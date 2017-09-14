ESPN’s Jemele Hill committed a ‘fireable offense’ according to the White House

Embed from Getty Images

On Monday, ESPN journalist Jemele Hill made a series of factual statements on Twitter. Jemele Hill is an African-American woman, an award-winning sports/culture journalist and commentator, and the current co-host of ESPN’s SportsCenter. Jemele went off, in a series of late-evening tweets, about Donald Trump’s white supremacy. This is just a partial excerpt: “Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. He has surrounded himself with white supremacists.” No lies detected. For these factual statements, ESPN wussed out and condemned Hill’s tweets and said “she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.” IN WHAT WORLD? In what world is it inappropriate to properly identify white supremacy when you’re staring at its neo-Nazi face?

It was bad enough that ESPN did not have Jemele Hill’s back, and it was bad enough that all of the triggered Deplorable snowflakes were waging some stupid campaign to get her fired. But then at yesterday’s White House briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders unloaded:

When asked whether she had a reaction to Hill’s tweets, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said they were “one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN.” She added that President Trump had recently met with Senator Tim Scott and other “highly respected leaders in the African-American community,” and that he’s “committed to working with them to bring the country together.” “I think that’s where we need to be focused, not on outrageous statements like that one,” she added. When reporters pointed out that Trump’s failure to condemn white-nationalist groups directly after a violent demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, might have had something to do with Hill’s views, Sanders objected. The president, she said, “was clear in his initial statement” and condemned “hatred, bigotry, racism of all forms” — he has “been very consistent in that fact,” she concluded.

IN WHAT WORLD? In what world is it a “fireable offense” to say that a white supremacist is a white supremacist? You know what world this is? This is the world where neo-Nazis, racists and white supremacists are so butthurt that someone might CALL THEM RACIST that they actually equate that to being racist. It’s one of the worst false equivalencies out there, that it’s just as bad to call someone a racist as it is to BE racist. The good news here is that if ESPN does end up firing Jemele Hill, she’s got a really good lawsuit against them.

Sarah Sanders called ESPN host Jemele Hill's anti-Trump tweets a "fireable offense" https://t.co/GkhoiyuU3C https://t.co/BIXib0cjto — CNN (@CNN) September 13, 2017

