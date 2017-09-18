Shailene Woodley wears Ralph Lauren at the Emmys, doesn’t own a TV, eyeroll

Here are some photos of Shailene Woodley at last night’s Emmys. Shailene was nominated for her first-ever Emmy for her performance in Big Little Lies. She lost the award and she lost the respect of the red-carpet watchers too, but not for her fashion. Shailene is actually a well-known hippie and forest-dweller, so it was surprising to me that she actually put in the effort to wear a nice dress for the Emmys. This green velvet look is a custom Ralph Lauren, and frankly, it’s stunning. It’s flattering on her, the shade of green is luscious, and it’s simple and beautiful. I don’t care for the shade of blonde Shailene is working these days, but it might be for a role. I think she was even wearing makeup, likely applied by a simple forest fawn.
So, Shailene could have just taken the fashion win and been done with it. Unfortunately, she walked the red carpet and gave interviews. She was asked by E! News about what TV shows she likes – a question they were asking most people – and Shailene just had to get smug about it: “When do people find time to [watch TV]? I’m a reader, so I always read a book.”
Shailene Woodley telling the E! News guy she doesn't watch E! because she reads just replenished me pic.twitter.com/rhfRPgSAgQ
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 17, 2017
This caused “Shailene Woodley” to trend on Twitter for hours as people dragged her. It was funny because yes, this girl is a gigantic eyeroll. It wouldn’t have been so bad or so notable if she wasn’t attending the Emmys as an Emmy nominee and she was appearing on the E! Red Carpet show. On the other side, were people being too harsh about woodland creature Shailene? I mean, all she did was say that she reads books. You decide.
Shailene Woodley says on the red carpet she doesn't have a TV; she watches her shows by gazing in a drop of morning dew on a forest fern
— James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) September 17, 2017
Shailene Woodley smirking into the camera and saying "I'm a reader" while at the big TV awards is good
— Richard Lawson (@rilaws) September 17, 2017
If you've seen Shailene Woodley's acting is it really a shock she only reads and doesn't watch tv and movies
— Ira Madison III (@ira) September 18, 2017
Shailene Woodley doesn't own a TV, guys. She's a READER. #Emmys #Emmys2017 pic.twitter.com/tEZtlOIQce
— Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) September 17, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Girl, sit down. Why the f*ck do you participate in a medium you look down on? I don’t have the patience for it. This is work. Be a damn professional and be polite. Lie if you must. And if you can’t be arsed, at least don’t use that tone! Smug with a bad dye job, those are my favorite people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol. Take deep breaths.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m trying. But it’s Monday and this girl is exhausting. I can’t deal with bad manners anymore, there is no excuse for it beyond the age of … well, maybe puberty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Little miss naughty, even at the age of TWO we taught the kids to say “please” and “thank you” (with reminders, of course). There is NO excuse for bad manners, esp. by puberty, which is too late. It’s lazy parenting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you 100%
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bad manners because she doesn’t watch tv? How does that sound? Lie? Aren’t you tired of all the fakeness? I’ve never gotten the impression she thinks she’s better than anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is bad manners. She is at an award show where she is being honored with an award nomination for her work on TV. The question is asked so that she can show RESPECT for her peers, who are also doing award worthy work on TV. He was asking her to toot someone else’s horn.
This questions wasn’t about her, it was an opportunity for her to acknowledge the work of others. She is a navel-gazer of the highest order, so of course she would bring that question around to her own navel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s pretty rude to turn up at a TV awards show, when you are a TV actor, and dismiss other people’s TV work as inferior to reading, sure. You never lie when someone gives you a present you don’t like? Asks what you think of their child’s name? If you liked their wedding dress? You don’t pee on someone’s cornflakes, and you don’t bite the hand that feeds you, and she managed to do both here. And she also turned the conversation to her own special snowflake levels of intellect, rather than the talent of peers in her own industry. Which may have been nerves, in fairness, but was somewhat self-involved.
She didn’t even need to lie. A simple, “Oh gosh, there’s just so much talent out there right now, I hardly know where to start…” would have worked fine.
It’s basic good manners. I applaud what she has done over Standing Rock too, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t rude here. She clearly was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why lying? The red carpet is full of lies and shallowness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And we need to add arrogance and condescension to it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on ! And imo you don’t need to apologize or justify your comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not really interesting enough to warrant much hate but I’m fascinated at how tone-deaf she is.
Yes I know lots of folks don’t have TVs…but they didn’t just have a boost to a floundering career from it (and make a serious cash). Also it’s just a dumb thing to say at the Emmys of all places. I don’t like baseball but if I had a ticket to Game 7 of the World Series I’d know not say that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That baseball analogy is a good one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is so hilarious
What I love most about this is how pretentious she is about being a reader-
There are plenty of us readers out there Shailene- but her need to say it shows how young she really is. We get it Shailene! You’re atypical. You’re connected to the earth. You aren’t brainwashed by the system. Lolz
I love how OTT this girl is! So exhausting!
But really, is she reads that much- and as an actor- wouldn’t she know about 1)social cues 2) work expectations 3) getting more bees with honey than vinegar ?!
You keep doing you Shailene!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree on the analogy, only It’s like a pro baseball player saying he isn’t interested in the world series!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nowadays it’s easier not to own a tv because you can stream everything on your laptop or phone. Saying you don’t own a tv is now not as impressive as it might have been decades ago.
Also, tv is more expensive than it used to be with cable packages. So just going with the laptop and phone streaming thing is easier on the wallets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Saying you don’t own a tv is now not as impressive as it might have been decades ago.”
Exactly. The question was intended to draw out a compliment of another show or star. She doesn’t need to own a “Television” in order to watch a TV show. It was like she was trying to work a humble brag into a moment that should have been about praising her fellow nominees.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. She’s not on the red carpet at a book fair!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this was just one comment I’d let it slide. But she always sounds like this. A little holier than thou and above it all. But there she is on a TV award show for acting on TV.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t Ralph Lauren on of the few designers willing to dress the airheads in the White House?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excellent rant! Too bad the dress is perfect. And Haha Twitter!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I didnt even recognize her at first. She looked pretty amazing at the Emmys.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has a long way to go in refining her craft. There is some excellent acting on TV. She might consider tuning in for a bit of job training.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s blonde for that new role where she’s plays a woman shipwrecked and lost at sea, it’s based on a true story.
Just when I was starting to like Shailene again she says this idiotic comment smh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great rant. I had pretty much the same reaction. lol.
The only thing I’ll say in her defense is that I’m pretty sure Shailene is a well meaning dumbass that has no clue how obnoxious she sounds sometimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“smug with a bad dye job” … 😂 @littlemissnaughty, please be my best friend.
This is one of those pretentious comments that I just can’t with. I mean, do you ever hear authors say, ‘Oh, I don’t read. That’s just for the dumb-dumbs who buy my books.’ … Yeah, nope. The combination of hypocrisy and condescension just reeks of try-hard.
I’ll never get why people feel the need to tell you what you enjoy is dumb/contemptuous/something they’d rather die than do. It’s like telling someone their baby is ugly. It’s not only rude, and mean, it’s also a clear indicator that you’re not very bright, because most of us know to keep any such thoughts to ourselves. If you tell me your favorite show is Keeping Up with the Kardashians, my internal dialogue might be something like, ‘So, that’s who watches that crap,’ but because I’m over 2 years old and in possession of basic manners I know better than to say that out loud. Unlike Ms Woodley.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because you love to act means you have to love watching tv and movies? Who said she didn’t like to watch, but instead makes an effort not to watch? Did you know the man who created the television didn’t allow his own children to watch? Because it’s bad for your brain. Ppl who don’t watch tv always get attacked for what? No one said they judge you for watching tv? So why are you judging someone who would rather read?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She more or less judged others by asking where they find the time to watch tv at a tv awards show that she likely expects other people to watch since she’s on it. Of course, people are going to judge back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“TV rots your brain” is a bogus, also hugely pretentious, argument. Doing anything obsessively, or without moderation, is bad for you.
There are plenty of television programs that educate, enlighten, etc. Television has promoted widespread acceptance of serious cultural and social issues. It’s been responsible for great nation-changing moral shifts towards the better. It has saved countless lives (weather predictions, news reports, etc), ended a war (Vietnam) and helped unite a nation. Where would we have been, as a world, without the TV coverage on 9/11? How would we have known what was going on? What was real and what was rumor? This was pre-social media & almost all streaming; TV was our instant connection. It both informed and consoled.
There is also value — socially and mental health-wise — in pure entertainment. Our brains need to periodically rest, relax and escape into fantasy. It’s what keeps us sane. Yes, you can do that with a book, but TV is NOT a lesser form of entertainment. It’s fine and dandy to prefer one over the over, but only someone insecure in their personal choices feels the need to justify their own decisions by mocking those made by others. If you, personally, don’t enjoy TV, don’t watch it. It’s by no means required. But to pretend it’s all trash aimed at those beneath you is both counter factual and super douche-y.
Also, to label an entire, incredibly diverse universe of programs “TV” and write it off as trash is to ignore all facts about the vast differences in quality, style and substance actually on offer. It’s akin to declaring, ‘Books suck,’ because you once picked up a copy of TWILIGHT and assume everything with words on pages between covers is the same.
Oh and, yes, people who don’t partake of the things they make their living creating are usually really bad at their jobs. Chefs who don’t eat and appreciate fine food, aren’t going very far. Same for authors who don’t read, artists who don’t enjoy art, game designers who don’t play video games, etc. If you don’t love, or at least study, what you do, you’re not going to be very good at it. Know a lot of teachers who’ve never been to a class? I mean, you could get all the knowledge you need by reading books or through other solo resources (and, no, you don’t have to go to school to learn to read), but if you’ve never experienced a teacher or been in a school setting, it’s unlikely you’ll be very successful at either. Kinda like a president who’s previous work history is as a game show host. Weird how personal experience matters to doing a good job, isn’t it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tone-deaf, hypocritical, patronizing, yes. But she had plenty of company last night. Like all the celebs who walked the red carpet—which just happened to be air conditioned—and no sign of any of those blissfully pampered and preternaturally cooled celebs crying crocodile tears for the environment. Yup, that’s right, the red carpet—which was outside / not inside—was air-conditioned. Bet more than a few flew in on private planes, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bwahahahahaha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She just said she reads, why is that so triggering for you ? Just because a person works at a potato chip factory doesn’t mean they have to stuff their face with potato chips all day long. She is entitled to do what she loves which is dramatic exploration of characters without having to watch tv
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to give her a pass. She’s young and tying desperately to be “woke”. Let’s not forget she got off her “book reading arse” 90% more than most of us to support clean water for the First Nation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
first of all can i just say, she looks absolutely gorgeous and i’m so attracted to her rn.
given that she’s an actor and took part in a tv show, it’s quite funny she thought wondering where people find the time to watch telly was a good idea lol. it’s the reason why she had this job to begin with. like, you often hear other actors saying they don’t get to watch many shows because they’re busy and don’t have time to sit down and watch several episodes, but the ‘i’m a reader’ comment is all kinds of lmao.
i still like her though; she’s very much involved in social causes and isn’t vapid at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
That dress is GORGEOUS, she looks so elegant and beautiful. I don’t own a TV either and I’m a big reader also but guess what? We have these things called the I.n.t.e.r.n.e.t., laptops, iPhones and IPads where I do watch TV shows. You can skip commercials and watch shows in almost half the time. Some of us even multi-task doing hobbies, washing dishes and still able to watch shows.
This girls works like 3 months out of the year and in 9 months can’t find the time for 20 minutes a week or a month? She must be the slowest reader ever! If I were the interviewer (I hate E! but still..) I would have asked how long it takes her to read a book and get a list of books she has read in the last month. Call her bluff. Followed up with “so would you recommend people not watch any show or movie you are next in and go read a book instead (deadpan face)”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Some of us even multi-task doing hobbies, washing dishes and still able to watch shows. ” My landlord knocked on my door the other day and asked if I was busy. I replied I was washing dishes, watching TV, doing laundry and cooking dinner. His mouth dropped and he said okay, maybe later. I laughed when I closed the door. Physically I was doing the dishes, the crock pot, TV and dryer were doing all the work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She pulls off blonde hair better than I thought she would, and this green dress looks good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t want shows either, I feel out of step w culture, but I can’t abide canned laughter or the weird sets. GOT was too violent, and I’m scared to immerse in something dystopian like HT. I’m a news junky and culture junky, books, magazines, internet. I get it, but wouldn’t say that at an award’s show- that’s like telling the host of a BBQ that you’re a sober breathAtarian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s really how she should have answered, that she doesn’t have much time to watch anything. She often seems to say things that are sort of out there though. The color of her dress is gorgeous, but I think it’s a bit too open up top.
The smug “I don’t own a TV” stuff that so many people try is silly. I’ve also heard a lot of people who say that in an effort to seem above it all, and then talk about the shows they watch via streaming. That’s TV, honey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is 100% vapid! She’s a complete and total brat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100% vapid? Total brat? Really? Overreact much do ya?
She’s actually a very well spoken girl. I’ve seen her interviewed by Amy Goodman for Democracy Now, and she is very aware and knowledgeable about very important, real life issues. I was quite impressed on how well she articulates herself on complex issues. She’s put herself on the line to protest the Dekota access pipe and got arrested for it. What’s sad is most Americans don’t know of these issues in our country and don’t care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Dem Now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 i adore her. She didn’t just make a flying trip into Standing Rock and get her picture taken, she totally took a stand and got arrested. I appreciate her so much for that. I watched that last night and I thought she said she doesn’t turn on the TV, which I took to mean rarely, not that she doesn’t own one. I know lots of people her age who don’t have a TV, they watch, and stream shows, on their phones or tablets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Documentaries can be found on TV.TV also shows this thing called news.TV can be a great educational tool if you know where to look.I’m guessing Shailene is too busy taking lessons in whimsicality to know this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS!
Discovery Channel, The History Channel, Animal Planet, BBC and BBC America, Travel Channel, SundanceTV, PBS, The Science Channel, HELL even Nickelodeon…..and so on.
GURL, sit yo ENTIRE ass down!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I learned a sh@t ton about the Viet Nam war on PBS last night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their special on the Vietnam war is supposed to be one of the best series ever created for television. I had to miss it last night, but I’m sure I’ll be able to catch it again. I hope, anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ken Burns is a god. Everything he does is brilliant. Watch that Shailene….you’ll learn a thing or two other than putting your foot in your mouth every time you’re asked a question.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh, I don’t really watch tv either. I get all my news and entertainment from the internet. Shai looked GOOD tho’. As far as I’m concerned she can be as hippie dippy as she wants as long as she continues fighting the good fight.
p.s. since when has championing reading become laughable?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem clearly isn’t that she was championing reading. Shailene was being a condescending ass about television as she stood on the red carpet as a nominee for her work in a television show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually found that unintentionally, hilariously meta and gave me a good chuckle during the live stream. But I guess there’s no place for whimsy today. Oh well, I doubt her tv bosses care. So why should I be so outraged on their behalf? Don’t get me wrong, I eyerolled at her too. But good-naturedly since she’s practically harmless. It’s the amount of vitriol directed at her over a silly comment that I find off-putting. And saying she should just have kept quiet is frankly troubling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly what Goats on the Roof said: she was incredibly condescending. I read all the time, and I still watch TV too, but to hear her talk you’d think only plebs with too much free time would ever be lame enough to turn on a TV instead of picking up a book. Really rich coming from a young woman who got an Emmy nom from working on a TV show.
There’s hippie-dippie (which I don’t mind at all, and I normally don’t have any issues with Shailene Woodley either) and then there’s “I don’t own a TV, I read!” snottiness. She could have said it so much better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s all in her delivery, if she cut back on the pretention and insinuated judgement about the people watching tv, it would be different.
As my mom always said, it’s not what you said, it’s how you said it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, since you too are the kind of special person who doesn’t watch tv, of course you’re not going to find it offensive. The rest of us don’t appreciate the implied condescension that we somehow aren’t as cultured and informed (or busy) as Shailene Woodley, especially because she relies on us for her career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Going personal are we? LOL keeping it classy I see. Did you miss the part where I said that I’m basically watching tv without actually watching tv through this little thing called the internet? It’s an alternative that I, personally, prefer. If you read condescension into that that’s your problem, not mine. But keep projecting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Marr- My BF doesn’t own a TV but watches college football and Dem Now and all his political stuff on his laptop. I have a TV but I rarely watch it.
I’m torn. On one hand, I understand the point that people are making in that TV is currently Shailene’s bread and butter and biting the hand that feeds her is probably a stupid move. But I also like the fact that she stressed the importance of reading and took a dig at tv..it was refreshing.
Semi OT but when I stayed with my BF’s family they would tell us to go watch TV and take a nap like everyone else in the family did. At first my BF was like “nah we’re all set with TV” but after the fifth time his mom told us to go watch TV he flipped out “Ma! We don’t like TV and we’re not watching it! We have cellphones!!!!” LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was referring to Shailene Woodley there but it’s interesting you read it as an attack on you while simultaneously claiming I am projecting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@EOA – “since you too are the kind of special person who doesn’t watch tv.”
You weren’t referencing Shailene. Come on now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten, I watched the whole interview because this all seems, well, strange.
It’s not like books are an annoying background noise and in every restaurant playing the music we listen to everywhere and omnipresent in society. I get the TV disinterest and I have been there. We did not have a TV for a long time and people gave us such a hard time. I totally recognised myself in SW’s slightly arrogant look bc you get protective. The rest of the itw is clever, she defended the only good thing about BLL which was the focus on the characters and their issues rather than a plot with one-dimensional characters. (Although I think there is a confusion with secrets and depth of character but well).
Did I cringe a bit when she said it? Yes. Do I see where she comes from? I think I do too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten
Whenever we see each other my parents are exactly like that too hehe.
I agree with you that it was unprofessional by normal standards, but was it really, judging by Hollyweird standards? I choose to be lenient towards her because I find her activism inspiring and her airy fairy shtick amusing and like you said refreshing. Especially on a night of collective ego stroking while playing SUPER SERIOUS dress up. As an entertainer, she’s the only one that trully entertained me on that red carpet. And some of the tweets that came out of it were comedy gold (I almost lost my coffee through my nose at the dew drop one).
@Odette
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it is strange when an actor expects audiences to watch what they are in (either so they can win an award or make a profit or get attention or whatever other reasons there are for acting), but not necessarily what others are in. So, in that sense, I don’t get where she’s coming from as an ACTOR. I wouldn’t judge a regular person for making the same kind of comment since they’re not asking me to watch them in something.
Like, “Oh, I don’t know where people find the time to watch Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad, but oh please do find the time watch me in The Secret Life of the American Teenager.” (I realize that show is no longer on the air, but to me it does seem a little narcissistic to expect people to watch a show that you’re in, but disregard what your peers are in).
Also, Emmy voters had to waste their time watching what she did and what others did so that they could cast a vote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh come on! Most people here are projecting their own insecurities imo. It’s all too true that MOST Americans watch too much TV. Me included.
Sure she could have delivered the comment a bit better, but she’s being honest at least. She’s not the only actor that has stated they don’t watch tv. There are many actually, mostly cause they don’t have the time to keep up with a show and others for similar reasons as Shailene or cause they only watch films. Seriously.
The notion that she is supposed to lie just cause she’s at the emmys is redic. What’s funny is that both Colbert and then again James Corden and Seth Meyers made jokes about actors on rc fake complimenting and lying that they’ve watched any of the shows nominated. Turn out they were spot on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“here are many actually, mostly cause they don’t have the time to keep up with a show and others for similar reasons as Shailene or cause they only watch films.”
What’s the difference between watching a film and watching tv though? I don’t get it. An Adam Sandler or Fifty Shades movie can be just as terrible viewing as any bad tv show. One is on a big screen and the other is on a small screen – the time suckage isn’t any different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this really about the device a person watches programs on, though? To me, the question was intended to draw out flattery of other nominees and shows. (Like what Perplexed was referencing). I think she worked in a bragging moment about herself, which is what made it awkward. When you have winning performances from Hulu programs, clearly the device (television set) isn’t the most important thing. The question was about sharing admiration among peers in the same industry, and that is what went over her head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@perflexed
There’s actually a lot of people who don’t like to commit their selves to a weekly tv show. Especially in the past when there weren’t as many well written and produced shows as their are now. The medium has definitely changed for the better as far as quality and accessibility. So there’s probably not as many people like this as there used to be. It’s just a life style choice and preference to see a complete story, hopefully well written and acted than to try to keep up with a show that may loose your interest before it finally resolves itself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think we have more choices than ever before in what we can watch. And, yes, there are lifestyle differences. But if you’re watching something in a visual medium, whether on a weekly basis or as a binge, you’re still using up time. Personally, I have found binge watching to make me feel physically sick, so I stopped doing that. One doesn’t sound superior to the other — they basically sound like the same thing to me but with time simply managed differently (time that has been used to watching something. Although from what I can tell Shailene Woodley seemed to claim to watch nothing at all).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@perplex
Yes, but it’s not just about the time spent viewing a screen. There are people who actually make a qualitative distinction between TV and film. Many people HATE watching any commercials, period. And as I said some don’t want to commit to an ongoing show (that probably has commercials). I’ve known plenty of people who don’t watch tv “shows”. If they have a tv it’s for news or watching a film (dvd). It’s a preference and lifestyle choice that gets them most of what they want without putting up with what they dislike. Yes they sacrifice missing a great show here and there, but as the saying goes, “you can’t miss what you didn’t have”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cranberry, there are so many ways to watch “TV shows” without commercials. Netflix, OnDemand, some versions of Hulu, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t really watch TV either, so I’m don’t really get why people seem to care so much. Yeah, she totally could have phrased it better and been more diplomatic, especially considering how she makes a living, but….. yeah. The crazy hate is just ridiculous. Reading is good. People take things way too personally for no good reason. If she’s striking a nerve, maybe look into yourself and your own habits. Advocating reading isn’t some whacked out crazy hippy vag-steaming idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you can get all your news and entertainment from the internet, you’re basically doing the same thing as watching tv. I don’t really get the difference. It’s just on a different technology, that’s all. But it’s basically the same activity – using up time to watch something (sometimes pointless) that could have been spent on something else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For me it’s the allure of no commercials (they drive me batty), saving time by filtering the news I want to focus more on, saving money while also helping the environment. But mostly no commercials.
Again, no shade on the people who watch tv.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish we wouldn’t criticise women for absolutely everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ 1000000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please don’t turn this into a feminist issue. Women can be idiots and they can be arrogant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see nothing idiotic or arrogant about being happy and proud with one’s unconventional life choices as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone else. Who is she really hurting with this (aside from fragile egos apparently)? She obviously has mi-fi in her neck of the woods and is not cut off from reality lol. Aside from the alt-right, people weren’t rolling their eyes at her when she was roughing it at Standing Rock last year, just sayin’. A cause I initially found out about not from tv (because everybody on the news was still trying to pretend it wasn’t actually happening), but online, from her arrest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry Marr but I’m going to disagree big time. If Shailene wants to have an unconventional life, more power to her. This isn’t about that. It’s about her seeking employment in a field she obviously thinks is beneath her and then not having the decency to at least be professional at a work function.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Goats
I gave my take on this higher up. I guess I just don’t see what the fuss is all about since I’m not working in television and don’t have a dog in this fight. To each their own I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you on this, Marr.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marr, I’d love to know what field you work in and whether this behavior is appreciated there. If you work for, say, Estee Lauder at a counter and tell your customers in a condescending tone that you don’t have time for silly makeup because you’re the all natural type, you will be fired. It’s your job to sell makeup and nobody will buy from someone who is condescending. She is there to sell her work. Her life choices can be expressed in a way that doesn’t sound rude as hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@missnaughty
I’m still shrugging over here because I just don’t take actors all that seriously when it comes to work ethic. No need to bring mine into the conversation. I’d love to be able to work a couple months out of the year and make the money that they do. Who wouldn’t? Like I said, I doubt her bosses cared all that much, and if they do it’s her career not mine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At the end of the day, the audience is her boss.
And I didn’t bring your work ethic into anything. But it’s interesting that you refuse to even address that. I guess you’re too cool for it all, that’s fine. I’m not. Rude people piss me off and I hope that doesn’t change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I work in TV, and acting like TV is a waste of time is incredibly insulting to everyone who works in the TV business. Literally thousands and thousands of people work craaaaazy long hours, don’t see their families for long periods of time when on location, and do their jobs without complaining. And for the most part, its the actors who get the public attention for the work – not the drivers who work longer hours than anyone, not the PA’s who put up all sorts of crap, not the camera assistants who are on their feet all day, not the wardrobe team who works all weekend, not the caterers who are there before everyone so we can eat when we show up. For an actress to insult the industry that provides so many jobs to people, who are creating art (you cannot tell me a show like The Handmaid’s Tale isn’t art – and yeah, I have many friends who worked their asses off on that show) because she is a “reader” – ummm it is insulting and rude and inappropriate. And guess what? I somehow manage to find time to read too! I can both read books and watch TV (and also make TV). So you know what? its not about we are “telling a woman not to speak her mind” its about telling a spoiled brat not to insult all the people who work their asses off for way less money than she gets paid all to make her look good and be more comfortable. She can be as pretentious and hippie as she wants, I too want to try to make things better for the environment, I admire that she stood up for Standing Rock, but she can sit the eff down when insulting the business she works in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marr, exactly.
Why are we so upset over this? It’s bizarre to think because you love to act and make a great living, means you must be obsessed with tv. She doesn’t care about fame, she uses her fame to highlight her causes. Plenty of ppl say they’re so busy they don’t have time to be on social media, but they don’t get attacked lol. Readers don’t judge or attack ppl who love tv. Ppl who love tv think readers judge them when they share their pov. It scares me that ppl can’t see how addicted they’re to tv… I mean come on, you’re attacking ppl for not watching tv. I hope you feel this enraged when you see something wrong going on and do something about it. This is a waste of energy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“At the end of the day, the audience is her boss.”
You’re over-simplifying. Just because one person might tune out of a project because they don’t like someone who’s in it doesn’t mean two other people might not tune in because they like someone else who’s also in it. Or maybe the subject matter and execution of it rescues the whole thing. At the end of the day the studios decide. Hence utter crap, vanity projects that keep getting peddled out only to tank and utter crap human beings that keep getting second chance after second chance despite appaling behaviour. Like it or not being rude is not illegal. Her career isn’t going to tank over this. Not when there are actual predators doing just swell in an industry all to willing to turn a blind eye on these people’s ‘quirks’.
“And I didn’t bring your work ethic into anything. But it’s interesting that you refuse to even address that.”
So did you or didn’t you? Sounds a bit contradictory to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jay: exactly! We know several people who work in the industry-who are educated, work hard and provide for their families. What a spoiled, oblivious brat this girl is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to agree with LittleMissNaughty, Goats, and Jay here. Jay, your comment really says it all. Totally bratty, unprofessional, and insulting to the people who do the thankless work of making her look good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jay, there are plenty of people in the tv/fillm industry that don’t watch tv or that seriously regulated how much tv is played in their homes especially if they have children. Industry folks usually have a good deal of $$ to make sure their families have alternative activities and good educations to ensure their children aren’t always subjugated to commercial tv culture. Someone posted here earlier, “some people are watchers and some people are doers”.
It’s an over generalization, but the point being that plenty people in tv are NOT consumers of tv. That doesn’t mean they see no value in the medium. TV has many facets like art, entertainment,employment, education. But it’s also a very, insidiously powerful Business with extremely questionable influences.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marr, the audience ultimately decides. That’s not over-simplifying. The customer decides. Not every single time but in general, as a group, yes. I also don’t know where we landed on her career tanking. I don’t wish that on her just for being a brat. That would be childish and it never vrossed my mind.
You turned my example of a different industry into an attack (or whatever you thought it was) on your work ethic. I never mentioned anyone’s work ethic but I did stress that you refuse to address the analogy. Because actors are allowed to insult their customer. If any of us did that, we’d be fired. Have you ever tried? I wouldn’t dream of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You understand she essentially insulted her audience, right? It’s not about her being “unconventional.” The idea that not watching television makes a person “unconventional” is an extremely low bar. It is that she is an actor, on television, no less and yet she made it seem as if those who watch television are uncultured, illiterate, and lazy. It was tone-deaf, to say the least, and some mijnor criticism on Twitter is hardly some huge punishment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eye roll. Does your grace extend to men too? Like no one should be criticized? Or only people with uteruses get a pass?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’re those who watch and those who do. She’s obviously the latter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are actors who don’t watch tv at all or even movies. It’s just the way she said it, tone deaf and pretentious. Plus she decided to add I read books, as if the two could not work together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Unless she’s an extremely slow reader she could easily find time for both, especially since she has no kids and leads an extremely privileged life. I would think in her profession she might want to check out the competition from time to time and maybe try to improve her own technique, hmm?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sounds like Joey Tribbiani when he laughs at soap operas in an interview where he discussed his soap opera: “I don’t watch any, I have a LIFE ok? Lol.”
Who has time for TV? The people who watched and supported your show. It’s also disrespectful to fellow nominees to say that you don’t watch TV because you have better things to do. YOURE AT THE EMMYS. Some of the highest quality content is on TV right now. The film industry keeps dropping the ball. But TV keeps delivering every year.
I also find it odd when actors and creatives don’t watch other work other than theirs. How do you know what’s out there and learn? How do you work in this industry and are not a fan of someone else’s work. You know like when Anthony Hopkins sent a fan letter to Bryan Cranston calling his work on Breaking Bad the most inspired he’s seen in decades? I doubt he would ever say he has better things to do than watch TV and he’s legendary. Shaileen needs some humbling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This outrage towards Shailene has nothing to do with her being a woman or with her championing reading. It has to do with her being the definition of pretentious. Reading is no better than TV watching. You can read TV like any text, and you can read crap that doesn’t enrich you at all. Saying you’re better cause you’re a reader is so dumb. If you have true intelligence you read all life as text and engage in the same mental processes whether you read or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Although I do feel bad for people who “grow up” famous – the rest of us got to be pretentious idiots in college with only a dozen people or so to eyeroll about our pretensions.
I mean, when I was 19 I sure as sh*t made it clear that we didn’t have a TV in our shared apartment, that me and my roomies were more radio programme listeners. It makes me cringe even now.
However it turns out she’s actually 25 which dulls my pity quite a bit. Girl, you ain’t that interesting. And Ira’s not wrong about your acting talent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But did she really say she was better than everybody else because of it? I’ve watched the video and she says that she doesn’t have the time for it. Pretentious? Maybe. I don’t know her daily schedule. But I also see a lot of hair-splitting and projecting in the outrage that followed. Suggesting that she should have just skipped talking alltogether simply because she wasn’t the image of humbleness when she did open her mouth just rubs me the wrong way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did think her tone was a bit smug when she said “When do people find the time to?” Heck, maybe even the words themselves were a little smug. Like, uh, right now when we’re watching you at the Emmys, I guess?
Maybe she watches everything condensed in GIF form.
Honestly, I think it’s a little weird when ACTORS say they don’t watch tv. Don’t they have to learn things about their craft from watching others act? If anybody in any other profession said this, I’d get it (even though I think everybody secretly watches stuff on their laptops). But when someone in the acting profession says they don’t, I find that to be strange, simply because storytelling is an important part of what they do. In their particular cases, I don’t think it actually hurts them to watch tv programming. An actor could probably learn about which directors they’d want to work with from watching tv.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, Marr. Overreaction. Let’s unclutch those pearls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the subtext! “Who has time for TV, I’m a reader.” Like, sit down. It’s insulting to look down on TV on the night that celebrated so many great shows. TV is not a waste of time if you know what to watch. You can still learn and be inspired by what you watch on television. And the Emmys celebrates the best. She’s an effing actress too! Who watches her stuff, people who don’t read? It was an idiotic comment like the ones she gives often. She’s Hollywood. She needs to stop acting above it and respect her peers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Insulting? It’s just tv. Tv! Can you live without tv? These are just actors, no one to look up to. The emmy’s is a man made silly thing. Hollywood is a major distraction in the form of entertainment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Annie – exactly! And you know what? both Big Little Lies and Handmaid’s Tale were based on books and have no doubt exposed more people to those books! both of which tell important stories about real issues. We should be encouraging people to make more shows about issues. If she cares so much, then she can create her own projects that will make a difference and reach a big audience!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“and you can read crap that doesn’t enrich you at all.”
That’s what made me laugh about it. She does not come across as a well read person at all. Like she spends her time reading tumblr and woo blogs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The front of the dress didn’t fit right. Nice color, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can read and watch Tv. Shocking I know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do it all the time.
Get over yourself, Shailene. And she’s yet another brunette who shouldn’t go blonde.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d normally call her pretentious, but to be pretentious you have to have a reason to. I mean, I’d recently called pretentious Darren Aronofsky. He has a reason, there’s actually something, a real talent there, where he can base such pretentiousness. But she doesn’t. She’s just a poseur.
On a more shallow note, I’m always confused by her irregular, asymmetrical eyes and face in general.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, I find that most pretentious people really don’t have a reason to be pretentious at all and that is exactly why they are pretentious – to hide their own insignificance. Just like in this instance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, she was being smug about reading. Silly. It’s on the level of AJ bragging about not being “normal” – a put down of ordinary life, as though either of them is acquainted with it. BUT in both cases the smugness is offset by their activism. So, pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t bother me that she doesn’t have a TV. Bothered me that her reason was that she had no place to put one because she doesn’t live anywhere. You aren’t homeless, Shailene.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
did she say that? it’s even funnier now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m giving her a pass on that one, depending on her work schedule, she may be just living where’s she’s filming, and has no permanent residence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her friends have talked about how she couch surfs when she’s not working, so she really doesn’t have a permanent residence of her own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone can watch a tv show/movie from anywhere, anytime and anyplace from their cell phone. She is ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know I manage to read AND watch an unhealthy amount of tv. I read for school AND casually. Amazing right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did she bother to read Big Little Lies?
You know, the reason she had a job and is now at the big, glittery-industry awards show?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bless her heart. My ex used to say who has time to watch tv and tv shows. That same ex was obsessed with 50 shades books. He’s a reader, you guys.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahaha! That is pretty funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are not enough words to describe my reaction to this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t own a tv ,but I bet she streams Amazon, Netflix and Hulu on her lap top, tablet and I phone. They should of asked her what she like to stream.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe it’s like Giselle Bunchen who doesn’t “own” a hair brush.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like Shailene as a person and support the causes she cares about, but this was a cringe moment for me. I say this as someone who also does not own a television. Despite that, I do watch a handful of shows on the internet. I’m pretty sure Shailene does too. I don’t watch E! either, but if I were asked this question, why not just give a few of one’s favorite tv shows? I’m sure she has a few. She could have said something cute about the kids on Stranger Things and left it at that. Even if it were a lie and she never watched a single episode, the E! reporter would have been none the wiser. There are just things that can be left unsaid, and stating that she doesn’t watch tv shows at an event that gives awards to tv shows is a bit tactless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress is nice. But Shailene is insufferable as usual. She is not very intelligent, this arrogant tone-deaf behavior has been the downfall of many a young actor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly don’t understand when actors / actresses say they don’t watch tv.. I mean, you make movies or tv shows for a living??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hm… I don’t know. I’m a music producer, and sometimes I go very long times without actively listening to other music. But that’s mainly because a) I want to avoid overanalysing or copying other music productions during a creative process, and b) sometimes my ears really need a lot of quiet time. Anyway, I totally get staying away from work-related stuff during your free time.
ETA: ever since I started playing live on a +- regular basis, I stopped going out on free weekends, because I’m already going out when I play. Now I go to a select few concerts, and while it’s become less, I can usually enjoy and appreciate it more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since acting is a collaborative process, I figure she’d want to watch stuff to figure out which directors have done good projects.
If she had said she doesn’t want to hurt own creative instincts, I would get that. But instead she said “When do people find the time?” That’s weird. Sometimes you can find the time when you’re on the treadmill (I find the treadmill impossible if I’m not watching something while on it. It’s so boring otherwise.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand what you mean, perplexed. Music surprisingly isn’t so different, though; colleagues often say, “Oh, have you heard (insert name)? It’s so good; I’d like to ask if I can make a remix or maybe even collaborate.” I get the excitement for other productions and acts, and I can relate to the appreciation, but I feel like I’m pretty much always working already, without the active search for a new involvement. My circle of friends is 90%+ musicians, my partner is a musician, so I’m surrounded by music all the time. And if you have a social media profile, you’re somehow always doing PR because people know you as an artist – it sounds silly, but you always have to think about how you present yourself. Back to the time thing: I could shift my focus and attention and spend more time in total on taking in other people’s work (I do; phases), but it would definitely demand an active choice. For me it’s relaxing to spend my time doing other things first. I need to recharge my relatively small non-music part of life before I can take a step back and listen to new music. I don’t know if that’s how SW meant it, but I know lots of artists who, after a few years of being active, just stopped listening to other people’s music because they need that time for non-music-related stuff. In her case, she’s probably spending some of her free time on activism. At least that’s all I actually know about her. (That, and the fact that this dress is gorgeous!)
Btw, I’m never on the treadmill… I just watch TV.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think tv can be either watched alone or make other boring activities less boring (well, sort of) when it’s on as a kind of accompaniment.
All I know about her is that she likes to sunbathe her lady parts in vitamin D. So maybe that’s what she’s doing when she’s not watching tv. This a witchy-sounding comment directed from my end towards her, not you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get it when people say they don’t watch their own work. But if you are working in tv and film, you should at least watch some shows to know who you want to work with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was kind of funny when the reporter said, “Hopefully they find time to watch this and E! News.” He was nicer about it than I could have been.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think if you do tv projects, is part of your job to actually to know the medium you use to show, to communicate your work, your art. I think she’s trying to portray herself as the image she has of an intellectual and yet she showed up to the Emmys, she got a designer dress, she played the tv game.It all seems very hypocritical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This woman needs a better publicist. She is a good actress but all the eye-rolling interviews she gives make me dislike her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t get bothered by her. Anyone who had their butt searched for an environmental cause gets a couple of freebies. Her smug readeryness is a freebie.
Crunchy hippies can be clueless at times. Since they subsist on homemade organic trail mix and rainwater, their synapses are janky and misfire often.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMFAO
Fine, if this is her freebie, what’s with the feminism talk? She gets ONE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao MagnoliaRose!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she means well. She’s just at that stage of youth where you’re starting to learn about the world and understand more than you did as an adolescent but lack the maturity to recognize that you don’t know ALL of the things about ALL of the world yet. If she’s like this in ten years, I’ll be less forgiving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s 25 though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. I get the irritation about her comment but I don’t think it warrants the amount of outrage she’s receiving on this thread.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you work in the business? because her smug condescension about how our work isn’t worth her time is insulting. she could have said “I personally, don’t watch a lot of TV but its amazing all the hard work people have put in this year. The crew on Big Little Lies worked so hard, I am glad people are celebrating and enjoying that work” not “who has time for TV”. its rude. Do you know what long hours people put on TV shows? how many are employed because of TV shows? If no one has time to watch TV, then goodbye jobs. She could have said this better and not have been so insulting about it. Reese and Nicole are struggling to get women’s stories made, to shine a light on domestic abuse through their work, and they manage to do it without insulting the industry they work in. If this was the first time Shailene said something dumb and insulting that would be one thing, but she says these kinds of things all the time, where she acts like she is better than everyone else. If she feels this way about TV, then maybe don’t work in television.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jay
I think there’s a huge generation gap here. People her age have a certain idea of what TV is and it is separated from series or films or Netflix. My kidsconsider that they don’t watch TV – but they have their phones, computers.
My parents watch TV, they are retired and they have time. I don’t watch broadcast TV but I watch series on Netflix (TV screen or laptop). My lingo does not make a difference between them but SW’s generation does.
But actually I don’t sit and watch talk shows and adverts and more talk shows and a series like I did when I had time and was a kid or my parents do now they’re retired.
I completely see what she means here and it’s no disrespect to people who work in TV. I am pretty sure she watched BLL from what she said about and probably watches a lot of other people’s work too.
This is such an incomprehensible reaction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jay
I think there’s a huge generation gap here. People her age have a certain idea of what TV is and it is separated from series or films or Netflix. My kidsconsider that they don’t watch TV – but they have their phones, computers.
My parents watch TV, they are retired and they have time. I don’t watch broadcast TV but I watch series on Netflix (TV screen or laptop). My lingo does not make a difference between them but SW’s generation does.
But actually I don’t sit and watch talk shows and adverts and more talk shows and a series like I did when I had time and was a kid or my parents do now they’re retired.
I completely see what she means here and it’s no disrespect to people who work in TV. I am pretty sure she watched BLL from what she said about and probably watches a lot of other people’s work too.
This is such an incomprehensible reaction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@slowsnow – its not “such an incomprehensible reaction” actually if you work in the business. I don’t say I work in “streaming” I say I work in TV – because i work on an episodic series. They don’t have separate “streaming” categories at the Emmy’s. Its all included in the TV umbrella. She works in the business and knows that. She wasn’t just saying she doesn’t watch Network TV. and saying “who has time for TV” is insulting to all the people work in the business. Imagine whatever work you do was having a big night to celebrate everyone’s work, and someone was like “I just don’t see why anyone could bother with what you do”…someone who has repeatedly had an attitude of condescension towards the work they do. It would be irritating. She does mean disrespect. It wasn’t, oh personally I don’t have time, i prefer to read, its casting judgement on everyone who does watch. its rude. I’m super proud of my show that I work on and it makes me SO happy that many, many people watch it. when we are shooting do I always have time to watch everything? no, of course not. But do I watch and support the shows and films that my friends and colleagues work on and congratulate them for it? of course! the girl is smug and rude and it is unnecessary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Streaming is the same as watching tv. Netflix IS tv. So I don’t think it’s an incomprehensible reaction people are having to her comment.
If she can’t figure out that watching Netflix on your phone is the same as watching Netflix on your tv, she’d have to be quite obtuse.
And just as with regular cable, you can find both good bad and stuff on Netflix, Hulu, etc. You can also just as easily watch most cable tv shows on Netflix on a binge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Jay–I work in insurance and no, I don’t get hurt feelings every time I hear somebody say that they hate insurance or every time I have a client ask me why the hell they have to pay for a compliance bond. In fact, I tell them that I get it, insurance is a hassle–it sucks–but it’s mostly a necessary evil. I don’t take it personally because my job doesn’t define me and people’s opinions about insurance is just that: their opinion and one that they are entitled to hold.
Shailene said she hasn’t owned a tv since she was 18 and doesn’t really have a permanent home. She’s someone who clearly enjoys spending her free time outdoors and pursuing activism so yeah, maybe watching TV isn’t a priority for her.
And so what?
I stand by what I said earlier: people are taking her throwaway comment waaaay too personally. It’s one thing to say it wasn’t the best forum for her to make that comment (and I agree with that), it’s quite another to make it seem like her personal opinion about television is soul-crushing.
We live in a society that if anything, places a huge emphasis on TV/movies/sports etc–the entertainment industry is a multi-billion dollar one–I’m not going to get on ONE actress who happens to not watch TV.
And if her comment encourages young women to pick up a book instead of putting on MTV Teen Mom or some such trash, then I’m all for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@kitten
+100000000000000000000000000000
*zeros are my tribute to all the over-reaction posts here today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I take it personally because she is saying she doesn’t understand why people watch TV. I MAKE TV. I have worked in the business since I was 19. I have poured my soul into my current project, I have made sacrifices for my job, for my career goals and I actually have succeeded! I am proud of my work. I adore my crew, and I love my actors. we put so much time and effort into what we do. And its not “trash” (i don’t work in reality tv, but I also am not about to go around calling other people’s work “trash”) the point is that she could be gracious instead of dismissing the work. As I have said in other comments, she could have easily drawn attention to reading (Big Little Lies is based on a book!) without acting like the entire medium of TV is not worth anyone’s time. If she wants to focus on activism, great! Then she should focus on activism, not be a hypocrite who takes the money from acting on TV while saying she doesn’t understand why people watch TV. Or she has money, she doesn’t spend it on rent apparently, and she would have been paid well for the Divergent series and BLL, so why not then use that money to help finance projects led by women or people of color? I am sure she could support financing some shorts that give women of color the opportunity to direct, which would help them break into the business better. Think of how many people want to director or write and don’t have the finances, the opportunities, the privilege that she has. And the problem with Shailene is that its ALWAYS this attitude. If you think all of us in the business are so stupid, then leave the business girl, stop taking the money. I hate a shit weekend with bad news, and I hit my breaking point with her lack of gratitude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Jay-Some television is absolute, total trash.
Hell, if The Apprentice had never been a thing, we wouldn’t have Trump. But some assholes who wanted to make money gave that shitbag a platform, made him a television star, and now we have this mess.
And I get it: you aren’t going to criticize people who work in your industry. Cool. I completely respect and understand that.
But I don’t work in television and I have ZERO loyalty to people who work in television. I don’t have to be polite or gracious and yes, I think some television shows are pure garbage that contribute nothing to our society–quite the opposite actually.
And that’s not exclusive to just television but all forms of entertainment and media. Just because the NY Times, Atlantic, The Guardian, WaPo etc are doing great journalism, doesn’t mean that I won’t point out the destruction that Breitbart, Fox News and InfoWars wreak on our collective social consciousness. Apples and oranges.
Anyway, I’ve already spent way more time arguing about something I don’t really care about so with that…
I’m certainly not going to tell you to not be offended–you’re entitled to feel how you feel and this is obviously extremely personal for you. I understand you are coming from a unique perspective and I appreciate your opinion.
Likewise, I’m sure you will respect and accept the fact that I was not personally offended by her comment.
*shrugs*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jay What is funny to me is that you work in an industry that has zero problems with popularity.
I work in contemporary art and art history research. Do you know how many people laugh or very solemnly tell me that they think that the area I poured my soul into all my life’s work is total bullshit?
My area, believe me, is always on the verge of having no budget to exist. And yet I understand or try to when people tell me they don’t get it, or don’t go to museums, or don’t have time to dedicate to it.
In fact, I could not care less; I know my people is out there somewhere and it’s a work area that has far less popularity than yours. I am sorry and again, I don’t want to dictate your feelings to you by any means, you’re entitled to them, but it really feels to me that for once someone says that TV (and, again, I am pretty sure she mean broadcast TV, cable or whatever) is a lot of time that you could give to something else I understand. There is one The Leftovers for 4000 crappy reality show and, like Kitten pointed out that are actually harming the world as we know it such as The Apprentice>>>Trump.
BTW: if someone should tell me now that they don’t have time to comment on websites, I would totally understand and even shamefully admit I should be working right now. Won’t take it personally
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! @Magnoliarose ! Vividly hilarious imagery going on there!
I feel pretty much the same about her. For all her ‘misfire’ moments, Shailene’s walk-the-walk activism keeps me solidly on her side.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s obnoxious.
The dress is really lovely on her but I don’t like the blonde hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She put herself out there for the no dapl. She literally ran for several days with protectors to the protector site and was arrested and strip searched. I would say she has more credibility and strength of her convictions than anyone trashing and/or eye rolling at her. A better person than most internet commentators I bet. Last time any of us put ourselves on the line for a cause we believe in was…….?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a fan of this hair color on her, but she does have a decent eye for fashion. This is a gorgeous dress. I also appreciate that she’s not emaciated the way some of these younger actresses tend to be.
I feel slightly hypocritical for rolling my eyes because lack of free time is essentially why I don’t own a television (and because I do prefer reading), but somehow I don’t think she’s as legitimately time-restricted as I am with two jobs and full time classwork. 9_9 Ugh, I can’t wait for her to grow up a little. Her intentions are clearly genuine, so once she gets past that know-it-all stage we all go through in our early twenties, she’ll be less frustrating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, Shailene. Never change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shailene Woodley bugs me, but Im also not gonna hate on her for this comment. Just because she personally enjoys acting doesnt mean she has to consume that media only. If she would prefer reading a book rather than watching TV then thats her prerogative. Its not like she explicity said that TV is for dumb people. We need sto[p overeaching and getting offended by every little thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She didn’t explicitly say it, but she implied it. That can be just as annoying at a venue like the EMMYS.
No one would have noticed her comment if she had said it at the KIDS CHOICE AWARDS. Parents probably would have applauded her.
Readers generally should have some ability of reading and interpreting their audiences.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she could also say, “personally I love to read, and I recommend anyone who loved Big Little Lies to read the book its based on because reading is so important” without saying, why would anyone waste their time on TV.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When she was 15, I gave her a pass for all of the eye roll commentary. Now I’m just giving it the eye roll. Kind of like my 27 yr old nephew who is 5 years out of a good university, and who is choosing to work in a low-paying job, whining that his 84 yr old widowed grandmother (who didn’t even have the opportunity to finish high school) won’t pay for his plane ticket home at Christmas anymore. Suck it up, you self-entitled little buttercups.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i know a lot of people who love telling you they have no tv
but they watch tv on their computer or other device, just not a tv, but they are still snotty about it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh. So she was a little silly about it? Like, what’s with the disproportionally strong reactions?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, what’s going on there?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you find out the answer please tell me because I don’t get it either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeaaaah I think it’s in bad taste she’s trashing TV watchers while at TV’s biggest event getting nominated for her work on TV.
Good on the reporter plugging her show better than she did!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She may not have a t.v., but I bet she has a computer, tablet, and a smartphone. She so desperately wants to sound smart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haven’t ever been able to stand her and I get what she is saying. She doesn’t watch TV. So what. I’m not huge on watching either but I’ve got my shows and I’d never look down at someone who watches more TV than I. I am also a reader. I’d rather read any day over watching TV but does that make me superior, no. I’m not mad at her. She just always seems to put both feet in her mouth at the same time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems a bit distant to reality.. but her dress is my favourite of the night, I wish I owned it(and had a suitable body to pull it off).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do ppl get so offended by those who don’t like to watch tv? I rather read all day than watch tv and wonder how it’s 9 o’clock. I enjoy watching a movie or the occasional show, but it’s hard to hold my interest for long. It took my boyfriend a few years to understand this about me lol. When I was younger I watched way too much tv, then I learned to let it go when I lived on my own and couldn’t afford cable! Now I make a list of tv shows I want to watch and try to get through them without binge watching. I rather enjoy silence and don’t understand background noise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think people get offended by others who like to read. I think they might get offended by actors who make their living from a storytelling medium claiming they don’t have the TIME to watch anything on that storytelling medium. Although if some of them never watch tv, that might explain why a lot of them pick such bad scripts. Of course, if they’re picking scripts that bad (i.e The Secret LIfe of the American Teenager), I wonder if they’re even reading those scripts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly perplexed. you can both read and watch TV. its possible to do both things, without insulting one of them. TV is a different medium, its visual. a Director of Photography and Production Designer and Costume Designer and Make-Up artist, and of course Director all are working together to create their vision for the TV show. It takes a hell of a lot of work. And it can be beautiful. Like look at how there was a certain color scheme and look for Big Little Lies, so much blue and gray. This is all thought out and done one purpose, not just at random. Similarly look at Handmaid’s Tale and the pop of the red cloaks against the snow and the framing of the camera. This is all a lot of work that people put a lot of effort into!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t own a tv because like, my shows are the only ones worth watching and since I’m like on it? I don’t need to watch anything. GIRL BYE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s one of those people who should really hire a pr person to train her how to talk. Seriously you are in the entertainment business. If people stopped watching films and tv because they read books, then we would have no need for her.
The extra specialness does nothing to make me want to buy a ticket and watch what she’s peddling. Also the hair color is all kinds of wrong.
Oh yeah, I do read books so there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love my TV. I’ve got one in every room but the damn bathroom. Hell I watch Miami Vice reruns on my Roku in the kitchen when I actually cook. Also I love that dress and I’m gonna get one for holiday craptivities this year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The lower half of the dress looks like velvet curtains and the V is too deep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now she’s on my list of celebs I don’t like. If you know me I the post I absolutely don’t like smug and entitled people. Shailene is #3 .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK I am going to put it this way, she says “who has time to watch TV?” which implies that no one should be bothered to watch TV, as if reading books and watching TV are somehow mutually exclusive. If no one is watching TV, then she’s out of a job as a TV actress (put movies aside, we are talking TV/streaming here). Not to mention the hundreds of thousands of people who all work on TV shows! TV shows are made to be watched! People all over the world work on TV shows. She should be grateful that people watch TV, and to the industry for giving her a job,and giving, again, many many different kinds of people jobs. People who work incredibly hard. If she thinks so little of TV and that its not worth watching, then maybe she should quit the business and go do something else. Instead of belittling the work people do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it would have made more sense if she had said she hadn’t found the time to watch lately because she’d been reading a great book by Authors X, Y, and Z. Who knows, maybe that might have been a weird thing to say at the Emmys too, but it would have been better than asking how people find the time.
If she reads a lot, I would think she’d be a better judge of interpreting her audience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s obnoxious in its smugness, but I feel like it’s almost insulting when it’s at the big awards for TV. Like she doesn’t even consume the media that got her there, and then I’m just bothered by “how do people find the time?” like… how do those lowly peasants have time to consume the product I create? Idk. I think the optics just make it a lot worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. If she was being interviewed for her support of social causes and said it would be one thing. But to be at the biggest event of the year for the industry and insulting it seems just ridiculous. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you, Shailene.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just came here to say I love that dress! Nothing against Shailene. She is fighting the good fight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a med student, I wouldn’t be able to tell you what my fav TV show is either. I don’t even get cable or television service. I really don’t hace time to relax and watch TV or even Netflix. It’s situational, it’s not hard to believe you’re too busy to watch it. And frankly, I have 0 interest in most shows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re a med student, though. That makes sense that you wouldn’t be able to tell us what your favorite tv show is — you’re studying and need to pass your exams, and you’ll be in a profession where other people’s lives are at stake.
I have a feeling that Shailene Woodley, as an actor who works at only certain times of the year and spends a certain amount of time in her trailer during a portion of the day, would need to watch tv to make sure that she doesn’t end up working with a crappy director.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it just me, or is that GIF of Eddie Monsoon all I need to see for the rest of the day? What would she have to say to this smug piece? A girl after my own heart, maybe, sweetie, darling!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a really good piece on Laineygossip about this where she calls her out as an entitled brat – I’d attach the link but I’m a bit of a Luddite… but it’s thought provoking – especially the part all the people who toil away unrecognized behind the scenes on these TV shows that she is too “enlightened” to watch…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, thank you. and if she wants to make projects that reflect her activism, then she should do that instead of acting like she is above the rest of us and somehow superior! Be like Reese and Nicole and start producing projects that tell women’s stories and do things like shine a light on domestic abuse and start a conversation. Be like Lizzie Moss and make sure to hire women behind the camera. Be like Aziz and hire more diverse writers. Create shows that reflect a different experience. You can do so much more than just insult the business that hires you. You think TV is crap? fine! then work to change that! But the thing is, she IS NOT doing anything to change the business.
here is the lainey link: http://www.laineygossip.com/shailene-woodley-the-emmy-reader-thinks-tv-is-a-waste-of-time/47945
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair to Shailene, I know a LOT of people who don’t own TVs anymore, mostly around my age living in NYC. With streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Video, HBOGo, Hulu etc. there really isn’t a need for a TV if you have a computer and a subscription. Obviously some people like to hook up their streaming from their computer to the TV but more and more people I know are choosing to forgo having cable since it’s something less to pay for. I grew up without cable so I don’t really feel the need to have it either. I currently do in my apartment but that’s because my roommate was dead set with having her trashy reality tv programming.
Now I know Shailene was claiming to never watch TV ever but I don’t believe her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As far as I’m concerned, if you’re watching Netflix (even if it’s on a computer), you’re watching tv.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her activism but man can she be condescending and self-righteous. That shade of green on her is wonderful though.
ETA: Just checked the comments. Wow. Looks like Shailene can be almost as polarizing as Angelina Jolie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OT but are you in the line of fire for Hurricane Maria, ICM?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well done Shailene! She is 25. We need to hear more words like hers from people her age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An actress being pretentious?? Wow! Color me shocked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t own a tv anymore because cable is so expensive. But, I can stream my shows. Though, I work two jobs and barely have time to watch any shows. So, I will not shame ppl who don’t own a tv.
Buuuuutttt
Her comment sounded like she was shaming tv viewers. I have a couple of friends like that. It’s insulting – reading isn’t necessarily better
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You don’t need to watch tv to be a perfectly good, even fine, actor. It’s an art through multiple media, after all. I don’t have a tv either. I gave it up a couple of years ago after I realized I hadn’t turned the thing on in more than a year. I don’t generally stream stuff either (occasional winter night exception for GBBS). A person has time for all sorts of things without tv. I’m not trying to be superior about it, it’s just not my thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s probably just a slow reader, or she’d have time for TV. Bless her heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse