“Ridley Scott’s ‘All the Money in the World’ seems… oddly cast” links
  • September 15, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World looks… oddly cast? It’s a true story but did we need Michelle Williams in this role?? Kevin Spacey?? [Pajiba]
Review of Borg McEnroe, a decent film that shouldn’t have been made. [LaineyGossip]
Happy 33rd birthday, Prince Harry. [Dlisted]
TIFF is over & here’s some of GYF’s fashion coverage. [Go Fug Yourself]
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s custody fight is over? [Jezebel]
Andrea Bocelli rides horses? [Wonderwall]
Natasha Lyonne directed her first short film for Kenzo. [OMG Blog]
I missed these photos of Jennifer Lawrence. [Popoholic]
Game of Thrones producers want to keep it on the DL. [The Blemish]
Real Housewife Kelly Dodd has some theories. [Reality Tea]
Stay strong, London. We’re praying for you. [Buzzfeed]

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - ‘Wonderstruck’ - Photocall

 

4 Responses to ““Ridley Scott’s ‘All the Money in the World’ seems… oddly cast” links”

  1. allison says:
    September 15, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I’m fascinated with the Getty family. Hot mess indeed! I think it looks like a good film, but knowing how it ends takes a bit of the drama out for me.

    Reply
  2. Jamie42 says:
    September 15, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    The movie looks good, and that’s an effective trailer; I didn’t plan to see it, and now I do. I had heard of the movie, and even know that Scott had offered the part to Natalie Portman first! But I agree–a very odd accent indeed.

    Reply
  3. lucy2 says:
    September 15, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Is that Mark Wahlberg? Hard pass.

    Reply

