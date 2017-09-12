James Woods criticized ‘Call Me By Your Name’, gets called out on Twitter

The cast of Call Me By Your Name has been in Toronto, promoting their film, which was met with widespread critical love. CMBYN is now being talked about for major awards, specifically for the two stars, Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet. The story is about a love affair between a 17-year-old (the son of a professor) and a 20-something grad student (played by Armie). The film is set in Italy, where the relationship would not be considered statutory rape – the age of consent is 14. Since the relationship portrayed on screen is homosexual, of course some people are getting their panties in a twist about it, unlike all of those wholesome May-December heterosexual pairings in Woody Allen’s films. James Woods – a “conservative” actor in the vein of Scott Baio – decided to chime in about the film. Woods is 70 years old and he has a gross habit of “dating” barely legal women. His current girlfriend is about 24, but they started dating when she was 19 or 20. So James Woods decided to tweet about the film:
As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA https://t.co/WqAnYxB604
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 11, 2017
I love nothing more when ancient perverts bang on about “decency.” It would be like Donald Trump talking about the sanctity of marriage (or decency, or sexual assault prevention, or a million other things). So, Armie Hammer jumped in, deliciously:
Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60…….?
— Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) September 11, 2017
Which is perfect. And then Amber Tamblyn decided to chime in too:
James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. "I'm 16" I said. "Even better" he said.
— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 11, 2017
I BELIEVE AMBER. Anyway, James Woods spent most of last night tweeting. I’m not going to embed that crap, but he was basically saying that Amber was lying and that he actually thinks Armie Hammer is a good actor. He also said words about how he doesn’t care what liberals think. Blah.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Has James Woods always been an ****hole?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. A very long history of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah thanks. I’ve only seen his twitter in the last year or so, and he’s obviously a right-wing nutjob.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely yes! I’ve been skeeved out by him since I was a kid, and that’s no coincidence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, for decades now. See, for example, his remarks comparing dating teens to buying puppies:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJen4LPX0AAPHzB.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Always a gigantic, gigantic asshole.
He did however used to be a normal Republican, not a totally unhinged conspiracy theorist who spends his days screaming about evil liberals. I think years ago he saw lunatics like Ann Coulter profiting and thought he could get in on that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s been my impression, too, that he’s been cultivating this nut job base. He’s so utterly repulsive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m beginning to think the character he played in Casino is actually him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i see you long legged little colt with braces on your teeth *barf emjoi*
he also plays this sleeze in another day in paradise
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. I remember reading an article about movie people dishing celeb secrets and there was a crew member who shared unsavory stories about Woods on the set of Against All Odds, an early 80s movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s insane. I remember reading about this when I was a teen. I’ve never forgotten it!
http://people.com/archive/romance-on-a-razors-edge-vol-36-no-22/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s always been an asshole but I didn’t realize that he’s still alive. He has a Crypt Keeper on Viagra vibe. Gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, back when his career was warmer and he was getting interviews, he always brought up his SAT scores to prove he was the smartest person in the room. Don’t know if anyone actually saw the scores though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, he doesn’t care eh?
Then why’d he block Armie and Amber?
Totally believe Amber, and James Woods is trash. I’m assuming he didn’t speak out about Blue is the Warmest Colour?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He sure cared enough to tweet about such a “liberal” movie and respond to people.
And yea I believe amber. If you’re 60 picking up college freshmen I can definitely believe that he tried picking up some 16 yr olds.
He’s a vile person and I enjoy when people smack him down with his own crap behavior. Much like Joe “I don’t pay child support” Walsh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, the a**holes are really coming out of the woodwork this year huh. I suppose they have always been around, but the social and political climate now is such that they have the balls to share their ugliness openly now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it better that they are out in the open where they can be challenged or do their putrid utterances just reinforce the ideology of other deplorable human beings? I really can’t make my mind up over this one but I tend to veer towards wanting them where I can see them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In this case he’s been this way for a while
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amber has no reason to lie. Obviously I don’t know her but she doesn’t strike as the type to make something up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s of course telling the truth.
This would’ve been right around the start of Joan of Arcadia.
She’s happily married to David cross now and has a great career.
Her dad is a composer in the industry so she grew up in Hollywood. She literally has no reason to insert herself into this crap except for the fact that it’s true. I used to see her out at restaurants when I was in LA and she was so unassuming and lovely. She is not a fake attention whore.
James woods is awful. That is all
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. This must have been a CBS party that it occurred as they both had shows on the air at the same time. Yuck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her dad is an actor as well. Russ Tamblyn. He was on Twin Peaks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was also in the musicals ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ and ‘West Side story ‘ – they were versatile in the olden days!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, he has a home near my town as his mother lives in the area. Everyone knows his penchant for barely legal women, even better if they look underage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I found this hilarious. Hats off to Armie and Amber. It just demonstrates that ultra right-wingers have no self-awareness and no shame. They are also irony proof.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Decency proof as well, while everybody else enjoys the slap down they just don’t care and I don’t believe it will change their viewpoint – intellectual and moral pygmies such as these don’t grow – sorry but feeling pessimistic today 🙁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Frisbee, me too… very pessimistic. I just read that other Kylie-Jenner-thread about 9-year-old girls thinking about labia surgery, and I am done for today. So sad and sick of this world right now, I could cry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I laughed so hard when I saw this last night. Armie Hammer is my new celeb crush. He looks so vanilla but has so much presence and charm on screen, I love him. And this was perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah it’s almost as though these conservatives like making up rules for others to follow that they don’t have to….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No doubt Amber is telling the truth.
Woods is disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
James Woods is far worse than Baio.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is true. Baio is an ass but Woods is an aggressive ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is, but did you see Baio’s wife tweet to the mom of a Sandy Hook victim? Baio retweeted some meme insinuating that the mom of the woman killed in Charlottesville is a professional grief actor and was in a video of Sandy Hook family members. He was taken to task for it and said a retweet isn’t an endorsement and that he didn’t believe it, he was just putting it out there. So a few Sandy Hook parents told him he was irresponsible and gross. Of course he said that liberals were twisting it and making it into something it wasn’t. Well his wife (Rene I think) got into it (she’s worse than he is) and basically told one of the moms that she was sorry her child was dead, but maybe they were better off in heaven than with her as a mother and she’d pray for her. Then later, Rene blocked them all and protected her tweets.
Woods is nasty and cruel and hilariously hypocritical. He says he has risked his career to tell the truth. Um ok, dude. You could have spent your twilight years working steadily doing character roles. Now you are just a deplorable darling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, I didn’t know about that. They are all gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mom met him in an airport once, was star struck. Said he was with a girl she assumed was his daughter or granddaughter until they publicly started sucking face in front of everyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CMBYN is super creepy though, the people making excuses for it are even worst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Ruth, is it “super creepy” because its gay or super creepy because it shows a romance between a 17 year old and a guy in his late 20′s. if I’m not mistaken the character Arnie plays is 28 in the book. Anyway, a friend saw it at TIFF and she loved it. Said it would probably get a lot of awards. She raved about Arnie, saying prior to this she thought he was a crap actor (Man From Uncle, Lone Ranger) was he was brilliant in CMBYN.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because of the age difference, we wouldn’t be celebrating this if was a 17 and a 24 year old
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet Lolita is a classic. Literature and film are full of these stories. Except they’re usually heterosexual relationships. I don’t think this is a) unrealistic or b) creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me either. BTW, I stand corrected. Character is 24 in book not 28. Less of an age gap than previously reported. When I was 17 I dated a 22 college guy, so not seeing the big deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haven’t seen CMBYN, so can’t comment, but Lolita is very, very creepy. And a masterful novel. The two are not mutually exclusive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are 17 year olds in college who are classmates with people in their early 20s.I think it depends on the individual and their experiences.I just met a 17 year old who has lived on his own since he was 15. He is more mature than a 22 year old neighbor of mine who has never left home,paid a bill,etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe Amber. In the early 2000s Woods dated one of the young actresses from Days of our Lives. It was creepy then and creepy now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Janes Woods is an irrelevant troll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those “Hollywood conservatives” are the worst.
The director purposely picked an actor that looks older than his years and one that looks younger than his year to play these roles and it looks kind of creepy, is it wrong to notice that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. And the age difference bugs me; not because they’re gay, but because a 17 year old and a 28 year old are at different points in life. Hated the Kylie/Tyga thing and hate this as well. But the movie, itself, is getting lots of kudos for direction and acting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the book, one character is 17, the other 24 (I bought book on Amazon). It’s too bad they didn’t cast Arnie’s character accordingly as in pictures it looks more like an age gap then in the source material.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s be honest 16-17 year old do date people in their 20′s sometimes (mostly early-mid 20′s). I don’t think this type of relationship is as uncommon as one would like. But I feel like the casting makes the age gap seems way wider like 13-14 and 35. Which…NO. I think it plays into some negative stereotypes. JMOH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I swear that when I met James Woods at a NYFF years ago, I thought he was homossexual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe Amber. And I’ve never loved Armie Hammer as much as I did when I saw that Tweet last night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Armie!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He probably gaslighted Sean Young, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am always SO suspicious of how Young got to be the “psycho” in that story. I don’t have a good grasp on the details but Woods’ later life shenanigans make me highly doubt she was the villain he made her out to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was destroyed by that. And I don’t think exact details have ever come out because she’s barred from talking about it, but he always seemed SUPER sketch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Destroyed personally and professionally. Her career took a nosedive after that. She was/is a good actress and such a beautiful Replicant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Between this, her Catwoman stunt, and being kind of a pain in the butt, her career was completely finished. It’s crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so glad that Seth killed him off on Family Guy. Because of James Woods High, and all of his guest appearances, I associated the two as like minds. Seth MacFarlane, I think is a genius and as left as one can go, while all this time Woods was this alt right troll. Someone linked me to some of his tweets and the guy is out there. Just never know who will be behind door number 2. Geez.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh good. My sister in law didn’t even know James Woods was a real person, she thought he was a Family Guy character. Woods could have continued doing voice work on there and steady character roles, yet he decided to become a twitter troll. He said it’s because Obama was elected and he needed to spread the truth. Yet he gets defensive when people call him a coke head and point out his creepy relationships.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw him at an industry function about 20 years ago and even then, he seemed like a creep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it when these people who have no decency in their actual lives point fingers at the lack of decency in fictional movies. His habits are well documented and he has no room, no space and no breath to point fingers at anyone or anything, until he decides to climb out of the cesspool of his own life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am in love with Armie Hammer now. I have always adored Amber Tamblyn. I have always been creeped out by James Woods, like I have to keep my hand over my drink all night, creeped out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse