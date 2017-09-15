“Ridley Scott’s ‘All the Money in the World’ seems… oddly cast” links

Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World looks… oddly cast? It’s a true story but did we need Michelle Williams in this role?? Kevin Spacey?? [Pajiba]
I’m fascinated with the Getty family. Hot mess indeed! I think it looks like a good film, but knowing how it ends takes a bit of the drama out for me.
I know that Michelle Williams IS old enough to be the mom of a teenager, but in practice she just doesn’t seem like she is old enough to play one. The movie looks good, so I guess I’ll reserve judgment until I see her in it…
The movie looks good, and that’s an effective trailer; I didn’t plan to see it, and now I do. I had heard of the movie, and even know that Scott had offered the part to Natalie Portman first! But I agree–a very odd accent indeed.
Is that Mark Wahlberg? Hard pass.
