Nicole Kidman in red Calvin Klein at the Emmys: stunning or twee?

The 69th Emmy Awards - Press Room

Big Little Lies won big Emmys last night – the show picked up the Outstanding Limited Series Emmy, Nicole Kidman won Best Actress, Laura Dern won supporting actress and Alexander Skarsgard won Best Supporting (he thanked all of his lovers and friends, and his mom). I expected BLL to sweep those categories and it did, deservedly so. Many were excited to see Nicole Kidman win her first Emmy, and we were happy that she did. It was predictable, but enjoyable nonetheless.

The fashion choices were unexpected though. At this point, I just expect Nicole to look like ten kind of goth-bridal hell and I expect Reese Witherspoon to always look Southern-pageant-queen perfect. Neither of those things happened. Nicole wore a beautiful red Calvin Klein gown with a full skirt, and she looked amazing. Reese wore a wrinkled, sad, shoulder padded Stella McCartney tuxedo jacket-dress and she looked like sh-t. Her hair was dirty, the shoulder pads were tragic and she just looked like none of this was her first choice. Something nice: she seemed genuinely happy when Nicole won.

Laura Dern wore Proenza Schouler and her look was probably my favorite from the BLL ladies – she looks sophisticated and glamorous. Zoe Kravitz was also there to support BLL, and she wore a feathered Dior. I HATE this dress. The construction is fine, I just think that Dior should have stuck to one color with the feathered skirt, OR made the entire gown multicolored. It looks like two ugly dresses got married and had a fug baby dress. Zoe’s date was her boyfriend Karl Glusman. They both looked rough.

69th Emmy Awards

69th Emmy Awards

69th Emmy Awards

The 69th Emmy Awards

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

103 Responses to “Nicole Kidman in red Calvin Klein at the Emmys: stunning or twee?”

  1. ell says:
    September 18, 2017 at 5:56 am

    i don’t understand how did someone convince RW that dress was a good choice.

    Reply
  2. Sara says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:08 am

    I actually like Zoe’s dress, and her hair is so good!

    Reply
  3. Maum says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:12 am

    LOVE Nicole.

    Dress is lovely and perfectly accessorised.
    That red lipstck is great- I prefer her with darker hair but the red lip stops her looking too washed out.

    Reese and Zoe don’t suit their dress (or jacket in Reese’s case?)

    Reply
  4. Backwards says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:25 am

    Nic doing us Aussies proud. Beautiful and fantastic acceptance speech.

    Reply
    • Kate says:
      September 18, 2017 at 6:39 am

      But she has four children! Why did she just say she has two?

      Otherwise I thought her speech was great but it did sound like she’d been rehearsing it for the last week…which makes the omission of her older kids even stranger.

      Reply
      • Jaii says:
        September 18, 2017 at 6:46 am

        Isn’t she classed as a “surpressive person” to the older two? Either way I didn’t take it like she was missing them out , they are adults , I saw it as her addressing the two younger ones patience and understanding of her being away so much.

      • Goats on the Roof says:
        September 18, 2017 at 7:52 am

        Her older children don’t have anything to do with her. They were raised by Tom Cruise and are big into Scientology.

      • Aloe Vera says:
        September 18, 2017 at 9:00 am

        She discussed something as important as domestic violence in her speech and all you could take from it was that she didn’t refer to her two fully grown children, who have barely acknowledged her for 15 years her because of a cult and whom she didn’t have to leave for 6 months to shoot the series?

      • Kate says:
        September 18, 2017 at 9:32 am

        Because 15 years ago her relationship with them was damaged massively, and a decade ago they cut her out completely. They’re both adults now, and they haven’t reconnected.

        Also she’s a suppressive person. They really won’t want her talking about them, acknowledging the relationship. Doing so will just make it harder for them to ever come to her if they break free of Scientology.

      • lucy2 says:
        September 18, 2017 at 9:44 am

        Her adult children (were forced to) cut her out of their lives by their father’s cult. It’s really sad, for her and for them, but I think she handles it the best way she can. They’ve refused contact with her for a long time, so thanking them in this situation would not have been appropriate. I hope Nicole has found happiness with Keith and their daughters.

        She gave a phenomenal, and really important, performance. I knew she’d win, but I was still happy she did. The whole series was excellent, and the awards were well deserved.

      • Anna says:
        September 18, 2017 at 10:04 am

        @aloevera but it still came across as if she only has 2 kids. No one said that mentioning domestic violence wasn’t important, the commenter was just pointing out what many people said online as well

      • Veronica says:
        September 18, 2017 at 10:14 am

        Oh man, I didn’t know what happened with the older kids. That’s…really depressing. I forget how ugly that divorce was.

      • jugil1 says:
        September 18, 2017 at 12:46 pm

        I heard her speech & don’t think she was saying that she only had 2 kids or how many kids she had. She was commenting to her 2 YOUNG kids that she would put the award in their rooms so show why she wasn’t there to tuck them in bed while she was filming.

      • Sequinedheart says:
        September 18, 2017 at 1:34 pm

        If anyone from your life was estranged, would you get up on stage and thank them for their lack of support? She is respectful of their beliefs but she’s also respectful of herself. They chose a life that painted her as a bad person – why is anyone surprised that she didn’t mention them? I don’t get it. It is well documented that they have nothing to do with each other anymore. Painful as that must be, she’s handling it with grace.

      • BJ says:
        September 18, 2017 at 2:53 pm

        Everyone doesn’t know about her current relationship with her other kids.I thought she had a relationship with them now that they are adults.

      • KB says:
        September 18, 2017 at 3:36 pm

        She said her time away filming meant she couldn’t tuck her kids into bed. She’s not tucking 20-somethings into bed. They’re adults, so it didn’t take her out of their lives the way it did her young children.

  5. Neelyo says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:30 am

    I was worried Nicole was going to wear one of her ‘Ann-Margret’s Country Jamboree’ circa 1973 outfits, but luckily she went sleek. Don’t care for the length but otherwise, sure why not?

    And it doesn’t matter, but what must Tom Cruise feel like seeing her resurgence?

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      September 18, 2017 at 6:49 am

      Ann-margaret country Jamboree: perfect description and funny comment!!

      Reply
    • GiBee says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:02 am

      I honestly doubt he thinks about her much. I mean, he divorced her (for a bunch of sh*tty reasons like money, Scientology, etc.). It wasn’t exactly the love affair of the ages but I think they’re both over it. In the years after they split, they were both doing A-OK in terms of career too.
      … Also I don’t think he thinks about her because I think he’s still obsessed with Katie escaping. He obviously thought he had it all on lock-down. Around the same time she left, his career turned into bomb after bomb, his desperate plastic surgery became more obvious… I think he blames Katie.

      Reply
  6. third ginger says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:46 am

    Love Nicole’s dress and the fact that it is tea length, a style I like. Reese made an odd choice but perfect hair and makeup.

    Reply
  7. Lotusgoat says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:47 am

    I like Nicole’s look but hate her shoes. Reminds me of kids switching up their socks a la Punky Brewster. Just bugs me.

    Reply
  8. wo says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:52 am

    I normally think Nicole dresses too twee, but I loved her Emmys look. I actually like Reese’s jacket dress because I think she was dressing as a producer, since she knew she wasn’t going to win best actress.

    Reply
  9. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:53 am

    This is one of Nicole’s better dresses. I don’t know if that is a compliment or not. I think I like it and she looks happy in it. So happy that she won; she deserved it. Now she just needs a Tony and a Grammy to be an EGOT.

    I actually like Zoe’s dress the most. I think I follow either you or Celebitchy or both on twitter and one of you twitted/tweeted/whatever out a sad face emoji with her picture. I think she looks fresh and fun here. I love her hair even more. She probably had to cut it because of her horrible hair choices in the past. Either way, she looks good.

    Laura doesn’t look bad but her dress choice is safe.

    Southern Barbie needs to stop trying to be edgy; she is not about that life and never will be. She has nice legs though.

    Reply
  10. Vera says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:54 am

    Nicole looks good in red. Loved it. Laura’s works. Zoe can get away with that dress when many others cannot. She looks good. FRIENDS DON’T LET FRIENDS WEAR STELLA. It’s usually either basic or tragic, and this time it’s both. Reese is a big enough star to get free clothes from someone else.

    Reply
  11. Runcmc says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:54 am

    Hmmmm, why didn’t Shalene Woodsley pose with her costars in the group shots?

    Reply
  12. HadleyB says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:59 am

    I love Zoe’s dress!! Her hair .. needs work.

    Reese needs bangs pronto and to ditch the too long extensions and cut her hair/ layer it – something. Get this girl some help. I don’t even want to talk about that dress. Ever.

    Nicole is fantastic! Love everything.

    Reply
  13. Carmen says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Love Nicole’s dress and she was wearing the hell out of it. Reese was ugh.

    Reply
  14. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Stunning !

    What is Reese wearing? IMO it’s the most awful outfit from what I’ve seen so far.

    Reply
  15. Chrissy says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Loved Nic’s dress. The tea length and colour are perfect. It doesn’t look like a CK though. And yay, Alex Skarsgard won a well-deserved Emmy! Eric Northman forever!!!

    Reply
  16. Arock says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:52 am

    does Nicole’s wig guy do kieths soul patch too? Ugh what is that thing?
    Both their hair is a wrek, everyone needs to put down the straight iron.

    Reply
  17. SM says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I am so happy both Nicole and Alex won. I loved them both in BLL. Very much deserved. I hope that mustach is for a role though. I wonder what happened to Reese’s original outfit for the night? Did she spilled some red wine over it or did her dog used as a bed it for a nap time?

    Reply
    • cr says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:05 am

      Alex’s hair and moustache are for The Kill Team, he’s playing a US Army SSGT, who sported the ‘stache in real life.
      I’m glad that BLL did as well as it did last night. It ended up being more than a fluffy, soapy, real estate porn show about rich people.

