Ariel Winter’s mom: ‘I just want to see her have respect for herself’

I had the hardest time choking down Crystal Workman’s latest interview. Crystal is Ariel Winter’s mom. You probably don’t need a refresher but I’ll give one because I’m spitting mad. Crystal was accused of physical abuse including slapping, hitting and pushing Ariel. She was also accused of emotional abuse that including not feeding Ariel properly to maintain her weight and sexualizing her daughter to get jobs in Hollywood. Crystal is a failed actress who presumably tried to live vicariously through her child. Because of the allegations and the efforts of those looking out for her, Ariel was removed from Crystal’s home and granted emancipation from her mother at the age of 17. Ariel has not spoken to Crystal in five years. But somehow none of this stops Crystal from mouthing off about Ariel and the choices she makes. Crystal turned to the first place that would listen to her to weigh in on how she thinks Ariel should conduct herself. No, really – she’s going on the record with this malarkey.
Ariel Winter’s mother says she’s concerned about her daughter’s fashion choices following her appearance at Sunday’s Emmy Awards.
Crystal Workman is saying she wants her daughter to have some respect for herself after the 19-year-old wore a dress with two thigh-high slits Sunday, which has followed other revealing photos she has posted to Instagram.
“I just want to see her have respect for herself and have some class,” Workman said.
The mother added that there was one photo in particular that bothered her most.
“That one in particular where her leg is raised and she is holding a martini glass, all I could do was cry and feel sorry for her,” she admitted.
“I feel that Ariel is starving for attention,” the distraught mom said. “I feel this is a cry help from my child.”
In court papers, Winter accused her mom of slapping, hitting and pushing her. Her sister was given legal guardianship. Workman denies the allegations.
“When you are that rich and you’re in Hollywood and you have attorneys, you don’t have to listen to your parents. You can take them down,” Workman said.
Financial problems recently forced Workman to sell the three-bedroom home in Los Angeles where Winter grew up.
While her daughter was making a reported $100,000 per episode on Modern Family, the mother found herself homeless. She has now moved into a storage facility.
“I lived in a storage space. There was no heat, no air for over a year-and-a-half,” she said.
“What was difficult was that my daughters knew I was living there,” she said.
The cluttered room is filled with boxes that contain memories from the life she once shared with her famous daughter.
She wants to make amends with Winter and fix what has been broken for many years.
“It’s time to fix your relationship with your mom,” she said. “Every girl needs her mom and every mom needs her daughter.”
No sh-t she wants to make amends with her daughter, how else would she get her hands on Ariel’s paycheck? As I’ve said before, Crystal lost the right to discuss Ariel publicly when she sacrificed her daughter’s well-being to advance her own interests. The other day I learned Ariel and her sister, Shanelle Gray, only met a handful of times before Shanelle agreed to take Ariel in. It’s been suggested that Shanelle experienced the same abuse as Ariel, which is why she severed contact with Crystal. That would explain why they only met a few times. It would also explain why she was willing to take Ariel in, because she knew exactly what was going on. Nobody cares what Crystal thinks about how Ariel’s behavior and I’m fairly certain that includes Ariel:
Very sad when someone chooses a public forum to reach out to someone. Also sad when that reach out comes in the form of criticizing.
— Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) September 20, 2017
As for the Instagram picture Crystal refers to in her comments, I don’t know where it is. I didn’t find anything on Ariel’s Instagram with her holding a martini glass. Had I, I would agree that that is not the most responsible thing for a 19-year-old to post. But since I can’t find it, I’d rather say it doesn’t exist and that Crystal is a liar shamelessly abusing her famous daughter’s name to appear relevant. But I sure hope she saw this one as she was snooping around Ariel’s page:
Happiest of birthdays to my best friend in the whole wide world, my sister @shanelle_gray. You are the most incredible woman in the world and I am so grateful and lucky to have you. Thank you for being my rock, I'll always be yours❤️ You are the most inspiring woman- the most amazing mother, sister, wife and daughter. You are my idol. Thank you for everything you are. I can't wait to celebrate you and shower you with love. 💖
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Instagram
I hate seeing this woman getting her own headlines. It’s happened before on this site, and it always sickens me. Narcissistic, abusive parents don’t need help riding their famous victims’ coattails. I feel for Ariel so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Thank you for saying this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+2
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your mom privileges have been revoked. Have several seats
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So sad. Her mother is disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really is. It’s particularly awful to read about the mental, emotional and physical abuse, as well as the sexualising her mother inflicted on Ariel, but I almost cried when reading that she wasn’t even given enough to eat to maintain her weight, never mind the risk to her developing brain. Someone needs to tell this poor excuse for a human to get a job and shut the feck up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe Crystal Workman can get on an episode of Storage Wars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or win the “mother of the year” sarcastic award like Dina Lohan did. Shoot, those two are probably besties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot stop laughing. The whole situation is horrible, but this was clever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Classic abuse tactics. It’s enraging to read Inside Edition’s sympathetic take of this “poor, distraught mother.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her mother is a terrible human being, and I think it would be silly for anyone to pay her interviews mind. She’s trying to shame and bully her kids into talking to/forgiving/financially supporting her sorry ass again. Still hasn’t learned her lesson.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel that Ariel is starving for attention,” the distraught mom said. “I feel this is a cry help”
Yes. Ariel, the TV star, is starved for attention. Not Crystal, the one doing interviews about her famous child. Nope not her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This enrages me. The denial of perpetrators toward their own children deserves a special place in hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Projection 101.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So she can’t get a job, or is talking trash about her daughter her income now? And she also has a son (he played Pugsly in the Adams Family movies); I thought at one point he was the one child in her corner or did she manage to damage that one too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also never want to hear this woman speak on Ariel ever again in life
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here we go with the respect yourself stuff. What does that have to do with what she wears? Same old b.s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because under patriarchy- where women and girls don’t get to be anything but objects that drop in value the more their bodies are seen or touched, where ‘sluts’ (a definition that few, if any, women and girls are safe from) are automatically seen to be ‘damaged’ and are to be disrespected by members of both sexes, and where “Boys will be boys” because “That’s Just How men behave”, sexual modesty is conflated with self-respect. Male misogynists have always viewed the human worth of women and girls in terms of our willingness and ability to live up to male virginity/modesty fetishes, and female misogynists- whether conservative or liberal- view the human worth of women and girls in terms of our willingness or ability to abstain from behavior and dress that’s seen as causing men’s all of mens “bad behavior.*” When either of those are the way someone measures women’s human worth, how CAN they see any woman or girl who doesn’t care as much about being pure/modest/ladylike as they feel she should as having self-respect? It would be pretty hard. To the sexist who holds this view, the ‘slut’ or the immodest woman is a woman who’s giving her worth away. For women, boundaries and self-respect are seen as things that can ONLY be expressed through sexual modesty. And that’s dangerous.
Isn’t it disgusting and sad that so many self-proclaimed allies and feminists hold and express those violent, misogynistic views, and when called on it, instead of accepting valid criticism, will double-down on those views and try to spin them as progressive? The cognitive dissonance it takes to be someone who reacts that way one moment but then cries about the outcomes when those views are followed to their natural conclusions and scream about how awful religious people, MRAs, people from foreign countries, republicans, judges, and abusive celebrities and their sycophants are for expressing those views one moment is insane. But it just goes to show that people and movements are still products of the societies they’re a part of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mother slapped and spanked us, but thankfully she didn’t emotionally abuse us ever. Ariel will need years of therapy to fix what her mother irresponsibly did to her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her mother needs to shut it, and model what it is to have respect for oneself if that’s what she thinks the problem is. (ie:call her child privately) It’s called parenting which we all know her mother didn’t do. While Ariel is always responsible for her actions, her mother is the source of much of her angst and everyone knows it. That woman is a first class attentionho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These Mama Rose vultures are the worst. And now with tabloid television they will always have a platform.
Ariel should call Meg Ryan, Jennifer Aniston or Demi Moore. Ask them how they dealt with their mothers’ PR stunt tours.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe her daughter wouldn’t be struggling with lack of self esteem/respect if she had been a better mother? Just a thought.
I have lots of thoughts on Ariel, I think she makes fashion mistakes, I think she will continue to do so for a few years and THAT IS OK. She was with her worthless piece of crap mother being torn down for what, 14 years? It’s going to take a while for her to a: grow up like any young person matures and b: work through all the residual crap that comes from being raised in a family that obviously only sees you as a body to bring in money. She’s normal, she’s fine.
Lastly, I really was struck by the last photo of her blocking that little girl’s face from the photographers. It says a lot about her that her first, natural, unconscious instinct is to block the girl’s face from the photographer. I like her for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have lots of thoughts too, but I generally hesitate or avoid saying them just because I don’t want to give any weight whatsoever to crap like this from her mother. She’s 19 and endured hell; she gets a pass. Wear a bikini all day or dress in a sack, whatever makes you comfortable and feel good, girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure if this is true but it was floating around that after her sister was removed from the home and put into foster care, at some point she spoke out against her mother and the mother leaked nudes of Shanelle to punish her. If that’s true that just about sums this waste of space up. Get a job lady and leave your poor daughters alone. You’ve done more than enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone needs to give Crystal a heads up that describing her daughter as having “no class” is not a path to reconciliation.
Moreso it is obvious that Crystal believes she is entitled to a relationship with her daughter.
Demeaning words + Entitlement = Narc Mom
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Crystal obviously thinks she’s also entitled to Ariel’s money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“It’s time to fix her relationship with her mom” Apparently it’s Ariel’s responsibility to fix said relationship. Is she actually blaming her daughter publicly for the state of their relationship?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the interview she did. Quite obvious she has had multiple procedures such as Lipo etc. So she can afford that but not a place to live?
Also, she mentions several times how her daughter’s knew she was living in a storage unit and didn’t care. To me she came off more upset they weren’t supporting her financially than the fact her daughter’s won’t speak to her.
I saw the martini picture. It wasn’t great but there are far worse she’s posted than that. Crystal needs to shut up, own her part in this & make amends privately rather than via paid interviews.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The way some outlets are spinning Crystal Workman’s behavior as “A mother reaching out to her daughter” or reduding it to just a matter of clothing being criticized is problematic, so props to celebitchy and other sites for not doing that. This is an abuser continuing their abuse of their victim, but carrying it out publicly.
On a positive note, unlike those who were making themselves sound like bigoted, sex-negative Bible-beaten harpies by just casually internet-diagnosing Ariel Winter as “sexual deviant too damaged too know better” (“Cart her off to asylum upon next fornication-induced orgasm or loose woman outfit, y’all! It’s right next to the Conversion Therapy Building), progressive people with ACTUAL experience in the mental health field are aslo calling Crystal Meth’s behavior out for what it is. Here’s an example.
https://themighty.com/2017/09/crystal-workman-ariel-winter-criticizes-clothing/
As people, and especially as feminists, it’s important that we don’t make ourselves complicit in this abuse. A person with a history of being emotionally abusive and physically violent with young women and girls has started a public gaslighting and slut-shaming campaign against one of their victims. We should NOT feel comfortable with joining in on this abuser’s slut-shaming and gaslighting just because this abuser happens to be a woman, doesn’t appear to have any obvious ties to the republican party or the MRA movement, doesn’t appear to have any obvious ties to Christianity, Islam, or any other religion, and is white and Western. #IStandWithAriel
Report this comment as spam or abuse
clapping here, ty
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Yes. Yes.
And I usually don’t do this because it’s not my place and the content of this blog is not up to me. But I’d love nothing more than to never see a post about this woman ever again. It means clicks on the original interview and it means her interviews pay. I know by commenting I’m adding to that but I had to get that out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What an abuser & predator. All she’s “reaching out” for is her daughter’s $$$ & media attention
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is a mistake to think this is about her mother wanting Ariel back in her life because she doesn’t in the way she is trying to make it appear. What she is doing is keeping the connection going to remind Ariel that she is control and will always be in control. She saw a vulnerability that she could use to her advantage. Ariel’s fashion choices are the perfect weapon for her to undermine her and appear like a caring parent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse