so different?
Because she’s wearing a very different style of make-up to what she’s worn the last few years.
Do people think she had plastic surgery between premieres or something?
She looks like Amy Schumer here
I’m alone but…I love the skirt and top or dress or whatever it is. I think she elevates whatever she puts on because her figure is so perfect, for one, and for two, the sparkles and the bustier are beautiful. Maybe I spent too much time in Dollywood as a child. I do think the ribbon should have been solid black and I would have liked to see a less obvious shoe choice. *hangs head in shame*
That dress looks like a bordello lampshade, and her breasts know it, they are trying to escape, one in each direction.
I will totally see the movie
I saw mother last week in London. It’s not going to win any Oscars: it’s too divisive. However, it’s going to be remembered and fought over in ten years time, when most Oscar winners are forgotten. It’s messy in places, but has massive impact – and Lawrence is tremendously good in a non-showy, restrained role. Her best performance.
