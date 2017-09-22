Surprise! Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant with rapper Travis Scott’s baby

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Oh GOD. I’ll admit that I haven’t kept up with Kylie Jenner’s love life since her on-and-off drama with Tyga mercifully ended. I actually don’t remember when the final split happened, but I do know that Kylie was rumored to be dating a few guys this year. One of those guys is Travis Scott, a 25-year-old rapper who is signed to Kanye West’s label. Well, guess what? Kylie is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby. Kylie is 20 years old. Ugh.

Kylie Jenner is pregnant, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE. A source tells PEOPLE the 20-year-old reality star and business mogul is due in February. “They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” says the source. “The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!” Another source close to the family tells PEOPLE: “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her,” says the source. “This is the happiest she’s ever been.” Reps did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Jenner has been dating 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott since earlier this year after splitting from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga in April.

[From People]

I’m not trying to be mean when I say this, but Kylie knows that she can’t make “adjustments” to her face and body while she’s pregnant, right? Because chica shows up with a new face every two months. Pregnancy is going to do enough to change her body, so I hope Kylie just takes it easy, in every way. Hey, you never know. Maybe she’ll have a completely healthy pregnancy and becoming a mother will completely change her life in amazing ways. Fingers crossed.