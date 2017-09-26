Tiffany Trump’s half-siblings tried to get her written out of their dad’s will

When we last checked in with Tiffany “Not Daddy’s Precious & Most Favorite Daughter” Trump, she was in the midst of a fashion week controversy that seemed very on-brand for her. If Ivanka is the baby-whispering plastic face of complicity for the Trump family, Tiffany is the Calamity Jane of the Trumps. She’s the Rob Kardashian Jr. During New York Fashion Week, Tiffany’s publicist emailed Harper’s Magazine – not Harper’s Bazaar – about getting an invite to the Bazaar Icons event. Classic Tiffany. This new/old story is Classic Tiff too, yet another episode of That’s So Tiff! On this week’s episode, there’s a newly released archived interview between Howard Stern and Donald Trump, where Trump admits that his kids with Ivana tried to cut Tiffany out of her inheritance:

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were embroiled in a battle to take away inheritance money from their sister, Tiffany Trump, according to a new archive of the conversations Donald Trump had on-air with The Howard Stern Show. Donald Trump told Howard Stern that Ivanka and Donald Jr. weren’t happy when they discovered they’d have another sibling, and agreed when Stern asked whether the two were working together to “bump off a child.” “Do your older children get nervous every time you have another child?” Stern asked, referring to the children’s inheritance. Every time Donald Trump has another child, the others are at risk of receiving less money. Exactly how much the Trumps will be inheriting is up for debate. “I have a friend who is also like a very rich guy,” Trump said to Stern, according to the tapes. “And he said how his children hate the new children coming along and everything else; I said, ‘Yeah, because every time you have a child, it’s 20 percent less to the people [Inaudible].’” The conversation quickly switched paths to the subject of “making love to Melania during the pregnancy,” but not before serving one last, swift blow to Tiffany Trump. Stern asked Trump if Donald Jr. and Ivanka were trying to “bump off a child.” Trump immediately responded with, “Tiffany?” “Is there any truth to that? [Inaudible] Tiffany?” Stern asked. Trump said he had great children and evaded the question until Stern asked again: “Tell me the truth, though.” “Yes,” Trump said.

[From Newsweek]

Sources say that Jared and Ivanka tried to keep Ivanka from bumping off Tiffany but nothing could be done. This really was another episode of That’s So Tiff! And I do think that out of all the kids, Tiffany is probably getting the least amount of money in the will. That being said, I hope we all live long enough to see the Trumps financially destitute and imprisoned, so 20% of nothing is still nothing. Even though I think Tiffany has some complicity somewhere, I don’t need her to go to jail. She and Barron Trump can live their lives out in the world. The rest of them can rot though.