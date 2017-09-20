Alicia Vikander gets tough in the first ‘Tomb Raider’ trailer: love it or hate it?

29Rooms opening night 2017

First, let’s discuss this absolutely horrid poster which was released earlier this week. Alicia Vikander spent the better part of a year filming Tomb Raider, the reboot of the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider franchise. Angelina Jolie was the OG Lara Croft in the first two films, and I always wished that she would have made a third film (even though I think the second film sort of did mediocre box office). The property languished for more than a decade at MGM/Warner Bros before they handed it off to Alicia Vikander and her QEII-esque accent. The first poster came out this week and this is a Photoshopped mess. Are we supposed to believe that Vikander was able to remake her body into something taller, veinier, and with a long dinosaur neck? Who is responsible for this? It looks like they just popped her head onto a dude’s body.

And now the first trailer has been released. This franchise-reboot reflects a reboot of the video game character too – this version of Lara isn’t supposed to be so good at adulting, like Jolie’s Lara was. Jolie’s Lara lived in a palatial English estate, had servants and posh tomb-raidery friends, etc. Vikander’s Lara is a hipster who works as a bike courier and has money problems. Not much of that backstory is featured in this trailer though:

Eh, it doesn’t look bad? The action sequences look pretty decent, although the CGI on some of those set pieces really does make it seem like it was ripped from the video game. It’s good to see Kristin Scott Thomas, even though she basically just looks like she’s there to pick up a paycheck. Walton Goggins is the bad guy? That’s interesting.

So, will this film be successful? Maybe, maybe not. I think the original, Jolie-led Lara Croft showed that people were open to seeing a female lead in an action-adventure movie, and Wonder Woman’s success re-proved that too. If the marketing is able to tap into those “yay, feminism!” urges, this could be huge.

29Rooms opening night 2017

Poster and photo courtesy of MGM, Warner Bros.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

103 Responses to “Alicia Vikander gets tough in the first ‘Tomb Raider’ trailer: love it or hate it?”

  1. ell says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:40 am

    looks fun, i assumed it was going be a lot worse.

    Reply
  2. detritus says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:42 am

    That last photo, she looks like a startled child. So no. Will not pay to see yet another ballerina bodied size two representing ‘althetic’ women.
    Y’all got Gal, and that’s all I’m giving you.

    Reply
  3. Maya says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:43 am

    I like Alicia but Angelina is Lara and I don’t think this movie will be great. Angelina perfectly portrayed Lara’s beauty, intelligence, strength and sadness.

    But I am only spending my hard earned money on female orientiated / female directored movies these days so I will watch this one in the cinema.

    Reply
  4. Josephine says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:43 am

    The poster is painful. I always envisioned Lara Croft as someone … not so petite? I like Vikander but she seems miscast. Hollywood just can’t seem to wrap its tiny head around a woman with the body size to be believable as someone who could kick butt.

    Reply
    • ell says:
      September 20, 2017 at 7:55 am

      you don’t need to be enormous to be able to kick butt, i think this is a misconception. i’m slender and i look like it, but i lift more than some 6 foot something men at the gym, so i’m speaking from experience. daisy ridley in star wars, who seems rather little, lifts 80 kgs (there are videos online).

      obviously i think it would be great if we could see all sorts of body types being represented in media, but not because of the reason you mention.

      Reply
    • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
      September 20, 2017 at 8:59 am

      She put a lot of effort into achieving that body and she has my respect. I watched the trailer and she does look petite – the internet says she is 165cm but she looks smaller to me – only in this trailer, maybe it’s a matter of special effects stuff/shooting? But if as they say camera adds 5kg, how small are these actresses in reality?
      There is no way women can win in movies/fashion when it comes to size of their bodies. No way whatsoever. It irks me and bugs me to no end.

      The woman on that poster does.not.look.like.AV. I can *see* her because I know it’s her. But no.

      Reply
    • JRB says:
      September 20, 2017 at 10:20 am

      What is wrong with a petite woman kicking ass? Can’t wrap your head around a slender woman kicking ass? Are you aware that there are different body types and not all athletic women look the same? Look at her muscle definition. She isn’t starving herself for that body. That takes WORK.

      Reply
  5. Jerusha says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:45 am

    It looked good and Alicia was delightful on Corden last night. I’ll go see it and take my grandson, too. And yes, I’ll pay to see a fellow size two representing athletic women. Small doesn’t automatically equal weak.

    Reply
  6. D says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:47 am

    The poster is just terrible with that weird looking giraffe neck, but the trailer doesn’t look that bad. I’ll probably watch this.

    Reply
  7. Maria F. says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:47 am

    From what i can tell from the trailer, i think the movie looks good and the action scenes pretty exciting.

    I am just not sure if she has as much screen presence as needed. Her last look gives me hope, but she is filling some very big shoes. Angelina’s face on screen is so captivating, she has such a presence, at that point in her life she was such a badass, not sure Alica can compete.

    Reply
  8. Nicole says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Depends on the action scenes. I’ll wait for the next trailer to decide. If she can pull the action off then yes I’ll probably see it.

    Reply
  9. Jenna says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:54 am

    I think that is the actual shape of her body. She’s long thin and muscular. What I find odd is the need to prop up her small breasts to make them appear larger. Makes her look offbalance and unnatural.

    The trailer looks, mediocre. I had hoped the dialogue would be meatier and interesting. Worthy of Alicia’s incredible acting chops.

    Reply
  10. GiBee says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:57 am

    The action sequences looked like not-high-quality, low-res video games sequences – which is oddly authentic but probably not what they were going for.

    Reply
  11. Squiggisbig says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I’m very tired of all these reboots and I don’t think I’m alone in that. I really liked Angelina Jolie’s Lara. Although I generally love my petite brethren I think Alicia looks miscast and ridiculous. That said…if this gets good reviews I will probably give it a chance.

    Reply
    • AG-UK says:
      September 20, 2017 at 8:25 am

      @ Squiggisbig
      I agree it’s like HW doesn’t have any imagination if it’s raining and cold and I am bored I’ll see it but tired of re-boots. It’s like they are appealing to the 20 something’s who haven’t seen it the first time around. Like Great Gatsby it was great before I didn’t need to sit for 3 hours to see it again. Rant over :)

      Reply
    • Cilla says:
      September 20, 2017 at 8:30 am

      I don’t think the intention was for Alicia to replace Angelina. The movie is based on the new games where they have changed the look of Lara Croft quite a lot. I think Alicia looks like the “new” Lara so in that respect I dont think she is miscast. I think Angelina was a good choice for the first movies and it’s nice that she as loyal fans.

      Reply
    • BorderMollie says:
      September 20, 2017 at 11:36 am

      Agree on all points, but I might go see it just for that dude with her on the boat, the standard love interest, I assume. He’s hot af.

      Reply
    • Erica_V says:
      September 20, 2017 at 12:17 pm

      They completely rebooted the video game series to be more appealing to female gamers vs men. She’s not replacing her because it’s not the same character at all. If you play the new games you’d see that AV is perfectly cast as the New Lara. The Old Lara has a completely different story vs the New Lara.

      Reply
  12. M. says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Her neck is freaking me out in the poster

    Reply
  13. Embers C says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Linda Hamilton in Terminator, Jolie in Tomb Raider and J-Law in the Hunger Games have opened up big market space for female lead action films. And Tomb Raider is a globally recognisable brand. So this should do very, very well. I don’t think Vikander has the charisma of Hamilton, Jolie or J-Law, but she looks the part and should do a good job with the role. So a win all round, I’m guessing.

    Reply
  14. 77tuvi says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:09 am

    So sad. Looks so cheap. Waste. I bet it will tank.

    She is bo poison.

    Reply
  15. Fallon says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:15 am

    The music in this trailer is atrocious.

    Reply
  16. Inas alsaadi says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:22 am

    No

    Reply
  17. Tiffany27 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:32 am

    I’m good.

    Reply
  18. Qaz says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:33 am

    You should add the Making of with behind the scenes footage!

    Reply
  19. Polka Dot says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Not convinced. Vikander doesn’t have the badassness and fierceness to pull it off, unlike Jolie.

    Reply
    • cate says:
      September 20, 2017 at 10:31 am

      agree. her physique is on point so ripped so good for her she looks the part but her acting leaves much to be desired. she has no screen presence to me, no draw so i dont see this being worth $$$ to see in theatres. redbox maybe? also the cgi here is pretty bad, what happened to the happy medium of action and cgi that didnt look quite so fake? not as fun to watch in my opinion

      Reply
  20. cleveland girl says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:50 am

    The Angelina poster was photoshopped to within an inch of her death. It looked like a caricature of her. This one is no different!

    Reply
  21. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I don’t know… I love action flicks and Alicia just might be a better LC. Angelina’s action movies were posing compilations rife with eye-rolling sex shots. Alicia might give better weight and depth to the character. One can hope.

    Reply
  22. What's Inside says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:18 am

    I like the trailer and probably will see it at the theater.

    Reply
  23. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I like adventure movies and feel like supporting female-led ones so I’ll be seeing this. It doesn’t look bad at all but it’s only a trailer.

    Reply
  24. Harryg says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:57 am

    No I can’t stand her and her lethargic everything.

