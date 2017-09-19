Lindsay Lohan looked somewhat pulled-together at Madrid Fashion Week

Lindsay Lohan attends the presentation of Jorge Vazquez Spring / Summer 2018 collection

I like to check in with Lindsay Lohan every few months, now that she’s no longer a regular on blogs and in tabloids. I don’t know if she actually wanted that – she always claimed she moved to London to get away from the constant scrutiny of the American tabloid media, but no one really believed her. That’s what happened though – Lindsay is being mostly ignored by American media these days, even when she gets blackout drunk and starts tweeting like a #MAGA Republican.

So, obviously, I haven’t been paying attention to Lindsay in the past few months. I have no idea what she was up to, or whether she was even in London or possibly on another sketchy holiday, financed by God knows who. A few days ago, she turned up in Madrid for their fashion week. She’s either being paid to show up for some runway shows, or she’s got a new Spanish sugar daddy (or both). These are some assorted photos of Lindsay at various runway shows, like the Jorge Vazquez Spring/Summer 2018 collection, and the Teresa Helbig show.

I guess we should talk about whatever is happening with her face? The problem is that I can’t quite put my finger on it. Obviously, her lips are still jacked. Obviously, she’s Botoxed to high heaven. But something else is going on. I’m grateful that she’s not bright orange, and that she looks like she’s recently bathed. So… yeah, there’s your Lohan update. Cracken still crackin’.

Madrid Fashion Week - Malne - Celebrity Sightings

Mercedes-Benz Madrid Fashion Week Spring/Autumn 2018 - Teresa Helbig - Front row

86 Responses to “Lindsay Lohan looked somewhat pulled-together at Madrid Fashion Week”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:04 am

    What the hell did Lucy Liu do to her face? Wait, that’s Lindsay Lohan?

    Reply
  2. ell says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:04 am

    yes, so much botox even her right eyebrow has had enough.

    Reply
  3. M. says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:05 am

    She definitely looks pulled lol

    Reply
  4. felixswan2 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Oh my gosh, her face! She looks so different to me. Her eyes? Pulled really tight, like a mini face or eye lift? Not sure, but wow. Not good. Although she hasn’t looked good in over ten years.

    Reply
  5. Bee says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Looks like someone’s had their septum rebuilt.. of course I have no idea what could have caused it to collapse…

    Reply
  6. Va Va Kaboom says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:08 am

    What strikes me, especially in the top photo, is whatever is going on with the bridge of her nose. It looks like it’s collapsing to me.

    Reply
  7. Merritt says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:08 am

    She has done so much to her face between surgeries/filler and all the damage from substance abuse. At least her hair isn’t that awful blonde shade anymore.

    Reply
  8. kay says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:08 am

    i have re read this thread ten times and STILL can’t find lindsay lohan….s’up with that?

    Reply
  9. Neelyo says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Her life is like some Hollywood fun house version of HOUSE OF MIRTH. She just keeps falling lower and lower on the fame ladder but still won’t give up the ghost. If she wasn’t such an unlikable person i might have some sympathy for her.

    Reply
  10. Beth says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Wow. I didn’t even recognize her in the red dress. She must’ve had some work done to her face. I used to think she was pretty , but now she doesn’t look very good

    Reply
  11. Electric Tuba says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:10 am

    No she didn’t lol

    Reply
  12. Dirtydishes says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Someone should show her a before and after of Lara Flynn boyl and tell her at this rate “this is your future”!

    Reply
  13. Kitten says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Wow…so so bad.

    Reply
  14. Mia4s says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Holy plastic surgery Batman!

    But hey not bad for a 58 year old………

    …what?…

    ….she’s 31?!?! Ouch. 😧

    Reply
  15. Honey says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:17 am

    She’s another attractive celebrity who messed up her face by going to far with the unnecessary plastic surgery

    Reply
  16. Nicole says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Brow/Forehead lift.

    Reply
  17. M. says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:25 am

    I remember watching mean girls for the first time and thinking she was so pretty, very different for that time, not skin and bones, the lovely red hair and freckles. She was even a decent actress, especially for that type of movie. So sad what happened to her

    Reply
  18. jferber says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Okay, here goes: Leave Lindsay alone! Girl had a horrible upbringing by horrible people. Re-check The Parent Trap and Mean Girls. She had talent. She was engaging and vulnerable. Yes, she got effed up and messy, but she got hella shit thrown at her (way more than male rapists, woman-beaters and murderers), so let her live in peace in London. I hope she got her life together. I hope she found happiness.

    Reply
    • Rachel in August says:
      September 19, 2017 at 1:14 pm

      I imagine her parents turned her into a serial liar, a rampant thief and someone who writes nasty profanities about other actresses on washroom walls too? Sorry, not convinced that he leopard has changed its spots.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      September 19, 2017 at 1:25 pm

      She was the weakest member of the cast in those teen movies and never grew into a mature actor. It often happens with kids who do fine in limited roles under a good director. They can’t measure up to the demands on them as adults. The happy ones just go on and do other things with their lives.

      Reply
      • Sarah says:
        September 19, 2017 at 6:50 pm

        I really disagree. I thought she was a very good actress, could dance as could be seen in “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen,” could sing, held her own with Jamie Lee Curtis in that movie where they switched roles?? (Memory, where are you???)
        She had talent, she was adorable and charming and her parents abused her, pushing and pushing and pushing her. And no one was there when she fell apart.

    • dirk says:
      September 19, 2017 at 2:45 pm

      LL probably had a deeply messed up childhood at the mercy of terrible parents and pervy Hollywood types. She didn’t scrape all that crazy up off the floor. There’s far bigger assholes out there who get far less flak.

