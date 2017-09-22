Surprise! Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant with rapper Travis Scott’s baby

Oh GOD. I’ll admit that I haven’t kept up with Kylie Jenner’s love life since her on-and-off drama with Tyga mercifully ended. I actually don’t remember when the final split happened, but I do know that Kylie was rumored to be dating a few guys this year. One of those guys is Travis Scott, a 25-year-old rapper who is signed to Kanye West’s label. Well, guess what? Kylie is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby. Kylie is 20 years old. Ugh.
Kylie Jenner is pregnant, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE. A source tells PEOPLE the 20-year-old reality star and business mogul is due in February.
“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” says the source. “The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!”
Another source close to the family tells PEOPLE: “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her,” says the source. “This is the happiest she’s ever been.”
Reps did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Jenner has been dating 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott since earlier this year after splitting from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga in April.
I’m not trying to be mean when I say this, but Kylie knows that she can’t make “adjustments” to her face and body while she’s pregnant, right? Because chica shows up with a new face every two months. Pregnancy is going to do enough to change her body, so I hope Kylie just takes it easy, in every way. Hey, you never know. Maybe she’ll have a completely healthy pregnancy and becoming a mother will completely change her life in amazing ways. Fingers crossed.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Instagram.
I feel sorry for the child.
Which child?
HAH
what you did there
Exactly!
Both? On a positive note, at least she didn’t get pregnant by Tyga…
Especially if it’s born with thin lips; Kylie’ll take care of that in a hurry. Poor, poor baby.
Me too….depressing.
The boyfriend is in good shape. The lucrative child support payments she’ll be making for the next 20 years will feather his nest and then some.
Blind gossip nailed this
Ooooo ya Blindgossip was all over it!
Read BG’s Third Shoe now… yikes
Same. Poor kid doesn’t stand a chance
Tyga already claiming it is his then deleted! Bawhahaha💩💩💩
UGH.
I don’t think she’ll be able to handle the changes to your body that remain after having a baby and will go overboard on plastic surgery unfortunately. I hope she’s a good mom though, the baby didn’t ask to be put in this situation.
The kardashiclan are conceited, vapid, insecure people but they so far look to be loving parents (PMK notwithstanding). Good luck to her, motherhood changes everything. Hopefully she has some positive influences in her sisters and she and the baby will be ok.
They “look” to be loving parents, but looks can be deceiving. They were raised by a mother who told 7 year old Khloe that she needed a nose job. They go through pets like they are tissues. I hope Kylie finds a way to take better care of her child than she has cared for her pets, and better care of her child than her own mother has cared for her.
@Tiffany:) all too true. Poor baby…..poor anything that turns into one of Mama K’s little carvable moldable uneducated brainwashed tools.
Kourtney is a real mother, but Kim was problematic for at least Nori’s first two years. Don’t know how much Kim has changed. But she got interested in Nori really only when Nori started walking and talking and could be a better prop. The body language before then was pretty bad, and there were still problems after that. Kim was quite obviously pushing the kid in front of the paps even when Nori was unhappy about it. Nannies were instructed to not interfere with the pap shots. So we saw a toddler all by herself looking disturbed.
A self-absorbed woman becomes a self-absorbed mother. Giving birth doesn’t magically change such underlying problems. But Kylie is not Kim, so we can hope the baby will become her real focus and not a prop.
Look at what she’s already done to her body and face so i hate to see how much plastic surgery she will get after she has the baby.
Kylie might surprise us. This might be the excuse she needs to get out from under the public life and into the private life that she apparently craves. Maybe she will relax and stop worrying about her lips etc.
She has had such a sad look to her for so long. She also has repeatedly talked about chucking it all and going private for quite a while in interviews. The success of her cosmetics line will be a pull in the other direction, if it really is a success. So hard to tell with them and their limited-batch tricks.
I really hope she doesn’t end up with post partum depression, though. She may be susceptible to that. She needs to enjoy this baby. Don’t know what the odds are that her boyfriend will be a keeper, though. She must have become pregnant before they hardly could spell each other’s names.
90% of 20 year olds aren’t mature enough for a baby, and no way is Kylie as mature as an average 20 year old. This would have DCFS written all over it if they weren’t rich enough to hire a qualified care giver.
@Bettyrose
I sadly have to agree with you.
Wealth will shield her from a lot, but there is no way she should be a mother. Why do this when she has the means to avoid it?
Sigh
Running head-long into life….too young for all of this drama.
Fully Yep.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
That’s all I’ve got…for now.
Exactly what I was going to say
I’m actually sad for her and especially for the baby. She’s not ready for this. She never got a chance to be a kid and her kid won’t either.
I totally agree! Too young & immature for motherhood. I’m sure she’ll hire staff to help. But I’m hoping this adds some substance to her life, give herself something to focus on other than herself
Fuck, man.
This does make me sad. That poor kid.
Hopefully there will still be some cash around… Because that child is totally screwed in terms of intelligence, education, and empathy.
@ Cleo, same here. Assuming this story is true, I worry that this is too soon for her. I get that she has been living an adult life for a few years but even she knows she’s still a child inside. I’m hoping this story will somehow be false because that struggling rapper Travis Scott will use this child as a meal ticket through and through. I’m not sure why people this he is better than Tyga, they’re both bad, but Travis is worse!
I don’t think there’s ever been a more fitting occasion to go straight to the comments.
Or to Planned Parenthood.
Well said, my thought too.
And all i can think is she did it for ratings as her show Life with Kylie was tanking….
That was my first thought too as much as I hate to think that way. I know BG isn’t reliable a lot, but I remember a few blinds about PMK wanting at least one pregnancy for ratings and press. I’d like to think no one would use that as a reason to bring a baby into the world, but I don’t put much past that family anymore unfortunately.
Ugh. She is so young. She literally has decades to have kids. Why the rush?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Publicity and money, that’s why. Positively depressing.
ETA: I saw an ad for Imodium directly beneath this story on another site. How fitting.
Oh gawdd
Maybe she’ll surprise everyone and will spend all her time taking baby pictures instead of endless selfies. Here’s hoping…
Gross
Oh no.
“Jenner has been dating 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott since earlier this year after splitting from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga in April.”
She’s due in February.
So she got pregnant in May…
So after ending it with Tyga in April she pretty much immediately got pregnant.
So unprotected sex after a couple of weeks (probably)? Smart move.
Birth control can and does fail.
Oh god you’re right, that’s totally disgusting.
Other gossip sites have been saying (for awhile) this was her plan for PR value etc.
Maybe this is Mama K’s version of restocking the shelves at Target. :-p
My guess is she is Kim and kanyes surrogate. It will be revealed when she delivers. Anything for ratings. The supposed father has been well paid for keeping the secret. Maybe I have too much free time to think. Its a cold indoor day here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha, I love the progression of this comment so much…
I doubt it. Information and details about the actual surrogate have been divulged to the public and they would have to be awfully brazen to make up a whole fake person.
I read this somewhere else to, and I think it’s an interesting theory. I have a hard time believing Kylie would “ruin” her body (the body she had doctors create for her) for a pregnancy that wasn’t hers, but with the Kardashian’s, you never know. It’s actually a great thing to be a surrogate, but if she really is Kim’s surrogate it would be hard to believe she didn’t do it for the ratings.
I doubt they would choose a surrogate with no pregnancy track record…
I heard Tyga posted something gross about the news on Instagram. Does anyone have a link?
If he posted anything, he deleted it, because I just checked his page and saw nothing.
Edit to add – snap chatted “hell naw, that’s my kid”. Then deleted it.
Of course, nothing posted on the internet is ever truly deleted. Here’s the post:
http://www.marieclaire.com/celebrity/news/a29618/tyga-kylie-jenner-baby-snapchat-claim/
LOL! The drama.
Man, these Kardashians really do know how to get their men obsessed though. Like there isn’t a single ex that isn’t still going on about them years later, I don’t think. Hmm…
Edit, sorry this reply was for Jen above!
The quality of their exes, though….. it would like mesmerizing a bowl of soup.
@Liberty
HAHAHAHAHA!
We will never be rid of this family.
She picks the most unfortunate looking people to hook up with.
This was my first thought as well. Dude is unfortunate looking.
I didn’t want to seem mean, so I’m glad I wasn’t the only one who thought these guys were unfortunate looking. Ugly guys
Yup. She moved on from an ex to a why?
ROFLMAO 😂
I don’t believe she’s pregnant. Don’t know why.
I’m kinda there too. This may be a trial run and we will hear in a bit of brave Kylie miscarrying. I think PMK is testing the waters, as well as Kylie herself– if it’s actually not true.
Except that she’s way too far along for a miscarriage. By my calculations, she’s about 20 weeks.
(Edited to add: she’s not too far along for a loss (sadly), but after 20 weeks, it’s a stillbirth, not a miscarriage.)
Good to know!
I wouldn’t put it past them, but I did see a pic of her on TMZ with something of a little bump. Lawd it much get tired PRing your life so hard.
She has pregnancy face. Her nose looks more like Khloe’s than Kim’s now.
I hope you’re right. It does strike me as odd that PMK didn’t leak this to E! since they are the ones who sign their paychecks for the show. The article they have is just saying sources like TMZ report she’s pregnant. I can’t imagine the network is happy they didn’t find out before another outlet.
I guess that’s why she missed the Megyn Kelly interview then. But you’re right…no plastic updates for awhile…I guess she’ll go underground.
God help the baby..
She pulled a Kim. Ratings are bad for the show so baby! 😂😂😂
But for real tho, oh lord.
I hope its just a hoax.
Sigh.
I think it kind of tops Kim’s surrogate news; Kim will be very unhappy about this. 🙂
my guess is that she’s going to stay silent about all this, not “officially” confirm anything–just tease everyone with social media hints and anonymous “sources” and then in a month come out and show us all she’s NOT pregnant and use this to prove “ha ha the press will say anything!” to try and discredit everyone who also says she’s had plastic surgery. bottom line: she’s most likely not pregnant and i hope i’m right.
I saw a few episodes of Life of Kylie. It was awful. I guess it will have a second season now.
If its a fact then there is nothing to say but congratulations.
Normally, I wouldn’t see her age as a huge deal. I had my first at 19 and it made me really a lot more centered and focused in my life; now he’s in his last year of college and an all-around great kid. But I had a “normal” upbringing (in that I was never on reality tv and pimped out by my parents). But sometimes having a child can make you do a 180. I hope that’s the case for her and helps her drift away from the crazy.
Being a young parent isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but I hope dad and his family are more grounded and will help Kylie provide their child with the childhood she never had.
As for her plastic surgery, I cannot imagine the pressure of being forced into becoming a public figure as a child. Oddly enough, it’s the fake lips that made her into Kim 2.0.
I think a few decades from now, Kendall and Kylie are going to break, and reveal some gruesome family secrets. I suspect it’s her own family that made her so insecure about her looks and she completely rebuilt her body and face. She was never ugly – she simply did not look like her sisters.
Poor kids… All of them
This is heartbreaking. Poor child.
Sorry but who wants to have a kid at 20?
She can’t even legally drink Yet
Will have to pay for nannies.
At least the father seems like a mature, responsible stand-up kind of guy. That poor kid.
If this hasn’t been confirmed by her I don’t believe it.
Honestly, I have no feelings for the K-krew but this poor thing. She’s f-ed.
All I could think when I read this was NO!
Just NO.
I’m so sad for her. I have friends that had kids younger than she is and their kids turned out just fine. However, she didn’t turn out fine and it saddens me that she’s bringing a child into the life this family leads. It will never want for anything which could be a blessing and a curse but seeing that she is as dumb as a fence post with far too little formal education, I can’t help but feel like this is not good news. And for people to be happy and excited (i.e. Her family) have me wondering what the hell theyre all drinking.
I also sincerely hope that having a child will make her more grounded, centered and not so full of herself.
Tyga must be soooooo pissed that after “two” years of dating he wasn’t able to lock it down with a baby.
They’ll have to pay him a lot to not demand a paternity test. The overlap may be close enough that it’s a possibility, unfortunately.
Too young and lost for this life change.
I don’t know how to feel about this or even if I need to feel anything about it.
Maybe this baby will change her life in a positive way? Maybe this is what she needed? Maybe it’ll ground her? You never know
I think you’re putting too much pressure on the baby.
I wish I could love this comment, because it’s perfect.
And while I know Dr Phil is not beloved around here, back in the day, when the show was new and I used to watch it, I remember him saying to more than one woman not to “give a baby a job” as in, don’t have a baby strictly to fix something else in your life.
She’s not too young, she’s too immature. Hopefully this will give her some maturity and make her realize there’s more to life than big butts and full lips.
Yeah, sure.
Can we get a list of men who’ve impregnated or married one of these women without experiencing severe depression or other extreme psychological impact?
Someone on my Facebook said Kris is probably happy to have a new baby to exploit for the next generation of Kardashians. I really disagree. As bad as kris is, I don’t think she wants her grandkids born in messy relationships. And all of them are; Scott dissick is an alcoholic, black chyna is a goldigger, Kanye is mentally sick. And now Kylie and Travis barely know each other to have a baby. This probably really pains her.
I was always thought a pregnancy or falling into drugs was bound to happen to Kylie. Like most “child stars” She just had too much, too soon.
Kylie has zero self-esteem. Of course she’s having a random’s baby. Lol, let’s see PMK spin this one.
20 is kinda the perfect age to get pregnant, biologically speaking
She just ruined her life. Way to parent, Kris and Bruce! The father looks like he smokes pot all day, e’ry day. That poor, poor infant.
I don’t mean to be mean when I say THIS, either, but PMK’s uterus ought to be a dartboard in some DCFS caseworker’s office. This is her doing. She has pimped her daughters instead of raised them, and I’m SURE Satan’s Meemaw can’t WAIT to launch Kylie’s new pregnancy spinoff reality show.
Here’s hoping Kylie escapes.
That poor child. I really feel for him/her already along with Kim’s kids. Those poor black babies, being raised by these wretched people. They are going to be so confused and messed up. It’s sad all around.
Im still not buying this. She will drag it out for a few days and then post something like “guys the media make up stuff about me”. Its probably Kris’ idea