    Reply
  25. Yeahright says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:25 am

    I really really want this to be amazing.
    I’m also probably going to be disappointed.
    She looks frail.

    Reply
  26. JRB says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I heard they photoshopped her head onto an altered version of someone else’s body (stunt woman?). I wouldn’t be surprised if it was true after looking at the poster. It is awful. Either someone photoshopped her head onto that body or they hired a terrible editor.

    Reply
  27. MissMarierose says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:32 am

    I don’t know. I’m still on the fence. The action sequences look pretty generic to me. I’ll wait for another trailer that shows off her acting chops. That would be the reason to see this reboot, imho.
    Also, the last shot there with Nick Frost seems to indicate there might be a little levity in this movie. I think it would be great to see her comedic skills. I can’t think of another movie where she played for a laugh.

    Reply
  28. BeReal2 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:35 am

    I’m sure that Vikander will be great and outshine Jolie

    Reply
  29. I like her says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:06 am

    I like her and the trailer, so I’ll be going to the cinema.

    Reply
  30. Zondie says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:57 am

    I read somewhere that they used her stunt double for the poster and just photoshopped on Alicia’s head.

    Reply
  31. Shirurusu says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Wow, I don’t like the trailer at all! Looks like bad acting by the supporting cast. To each his own I guess. Alicia always looks too sleepy/ dispassionate for me to really get her. That’s why she was such an excellent robot in Ex Machina lol.

    Reply
  32. dumbledork says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    The poster does look bad. Her head looks odd. But trailer looked entertaining. Will definitely take my girls to see it. Bad ass women, whether it’s Wonder Woman, the ladies of Hidden Figures, or this, there’s not nearly enough out there to see on the big screen. Hope Hollywood keeps it going.

    Reply
  33. HoustonGrl says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Vikander is done. And this is horrible casting, even though I do thinks she’s a decent actress.

    Reply
  34. Erica_V says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    I really wish people would do a little research sometimes before they comment.

    The reboot video game series is completely different than the original Lara Croft. The backstory is totally different. New Lara is a different type of woman vs Old Lara. Not just body type but personality and ability. She’s a puzzle solver, a climber and an archer.

    Two seconds of googling the screen caps from the new game would clearly show AV is perfectly cast as New Lara.

    I’m so excited to see this movie I think it’s going to be great! #GamerGirl

    Reply
  35. Guest says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    I like AV a lot, it’s not her size/petetteness, (I actually shape similar to her) it’s just to me no one can portray Lara Croft like Angelina Jolie!

    Reply
  36. M.A.F. says:
    September 20, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    This poster makes me think she is going hunting for sharks or snakes or both. It looks like a bad (yet good) B-movie.

    Reply
  37. heather says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    I love Alicia and she looks great in this film. Her face is gorgeous and she actually looks very strong, not like a stick insect with bolt on boobs. Can’t wait to see it!

    Reply
  38. Joanie says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    I think she’s going to be a terrific Lara Croft. Perfect physique and so graceful in her movement. It’s obvious to me she was/is a dancer. Beautiful!

    Reply
    • Artemis says:
      September 20, 2017 at 3:15 pm

      Yeah but have you seen her face in the trailer? It’s dead. There is nothing badass about her even in the last few shots with the guns. AJ had more facial expressions in the first 10mins of the first TR than Alicia in this whole trailer that represents different parts in the film (I played the game, some scenes are direct references of some levels).

      Reply
  39. Sheree says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    It’s ok. Not the best as it’s a reboot so it’s “been there, done that” feel. AV has had a square body since appearing in EXMACHINA and is a subpar actress in my opinion. Re body type: HW does have a preference for smaller women. A smaller man would never be considered an action star. Even Vin Diesel has stated he wanted to do a rom-com but HW can’t see past the muscular arms.
    To all who are going to watch the movie please enjoy!

    Reply
  40. Tiffany :) says:
    September 20, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    I get so tired of the comments section dissecting and critiquing women’s bodies.

    I think Alicia handles the physicality well and looks very coordinated. I think emotionally she seems a little sluggish, though. I think in action flicks the emotional intensity matters, because the audience takes their “fear” cues from the actors.

    I was thinking I wonder what this would look like if Tatiana Maslany had played the role. She’s ferocious! (I did just watch episode 7 of the last season of Orphan Black last night…OMG, Tatiana is tough!).

    Reply
    • MommyMaura says:
      September 20, 2017 at 3:46 pm

      +1,00000
      If I had to drink a beer every time I heard, “She’s scary thin” or “she has a boyish body” or something like that I’d be dead.
      As a former thin woman, who was told those things, to a thicker woman after pregnancy whose now being told, “I’m scary overweight” or things like that, I find both of these behaviors to be harmful.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment