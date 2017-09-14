ESPN’s Jemele Hill committed a ‘fireable offense’ according to the White House

On Monday, ESPN journalist Jemele Hill made a series of factual statements on Twitter. Jemele Hill is an African-American woman, an award-winning sports/culture journalist and commentator, and the current co-host of ESPN’s SportsCenter. Jemele went off, in a series of late-evening tweets, about Donald Trump’s white supremacy. This is just a partial excerpt: “Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. He has surrounded himself with white supremacists.” No lies detected. For these factual statements, ESPN wussed out and condemned Hill’s tweets and said “she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.” IN WHAT WORLD? In what world is it inappropriate to properly identify white supremacy when you’re staring at its neo-Nazi face?

It was bad enough that ESPN did not have Jemele Hill’s back, and it was bad enough that all of the triggered Deplorable snowflakes were waging some stupid campaign to get her fired. But then at yesterday’s White House briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders unloaded:

When asked whether she had a reaction to Hill’s tweets, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said they were “one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN.”

She added that President Trump had recently met with Senator Tim Scott and other “highly respected leaders in the African-American community,” and that he’s “committed to working with them to bring the country together.” “I think that’s where we need to be focused, not on outrageous statements like that one,” she added.

When reporters pointed out that Trump’s failure to condemn white-nationalist groups directly after a violent demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, might have had something to do with Hill’s views, Sanders objected. The president, she said, “was clear in his initial statement” and condemned “hatred, bigotry, racism of all forms” — he has “been very consistent in that fact,” she concluded.

IN WHAT WORLD? In what world is it a “fireable offense” to say that a white supremacist is a white supremacist? You know what world this is? This is the world where neo-Nazis, racists and white supremacists are so butthurt that someone might CALL THEM RACIST that they actually equate that to being racist. It’s one of the worst false equivalencies out there, that it’s just as bad to call someone a racist as it is to BE racist. The good news here is that if ESPN does end up firing Jemele Hill, she’s got a really good lawsuit against them.

21 Responses to “ESPN’s Jemele Hill committed a ‘fireable offense’ according to the White House”

  1. detritus says:
    September 14, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Of course the White House thinks that, they’re a little over emotional aren’t they?

    Reply
  2. jferber says:
    September 14, 2017 at 7:30 am

    F-ck the White House. All the dudes in that revolving door White House are a crime wave in themselves.

    Reply
  3. S says:
    September 14, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Good thing this new rule about television hosts being unable to criticize the President didn’t exist when Barack Obama was in office … And Donald J Trump, the Birther in Chief, was hosting cheesy game show, The Apprentice.

    A world where a leader can demand a private citizen be fired for criticizing them is literally what the first amendment of the Constitution was drafted to prevent.

    Reply
  4. jferber says:
    September 14, 2017 at 7:36 am

    S, your comment is spot-on. Absolutely correct.

    Reply
  5. Giulia says:
    September 14, 2017 at 7:37 am

    If ESPN fires her for this I suggest complaining about it to ESPN’s advertisers…

    Reply
  6. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    September 14, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Why does Sarah keep saying incorrect things?

    Nothing Jemele said was a fireable offense. There is a process that has to be followed before a company can fire someone for anything. If they don’t they open themselves up for a huge lawsuit. They allowed Curt Sh-tking to stay on their network longer than he should have for repeatedly tweeting out Islamophobic comments, attacking Hillary Clinton, and just being a jerk.

    Jemele also said nothing wrong. This goes back to what I posted a while ago on this site. Some white people only have a problem with being called a racist but have no problem acting like one. There is a disconnect between actions and their own words and thoughts that needs to be bridged.

    Also, where are all the free speech mouth breathers at? Her freedom of speech is being attacked by a government mouth piece. Where are they to defend her? Where is Bill Maher and Ann Coulter on this?

    Reply
  7. Jerusha says:
    September 14, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Has there ever been an administration(🤣🤣🤣)more petty, more small minded, more inept than this one? Don’t bother responding, we all know the answer.

    Reply
  8. Nebby says:
    September 14, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I’m pretty sure trump called president Obama racist while he hosted the apprentice. This is probably my biggest problem with republicans, they like to throw dirt all over the place but when it’s returned and actually legitimate they get all bent out of shape. They have treated president Obama and the dem party like horrible racist facist, running a campaign against our morals and ethics every night on fox whilst being the exact same thing they claim we are.

    Reply
  9. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 14, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Because 45 would never call anyone a racist… especially our President. 😒

    Reply

