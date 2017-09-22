Darren Aronofsky: ‘mother!’ is a punk movie, we’re ‘holding up a mirror’ to society

Earlier this week, we talked about how ‘mother!’ bombed in its opening weekend. The film was billed and advertised as a mysterious mass-market horror film starring America’s Farty Sweetheart Jennifer Lawrence. There was a whirlwind promotional tour through three film festivals. There was a European press tour and an American press tour. They wanted this film to be huge. It didn’t even crack $10 million in the first weekend. The reviews were very mixed, with strong emotions on either side. Emotions like “this film is ghastly” and “Darren Aronofsky thinks he’s being so deep but really this sucks so hard” and “was I meant to laugh hysterically at the end?” The film also received that rarest of bad honors: an “F” CinemaScore.
I’m fine with spreading around the blame for this box office failure – ‘mother!’ was badly marketed, and Jennifer Lawrence should not have said yes to this. But can we all agree that most of the blame should fall on writer-director Darren Aronofsky? Because YIKES, this dude thinks he’s the most brilliant religious scholar/artist of all time and he just made a schlocky torture-p0rn with super-obvious religious allegories. If ‘mother!’ had come from Mel Gibson, I don’t think anyone would have been surprised. But it came from ARTISTE Darren Aronofsky, who is so butthurt that no one understands his ART. Aronofsky said as much to The Frame this week:
On the F CinemaScore and the bad reviews:
What’s interesting about that is, like, how if you walk out of this movie are you not going to give it an “F?” It’s a punch. It’s a total punch. And I realize that we were excited by that. We wanted to make a punk movie and come at you. And the reason I wanted to come is because I was very sad and I had a lot of anguish and I wanted to express it. Filmmaking is such a hard journey. People are constantly saying no to you. And to wake up every morning and get out of bed and to face all those no’s, you have to be willing to really believe in something. And that’s what I look for in my collaborators and what I pitched the actors I said, Look, this isn’t going to be a popularity contest. We’re basically holding up a mirror to what’s going on. All of us are doing this. But that final chapter hasn’t been written and hopefully things can change. And, to go back, the fact that it’s going down right now and things are really falling apart in a way that is really scary.
It’s scary when you talk to the people who are studying this and thinking about this and then you have other people who basically believe in the power of a iPhone that they can communicate to 35 million people in a blink of an eye, yet they don’t believe in science in other ways. You know, which is as proven as gravity at this point, really. It has as many people believe in it as believe in gravity. And it scares me and it’s time to start screaming. So I wanted to howl. And this was my howl. And some people are not going to want to listen to it. That’s cool.
OH FOR THE LOVE OF GOD. Yes, ‘mother!’ was just too punk for normal filmgoers. It was too deep. No one understands the deep art of the frustrated white man who occasionally gets told “no.” Aronofsky was trying to challenge the system by making a cheap Biblical allegory and banging his 20-something lead actress. NO ONE UNDERSTANDS. No one “gets” this very deep and profound artist and his struggles with making a torture p0rn movie. Thank God his naive actress girlfriend thinks he’s so brilliant. That almost makes his struggle worth it. *wipes away one lonely tear for oppressed and misunderstood white dudes*
Photos courtesy of WENN.
My eyes just tried to roll out of my head. People need to stop blowing smoke up this guy’s butt. If you constantly have to remind people how brilliant you are (or have your gf do it for you), you’re probably not that brilliant and, deep down, you know it.
Also, his face makes me angry. I think it’s because his personality sucks and it’s just taking over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh it gets better! Check out Lainey’s article on their Academy Q&A last night! Yep they’re out shilling for Oscars for their soooo out of the mainstream movie. Yep, nothing says punk as f**k as begging for approval from the very very old, very very white, Academy!
Both of them are full of it. 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy should be Lars von Trier’s wingman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They look quite similar. But I don’t think Lars takes himself too seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trier is an asshole but he actually has the genius talent that Aronofsky thinks he has.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spare me from men who think they are smart and the rest of them world isn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer Lawrence made a great choice doing this film. Even people who loathe the film are praising her performance, and a ton of influential filmmakers are totally in love with it and her in it.
Long-term, it’s probably the best choice she’s made since Winter’s Bone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are right. In terms of Hollywood loving to feel smug and above everyone else this was a great choice as it will give her more artsy roles and prolong her career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He sounds like every dude I hated in college. Yes the rest of the world is just TOO DUMB to understand your “vision”. Please shut up. Your movie sucked. It was not well done. And I don’t need biblical allegories to hit me over the head to understand it. You’re not a genius. The more they try to explain it the more they sound stupid. It’s not challenging. It’s not feminist. Please stop.
And jen shouldn’t have taken this movie or taken up with him either. Now she looks like an idiot fawning over his “genius” while everyone drags them both. Oh and three box office failures back to back. She should re-evaluate immediately
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is he saying? That people use cell phone technology but are idiots about the fact that science underlies the technology?
If he hates his work so much, he can change careers, except then he wouldn’t get to be around the actresses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thats what I thought he said. I also think he could have commented on the state of the world in many ways and this particular narrative was not the only way to do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought he was referring to trump tweeting, yet being a climate change denier? I don’t know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What the heck did I just read? This man is so far up his own behind. JL needs to run!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s too busy being up his butt praising his genius to wake up and get a clue
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s that I hear? Oh it’s the world’s smallest violin playing for this snowflake
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahahahahahaha! Thanks for the best laugh I’ve had today!
Sweetie you spend $5 million of a studio’s money on a punk “too much for the mainstream” movie…not $30 million. You spend $30 million you better bring them something they can sell. I don’t see another studio making that mistake again with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^ This. 🙌🏾 Amen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The reviews were very mixed, with strong emotions on either side.”
Normally the sign of a worthwhile film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a brief mention of Aronofsky in Meet Me in the Bathroom. Someone details how he used to rock up to a hip underground hangout and stand by the bar posing and trolling for girls who’d listen to his artistic sufferings. I believe the term used to describe him was ‘Tosser’. And now that is literally all I think of when I see his smug face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bitch, you marketed the movie as a horror film, released it one week after a really good horror film, and because people don’t like it it’s a punk movie?!?!? Sit your entire ass down and take this L. The movie sucked. The end. There will be plenty of other mediocrity for you to put into the world and receive unnecessary praise for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can someone make an inception style movie about making this movie? Cause THAT would be “holding up a mirror” to this cliched situation
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like the disaster artist is about the room? That movie is getting good buzz this year. I would totally watch a movie like that for this where they skewer his genius haha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I heard was “I went to Harvard.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is so deep that I can’t even understand what he is saying
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Count me in. The most random selection of words tied up together by spite and delussion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It must be terribly frustrating to be so.much.smarter than everyone else. It is a testament to his character that he keeps trying to give us these teachable moments in an effort to elevate our consciousness.
Not that it matters to him, he’s totally cool with our not “getting” it. He really is a giant of understanding and patience. One day, I tell you, one day we’ll all REALIZE! And that’s enough for him.
Too good for this world, Darren, we don’t deserve you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This movie is as pretentious as him wearing three scarves. It’s all style, no substance.
Also, he gave explanation of this movie before it even premiered. Have some respect for the audience. Maybe they just think you’re not that special as you think you are. Saying it’s “high art” and “deep” doesn’t make it high art or deep
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha. Great sum up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lawrence will be fine. If anything, appearing in this signals that she’s willing to take risks that most stars aren’t – which will help her get cast by the directors she wants to work for. Put it this way – is she more or less likely now to be cast by someone like Tarantino? The answer is obvious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guys. It was MEANT to bomb. Because he’s telling the truth and he’s the only one!!! That is such a burden! Like that crazy geezer playing president and his deplorables. I love it when sad white dudes think they have it so hard and the world is just out to get them. I think so much less of JLaw for letting this delusional, aging hipster artiste climb on top of her. There is no nicer way to say this.
But fear not, he will be fine after wasting millions on something soooper important. We’re so lucky to have him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on!!!!!!! Ugh this white male privilege at its finest double ugh!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahahahahaa CALLED IT, like everyone, who couldn’t see this answer coming a mile away..
You silly plebes, you just don’t understand an artiste! *slow wank motion
Do you think he gets a halfie every time JLaw talks about her diaphragm rupturing? Or does that only happen for positive reviews that include the word ‘genius’?
For such a creative and daring director, I’m suprised he came back with such a cliched response. Nothing left in the tank, so to speak eh?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are entirely right Darren! We are all morons and too stupid to breathe compared to you and your genius! Not hardly, you delusional and pretentious a$$.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“you have other people who basically believe in the power of a iPhone that they can communicate to 35 million people in a blink of an eye, yet they don’t believe in science in other ways.”
Oh Darren, trying to blame misunderstanding of your movie on uneducated climate denier peasants who are just too unintelligent. Did you think any of them actually showed up for this movie? I’m willing to bet that most of the less than 10million box office viewers were the arty farty intellectuals who could be bothered at trying. They came, they saw, they said F. I know because I was one of them. People weren’t too stupid to understand, people saw through the pretensions, that’s what.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am very confused as to how understanding science or not relates to liking this film. It’s like he’s throwing out every dried up old excuse for people not liking his pile of “art” poop. “You didn’t like my movie?! Well, you must be an iPhone using idiot who JUST DOESN’T GET IT!!! Neener neener you’re just stupid and jelly!!!!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i wrote it yesterday, but while i do think he’s pretentious and the movie gave me a headache (and i do like artsy stuff a lot), it’s hard for me to hate what he does. nowadays most films are uninspired full of nothings, at least he’s trying something different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He seems so creepy. I wonder how much longer Jennifer has to remain in this relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, f*ck you, dude. Seriously. I really hope someone comes up to him, says “f*ck you” as forcefully as possible, then walks away. He needs it. Such a pretentious tw*t. Because NO ONE has ever done a bible allegory before, and torture pr0n and DB’s are so artistic and deep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Littlemissnaughy: I too have lost my respect for JLaw and I loved how u said it, for letting this pretentious douche climb her.
With every interview for this movie my impression of her gets lower and lower.
Oh, JLaw, been there. When u will wake up you’ll realize the sex wasn’t even that good. You just fantasized it was ’cause you thought he was a genius.
Moon: spot on!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s getting 67% on Rotten Tomatoes today, so I guess we’ll see how it fares over time (fades away, becomes cult classic, etc.). That said, I’m not interested in seeing the same old trope of mother earth raped and pillaged while distant male god figure looks on helplessly. I don’t need a mirror held up to “what’s going on” to know that women and the earth are being violently assaulted on a daily basis. Is this news? I need artists who can imagine scenarios that overcome the sadistic patriarchal paradigm, instead of merely putting it on grotesque display.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OH MY EFFING GOD THANK YOU FOR THIS!!!!!! YES EXACTLY!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on! Aside from all the controversy around the movie, I’m just not interested in this storyline at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of men abuse women when they start to howl~ you’re not original, egghead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, the first paragraph of his response was artistic bull. But I like what he’s saying in the second paragraph. I didn’t take it as “people are too dumb to understand.” I took it as a slap toward Trump, whose tweets go out to millions of people, but who doesn’t believe in climate change and other scientific facts. Makes me want to scream and howl too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I thought about the second part as well. I’m probably just giving him too much credit though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one understands Terrence Malick’s Tree of Life but you don’t hear him whining. Make your movie, if people like it they like it, if people don’t then it’s different strokes for different folks.
No need to call people who don’t like your art “stupid”, how condescending.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Filmmaking’s a hard journey, people!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked the movie! Aronofsky sounds insufferable, sure. Many Hollywood directors are insufferable. I’d rather have a cliched ARTISTE DIRECT-TOR making insane movies than sexual predators (*cough* Bryan Singer *cough*) making another superhero movie. My husband and I talked about the movie on the entire drive home, which is a rarity these days. The allegories are obvious and many, and I think that’s the point? Or at least that’s what I took away from it. Allegories aside, it’s a wildly intense film that builds at a steady clip over two hours. That being said, Aronofsky needs to stop telling people the movie is ART. We get it man, you are an ARTISTE. Jlaw…you were great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one who is actually punk has to ever label their stuff as punk for people to know. Aronofsky’s age of 47 is really showing here. He is not the cool auteur he thinks he is and doesn’t understand he is the establishment. Just because he is dating a young woman doesn’t make him cool. In fact it makes him creepy. Dating a woman his own age who calls him on his shit would be punk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your first sentence is so spot on!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretentious asshats like Aronofsky — he wears scarves indoor, y’all — are exactly who a certain segment of Americans are thinking of when they say, “liberal elite Hollywood.” Someone with their head so far up their own backsides, and so in love with their own ideas and faux intellect, their only response to criticism is, You’re not smart enough to get me.
Mother isn’t “punk rock,” and it didn’t get an “F” CinemaScore because climate change-denying Evangelicals flocked to the theaters on opening night. (I mean, yeah, I know, NO ONE flocked; it bombed.)
It got an “F” because it was marketed as a psychological horror film featuring one of the world’s best-known actresses and instead it’s a clunky, torture-porn Bible allegory that THINKS it’s commenting on society’s misogyny, while clearly being incredibly misogynistic. Something misunderstood artiste Aronofsky couldn’t see, and not-very-bright JLaw fell for. ‘Oh he’s mean to me and the experience was awful, he must be a genius!’ (She’s that girl, whom negging actually works on.)
Aronofsky thinks he’s deep when he’s really about as shallow as a mud puddle. He and JLaw are actually probably well matched.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty much every man I know and then some, thinks he is a misunderstood genius. Not sure why so many women buy into that bs?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
According to IMDB the estimated budget for mother, $33,000,000, so someone said yes. I don’t know how many millions went into the rollout. How is that punk and why would punk be important?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband went to both middle school and high school with Darren. He and Darren also look very much alike – so much so, that they were constantly being mistaken for one another back then (and they look even more alike now, btw). That never bugged my husband, but according to the folks he kept in touch with from high school, it always bugged the crap out of Darren. ‘Punk’ was never a word my husband would have used to describe Darren. Obnoxious? Yes. Pretentious? Sure. Math geek? Certainly (when we saw Pi, husband turned to me and said that that movie was EXACTLY what he would have expected from Darren). Artistic? Not on your life. Punk? No freaking way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This movie will end up making a lot of money. The reason why? EVERYONE is talking about it. I did not want to see this movie when it first came out, but now I do. I took what he was saying as a shot at the people who believe in organized religion, but not in science, and also people who believe in the science of technology, but not in climate change. However, he did come across as condescending.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I read were random words strung together by pretentiousness and righteous indignation..
Report this comment as spam or abuse