Ariel Winter’s mom: ‘I just want to see her have respect for herself’

I had the hardest time choking down Crystal Workman’s latest interview. Crystal is Ariel Winter’s mom. You probably don’t need a refresher but I’ll give one because I’m spitting mad. Crystal was accused of physical abuse including slapping, hitting and pushing Ariel. She was also accused of emotional abuse that including not feeding Ariel properly to maintain her weight and sexualizing her daughter to get jobs in Hollywood. Crystal is a failed actress who presumably tried to live vicariously through her child. Because of the allegations and the efforts of those looking out for her, Ariel was removed from Crystal’s home and granted emancipation from her mother at the age of 17. Ariel has not spoken to Crystal in five years. But somehow none of this stops Crystal from mouthing off about Ariel and the choices she makes. Crystal turned to the first place that would listen to her to weigh in on how she thinks Ariel should conduct herself. No, really – she’s going on the record with this malarkey.

Ariel Winter’s mother says she’s concerned about her daughter’s fashion choices following her appearance at Sunday’s Emmy Awards. Crystal Workman is saying she wants her daughter to have some respect for herself after the 19-year-old wore a dress with two thigh-high slits Sunday, which has followed other revealing photos she has posted to Instagram. “I just want to see her have respect for herself and have some class,” Workman said. The mother added that there was one photo in particular that bothered her most. “That one in particular where her leg is raised and she is holding a martini glass, all I could do was cry and feel sorry for her,” she admitted. “I feel that Ariel is starving for attention,” the distraught mom said. “I feel this is a cry help from my child.” In court papers, Winter accused her mom of slapping, hitting and pushing her. Her sister was given legal guardianship. Workman denies the allegations. “When you are that rich and you’re in Hollywood and you have attorneys, you don’t have to listen to your parents. You can take them down,” Workman said. Financial problems recently forced Workman to sell the three-bedroom home in Los Angeles where Winter grew up. While her daughter was making a reported $100,000 per episode on Modern Family, the mother found herself homeless. She has now moved into a storage facility. “I lived in a storage space. There was no heat, no air for over a year-and-a-half,” she said. “What was difficult was that my daughters knew I was living there,” she said.

The cluttered room is filled with boxes that contain memories from the life she once shared with her famous daughter. She wants to make amends with Winter and fix what has been broken for many years. “It’s time to fix your relationship with your mom,” she said. “Every girl needs her mom and every mom needs her daughter.”

[From Inside Edition]

No sh-t she wants to make amends with her daughter, how else would she get her hands on Ariel’s paycheck? As I’ve said before, Crystal lost the right to discuss Ariel publicly when she sacrificed her daughter’s well-being to advance her own interests. The other day I learned Ariel and her sister, Shanelle Gray, only met a handful of times before Shanelle agreed to take Ariel in. It’s been suggested that Shanelle experienced the same abuse as Ariel, which is why she severed contact with Crystal. That would explain why they only met a few times. It would also explain why she was willing to take Ariel in, because she knew exactly what was going on. Nobody cares what Crystal thinks about how Ariel’s behavior and I’m fairly certain that includes Ariel:

Very sad when someone chooses a public forum to reach out to someone. Also sad when that reach out comes in the form of criticizing. — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) September 20, 2017

As for the Instagram picture Crystal refers to in her comments, I don’t know where it is. I didn’t find anything on Ariel’s Instagram with her holding a martini glass. Had I, I would agree that that is not the most responsible thing for a 19-year-old to post. But since I can’t find it, I’d rather say it doesn’t exist and that Crystal is a liar shamelessly abusing her famous daughter’s name to appear relevant. But I sure hope she saw this one as she was snooping around Ariel’s page: