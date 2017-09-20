Alicia Vikander gets tough in the first ‘Tomb Raider’ trailer: love it or hate it?

First, let’s discuss this absolutely horrid poster which was released earlier this week. Alicia Vikander spent the better part of a year filming Tomb Raider, the reboot of the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider franchise. Angelina Jolie was the OG Lara Croft in the first two films, and I always wished that she would have made a third film (even though I think the second film sort of did mediocre box office). The property languished for more than a decade at MGM/Warner Bros before they handed it off to Alicia Vikander and her QEII-esque accent. The first poster came out this week and this is a Photoshopped mess. Are we supposed to believe that Vikander was able to remake her body into something taller, veinier, and with a long dinosaur neck? Who is responsible for this? It looks like they just popped her head onto a dude’s body.
And now the first trailer has been released. This franchise-reboot reflects a reboot of the video game character too – this version of Lara isn’t supposed to be so good at adulting, like Jolie’s Lara was. Jolie’s Lara lived in a palatial English estate, had servants and posh tomb-raidery friends, etc. Vikander’s Lara is a hipster who works as a bike courier and has money problems. Not much of that backstory is featured in this trailer though:
Eh, it doesn’t look bad? The action sequences look pretty decent, although the CGI on some of those set pieces really does make it seem like it was ripped from the video game. It’s good to see Kristin Scott Thomas, even though she basically just looks like she’s there to pick up a paycheck. Walton Goggins is the bad guy? That’s interesting.
So, will this film be successful? Maybe, maybe not. I think the original, Jolie-led Lara Croft showed that people were open to seeing a female lead in an action-adventure movie, and Wonder Woman’s success re-proved that too. If the marketing is able to tap into those “yay, feminism!” urges, this could be huge.
Poster and photo courtesy of MGM, Warner Bros.
looks fun, i assumed it was going be a lot worse.
I think it looks fun, too! Whoever did the trailer did a good job at convincing me. I will definitely go see it.
Nope…Jolie as Lara Croft left some huge shoes to fill…nobody can do it for me like la Jolie does in that character…
In that pic and the trailer she looks like a cute girl trying to play bad ass whereas AJ was badass
That last photo, she looks like a startled child. So no. Will not pay to see yet another ballerina bodied size two representing ‘althetic’ women.
Y’all got Gal, and that’s all I’m giving you.
i think she looks quite strong , and so did gal (who has the advantage of being tall as well).
Gal won me over. I was hard set against her as Wonder Woman, but she was wonderful in the role and great in motion and her action sequences.
I liked Vikander a ton in Ex Machina, but I am just not buying her as Croft.
I don’t know…I’ve always thought that ballerinas are severely underestimated as athletes.
Ballerinas are hardcore athletes, yes. Misty Copeland (goddess that she is) has shown that you can be BUILT and be a ballerina, but even the tiny tiny ballerinas so often dismissed have incredible fitness. Try to lift your leg out in front of you. Hold it at waist height. Now kick it behind you as high as possible. Flexibility is important but you gotta have serious leg muscles to do those things.
Ballet is SUPER crazy hard, I’m definitely not arguing against that, but it’s also incredibly weight restrictive, on purpose. And that is the only representation of althetic women we see, ones that already fit into sample size dresses.
I’m not saying small, short, petite, or slender women cannot be strong. I’m saying I’m sick of this type being the only representation when the role deliberately calls for a different body type.
Misty, is an epic BAMF. i love her, and for comparison and because why not she’s awesome
http://atlantablackstar.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/130522-Misty_Copeland-174.jpg
Misty is such a BAMF . She’s got to be the athlete whose body I most envy. If there is any justice in the world, she will cause some of the people who enforce the insane weight restriction to give their heads a shake. It’s not necessary
I grew up doing ballet, until puberty hit me like a mack truck. I also grew up in a very multicultural city. The lucky girls I knew who didn’t wake up one morning with DDs hanging off their chests and pursued ballet much further would often be shocked when they tried out for companies in big American cities and end up being told that they were too dark. Too f*king dark. And one of these girls was Filipino – only “dark” compared to, like, my pale red-head sister. Some were of Chinese/Japanese background – so hardly “dark”, unless by dark you mean “not-white”. Blah blah BS about how it takes away from the audience experience if the dancers are vastly different in body shape or skin tone.
Anyone who thinks that is an idiot.
I promise you, if while watching a stage-full of incredibly skilled ballerinas who happened to have a rainbow of skin colours, you are thinking about how their skin tones aren’t identical, I have no idea why you’re even at the ballet.
The racism and the weight restrictions continue to hurt the sport – and part of that is obvious in how seldom people view it as a sport, or its participants as athletes.
“The racism and the weight restrictions continue to hurt the sport – and part of that is obvious in how seldom people view it as a sport, or its participants as athletes. ”
Thats a very interesting point and I think totally correct. Ballet toes the line (sry) of art and sport, and it is unfortunately steeped in a form of misogyny and misogynoir regarding the female form – it must look this way.
The athletics of dancers never cease to amaze me, but I think you are right, the restrictions that dancers face (selection based at least partially on looks) are to the detriment of the sport overall and its public reception.
I hope she’s not trying to hold that stick like a weapon. That’s why we have opposable thumbs, girl! Wrap it ’round!
I wish we had female action stars. I guess male action stars are mostly outdated too, but I’d love a female VanDamme or Chan. Resident Evil does not quite cut it. And I want more cheese than Aliens or Terminator.
Ballerinas are extremely strong and athletic IMO, Misty would’ve been a better Lara Croft in terms of body shape though.
Alicia doesn’t look “powerful” enough as Lara, she’s a bit dainty for this role I think, as would most ballerinas tbh.
I picture someone more like Gina Carano as Lara (but I don’t think she’s the greatest actress).
I think that hits it, its her presence.
Alicia blends into a role, which can be phenomenal, she doesn’t come off as powerful enough in this for me.
Clearly you have not seen Misty Copeland. Body muscle structure to die for.
link posted above. If Vikander looked like Misty I would be shutting my trap.
@detritus- if I could do a “thumbs up” icon I would.
She looks incredibly strong in this footage. Her back is jacked.
we’ll have to agree to disagree on that one.
I’m with you. I love the girls who are built like Gina Carrano or Jessica Biel before she anorexied herself into sample sizes.
Carano would have been super awesome, but I don’t know if her acting is up to par? Agreed on pre JT Biel too, though I think Vikander is a better actress.
It’s a shame that Carano is not a better actress, otherwise she would have been awesome. Although she is a much, much better actress than her fellow mma fighter Ronda Rousey who only has one facial expression and that is – “Does something stink? Can you smell that?”.
She is athletic…are you blind? I think you meant she is too narrow waisted and not as well endowed as you prefer. Great reason to body shame. /massiveeyeroll
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t say she wasn’t athletic, I said I’m sick of this body type being the only type represented. Discussing this is not body shaming, it is discussing how female bodies are viewed and presented in the media, where even athletic women are only shown as only one size.
Gal taught fitness in the Israeli army. How in the universe is she not athletic?
I never said she wasn’t athletic. I said I dislike hollywood missing another opportunity to show a woman who isn’t a size two. And the Gal comment was more a callback to previous posts because I whinged about Gal’s casting for the same reasons.
You should go and see Noomi Rapace’s new flick. She’s in full Lisbeth Salander mode and kicks ass for about 90 minutes. Alas, then the “when bad endings happen to good movies” curse strikes. But still, she was very fun to watch.
what saddens me about this comment is that I was thinking you could see the dance training in her movement – she’s so graceful – and that sells the movie for me. She IS an athlete – she danced for years. She IS strong. I’m so excited for this.
I like Alicia but Angelina is Lara and I don’t think this movie will be great. Angelina perfectly portrayed Lara’s beauty, intelligence, strength and sadness.
But I am only spending my hard earned money on female orientiated / female directored movies these days so I will watch this one in the cinema.
I really like AJ, and I really like AV too. I’ll save the commentary after I have watched this version.
You really can’t compare them tho. AJ’s Lara Croft and the video games those movies were based on have a completely different backstory vs the new Lara. The Old Lara is a completely different woman than the New Lara.
The poster is painful. I always envisioned Lara Croft as someone … not so petite? I like Vikander but she seems miscast. Hollywood just can’t seem to wrap its tiny head around a woman with the body size to be believable as someone who could kick butt.
you don’t need to be enormous to be able to kick butt, i think this is a misconception. i’m slender and i look like it, but i lift more than some 6 foot something men at the gym, so i’m speaking from experience. daisy ridley in star wars, who seems rather little, lifts 80 kgs (there are videos online).
obviously i think it would be great if we could see all sorts of body types being represented in media, but not because of the reason you mention.
She put a lot of effort into achieving that body and she has my respect. I watched the trailer and she does look petite – the internet says she is 165cm but she looks smaller to me – only in this trailer, maybe it’s a matter of special effects stuff/shooting? But if as they say camera adds 5kg, how small are these actresses in reality?
There is no way women can win in movies/fashion when it comes to size of their bodies. No way whatsoever. It irks me and bugs me to no end.
The woman on that poster does.not.look.like.AV. I can *see* her because I know it’s her. But no.
What is wrong with a petite woman kicking ass? Can’t wrap your head around a slender woman kicking ass? Are you aware that there are different body types and not all athletic women look the same? Look at her muscle definition. She isn’t starving herself for that body. That takes WORK.
Geez calm down – we’re aware there are different body types but we’re only seeing one for these “strong woman” roles
Yes but all athletic women cast as action stars look the same….I believe that is the problem
JRB, respectfully, you have no idea if she’s ‘starving’ herself or not. Neither do I.
It looked good and Alicia was delightful on Corden last night. I’ll go see it and take my grandson, too. And yes, I’ll pay to see a fellow size two representing athletic women. Small doesn’t automatically equal weak.
‘Small doesn’t automatically equal weak.’
thank you.
But in Hollywood small is the one and only thing we see. Surprisingly strong yet petite woman is a fairly common trope.
But I can’t think of a strong female character who had a larger frame.
Really? I see a whole lot of hourglass shapes and busty chests on many strong types depicted in HW. Like Angelina as Lara Croft? This is different from the norm, IMO. I don’t see a lot of petite women represented as strong, athletic, or badass. Usually they are playing the nimble kind.
Those back muscles! she is ripped!
+1 I was so impressed by her back, whoa!
The poster is just terrible with that weird looking giraffe neck, but the trailer doesn’t look that bad. I’ll probably watch this.
From what i can tell from the trailer, i think the movie looks good and the action scenes pretty exciting.
I am just not sure if she has as much screen presence as needed. Her last look gives me hope, but she is filling some very big shoes. Angelina’s face on screen is so captivating, she has such a presence, at that point in her life she was such a badass, not sure Alica can compete.
Depends on the action scenes. I’ll wait for the next trailer to decide. If she can pull the action off then yes I’ll probably see it.
I think that is the actual shape of her body. She’s long thin and muscular. What I find odd is the need to prop up her small breasts to make them appear larger. Makes her look offbalance and unnatural.
The trailer looks, mediocre. I had hoped the dialogue would be meatier and interesting. Worthy of Alicia’s incredible acting chops.
The action sequences looked like not-high-quality, low-res video games sequences – which is oddly authentic but probably not what they were going for.
I’m very tired of all these reboots and I don’t think I’m alone in that. I really liked Angelina Jolie’s Lara. Although I generally love my petite brethren I think Alicia looks miscast and ridiculous. That said…if this gets good reviews I will probably give it a chance.
@ Squiggisbig
I agree it’s like HW doesn’t have any imagination if it’s raining and cold and I am bored I’ll see it but tired of re-boots. It’s like they are appealing to the 20 something’s who haven’t seen it the first time around. Like Great Gatsby it was great before I didn’t need to sit for 3 hours to see it again. Rant over
I don’t think the intention was for Alicia to replace Angelina. The movie is based on the new games where they have changed the look of Lara Croft quite a lot. I think Alicia looks like the “new” Lara so in that respect I dont think she is miscast. I think Angelina was a good choice for the first movies and it’s nice that she as loyal fans.
Agree on all points, but I might go see it just for that dude with her on the boat, the standard love interest, I assume. He’s hot af.
They completely rebooted the video game series to be more appealing to female gamers vs men. She’s not replacing her because it’s not the same character at all. If you play the new games you’d see that AV is perfectly cast as the New Lara. The Old Lara has a completely different story vs the New Lara.
Her neck is freaking me out in the poster
Right! What is she, part dinosaur?
Yeah, it looks like she is morphing into a dragon/horse.
Linda Hamilton in Terminator, Jolie in Tomb Raider and J-Law in the Hunger Games have opened up big market space for female lead action films. And Tomb Raider is a globally recognisable brand. So this should do very, very well. I don’t think Vikander has the charisma of Hamilton, Jolie or J-Law, but she looks the part and should do a good job with the role. So a win all round, I’m guessing.
Sigourney Weaver – Alien. The Goddess of All Action Films
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So sad. Looks so cheap. Waste. I bet it will tank.
She is bo poison.
The music in this trailer is atrocious.
I know, it’s like they didn’t even try.
No
I’m good.
You should add the Making of with behind the scenes footage!
Not convinced. Vikander doesn’t have the badassness and fierceness to pull it off, unlike Jolie.
agree. her physique is on point so ripped so good for her she looks the part but her acting leaves much to be desired. she has no screen presence to me, no draw so i dont see this being worth $$$ to see in theatres. redbox maybe? also the cgi here is pretty bad, what happened to the happy medium of action and cgi that didnt look quite so fake? not as fun to watch in my opinion
The Angelina poster was photoshopped to within an inch of her death. It looked like a caricature of her. This one is no different!
I don’t know… I love action flicks and Alicia just might be a better LC. Angelina’s action movies were posing compilations rife with eye-rolling sex shots. Alicia might give better weight and depth to the character. One can hope.
I like the trailer and probably will see it at the theater.
I like adventure movies and feel like supporting female-led ones so I’ll be seeing this. It doesn’t look bad at all but it’s only a trailer.
+1, I was holding my breath when watching the trailer but it is surprisingly good? Of course she is totally different than Angelina Jolie, but to me that’s very much OK. So I will see this.
No I can’t stand her and her lethargic everything.
I really really want this to be amazing.
I’m also probably going to be disappointed.
She looks frail.
I heard they photoshopped her head onto an altered version of someone else’s body (stunt woman?). I wouldn’t be surprised if it was true after looking at the poster. It is awful. Either someone photoshopped her head onto that body or they hired a terrible editor.
^^ This. Her head looks like it was glued on someone’s body. The neck is really off.
That’s what I was going to say. There was a blind (which I obviously always take with a grain of salt) about how she had her stunt double do all the promotional pictures, and then they photoshopped her head on. This came out before the poster was released, and now I believe it after seeing that weird neck.
The neck is so bad. I saw where someone had photoshopped the hair off…and it makes the odd neck situation look all the more obvious.
I don’t know. I’m still on the fence. The action sequences look pretty generic to me. I’ll wait for another trailer that shows off her acting chops. That would be the reason to see this reboot, imho.
Also, the last shot there with Nick Frost seems to indicate there might be a little levity in this movie. I think it would be great to see her comedic skills. I can’t think of another movie where she played for a laugh.
I’m sure that Vikander will be great and outshine Jolie
I like her and the trailer, so I’ll be going to the cinema.
I read somewhere that they used her stunt double for the poster and just photoshopped on Alicia’s head.
Yeah I read that too
Explains a lot … how on earth they let that horrible picture make to the poster
Wow, I don’t like the trailer at all! Looks like bad acting by the supporting cast. To each his own I guess. Alicia always looks too sleepy/ dispassionate for me to really get her. That’s why she was such an excellent robot in Ex Machina lol.
The poster does look bad. Her head looks odd. But trailer looked entertaining. Will definitely take my girls to see it. Bad ass women, whether it’s Wonder Woman, the ladies of Hidden Figures, or this, there’s not nearly enough out there to see on the big screen. Hope Hollywood keeps it going.
Vikander is done. And this is horrible casting, even though I do thinks she’s a decent actress.
I really wish people would do a little research sometimes before they comment.
The reboot video game series is completely different than the original Lara Croft. The backstory is totally different. New Lara is a different type of woman vs Old Lara. Not just body type but personality and ability. She’s a puzzle solver, a climber and an archer.
Two seconds of googling the screen caps from the new game would clearly show AV is perfectly cast as New Lara.
I’m so excited to see this movie I think it’s going to be great! #GamerGirl
I did not know, thank you for the background.
I like AV a lot, it’s not her size/petetteness, (I actually shape similar to her) it’s just to me no one can portray Lara Croft like Angelina Jolie!
This poster makes me think she is going hunting for sharks or snakes or both. It looks like a bad (yet good) B-movie.
I love Alicia and she looks great in this film. Her face is gorgeous and she actually looks very strong, not like a stick insect with bolt on boobs. Can’t wait to see it!
I think she’s going to be a terrific Lara Croft. Perfect physique and so graceful in her movement. It’s obvious to me she was/is a dancer. Beautiful!
Yeah but have you seen her face in the trailer? It’s dead. There is nothing badass about her even in the last few shots with the guns. AJ had more facial expressions in the first 10mins of the first TR than Alicia in this whole trailer that represents different parts in the film (I played the game, some scenes are direct references of some levels).
It’s ok. Not the best as it’s a reboot so it’s “been there, done that” feel. AV has had a square body since appearing in EXMACHINA and is a subpar actress in my opinion. Re body type: HW does have a preference for smaller women. A smaller man would never be considered an action star. Even Vin Diesel has stated he wanted to do a rom-com but HW can’t see past the muscular arms.
To all who are going to watch the movie please enjoy!
Tom Cruise is small. Men get to do whatever they want in Hollywood.
I get so tired of the comments section dissecting and critiquing women’s bodies.
I think Alicia handles the physicality well and looks very coordinated. I think emotionally she seems a little sluggish, though. I think in action flicks the emotional intensity matters, because the audience takes their “fear” cues from the actors.
I was thinking I wonder what this would look like if Tatiana Maslany had played the role. She’s ferocious! (I did just watch episode 7 of the last season of Orphan Black last night…OMG, Tatiana is tough!).
+1,00000
If I had to drink a beer every time I heard, “She’s scary thin” or “she has a boyish body” or something like that I’d be dead.
As a former thin woman, who was told those things, to a thicker woman after pregnancy whose now being told, “I’m scary overweight” or things like that, I find both of these behaviors to be harmful.
