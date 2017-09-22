Amal Clooney wore a great, red Bottega Veneta suit to the United Nations

Amal Clooney arrived in New York this week for the opening of the United Nations General Assembly. I feel like this is the most I’ve ever written about the opening session of the UN, right? I mean, I’ve written about it before, usually in the context of Amal Clooney, Angelina Jolie, etc, but it feels like this year’s opening was especially urgent and newsworthy in the confluence of celebrity/politics/dotards.
Anyway, these are photos of Amal at JFK, on her way to the UN. Amal wore a Bottega Veneta Pre-Fall 2017 skirt-suit and a pussybow blouse. I love Amal in red – she’s a woman who can really pull off many shades of red, and she can also pull off a strong red lip. I like this suit from a distance, but as I looked closely at the detailing… the fabric is weird. It has the look of, like, treated cotton. It’s strange. And I absolutely loathe the fact that Melania Trump is responsible for the resurgence of pussybow blouses. It was a bad look in the 1980s, and it’s a bad look in 2017. What else? Amal’s heels are Manolos, and her tote/satchel is Michael Kors.
As for what Amal got done at the UN – the Security Council approved a measure that basically says that yes, ISIS members can be tried for war crimes for what they’ve been doing (and continue to do) to the Yazidi people. Amal’s client is Nadia Murad, a Yazidi Iraqi who was kidnapped, raped and tortured by ISIS. Here’s a clip of the BBC interview with Amal and Nadia:
Amal Clooney and her client Nadia Murad speak about the UN resolution that could bring justice to the Yazidi peoplehttps://t.co/8X7D9YyRFV pic.twitter.com/0kwdYtVR9I
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 22, 2017
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Amal you’re doing amazing sweetie.
Red is SO her power color. And while I don’t LOVE the look I don’t care. She’s taking names at the UN. That’s more than SOME people can say *coughs*
Why can’t we like comments? Because I love this comment.
It’s the first time I hear Amal speak, I knew she was a lawyer but she sounds very articulate and well spoken. More than I can say about our President and his wife wow!
I don’t know why I was surprised that she sounds so well spoken and educated. I mean, I know that she is, she’s very accomplished. I think it’s the association with Clooney that does it, I just really don’t like him. She could do better, I think she married down…like many women lol
She has a cute overbite too.
At first glance it almost looked like the skirt was a a different fabric from the jacket, but I guess not. very nice, love the bag,
Isn’t it?
The suit jacket looks thicker or something.
I do not like that fabric on the skirt, it looks cheap to me.
I love the colour though, Amal is always exciting with her styling. She’s honestly an inspiration to me for business dress.
This is an appropriate look for her. I don’t mind the pussybow blouse, I like that it references a man’s tie but in a fem way.
I think the 2017 pussy bow is fresh and pretty, and now has this subversive message of women’s strength- to me, anyway.
I love amal’s sophisticated look, can’t stand her twee casual styles.
I think pussybow is a great, classic look that never really disappeared and I’m glad it’s back to being hip, but Melania didn’t make it so. PUssybow is having a resurgence for the last 2-3 years in fashion world.
Ooh, the fabric is problematic in the skirt. Should be sleeker.
I think she looks great. Wish she’d next team up with Hirsi Ali at the UN to oppose dangerous forms of FGM on young girls.
This is such an important issue and I love that she’s been taking it on. I also have no problem with the Clooney name bringing her more coverage if her cases get more attention. It’s not like she’s using it to sell cucumber wellness water or something.
Ditto. She could easily step back and live the movie star’s wife life now, but she’s still out there working and fighting for something really important. Who cares what she’s wearing?
Hey, Princess Nagini, this is how a professional woman dresses appropriately but with style and personal flair at the UN or in other settings where world affairs are being discussed. Please note, nothing is sheer. The skirt is not too short. No skin is exposed. Nothing is too tight. And her nipples aren’t protruding yet she looks good and feminine.
Exactly what I thought.
My thoughts exactly lightpurple! If I could afford such an outfit, I would rock that in the courtroom, no problem.
Yes. She looks amazing. This is how it’s done. The Trumps will never get it right.
Only looking at the pictures, I like the outfit.
The Rule of Law is coming for you in a red power suit! Tremble before it! Go Amal! My heart goes out to Nadia. We absolutely need to see murderers, rapists and war criminals put on trial asap.
It’s almost like the bold colour and flair are a big F You to ISIS and its repression of women. I do agree the material looks off though.
She looks good except for the nude heels.
Bottega Veneta forever! I can’t tell you how long I’ve loved this brand. I’m currently saving up for a purse…….she looks lovely, but I would have done black shoes. I also like what she working on-these people certainly need to be brought to justice.
I really hope someone hires her to mediate Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.
Gorgeous style here and impressive woman. Glad the SC measure passed.
I really like that ensemble. What a beautiful shade of red on her.
She looks beautiful, but why does every celebrity ruin their look by wearing nude pumps? Enough with the nude pumps!
She is already back to her pre-baby weight so soon after having TWINS! I don’t understand this — two years after my last kid I can’t lose the last 10 pounds (and TBH, I wouldn’t be skinny without dropping another 20 pounds on top of that). Is this just what stars’ bodies are like or is their willpower really that much better than mine? How do you DO this? She doesn’t seem like a big exerciser. Could I look like this if I had a personal chef?
Different peoples bodies react differently to pregnancy and breastfeeding. I actually was at my very thinnest (a few pounds below my normal weight) (with no dieting or exercise) when my babies were about 6 months old.
different bodies and all that. I was very thin when I became pregnant, gained around 50lbs. and when my boy was year and a half, lost the last 10lbs of baby-weight+some. it just wouldn’t come down until he started running around, right in the summer when I was his only caregiver(dad was working back home). I lost 15lbs in 2 months, without even noticing.
She looks great in red.
Wonder where is the commenter who posted this gem in the Sept 6 Amal article: “what has Amal actually done re work, what progress has she made with human rights? ” There’s your answer.
I think it was me? Sorry no time to go back and look through all the comments from something so long ago. But wow I feel really complimented if this was me that my comment resonated so much with you that you took the time to reference it and quote it here. Awesome! Anyways, I think this UN resolution is great and cheers to Amal if she is responsible for it, keep up the good work as it is needed.
She is rocking this look – the color is to die for! Go Amal! I am so happy to see so much support here for this working mama!
She looks great and it’s nice to see someone professional, and acting like it! I’m also glad she didn’t give up her career for George.
