James Woods criticized ‘Call Me By Your Name’, gets called out on Twitter

The cast of Call Me By Your Name has been in Toronto, promoting their film, which was met with widespread critical love. CMBYN is now being talked about for major awards, specifically for the two stars, Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet. The story is about a love affair between a 17-year-old (the son of a professor) and a 20-something grad student (played by Armie). The film is set in Italy, where the relationship would not be considered statutory rape – the age of consent is 14. Since the relationship portrayed on screen is homosexual, of course some people are getting their panties in a twist about it, unlike all of those wholesome May-December heterosexual pairings in Woody Allen’s films. James Woods – a “conservative” actor in the vein of Scott Baio – decided to chime in about the film. Woods is 70 years old and he has a gross habit of “dating” barely legal women. His current girlfriend is about 24, but they started dating when she was 19 or 20. So James Woods decided to tweet about the film:

I love nothing more when ancient perverts bang on about “decency.” It would be like Donald Trump talking about the sanctity of marriage (or decency, or sexual assault prevention, or a million other things). So, Armie Hammer jumped in, deliciously:

Which is perfect. And then Amber Tamblyn decided to chime in too:

I BELIEVE AMBER. Anyway, James Woods spent most of last night tweeting. I’m not going to embed that crap, but he was basically saying that Amber was lying and that he actually thinks Armie Hammer is a good actor. He also said words about how he doesn’t care what liberals think. Blah.

  1. Josie says:
    September 12, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Has James Woods always been an ****hole?

    Reply
  2. detritus says:
    September 12, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Lol, he doesn’t care eh?
    Then why’d he block Armie and Amber?

    Totally believe Amber, and James Woods is trash. I’m assuming he didn’t speak out about Blue is the Warmest Colour?

    Reply
  3. Nicole says:
    September 12, 2017 at 7:42 am

    He sure cared enough to tweet about such a “liberal” movie and respond to people.
    And yea I believe amber. If you’re 60 picking up college freshmen I can definitely believe that he tried picking up some 16 yr olds.
    He’s a vile person and I enjoy when people smack him down with his own crap behavior. Much like Joe “I don’t pay child support” Walsh.

    Reply
  4. Clare says:
    September 12, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Wow, the a**holes are really coming out of the woodwork this year huh. I suppose they have always been around, but the social and political climate now is such that they have the balls to share their ugliness openly now.

    Reply
  5. Louise177 says:
    September 12, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Amber has no reason to lie. Obviously I don’t know her but she doesn’t strike as the type to make something up.

    Reply
  6. MarionC says:
    September 12, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Yeah, he has a home near my town as his mother lives in the area. Everyone knows his penchant for barely legal women, even better if they look underage.

    Reply
  7. third ginger says:
    September 12, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I found this hilarious. Hats off to Armie and Amber. It just demonstrates that ultra right-wingers have no self-awareness and no shame. They are also irony proof.

    Reply
  8. Lucy2 says:
    September 12, 2017 at 7:50 am

    No doubt Amber is telling the truth.
    Woods is disgusting.

    Reply
  9. lightpurple says:
    September 12, 2017 at 7:51 am

    James Woods is far worse than Baio.

    Reply
    • TQB says:
      September 12, 2017 at 9:11 am

      This is true. Baio is an ass but Woods is an aggressive ass.

      Reply
    • Moon Beam says:
      September 12, 2017 at 9:39 am

      He is, but did you see Baio’s wife tweet to the mom of a Sandy Hook victim? Baio retweeted some meme insinuating that the mom of the woman killed in Charlottesville is a professional grief actor and was in a video of Sandy Hook family members. He was taken to task for it and said a retweet isn’t an endorsement and that he didn’t believe it, he was just putting it out there. So a few Sandy Hook parents told him he was irresponsible and gross. Of course he said that liberals were twisting it and making it into something it wasn’t. Well his wife (Rene I think) got into it (she’s worse than he is) and basically told one of the moms that she was sorry her child was dead, but maybe they were better off in heaven than with her as a mother and she’d pray for her. Then later, Rene blocked them all and protected her tweets.
      Woods is nasty and cruel and hilariously hypocritical. He says he has risked his career to tell the truth. Um ok, dude. You could have spent your twilight years working steadily doing character roles. Now you are just a deplorable darling.

      Reply
  10. Bobafelty says:
    September 12, 2017 at 7:51 am

    My mom met him in an airport once, was star struck. Said he was with a girl she assumed was his daughter or granddaughter until they publicly started sucking face in front of everyone.

    Reply
  11. Ruth says:
    September 12, 2017 at 7:58 am

    CMBYN is super creepy though, the people making excuses for it are even worst.

    Reply
  12. Merritt says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I believe Amber. In the early 2000s Woods dated one of the young actresses from Days of our Lives. It was creepy then and creepy now.

    Reply
  13. Tulsi 2020 says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Janes Woods is an irrelevant troll.

    Reply
  14. IssaGoddess says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Those “Hollywood conservatives” are the worst.
    The director purposely picked an actor that looks older than his years and one that looks younger than his year to play these roles and it looks kind of creepy, is it wrong to notice that?

    Reply
    • HadToChangeMyName says:
      September 12, 2017 at 8:28 am

      No. And the age difference bugs me; not because they’re gay, but because a 17 year old and a 28 year old are at different points in life. Hated the Kylie/Tyga thing and hate this as well. But the movie, itself, is getting lots of kudos for direction and acting.

      Reply
    • IssaGoddess says:
      September 12, 2017 at 10:01 am

      Let’s be honest 16-17 year old do date people in their 20′s sometimes (mostly early-mid 20′s). I don’t think this type of relationship is as uncommon as one would like. But I feel like the casting makes the age gap seems way wider like 13-14 and 35. Which…NO. I think it plays into some negative stereotypes. JMOH.

      Reply
  15. Miss M says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I swear that when I met James Woods at a NYFF years ago, I thought he was homossexual.

    Reply
  16. Insomniac says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:24 am

    I believe Amber. And I’ve never loved Armie Hammer as much as I did when I saw that Tweet last night.

    Reply
  17. Jerusha says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:24 am

    He probably gaslighted Sean Young, too.

    Reply
  18. Nancy says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:57 am

    I am so glad that Seth killed him off on Family Guy. Because of James Woods High, and all of his guest appearances, I associated the two as like minds. Seth MacFarlane, I think is a genius and as left as one can go, while all this time Woods was this alt right troll. Someone linked me to some of his tweets and the guy is out there. Just never know who will be behind door number 2. Geez.

    Reply
    • Moon Beam says:
      September 12, 2017 at 9:45 am

      Oh good. My sister in law didn’t even know James Woods was a real person, she thought he was a Family Guy character. Woods could have continued doing voice work on there and steady character roles, yet he decided to become a twitter troll. He said it’s because Obama was elected and he needed to spread the truth. Yet he gets defensive when people call him a coke head and point out his creepy relationships.

      Reply
  19. Who ARE These People? says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Saw him at an industry function about 20 years ago and even then, he seemed like a creep.

    Reply
  20. HK9 says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:35 am

    I love it when these people who have no decency in their actual lives point fingers at the lack of decency in fictional movies. His habits are well documented and he has no room, no space and no breath to point fingers at anyone or anything, until he decides to climb out of the cesspool of his own life.

    Reply
  21. Tiffany says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I am in love with Armie Hammer now. I have always adored Amber Tamblyn. I have always been creeped out by James Woods, like I have to keep my hand over my drink all night, creeped out.

    Reply

