Ted Cruz: ‘Adults should be able to do whatever they want in their bedrooms’

It is Day 3 of Ted Cruz’s Jerkoff-gate scandal and yes, I’m still loving it. 2017 can burn to the ground, but just leave me with this: Ted Cruz got caught up in one of the funniest and stupidest controversies of the year. Late into the night on September 11th, Texas’s junior senator Ted Cruz was probably stroking it to incest p0rn. He got so excited, he “liked” the video on Twitter, and the liked tweet stayed on his official Twitter account for a few hours before it was eventually “unliked.” Cruz’s staff (heh) reported it to Twitter, like Twitter did something wrong! Ted Cruz eventually blamed the entire situation on a “staffing issue” which is still the wrong wording, peeps.
One of the reasons why this whole thing was so funny was because Cruz is very much a culture warrior who hates, in no particular order: women, abortion, gay rights, transgender rights, p0rn, sex toys, sexual agency, gay marriage, feminism and reproductive healthcare. If you’d like to read more about Cruz’s legal work to ban sex toys, please read this Mother Jones article from a few years ago. I bring up that history because it totally came up in an awkward interview between Ted Cruz and CNN’s fearless Capitol Hill reporter Dana Bash.
“Look, we had a staffer who accidentally hit the wrong button and it was a screw-up,” Cruz explained. “I will say, Twitter went crazy with it, it became trending. As soon as we found out about it, we pulled it down. And it’s generated a lot of amusement, has prompted a lot of jokes, I understand that.” Calling the incident an “honest mistake,” Cruz said his team has identified the staffer responsible but said he was not about to “throw someone under the bus” on national television by revealing their name, though he did let slip that it was a “fella.” He also would not say how or if they have been “punished” for their actions.
Then came this important question from Bash: “Can you definitively say that it was not you?”
“It was not me,” Cruz said definitively. “And it’s not going to happen again.”
Just when it seemed that Bash might move on to the tax reform discussion, she asked Cruz if he can “appreciate the irony that you once defended a Texas law banning sales of sex toys?”
Cruz pushed back on that narrative, which has been making the rounds online this week, calling the idea that he personally supported that law “totally false.” As the solicitor general for Texas, Cruz said it was his job to defend whatever laws the state passes.
“One of those laws was a law restricting the sale of sex toys, a stupid law,” he said. “Listen, I am one of the most libertarian members of the Senate. I think it is idiotic, but, it is an opportunity for knuckleheads in the media to claim, oh, isn’t this ironic that Cruz wants to ban these things?”
“I can’t believe I’m going to ask you this, but you’re officially saying Ted Cruz is OK with people buying sex toys?” Bash asked him.
“I am saying consenting adults should be able to do whatever they want in their bedrooms,” Cruz replied. “The media and the left seem obsessed with sex. Let people do what they want!”
“I am saying consenting adults should be able to do whatever they want in their bedrooms.” O RLY????? He actually does not believe consenting adults should be able to do what they want in their bedrooms – i.e. “right to privacy” – because he still has huge problems with LGBTQ rights in general, and abortion, and reproductive healthcare, and a lot more. Anyway, I would love to know what “fella” was watching p0rn from Cruz’s Twitter account late at night and why high and mighty Ted Cruz wouldn’t want to “out” that guy. Is it because TED CRUZ IS THAT FELLA?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
O RLY sir. Your actions do not match your words. That’s why people are riding you so hard
Oh dear Ted, don’t you know lies make baby Jesus cry?
Right Wing Watch have posted multiple articles on Ted’s many (often deeply offensive) tirades about non-procreational, non-hetero, non-marital sex at events like Jerry Falwell’s “Family Values” Faux-Christian Conventions.
Idk but people caught watching inappropriate material at work tend to get fired in other offices, but this “fella” just made an honest mistake. Sure.
No. He means ‘straight, white, republican, rich men’ should be able to do whatever they want in the bedroom. He missed a few words but I fixed it for him.
SINCE WHEN??? Oh my god, sometimes social media is really nothing but a ray of sunshine. This is one of those occasions. The inability to understand basic Twitter functions has made Ted “Skinsuit” Cruz say that consenting adults should be able to do whatever they want in their bedrooms.
Come on, if Ted Cruz is saying something like that, it pretty much tells me that it was SO him watching and liking that p0rn!
I think something else is about to make headlines. Ted is trying to get people to soften their view of him before the next flaming bag of garbage hits the fan. Wants people to think he was “misquoted or misunderstood ” in his previous statements. He is gross
I usually don’t come here for political articles or commentary because celeb and royal gossip is so much more relaxing instead of the sh!tstorm of politics these days.Ted just makes me want to hurl for various reasons but right here-let’s call a hypocrite a hypocrite.He believes HE can do whatever HE wants in the bedroom,whatever Ted.And BTW another commenter here last year said he looks like the count on Sesame Street,now I’ll never unsee it 🤢
He makes my skin crawl (in a different way than 45 makes my skin crawl). Who knew there were so many ways to activate my gag reflex.
But Ted, fellas can’t do what they want when they’re using a computer or phone paid for by federal tax dollars.
And by adults, I mean heterosexual men. Women can do whatever they want too, as long as it is approved by the previously mentioned man. Also, it wasn’t a staffer that “accidentally” liked this, it was me. I did it, I plan to look at porn again and I’m using this as evidence of my laid back approach to porn and people’s sexual rights as pertaining to privacy to deflect any more criticism or ridicule when I inevitably get caught again.
Never has a Britisher swearing word been such fun to type in such a literal manner. I mean that with all love and affection, Tedster.
That’s just an extra one for free.
Ted’s a wanking tosspot.
The LEFT is obsessed with sex?!? Oh my god. While the right wing nut jobs continuously propose legislation to discriminate against people for having sex with members of the same gender, while they try to take rights away from gay people, while they make a big stink about whether someone’s genitals match their gender identity and try to disallow them from using a freakin bathroom, while they try to make birth control harder and harder to obtain, he sits here and says the LEFT is obsessed with sex?!
My head is going to blow off.
All of this!! He’s delusional among other things.
Sure, Ted.
“Consenting adults should be able to do whatever they want in their bedrooms – unless it’s gay sex, then no because that’s just gross. Unless it’s two women, because that’s hot. But two men? No. Ew. No. But I mean, two consenting adults, one male and one female, or two females? Have at it. But only if you don’t use sex toys because that isn’t right. Again, unless you are two females… How else can two females get off if their isn’t some sort of penis involved? Also probably don’t do butt stuff either. Or dress up as the opposite gender. That’s not okay. Porn? Well if it’s just plain wholesome guy on girl action, or girl on girl action with two consenting adults? Sure. But nothing weird. So two women who look like nice attractive women, or a man who looks like a man and a woman who looks like a woman who both totally consent should be able to do whatever they want behind closed doors unless it’s any of the things I mentioned. Then don’t do it.”
So he’s at the ‘it wasn’t me’ defense?? Sure Ted, alrighty then.
If Ted Cruz had it his way, he would go into our bedrooms and tell us what position are allowed by the Bible in bed. Cruz belongs in the Handmaid’s Tales as one of the high-ranking generals.
