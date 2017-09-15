Angelina Jolie in Dior at the NYC ‘FTKMF’ premiere: princessy or boring?

Here are some photos of Angelina Jolie and the kids at last night’s big New York premiere of First They Killed My Father. Do you recognize the designer ID without me saying it? It’s Dior! Ugh. Dior shuffled off a greyish tulle gown to Angelina instead of Jennifer Lawrence. J-Law must have been like “another full-skirted princess dress? No thanks.” So they gave it to Angelina and I’m still not feeling it. The stripe on the skirt is sort of interesting, although I initially mistook it for a “tier” or a ruffle and I was like “nope.” This dress isn’t actually the worst thing, I just wish Angelina had chosen something else.
Angelina brought her kids to New York, of course, but they didn’t completely walk the red carpet with their mom. It seemed to be like this: Angelina posed solo for a little bit, then she posed with the president of Netflix, then she posed with Maddox and Pax, and then all the kids posed with Angelina and the cast. All the kids wore yellow flowers too – E! News says the yellow flowers are plumerias, “which symbolize positivity and are used to celebrate special occasions.”
Angelina also told People Magazine in Toronto that her kids made her change clothes before she did press during the film festival: “The reason I was a little late [to the interview] is they made me change. They thought what I was wearing was too revealing.” I kind of wonder if the same thing happened at this premiere? Like, Angelina was going to wear a black leather ensemble and her kids vetoed it and wanted her to wear the romantic princess dress?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Blah. That’s a boring, terrible dress
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like this dress on her i think she has still not gotten what works for her body since her reconstruction. But my God that face is DIVINE i am in awe of it i can stare at it all day she really is ridiculously beautiful! Please does anyone know what the yellow flower all her children wore stands for?
I’m so glad for the reviews her movie is getting currently at 83% on rotten tomatoes. I really hope it does well on Netflix.
After reading this E! article on Angelina Jolie I want her to succeed and be back on top more than ever before.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/m.eonline.com/amp/news/880076/how-angelina-jolie-ended-up-as-the-villain-in-her-divorce-from-brad-pitt
Report this comment as spam or abuse
E has been team Brad from the beginning because they know he will give them more info and interviews. His PR is so transparent. He has been a disappointment tome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The cut of the dress is okay but the color is awful. The whole thing doesn’t suit Jolie at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The colour drains her. I immediately though of The Corpse Bride.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me, too. Not at all flattering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s it! She’s beautiful, of course, but there was something about this look that just didn’t seem to be working for her that I couldn’t put my finger on. But I think you’re right about the dress color.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope, nope, bad dress, bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dont know how someone with such a beautiful face can look so…blah! The dress is terrible on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It could be better. There were better dresses in that collection that she could have worn. I will give her a few marks for not wearing black though.
I like her hair, lipstick, and nail color though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the lip and nail colours are lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shiloh’s side eye is everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I too noticed the epic side eye. Wonder what they were thinking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Zahara used to give epic side-eye!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Glad you showed a photo that included Loung Ung the author of FTKMF. She seems like such an awesome person. There are a few videos and print interviews of her discussing the film and the strength this woman seems to possess is something else considering all she endured as a child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the color but it is too wide and her makeup and hair look severe
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The color isn’t flattering at all and washes her out. Dior should have done better.
Shiloh’s expression is priceless & Z is looking in the same direction. I wonder what or who was over there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t suit her to me personally wise or for her body. And it’s boring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone needs to be fired at Dior. All their designs are disguating. From underwaer they made Charlize Theron wear on red carpets to these princess dreases.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the kids side eyeing ..lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really sorry but she looks emaciated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey makeup must have been for the other dress. This one needs more blush.
I would love to know what Jolie’s too revealing dress was, was it her post break up I’m hot dresd? What did it look like?! When in recent memory has she worn anything even remotely too revealing? Many questions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
World meet leg.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her makeup is too harsh. Her makeup artist should be fired. And if she does it herself (I suspect she does) she needs to lose the jewel tones. She is the most beautiful woman on earth darnit, but she can and has looked way better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Shiloh choosing Vivienne’s clothes?
They all look adorable.
Angelina’s makeup was definitely for another outfit, it has to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse