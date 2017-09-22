Darren Aronofsky: ‘mother!’ is a punk movie, we’re ‘holding up a mirror’ to society

Earlier this week, we talked about how ‘mother!’ bombed in its opening weekend. The film was billed and advertised as a mysterious mass-market horror film starring America’s Farty Sweetheart Jennifer Lawrence. There was a whirlwind promotional tour through three film festivals. There was a European press tour and an American press tour. They wanted this film to be huge. It didn’t even crack $10 million in the first weekend. The reviews were very mixed, with strong emotions on either side. Emotions like “this film is ghastly” and “Darren Aronofsky thinks he’s being so deep but really this sucks so hard” and “was I meant to laugh hysterically at the end?” The film also received that rarest of bad honors: an “F” CinemaScore.

I’m fine with spreading around the blame for this box office failure – ‘mother!’ was badly marketed, and Jennifer Lawrence should not have said yes to this. But can we all agree that most of the blame should fall on writer-director Darren Aronofsky? Because YIKES, this dude thinks he’s the most brilliant religious scholar/artist of all time and he just made a schlocky torture-p0rn with super-obvious religious allegories. If ‘mother!’ had come from Mel Gibson, I don’t think anyone would have been surprised. But it came from ARTISTE Darren Aronofsky, who is so butthurt that no one understands his ART. Aronofsky said as much to The Frame this week:

On the F CinemaScore and the bad reviews:
What’s interesting about that is, like, how if you walk out of this movie are you not going to give it an “F?” It’s a punch. It’s a total punch. And I realize that we were excited by that. We wanted to make a punk movie and come at you. And the reason I wanted to come is because I was very sad and I had a lot of anguish and I wanted to express it. Filmmaking is such a hard journey. People are constantly saying no to you. And to wake up every morning and get out of bed and to face all those no’s, you have to be willing to really believe in something. And that’s what I look for in my collaborators and what I pitched the actors I said, ﻿Look, this isn’t going to be a popularity contest. We’re basically holding up a mirror to what’s going on. All of us are doing this. ﻿But that final chapter hasn’t been written and hopefully things can change. And, to go back, the fact that it’s going down right now and things are really falling apart in a way that is really scary.

It’s scary when you talk to the people who are studying this and thinking about this and then you have other people who basically believe in the power of a iPhone that they can communicate to 35 million people in a blink of an eye, yet they don’t believe in science in other ways. You know, which is as proven as gravity at this point, really. It has as many people believe in it as believe in gravity. And it scares me and it’s time to start screaming. So I wanted to howl. And this was my howl. And some people are not going to want to listen to it. That’s cool.

OH FOR THE LOVE OF GOD. Yes, ‘mother!’ was just too punk for normal filmgoers. It was too deep. No one understands the deep art of the frustrated white man who occasionally gets told “no.” Aronofsky was trying to challenge the system by making a cheap Biblical allegory and banging his 20-something lead actress. NO ONE UNDERSTANDS. No one “gets” this very deep and profound artist and his struggles with making a torture p0rn movie. Thank God his naive actress girlfriend thinks he’s so brilliant. That almost makes his struggle worth it. *wipes away one lonely tear for oppressed and misunderstood white dudes*

56 Responses to “Darren Aronofsky: ‘mother!’ is a punk movie, we’re ‘holding up a mirror’ to society”

  1. HelloSunshine says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:24 am

    My eyes just tried to roll out of my head. People need to stop blowing smoke up this guy’s butt. If you constantly have to remind people how brilliant you are (or have your gf do it for you), you’re probably not that brilliant and, deep down, you know it.

    Also, his face makes me angry. I think it’s because his personality sucks and it’s just taking over.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      September 22, 2017 at 9:49 am

      Oh it gets better! Check out Lainey’s article on their Academy Q&A last night! Yep they’re out shilling for Oscars for their soooo out of the mainstream movie. Yep, nothing says punk as f**k as begging for approval from the very very old, very very white, Academy!

      Both of them are full of it. 😂

      Reply
  2. Maum says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:24 am

    This guy should be Lars von Trier’s wingman.

