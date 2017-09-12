Kylie Jenner got lip fillers after she kissed a boy and he told her she had small lips

Love ‘em or hate ‘em (I’m in the latter group), Kylie Jenner’s full lips are her trademark. Her puckered pout has inspired many a teen girl to take sometimes drastic measures to inflate their lips. They’ve also helped the 20-year-old makeup maven sell countless lip kits. After years of denying that she got a little help from her plastic surgeon to achieve her signature lip look, Kylie finally ‘fessed up in 2015 although she claimed her fillers were “temporary.” On Sunday’s episode of her show, Life of Kylie, Kylie explained why she did it in the fist place.
Kylie confessed that, as a 15-year-old, a boy she fancied made a comment that crushed her self-esteem and threw her into a spiral of insecurity. In chatting with a therapist, she said she felt very self-conscious about her “small lips” and relayed that after sharing their first kiss, the boy told her, “I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.” Kylie said that the comment really affected her, admitting “I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty.” She initially tried to remedy the situation with makeup, saying, “I would over-line my lips with lip liner to create the illusion of bigger lips.” The liner didn’t cut it, so Kylie decided to go with fillers to enlarge her lips.
And those kissable lips don’t come cheap. According Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Jason Diamond, who tells E! that the desire to replicate Kylie’s look is a “common request” in his office, lip contouring with fillers can cost anywhere from $1,200 to $3,500 a session. This non-surgical route is actually the most affordable, but the filers only last about 6 months. For those with deeper pockets and a desire for a more “one and done” option, surgical enhancements, such as lifts and fat-injectio,ns can cost up to $30,000. And, if you want the “full Kylie”, including body work on the boobs and butt, you’re looking at a price tag of up to $150,000. Woof. And I thought her lip kits were pricey.
As I mentioned at the top of this post, I’m not a fan of the overdone lips, but I can kind of understand why Kylie did it. I have done some slightly nutty things in the name of beauty after some man registered a complaint about my appearance. Granted, I don’t do that anymore, but when I was Kylie’s age, I think I went through at least four different hair colors and bought some ugly-ass clothes that some guy thought I would look great in. (And I’m sure I’m not the only one here.) One thing about getting older is not caring what other people think of me, and I’m sure Kylie will get there too.
PS – Thanks to everybody who commented regarding my family in Florida. Everybody’s safe, albeit without power, but they survived Irma. Hope all of you CB readers in the Sunshine State made it through okay!
No it isn’t. Almost everybody feels self conscience about their looks, especially teenage girls. Most won’t get plastic surgery but self-esteem is a big issue for teenagers. It’s shouldn’t be dismissed just because a Kardashian/Jenner expresses it. So many kids have eating disorders and are suicidal because of low self-esteem. Not just about their looks but just being a teenager.
Yes, it is. Getting fillers to solve her problem is very much first world.
I agree, there is a universal problem (women being held to dubious ever changing standards) that she used first world resources to solve. If she had subsequent problems with her fillers, that is a first world problem. But that doesn’t alter the over-arching problem of objectification by men and expectations of adherence to those standards set by them.
Unrelated, but relevant: black women have been and continue to be excoriated for their god-given lips (soup coolers, anyone? I got that growing up), while Kylie is idolized for paying money to get the. exact. same. lips. The first world sucks sometimes.
Agreed. This entire family is trash. They stay stealing from black people. Ass, lips, clothing, (they can keep Lamar and Kanye tbqh)
I wish I could muster up a care to give, but this whole family of perfectly attractive people have bdd. It’s sad.
I feel bad for those poor babies!
Great message Kylie, a guy makes a comment and you feel the need to change. Wait, that is the Kardashian MO that you’ve not only inherited but embraced.
So sad that looks are the most important thing in her life. Just a sad girl.
And I’m happy your family is ok Corey! Hopefully power will come back soon. I’ve read that tons of cities are sending hydro employees down to Florida to help set power back up. Even in Toronto where I live! We are all here to help!
I think sometimes they look good, but a lot of times they look overdone. and when you see it filmed rather than in a photo, it looks bad because girl can take a selfie but they don’t actually match her face.
Yeah, that’s the issue. I have friends that see her photos and go crazy, because “oh my god she’s just so beautiful.” And yeah, she can take a selfie with good lighting, creative angles, and photoshop, and look amazing. But the real-life Kylie looks terrifying and overfilled. And that’s the saddest thing. As long as she looks pretty for the photos, the moments that aren’t real-life, she doesn’t care.
I stumbled upon her show, I couldn’t believe how awful she looks when she’s talking. She looks like an ugly mask. She should really stick to taking selfies, no videos.
problem is, she can’t even smile anymore because then she’d look grotesque.
It really creeps me out how vacant she is, her eyes are blank and her voice monotone …are we certain that she’s not an android?
Kendall’s eyes are vacant too.
Maybe Kendall could consult Tyra and learn how to ‘smize’
i do not think the issue is her self esteem problems, but the fact that her mother allowed her that operation at 16, instead of maybe working on her self esteem with therapy and other possibilities. Instead of filling her lips, she should have been taught to tell the boy off for critizing her and to find a decent guy.
This. By letting her do this it’s like she’s letting Kylie know that she thinks that guy is right.
+ 10000
Exactly. She’s not the first girl with low self-esteem because of patriarchy. But at 16 the goal is to fix what’s underneath. Now if she still wanted that surgery at 18 okay. However plastic surgery does not fix the root problem which we see in the K relationships.
It’s sad
Maria, I’d say it was both. Most girls at her age if they were preoccupied with their looks couldn’t afford all the work she’s had done. Not only have her parents allowed and paid for that work, they didn’t consider therapy as an alternative – she was already in therapy so she obviously already had some issues.
Problem is poor self esteem is self-perpetuating; you’ll always find something wrong with yourself, and be sensitive to criticism. It’s better in the long run to work on yourself to improve your self-worth to make yourself happy.
I’m not defending the coven of lies, but I believe her about this.
When I was maybe 14 a random boy, who I didn’t even like, commented on the size of my nose. To this day, in my mid-thirties, I sometimes feel conscious of my nose based on that ONE comment. Since then I’m sure I have received hundreds of compliments and criticisms, but that is the one that I haven’t been able to shake. As women/girls we are often conditioned to believe random boys/men’s opinions of our looks, and sometimes that shit sticks.
My point is, I 100% believe that a comment like that, received at that age, can and does alter how one views themselves…I believe her, and frankly feel sympathetic.
Sometimes the smallest comment can stay with you forever, especially if it’s negative.
Too bad she didn’t increase the size of the boy’s lips by punching him in the mouth…
Seriously. Wonder what size lips that asshole had.
Sad blowup doll.
Good thing he didn’t tell her she was so cold, he wondered if she had a heart. Would we be having transplant surgery?!!!! It took her a long time to come up with this sad, sad story of thin lips. I understand the agony of not having a trout pout to pucker up….lol. Little girl lost or poor little rich girl, or just a self-absorbed Kardashian/Jenner.
So some dude negged her, and mom and therapist were like – go for it! Surgery is the answer!
Also, it was Tyga, wasn’t it.
This girl is apparently followed by millions of little girls.
I despair sometimes at the awful, appearance-obsessed, man-satisfying world we’re sending them into. It’s not just lips. Look at this: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-40410459
Labia surgery being requested by girls of nine? This is vicious insanity.
What…? Whaaaaat??!!?! We now have unrelasitic beauty standards for our vaginas?!? How do these 9 year old girls even know what a “good labia” is supposed to look like, to compare it to their supposedly unsatisfactory one? Why are 9 year olds looking at so many vaginas? Good god, this is bonkers.
9yo boys are watching porn is how. There is a crazy rise of sexual assaults in elementary schools thanks to boys growing up on a diet of porn and in UK there is epidemic of teen girls with anal fissures and prolapses because the young generation is being brought up to believe violent sexual practices are normal and expected in a realtionship.
Horrendous, is it not?
@Hikaru your post made me fell so so sad…like sad to the core of my stomach. Obviously not through any fault of your own, but the reality of the world in which we (not me personally) raise our children. I don’t know where people get the courage to have children knowing this is the shit they need to be protected from. Thanks humans who raise good small humans.
The porn thing got me too.
I want to believe there is a way to make ethical porn, but the current offerings just seem to be hugely detrimental to development.
Little girls should not think they need to have ‘tidy’ labia, and little boys should not thing choking is a normal and entry level sex thing. I just. It’s getting worse it seems. It was bad enough in my generation, where a girls sexual worth was about how ‘freaky’ (read how willling to put her interests as lower than the mans), they were.
Women’s sexual pleasure should not be as a result of a mans. There needs to be more girls asking – what do I get out of this? What is he going to do that pleases me?
I just read the article. We are failing our children and it breaks my heart.
I still remember clearly the day in high school a boy publicly shamed me for having fat arms. I was 115lbs at 5’7″, and I had never even realized arms were a thing you could be insecure about. I knew better, and it still hurt. I can’t imagine what these babies feel like.
Sometimes I think high schools should be disbanded because teens are emotionally violent little sociopaths running around giving each other self confidence issues.
We are failing them. Everything’s been commodified, including our bodies. It’s one thing when your nine-year-old wants a £10 pencil case from Smiggle cos everyone’s got one. It’s quite another when she also wants a brand new vagina.
I thank my lucky stars I’m the age I am and escaped this relentless onslaught. And that I was brought up by a bunch of dungaree-wearing second wavers! And that I was fortunate enough to be born without the body conscious gene. I do sufficient to keep mine healthy and that’s the extent of my interest in it. I don’t think it’s beautiful and I don’t think it’s ugly. It’s just there.
Yeah, you gotta wonder whether her feelings weren’t encouraged to some degree by PMK.
100% they were. Either implicitly or explicitly. Same with her sisters encouraging it by example.
It’s a difficult line to walk when the entire family does these procedures, its so normal for them its not even looked at deeply.
I probably would have wanted to change myself for a love interest when I was a teenager too… most of us do. It’s the job of her mother to gently tell her that her body doesn’t exist for the male gaze and she is NOT altering it because one little fish in a great big sea didn’t recognize how amazing she is.
wish she’d had that mother.
Yes, exactly. Of course it hurt deeply, but that’s a part of life we all experience. And if we’re lucky, we have parents or others who guide us through it. I remember being ignored at middle school dances because I was taller than all the boys. My (petite) mother told me to stop slouching and that one day I’d love my height. And I did! And still do! And am still taller than all the boys
The Kardashian/Jenner clan can grate for sure but I can’t ever make fun of Kylie or Kendall. I mean I have BDD and really struggled through my formative years and I had great parents and nobody else was watching. These girls were raised by pimps and wolves and I feel like they never had a chance.
The thing is, its not just her lips, its a whole new face and body. I am genuinely intrigued whether it is ever discussed behind closed doors between themselves.
All the things that make them unique as individuals they change. Kim had a bump on her nose and it’s gone, as is all the hair on her body which she found repugnant. They change body parts like we change our shoes. The mother gave herself new cheek implants after Caitlyn did. Khloe’s been through several noses, as has Kourtney. They all have new boobs and butts. I think Rob may be the only one with the original parts. The Mr. Potato Head Family!
Yes, I’m actually not too bothered about the lips, they’re temporary and fairly minor. But I find it quite disturbing that she’s changed her body shape completely, and lies about it.
I don’t think the fillers look that bad, but it’s too bad that the dumb boy hurt her feelings so much.
The best part about getting older is seeing through people’s bullshit and manipulation. As a teen, I’ve dated guys who would criticise my body weight, clothe, breasts, everything. Luckily, I had crazy-ass feminist best friends who helped me through it.
Now I see these guys twenty years later and they’re fat, balding, divorced, insecure a-holes. And seeing them now made me realize that the only reason they put me down was because they hated themselves.
So, I hope that Kylie builds real confidence so she can start pinning for some real men with better social skills.
No, I don’t understand why she did it. I understand why she wanted to do it: she was a 15 year old girl with insecurities and an idiot was negging her. At this point she would have needed a non-idiot in her life. Her parents should have told her No. Her sisters should have told her No. But in this family the answer is always plastic surgery and/or fillers, isn’t it?
Fillers and surgery in an attempt to fill the holes in their souls. They don’t understand that’s not how they are filled. Really just so sad.
I have always felt sorry for Kylie. It just seems that she was always made to feel like she was not as attractive as her siblings.
I have 3 daughters, and I’m pretty close to them, supposedly so are the K’s to PMK…so if one of my girls had this happen to her at age 15 we would have a long talk about body image. One would think her MOTHER (or father) would have counseled her at age 15 if someone insulted her lips, not allowed surgical procedures. I’m not buying this crap. She simply wanted a completely different face. She’s a spoiled rich brat who was unsatisfied with her looks and she got it. Don’t try and play the sympathy card now.
Parents are sometimes the harshest critics.
If there is one thing we can believe the Klan, is that their parents completely failed them.