      Reply
  19. Planet Earth says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Perhaps she is trying to clean up her act? Wish her all the best. I liked her as an actress as she is decent talent in that department. Pity she didn’t develop it more.

    In comparison to Ivanka the evil Trump or in comparison to Emily Ratjakowsky who keeps getting in the tabs with her tits and for tits only and claims that that is feminist …. I think I would let Lohan off the hook.
    And if you compare Lohan to Gwyneth Goopsy u-r-all-peasants Paltrow … well, no need for details.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      September 19, 2017 at 2:10 pm

      Sure, a violent, alcoholic, racist, drug-addicted, lying, probation busting, remorseless, thieving, hit and run individual should just be let off the hook.
      Not trying to argue here Planet E, I just have a different opinion of her than you do. I think she owes a lot of people a lot of apologies, money, and the items she’s stolen. She needs to admit it was her driving in the hit and run, she needs to admit there was no ‘black kid’s pant’s, she needs to make restitution to the jewellry store she ripped off and then tried to hard to destroy reputation wise. She repeatedly violated probation and made an absolute mockery of the judicial system. She ripped off a Russian model’s grandma-owned fur coat and then pissed on it when forced to return it. Why oh why should she be just ‘let off the hook?’

      Reply
  20. Awash says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:30 am

    It’s her hands that I’m fascinated by, they look so swollen and painful

    Reply
  21. Dolkite says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Pale, freckly redheads are my Kryptonite. She looks better than she has in a while, but her face looks weird like she’d had some work done. But why? Isn’t she still in her early 30s? Even her nose looks a bit off.

    Reply
  22. Tim H says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:41 am

    I know she’s naturally pale, but I really don’t think it’s a good look for her. Her features are fine, but that skin tone is awful and makes her look ill. She should go back to the light tan/spray tan she had years ago.

    Reply
  23. Nancy says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:42 am

    She looks horrible and has joined the ever growing club of which little Kylie Jenner is president of looking in the mirror and seeing someone, nobody else sees. I’m sure she thinks she’s the prettiest girl on the block, all the freckles. I feel bad for her. She comes from a trash family who gave her no direction, just sucked the life out of her. If I have to remember her, it will not be in Parent Trap, where she was innocent, or Freaky Friday, but in Mean Girls……still relevant and cute, and just before she was about to jump the shark and not return.

    Reply
  24. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:53 am

    If by pulled together you mean pulled tightly into an Asian woman’s face, then sure. I had no idea who she was. I finally decided she was Rose McGowan.

    Reply
  25. Jordan says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:55 am

    The white dress shot. You can see her old face. So pretty. The other shots, girl stop. She does look so much better here tho. The fake tan ages her heavily.

    Reply
  26. Amber says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Wow, it’s inspiring how eager people are to rip into this young lady’s physical appearance. Good thing no one dared to think about the fact that she does seem to be pulled together, after her incredibly self destructive phase that included drugs, alcoholism and malnourishment, while receiving no help from her idiot parents or others. I think these images portray a woman who has managed to pull herself together after facing depressing odds. But again, forget that.

    Reply
  27. JulP says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    I can’t believe she’s a year younger than me, she looks over 40 in these pics. And her face looks painful. I saw a pic of her the other day from the Herbie era, she was gorgeous. It’s hard to believe this is the same person. She is definitely a cautionary tale.

    Reply
  28. island_girl says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Looks like a brow lift, no?

    Reply
  29. NoKiddingCats says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Jesus H Christ on a cracker…That header picture! She looks like an iteration of Michael Jackson: The final years.

    Reply
  30. blonde555 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    I know she’s always had freckles, but I think k that major sun damage caused them to be more pronounced. If you look at her hands the skin damage is really bad.

    Reply
  31. Aerohead21 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Ok I’m going to say something nice, with exception to the brow work and her nose caving in…I’m so glad she isn’t covered in make up like most Hollywood girls these days. She may not be as “fresh” faced as she was back in the day but at least she’s not contoured and highlighted to the point she looks like a clown.

    Reply
  32. Ankhel says:
    September 19, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Goodness. That super tight skin, those slanted eyes, all of a sudden. A face lift. At 31?! People don’t even get those at 40 anymore, what with injections.

    Reply
  33. Marianne says:
    September 19, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    I actually think shes look good. I mean yeah, its obvious shes had work done, but she looks healthy. I think she looks younger here than in her full blown druggie days.

    Reply
  34. Andy L says:
    September 19, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    “Lindsay Lohan looked somewhat pulled—”. Full stop. :/

    Reply
  35. Milo says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    So this is why axle made everybody sign nondisclosures. LL is his skinny axle body double…

    Reply
  36. raincoaster says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    I’m thinking she got something done to her jawline. Of course, yes, she’s used so much botox she’s got Botox Brows, and she may have had a brow lift or something else up there, because it looks hella unnatural, but her jaw also is much squarer than before. She used to have an oval face, but now it’s squarish.

    Reply
  37. Vovacia says:
    September 19, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Looks like a facelift..

    Reply
  38. Nedsdag says:
    September 19, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Dear Lindsay,
    Thank you for giving me your career!
    Sincerely,
    Emma Stone

    Reply
  39. LaMa says:
    September 19, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Girlfriend needs to lay off the cocaine but more importantly the surgical scalpel. YIKES. She looks 40 and deathly skinny.

    Reply
  40. Lisa says:
    September 19, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Pulled together at the hairline…

    Reply
  41. Coconut says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    She’s a troubled soul.

    Reply
  42. Marie says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    I’m surprised no one has mentioned the hair she forgot to shave under her arms… then we can get to the pale makeup! So sad, she’s so pretty

    Reply

