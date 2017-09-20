These are possibly the drunkest photos of Jessica Simpson in history

Jessica Simpson sticks her tongue out to photographers

This is just a quick thing, but how drunk was Jessica Simpson last night? You be the judge. Jessica and her husband Eric “Big” Johnson went to Craig’s in West Hollywood, and these are photos of their exit from the restaurant. Or should I say, falling out of the restaurant. Jessica had that glassy-eyed boozy look that I recognize from my own boozy days (ah, memories). She lost her balance in the few yards it took to get from the door of Craig’s to the door of her car. She also made a perfect drunkface as she got into the car, sticking out her tongue at the paps.

Jessica has always enjoyed her booze, and before she had her babies, she was well-known for liking to down several cocktails with her dinner. She talked about it a lot, how much she liked a Scotch on the rocks, or whatever else was around. I don’t think she’s much of a beer drinker, but she probably drinks wine. And heavy liquor. You know what’s remarkable? Jessica has never gotten a DUI. She gets sh-tfaced on the reg, but maybe she’s self-aware enough to know that she should never get behind the wheel. Good for her on that, at least.

Anyway, are you judging her? I’m not. I have no idea if she’s a raging alcoholic or if she’s merely a happy drunk/social drinker/whatever. I do think she looks like she’s been boozing a lot lately – those are a lot of empty calories in those cocktails, and I guess she’s not under contract with Weight Watchers anymore.

A worse for wear Jessica Simpson leaves Craig's restaurant - Part 2

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

99 Responses to “These are possibly the drunkest photos of Jessica Simpson in history”

  1. Bettyrose says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Why did I click on this? Nostalgia.

    Reply
  2. Nancy says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:43 am

    She must have watched DWTS and saw how great Vanessa looks while she still looks like Queen of the Trailer Park. No offense to those who may live in trailers, jk…lol

    Reply
  3. Mindy_dopple says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:43 am

    God bless Jessica Simpson.

    Reply
  4. InVain says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I’m not judging her for being drunk. I’m judging that horrible orange spray tan, that hair, and choice of outfit.

    Reply
  5. Honey says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Pretty bad pictures, but I’ve seen tons of drunk people looking worse in person and in pictures

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Oh dear.
    I’d like to give her a makeover.

    Reply
  7. kb says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:51 am

    lol she looks so tiny in that last picture. like she’s being picked up by the arm by a giant.

    Reply
  8. Embee says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Poor thing. I think she’s got issues. I believe she’s genuinely a nice person with some talent and a lot of beauty but her life got away from her and she knows it. She needs a parent (or to start parenting herself).

    Reply
  9. Meggles says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I’d go for cocktails with her, she looks like a fun drunk.

    Reply
  10. poorlittlerichgirl says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I am getting serious Anna Nicole vibes from these pics and I love it. No shade from me. Live your best life, Jess!

    Reply
  11. JA says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:52 am

    hahaha oh Jessica! Eh no judgement but as soon as she sees these pics hopefully she reconsiders getting wasted with paparazzi nearby. I see pics from after a few too many drinks and I always try to remember what a bad look that is.

    Reply
  12. Millenial says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Well, at least her husband looks amused and like he doesn’t mind taking care of her. I tend to hope they work out, even if he is her K-Fed.

    I can’t help but like her, I don’t think she’s bad people by any stretch.

    Reply
  13. HelloSunshine says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I’m less worried about her being drunk and more worried about her awful fashion choices lol

    Reply
  14. Chaine says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:56 am

    At least she’s a happy drunk!

    Reply
  15. JC says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Always thought she was kind of adorable, and had great comedic timing with Nick Lashay on their tv show. She sure looks wasted in these shots.
    Her husband reminds me of Tory Spelling’s husband.

    Reply
  16. Anastasia says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Heh. These pics make me like her. They remind me of me (minus the spray tan, but definitely with the belly coming out from under the shirt, LOL).

    Without any other evidence, I’d just say she was having fun and tied one on that night. I do that once in a blue moon.

    Reply
  17. Belle Epoch says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Not so sure, guys. My mother was an alcoholic and it was H E L L – even when she was sober (between 8 and 11 AM). I don’t like shitfaced moms.

    Reply
    • bluhare says:
      September 20, 2017 at 10:28 am

      I’m with you, Belle Epoch. I’m an alcoholic so there’s no judgement from me, but she drinks to get drunk it appears. She might be a fun drunk, but I bet the worm turns one day. It turned for me, and I’m damned lucky I quit when I did.

      Reply
      • Ankhel says:
        September 20, 2017 at 11:55 am

        I agree. It’s one thing to get silly drunk in your early twenties, or at a bachelorette party or maybe New Years. This is a near middle aged mother who was presumably out for a romantic dinner with her husband, in a regular restaurant. Then she got loud, unruly and fall down drunk. That’s not normal, and yes, I’m judging, unlike many here.

  18. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:03 am

    *shrug* She’s a grown adult, this isn’t a weekly thing, she wasn’t drunk at work, her husband seems amused instead of frustrated or pissed which leads me to think this isn’t an issue they’re dealing with… I like to get boozy too, I just do it in the privacy of my fire pit with my friends, after the kids go to bed.

    Now, if we want to get snarky, I have a few thoughts on her styling…

    Reply
    • LadyT says:
      September 20, 2017 at 10:12 am

      Good point about husband being amused. I remember an uncomfortable picture of Katy Perry looking just like this, having a rollicking good time, with Russel Brand next to her looking annoyed as hell. Divorce was announced the next week.

      Reply
    • Fanny says:
      September 20, 2017 at 10:32 am

      Jessica Simpson has been drunk multiple times “at work” recently. She was drunk on the Home Shopping Network and she was drunk on Ellen. The only time I hear about her is when her messiness goes public. And if that’s how she is in public, I would assume it’s the same or worse in private.

      Reply
    • bluhare says:
      September 20, 2017 at 10:32 am

      Certainly not implying anyone who likes to have some fun round the fire pit is an alcoholic, so please don’t take what I’m about to say that way. I really am not, but you don’t need to drink weekly, daily or any other time frame to be an alcoholic. Some people can do that and not be alcoholics. Some people drink one or two times a year and are alcoholics.

      It’s not frequency. It’s how you react to the alcohol that is the issue and I don’t care what people say, if you’re an alcoholic, deep down you know. I did, although it took me quite a while to quit because I really didn’t want to be what I knew I was.

      Reply
      • Ankhel says:
        September 20, 2017 at 12:05 pm

        This is true. My ex would “only” drink a couple of times a week, but once he started, he could. not. stop. Cue belligerence and embarrassing scenes. He would often complain about his alcoholic father, and was blind to his own issue. Hon, your blood wants out, and so did I.

      • LizLemonGotMarried says:
        September 20, 2017 at 1:16 pm

        bluhare, no offense taken. And there’s definitely a difference between having a few around the fire pit, or even getting silly drunk once in a while, and not having a meter for alcohol or an ability to stop once you start. I sincerely hope Jessica is more the first and less the second, but as someone pointed out above, she was drunk or seemed drunk on Ellen, and when it’s bleeding over in a way that impacts your professional life or your ability to function, I think there could be something further to discuss. None of us are in her life, but hopefully Eric can have those conversations if they’re necessary.

      • bluhare says:
        September 20, 2017 at 2:53 pm

        Thank you, LLGM. For what it’s worth I love being around *social* drinkers enjoying themselves; it’s bumps my mood up too, so I probably would love hanging round your fire pit!

        I have fears Jessica isn’t quite like that, though, and it’s her kids I worry about. Her husband can take care of himself, although I think he likes her money a lot. There, I finally judged!!

        Ankhel: exactly. God, it’s embarrassing to think back on who I was.

  19. Tiffany says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Whatever argument she had with Ken Paves, she needs to call him and take the first step in repairing their relationship. Man, him leaving really made a difference.

    Reply
  20. Veronica says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:06 am

    She’s an adult woman who got drunk while she had people to help take care of her and was responsible enough to not be the driver. *shrugs* It’s not the most flattering look on a person, but it happens. Provided it’s not a consistent thing (i.e. alcoholism), I think her family will be fine.

    Reply
  21. Merritt says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:09 am

    When she was CBS Sunday Morning a few weeks ago, she seemed off. I don’t think she was drunk, but I think there might be some prescription drug abuse going on.

    That orange tan isn’t helping the bad makeup situation.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      September 20, 2017 at 10:28 am

      She might need lower doses. She’s not very big. Doctors don’t always take proper account of size differences and individual tolerances.

      Reply
      • Jenna says:
        September 20, 2017 at 2:56 pm

        You’d be shocked how often doctors don’t take that into account. Took FOREVER to get some of my meds set up correctly because they were going off ‘average’ American women size… who are 5’6-5’8 and supposedly 150lb and I’m a few inches over 6 feet and weigh (cough) a bit more. Same deal in the opposite direction for my mother in law – they had her taking enough pain killers to knock someone the size of my husband (a 5’10 power lifter at 400lb+) sideways and she is 4’6! It’s a major reason she is essentially a prescription opiate addict and doctors are now desperately trying to get a 76 year old woman down to ‘reasonable’ doses after 50 YEARS of major prescription malfeasance. A lot of meds can go screwy with even a single drink and if she isn’t dosed correctly to her size she could honestly not realize the problems and interactions. (If you are told a med ‘might’ make you drowsy or a bit loopy you might not think you are actually wasted) Her rapid weight changes can play merry hell with prescriptions and drinks too. What you might tolerate at 200lb can knock you ass over teakettle at 120!

  22. LittlefishMom says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:14 am

    We’ve all been there. Cheers!!

    Reply
  23. Cherbear says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I’m going to judge.

    Getting shitcanned at a regular dinner on a Wednesday night… she’s not 25, she’s got two little kids at home, it’s not a wedding or a party or her birthday, it’s a dinner with hubby on a Wednesday.

    If you’re seeing this in public, just imagine what’s going on behind closed doors. It’s probably not good.

    Reply
  24. Whatever Gurl says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:26 am

    There’s tipsy and there’s wasted.

    She crossed the line and it’s pathetic. She needs to get it together. Maybe stay on the sofa at home next time with that glass of wine?

    Reply
  25. smee says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Think about it. She works for herself, so she prob. has a pretty chill schedule. She prob. has a nanny and, of course, a maid. She has a lot of free time, fame, money – it’s prob. hard not to get drunk frequently. That being said, seems like pics of her staggering out of bars and restaurants are pretty common, so there may be an issue with alcohol here. And she may have been drinking while she got dressed!

    Reply
  26. Mike says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Not a good look

    Reply
  27. jac says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Agree. Every interview I’ve seen she seems impaired in some way regardless of the time of day. I’d place bets on a pill deal acquired after all the post baby surgery work done. Bless her heart!

    At least N Lachey hustles work. Her husband doesn’t appear to even fake some sort of “project” work. I wonder how that gravy train thing impacts their power dynamic??? I can see it working to have it not matter….but it seems like on some level of you are running a giant company and your partner is basically a manny how it would maybe get to you on some level.

    Reply
  28. Jess says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Jessica needs to grow up! She is now a mother, NOT some drunk 20 year old college student.

    NOTHING is funny about this. She clearly has a problem with alcohol.

    It is very pathetic and sad and IF she does not get help she will end up like Anna Nicole Smith.

    Reply
  29. L84Tea says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:50 am

    She’s got Mae West written all over her.

    Reply
  30. Lady Keller says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:56 am

    A few years ago I would have said whatever, it’s her life, she’s not hurting anyone. But as someone who struggles with alcoholic in laws and as the mother of a small child I seriously hope she gets her act together. I personally don’t think children should have to witness an adult being this drunk. If she let’s her kids see her in this state she is setting a horrible example.

    Reply
  31. Tim H says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:58 am

    She was so pretty when she first became famous. She looks larger than life here (but tiny at the same time, like a munchkin. How short is she?)
    I normally love the tan look, but this tan doesn’t look real. Too orange. Not flattering.
    However, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with her going out and having a drink every now and then. She’s an adult out on a date night with her husband! Do you not know of people who drink socially? As long as someone is looking after her kids for the evening, and she’s not getting drunk at home in front of them, let her live! The mom shamers are too crazy.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      September 20, 2017 at 11:07 am

      I’d be inclined to agree with you were she not a celebrity. The problem is that she goes out and gets trashed and pics like this happen. The internet is forever and no teenager should be able to look back at pics of mom wasted, forever immortalized online. Even worse for the kids’ friends to see this.

      Maybe the trick is if she feels like getting sloppy once in a while, do it in a safe space–like home for instance–where paps can’t get their snaps in.

      Reply
      • Ankhel says:
        September 20, 2017 at 12:20 pm

        Kitten, I disagree. The problem with someone, and especially a parent, finding it hard to turn up all sorts of places sober, is not whether or not others see it. It’s that they probably has an addiction, with all that entails.

      • Tim H says:
        September 20, 2017 at 3:03 pm

        That’s a good point @Kitten. I guess if she wants to enjoy a few drinks, it would be better to do it at a friends house or party where there will be no one snapping photos for all to see. I do think she deserves a night out every now and again to let relax and do adult things. I don’t think this makes her a bad mom, as some others have suggested. I guess part of the downside of being famous is having these embarrassing moments captured and held up for criticism.

  32. Ash says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:27 am

    I’ve been watching the newlyweds lately. Oh! Back when reality tv was fun and inncocent. I just cannot get over the change. She was so so so beautiful! No makeup just stunning. I think she has lived her whole life around enablers. She can’t do anything on that show which seems to boggle Nicks mind. I’m like “did y’all not date?!” Now she’s the breadwinner and I’m sure her hubs wants to stay on her good side. I’d love it if she made an awesome comeback. Back to her old sweet self.

    Reply
  33. Char says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:45 am

    So I follow her on Facebook, yeah, I know, judge me, but her husbands birthday was recently? Maybe even yesterday? I can’t remember when I saw the post, but I would guess that’s what this is about, a birthday celebration?

    Reply
  34. Zondie says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Where did that leg go in the middle picture? She may be drunk but she is limber!

    Reply
  35. Becki says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    I love love LOVE Jessica Simpson, but this definitely made me go Oh Honey NO!!! Hopefully she sees these pictures & can reel it in next time.

    Reply
  36. Molly says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    On a Tuesday night in 2017, you either called the paps yourself or specifically went to a known pap place to get stumble drunk. No one is hiding in Jessica Simpson’s bushes. She courts the attention, and shame on her for being a public mess with young kids.

    Reply
  37. kimbers says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    whether it’s wine, beer or liquor…u drink in the daily? you’re an alcoholic. S-faced, unwounding, functioning…you’re an alcoholic.

    let’s not get it twisted, there are a lot of alcoholic “just a glass” broads out there.

    Reply
  38. Ozogirl says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    She has really let herself go…

    Reply
  39. JenB says:
    September 20, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    I’m not here to shame or judge her. I hope she was just having a fun night but could have done without the last 2 drinks. I personally think she’s a loving, involved mom who gets messy sometimes.
    It’s nearly impossible for me to lose weight while drinking. As I’ve gotten older the combination of the empty calories and poor food choices after imbibing is a non-starter. And sometimes wine even stimulates my appetite when I wasn’t hungry before.

    Reply
  40. blonde555 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Meh nbd. She’s having a great time and not giving a damn. No shame there! Plus her hubby looks like he’s having a good laugh too. Good for them.

    Reply
  41. Sam Lewis says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    This post is the I’m Not Judging: Judging Edition.

    Reply
  42. pizza, pls says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    good thing she doesn’t drive!

    Reply
  43. MexicanRice says:
    September 20, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    My bff is like this now :( I don’t like to be around her when she’s been drinking. She’s the main reason why I’m sober now; her and my teenage daughters. Drunk Mom doesn’t look good on anyone.

    Reply
  44. Adele Dazeem says:
    September 20, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    I just came here to say that her face in that header pic made my day. Sometimes we need these kinds of discussions, esp when nuclear war, North Korea, Healthcare reform, etc., are all a daily discussion. Thank you crazy face Jessica.

    Reply

