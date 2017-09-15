Angelina Jolie in Dior at the NYC ‘FTKMF’ premiere: princessy or boring?

'First They Killed My Father' - Premiere - Arrivals

Here are some photos of Angelina Jolie and the kids at last night’s big New York premiere of First They Killed My Father. Do you recognize the designer ID without me saying it? It’s Dior! Ugh. Dior shuffled off a greyish tulle gown to Angelina instead of Jennifer Lawrence. J-Law must have been like “another full-skirted princess dress? No thanks.” So they gave it to Angelina and I’m still not feeling it. The stripe on the skirt is sort of interesting, although I initially mistook it for a “tier” or a ruffle and I was like “nope.” This dress isn’t actually the worst thing, I just wish Angelina had chosen something else.

Angelina brought her kids to New York, of course, but they didn’t completely walk the red carpet with their mom. It seemed to be like this: Angelina posed solo for a little bit, then she posed with the president of Netflix, then she posed with Maddox and Pax, and then all the kids posed with Angelina and the cast. All the kids wore yellow flowers too – E! News says the yellow flowers are plumerias, “which symbolize positivity and are used to celebrate special occasions.”

Angelina also told People Magazine in Toronto that her kids made her change clothes before she did press during the film festival: “The reason I was a little late [to the interview] is they made me change. They thought what I was wearing was too revealing.” I kind of wonder if the same thing happened at this premiere? Like, Angelina was going to wear a black leather ensemble and her kids vetoed it and wanted her to wear the romantic princess dress?

Angelina Jolie and family arrive at the 'First They Killed My Father' NYC screening

Angelina Jolie and family arrive at the 'First They Killed My Father' NYC screening

Angelina Jolie and family arrive at the 'First They Killed My Father' NYC screening

25 Responses to “Angelina Jolie in Dior at the NYC ‘FTKMF’ premiere: princessy or boring?”

  1. Honey says:
    September 15, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Blah. That’s a boring, terrible dress

    Reply
  2. Andrea1 says:
    September 15, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I don’t like this dress on her i think she has still not gotten what works for her body since her reconstruction. But my God that face is DIVINE i am in awe of it i can stare at it all day she really is ridiculously beautiful! Please does anyone know what the yellow flower all her children wore stands for?
    I’m so glad for the reviews her movie is getting currently at 83% on rotten tomatoes. I really hope it does well on Netflix.
    After reading this E! article on Angelina Jolie I want her to succeed and be back on top more than ever before.
    https://www.google.com.ng/amp/m.eonline.com/amp/news/880076/how-angelina-jolie-ended-up-as-the-villain-in-her-divorce-from-brad-pitt

    Reply
  3. Babs says:
    September 15, 2017 at 7:50 am

    The cut of the dress is okay but the color is awful. The whole thing doesn’t suit Jolie at all.

    Reply
  4. Urs says:
    September 15, 2017 at 7:52 am

    The colour drains her. I immediately though of The Corpse Bride.

    Reply
  5. Arlene says:
    September 15, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Nope, nope, bad dress, bad.

    Reply
  6. Clare says:
    September 15, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Dont know how someone with such a beautiful face can look so…blah! The dress is terrible on her.

    Reply
  7. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    September 15, 2017 at 7:56 am

    It could be better. There were better dresses in that collection that she could have worn. I will give her a few marks for not wearing black though.

    I like her hair, lipstick, and nail color though.

    Reply
  8. Truthie says:
    September 15, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Shiloh’s side eye is everything.

    Reply
  9. roses says:
    September 15, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Glad you showed a photo that included Loung Ung the author of FTKMF. She seems like such an awesome person. There are a few videos and print interviews of her discussing the film and the strength this woman seems to possess is something else considering all she endured as a child.

    Reply
  10. Ytbtet says:
    September 15, 2017 at 7:57 am

    I love the color but it is too wide and her makeup and hair look severe

    Reply
  11. Taxi says:
    September 15, 2017 at 7:58 am

    The color isn’t flattering at all and washes her out. Dior should have done better.
    Shiloh’s expression is priceless & Z is looking in the same direction. I wonder what or who was over there.

    Reply
  12. Nicole says:
    September 15, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Doesn’t suit her to me personally wise or for her body. And it’s boring.

    Reply
  13. SM says:
    September 15, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Someone needs to be fired at Dior. All their designs are disguating. From underwaer they made Charlize Theron wear on red carpets to these princess dreases.

    Reply
  14. trollontheloose says:
    September 15, 2017 at 7:59 am

    the kids side eyeing ..lol

    Reply
  15. Nora says:
    September 15, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I’m really sorry but she looks emaciated.

    Reply
  16. detritus says:
    September 15, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Hey makeup must have been for the other dress. This one needs more blush.

    I would love to know what Jolie’s too revealing dress was, was it her post break up I’m hot dresd? What did it look like?! When in recent memory has she worn anything even remotely too revealing? Many questions.

    Reply
  17. Jenna says:
    September 15, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Her makeup is too harsh. Her makeup artist should be fired. And if she does it herself (I suspect she does) she needs to lose the jewel tones. She is the most beautiful woman on earth darnit, but she can and has looked way better.

    Reply
  18. Jessi says:
    September 15, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Is Shiloh choosing Vivienne’s clothes?
    They all look adorable.

    Angelina’s makeup was definitely for another outfit, it has to be.

    Reply

