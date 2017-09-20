Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen have split up after nine years together

Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson

I always forget that Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen got together about a decade ago, and I always forgot that they were still together and they had a baby too. They really flew undercover, especially in the past five years or so. Part of their “undercover” status was that they both truly shunned the spotlight, and part of it was that the spotlight wasn’t really looking for them. Anyway, Us Weekly now says that they’re done and they’ve been done for several months. What of Briar Rose Christensen?!

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have split after nearly ten years together, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly. “She’s full-time back in L.A. He’s in Toronto,” says the insider. “They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months.” The source adds: “They are completely, officially done.”

The actors first met on set of their 2008 film Jumper and got engaged that December. They quietly called off their engagement in August 2010, only to reconcile three months later. Bilson gave birth to their daughter, Briar Rose, in October 2014. “Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson welcome their daughter Briar Rose Christensen born on October 29, 2014,” her rep told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Both mother and baby are healthy and doing well.”

Their little girl’s moniker is a nod to the duo’s mutual love of Disney. “There’s a Disney reference there I suppose,” Christensen said during an appearance on Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family in August 2015. “The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose. Rachel — we both love Disney — but Rachel especially was very keen on the name.”

Bilson, 36, and Christensen, 36, have kept their relationship private throughout their years, however the Hart of Dixie alum gushed about her life with the Shattered Glass actor in a May 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan. “I’m a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life. I’m definitely the person who would make him his favorite dinner to come home to,” Bilson said at the time. “I love to cook, so we make dinner at home a lot and watch movies.”

I forgot that they did the breakup-and-makeup cycle in 2010 too! Damn. And I guess they never did get married? I can’t find anything about a wedding or a wedding announcement, so I guess they broke off their engagement years ago and then just never got re-engaged when they did get back together. That makes me sad – I get the feeling that Rachel adored him and I get the feeling he was a major pill. I hope Rachel and little Briar Rose are able to move on and find happiness elsewhere.

Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

55 Responses to "Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen have split up after nine years together"

  1. Maria F. says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:21 am

    that is sad. I liked them together, but i guess 10 years in Hollywood at that age is something to be proud of. Hopefully they find bliss with somebody else.

    Reply
    • V4Real says:
      September 20, 2017 at 9:42 am

      Sometimes people just fall out of love with each other. I liked them together. They were very low-key. They were actors, not movie stars . They didn’t seem as if they cared about being all up in the pap cameras or thirsting for fame and recognition.

      BTW Rachel is a beautiful 36 year old woman who could still pass for a beautiful early 20 something year old woman.

      Hayden reminds me of Andy Garfield for some reason. Maybe Andy has the career that Hayden should have had.

      Reply
      • tealily says:
        September 20, 2017 at 10:21 am

        “Maybe Andy has the career that Hayden should have had.” I could see that. I never quite know what to think of Hayden. I know him from Star Wars, of course, which wasn’t quite the right fit for him. I feel like his career has suffered because of it.

      • kibbles says:
        September 20, 2017 at 3:27 pm

        A lot of people never knew or cared about this pairing because you’re right. They are more working actors somewhere on the C-list/low B-list of celebrity status. Their faces and names are somewhat recognizable to people in their age group who watched The O.C., Hart of Dixie, and/or Star Wars. At least they never seemed too thirsty for attention which they probably could have gotten more of if they regularly called the paps or posted nude and ridiculous Instagram photos like Beyonce, Ariel Winters, or the Kardashians.

  2. Tiffany27 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:21 am

    I always forget he exists.

    Reply
  3. ell says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:24 am

    as someone who’s into the sw fandom, hayden christensen while a terrible actor, is actually not a pill at all and a very nice lad.

    they were together for ages, probably it just run its course.

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Sad I thought they were good together. I agree it probably just ran its course. Never heard anything bad about him personally

    Reply
  5. Jenna says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Ohh Rachel, how about Joshua Jackson? Oodles of cuteness.

    Reply
  6. smcollins says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Awe, that’s too bad. They really did make a cute couple, but if it’s not working…Hopefully their family settles into their new normal and finds happiness.

    Reply
  7. poorlittlerichgirl says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Oh no! I love them as a couple. He is so dreamy!

    Reply
  8. Alix says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:03 am

    “They are completely, officially done.”

    This does not sound like an amicable split.

    Reply
  9. Jess says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Well this is sad, but I also forgot they were together. Hopefully it’s a peaceful split.

    I love the name Briar Rose, I thought about using it for my daughter but I didn’t want to use Rose use since that’s Sleeping Beauty, but after endless hours I couldn’t find anything else that fit! Seriously, nothing else sounds right, and Briar by itself is weird too.

    Reply
  10. Starryfish says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I hope this turns out to be false, I always liked these two together.

    Reply
  11. i don't know her says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:52 am

    she’s 36! ugh. where’s the sunscreen!

    Reply
  12. Flipper says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:11 am

    So sad.

    Reply
  13. Veronica says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:15 am

    That’s a shame because they always looked so cute together but not totally surprising given the previous breakup. I’ve always heard positive things about both of them from fans, so I’d think it’s likely more mutual incompatibility on certain issues rather than one partner being a “pill.”

    Reply
  14. minx says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Did anyone see him in “Shattered Glass?” He was actually good in that.

    Reply
  15. kb says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:53 am

    that’s so sad. although, i think the only reason i care so much is because we both have a daughter named briar. they seem like nice people, though.

    Reply
  16. Tiffany says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I thought that they got married on their farm in Toronto a couple of years ago.

    Reply
  17. perplexed says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I always wanted to know why she and Adam Brody broke up.

    Reply
  18. KB says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:34 am

    There were photos of them together in Los Angeles a couple of months ago, like March or April, so the separate lives thing is relatively new.

    ETA: The pictures I was talking about were at the end of March, but they sold their house in April. So maybe it was already in the works when they were photographed.

    Reply
  19. Millie says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:01 am

    NOOO! This actually upsets me. I really liked them together.

    Reply
  20. Ozogirl says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Is Adam Brody available? Summer and Seth forever!

    Reply
  21. stinky says:
    September 20, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    I love his sleepy, shifty eyes… cant help it!

    Reply
  22. Ally says:
    September 20, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    There’s documentary footage of George Lucas “directing” on one of those sad 10×10 all-green-screen sets that he had (restricting movement) and telling Christensen who asks about feeling and motivation to do it with less emotion. Seriously, those movies sucked the charisma out of everyone.

    Reply

