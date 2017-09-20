These are possibly the drunkest photos of Jessica Simpson in history

This is just a quick thing, but how drunk was Jessica Simpson last night? You be the judge. Jessica and her husband Eric “Big” Johnson went to Craig’s in West Hollywood, and these are photos of their exit from the restaurant. Or should I say, falling out of the restaurant. Jessica had that glassy-eyed boozy look that I recognize from my own boozy days (ah, memories). She lost her balance in the few yards it took to get from the door of Craig’s to the door of her car. She also made a perfect drunkface as she got into the car, sticking out her tongue at the paps.
Jessica has always enjoyed her booze, and before she had her babies, she was well-known for liking to down several cocktails with her dinner. She talked about it a lot, how much she liked a Scotch on the rocks, or whatever else was around. I don’t think she’s much of a beer drinker, but she probably drinks wine. And heavy liquor. You know what’s remarkable? Jessica has never gotten a DUI. She gets sh-tfaced on the reg, but maybe she’s self-aware enough to know that she should never get behind the wheel. Good for her on that, at least.
Anyway, are you judging her? I’m not. I have no idea if she’s a raging alcoholic or if she’s merely a happy drunk/social drinker/whatever. I do think she looks like she’s been boozing a lot lately – those are a lot of empty calories in those cocktails, and I guess she’s not under contract with Weight Watchers anymore.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Why did I click on this? Nostalgia.
Seriously, I thought I was back in 2003.
Saaaaaaaame hahaha!!
She must have watched DWTS and saw how great Vanessa looks while she still looks like Queen of the Trailer Park. No offense to those who may live in trailers, jk…lol
Oh I wonder if that played a part in her outing??
They’ve been divorced for over a decade, I doubt they are on the radar of one another at this point.
yeah, both have moved on with marriages and multiple children. I doubt they’re checking for each other anymore.
Oh you know she is hating this season of Dancing with the Stars!
Wow. She looks like a mini trailer park Mariah Carey. Bloat and too long extensions are not the friend of someone 5 feet tall.
God bless Jessica Simpson.
Honestly! Truly!
I’m not judging her for being drunk. I’m judging that horrible orange spray tan, that hair, and choice of outfit.
Yep. Suuuuper trashy look.
Lol, it is quite a trashy look, and homegirl has so much damn money it’s ridiculous. She can afford a much better look all around.
Woo, that makeup. So unflattering.
Yup was going to comment on the make up.
Sooooooooooo orange.
thank you, she’s stuck in 2001. the worst part of it.
I am so over fake tan. It NEVER looks good. Why are white women painting themselves orange for god’s sake?
Fake tans look awful.
Just some white women. And men.
She looks soooo orange and so stupid. Definition of white trash gone orange.
I may sound harsh but i do hate alcohol. Shes not a kid, she should know better
But at least our leaders are dignified and don’t appear in front of the UN with orange tans.
The closest thing to a fake tan I’ve done is mix some of that light sally hanson airbrush legs with moisturizer… I don’t even use the full ‘dose’ of the lightest version of that stuff out of fear of being streaky and orange. I will say the slight tint on my legs looks better than the blinding white shade they normally are. My arms will freckle a bit and maybe have some semblance of color not seen on a corpse during summer – and giving my legs a slight tint looks less strange than the two different colors of limbs. But mainly I’m like death-like pale. Finding foundation is hard.
@Bettyrose
Bwaha ha ha ha ha!
Why do women of color bleach and wear foundation way too light? who knows…
Her shoes are noticeably too small. Maybe she needs to reconsider not have wide width shoes in her line.
Bahahah love the shade!
Pretty bad pictures, but I’ve seen tons of drunk people looking worse in person and in pictures
Oh dear.
I’d like to give her a makeover.
Or a make-under
lol she looks so tiny in that last picture. like she’s being picked up by the arm by a giant.
Poor thing. I think she’s got issues. I believe she’s genuinely a nice person with some talent and a lot of beauty but her life got away from her and she knows it. She needs a parent (or to start parenting herself).
I’d go for cocktails with her, she looks like a fun drunk.
This!
Nah…..too messy. But she would make anyone next to her look good….lol
I am getting serious Anna Nicole vibes from these pics and I love it. No shade from me. Live your best life, Jess!
I wondered who,it was she reminded me of…
You mean Anna Nicole, who died at a young age from substance abuse? Okay.
hahaha oh Jessica! Eh no judgement but as soon as she sees these pics hopefully she reconsiders getting wasted with paparazzi nearby. I see pics from after a few too many drinks and I always try to remember what a bad look that is.
LOL I limited my alcohol while out in public when I drank, too. After a few, you can’t walk properly or talk properly and your mouth says the stupidest things.
Well, at least her husband looks amused and like he doesn’t mind taking care of her. I tend to hope they work out, even if he is her K-Fed.
I can’t help but like her, I don’t think she’s bad people by any stretch.
I’m less worried about her being drunk and more worried about her awful fashion choices lol
At least she’s a happy drunk!
Always thought she was kind of adorable, and had great comedic timing with Nick Lashay on their tv show. She sure looks wasted in these shots.
Her husband reminds me of Tory Spelling’s husband.
Heh. These pics make me like her. They remind me of me (minus the spray tan, but definitely with the belly coming out from under the shirt, LOL).
Without any other evidence, I’d just say she was having fun and tied one on that night. I do that once in a blue moon.
Not so sure, guys. My mother was an alcoholic and it was H E L L – even when she was sober (between 8 and 11 AM). I don’t like shitfaced moms.
I’m with you, Belle Epoch. I’m an alcoholic so there’s no judgement from me, but she drinks to get drunk it appears. She might be a fun drunk, but I bet the worm turns one day. It turned for me, and I’m damned lucky I quit when I did.
I agree. It’s one thing to get silly drunk in your early twenties, or at a bachelorette party or maybe New Years. This is a near middle aged mother who was presumably out for a romantic dinner with her husband, in a regular restaurant. Then she got loud, unruly and fall down drunk. That’s not normal, and yes, I’m judging, unlike many here.
*shrug* She’s a grown adult, this isn’t a weekly thing, she wasn’t drunk at work, her husband seems amused instead of frustrated or pissed which leads me to think this isn’t an issue they’re dealing with… I like to get boozy too, I just do it in the privacy of my fire pit with my friends, after the kids go to bed.
Now, if we want to get snarky, I have a few thoughts on her styling…
Good point about husband being amused. I remember an uncomfortable picture of Katy Perry looking just like this, having a rollicking good time, with Russel Brand next to her looking annoyed as hell. Divorce was announced the next week.
Jessica Simpson has been drunk multiple times “at work” recently. She was drunk on the Home Shopping Network and she was drunk on Ellen. The only time I hear about her is when her messiness goes public. And if that’s how she is in public, I would assume it’s the same or worse in private.
Omg, I saw that interview with Jess on Ellen. It was painful to watch, she wasn’t making any sense at all.
Oh, SHIT, I forgot about that. Well, that does give it some context…Hmmmm….
I was all prepared to defend her and then read this comment – and rewatched the Ellen bit. Totally aligned with your assessment. It’s a little scary.
Certainly not implying anyone who likes to have some fun round the fire pit is an alcoholic, so please don’t take what I’m about to say that way. I really am not, but you don’t need to drink weekly, daily or any other time frame to be an alcoholic. Some people can do that and not be alcoholics. Some people drink one or two times a year and are alcoholics.
It’s not frequency. It’s how you react to the alcohol that is the issue and I don’t care what people say, if you’re an alcoholic, deep down you know. I did, although it took me quite a while to quit because I really didn’t want to be what I knew I was.
This is true. My ex would “only” drink a couple of times a week, but once he started, he could. not. stop. Cue belligerence and embarrassing scenes. He would often complain about his alcoholic father, and was blind to his own issue. Hon, your blood wants out, and so did I.
bluhare, no offense taken. And there’s definitely a difference between having a few around the fire pit, or even getting silly drunk once in a while, and not having a meter for alcohol or an ability to stop once you start. I sincerely hope Jessica is more the first and less the second, but as someone pointed out above, she was drunk or seemed drunk on Ellen, and when it’s bleeding over in a way that impacts your professional life or your ability to function, I think there could be something further to discuss. None of us are in her life, but hopefully Eric can have those conversations if they’re necessary.
Thank you, LLGM. For what it’s worth I love being around *social* drinkers enjoying themselves; it’s bumps my mood up too, so I probably would love hanging round your fire pit!
I have fears Jessica isn’t quite like that, though, and it’s her kids I worry about. Her husband can take care of himself, although I think he likes her money a lot. There, I finally judged!!
Ankhel: exactly. God, it’s embarrassing to think back on who I was.
Whatever argument she had with Ken Paves, she needs to call him and take the first step in repairing their relationship. Man, him leaving really made a difference.
Agreed about Ken, but that hair could be fixed by a lot of hairdressers. I mean… the color, the extensions, the everything – all a big fat no.
She’s an adult woman who got drunk while she had people to help take care of her and was responsible enough to not be the driver. *shrugs* It’s not the most flattering look on a person, but it happens. Provided it’s not a consistent thing (i.e. alcoholism), I think her family will be fine.
I’m just thankful that I’m not famous because I’ve definitely had nights when my legs stopped working and I didn’t even drink more than a few drinks, either–sometimes alcohol can do that.
But yeah I agree that as long as it’s not a regular thing, I’m not judging.
Yes we all have
It happens, but it tends to happen a lot with her. Fall around drunk on a Tuesday night with kids in school? Keep it classy, lady.
When she was CBS Sunday Morning a few weeks ago, she seemed off. I don’t think she was drunk, but I think there might be some prescription drug abuse going on.
That orange tan isn’t helping the bad makeup situation.
She might need lower doses. She’s not very big. Doctors don’t always take proper account of size differences and individual tolerances.
You’d be shocked how often doctors don’t take that into account. Took FOREVER to get some of my meds set up correctly because they were going off ‘average’ American women size… who are 5’6-5’8 and supposedly 150lb and I’m a few inches over 6 feet and weigh (cough) a bit more. Same deal in the opposite direction for my mother in law – they had her taking enough pain killers to knock someone the size of my husband (a 5’10 power lifter at 400lb+) sideways and she is 4’6! It’s a major reason she is essentially a prescription opiate addict and doctors are now desperately trying to get a 76 year old woman down to ‘reasonable’ doses after 50 YEARS of major prescription malfeasance. A lot of meds can go screwy with even a single drink and if she isn’t dosed correctly to her size she could honestly not realize the problems and interactions. (If you are told a med ‘might’ make you drowsy or a bit loopy you might not think you are actually wasted) Her rapid weight changes can play merry hell with prescriptions and drinks too. What you might tolerate at 200lb can knock you ass over teakettle at 120!
We’ve all been there. Cheers!!
I’m going to judge.
Getting shitcanned at a regular dinner on a Wednesday night… she’s not 25, she’s got two little kids at home, it’s not a wedding or a party or her birthday, it’s a dinner with hubby on a Wednesday.
If you’re seeing this in public, just imagine what’s going on behind closed doors. It’s probably not good.
I had to look up her age…37?! Where has the time gone?
I agree, but I’m not going to judge. I’m going to hope she figures it out one day.
I’m sure I read on a different article that it was HIS birthday…
There’s tipsy and there’s wasted.
She crossed the line and it’s pathetic. She needs to get it together. Maybe stay on the sofa at home next time with that glass of wine?
Think about it. She works for herself, so she prob. has a pretty chill schedule. She prob. has a nanny and, of course, a maid. She has a lot of free time, fame, money – it’s prob. hard not to get drunk frequently. That being said, seems like pics of her staggering out of bars and restaurants are pretty common, so there may be an issue with alcohol here. And she may have been drinking while she got dressed!
Not a good look
Agree. Every interview I’ve seen she seems impaired in some way regardless of the time of day. I’d place bets on a pill deal acquired after all the post baby surgery work done. Bless her heart!
At least N Lachey hustles work. Her husband doesn’t appear to even fake some sort of “project” work. I wonder how that gravy train thing impacts their power dynamic??? I can see it working to have it not matter….but it seems like on some level of you are running a giant company and your partner is basically a manny how it would maybe get to you on some level.
Jessica needs to grow up! She is now a mother, NOT some drunk 20 year old college student.
NOTHING is funny about this. She clearly has a problem with alcohol.
It is very pathetic and sad and IF she does not get help she will end up like Anna Nicole Smith.
She’s got Mae West written all over her.
A few years ago I would have said whatever, it’s her life, she’s not hurting anyone. But as someone who struggles with alcoholic in laws and as the mother of a small child I seriously hope she gets her act together. I personally don’t think children should have to witness an adult being this drunk. If she let’s her kids see her in this state she is setting a horrible example.
She was so pretty when she first became famous. She looks larger than life here (but tiny at the same time, like a munchkin. How short is she?)
I normally love the tan look, but this tan doesn’t look real. Too orange. Not flattering.
However, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with her going out and having a drink every now and then. She’s an adult out on a date night with her husband! Do you not know of people who drink socially? As long as someone is looking after her kids for the evening, and she’s not getting drunk at home in front of them, let her live! The mom shamers are too crazy.
I’d be inclined to agree with you were she not a celebrity. The problem is that she goes out and gets trashed and pics like this happen. The internet is forever and no teenager should be able to look back at pics of mom wasted, forever immortalized online. Even worse for the kids’ friends to see this.
Maybe the trick is if she feels like getting sloppy once in a while, do it in a safe space–like home for instance–where paps can’t get their snaps in.
Kitten, I disagree. The problem with someone, and especially a parent, finding it hard to turn up all sorts of places sober, is not whether or not others see it. It’s that they probably has an addiction, with all that entails.
That’s a good point @Kitten. I guess if she wants to enjoy a few drinks, it would be better to do it at a friends house or party where there will be no one snapping photos for all to see. I do think she deserves a night out every now and again to let relax and do adult things. I don’t think this makes her a bad mom, as some others have suggested. I guess part of the downside of being famous is having these embarrassing moments captured and held up for criticism.
I’ve been watching the newlyweds lately. Oh! Back when reality tv was fun and inncocent. I just cannot get over the change. She was so so so beautiful! No makeup just stunning. I think she has lived her whole life around enablers. She can’t do anything on that show which seems to boggle Nicks mind. I’m like “did y’all not date?!” Now she’s the breadwinner and I’m sure her hubs wants to stay on her good side. I’d love it if she made an awesome comeback. Back to her old sweet self.
So I follow her on Facebook, yeah, I know, judge me, but her husbands birthday was recently? Maybe even yesterday? I can’t remember when I saw the post, but I would guess that’s what this is about, a birthday celebration?
Where did that leg go in the middle picture? She may be drunk but she is limber!
I love love LOVE Jessica Simpson, but this definitely made me go Oh Honey NO!!! Hopefully she sees these pictures & can reel it in next time.
On a Tuesday night in 2017, you either called the paps yourself or specifically went to a known pap place to get stumble drunk. No one is hiding in Jessica Simpson’s bushes. She courts the attention, and shame on her for being a public mess with young kids.
Yes, If you go out in public and drink a lot, you run the risk of pictures. Or you want the pictures. These people have big houses and home entertainment centers, maybe if you really want to drink heavily do it at home? I dunno.
Yes. And like you said, you can go to 1 million places that are more low key than Craig’s if you don’t want people to see you.
whether it’s wine, beer or liquor…u drink in the daily? you’re an alcoholic. S-faced, unwounding, functioning…you’re an alcoholic.
let’s not get it twisted, there are a lot of alcoholic “just a glass” broads out there.
More than ever before with women IMHO.
She has really let herself go…
I’m not here to shame or judge her. I hope she was just having a fun night but could have done without the last 2 drinks. I personally think she’s a loving, involved mom who gets messy sometimes.
It’s nearly impossible for me to lose weight while drinking. As I’ve gotten older the combination of the empty calories and poor food choices after imbibing is a non-starter. And sometimes wine even stimulates my appetite when I wasn’t hungry before.
Meh nbd. She’s having a great time and not giving a damn. No shame there! Plus her hubby looks like he’s having a good laugh too. Good for them.
This post is the I’m Not Judging: Judging Edition.
good thing she doesn’t drive!
My bff is like this now I don’t like to be around her when she’s been drinking. She’s the main reason why I’m sober now; her and my teenage daughters. Drunk Mom doesn’t look good on anyone.
I just came here to say that her face in that header pic made my day. Sometimes we need these kinds of discussions, esp when nuclear war, North Korea, Healthcare reform, etc., are all a daily discussion. Thank you crazy face Jessica.
