Amal Clooney wore a great, red Bottega Veneta suit to the United Nations

Amal Clooney arrived in New York this week for the opening of the United Nations General Assembly. I feel like this is the most I’ve ever written about the opening session of the UN, right? I mean, I’ve written about it before, usually in the context of Amal Clooney, Angelina Jolie, etc, but it feels like this year’s opening was especially urgent and newsworthy in the confluence of celebrity/politics/dotards.

Anyway, these are photos of Amal at JFK, on her way to the UN. Amal wore a Bottega Veneta Pre-Fall 2017 skirt-suit and a pussybow blouse. I love Amal in red – she’s a woman who can really pull off many shades of red, and she can also pull off a strong red lip. I like this suit from a distance, but as I looked closely at the detailing… the fabric is weird. It has the look of, like, treated cotton. It’s strange. And I absolutely loathe the fact that Melania Trump is responsible for the resurgence of pussybow blouses. It was a bad look in the 1980s, and it’s a bad look in 2017. What else? Amal’s heels are Manolos, and her tote/satchel is Michael Kors.

As for what Amal got done at the UN – the Security Council approved a measure that basically says that yes, ISIS members can be tried for war crimes for what they’ve been doing (and continue to do) to the Yazidi people. Amal’s client is Nadia Murad, a Yazidi Iraqi who was kidnapped, raped and tortured by ISIS. Here’s a clip of the BBC interview with Amal and Nadia:

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

35 Responses to “Amal Clooney wore a great, red Bottega Veneta suit to the United Nations”

  1. Alex says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Amal you’re doing amazing sweetie.
    Red is SO her power color. And while I don’t LOVE the look I don’t care. She’s taking names at the UN. That’s more than SOME people can say *coughs*

    Reply
  2. Jessica says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:46 am

    It’s the first time I hear Amal speak, I knew she was a lawyer but she sounds very articulate and well spoken. More than I can say about our President and his wife wow!

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:46 am

    At first glance it almost looked like the skirt was a a different fabric from the jacket, but I guess not. very nice, love the bag,

    Reply
  4. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:46 am

    This is an appropriate look for her. I don’t mind the pussybow blouse, I like that it references a man’s tie but in a fem way.

    Reply
  5. Susanne says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I think the 2017 pussy bow is fresh and pretty, and now has this subversive message of women’s strength- to me, anyway.
    I love amal’s sophisticated look, can’t stand her twee casual styles.

    Reply
  6. Susanne says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Ooh, the fabric is problematic in the skirt. Should be sleeker.

    Reply
  7. JC says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I think she looks great. Wish she’d next team up with Hirsi Ali at the UN to oppose dangerous forms of FGM on young girls.

    Reply
  8. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:53 am

    This is such an important issue and I love that she’s been taking it on. I also have no problem with the Clooney name bringing her more coverage if her cases get more attention. It’s not like she’s using it to sell cucumber wellness water or something.

    Reply
  9. lightpurple says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Hey, Princess Nagini, this is how a professional woman dresses appropriately but with style and personal flair at the UN or in other settings where world affairs are being discussed. Please note, nothing is sheer. The skirt is not too short. No skin is exposed. Nothing is too tight. And her nipples aren’t protruding yet she looks good and feminine.

    Reply
  10. Astrid says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Only looking at the pictures, I like the outfit.

    Reply
  11. adastraperaspera says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:05 am

    The Rule of Law is coming for you in a red power suit! Tremble before it! Go Amal! My heart goes out to Nadia. We absolutely need to see murderers, rapists and war criminals put on trial asap.

    Reply
  12. Moon says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:14 am

    It’s almost like the bold colour and flair are a big F You to ISIS and its repression of women. I do agree the material looks off though.

    Reply
  13. Sage says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:18 am

    She looks good except for the nude heels.

    Reply
  14. HK9 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Bottega Veneta forever! I can’t tell you how long I’ve loved this brand. I’m currently saving up for a purse…….she looks lovely, but I would have done black shoes. I also like what she working on-these people certainly need to be brought to justice.

    Reply
  15. Tess says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:32 am

    I really hope someone hires her to mediate Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

    Reply
  16. tracking says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Gorgeous style here and impressive woman. Glad the SC measure passed.

    Reply
  17. Jayna says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I really like that ensemble. What a beautiful shade of red on her.

    Reply
  18. Honey says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:52 am

    She looks beautiful, but why does every celebrity ruin their look by wearing nude pumps? Enough with the nude pumps!

    Reply
  19. Dr_Snark says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:11 am

    She is already back to her pre-baby weight so soon after having TWINS! I don’t understand this — two years after my last kid I can’t lose the last 10 pounds (and TBH, I wouldn’t be skinny without dropping another 20 pounds on top of that). Is this just what stars’ bodies are like or is their willpower really that much better than mine? How do you DO this? She doesn’t seem like a big exerciser. Could I look like this if I had a personal chef?

    Reply
    • Dally says:
      September 22, 2017 at 11:07 am

      Different peoples bodies react differently to pregnancy and breastfeeding. I actually was at my very thinnest (a few pounds below my normal weight) (with no dieting or exercise) when my babies were about 6 months old.

      Reply
    • Geekychick says:
      September 22, 2017 at 2:49 pm

      different bodies and all that. I was very thin when I became pregnant, gained around 50lbs. and when my boy was year and a half, lost the last 10lbs of baby-weight+some. it just wouldn’t come down until he started running around, right in the summer when I was his only caregiver(dad was working back home). I lost 15lbs in 2 months, without even noticing.

      Reply
  20. Flipper says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:13 am

    She looks great in red.

    Reply
  21. Holla here says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Wonder where is the commenter who posted this gem in the Sept 6 Amal article: “what has Amal actually done re work, what progress has she made with human rights? ” There’s your answer.

    Reply
    • Kelly says:
      September 22, 2017 at 3:23 pm

      I think it was me? Sorry no time to go back and look through all the comments from something so long ago. But wow I feel really complimented if this was me that my comment resonated so much with you that you took the time to reference it and quote it here. Awesome! Anyways, I think this UN resolution is great and cheers to Amal if she is responsible for it, keep up the good work as it is needed.

      Reply
  22. heather says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:50 am

    She is rocking this look – the color is to die for! Go Amal! I am so happy to see so much support here for this working mama!

    Reply
  23. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    September 22, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    She looks great and it’s nice to see someone professional, and acting like it! I’m also glad she didn’t give up her career for George.

    Reply