    Reply
  3. Maya says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Spare me from men who think they are smart and the rest of them world isn’t.

    Reply
  4. Kate says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Jennifer Lawrence made a great choice doing this film. Even people who loathe the film are praising her performance, and a ton of influential filmmakers are totally in love with it and her in it.

    Long-term, it’s probably the best choice she’s made since Winter’s Bone.

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:28 am

    He sounds like every dude I hated in college. Yes the rest of the world is just TOO DUMB to understand your “vision”. Please shut up. Your movie sucked. It was not well done. And I don’t need biblical allegories to hit me over the head to understand it. You’re not a genius. The more they try to explain it the more they sound stupid. It’s not challenging. It’s not feminist. Please stop.
    And jen shouldn’t have taken this movie or taken up with him either. Now she looks like an idiot fawning over his “genius” while everyone drags them both. Oh and three box office failures back to back. She should re-evaluate immediately

    Reply
  6. Who ARE these people? says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:29 am

    What is he saying? That people use cell phone technology but are idiots about the fact that science underlies the technology?

    If he hates his work so much, he can change careers, except then he wouldn’t get to be around the actresses.

    Reply
  7. roses says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:31 am

    What the heck did I just read? This man is so far up his own behind. JL needs to run!

    Reply
  8. Shirurusu says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:32 am

    What’s that I hear? Oh it’s the world’s smallest violin playing for this snowflake

    Reply
  9. Mia4s says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Hahahahahahahaha! Thanks for the best laugh I’ve had today!

    Sweetie you spend $5 million of a studio’s money on a punk “too much for the mainstream” movie…not $30 million. You spend $30 million you better bring them something they can sell. I don’t see another studio making that mistake again with him.

    Reply
  10. Tulsi 2020 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:38 am

    “The reviews were very mixed, with strong emotions on either side.”

    Normally the sign of a worthwhile film.

    Reply
  11. Eiré says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:38 am

    There’s a brief mention of Aronofsky in Meet Me in the Bathroom. Someone details how he used to rock up to a hip underground hangout and stand by the bar posing and trolling for girls who’d listen to his artistic sufferings. I believe the term used to describe him was ‘Tosser’. And now that is literally all I think of when I see his smug face.

    Reply
  12. Tiffany27 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Bitch, you marketed the movie as a horror film, released it one week after a really good horror film, and because people don’t like it it’s a punk movie?!?!? Sit your entire ass down and take this L. The movie sucked. The end. There will be plenty of other mediocrity for you to put into the world and receive unnecessary praise for.

    Reply
  13. Kirby says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Can someone make an inception style movie about making this movie? Cause THAT would be “holding up a mirror” to this cliched situation

    Reply
  14. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:43 am

    All I heard was “I went to Harvard.”

    Reply
  15. Mike says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:46 am

    He is so deep that I can’t even understand what he is saying

    Reply
  16. happyoften says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:48 am

    It must be terribly frustrating to be so.much.smarter than everyone else. It is a testament to his character that he keeps trying to give us these teachable moments in an effort to elevate our consciousness.

    Not that it matters to him, he’s totally cool with our not “getting” it. He really is a giant of understanding and patience. One day, I tell you, one day we’ll all REALIZE! And that’s enough for him.

    Too good for this world, Darren, we don’t deserve you.

    Reply
  17. Alex says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:48 am

    This movie is as pretentious as him wearing three scarves. It’s all style, no substance.
    Also, he gave explanation of this movie before it even premiered. Have some respect for the audience. Maybe they just think you’re not that special as you think you are. Saying it’s “high art” and “deep” doesn’t make it high art or deep

    Reply
  18. rachel says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Haha. Great sum up.

    Reply
  19. Cassie 231 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Lawrence will be fine. If anything, appearing in this signals that she’s willing to take risks that most stars aren’t – which will help her get cast by the directors she wants to work for. Put it this way – is she more or less likely now to be cast by someone like Tarantino? The answer is obvious.

