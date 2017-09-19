Lindsay Lohan looked somewhat pulled-together at Madrid Fashion Week

I like to check in with Lindsay Lohan every few months, now that she’s no longer a regular on blogs and in tabloids. I don’t know if she actually wanted that – she always claimed she moved to London to get away from the constant scrutiny of the American tabloid media, but no one really believed her. That’s what happened though – Lindsay is being mostly ignored by American media these days, even when she gets blackout drunk and starts tweeting like a #MAGA Republican.
So, obviously, I haven’t been paying attention to Lindsay in the past few months. I have no idea what she was up to, or whether she was even in London or possibly on another sketchy holiday, financed by God knows who. A few days ago, she turned up in Madrid for their fashion week. She’s either being paid to show up for some runway shows, or she’s got a new Spanish sugar daddy (or both). These are some assorted photos of Lindsay at various runway shows, like the Jorge Vazquez Spring/Summer 2018 collection, and the Teresa Helbig show.
I guess we should talk about whatever is happening with her face? The problem is that I can’t quite put my finger on it. Obviously, her lips are still jacked. Obviously, she’s Botoxed to high heaven. But something else is going on. I’m grateful that she’s not bright orange, and that she looks like she’s recently bathed. So… yeah, there’s your Lohan update. Cracken still crackin’.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
What the hell did Lucy Liu do to her face? Wait, that’s Lindsay Lohan?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was Rose McGowan at first glance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she definitely got the rose mcgowan special
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mary. Rose McGowan was in a horrific car accident that required plastic surgery. I don’t know if she is still getting corrections but that is what happened initially.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought that was Rose McGowan too!
I know Rose got in a bad car accident but she got plenty of stuff done that wasn’t related to her accident – like lip injections.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^This +1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Rose McGowan had some reconstructive facial surgery after a car accident in 2007. But the extent of it was not as great as, say, Montgomey Clift, who was absolutely changed after his horrific car accident and subsequent plastic surgeries. Her sunglasses cut into the skin under her eye. She looked fine and very much like herself after this accident.
Her face is jacked up now due to elective cosmetic procedures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Me too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rose McGowen was in a car accident that resulted in a small scar near her eye. What she’s done to her face was elective. If that was not the case than I would absolutely agree that it is off limits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol, no one needs lip injections due to a car accident.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You all ofended Lucy Liu and Rose McGowan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😢 sad I thought. Young Lindsey had so much talent. To this day I love the Parent Trap
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And that chick on the Bravo show Below Deck. The south african cheif stew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lucy Liu looks freakin’ terrific and she’s 10 plus years older than Lindz
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I genuinely thought when I saw the photo: is this a new actress I haven’t heard of. Then took a double take when I read Lohan under it. Woah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The title of the article should have read: “Lindsay Lohan Looked Somewhat Pulled”. The rest of the title is superfluous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, so much botox even her right eyebrow has had enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not just fillers – pulling around the eyes, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eyebrow lift and lots of fillers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She definitely looks pulled lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol @M you stole my comment 😆
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my gosh, her face! She looks so different to me. Her eyes? Pulled really tight, like a mini face or eye lift? Not sure, but wow. Not good. Although she hasn’t looked good in over ten years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like someone’s had their septum rebuilt.. of course I have no idea what could have caused it to collapse…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I have no idea what could have caused it to collapsed”
Haha, let’s just say it wasn’t Pepsi…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Let’s just say it wasn’t Pepsi” hahahah!!! This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Vitamins, quartz, and sea jasper. From the black kid’s pants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definite nose work, yes. In old photos you can even see the coke residue inside her nostrils. But she’s had other work done on her face too, a shame for someone who’s only 31.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What strikes me, especially in the top photo, is whatever is going on with the bridge of her nose. It looks like it’s collapsing to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has done so much to her face between surgeries/filler and all the damage from substance abuse. At least her hair isn’t that awful blonde shade anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i have re read this thread ten times and STILL can’t find lindsay lohan….s’up with that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her life is like some Hollywood fun house version of HOUSE OF MIRTH. She just keeps falling lower and lower on the fame ladder but still won’t give up the ghost. If she wasn’t such an unlikable person i might have some sympathy for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. I didn’t even recognize her in the red dress. She must’ve had some work done to her face. I used to think she was pretty , but now she doesn’t look very good
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No she didn’t lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone should show her a before and after of Lara Flynn boyl and tell her at this rate “this is your future”!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow…so so bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy plastic surgery Batman!
But hey not bad for a 58 year old………
…what?…
….she’s 31?!?! Ouch. 😧
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you think she looks better or worse than before? She worked hard and partied hard and it started showing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s another attractive celebrity who messed up her face by going to far with the unnecessary plastic surgery
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brow/Forehead lift.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember watching mean girls for the first time and thinking she was so pretty, very different for that time, not skin and bones, the lovely red hair and freckles. She was even a decent actress, especially for that type of movie. So sad what happened to her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lindsay Lohan is kind of a tragic figure to me. She could actually act, she could sing, she could really dance well. And then…..she just went off the rails and had no one in her life like Britney Spears’ father, who saved her life by committing her to UCLA Psych Hospital for quite a while. Lindsay’s mother didn’t give a damn. I hate most Hollywood parents. They destroy their own kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Part of our fascination with her fall is that she has talent. Many talents. And she’s just thrown them away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, here goes: Leave Lindsay alone! Girl had a horrible upbringing by horrible people. Re-check The Parent Trap and Mean Girls. She had talent. She was engaging and vulnerable. Yes, she got effed up and messy, but she got hella shit thrown at her (way more than male rapists, woman-beaters and murderers), so let her live in peace in London. I hope she got her life together. I hope she found happiness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I imagine her parents turned her into a serial liar, a rampant thief and someone who writes nasty profanities about other actresses on washroom walls too? Sorry, not convinced that he leopard has changed its spots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was the weakest member of the cast in those teen movies and never grew into a mature actor. It often happens with kids who do fine in limited roles under a good director. They can’t measure up to the demands on them as adults. The happy ones just go on and do other things with their lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really disagree. I thought she was a very good actress, could dance as could be seen in “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen,” could sing, held her own with Jamie Lee Curtis in that movie where they switched roles?? (Memory, where are you???)
She had talent, she was adorable and charming and her parents abused her, pushing and pushing and pushing her. And no one was there when she fell apart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LL probably had a deeply messed up childhood at the mercy of terrible parents and pervy Hollywood types. She didn’t scrape all that crazy up off the floor. There’s far bigger assholes out there who get far less flak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps she is trying to clean up her act? Wish her all the best. I liked her as an actress as she is decent talent in that department. Pity she didn’t develop it more.
In comparison to Ivanka the evil Trump or in comparison to Emily Ratjakowsky who keeps getting in the tabs with her tits and for tits only and claims that that is feminist …. I think I would let Lohan off the hook.
And if you compare Lohan to Gwyneth Goopsy u-r-all-peasants Paltrow … well, no need for details.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, a violent, alcoholic, racist, drug-addicted, lying, probation busting, remorseless, thieving, hit and run individual should just be let off the hook.
Not trying to argue here Planet E, I just have a different opinion of her than you do. I think she owes a lot of people a lot of apologies, money, and the items she’s stolen. She needs to admit it was her driving in the hit and run, she needs to admit there was no ‘black kid’s pant’s, she needs to make restitution to the jewellry store she ripped off and then tried to hard to destroy reputation wise. She repeatedly violated probation and made an absolute mockery of the judicial system. She ripped off a Russian model’s grandma-owned fur coat and then pissed on it when forced to return it. Why oh why should she be just ‘let off the hook?’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just as I was weakening your refresher brought it home again. I forgot she is a world class a-hole I will save my sympathy for someone more deserving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Much of this was done when she was in the throes of substance abuse. Lots of people do terrible things when they are addicts. I hope that if you ever have someone in your life who is an addict and does terrible things, as they ALL do, you are more forgiving with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s her hands that I’m fascinated by, they look so swollen and painful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pale, freckly redheads are my Kryptonite. She looks better than she has in a while, but her face looks weird like she’d had some work done. But why? Isn’t she still in her early 30s? Even her nose looks a bit off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know she’s naturally pale, but I really don’t think it’s a good look for her. Her features are fine, but that skin tone is awful and makes her look ill. She should go back to the light tan/spray tan she had years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is nothing wrong with being naturally pale. You’re just used to seeing too much spray tan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks so much @Tim H. I’m white as a ghost, and don’t think my skin tone makes me look awful and ill. So many people I see who use spray tan are the ones who look awful. Being orange looks worse than ghost white
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! F**k spray tan. Don’t ever come to Ireland, Tim; you’ll puke on your shoes. Though we now have plenty of Oompa Loompas, too, so maybe it won’t be too distressing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks horrible and has joined the ever growing club of which little Kylie Jenner is president of looking in the mirror and seeing someone, nobody else sees. I’m sure she thinks she’s the prettiest girl on the block, all the freckles. I feel bad for her. She comes from a trash family who gave her no direction, just sucked the life out of her. If I have to remember her, it will not be in Parent Trap, where she was innocent, or Freaky Friday, but in Mean Girls……still relevant and cute, and just before she was about to jump the shark and not return.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If by pulled together you mean pulled tightly into an Asian woman’s face, then sure. I had no idea who she was. I finally decided she was Rose McGowan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The white dress shot. You can see her old face. So pretty. The other shots, girl stop. She does look so much better here tho. The fake tan ages her heavily.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, it’s inspiring how eager people are to rip into this young lady’s physical appearance. Good thing no one dared to think about the fact that she does seem to be pulled together, after her incredibly self destructive phase that included drugs, alcoholism and malnourishment, while receiving no help from her idiot parents or others. I think these images portray a woman who has managed to pull herself together after facing depressing odds. But again, forget that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why it amuses me to read criticisms like this. On a celebrity gossip site. Called CeleBitchy…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What should we talk about on a celebrity gossip site? Recipes? Car repairs? Come on @Amber. We all know Lohan has had tough times, but she’s definitely not the only one who has. She’s a famous celebrity who’s life is in the public eye for all to see
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not like we’re criticizing the face she was born with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe she’s a year younger than me, she looks over 40 in these pics. And her face looks painful. I saw a pic of her the other day from the Herbie era, she was gorgeous. It’s hard to believe this is the same person. She is definitely a cautionary tale.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like a brow lift, no?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jesus H Christ on a cracker…That header picture! She looks like an iteration of Michael Jackson: The final years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, I gasped! What has she done to her nose??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know she’s always had freckles, but I think k that major sun damage caused them to be more pronounced. If you look at her hands the skin damage is really bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok I’m going to say something nice, with exception to the brow work and her nose caving in…I’m so glad she isn’t covered in make up like most Hollywood girls these days. She may not be as “fresh” faced as she was back in the day but at least she’s not contoured and highlighted to the point she looks like a clown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Goodness. That super tight skin, those slanted eyes, all of a sudden. A face lift. At 31?! People don’t even get those at 40 anymore, what with injections.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually think shes look good. I mean yeah, its obvious shes had work done, but she looks healthy. I think she looks younger here than in her full blown druggie days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just thinking she looks older than her mother
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree sheer looks healthy. I also like her skin tone and hair color. She finally got them both right at the same time. I like her minimal makeup in these pictures too. She always used to go overboard on the blush.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Lindsay Lohan looked somewhat pulled—”. Full stop. :/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So this is why axle made everybody sign nondisclosures. LL is his skinny axle body double…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m thinking she got something done to her jawline. Of course, yes, she’s used so much botox she’s got Botox Brows, and she may have had a brow lift or something else up there, because it looks hella unnatural, but her jaw also is much squarer than before. She used to have an oval face, but now it’s squarish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like a facelift..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh wait…didn’t see that first red dress pic. Some implants as well? That is odd looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dear Lindsay,
Thank you for giving me your career!
Sincerely,
Emma Stone
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girlfriend needs to lay off the cocaine but more importantly the surgical scalpel. YIKES. She looks 40 and deathly skinny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pulled together at the hairline…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a troubled soul.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m surprised no one has mentioned the hair she forgot to shave under her arms… then we can get to the pale makeup! So sad, she’s so pretty
Report this comment as spam or abuse