Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton debuted their ‘baby bump’ at the Emmys

More than seven years ago, there was a really strange scandal involving Jeffrey Dean Morgan. We kept getting all of these tips about how JDM was shady and had various girlfriends and hookups around town, and then Hilarie Burton made a play for him, got pregnant and they’ve been together ever since. JDM has some die-hard fans and many of them believed that Burton “trapped” him. Other people believed that the whole thing was just really shady and they would end up breaking up soon enough. Well, seven years later and Hilarie and JDM are still together. And now they’re expecting a second child – Hilarie debuted her “bump” at the Emmys last night. She wore vintage Lanvin, by the way. Their first kid was a son, and they named him Gus.

People were going crazy for the fact that Claire Foy wore pants to the Emmys. This jumpsuit is Oscar de la Renta and… really? I mean, the jumpsuit isn’t bad. It’s just not the best thing ever, nor is it remarkable on her whatsoever.

Jessica Lange wore Gucci. This would have been so much better if the sleeves had been fitted.