I feel really sad about this. She has a mother, she has four sisters. Did not one of them think to tell her that she was a lovely, pretty girl with perfectly fine lips and that she should take no notice of idiots like that boy? Or was their only reaction to whip out a credit card and take her straight to the surgeon to correct the ‘fault’? I don’t know, all I can think of how insecure teenagers can be, and how vulnerable Kylie would have felt about her appearance after being criticised by her crush – to think that Kris Jenner essentially nodded her head and agreed with the boy’s assessment – as she must have done for Kylie to have gotten fillers at such a young age – it does sicken me. She’s wealthy and famous, but goodness, Kylie’s been deprived of so much.
Most teenagers go through something like this, they don’t immediately jump to plastic surgery to “fix” themselves, they should have coping mechanisms and realize looks aren’t everything.
For me it was my small boobs, plenty of teenaged boys commented on my small boobs and my big butt(this was before big butts were in), it was hurtful sure, but I never once thought I should get fake boobs or lose my butt to please them. I realized I’m happy in my skin and I love my smaller breasts, I like not wearing a bra half the time and feeling comfortable in my own skin, who cares what others think.
That’s when I feel sorry for Kylie, she doesn’t have those skills and that sets her up for misery and low self esteem later. She’s had so much plastic surgery already it’s scary!
Me too, lots I wanted to fix when I was 18, eg I wanted my earlobes trimmed, seriously. Now I can see there’s nothing wrong with them.
It’s only since, and after a lot of therapy that I realise my preoccupation with my body was a symptom of poor self esteem (I also had an eating disorder at the time).
I was an avid reader of fashion mags as well and I think it gave me a distorted view (I cancelled my Vogue subscription in the end because I was fed up of looking at all these Amazonian women).
Loved my small boobs! I was very athletic and they weren’t in the way. After I had my first daughter and my boobs were larger because i was breastfeeding, I went to play softball and they got in the way of me swinging the bat! My youngest had the opposite problem. She was at least a DD in 5th grade (probably larger). She had breast reduction but waited until she was 19 or 20 when she had stopped growing.
I believe this.
When I was about 16, I remember a slightly chubby male friend of mine picked me up and made a comment that I was heavier than he was in front of the rest of our friends. That then led to me not eating, trying to get this extra weight off, when in fact I was taller than him so it makes sense that I would have been in or around his own weight, if not heavier.
It’s led to a lot of cycles; I lose weight, put it back on, lose it put it back on. I can remember where we were, who was there and what i was wearing that day; it shouldn’t affect you but at that age any comment can be devastating.
Does this “therapist’ still have a license?
Yes, most girls of 15 are extremely insecure about their appearance, especially as it is a time of transition for their bodies. Many still have braces; are getting glasses for the first time, skin breakouts, body is still developing, and they haven’t figured out their hair. But you let the body work its way through the changes, figure out what works best, and parents have the job of encouragement, establishing values, emphasizing that what is inside is most important.
But to surgically alter a perfectly normal, healthy body because a 15 year old is concerned that some idiot might think it isn’t adequate for performing acts on others? Those two parents are complete and total failures.
Just reading the article, and it was a therapist on her show, not when she was 15.
Any half-decent therapist would work on the underlying cause of the insecurity though, you’re right.
If this poor girl was not raised by who she was raised by, she wouldn’t have ended up with lip injections and whatever else she has had done. If I told my mom I was insecure because of something a boy said to me, she would’ve told me I was beautiful, she would’ve explained that teenage boys (and sometimes adult men) have no effing idea what they’re talking about or what they want, and that changing myself because of something a boy said isn’t healthy.
But, then again, my mom isn’t PMK and doesn’t see a giant dollar sign every time she looks at me.
I get why she wanted them done initially. Hearing that kind of thing when you’re a teen is bad enough – hearing it when you’re in a family headed by a greedy narcissist probably magnifies it.
Having said that, it doesn’t excuse the narrative they’ve pushed since she first started doing it – nope, no fillers just lip lining. Okay, fillers but no plastic surgery. Okay, some plastic surgery but it was for like, medical reasons. No, I didn’t get a boob job, I’m just on my period. No, I haven’t had my ass plumped, it’s just working out.
Like it or not, young women pay attention to what they’re doing and it is insulting and damaging that she comes out with this story but continues to play coy about what she’s had done and why. It gives the impression that PMK decided that this was a good way to garner sympathy and ratings.
Face it, tween/teens are the devil-difficult to parent and boy they can be relentless to their peers. So agree with posters up thread- this happens and mom’s response is to call the plastic surgeon??
And sorry- she just looks so old in these pics to be so young.
