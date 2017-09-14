ESPN’s Jemele Hill committed a ‘fireable offense’ according to the White House

On Monday, ESPN journalist Jemele Hill made a series of factual statements on Twitter. Jemele Hill is an African-American woman, an award-winning sports/culture journalist and commentator, and the current co-host of ESPN’s SportsCenter. Jemele went off, in a series of late-evening tweets, about Donald Trump’s white supremacy. This is just a partial excerpt: “Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. He has surrounded himself with white supremacists.” No lies detected. For these factual statements, ESPN wussed out and condemned Hill’s tweets and said “she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.” IN WHAT WORLD? In what world is it inappropriate to properly identify white supremacy when you’re staring at its neo-Nazi face?
It was bad enough that ESPN did not have Jemele Hill’s back, and it was bad enough that all of the triggered Deplorable snowflakes were waging some stupid campaign to get her fired. But then at yesterday’s White House briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders unloaded:
When asked whether she had a reaction to Hill’s tweets, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said they were “one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN.”
She added that President Trump had recently met with Senator Tim Scott and other “highly respected leaders in the African-American community,” and that he’s “committed to working with them to bring the country together.” “I think that’s where we need to be focused, not on outrageous statements like that one,” she added.
When reporters pointed out that Trump’s failure to condemn white-nationalist groups directly after a violent demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, might have had something to do with Hill’s views, Sanders objected. The president, she said, “was clear in his initial statement” and condemned “hatred, bigotry, racism of all forms” — he has “been very consistent in that fact,” she concluded.
IN WHAT WORLD? In what world is it a “fireable offense” to say that a white supremacist is a white supremacist? You know what world this is? This is the world where neo-Nazis, racists and white supremacists are so butthurt that someone might CALL THEM RACIST that they actually equate that to being racist. It’s one of the worst false equivalencies out there, that it’s just as bad to call someone a racist as it is to BE racist. The good news here is that if ESPN does end up firing Jemele Hill, she’s got a really good lawsuit against them.
Of course the White House thinks that, they’re a little over emotional aren’t they?
F-ck the White House. All the dudes in that revolving door White House are a crime wave in themselves.
Good thing this new rule about television hosts being unable to criticize the President didn’t exist when Barack Obama was in office … And Donald J Trump, the Birther in Chief, was hosting cheesy game show, The Apprentice.
A world where a leader can demand a private citizen be fired for criticizing them is literally what the first amendment of the Constitution was drafted to prevent.
All the YES’s to @S! Well said and I couldn’t agree more.
“A world where a leader can demand a private citizen be fired for criticizing them is literally what the first amendment of the Constitution was drafted to prevent.”
The most important thing anyone reading the sentence above will read today. Spot-on.
Exactly. All those first amendment idiots don’t realize this is what the constitution was meant to protect.
@S — you took the words right out of my mouth!!!
…and then they came for the press. Frightening how so many have learned nothing from history.
Exactly. And for SHS or anyone in the White House to condemn anything as a fireable offense is laughable and pathetic considering how little regard Trump alone seems to have for the rule of law.
@s
Absolutely agree with you!!! And of course she said it about Jemele but said nothing about Miss Texas and her statement. Whatever could be the difference?🙄
S, your comment is spot-on. Absolutely correct.
If ESPN fires her for this I suggest complaining about it to ESPN’s advertisers…
i totally agree. Things unfortunately only happen when the bottom line is threatened.
Why does Sarah keep saying incorrect things?
Nothing Jemele said was a fireable offense. There is a process that has to be followed before a company can fire someone for anything. If they don’t they open themselves up for a huge lawsuit. They allowed Curt Sh-tking to stay on their network longer than he should have for repeatedly tweeting out Islamophobic comments, attacking Hillary Clinton, and just being a jerk.
Jemele also said nothing wrong. This goes back to what I posted a while ago on this site. Some white people only have a problem with being called a racist but have no problem acting like one. There is a disconnect between actions and their own words and thoughts that needs to be bridged.
Also, where are all the free speech mouth breathers at? Her freedom of speech is being attacked by a government mouth piece. Where are they to defend her? Where is Bill Maher and Ann Coulter on this?
“Why does Sarah keep saying incorrect things?”
Because she is a congenital liar working for the Liar-in-Chief. Because their buttlicking followers lap it up. Because the audience she is speaking to is stupid, racist, misogynistic, xenophobic. Just because ….
Has there ever been an administration(🤣🤣🤣)more petty, more small minded, more inept than this one? Don’t bother responding, we all know the answer.
Agreed but I’d also add that I can’t think of one more dangerous, either. On a number of fronts. Their constant demonization of hardworking, decent journalists is beyond the pale, to name just one.
Good point!
I’m pretty sure trump called president Obama racist while he hosted the apprentice. This is probably my biggest problem with republicans, they like to throw dirt all over the place but when it’s returned and actually legitimate they get all bent out of shape. They have treated president Obama and the dem party like horrible racist facist, running a campaign against our morals and ethics every night on fox whilst being the exact same thing they claim we are.
Because 45 would never call anyone a racist… especially our President. 😒
