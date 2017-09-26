Tiffany Trump’s half-siblings tried to get her written out of their dad’s will

When we last checked in with Tiffany “Not Daddy’s Precious & Most Favorite Daughter” Trump, she was in the midst of a fashion week controversy that seemed very on-brand for her. If Ivanka is the baby-whispering plastic face of complicity for the Trump family, Tiffany is the Calamity Jane of the Trumps. She’s the Rob Kardashian Jr. During New York Fashion Week, Tiffany’s publicist emailed Harper’s Magazine – not Harper’s Bazaar – about getting an invite to the Bazaar Icons event. Classic Tiffany. This new/old story is Classic Tiff too, yet another episode of That’s So Tiff! On this week’s episode, there’s a newly released archived interview between Howard Stern and Donald Trump, where Trump admits that his kids with Ivana tried to cut Tiffany out of her inheritance:
Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were embroiled in a battle to take away inheritance money from their sister, Tiffany Trump, according to a new archive of the conversations Donald Trump had on-air with The Howard Stern Show. Donald Trump told Howard Stern that Ivanka and Donald Jr. weren’t happy when they discovered they’d have another sibling, and agreed when Stern asked whether the two were working together to “bump off a child.”
“Do your older children get nervous every time you have another child?” Stern asked, referring to the children’s inheritance. Every time Donald Trump has another child, the others are at risk of receiving less money. Exactly how much the Trumps will be inheriting is up for debate.
“I have a friend who is also like a very rich guy,” Trump said to Stern, according to the tapes. “And he said how his children hate the new children coming along and everything else; I said, ‘Yeah, because every time you have a child, it’s 20 percent less to the people [Inaudible].’”
The conversation quickly switched paths to the subject of “making love to Melania during the pregnancy,” but not before serving one last, swift blow to Tiffany Trump. Stern asked Trump if Donald Jr. and Ivanka were trying to “bump off a child.” Trump immediately responded with, “Tiffany?”
“Is there any truth to that? [Inaudible] Tiffany?” Stern asked. Trump said he had great children and evaded the question until Stern asked again: “Tell me the truth, though.”
“Yes,” Trump said.
Sources say that Jared and Ivanka tried to keep Ivanka from bumping off Tiffany but nothing could be done. This really was another episode of That’s So Tiff! And I do think that out of all the kids, Tiffany is probably getting the least amount of money in the will. That being said, I hope we all live long enough to see the Trumps financially destitute and imprisoned, so 20% of nothing is still nothing. Even though I think Tiffany has some complicity somewhere, I don’t need her to go to jail. She and Barron Trump can live their lives out in the world. The rest of them can rot though.
Tiffany needs to pay the taxpayers every cent of the $60K the State Department spent on cars for her while she and her boyfriend were in Italy this summer than I’ll consider being concerned about how nasty Nagini and Crabbe are to her. Then again, maybe not.
Yes, she’s very open to reaping any castoff excesses that drump, Grifter Barbie, Jared and those two hideous brothers can steal from the government. No sympathy for her.
“Sources say that Jared and Ivanka tried to keep Ivanka from bumping off Tiffany but nothing could be done. ”
What?
That being said, even though I hate Tiff cuz you know she’d be the Stacey to Ivanka’s Complicity Barbie in a heartbeat I can’t help but feel sad that her own family would actually do this to her 😢. The trumps are horrible examples of human beings.
Right. That sentence made zero sense.
It’s a joke. Every Politico, WaPo & NYT article usually includes some unnamed source saying “Jared and Ivanka really feel this way, but they couldn’t do anything to stop [latest unpopular Trump decision].” Jared and Ivanka are the unnamed sources.
How old were they at the time?
Ivanka actually took steps to include Tiffany in the family at some point when Tiffany was still in her early teens, I think, inviting her for holidays so they could do some sisterly bonding, and she’s the one who got Tiffany involved in the campaign. So I wonder if the “funny story” comes from an earlier date when Don Jr and Ivanka were much younger. They were pretty angry with their dad when he flaunted his mistress (Tiff’s mom) in their faces while he was still married to their mom. But I think Don jr (the oldest) was only about 12 at that time.
Also consider the source, Don Sr isn’t exactly a fountain of truth.
I’m surprised this dynamic duo didn’t try to off Eric, too. Wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t, at some point, try to send baby Tiff bumping down a flight of stairs. Lack of opportunity, perhaps? Remember, these are two siblings who believe that “second place” means “first loser”.
I know i’m supposed to feel bad for her…
…but i don’t. Sorry not at all sorry.
To be honest, I’d be surprised if this surprised anybody.
Ivanka and Don Jr’s greed know no bounds.
Trump has raised evil monsters like himself. Job well done, U Bum.
Had this gone better, she and her mother were likely ready to be seen everywhere and make bank. No sympathy for her, either.
Tiffany is just the result of his infidelity with wife number 1. She is a constant reminder of how much money he lost on Marla. I doubt the first family of spawn cares much for trophy wife number 3′s kid either. What an evil bunch of trolls.
They were unhappy about Barron-smaller slice of the pie when daddy croaks. See my link at #13.
Barron seems to know Ivanka’s children pretty well. I don’t think we have any evidence that they are distancing themselves from him.
I still want a date on this little conversation… Ivanka might have been something like 8 years old! At the age of six, I threatened a dentist with my non-existent “gang”….
When she was repeatedly sat with Hilary!! At functions during the campaign. I felt so bad for her. She didn’t chose her dad
I’m fairly certain Melanie only stays with Cheeto to protect Baron’s inheritance.
Poor girl.
No, but seriously – she and her mother have no problem trying to cash in on the Trump name to open doors, so I don’t feel sorry for her at all. She may be getting picked on by 45′s asshole first born, but she will still have bags of money to compensate for being the least popular child.
And maybe one day she’ll realize what a blessing it is to be out of his scope of attention.
Loathe this whole grifting family.
Yeah, and they weren’t thrilled about Barron being born either. Has anyone ever seen daughterdearest, uday or qusay interacting with him?
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4920238/Trump-revealed-older-children-not-thrilled.html
Yes, they’ve been in pictures together and he knows at least Ivanka’s children. No evidence that anybody is trying to off him.
Remember this is all based on Don the Liar talking to Howard Stern. Are we really supposed to believe it’s gospel truth? Also his older kids were very young when Tiffany was born, and still quite angry with dear old dad. He might have exaggerated some kid talk to make a good story.
Congrats, Tiffany, you will still get your share of Russian debt!
I find it so bizarre how casually he talks about his children trying to kill one another, like that is normal. This family is like a group of feral cats fighting over every scrap of their fathers affection or attention like it is the rarest of delicacies.
I want to feel sorry for them, cause they never had a chance. If only they weren’t collectively so freaking awful…
Well she could acknowledge their evilness and walk away from her scumbag father and evil half siblings – people do it all the time. She could even pad herself a nice little nest egg with a tell all interview or book.
So no, until she chooses to remain in cahoots with the evils, no sympathy from me. Jail them all. Every last one of them who benefits from this shit show.
Rich people are mind-blowing. All of that money, and they’re still fighting each other for more. The French might have been onto something with the guillotine.