Ugh. All I see is a very plain, very boring person with no discernible talent and no education. Its a real pity that her family was more interested in having her surgically modified to resemble some kind of sex bot (yes its gross. I wouldn’t touch her with a 10 foot pole, for lots of reasons, not the least of which is the fact that she’s still a child.) than they were in having her get a high school degree. Its even worse that so many young girls consider her to be a role model.
Hell I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if the whole story and the 15 year old are a fabrication. I’ll bet it was always the plan to turn Kylie into the creature you see before you today. And now they’re trying to “humanize” her. Wouldn’t be the first time a Kardashian told an outright lie just for attention or to seem like a sympathetic character.
Exactly what I was thinking. So, a comment about thin lips = major whole body surgery, but did she graduate high school? What does she want to do with her life? Who does she want to help? (And I know the answers to all of these questions, just making a point.)
I have a 15 year old daughter who is stunning. But there are a couple of things that bug her, and I get that. There are things that bugged me at 15 too. But that’s what makes you who you are. These poor girls of this selfie generation can’t ever keep up, and so many moms are just as bad.
Bottom line, all of them need to put their f’ing phones down and learn to love themselves (kids) or listen to their children (parents) instead of Keeping up with the Kardashians themselves. (I also teach high school and moms sharing clothes, hairstyles, makeup, and GUYS are an epidemic where I’m from)
She supposedly graduated (along with Kendall) through her home schooling. How much she did on her own and how much others did for her could be questioned.
She looks really bad on film and angles. She looks like a cartoon or the “ken barbie doll” guy!
She also has a weird line in the middle of the bottom lip. Anyone notice on film?
I’ve read in holly weird people look like this and are unable to see it looks freakish.
She was cute before, wish she kept this on a lower more normal level. Poor thing never had a chance. And her family all looks so weird too!
It makes me glad that I grew up with all brothers and the majority of the neighborhood were boys. In order to play with the boys I had to be as good athletically as they were or I was left out. Body looks didn’t matter. What is the saddest part of all of this is that her mother perpetuated the tale that Kylie needed to have the perfect body and took the easiest way out to fix it.
I have a twin sister and an older sis and two older brothers. So yeah we didn’t have time to cry about our shortcomings. We were just happy to get in the bathroom without somebody banging on the door. She has a long road ahead of her, if thin lips was the deal breaker. I think with her, being truthful to herself and her young fans who want to emulate her, will be a challenge. It appears she has a difficult time accepting her reality. She was so jealous of Kendall, and I bet that envy didn’t go away with time. Lol….brothers are awesome. I can throw a football a mile away!!!!!!
Nancy, I am very grateful for having grown up with brothers. It made me the strong person I am today. I’m still playing softball (slow pitch and quit soccer around 60) at 64 and plan on playing for a few more years. I’m one of the lucky ones because I don’t see myself as being limited because I’m female. I also thank my parents for that. They taught me so much. My mom could use power tools with the best of them and my dad taught me how to change my oil and didn’t limit me because I was a girl.
I understand it was one of her insicurities (everybody has a few of them and I think most would like to get rid of them), but to change your appearance because of one -and later surely more- boys? What parent in their right mind would allow that as a reason to get plastic surgery?
Honestly it’s sad, if she won’t accept herself as she is -well, as she has become- she won’t ever stop with beauty enhancement to be more ‘desirable’ and so on.
When I was around 15 years old, I went to the mall with some of my friends. I was wearing flip flop sandals as we all were. Some cute, older guy was flirting with all three of us and was giving up compliments to hype us up. When he got to me he looked me up and down and said, “You have pebbles and bam bam feet” and everyone thought that was hilarious. I never truly got over that.
This is actually tragic to me. No human being should be raised to think her value and self esteem need to be based on pleasing others and being pretty. We really need to raise more “nasty women”! We are trying hard to raise our family’s youngest generation to be VERY aware of this, and we praise the factors they have CONTROL over: their determination, attitude, humor, tenacity, honesty, kindness, etc.
But what about the jaw/chin reduction, the eyelift, the nose job, the insane breast augmentation, possible cheek implants, all the fat injections? What about all that?
When I was 16, I had a list of things I hated and wanted surgery on. Now at 28, I wouldn’t change a thing. I grew into my nose and now it’s rather small and proportional to my face. Use to want to shave down my jawline and chin too but once again, body matured as it should. We’re all awkward in our teen years. I just cant imagine being happy with my appearance if we had money to get the surgeries at that age. I can’t imagine- no yes I can. Kris is her mother.
