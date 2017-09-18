Shailene Woodley wears Ralph Lauren at the Emmys, doesn’t own a TV, eyeroll

Here are some photos of Shailene Woodley at last night’s Emmys. Shailene was nominated for her first-ever Emmy for her performance in Big Little Lies. She lost the award and she lost the respect of the red-carpet watchers too, but not for her fashion. Shailene is actually a well-known hippie and forest-dweller, so it was surprising to me that she actually put in the effort to wear a nice dress for the Emmys. This green velvet look is a custom Ralph Lauren, and frankly, it’s stunning. It’s flattering on her, the shade of green is luscious, and it’s simple and beautiful. I don’t care for the shade of blonde Shailene is working these days, but it might be for a role. I think she was even wearing makeup, likely applied by a simple forest fawn.

So, Shailene could have just taken the fashion win and been done with it. Unfortunately, she walked the red carpet and gave interviews. She was asked by E! News about what TV shows she likes – a question they were asking most people – and Shailene just had to get smug about it: “When do people find time to [watch TV]? I’m a reader, so I always read a book.”

Shailene Woodley telling the E! News guy she doesn't watch E! because she reads just replenished me pic.twitter.com/rhfRPgSAgQ — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 17, 2017

This caused “Shailene Woodley” to trend on Twitter for hours as people dragged her. It was funny because yes, this girl is a gigantic eyeroll. It wouldn’t have been so bad or so notable if she wasn’t attending the Emmys as an Emmy nominee and she was appearing on the E! Red Carpet show. On the other side, were people being too harsh about woodland creature Shailene? I mean, all she did was say that she reads books. You decide.

Shailene Woodley says on the red carpet she doesn't have a TV; she watches her shows by gazing in a drop of morning dew on a forest fern — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) September 17, 2017

Shailene Woodley smirking into the camera and saying "I'm a reader" while at the big TV awards is good — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) September 17, 2017

If you've seen Shailene Woodley's acting is it really a shock she only reads and doesn't watch tv and movies — Ira Madison III (@ira) September 18, 2017