Donald Trump claims his comments on the NFL have ‘nothing to do with race’

On Friday, Donald Trump called Colin Kaepernick and any (black) football player kneeling during the National Anthem a “son of a bitch.” Trump said they should be fired from the NFL, and if the NFL refused to fire all of the black players with opinions, then his Deplorables should boycott the NFL. He wasn’t done. On Sunday, these were some of his tweets:

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Trump literally tweeted about the NFL all f–king weekend. There wasn’t one tweet about Puerto Rico and the thousands of American citizens in desperate situations. Because this is his priority. As you might have been able to tell from the increasingly unhinged vibe from the tweets, the reaction during all of Sunday’s football games were not what Trump was expecting. Some of the reactions (compiled by Deadspin): many of the Denver Broncos took a knee, at least 10 Saints sat during the anthem, a group of Miami Dolphins took a knee, most of the New England Patriots took a knee, with Tom Brady standing and locking arms with other players. Almost all of the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed in their locker room for the anthem. Almost all of the Oakland Raiders stayed seated. At least two of singers performing the anthem at two different football games actually took a knee as they sang too.

So what did Bigly have to say about all of this? He spoke to reporters on Sunday and said this:

“We have great people representing our country, especially our soldiers, our first responders, and they should be treated with respect,” Trump said when asked about his comments by a group of reporters. “And when you get on your knee and you don’t respect the America flag or the anthem, that’s not being treated with respect.” When a reporter asked asked the president if he is “inflaming racial tensions,” he replied: “This has nothing to do with race. I never said anything about race. This has nothing to do with race or anything else. This has to do with respect for our country and respect for our flag.”

The idea that people should just blindly have “respect” for the flag but not for the lives, the dreams, the hopes, the anger and the work of actual flesh-and-blood Americans is a bit rich. And of course this has everything to do with race. Neo-Nazi-in-Chief doth protest too much. If every football player in the NFL looked like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers and half of them were protesting some injustice or inequality, the conversation around all of this would be completely different. Jelani Cobb has an excellent piece on this for the New Yorker – “Ungrateful As the New Uppity.” The truth is that Trump is not alone – there are many people who are flabbergasted that successful black people have the audacity to, like, say that America isn’t a perfect country, and that there are still huge issues that we need to grapple with. Let’s not forget this too: Kaepernick’s protest was originally about police violence against communities of color. That’s what all of this has been about from the start.

