Kristen Bell and her 3,000 new friends are safe and well post Irma

wenn31458293

As Corey mentioned on Monday, Kristen Bell did her best to raise spirits in Florida as she rode out Hurricane Irma. Kristen was not able to leave Orlando, where she’s filming Like Father. She is staying at the Swan and Dolphin resort, which, with the two hotels combined, boasts 2,267 guest rooms and over 330,000 square feet of indoor meeting space. The resort sounds like it made the most of it for everyone. Countless families (and their pets!) found shelter there. Kristen took it upon herself to make everyone’s stay as fun as it could be. And Kristen didn’t limit herself just to the hotel. Early Saturday evening, she put out this call:

Thanks to Corey, we know that that request was met and ended up in sing-along at Meadow Woods Middle School, which served as an evacuation center. But Kristen didn’t stop there. After Atria Senior Living evacuated two large groups of seniors to the property, Kristen decided to play social director:

After a few fiery rounds of Bingo, Kristen and her new roommates replenished their strength:

Dining with all my new friends! #irma #hurricaneirma

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Following dinner there was some more singing, this time a duet with ‘John’:

Honestly, it looks like Kristen was having a great time and I think she made a lot of people’s unfortunate experience that much better:

Guys, Corey cries when she's happy too!!!! #soulmates #hurricaneirma #besthurricaneever #atriaseniorliving

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

When Clara nabs your nose, you best be breathin through your mouth for a while. #besthurricaneever #atriaseniorliving

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Now that the storm has past (and the arduous task of cleanup has begun), Jimmy Kimmel checked in with Kristen and crew to see how things were going. Remember that Kristen served as one of Jimmy’s fill-in hosts when he took paternity leave following his son’s surgery. Again, not only were they all safe but in very good spirits, thanks to Kristen:

If you watch the video, you see that Kristen gives a shout out to the man next to her who we now know is Gary from the resort. Gary first appeared in this post from Saturday:

As she said in the clip, Gary has not slept in 72 hours. Kristen mentioned that Gary and his staff have been working tirelessly for everyone in the hotel:

In addition to the fun she posted, Kristen retweeted important tips during the hurricane. Thankfully she and everyone at the Swan and Dolphin are safe. Thankfully the storm is finished. Thankfully Corey’s family is safe and hopefully, you and yours are safe. Of course, the most vital resources needed by the victims of any disaster takes $$$. But if your budget doesn’t allow for that, let’s all take a page from Kristen’s book and donate a smile or a bit of a laugh if we can.

In other news – a sneak peak for season two of The Good Place just came out. MAJOR SPOILERS for Season One:

wenn31409918

wenn31208507
Photo credit: WENN Photos Instagram and Twitter

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to “Kristen Bell and her 3,000 new friends are safe and well post Irma”

  1. claudia says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:09 am

    she is helping with her time, all right, and that’s great, but i hope she followed this with a good 9 zero check. not being mean, just realistic. what people need now it’s money

    Reply
  2. Liberty says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:12 am

    This made my day. Pretty fantastic of her to go the extra mile and help people stay calm and keep their minds off the storm.

    (Pours popcorn in bowl, awaits the naysayers)

    Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Love this! Glad everyone there was safe, that’s nice the hotel employees went above and beyond for everyone.
    The Good Place is so good, but don’t watch the video until you’ve seen the whole first season or it will ruin the best moment.

    Reply
  4. Enough Already says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:23 am

    You hear that, Joel Osteen?

    Reply
  5. Astrid says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Great post, thanks!

    Reply
  6. lightpurple says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Frail elders can suffer transfer trauma when moved abruptly and transfer trauma can be deadly. Those hotels have done a great thing in helping those seniors as has Kristen in making their move easier and in spending time entertaining them.

    Reply
  7. Snowflake says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:24 am

    That was really sweet.

    Reply
  8. White drake says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Nothing happened in Orlando. The keys need help. Immokalee and Bonita Springs need help. Naples needs help.

    Reply
  9. Lindy says:
    September 13, 2017 at 9:20 am

    What a sweet and kind person. Honestly, I know some people think she’s kind of extra but she seems sincere. I have liked her ever since Veronica Mars (yes I’m old).

    Reply
  10. Reef says:
    September 13, 2017 at 9:57 am

    She’s just..I just love her. I know some folks find her and Dax annoying, but she’s so great.

    Reply
  11. thaisajs says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:35 am

    I followed her on Insta after that post about bingo and she was just like the Energizer Bunny down there with those seniors. It was really sweet.

    Reply
  12. nicegirl says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:43 am

    This is wonderful. Seeing/hearing of people spreading joy to those in need never gets old for me – - voting with my dollars, I am going to finish The Good Place on netflix now and get ready for the next. Thank you, Kristen. it is cool when the girls who play princesses act like they actually care about the folks in their kingdoms.

    Reply
  13. Jeanne says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    That article made my day. It’s so good to see that there are still nice people out there.

    Reply
  14. holly hobby says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    This warms my cold cold heart. I don’t want to hear people talking smack about her because she was great. She could be major movie star and stay in the hotel room but she got out and helped. That’s what counts.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment