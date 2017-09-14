Ted Cruz: ‘Adults should be able to do whatever they want in their bedrooms’

Embed from Getty Images

It is Day 3 of Ted Cruz’s Jerkoff-gate scandal and yes, I’m still loving it. 2017 can burn to the ground, but just leave me with this: Ted Cruz got caught up in one of the funniest and stupidest controversies of the year. Late into the night on September 11th, Texas’s junior senator Ted Cruz was probably stroking it to incest p0rn. He got so excited, he “liked” the video on Twitter, and the liked tweet stayed on his official Twitter account for a few hours before it was eventually “unliked.” Cruz’s staff (heh) reported it to Twitter, like Twitter did something wrong! Ted Cruz eventually blamed the entire situation on a “staffing issue” which is still the wrong wording, peeps.

One of the reasons why this whole thing was so funny was because Cruz is very much a culture warrior who hates, in no particular order: women, abortion, gay rights, transgender rights, p0rn, sex toys, sexual agency, gay marriage, feminism and reproductive healthcare. If you’d like to read more about Cruz’s legal work to ban sex toys, please read this Mother Jones article from a few years ago. I bring up that history because it totally came up in an awkward interview between Ted Cruz and CNN’s fearless Capitol Hill reporter Dana Bash.

“Look, we had a staffer who accidentally hit the wrong button and it was a screw-up,” Cruz explained. “I will say, Twitter went crazy with it, it became trending. As soon as we found out about it, we pulled it down. And it’s generated a lot of amusement, has prompted a lot of jokes, I understand that.” Calling the incident an “honest mistake,” Cruz said his team has identified the staffer responsible but said he was not about to “throw someone under the bus” on national television by revealing their name, though he did let slip that it was a “fella.” He also would not say how or if they have been “punished” for their actions. Then came this important question from Bash: “Can you definitively say that it was not you?” “It was not me,” Cruz said definitively. “And it’s not going to happen again.” Just when it seemed that Bash might move on to the tax reform discussion, she asked Cruz if he can “appreciate the irony that you once defended a Texas law banning sales of sex toys?” Cruz pushed back on that narrative, which has been making the rounds online this week, calling the idea that he personally supported that law “totally false.” As the solicitor general for Texas, Cruz said it was his job to defend whatever laws the state passes. “One of those laws was a law restricting the sale of sex toys, a stupid law,” he said. “Listen, I am one of the most libertarian members of the Senate. I think it is idiotic, but, it is an opportunity for knuckleheads in the media to claim, oh, isn’t this ironic that Cruz wants to ban these things?” “I can’t believe I’m going to ask you this, but you’re officially saying Ted Cruz is OK with people buying sex toys?” Bash asked him. “I am saying consenting adults should be able to do whatever they want in their bedrooms,” Cruz replied. “The media and the left seem obsessed with sex. Let people do what they want!”

[From The Daily Beast]

“I am saying consenting adults should be able to do whatever they want in their bedrooms.” O RLY????? He actually does not believe consenting adults should be able to do what they want in their bedrooms – i.e. “right to privacy” – because he still has huge problems with LGBTQ rights in general, and abortion, and reproductive healthcare, and a lot more. Anyway, I would love to know what “fella” was watching p0rn from Cruz’s Twitter account late at night and why high and mighty Ted Cruz wouldn’t want to “out” that guy. Is it because TED CRUZ IS THAT FELLA?