    Reply
  20. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:49 am

    You guys. It was MEANT to bomb. Because he’s telling the truth and he’s the only one!!! That is such a burden! Like that crazy geezer playing president and his deplorables. I love it when sad white dudes think they have it so hard and the world is just out to get them. I think so much less of JLaw for letting this delusional, aging hipster artiste climb on top of her. There is no nicer way to say this.

    But fear not, he will be fine after wasting millions on something soooper important. We’re so lucky to have him.

    Reply
  21. detritus says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Ahahahahaa CALLED IT, like everyone, who couldn’t see this answer coming a mile away..
    You silly plebes, you just don’t understand an artiste! *slow wank motion
    Do you think he gets a halfie every time JLaw talks about her diaphragm rupturing? Or does that only happen for positive reviews that include the word ‘genius’?

    For such a creative and daring director, I’m suprised he came back with such a cliched response. Nothing left in the tank, so to speak eh?

    Reply
  22. Jan says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:13 am

    You are entirely right Darren! We are all morons and too stupid to breathe compared to you and your genius! Not hardly, you delusional and pretentious a$$.

    Reply
  23. Moon says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:18 am

    “you have other people who basically believe in the power of a iPhone that they can communicate to 35 million people in a blink of an eye, yet they don’t believe in science in other ways.”

    Oh Darren, trying to blame misunderstanding of your movie on uneducated climate denier peasants who are just too unintelligent. Did you think any of them actually showed up for this movie? I’m willing to bet that most of the less than 10million box office viewers were the arty farty intellectuals who could be bothered at trying. They came, they saw, they said F. I know because I was one of them. People weren’t too stupid to understand, people saw through the pretensions, that’s what.

    Reply
    • Wren says:
      September 22, 2017 at 10:56 am

      I am very confused as to how understanding science or not relates to liking this film. It’s like he’s throwing out every dried up old excuse for people not liking his pile of “art” poop. “You didn’t like my movie?! Well, you must be an iPhone using idiot who JUST DOESN’T GET IT!!! Neener neener you’re just stupid and jelly!!!!”

      Reply
  24. ell says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:25 am

    i wrote it yesterday, but while i do think he’s pretentious and the movie gave me a headache (and i do like artsy stuff a lot), it’s hard for me to hate what he does. nowadays most films are uninspired full of nothings, at least he’s trying something different.

    Reply
  25. Sage says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:25 am

    He seems so creepy. I wonder how much longer Jennifer has to remain in this relationship.

    Reply
  26. Shambles says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Oh, f*ck you, dude. Seriously. I really hope someone comes up to him, says “f*ck you” as forcefully as possible, then walks away. He needs it. Such a pretentious tw*t. Because NO ONE has ever done a bible allegory before, and torture pr0n and DB’s are so artistic and deep.

    Reply
  27. monette says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Littlemissnaughy: I too have lost my respect for JLaw and I loved how u said it, for letting this pretentious douche climb her.
    With every interview for this movie my impression of her gets lower and lower.
    Oh, JLaw, been there. When u will wake up you’ll realize the sex wasn’t even that good. You just fantasized it was ’cause you thought he was a genius.
    Moon: spot on!!

    Reply
  28. adastraperaspera says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:34 am

    It’s getting 67% on Rotten Tomatoes today, so I guess we’ll see how it fares over time (fades away, becomes cult classic, etc.). That said, I’m not interested in seeing the same old trope of mother earth raped and pillaged while distant male god figure looks on helplessly. I don’t need a mirror held up to “what’s going on” to know that women and the earth are being violently assaulted on a daily basis. Is this news? I need artists who can imagine scenarios that overcome the sadistic patriarchal paradigm, instead of merely putting it on grotesque display.

    Reply
  29. Hikaru says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:35 am

    A lot of men abuse women when they start to howl~ you’re not original, egghead.

    Reply
  30. nona says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Ok, the first paragraph of his response was artistic bull. But I like what he’s saying in the second paragraph. I didn’t take it as “people are too dumb to understand.” I took it as a slap toward Trump, whose tweets go out to millions of people, but who doesn’t believe in climate change and other scientific facts. Makes me want to scream and howl too.

    Reply
  31. Ophelia says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:39 am

    No one understands Terrence Malick’s Tree of Life but you don’t hear him whining. Make your movie, if people like it they like it, if people don’t then it’s different strokes for different folks.

    No need to call people who don’t like your art “stupid”, how condescending.

    Reply
  32. Alix says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Filmmaking’s a hard journey, people!

    Reply
  33. TooEarly says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I liked the movie! Aronofsky sounds insufferable, sure. Many Hollywood directors are insufferable. I’d rather have a cliched ARTISTE DIRECT-TOR making insane movies than sexual predators (*cough* Bryan Singer *cough*) making another superhero movie. My husband and I talked about the movie on the entire drive home, which is a rarity these days. The allegories are obvious and many, and I think that’s the point? Or at least that’s what I took away from it. Allegories aside, it’s a wildly intense film that builds at a steady clip over two hours. That being said, Aronofsky needs to stop telling people the movie is ART. We get it man, you are an ARTISTE. Jlaw…you were great.

    Reply
  34. Nic919 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:37 am

    No one who is actually punk has to ever label their stuff as punk for people to know. Aronofsky’s age of 47 is really showing here. He is not the cool auteur he thinks he is and doesn’t understand he is the establishment. Just because he is dating a young woman doesn’t make him cool. In fact it makes him creepy. Dating a woman his own age who calls him on his shit would be punk.

    Reply
  35. S says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Pretentious asshats like Aronofsky — he wears scarves indoor, y’all — are exactly who a certain segment of Americans are thinking of when they say, “liberal elite Hollywood.” Someone with their head so far up their own backsides, and so in love with their own ideas and faux intellect, their only response to criticism is, You’re not smart enough to get me.

    Mother isn’t “punk rock,” and it didn’t get an “F” CinemaScore because climate change-denying Evangelicals flocked to the theaters on opening night. (I mean, yeah, I know, NO ONE flocked; it bombed.)

    It got an “F” because it was marketed as a psychological horror film featuring one of the world’s best-known actresses and instead it’s a clunky, torture-porn Bible allegory that THINKS it’s commenting on society’s misogyny, while clearly being incredibly misogynistic. Something misunderstood artiste Aronofsky couldn’t see, and not-very-bright JLaw fell for. ‘Oh he’s mean to me and the experience was awful, he must be a genius!’ (She’s that girl, whom negging actually works on.)

    Aronofsky thinks he’s deep when he’s really about as shallow as a mud puddle. He and JLaw are actually probably well matched.

    Reply
  36. Ann says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Pretty much every man I know and then some, thinks he is a misunderstood genius. Not sure why so many women buy into that bs?

    Reply
  37. Bliss 51 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:37 am

    According to IMDB the estimated budget for mother, $33,000,000, so someone said yes. I don’t know how many millions went into the rollout. How is that punk and why would punk be important?

    Reply
  38. Mindrew says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    My husband went to both middle school and high school with Darren. He and Darren also look very much alike – so much so, that they were constantly being mistaken for one another back then (and they look even more alike now, btw). That never bugged my husband, but according to the folks he kept in touch with from high school, it always bugged the crap out of Darren. ‘Punk’ was never a word my husband would have used to describe Darren. Obnoxious? Yes. Pretentious? Sure. Math geek? Certainly (when we saw Pi, husband turned to me and said that that movie was EXACTLY what he would have expected from Darren). Artistic? Not on your life. Punk? No freaking way.

    Reply
  39. Alexis says:
    September 22, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    This movie will end up making a lot of money. The reason why? EVERYONE is talking about it. I did not want to see this movie when it first came out, but now I do. I took what he was saying as a shot at the people who believe in organized religion, but not in science, and also people who believe in the science of technology, but not in climate change. However, he did come across as condescending.

    Reply
  40. paranormalgirl says:
    September 22, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    All I read were random words strung together by pretentiousness and righteous indignation..

    Reply

