Ivanka Trump also used a private email account in the White House, of course

Ivanka Trump is all smiles in New York City

Yesterday, we discussed the fact that Jared Kushner has been using a private email account ever since the election, even when he’s physically in the White House at work. BUT HIS EMAILS. The emails – those damn emails – were such a big f–king part of the criticism Donald Trump and his people had for Hillary Clinton. And now it turns out that Bigly Clampett’s precious son in law likely violated federal law. Wasn’t that the argument, that Hillary BROKE THE LAW and that’s why we needed to LOCK HER UP? Well, guess what? Daddy’s precious surrogate wife Ivanka Trump also used/uses a private email. Because words mean nothing now.

Ivanka Trump, the first daughter and adviser to the president, used a personal email address to communicate with a government official after her father took office, according to documents that the nonprofit American Oversight obtained through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and shared exclusively with Newsweek.

The documents show that on February 28, Trump—identifying herself as Ivanka Kushner—emailed Linda McMahon, the administrator of the United States Small Business Administration, from a personal domain. At the time, Trump was operating inside the White House in a nonofficial capacity. She wrote that she wanted McMahon’s agency and her staff to “explore opportunities to collaborate” on issues related to “women’s entrepreneurship.” She copied on the correspondence the government email addresses of two other federal employees, Dina Powell and Julie Radford.

Trump became an unpaid federal employee in March. But multiple government ethics experts say she likely could have had access to a White House email account in February, given that she is first daughter. Radford, her chief of staff, had a White House email address at the time.

Ivanka Trump was sitting in on White House meetings around the time she sent the email, including one between her father and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a gathering of the business advisory council.

As I said in yesterday’s Precious Jared story, I feel like someone (sniffs, taps nose, points at Steve Bannon) is pointing all of these watchdog groups to the private email accounts. Someone (cough) really has it out for the Precious Kushners. The executive director of American Oversight, Austin Evers, told Newsweek: “Yet again we see that there’s one rule for the Trump family and another for everyone else. It’s simply breathtaking that both Ivanka and Jared Kushner would conduct government [work] on a personal email account after running a campaign centered on that very issue. The fact that they would brazenly ignore rules governing email use raises even more questions about their judgement and fitness to hold positions in the White House.” Meanwhile, a White House spokesperson is doing half-assed damage control, basically saying that because Ivanka wasn’t technically a federal employee on February 28, that she’s in the clear. Please, Steve Bannon, send copies of all of the emails you got from Javanka in April, May, June and July. Please.

Ivanka Trump is all smiles in New York City

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

  1. Nicole says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Lock her TF up

  2. swak says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Is it really going to matter because nothing is ever their fault. They are all good at pointing fingers at other people but never take responsibility for their own actions.

  3. third ginger says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Once again, we see that this is not an administration. It is a royal family with its own “laws.”

  4. HH says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Like the suit/Dislike her (immensely). As long as you have an R next to your name and support Trump (or are one), there’s an endless fountain of understanding and forgiveness from the right.

  5. grabbyhands says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:45 am

    The fact that they would brazenly ignore rules governing email use raises even more questions about their judgement and fitness to hold positions in the White House.

    I’m speechless. How could this possibly not be occurring to you until NOW? This have been grossly evident since before the election even occurred. The hypocrisy of the right and that fascist’s base is staggering.

  6. MeowuiRose says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Where is Robert Muller!?! Please for the love of our country and all the citizens in it get things moving. I feel like something terrible is going to happen within the nxt 3 mths. Not trying to be the crazy who yells, “the world is ending, the world is ending” but its seriously stressing me out to the point that I’m developing anxiety. I am afarid.

  7. lightpurple says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:48 am

    If she wasn’t a White House “employee,” then we have a bigger issue of why was a non-White House employee discussing White House initiatives with a Cabinet member?

    Yesterday, Princess Nagini tried to distract from everything by posting all sorts of things, including a sing-songy video of herself, celebrating HER initiative for a $200 million STEM program under DOE. Problem? Well, it wasn’t really HER idea, no matter how much she pretends it was, it was a leftover idea from the Obama administration that Congress refused to fund, because, you know, he was that Black Dude and they just couldn’t let him do anything. So, Princess Nagini revived it, but she didn’t get funding from Congress for it. Instead, she and Professor Betsy D Umbridge are going to cut other programs in Education, although they won’t say which ones, to fund “Princess Nagini’s STEM initiative,” which Daddy signed yesterday surrounded by a group of diverse kids who have no idea they’re about to lose their reading programs.

  8. Eric says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Well, actually, Bannon and Preibus were also using private email accounts. So for Bannon to turn over anything looks rather ridiculous.

    At this point, though, everything this WH touches looks rather ridiculous.

    Cmon Mueller!

  9. Louise177 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:52 am

    What does Ivanka do? I know she’s an adviser but what does she do?

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      September 26, 2017 at 8:01 am

      Eye candy for daddy.

    • Elkie says:
      September 26, 2017 at 8:24 am

      She’s there trying “not to involve [herself] in politics.” Except when she’s at the forefront of important political decision-making and needs to be front and centre in UN council meetings.

      And she’s there to moderate her father, except when it comes to ever disagreeing with him.

      Just like how she has no input into the shoe designs she’s ripping off, except when she’s fully involved and oversees every part of her clothing lines. Except when it turns out that they’re produced in factories heavily criticised for their slave labour-type conditions.

      And just like how she performed an important, irreplaceable role at the Trump Organisation that she gained entirely on merit and didn’t at all get parachuted into straight out of college, which was totally integral to its operation, except when she left it at the drop of a hat to move to the White House.

      You wouldn’t understand because you’re not a totally self-made entrepreneur who’s full of s***.

    • lightpurple says:
      September 26, 2017 at 8:26 am

      Steals our tax dollars while building her brand.

    • Christin says:
      September 26, 2017 at 8:37 am

      If things ever go halfway well, she’s portrayed as playing a key role. As it stands now, she really cannot he expected to do anything other than say words about her portfolio (mothers, work — something, something), post photos, do pap strolls and appear on a quacky TV show. And use tax dollars. And maybe figure out what hair color shade works best with orange jumpsuits. And can said jumpsuits be custom fitted? Important stuff.

  10. Who ARE these people? says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Seriously bad pantsuits weekend for her and the stepmom.

  11. Rapunzel says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:57 am

    The irony is soooooooo ironic. You’d think this family of grifters would understand optics enough to avoid any email scandal. But once again, Trump and co prove that everything they accuse others of, they do to a worse extent themselves.

  12. RBC says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Has anyone inquired as to whether the phone 45 uses to tweet tirades is secure? If he was talking to world leaders or doing government business on a unsercued phone, that would be huge deal

  13. MeowuiRose says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I recently binged watched The Handmaid’ s Tale and there are just so many parallels it’s disturbing. Where are we heading as a country??

    I sound like a total conspiracy theorist but I believe they are making cuts to education, health care, social services, etc b/c they want to keep us dumb, sick and dependent. Why you may ask…..well:

    #1it makes it much easier to control ppls thinking
    #2 keeping ppl in a state of emotional desperation makes it easier to pander to a fear based mentality
    3# allows the rich and uber rich to continue to feel elite
    4# it makes $$$$

    It’s a cycle that if not broken is going to bring us to a Gilead like state.

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      September 26, 2017 at 8:48 am

      Yes. Also:

      Education cuts pave the way to privatizing the system and using public dollars for religious (right-wing, fundamentalist) Christian schools. Combination of commercial and religious interests.

      Health-care cuts serve the insurance industry, which has now created a monster that is having a hard time putting back in its cage. Cuts also punish the poor, women, minorities.

      Social services – well, that’s obvious. Rich people can’t get richer if you help vulnerable people be un-poor.

    • Esmom says:
      September 26, 2017 at 8:50 am

      I don’t think that’s a conspiracy, it’s the actual strategy of the GOP and has been for ages.

    • adastraperaspera says:
      September 26, 2017 at 9:05 am

      Yes, this is the agenda of authoritarian patriarchs through the ages, in a variety of cultures. We’ve only seen improvements due to the herculean efforts of women and men in many times and places who believe in liberty for all. We’re living through a terrible backlash currently. The only way is forward, but it’s hard going for sure.

  14. HK9 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:22 am

    WTF is wrong with these people??!!??

    Reply
    September 26, 2017 at 8:29 am

    That pantsuit is all the Nopes. She should be locked up just for wearing that belt, let alone all that Email stuff.

    Re news- I just google the word ‘trump’ and see what comes up. It’s fascinating to see the contrasting angles from different news outlets on the same issues. I’m trying my best not to fall into a media bubble but nothing i have seen so far convinces me that trump is anything other than the worst thing to happen possibly ever.

  16. Eric says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:31 am

    We can at least all be glad that the latest ACA repeal failed….BIGLY!

    Reply
    September 26, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Ugh. This hideous family is so arrogant, so stupid, so evil. Hope I live to see drump en famille become a scurrilous footnote in history among all the Joseph McCarthys, George Wallaces and Richard Nixons of the world.

    Reply
    September 26, 2017 at 9:03 am

    This whole family is doing illegal sh*t and nothing is done or said about it. They are making a mocking out of this country. All of their private emails need to be scrutinized. Something needs to be done asap about them all. This is no longer a joke. I’m dead serious. We should all be worried by all of this.

    Reply
    September 26, 2017 at 9:11 am

    When I saw this story, plus the one the day before about Jared using personal email, I wondered why they’re coming out now? Maybe I’m too hopeful, but I find it quite a coincidence that it’s just a week or so after Hillary has her book out. And in all her interviews, she talked about how the attacks on her for the personal email server were what really hurt the campaign maybe the most. It feels like news agencies (and maybe Mueller?) have a keen interest in exposing that the Trumpkins also are abusing email (which probably sits on private servers, like at the Kushner Companies). Knowing they are sloppy with official email certainly punctures a hole in the right-wing narrative that Hillary’s email use was a big deal.

    Reply
    September 26, 2017 at 9:14 am

    All together now: “But their EMAILS!”

    These hypocritical scumbags. Mr. Mueller, be the hero our country needs.

