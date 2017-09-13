Kristen Bell and her 3,000 new friends are safe and well post Irma

As Corey mentioned on Monday, Kristen Bell did her best to raise spirits in Florida as she rode out Hurricane Irma. Kristen was not able to leave Orlando, where she’s filming Like Father. She is staying at the Swan and Dolphin resort, which, with the two hotels combined, boasts 2,267 guest rooms and over 330,000 square feet of indoor meeting space. The resort sounds like it made the most of it for everyone. Countless families (and their pets!) found shelter there. Kristen took it upon herself to make everyone’s stay as fun as it could be. And Kristen didn’t limit herself just to the hotel. Early Saturday evening, she put out this call:
Anyone in orlando near epcot play piano? And have a keyboard and Mic and amp?
— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 9, 2017
Thanks to Corey, we know that that request was met and ended up in sing-along at Meadow Woods Middle School, which served as an evacuation center. But Kristen didn’t stop there. After Atria Senior Living evacuated two large groups of seniors to the property, Kristen decided to play social director:
After a few fiery rounds of Bingo, Kristen and her new roommates replenished their strength:
Following dinner there was some more singing, this time a duet with ‘John’:
Honestly, it looks like Kristen was having a great time and I think she made a lot of people’s unfortunate experience that much better:
Now that the storm has past (and the arduous task of cleanup has begun), Jimmy Kimmel checked in with Kristen and crew to see how things were going. Remember that Kristen served as one of Jimmy’s fill-in hosts when he took paternity leave following his son’s surgery. Again, not only were they all safe but in very good spirits, thanks to Kristen:
If you watch the video, you see that Kristen gives a shout out to the man next to her who we now know is Gary from the resort. Gary first appeared in this post from Saturday:
Last run to the store for #irma hurricane holdover prep while bracing down in orlando- we didn't have the option to leave so here we are. Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping. Every person i passed today was assisting someone else- #neighborshelpingneighbors – it was beautiful to see. Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone- but happy that the community will be holding hands through this. Im grateful to Gary and the team at @swandolphin in epcot for helping us feel safe while we get through this together.
As she said in the clip, Gary has not slept in 72 hours. Kristen mentioned that Gary and his staff have been working tirelessly for everyone in the hotel:
In addition to the fun she posted, Kristen retweeted important tips during the hurricane. Thankfully she and everyone at the Swan and Dolphin are safe. Thankfully the storm is finished. Thankfully Corey’s family is safe and hopefully, you and yours are safe. Of course, the most vital resources needed by the victims of any disaster takes $$$. But if your budget doesn’t allow for that, let’s all take a page from Kristen’s book and donate a smile or a bit of a laugh if we can.
In other news – a sneak peak for season two of The Good Place just came out. MAJOR SPOILERS for Season One:
Did someone say, "torture"?! 🙌 Get a taste of it in this first look at #TheGoodPlace version 2.0. ➡️ https://t.co/lcjXKgsBqd
— The Good Place (@nbcthegoodplace) September 12, 2017
Photo credit: WENN Photos Instagram and Twitter
she is helping with her time, all right, and that’s great, but i hope she followed this with a good 9 zero check. not being mean, just realistic. what people need now it’s money
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A nine zero check is very unrealistic. As a hurricane veteran, kind and positive volunteers are as valuable as cash. When you’re stressed, the last thing you need is to encounter an a-hole. Kristen seems lovely. She did a good deed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her time & effort are going directly to the people who need it. Pretty valuable imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ned Stark ignored everything before your “but.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kristen did good on the ground, at the time. I don’t doubt that she has also donated money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kristen likely did donate money. Although I doubt she has the amount that you are suggesting, which is unrealistic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, nine zeros is a billion dollars, right?
I am sure she donated money as well, she is very involved in a lot of charities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s always someone who will take the good that one person does and poop all over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s doing that to comment that her shout out to Gary fell flat to me. When she summed up his hard work and lack of sleep as “running toilet paper to people at 2am.” Sure, that’s valuable. But it would have been more valuable a thank you if she had just said something like: “Gary, the guy keeping things running here and getting us through this storm comfortably” and left it at that.
It’s great Kristen is helping to keep people smiling. Of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This made my day. Pretty fantastic of her to go the extra mile and help people stay calm and keep their minds off the storm.
(Pours popcorn in bowl, awaits the naysayers)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love this! Glad everyone there was safe, that’s nice the hotel employees went above and beyond for everyone.
The Good Place is so good, but don’t watch the video until you’ve seen the whole first season or it will ruin the best moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooh, I was going to ask if anyone watched The Good Place. It came up in my book club on Sunday and among the people who’ve watched it, the reviews were split between it’s great and it’s not. I think I’ll check it out — this post really made me warm up to Kristen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s definitely quirky and a little odd, but if you can, stick with it through the season finale, it’s so worth it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE “The Good Place.” LOVE it. I only hope season 2 is as good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You hear that, Joel Osteen?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol!!😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, this is how it’s done. Human kindness at its finest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great post, thanks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Frail elders can suffer transfer trauma when moved abruptly and transfer trauma can be deadly. Those hotels have done a great thing in helping those seniors as has Kristen in making their move easier and in spending time entertaining them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was really sweet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing happened in Orlando. The keys need help. Immokalee and Bonita Springs need help. Naples needs help.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? Tell that the people who experienced flooding and wind damage as the eye passed over the city. http://www.bbc.com/news/av/41233516/aerials-show-hurricane-irma-damage-in-orlando-florida
Disney was spared any major damage. How does a statement like this lessen the good that Kristin Bell did to raise the spirits of those around her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a sweet and kind person. Honestly, I know some people think she’s kind of extra but she seems sincere. I have liked her ever since Veronica Mars (yes I’m old).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s just..I just love her. I know some folks find her and Dax annoying, but she’s so great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I followed her on Insta after that post about bingo and she was just like the Energizer Bunny down there with those seniors. It was really sweet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is wonderful. Seeing/hearing of people spreading joy to those in need never gets old for me – - voting with my dollars, I am going to finish The Good Place on netflix now and get ready for the next. Thank you, Kristen. it is cool when the girls who play princesses act like they actually care about the folks in their kingdoms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That article made my day. It’s so good to see that there are still nice people out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This warms my cold cold heart. I don’t want to hear people talking smack about her because she was great. She could be major movie star and stay in the hotel room but she got out and helped. That’s what counts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse