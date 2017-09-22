Amal Clooney wore a great, red Bottega Veneta suit to the United Nations

Amal Clooney arrived in New York this week for the opening of the United Nations General Assembly. I feel like this is the most I’ve ever written about the opening session of the UN, right? I mean, I’ve written about it before, usually in the context of Amal Clooney, Angelina Jolie, etc, but it feels like this year’s opening was especially urgent and newsworthy in the confluence of celebrity/politics/dotards.

Anyway, these are photos of Amal at JFK, on her way to the UN. Amal wore a Bottega Veneta Pre-Fall 2017 skirt-suit and a pussybow blouse. I love Amal in red – she’s a woman who can really pull off many shades of red, and she can also pull off a strong red lip. I like this suit from a distance, but as I looked closely at the detailing… the fabric is weird. It has the look of, like, treated cotton. It’s strange. And I absolutely loathe the fact that Melania Trump is responsible for the resurgence of pussybow blouses. It was a bad look in the 1980s, and it’s a bad look in 2017. What else? Amal’s heels are Manolos, and her tote/satchel is Michael Kors.

As for what Amal got done at the UN – the Security Council approved a measure that basically says that yes, ISIS members can be tried for war crimes for what they’ve been doing (and continue to do) to the Yazidi people. Amal’s client is Nadia Murad, a Yazidi Iraqi who was kidnapped, raped and tortured by ISIS. Here’s a clip of the BBC interview with Amal and Nadia:

Amal Clooney and her client Nadia Murad speak about the UN resolution that could bring justice to the Yazidi peoplehttps://t.co/8X7D9YyRFV pic.twitter.com/0kwdYtVR9I — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 22, 2017