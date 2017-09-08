Jennifer Lawrence in Dior at the Paris ‘mother!’ premiere: lovely or bland?

Here are some photos from the Paris premiere of “mother!” Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky were seemingly the only people from the film in Paris to promote the film – Javier Bardem had to stay behind in Venice to promote another film, and I guess Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer won’t be doing a ton of stuff to promote the film at all (to be fair, Ed Harris has done nothing so far). So, what we’re getting is another J-Law fashion show. I enjoyed her J.Lo-esque Versace number in London, mostly because I hoped it was a signal that she wasn’t going to wear endless Dior pieces. But of course she went with Dior for the Paris premiere. Even though it’s sort of bland, I do like this gown. It’s pretty. It feels like it’s a little bit wasted on a low-key Paris premiere though – this would have been a good gown to give to a TV star for the Emmys next weekend.
Meanwhile, as we’ve been discussing for a few months, it does seem like J-Law has a thing for somewhat abusive directors. In her Vogue interview, Jen said that Darren Aronofsky made her keep filming even after she tore her diaphragm. There are stories circulating that he bullied her constantly during filming too. So what does Aronofsky have to say about it? From his Guardian interview:
On the reports that he likes to “break down” his actors: “No, no. It’s not about breaking them down. They break themselves down. They’re game. Actors… Sometimes they forget, but I think the original reason they started acting was to be able to cry in front of class. Sometimes they forget that, when they become big action movie stars, because that’s more about modelling than acting. But they love it, really. So I’m always looking for actors who want to roll up their sleeves and let loose and just cry. Javier’s not afraid of crying; he’ll do anything. Jennifer, completely the same. She’s still very young; not jaded in the least. And, yeah, she was scared on this movie, because she knew she was going to have to go for some big emotions.”
Jennifer tore her diaphragm: “Yeah, she ended up tearing her diaphragm. She was hyperventilating. Because of the emotion.” Is it true that he then immediately ordered her to do the whole scene again? The director snorts. “Well, yeah. Pull it together. That’s very British, right? Come on, let’s go.” And how was Lawrence with such behaviour? Did she tolerate it? “No, no,” he says, apparently worried I’m getting the wrong end of the stick. “I mean, we gave her time to recover. The thing is that she’d been thinking about that scene way too long, and it got all up in her head. So then the emotions flooded her and I saw what was happening – because I’m experienced – and was able to get the camera in the right place. The shot was originally on her back and I flipped the whole thing, let her recover and then said, ‘Get the camera on her face, right now’, because that’s the kind of emotion that you never, ever see.”
Basically he’s saying that when his lead actress hurt herself because she was so consumed by getting the performance right, his first concern was flipping the camera around to film her in pain and make sure that he captured her true distress. I really don’t understand directors like this, and yes, I know that many brilliant directors treat their actors this way. Stanley Kubrick did it too – driving his actors to madness with endless takes, wanting to see “real” emotion and pain instead of “acted” emotion and pain. It just… sucks. It sucks that Jennifer is dating Aronofsky.
i love Jennifer style. For me she never miss the point on the red carpet.
Her dress is really pretty. Makeup and hair? Not so much.
The hair and makeup, ummmmmmmmm…..*crickets*
The dress looks awful on her, skimpy on the top and looks like it’s pulling down to far too much thickness on the bottom, reminds me of a bed cover.
I think the boobs are actually makeup too, so all around makeup fail. They contoured her to look like she has implants or a super push up bra.
Her dress would actually be very nice, it just needs to be pulled up about an inch or two? It’s just slightly off.
Yea this look is horrendous
I like it, wish it would have about another half inch of fabric at the top, where the boobage is happening. But it’s different and striking IMO.
DA is repulsive.
He’s disgusting. I wouldn’t sleep with him and I’m older than he is.
Ugh. This is what happens when she wears Dior. I don’t like this. It fits her boobs badly, the silhouette is strange, and the colors are so meh.
The fabric reminds me of old table mats, and the fit would be correct for a hobbit. Also, closed pumps with a heavy, floor length gown? Really?
Ps, your hair and makeup people have made you resemble Amy Schumer. No bueno.
“But they love it, really.” Spoken like an experienced emotional abuser. This guy creeps me out to no end. Girl, run!
Right? This was such a creepy interview.
Yes, make sure you capture her very real pain on camera, Darren, you emotionless wankbag. Isn’t this an admission of failure as a director? Should directors not be able to pull excellent performances out of actors without damaging them?
That would require empathy. So, dirtbaggery it is.
Exactly. This language is classic abuser language. The fact that no one around her seems to give her a talk about her obsession with working with guys like this is strange. If this was my friend I would be losing my marbles at an interview like this.
Everything around these two pings all the danger radars for me. And I’ve seen two friends through emotional and physically abusive relationships
Outside of Hoult, I don’t “get” any of Jennifer’s romantic choices.
If it didn’t look like it was falling down and was in a different color, I’d like it more. Good to see Dior is more than bra and panties style sometimes
I dont think he really said that.
Agreed. I think he said something dickhead-ish and the interviewer did some heavy editing.
The majority of what’s said is his exact quotes. Doesn’t leave much room for editing.
I would like the dress if it covered the boobs a bit more. For me, it makes her look proportions look slightly off? Idk, overall I like it and think it’s better than some other things I’ve seen her in.
I just want to hoik that dress up like 4 inches. It’s a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen.
Also, I can’t with directors and actors talking about making movies like they’re going to war or curing cancer. Get over yourselves!
I think the dress is lovely, if only it fitted at the top. She must be uncomfortable.
It’s not often the c*** word pops into my head, I dislike and wouldn’t verbalise it, but I did just think “what a c***” when I read that about his behaviour.
That dress looks like a area rug that would be in the Regal Beagle.
Wait… forget her dress… his comments are disgusting. Absolutely disgusting. From the “she’s still very young” to “B*tches be emotional over nothing (like physical injury), I had to help her pull it together and ultimately I was right to do so because ART”
Not. A. Fan.
He sounds like an abusive asshat. Does he treat his MALE actors the same way? Javier Bardham(sp?) would have kicked his nebbish ass.
I wondered the same thing.
Jaiver gave some quote about how Jen doesn’t need those tactics to go there. When paired with what this @$$ said it comes off as shade
Oh, that is excellent dirt, Alex.
That’s really, absolutely, irresponsible directing. Actors are not machines, you need to guide them through in a responsible way. Why do you think so many actors end up on drugs and lost? Acting takes a lot out of you and to have such a sadomasochist director who only thinks about himself…I’m disgusted and appalled. Poor JLaw…first David O Russell, now this. Someone please hook this girl up with a female director and surround her with some female allies who are not going to take advantage of her.
Ugh. She’s back in Dior. She’s got a great figure, and they make her look like a washed up 40-something. Run, Jennifer,run! And that goes for Aronfsky too. How did Rachel Weisz put up with him for so long?
Who cares about the dress? JLaw seems to have a problem with being tolerant of really abusive behaviour abd finding it challenging and normal. What happened to acting?
Lately I’ve been finding out that more and more artists were and are abusive towards women or their actors: Picasso, Bertolucci, Kubrick, Hitchcock, Jolie’s casting team comes to mind…for instance. And they bragg about it!
I agree, it’s like they are fascinated by pain. That’s what Angelinas casting team sounded like to me, so self absorbed and out of touch like “yeah it was so real they were really very desperate hungry kids “. Blech for the exploitive side of Hollywood! Especially since they’re usually putting someone else through that pain, not themselves, and they are usually in a position of power. Assholes.
History never looks kindly upon this type of behavior but it is refreshing to see if called out while it is happening.
Love the gown, hate the hair.
why does she pose like that all the time?
it’s like shes trying to air out her pits LOL
watching her press tour with chris pratt almost made me like her, maybe because he trolled her constantly, but what like i had building for her faded very quickly.
lol he’s not my favorite but the selfies he posted with Jennifer on Instagram were funny
Her hair is a no, that’s for sure. And the dress is blah.
Her new BF sounds like a real ***hole. Didn’t he give her crap about the TV shows she enjoys as well? Run, Jennifer.
It’s a crazy how deeply ingrained this attitude must be. That the actual literal suffering of actors is consistently and completely unselfconsciously presented as artistic merit of the director.
Look general public, I make my puppets feel Real Pain, that’s why my movies are the most realistic. Please admire my extensive experience and genius.
I threw up a little knowing she bangs this gross POS director. Can you imagine having him touch you after putting you through that bs for the sake of his “art”?!
Every time there’s a matchy matchy situation dress/shoes/eye shadow, I can’t muster any enthusiasm. So, not lovely.
Kaiser, I am so with you on this. Very sorry she is with this mega jerk. 😔
This us the weakest outfit of the press tour, but in general she has looked great – and the Versace in London made her look like a true star.
Whatever the nature of her relationship with Aronofsky, it’s clear that doing Mother has been a very good career move for her. Her performance has attracted raves, and she’s shown she is happy to leverage her star power to get challenging and critically-endorsed films made. I suspect there will be much less Internet chat in the future about how she’s bland, or over-rated.
Omg in the first pic her face really looks like ludivine Sagnier.
The man is not mush to look at so he must have a great (or I’m thinking seductive) personality?!
The outfit is ok, looks a bit random and messy but not terrible.
I didn’t realize she was into Christianity is this new?
She looks prettier on tv than she does in pictures.
