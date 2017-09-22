Surprise! Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant with rapper Travis Scott’s baby

Oh GOD. I’ll admit that I haven’t kept up with Kylie Jenner’s love life since her on-and-off drama with Tyga mercifully ended. I actually don’t remember when the final split happened, but I do know that Kylie was rumored to be dating a few guys this year. One of those guys is Travis Scott, a 25-year-old rapper who is signed to Kanye West’s label. Well, guess what? Kylie is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby. Kylie is 20 years old. Ugh.

Kylie Jenner is pregnant, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE. A source tells PEOPLE the 20-year-old reality star and business mogul is due in February.

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” says the source. “The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!”

Another source close to the family tells PEOPLE: “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her,” says the source. “This is the happiest she’s ever been.”

Reps did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Jenner has been dating 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott since earlier this year after splitting from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga in April.

[From People]

I’m not trying to be mean when I say this, but Kylie knows that she can’t make “adjustments” to her face and body while she’s pregnant, right? Because chica shows up with a new face every two months. Pregnancy is going to do enough to change her body, so I hope Kylie just takes it easy, in every way. Hey, you never know. Maybe she’ll have a completely healthy pregnancy and becoming a mother will completely change her life in amazing ways. Fingers crossed.

Kylie Jenner at Sugar Factory

Travis Scott hits up Cirque Nightclub London

104 Responses to “Surprise! Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant with rapper Travis Scott’s baby”

  1. Me46 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    I feel sorry for the child.

    Reply
  2. HelloSunshine says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    UGH.

    I don’t think she’ll be able to handle the changes to your body that remain after having a baby and will go overboard on plastic surgery unfortunately. I hope she’s a good mom though, the baby didn’t ask to be put in this situation.

    Reply
    • BooRadley says:
      September 22, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      The kardashiclan are conceited, vapid, insecure people but they so far look to be loving parents (PMK notwithstanding). Good luck to her, motherhood changes everything. Hopefully she has some positive influences in her sisters and she and the baby will be ok.

      Reply
      • Tiffany :) says:
        September 22, 2017 at 7:36 pm

        They “look” to be loving parents, but looks can be deceiving. They were raised by a mother who told 7 year old Khloe that she needed a nose job. They go through pets like they are tissues. I hope Kylie finds a way to take better care of her child than she has cared for her pets, and better care of her child than her own mother has cared for her.

      • Liberty says:
        September 22, 2017 at 8:28 pm

        @Tiffany:) all too true. Poor baby…..poor anything that turns into one of Mama K’s little carvable moldable uneducated brainwashed tools. :-(

      • jwoolman says:
        September 22, 2017 at 8:54 pm

        Kourtney is a real mother, but Kim was problematic for at least Nori’s first two years. Don’t know how much Kim has changed. But she got interested in Nori really only when Nori started walking and talking and could be a better prop. The body language before then was pretty bad, and there were still problems after that. Kim was quite obviously pushing the kid in front of the paps even when Nori was unhappy about it. Nannies were instructed to not interfere with the pap shots. So we saw a toddler all by herself looking disturbed.

        A self-absorbed woman becomes a self-absorbed mother. Giving birth doesn’t magically change such underlying problems. But Kylie is not Kim, so we can hope the baby will become her real focus and not a prop.

    • Mary says:
      September 22, 2017 at 8:11 pm

      Look at what she’s already done to her body and face so i hate to see how much plastic surgery she will get after she has the baby.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      September 22, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      Kylie might surprise us. This might be the excuse she needs to get out from under the public life and into the private life that she apparently craves. Maybe she will relax and stop worrying about her lips etc.

      She has had such a sad look to her for so long. She also has repeatedly talked about chucking it all and going private for quite a while in interviews. The success of her cosmetics line will be a pull in the other direction, if it really is a success. So hard to tell with them and their limited-batch tricks.

      I really hope she doesn’t end up with post partum depression, though. She may be susceptible to that. She needs to enjoy this baby. Don’t know what the odds are that her boyfriend will be a keeper, though. She must have become pregnant before they hardly could spell each other’s names.

      Reply
  3. What's Inside says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Running head-long into life….too young for all of this drama.

    Reply
  4. Peeking in says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!

    That’s all I’ve got…for now.

    Reply
  5. Cleo says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    I’m actually sad for her and especially for the baby. She’s not ready for this. She never got a chance to be a kid and her kid won’t either.

    Reply
    • Miss Kittles says:
      September 22, 2017 at 6:18 pm

      I totally agree! Too young & immature for motherhood. I’m sure she’ll hire staff to help. But I’m hoping this adds some substance to her life, give herself something to focus on other than herself

      Reply
    • GiBee says:
      September 22, 2017 at 7:45 pm

      Fuck, man.
      This does make me sad. That poor kid.
      Hopefully there will still be some cash around… Because that child is totally screwed in terms of intelligence, education, and empathy.

      Reply
    • OOOHH! says:
      September 22, 2017 at 11:48 pm

      @ Cleo, same here. Assuming this story is true, I worry that this is too soon for her. I get that she has been living an adult life for a few years but even she knows she’s still a child inside. I’m hoping this story will somehow be false because that struggling rapper Travis Scott will use this child as a meal ticket through and through. I’m not sure why people this he is better than Tyga, they’re both bad, but Travis is worse!

      Reply
  6. Kake says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    I don’t think there’s ever been a more fitting occasion to go straight to the comments.

    Reply
  7. Dttimes2 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    And all i can think is she did it for ratings as her show Life with Kylie was tanking….

    Reply
    • Dj Jazzy Jen says:
      September 22, 2017 at 6:23 pm

      That was my first thought too as much as I hate to think that way. I know BG isn’t reliable a lot, but I remember a few blinds about PMK wanting at least one pregnancy for ratings and press. I’d like to think no one would use that as a reason to bring a baby into the world, but I don’t put much past that family anymore unfortunately.

      Reply
  8. Megan says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Ugh. She is so young. She literally has decades to have kids. Why the rush?

    Reply
  9. Sayrah says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Oh gawdd

    Reply
  10. Minnieder says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Maybe she’ll surprise everyone and will spend all her time taking baby pictures instead of endless selfies. Here’s hoping…

    Reply
  11. cathy says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Gross

    Reply
  12. Nicole Savannah, GA says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Oh no.

    Reply
  13. StormsMama says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    “Jenner has been dating 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott since earlier this year after splitting from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga in April.”
    She’s due in February.
    So she got pregnant in May…
    So after ending it with Tyga in April she pretty much immediately got pregnant.

    Reply
  14. Linda says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    My guess is she is Kim and kanyes surrogate. It will be revealed when she delivers. Anything for ratings. The supposed father has been well paid for keeping the secret. Maybe I have too much free time to think. Its a cold indoor day here.

    Reply
  15. MissMarierose says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    I heard Tyga posted something gross about the news on Instagram. Does anyone have a link?

    Reply
  16. Tiffany27 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    We will never be rid of this family.

    Reply
  17. Tate says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    She picks the most unfortunate looking people to hook up with.

    Reply
  18. OTHER RENEE says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    I don’t believe she’s pregnant. Don’t know why.

    Reply
  19. Talie says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    I guess that’s why she missed the Megyn Kelly interview then. But you’re right…no plastic updates for awhile…I guess she’ll go underground.

    Reply
  20. JRenee says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    God help the baby..

    Reply
  21. Jordan says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    She pulled a Kim. Ratings are bad for the show so baby! 😂😂😂
    But for real tho, oh lord.

    Reply
  22. QueenB says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    I hope its just a hoax.

    Reply
  23. CynicalAnn says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Sigh.

    Reply
  24. Paisley says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    I think it kind of tops Kim’s surrogate news; Kim will be very unhappy about this. 🙂

    Reply
  25. Ivy says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    my guess is that she’s going to stay silent about all this, not “officially” confirm anything–just tease everyone with social media hints and anonymous “sources” and then in a month come out and show us all she’s NOT pregnant and use this to prove “ha ha the press will say anything!” to try and discredit everyone who also says she’s had plastic surgery. bottom line: she’s most likely not pregnant and i hope i’m right.

    Reply
  26. Lori says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    I saw a few episodes of Life of Kylie. It was awful. I guess it will have a second season now.

    If its a fact then there is nothing to say but congratulations.

    Reply
  27. Shannon says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Normally, I wouldn’t see her age as a huge deal. I had my first at 19 and it made me really a lot more centered and focused in my life; now he’s in his last year of college and an all-around great kid. But I had a “normal” upbringing (in that I was never on reality tv and pimped out by my parents). But sometimes having a child can make you do a 180. I hope that’s the case for her and helps her drift away from the crazy.

    Reply
    • Parks and Rec says:
      September 22, 2017 at 7:50 pm

      Being a young parent isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but I hope dad and his family are more grounded and will help Kylie provide their child with the childhood she never had.

      As for her plastic surgery, I cannot imagine the pressure of being forced into becoming a public figure as a child. Oddly enough, it’s the fake lips that made her into Kim 2.0.

      I think a few decades from now, Kendall and Kylie are going to break, and reveal some gruesome family secrets. I suspect it’s her own family that made her so insecure about her looks and she completely rebuilt her body and face. She was never ugly – she simply did not look like her sisters.

      Poor kids… All of them

      Reply
  28. Menlisa says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    This is heartbreaking. Poor child.

    Reply
  29. Barrymore says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Sorry but who wants to have a kid at 20?

    She can’t even legally drink Yet

    Will have to pay for nannies.

    Reply
  30. NoKiddingCats says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    At least the father seems like a mature, responsible stand-up kind of guy. That poor kid.

    Reply
  31. Aubrey says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    If this hasn’t been confirmed by her I don’t believe it.

    Reply
  32. L says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Honestly, I have no feelings for the K-krew but this poor thing. She’s f-ed.

    Reply
  33. Happy21 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    All I could think when I read this was NO!
    Just NO.
    I’m so sad for her. I have friends that had kids younger than she is and their kids turned out just fine. However, she didn’t turn out fine and it saddens me that she’s bringing a child into the life this family leads. It will never want for anything which could be a blessing and a curse but seeing that she is as dumb as a fence post with far too little formal education, I can’t help but feel like this is not good news. And for people to be happy and excited (i.e. Her family) have me wondering what the hell theyre all drinking.
    I also sincerely hope that having a child will make her more grounded, centered and not so full of herself.

    Reply
  34. PamelaJudy says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Tyga must be soooooo pissed that after “two” years of dating he wasn’t able to lock it down with a baby.

    Reply
  35. Ozogirl says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Too young and lost for this life change.

    Reply
  36. Tulsi 2020 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    I don’t know how to feel about this or even if I need to feel anything about it.

    Reply
  37. Lorena says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Maybe this baby will change her life in a positive way? Maybe this is what she needed? Maybe it’ll ground her? You never know

    Reply
  38. KiddVicious says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    She’s not too young, she’s too immature. Hopefully this will give her some maturity and make her realize there’s more to life than big butts and full lips.

    Reply
  39. Bettyrose says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Can we get a list of men who’ve impregnated or married one of these women without experiencing severe depression or other extreme psychological impact?

    Reply
  40. Caly says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Someone on my Facebook said Kris is probably happy to have a new baby to exploit for the next generation of Kardashians. I really disagree. As bad as kris is, I don’t think she wants her grandkids born in messy relationships. And all of them are; Scott dissick is an alcoholic, black chyna is a goldigger, Kanye is mentally sick. And now Kylie and Travis barely know each other to have a baby. This probably really pains her.

    I was always thought a pregnancy or falling into drugs was bound to happen to Kylie. Like most “child stars” She just had too much, too soon.

    Reply
  41. Badoosh2678 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    20 is kinda the perfect age to get pregnant, biologically speaking

    Reply
  42. CooCoo Catchoo says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    She just ruined her life. Way to parent, Kris and Bruce! The father looks like he smokes pot all day, e’ry day. That poor, poor infant.

    Reply
  43. MsNotHere4That says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    I don’t mean to be mean when I say THIS, either, but PMK’s uterus ought to be a dartboard in some DCFS caseworker’s office. This is her doing. She has pimped her daughters instead of raised them, and I’m SURE Satan’s Meemaw can’t WAIT to launch Kylie’s new pregnancy spinoff reality show.

    Here’s hoping Kylie escapes.

    Reply
  44. Patty says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    That poor child. I really feel for him/her already along with Kim’s kids. Those poor black babies, being raised by these wretched people. They are going to be so confused and messed up. It’s sad all around.

    Reply
  45. kellyann says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Im still not buying this. She will drag it out for a few days and then post something like “guys the media make up stuff about me”. Its probably Kris’ idea

    Reply

