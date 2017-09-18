Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton debuted their ‘baby bump’ at the Emmys

More than seven years ago, there was a really strange scandal involving Jeffrey Dean Morgan. We kept getting all of these tips about how JDM was shady and had various girlfriends and hookups around town, and then Hilarie Burton made a play for him, got pregnant and they’ve been together ever since. JDM has some die-hard fans and many of them believed that Burton “trapped” him. Other people believed that the whole thing was just really shady and they would end up breaking up soon enough. Well, seven years later and Hilarie and JDM are still together. And now they’re expecting a second child – Hilarie debuted her “bump” at the Emmys last night. She wore vintage Lanvin, by the way. Their first kid was a son, and they named him Gus.
People were going crazy for the fact that Claire Foy wore pants to the Emmys. This jumpsuit is Oscar de la Renta and… really? I mean, the jumpsuit isn’t bad. It’s just not the best thing ever, nor is it remarkable on her whatsoever.
Jessica Lange wore Gucci. This would have been so much better if the sleeves had been fitted.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Yea I remember when the shady business happened. Eh where there’s smoke.
The pantsuit is meh and Jessica’s dress is meh as well
I watched Tootsie the other day. Why bring that up. Jessica’s face was exquisite. Stop messing with your face Jessica.
Thought the same thing..she was really gorgeous, and probably would’ve aged beautifully , naturally
I just googled her to see if she was starring in Big Fish. Her face looks different in almost every picture. Honestly not judging, I was just confused, and now I’m surprised.
I was thinking the same thing. Would’ve look times better with her old face
It’s her face she can do what she wants to it. Let her live.
Hilarie looks glowing and really stunning, JDM on the other side looks rough -though happy. Good for them, I never gave the rumors much credit. So he was playing around until he find her.. what wrong with that?
I agree. I don’t see any scandal here.
i think the scandal was about the fact he had another child from an ex-gf but refused to do his part? can’t really remember.
i’m not a fan of his, but used to crazy love peyton on one tree hill when i was like 13. i always thought she could do better but hey, it’s not my relationship.
He doesn’t have any other children. The scandal at the time was the way he and Mary Louise Parker were on and off. Then they’re completely off and one day he shows up with a pregnant Peyton.
Sheesh, Mary Louise Parker knows how to pick em doesn’t she?. Billy Crudup also left her when she was 7 months pregnant for Claire Danes I seem to recall.
Thank you @bridget! Couldn’t remember the famous actress. This was before the Billy Crudup douche right? I’ve always liked Mary Louise but horrible taste in men.
This was way, way after. Though I don’t remember there being the shadiness people are referencing. I even looked it up – the MLP and JDM engagement ended in ’08. His and Burton’s son was born in ’10.
And MLP got involved with a cute co-star, but he wasn’t a series regular and his own career took off too. I would imagine that they spent little time together after they finished that first season of Weeds.
I’m pretty sure JDM has an older son he either didn’t know about or didn’t acknowledge. I can’t remember which one. That was part of the scandal.
@Renee, thank you. it seems like people forgot about it but i’m 100% sure of it, because like i said i was young and a peyton stan so i clearly remember the son he didn’t acknowledge being a thing.
ETA: there was even a thread about this, up until recently when they deleted them all, on imdb.
ETA2: if you google it, there’s even a post on CB from 2009.
There was a scandal about another son. @Ell is right. Sherrie Rose stated that JD was the father of her son. The kid was already 4 years old when she told him. I’m pretty sure it turned out to not be his son and that’s why we don’t hear anymore about it.
The other scandal was the timeline between MLP and Burton. Though JD and ML had called off their engagement, they were still spotted a couple of times out together in 2009. Hilarie and JD was hooked up via blind date set up by Jensen Ackles’ wife. She got pregnant right after meeting him. In the beginning of their relationship, while she was pregnant he was spotted out with other women. There is even a pic of him at a Miami Heat game hugged up with a brunnett in 2010. But somewhere down the line he chose to stay with Hilarie. Also remember no one knew she was pregnant until after the baby was born.
Sherrie Rose’s son is not his? The kid is named Dean Morgan so if he ended up not being Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s that’d be pretty awkward. I can’t imagine she’d name him that if there were any doubt.
Hilarie Burton has been winning since she hit adulthood. There aren’t too many success stories like hers.
THIS!
Really? I mean that seriously. I’m embarrassed to admit to watching every episode of One Tree Hill, but her career never seemed to take off after she left that show, unless I missed something?
I’m old enough to remember when she won the MTV VJ gig. She was literally plucked out of obscurity just for being cute and funny. Then moved on to One Tree Hill and other acting gigs. Now she’s with JDM, who adores her so yes, I say she’s been winning for awhile.
@Reef- I totally forgot about the MTV VJ contest. I’ve always like her. She seems to get bit parts here and there.
I liked her in White Collar. That was a good grownup role for her.
I really like Hilarie too. One Tree Hill was a total guilty pleasure for me since I’m a generation beyond the one it was created for. ;> I just haven’t really seen her much since then, except with JDM, which I guess in itself is a win.
My brother lives in Rhinebeck, NY, where I think Hilarie and JDM co-own Samuel’s Sweet Shop with Paul Rudd and his wife? Very cute little throwback candy store.
I’ve always kind of liked her too, and envied her hair. She looks gorgeous here.
They seem happy together and very private.
I think Jessica Lange was/is a smoker, because she looks so much older than her actual age, despite the work.
Seven years ago I had no idea who JDM was. Seeing him now reminds me that Walking Dead is just around the corner, yay. As someone posted above, Jessica really has done a number on her face….and the severe dark dress doesn’t help matters out. They never learn. I didn’t hate the pantsuit. She was probably the most comfortable woman there.
He was Denny on Grey’s Anatomy. He had a very good storyline with that hack Katie Heigel.
It’s funny how if the age difference was reversed the headline here would VERY explicitly state their ages. Hilarie Burton (55) with her husband JDM (35).
She looks great for 55.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL for real Manjit
BTW Gracien he’s 51, not 55.
I think people forget Hillary is only 35 because she looks much older.
I love what Claire is wearing, and I think it really suits her.
I think the jumpsuit looks fantastic, too.
If she would have lost the scarf part, it would have been perfection on her. I just do not get why it was there.
I think it’s an interesting outfit but from the photos and the way she carried herself on the carpet I’d say she was disappointed with it. Shame.
Her posture is horrid! I guess she was doing more acting in the Crown than I even realized!!
I actually love the pantsuit! As for Jessica, no one lays in a coffin wishing they had less wrinkles lol. I have loved all her characters on AHS that I have seen ( just what I watched at a friend’s place)
Claire is the new Lisbeth, huh? She has a lot of work ahead of her. At least I don’t have to see Patricia Mara’s pretentious face for another press tour. Book five just came out and I have started to listen to it; it is actually kind of good. I wish Noomi was interested in finishing the rest of the series. Her English has actually gotten a lot better over the years. Noomi could have handled the twin storyline as well since she just did a film where she played septuplets.
Back on topic: The outfit is dowdy and boring. Her hair and makeup make her look older than she actually is. Her posture sucks as well. this is an all around fail on every level.
I thought the shadiness involved the fact that he was dating someone more famous than Hilary and slightly more famous than himself when shocker, Hilary was pregnant and it was his. No one even knew they were dating because he’d been photographed with that other actress hence the scandal when he dropped her as soon as Hilary began showing. Can’t remember who he was dating but yea it didn’t really make either of them look good…sorta like Benecio Del Toro and his elevator hook up with the Stewart girl except JDM hung around.
Wasn’t it Mary Louise Parker?
He and MLP were serious, but on and off. Then they get engaged and break it off just a couple of months later. But the timeline is off to have Hilarie involved – JDM and MLP broke up like 2 years before Hilarie just shows up pregnant. Now, I believe there was shadiness with the JDM and MLP relationship, just not what people are implying, and that it was never particularly solid.
Can’t believe it’s been 7 years! Time flies!
He’s 51 and still having kids. When his kid graduates high school hes going to be geriatric.
I did not recognize Jessica Lange. She really had some major work done to the face. So sad because I do remember her when she was on Tootsie!
CF is sadly a charisma vacuum. Always such a non event.