      Reply
    • Minx says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:19 am

      I agree, SM. I was thrilled to see them both take home the emmy. They were phenomenal as Celeste and Perry, and I’m so glad Alex was finally recognized as more than a pretty face and a set of abs. He is so incredibly talented. The recognition confirms what his fans have seen all along! Yeah, the mustache is for his role in The Kill Team. He’s filming right now.

      Reply
      • lucy2 says:
        September 18, 2017 at 9:54 am

        Ditto Minx. I think he’s really talented and takes on interesting roles. The Skarsgard family had a good week, he won an Emmy and his younger brother’s movie is still #1 and making a fortune.

        BLL was REALLY good, and as cr said, had much more depth than it seemed at first. I had read the book so I expected that, but it exceeded my expectations on every level.

  18. Merritt says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I liked Nicole’s dress but the length looked wrong on her.

    Reply
  19. tracking says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Stunning from head to toe. Best dressed of the night for me. All the BLL ladies looked nice, but she was the standout. That shade of red, the bodice design, and the fit were just spectacular.

    Reply
  20. Nicole says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:46 am

    People made a big deal that she did not talk about her older children. I’m just like did we forget Tom basically made her an SP and had the kids with him? Cmon people she has no relationship with them and that’s due to the cult of scientology. Its why I refuse to give moss a pass anymore

    Reply
  21. serena says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Yeah, Zoe’s dress is a feather-mess.. she is beautiful but her fashion choices are always questionable (and that haircut doesn’t help).

    Reply
  22. Sassenach says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:59 am

    People are really having selective memory. Nicole has been photographed with Connor and Isabella over the years. Unless it was recent, they didn’t cut her out of their life.

    Reply
  23. Bon says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Nicole Kidman is GORGEOUS in that dress. She is glowing and can rival Angelina’s out of this world beauty (both godessess in my opinion). Glad she stopped the botox or whatever it was that she was doing to her face years ago. I remember being shocked when she messed up her face which made her look waxy.

    Now she looks amazing! Super happy for her and Alexander!!

    Reply
  24. Jayna says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Nicole looks stunning.

    Reply
  25. Anastasia says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:35 am

    I think it’s Nicole’s husband who looks twee.

    Reply
  26. megan says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I think Nicole looks stunning. So happy she won :)

    I read somewhere else that Reese took her daughter to the after-party. She hasn’t been pictured with her husband in a long time – is there trouble there?

    Reply
  27. Slowsnow says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Going against the grain here but I really love Zoe’s dress and I am really baffled by BLL. Hated it, found it boring and lazy. A sort of Gone Girl with mega-stars, thus the wins.
    My big love goes to the Leftovers and Black Mirror which were absent or didn’t get recognition. 😢

    Reply
  28. Veronica says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Only somebody with Kidman’s height could wear that dress without it looking babydollish, so kudos to her for giving it such poise. Tea-length is not an easy length to wear. I miss her red hair, but this ruby red was a good choice to work with the yellow blonde. Interesting choice of shoe. I get that she was going for some fun clash, but I feel like a leather finish would have been more effective?

    Zoe Kravitz is a walking, talking example of making fashion work for you. Not many people could get away with that look without coming across ridiculous.

    Reply
  29. TippyToes says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Reese’s dress is a good indication that she’s fallen off the wagon.

    Reply
  30. Who ARE These People? says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Keith Urban is starting to look a bit Gainsborough boy.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Blue_Boy

    Reply
  31. babu says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:57 am

    If I had to wear Reese’s dress, it would be as a coat, with nothing under.
    Perfect outfit to invite yourself at a guy’s place with dirty thoughts in mind.

    Reply
  32. benchwarmer says:
    September 18, 2017 at 11:36 am

    I think Reese looks gorgeous. I love the dress, the color, cut and fabric. I love that it’s not too fussy. I loved her hair too. I have not seen this show and now I’ll definitely watch it.

    Reply
  33. Sage says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    I really like Zoe’s dress and her face is beautiful, but the tattoos are annoying and bring her look down. Nicole looks elegant even with her dry hair. Reese’s and her cheap blonde extensions, shiny tuxedo dress would look better at a music awards show.

    Reply
  34. I Choose Me says:
    September 18, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Best look I’ve seen on Nicole in a while. Love what she’s wearing. I also really like Laura Dern’s dress.

    Reply
  35. nica says:
    September 18, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    NK can look so great sometimes but in this case I think the shape and length of her dress give it an affected/precious look. I normally find RW’s style boring, or like she’s playing a part in a southern TV movie of the week, but I love this. The style, the colour — but the fit seems a bit off. A writer on lainey’s site said it was a “depressing colour.” I disagree but am curious to hear other opinions…

    Also, NK’s acting was wonderful on BLL. The whole cast was great. So glad the show – and also The Handmaid’s Tale – were recognized as hopefully it means we’ll get more stories like these.

    Reply
  36. J says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    I took Kidman’s comment about having 2, not 4, children in the context of shooting BLL, and as a result, being away from her two little girls.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment