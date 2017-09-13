ESPN’s Jemele Hill properly identified Donald Trump as a white supremacist

Jemele Hill is a popular host and sports/culture analyst on ESPN. She and Michael Smith became the new hosts of ESPN’s SportsCenter earlier this year, and from what I’ve seen, the show is still pretty popular and Jemele is well-respected. ESPN employs many women, and many women of color, as on-air talent, and they cover everything from football to tennis to pay equity in sports to civil rights and more. But now we know that there’s a line certain women aren’t supposed to cross: black women who work for ESPN aren’t allowed to call out white supremacists, or even properly identify white supremacists as what they are. Earlier this week, Jemele Hill went on something of a Twitter rant, although to me these just read as a series of factual tweets:
Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017
The height of white privilege is being able to ✌🏾ignore✌🏾his white supremacy, because it's of no threat to you. Well, it's a threat to me.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017
She wasn’t done there. She continued to tweet at several people (who must have deleted their initial tweets, because I can’t see them), and kept going:
Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. He has surrounded himself with white supremacists — no they are not “alt right” — and you want me to believe he isn’t a white supremacist? No. The media doesn’t make it a threat. It IS a threat. He has empowered white supremacists (see: Charlottesville). How is it a “false narrative?” Did he hire and court white supremacists? Answer: YES. You just don’t want to believe it because it’s too unpleasant. But that doesn’t change the facts. He is unqualified and unfit to be president. He is not a leader. And if he were not white, he never would have been elected. Donald Trump is a bigot. Glad you could live with voting for him. I couldn’t, because I cared about more than just myself. I hate a lot of things but not enough to jeopardize my fellow citizens with an unfit, bigoted, incompetent moron. But hey, that’s just me.
So all of the neo-Nazis, alt-right bros and MRAs came out of the woodwork for an actual internet lynching. As I was looking through her tweets, I saw sh-t from Governor Rick Scott of Florida, who should really have more important things to worry about. There were also about a million other tweet-responses from Deplorables who want Jemele to be “fired” and “taken down” and a lot worse. How dare this African-American woman calmly lay down some simple, factual statements about Donald Trump’s white supremacism? HOW DARE SHE?
So instead of merely having Jemele’s back or issuing a simple “ESPN doesn’t endorse Jemele’s comments but we respect her right to her opinion” statement, ESPN went the other way – utter pandering to the white-supremacist factions of their viewership. They issued this apology:
ESPN Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/3kfexjx9zQ
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2017
She recognizes that her actions were inappropriate? Bulls–t. BULLSH-T. I’m disgusted on her behalf. So are other people – there’s now a #StandWithJemele movement online:
The man literally defended Nazis. I'm pretty sure that makes him a white supremacist. #StandWithJemele
— Geek Girl Guide (@GGG_blog) September 12, 2017
In this country it's always going to be worse calling someone a racist than someone *actually* being a racist #StandWithJemele
— Kit Kat (@ashleynkellem) September 13, 2017
Tell the truth and shame the devil. #StandWithJemele
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 12, 2017
“'[Donald Trump] has empowered white supremacists' is not a partisan statement." Facts are facts. #StandWithJemele https://t.co/5c37qIBKmg
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 12, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN and Getty.
THIS is why we say ending racism isn’t our work. We get shamed and we aren’t the ones that are denying the facts. Minorities are on the front lines putting everything on the line and nothing changes. It’s exhausting.
At least one of her colleagues stood up for her thankfully. But espn is cancelled for me. I stand with her
@nicole
I’m with you!!! Jemelle is just telling the truth. And we all need to hear it. In my FB there are friends who are sooooo upset about players that kneel for the anthem and I’m like REALLY???? There is simply no form of protest acceptable to some people. So yes Jemelle please go on with the truth.
She did not tell one. single. lie.
Remember when ESPN hired Curt Schilling, known conservative and racist? They’re not “liberal” JFC. These days any media outlet that isn’t Faux News or Breitbart (not-so-coincidentally where Schilling now works) is considered “liberal” it’s f*cking ridiculous.
Oh, and f*ck ESPN. I stand with Jemele.
ESPN did fire Schilling eventually. And now, he wants Elizabeth Warren’s job.
Remember when ESPN hired Rush Limbaugh years ago?
@LP-Oh I remember. I LOL’d when he got canned.
But I was just trying to say that ESPN has a history of hiring known conservatives as well so “liberal”, my ass.
He’s funny thinking he can take on Liz. Remember this? http://www.bostonherald.com/news/local_coverage/2016/10/curt_schilling_makes_pitch_downtown_for_donald_trump
I’m pretty sure that’s a good indicator of what his poll numbers would be around these parts…
I don’t think Baker is going to let him on the party’s ballot.
Just read Ta-Nehisi Coates’ latest essay in The Atlantic (The first white president) describing why Donald Trump is the result of white supremacy and cutting through the narrative that he’s the result of the social-economic circumstances pf certain groups of voters. Very good article, I was very happy to read not everyone is drinking the kool-aid and resisting the facts.
I read the article and shared it around yesterday when someone (you maybe?) posted the link in another thread. I’m lucky that my circle does not drink the kool-aid but I always spread these types of articles around
Kaiser actually posted it in the Clinton post from yesterday.
What makes me so mad is, everyone is held to a higher standard but the FREAKING PRESIDENT, even when they are telling the truth based on facts. He gets to lie and make up things every second, and still not apologize when caught.
Eh, people have been fired from that network for saying a lot less than what she did.
Unfortunately, yes. She is a public figure, working for a network whose job it is to talk about sports. The network has every right to not want her personal views conflated with its business. Cause that’s all it is – business.
When you don’t think your ‘business’ has to have ethics outside of the laws of the land, you end up in places you don’t expect, defending people you shouldn’t be defending. They are now in the land of defending white supremacists…a network that makes a lot of money airing games of athletes, many who are minorities. In the short term, they can run their ‘business’, in the long term, it will be a bit harder than that.
Was going to comment about the same thing. ESPN has a history of being quite clique-ish. One only has to watch a few of their different spottcenter’s airings to understand there’s a toxic hierarchy environment there, it’s stupid and eye-roll-worthy.
I will never forgive them for giving up on Grantland (RIP).
We live in a time where business and politics cannot be separated, especially sports where players are talking about it. Consumers want to know where business stand on politics.
Give me a break. Everyone everywhere was saying the same thing, and it isn’t a lie. ESPN has made millions of dollars showing sports that have scores of black and minority athletes.
They should have backed her up, and they better not make her apologize on air. She is one of the best they have on the network, and it is outrageous they behaved the way they did.
Where is the lie?
Unpopular opinion or not I have to agree – ESPN (and Disney which owns ESPN) is very very strict about what their employees can & can not say and that includes on & off air print & social media. Michelle Beadle has been suspended before over things she said on Twitter about Mayweather that violated their social media content guidelines.
Doesn’t make what ESPN did right or what she said any less true (because to be clear it’s 100% true) but at a basic level when you agree to follow your company’s guidelines (which include what is and is not allowed on social media) you have to adhere to that.
I also don’t think their statement is that bad – how many times do you hear or read “the opinions on commentary do not necessarily represent the opinions of MGM/NBC/etc”? that seems pretty standard.
I do think it’s inappropriate when employees act like guidelines others follow and/or have been reprimanded for do not apply to you. If you are an employee of a company that has rules and you don’t follow those rules then expect to be reprimanded – even if your cause is just or your statements are factual.
Lastly – I need to disagree – their format for the 6PM SC is terrible. I don’t need a talk show with silly segments and guests – that’s every other ESPN show. SportsCenter should be scores, highlights and top stories.
Sessions, Bannon, Gorka, Miller. Trump hires white supremacists because he is one. Jemele was merely stating that facts. ESPN should not be trying to censor the truth.
Bullshit on her network. Pandering cowards. Jemelle is a hero who speaks truth. She’s now on my radar and I hope she gets her own show and makes the talk show rounds. By the way. she’s gorgeous and photogenic, too. She’d be great on a morning show. This is a dismal moment in our country’s history.
I was nodding along to everything she said…and was stunned to read ESPN’s statement. ESPN, f^ck you.
I was reading some of the comments back to her, stating things like that guy who said “gorilla” was fired so she should be too.
the disconnect is astounding. Calling out racist language and firing those who use it,is NOT equivalent to calling out racists. The facts support what she said. ESPN had a moment here, to be on the right side of history, and they blew it. The should be bowing down to her that she doesn’t sue them, hostile work environment, supporting a racist agenda, anything.
To be fair, he said “guerrilla” not “gorilla.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can’t possibly believe him?
Now now, we have to be fair to racists. After all, they are very fine people.
In terms of context, “gorilla” makes absolutely no sense. He was basically talking about Venus stealthily moving up to the net to finish off points. In that context, “guerrilla” works, “gorilla” doesn’t.
It’s unfortunate people just assume the worst in others nowadays.
Both sides people! Have you not learned the new mantra. Both sides! Both sides!
Neo Nazis have feelings you know. And many of them are good people.
Both sides!
@JosieH
Just stop. Really. No one is assuming anything, and that is not what he meant, and we all know it except for people who are afraid to face how ugly it was. No one in sports would say something as nuanced as using the term guerilla. Stretch as much as you want, but it isn’t true.
If ESPN had not reprimanded her they would be opening themselves up to lawsuits from every other employee they have ever fired or reprimanded for violating their social media guidelines.
From an HR standpoint – you must treat all employees equally. And that includes following guidelines you agree to and disciplinary actions when you violate that agreement.
I hope athletes come out LOUD against this one. ESPN’s bread and butter is the athletes, many of whom are minorities.
I’d boycott if I bothered to watch it.
Of course he’s a white supremacist. Even if he wasn’t, he was voted in by racists, sexists, and general bigots. He was voted in by some of the people I never thought had a narrow-minded view. A former friend, single mother, working-poor, minority (but looks white) shocked me. She’s against EVERYTHING she actually is. Southwest born and bred. One man is so racist it’s disturbing, but he doesn’t see it, at all. He doesn’t dislike blacks, but will pick up for whites when something goes down.
Rick Scott needs to pretend like he is focused on the 4.4 million who still don’t have power in Florida.Focus on the evacuees returning home to see the billions of dollars of damage in his state.
Yes to this!!
I’m one of those without power. We have all been working hard to clean up what Irma left behind and so many in the state have lost so much… so it seriously pisses me off to read in this story that Gov Scott is giving attention to slamming an ESPN host when he has a thousand more pressing issues.
White supremacists gotta supremacist. He can’t let a little thing like a hurricane slow him down!
@Betsy
Gov. Scott is a white supremacist too?
Well see this is the problem when you hire a television personality with a very public history of racism to run your country. People will have sh*t to say about it. It’s so easy to make this merely about political differences and compare it to “that other time so-and-so criticized a president” but our current situation really can’t be compared/contrasted against previous situations because our country has never been here before–it’s new territory.
Business procedures aside, my opinion is that 45 shouldn’t be protected from criticism at this point because he is quite literally destroying our country.
Far as I can tell people like you are contributing to the downfall of this country.
Quit grandstanding and pretending to be so enlightened.
Stop whining and get to work to make things better.
And while you’re at it, stop professing to know what other folks in these parts believe.
You know nothing and sound like a spoiled child.
@GetReal can you please list what you are doing to make things better?
I don’t think Kitten’s post means what you think it means, GetReal. Because your reply is bizarre. Nonsensical.
I’d also like to know what you’re doing to make things better.
GetReal, um, hello, like, GET REAL.
…literally made zero sense as a reply to my comment.
Damn. Russian bots are really bad at this, aren’t they?
No bot here.
Do you really think your posts are that important?
My reply was in response to your collective posts and mindset – you and those like you are contributing to the divide and you masquarading as enlightened and informed is pathetic and desparate.
Just stop.
Attacking the office of the presidency is disgraceful.
The president’s words and actions are disgraceful. If he starts acting like a leader and working to serve all Americans, he would get a lot more respect around here.
Sooo… is Get Real one of those oxymoron names? Like when big men are nicknamed Tiny? Just wondering.
ESPN is full of cowards. Jemele told the truth and they can’t stand it.
ESPN can shut the hell up forever
she is only telling the truth, 100% truth
As Ta-nehisi Coates said in his should-be-required-reading Atlantic essay …
“Certainly not every Trump voter is a white supremacist, just as not every white person in the Jim Crow South was a white supremacist. But every Trump voter felt it acceptable to hand the fate of the country over to one.”
@s
👌👌👌
they think her actions were inappropriate b/c women, particularly black women, aren’t allowed to say their opinion….EVER! that little dig would not be included if this were a male journalist. that was a dose of patronizing salt on the wound of being publically scolded and hung out to dry by her employers. women in male dominated workplaces are very familiar with these constant microagressions.
If they suspend or fire Jemele, hell will be raised for sure.
she did not say in on air and she does not work for a political or talk show style program.
So no idea why she could not state her personal beliefs on her twitter.
Her feed is full of folks calling her the n-word and equating that to calling 45 a white supremacist. I like Jemele Hill, she doesn’t deserve that thrown at her.
That ESPN statement is disgusting. “We’ve reprimanded the little black girl, she won’t be bothering you anymore. Don’t worry racists, we’ve got you.” I want to vomit.
*reads Jemele’s tweets*
No lies told.
