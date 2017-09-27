Meghan Markle is staying with Prince Harry at his suite in the Fairmont Hotel

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle watch a wheelchair tennis match as part of the Invictus Games in Toronto

Meghan Markle was not seen around the Invictus Games on Tuesday, possibly because people were still recovering from her appearance with Prince Harry on Monday. It was HUGE news and it totally changed the gossip around them. Most of us are now convinced that the engagement will be announced sooner rather than later and that we’ll be getting a royal wedding at some point in the first half of 2018. We also knew before the Invictus Games that Harry would not be staying at Meghan’s place in Toronto – there are security concerns, plus I think he just needs to be more centrally located for official business. So he’s staying in a hotel suite. And according to the Daily Mail, Meghan has basically moved in.

On their first official appearance together she wore a ‘husband’ shirt. Now Meghan Markle has moved into Prince Harry’s Toronto hotel suite while he is in the city for his Invictus Games. The couple are staying in one of the best rooms at the Fairmont Royal York, one of Canada’s leading hotels. It is not known which suite they are occupying but the Royal Suite – which would certainly be appropriate – has a bar, fireplace and 16-seater dining room. It costs 2,318 Canadian dollars a night including taxes, or almost £1,400. One of the smaller suites would be 1,854 Canadian dollars (£1,160).

Although she was born in the US, Miss Markle has lived in Toronto, where she films the legal drama Suits, for five years. When he visits his girlfriend in the city, Harry, 33, normally stays at her rented house in a quiet, upmarket suburb. Cars being used by his security detail were spotted at the low-key residence when he arrived in Canada last week, several days before the start of the Invictus Games, the sporting competition Harry created for injured servicemen.

Since then, the couple have moved to downtown Toronto, where they have been discreetly living together at the Fairmont. The hotel, which opened in 1929, recently completed a five-year multi-million-pound refurbishment. A source said Harry needs to be in the city centre for engagements and meetings and was also concerned about the presence of photographers outside Miss Markle’s house. They added: ‘Why wouldn’t he want her to stay with him? They live apart so much as it is.’

Yeah, that sounds totally reasonable. It’s actually reminded me of a nagging concern I have about these two: their entire relationship has been long-distance, and if and when Meghan moves in with Harry in London, they’re both going to face a strange adjustment period where it goes from “every single moment with my beloved is precious because we live in different cities” to “oh, you again, this space is sort of confining.”

What else? During his royal event yesterday, Prince William stopped by William Cowley Parchment Makers. The general manager of the company told William: “If Prince Harry marries Meghan then his certificate will be in our vellum.” William apparently “responded with a diplomatic laugh.” Huh.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

97 Responses to “Meghan Markle is staying with Prince Harry at his suite in the Fairmont Hotel”

  1. Maria F. says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:03 am

    They should take all these ‘liberties’ before they become part of the BRF. As much as he does not seem to care about convention, I assume that once they represent, they will have to adhere to the stricter regulations of the monarchy.

    Reply
  2. Esmom says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:04 am

    The parchment thing made me laugh. Poor Wills.

    Reply
    • Royalsparkle says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:57 am

      +1

      All that potential King Henry has display has been approved sanctioned by POW/BP. He is too much his father son in protecting / dedicated to HM DOE the monarchy, to cause harm. At least HM POW are imvolved early and given permission of his love.

      By reports, the opposite seem beleivable of willnot and the middletons decade hide and hunt.

      Reply
      • Really? says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:11 am

        I have no idea what you just wrote.

      • Becks says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:31 am

        I “think” she is saying that all of Harry’s potential as future king has been approved by Charles and the Queen, (so its not a coincidence that now Harry is really coming out as this charismatic and charming figure). He is too much his father’s son in terms of protecting her majesty and the duke of Edinburgh to cause any harm (by stealing Will’s spotlight etc.) t least Her Majesty and the Prince of Wales are involved early with his relationship with MM and have given their permission (so the relationship is fully sanction? IDK.)

        But it seems that given the Middletons decade of hunting William, the opposite was true (that there was no early approval.)

        That’s my translation. I don’t know if I agree with it lol. It took a few reads. LOL.

      • perplexed says:
        September 27, 2017 at 10:03 am

        When George turns 18 and he becomes handsome (and chances are good that he will be since he looks more Spencer/Middleton), everyone will be clamouring for him to become King.

        I don’t get the whole King Henry thing. By that point, George will be the cute one in the family (just as William was when he was 15-25 or whatever) and everyone will be like “What happened to Harry’s hair? Why did he turn into William and Charles? The Windsor has taken over — I guess he really is Charles’s son.” Yes, I think society is truly that shallow in today’s media age.

      • ncboudicca says:
        September 27, 2017 at 10:11 am

        @Becks I think you’re right! Nicely done…

      • Nikki says:
        September 27, 2017 at 11:59 am

        Thank you, Becks.

      • lavin says:
        September 27, 2017 at 12:39 pm

        perplexed, George could end up looking like Uncle Gary or James Middleton. Thoses Goldmsith, Middleton genes are strong too in him but also so are those Windsor genes and they can appear and go sour at some point, poor William, although somewhat attractive, he is going into Windsor look mode now.

      • Suze says:
        September 27, 2017 at 1:03 pm

        There will be no King Harry. Not happening unless some unthinkable tragedy happens.

        But he is still the line of succession, so yes, theoretically possible, once you get past Absolutely Sure King Charles, positive to happen King William, certain in the far future King George, the spare Queen Charlotte, and the second spare King or Queen Baby in Womb.

  3. Becks says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Of course she is staying there. That makes total sense.

    I also definitely think there will be an adjustment period when they get married, especially if the wedding is in early 2018. There are adjustment periods to all marriages and when you go from long distance to living together as a married couple that’s a big one for anyone. And factor in that she would be moving to a different country, and marrying into the royal family – I’m sure there will be some issues. But, they will be private issues.

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      September 27, 2017 at 10:23 am

      I’ve been wondering if, when the Games is finished. Meghan will move to England to stay with Harry in his suite at the palace, in order to end the long distance and separations and get to know each other better before an engagement announcement is made. It would be much better/easier for everyone, should they find they’re not compatible, to break up quietly and discreetly, rather than call off a formal engagement. Of course, I hope they stay together; am just wondering how relaxed BP protocol is in 2017. 💍 Also, she’s not holding her phone!

      Reply
      • PrincessK says:
        September 27, 2017 at 12:18 pm

        What is all this ”getting to know better” stuff, anybody who has been married knows it takes a bl88dy lifetime to fully understand your partner, a few more weeks or months here or there will make no difference. They are clearly in love and marriage is for better or for worse, and she is 36 so they need to just get married and get on with it.

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 27, 2017 at 12:39 pm

        @PrincessK
        Agree with you.
        During a marriage, you grow and change so there is always getting to know something new about them. The most important thing is to keep communicating honestly, so you don’t misread and twist or assume anything, and if there is deep love, it can work out.

    • Royalsparkle says:
      September 27, 2017 at 12:37 pm

      Thank you Becks!

      Reply
  4. Upstatediva says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:09 am

    I LOVE that hotel (although I have not stayed in the Royal Suite!). I always assumed she was staying with him at his hotel so. . . . I bet they are enjoying the big tub and nice linens. Somehow I don’t picture Harry having nice soft towels at KP. (Meghan probably can help up his game in that area.)

    Reply
  5. Cat says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I was just in the UK and the papers have not been overly kind to her generally speaking. We will see what happens.

    Reply
    • Tanguerita says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:16 am

      what papers are you talking about? Sun and Daily Fail? Well, colour me surprised…

      Reply
    • Clare says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:21 am

      Which papers? I haven’t actually seen much coverage in the actual newspapers (not including the sun, fail etc as ‘newspapers’).

      Reply
    • GiBee says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:29 am

      The Tatler set don’t like her much, either.

      Reply
      • SoulSPA says:
        September 27, 2017 at 8:39 am

        @GiBee, can you give some details as to why Tatler don’t like her much? I thought it was a “posh” magazine loving all things royal. Thanks!!

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 27, 2017 at 8:54 am

        Where did you hear that?

      • GiBee says:
        September 27, 2017 at 8:58 am

        Hmmm, the thing about Tatler is it’s hard to describe if you haven’t read it. It’s much more tongue-in-cheek, and often sarcastic, than it is often given credit for. So it’s a quote/unquote “posh” magazine for “posh” people, but of course it isn’t really – why would “posh” people need a magazine about being posh? That’s so very un-posh! Younger Sloanes might pick it up to see whether they or any of their friends have shown up in the section that’s pretty much “photos of people at parties/lauches/on the town” perhaps but…

        Think of magazines that are about really expensive houses and decorating them, or magazines for men about “how to dress like a gentleman”, or etc. They’re very often ASPIRATIONAL – one is meant to buy them to daydream about choosing out the features for your indoor/outdoor 20m swimming pool and hedge maze garden when you win the lottery one day, but then be taken in by the adverts for reasonably priced furniture. A young man reads the article about which £2000 winter coat is best, but there it is, an advert for a shop which sells £50 coats, perhaps he’ll go there.

        Long story short – Tatler is sort of for people who want to think about being posh, or wish they were posh, or desperately want to be posh, and only occasionally read by the posh set. I know people who do/have worked there, and they’re not shy about orders from above to be nice about Meghan, just like they were never allowed to take the mickey out of Kate very much.

        But both are viewed very similarly, to say the least.

      • Tina says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:04 am

        Giles Coren wrote a delightful article (behind the Times paywall, sadly) about his year working at Tatler. The girls who work there are posh, the readership isn’t necessarily (although I find it very handy as a person who doesn’t get out much but still wants to know what is going on).

      • GiBee says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:19 am

        Tina – very much so, the girls who work there are usually young Sloanes doing short stints.

        I’ll definitely admit to it often being an airport guilty pleasure buy – that I hide in my Economist or what have you, like a kid with a comic book inside a textbook. I mean, how ELSE shall I learn about England’s most eligible single marquesses?!

        Giles Coren I can’t abide, even though I worship his sister completely.

      • PrincessK says:
        September 27, 2017 at 12:19 pm

        Please provide proof that the Tatler doesn’t like her. She will be on one of their covers sooner or later.

      • Tina says:
        September 27, 2017 at 12:37 pm

        GiBee, I totally hear what you’re saying. Giles Coren is somewhat reprehensible (if I can say that without being accused of bullying) but he’s such a good writer when he’s on that I just can’t quit him. Love Victoria Coren Mitchell too.

    • Tina says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:59 am

      I read the Times, Guardian and Telegraph every day and subscribe to Tatler, and I haven’t read anything negative about her.

      Reply
      • Royalsparkle says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:06 am

        +1000

        Same here.

      • Cat says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:07 am

        So do I. I was speaking of the tabloid newspapers. There is no reason for all the Meghan fan club members to come after me now. The double standard regarding Meghan being untouchable and Kate being a lazy, conservatively dressed moron are over the top on this page. I simply made a comment that the British newspapers were really hard on her. Calm down.

      • Tina says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:10 am

        You said “the papers…generally speaking.” That’s not the same thing as the tabloids. And, as far as I’m aware, the Mirror and the Express haven’t been hard on her at all. The Daily Mail and the Sun do not constitute the entirety of “the British newspapers”. I don’t comment on Kate’s clothes, but I do comment on overstatement. I am, as always, perfectly calm.

      • Cat says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:20 am

        Tina, you are welcome to leave me alone now. I know it is difficult to not bully people while behind a keyboard but do try. I sincerely apologize for not listing in alphabetical order which newspapers had negative articles relating to Meghan Markle. Maybe I should throw myself off a cliff now. How shameful. For God’s sakes.

      • Tina says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:26 am

        Cat, it is not bullying to comment, politely, when online comments are incorrect.

      • Olenna says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:31 am

        Edited.

      • Cat says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:35 am

        I think you proved my point by again feeling the need to respond after I specifically requested you leave me alone. I am not incorrect because you do not share my opinion. I am an attorney and travel constantly. I was making an observation. I would appreciate if you could please allow me to have my opinion and leave it at that. It is not that big of a deal.

      • Nic919 says:
        September 27, 2017 at 11:58 am

        The press was generally positive about Kate in the early years as well. It is simply that six years post marriage she has proven to be unmotivated in doing any significant charity work or royal appearances, yet feels entitled to spend over 200k every year on new clothing for the few things she does attend. She remains very bad at speaking in public and doesn’t seem motivated to improve.
        Part of this may be William’s fault, but she never actually worked before she got married and was never seriously involved in charity work either. The doubts that existed pre marriage simply came to fruition. And her fashion choices are also pretty dowdy and OCD, with multiple copies of outfits in similar styles and colours.
        As a lawyer myself, I just provided you with evidence as to why people are critical of Kate.

        Meghan is not the second coming and she may prove to be just as bad as Kate in terms of not doing any real charity and royal work and she may end up spending tons of money on ugly clothes too, but her pre marriage life has certainly shown much more ambition and drive than Kate ever did.

      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        September 27, 2017 at 12:31 pm

        @ NIC

        You are 100% correct about Kate. Yet, I still feel like we are really rather harsh about her on this site…..not pointing my fingers at anyone or anything but it would be great if we eased up on her just a teeny weeny bit.

        As far as I’m concerned, I don’t really think the monarchy plays a hugely important role anymore other than adding some cultural depth to society and frankly as a source of entertainment. As a result, Im just not as riled up about Kate’s laziness as I would be if my GP or accountant was slacking off.

        Furthermore, I haven’t really heard any credible stories of her being pompous or arrogant or anything like that, so I just don’t feel motivated to take her on (so to speak). It would be amazing if we could cut her some slack. Just a little bit✌️✌️✌️✌️

  6. Merritt says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Not surprising. Her place in Toronto is not secure and I doubt she is staying there much if at all anymore since people have been publishing her address.

    I feel bad for Will and the parchment thing. There was nothing he could do but laugh. If Meghan and Harry are either engaged or headed that way, Will knows it is not for him to confirm or deny that.

    Reply
  7. Really? says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Love these two. Look at them, they look like a modern couple and look great together. I hope we get an engagement announcement soon!

    Reply
  8. seesittellsit says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Eh, the “readjustment” from the excitement phase, which is particularly enhanced with a public couple like this, is always a shock after the wedding, even for us ordinary folk. There is actually something called “post-wedding depression” among women, many of whom have planned every detail from the time they’re 13. Then the day comes and goes and . . . the drudgery of RL and real relationship sets in and “he’s always THERE”, as one friend of mine ruefully put it. Of course, for people like this, it’s much easier to keep a bit of distance and the excitement of the public eye stays. The danger in that is falling in love with the public when the hubby turns out to be less than the Knight in Shining Armor . . .

    But that phase is a way’s off for this couple. Announcements, photocalls, selection of dress designer, public engagements cautiously calibrated to introduce the new girl to the job, the wedding . . . I think they’re in for another 18 months of the excitement phase. And let’s not forget that as she’ll be pushing 37 next summer, an early in the marriage pregnancy is probably in the cards, too.

    Reply
    • Royalsparkle says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:03 am

      They are almost with each other every other week – never mind tbe distance, and in much smaller spaces.

      If we go through any sort of ‘depression’ after marriage – we maybe shouLdn’t have been there…

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:04 am

      That isn’t strictly true. It is an adjustment but a happy one because you are finally starting a life together. It depends on the couple and if they are deeply in love or if it became all about the wedding and the couple didn’t know each other and ignored the doubts. Reportedly they have been together more than we are aware but you are right about adjusting it just doesn’t have to be negative.

      Reply
    • Peeking in says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:12 am

      Since Meghan has been married before, I guess she’ll have an idea about these things, and what to expect.

      My husband and I did long distance Dublin/Toronto for 1.5 years. We’ve lived together for 6 years now, and never seem to be in each other’s way. The first year, when most couples apparently get fed up with sharing space, we were just so excited, like “Oh my god you’re finally here and we can do all this stuff together”.

      Reply
      • Royalsparkle says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:30 am

        Totally different!
        And considering the short marriage.

        There is PR article of potential kig Henry breaking rules by showing some closeness….that whiny bill waity middleton couldnt because they are next in ‘line’ …. ” so now that waity is trying so hard at some meet greet (when she turn up) – cautiously touchy to willnot (lets hope he gave up the his Line); whiny even look stiff fake with his younger kids.

      • CynicalAnn says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:39 am

        I’m with you. We dated for 3 years-1 1/2 were long distance. We were so excited to be together, in our own place. I never remotely had a “depression.”

    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      September 27, 2017 at 11:11 am

      Eh, I’ll bet they will be fine. They seem to be very in tune with one another, head over heels in love, and very close. Also, this isn’t her first marriage, and she is at least in her mid thirties, right? It’s not as though she is a starry- eyed 21 year old girl.

      Reply
  9. Beth says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:05 am

    My bf and I have been staying together in a too big hotel suite since Irma. I wore a ‘husband ‘ shirt on Friday when we went to dinner. Hopefully, these are signs that things are going good with him and I too

    Reply
  10. polonoscopy says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:33 am

    We call it The Royal York in Toronto (yeah, Fairmont bought it, but I don’t have to call it that). And it’s got pretty insane history.

    Reply
  11. Maum says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I have a horrible feeling he’s just going to end up spending a few years with her and then leave her for a younger posh Brit to have lots of babies with,
    Toffs tend to stick to their own.

    Reply
    • CynicalAnn says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:40 am

      He appears really into her. Engaged in 6 months, married 5 months later, baby a year after that.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:47 am

      Prince Edward, Peter Philips, Zara Philips, Lord Freddie Windsor, Princess Anne. All “toffs” and none of them married another “toff” (I don’t consider Tim Laurence a toff).

      Reply
    • Jessica says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:49 am

      Exactly; I’m expecting him to marry someone in her late 20′s.

      Reply
    • Lorelai says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:58 am

      @Maum, I really hope he doesn’t pull a dick move like that. I’d like to believe he’s a better guy than that. Time will tell.

      Reply
    • lobbit says:
      September 27, 2017 at 10:15 am

      Well, that would be an enormous let down! For Meghan, too, I suppose. :p

      Reply
    • perplexed says:
      September 27, 2017 at 10:24 am

      Once he commits I think he has to stay committed by virtue of his position. Whether he stays faithful is a different story (the pressures of royal positions makes all of them behave strangely — I get why the Queen needs to drink), but I don’t think royals are advised to lead women on to think they’ll marry them (well, not once they hit their 30s anyway).

      I think he may marry her because this roll-out is all over newspapers. It would be too mean to publicly lead her on when she’s in her late 30s and ready to have children (possibly?).

      Reply
      • Maum says:
        September 27, 2017 at 10:37 am

        He’s not committed yet though.
        He’s had long-term relationships before- you could equally argue he’s led Cressida and Chelsy on. He was photographed all loved up for years and looked all ‘committed’ and then nothing happened.

        I just feel he’s going round the world doing fun projects that he clearly enjoys- I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s not interested in marriage at all right now.

      • perplexed says:
        September 27, 2017 at 10:52 am

        That’s why I mentioned the age. And I also didn’t say he has committed — but that once he does commit, he’ll have to stick it out (at least before any kind of earth-shaking scandal happens anyway).

        I think you’re allowed as royals to have relationships in your twenties that don’t lead to marriage. But once they royals hit their 30s, I suspect they may be advised not to lead a 30 something year old on. Heck, Charles was advised not to lead Diana on, and she was 19 (Philip was afraid that the public nature of their courtship could ruin her future prospects if Charles didn’t make a decision. And I think Charles may have told William the same about Kate when she was in her late 20s — or, so, I think that’s what I learned from the lame Lifetime movie about those two).

        I actually think he may have wanted to marry either Cressida or Chelsy…but neither wanted to be imprisoned by his position. I think they may have made the decision for him. I didn’t think he led them on — I think his position spooked them and they ran. And neither of those two had the kind of roll-out Markle has had. Yeah, they were affectionate at events like young people are, but Harry’s and Meghan’s relationship does seem to be publicized in a different way at the Invictus Games. The public aspect has a different feel to it (in the sense that Harry seems to be as much as into the PR angle of this relationship as she is. Either that, or he wants more press for the Invictus Games and a relationship helps people to figure out why he’s in Toronto.) If this doesn’t end in marriage, she’ll probably be forever defined by her non-marriage to him, which would be a bit weird in her case since she has other things in her life to actually define her in a positive way.

      • Merritt says:
        September 27, 2017 at 11:45 am

        And age matters because he has seemed ready, even before Meghan was in the picture, to settle down and get married.

      • PrincessK says:
        September 27, 2017 at 12:35 pm

        She is 36 and he wants kids so he will marry her soon.

      • PrincessK says:
        September 27, 2017 at 12:42 pm

        @perplexed ….Harry’s relationships with Chelsey and Cressida were quite different. If Harry had REALLY wanted to marry either of them he would have but ultimately they were both unsuitable for him and royal life. Of course both girls will say royal life was not for them but there is much more to their stories than just that. It will take too long here to detail it all here but you can rest assured that once the engagement is announced these two poor girls will be under the spotlight yet again and exactly why they did not make it up the aisle with Harry will be forensically examined.

    • GiBee says:
      September 27, 2017 at 10:32 am

      I don’t think he has much choice – I think there’s a reason he’s been sniffing around actresses for awhile.

      If you were a titled girl, a posh girl, and had all the choice in the world for men, why choose the one who comes with so much baggage? So much attention and scrutiny and not much else? There are a lot of well-connected, wealthy-ish men who could be seen as much better matches.

      Recall the whole fairy tale spun by the BRF PR team about Prince William marrying a commoner, as if he was rebelling against the crown and truly following his heart to marry a normal girl, JUST LIKE YOU. When in all honesty, there just weren’t any aristo girls that wanted him!

      Reply
      • lobbit says:
        September 27, 2017 at 11:25 am

        I think Harry has been sniffing around actors and models because a) he can, and b) because models and actors tend to be very attractive, and like a lot of men, he likes to be around very attractive people.

        And I think that the whole “wills couldn’t find an aristo girl willing to marry him” is at bit reductionist. None of QEII’s kids (except Charles) or grandkids have married within the nobility – in fact very few members of royal Euro houses have – and I think that’s largely because in the modern age, they’re not required to marry within their ranks anymore. Yes, posh, titled girls have choices as far as marriage partners are concerned – but modern royals do as well.

      • Merritt says:
        September 27, 2017 at 11:52 am

        It is not unique to the BRF. Other royals families have been marrying in the same fashion too. Very few royals marry people from aristocratic families these days . King Philippe is one of the few modern royals I can think of who did marry an aristocrat since Queen Mathilde’s father was a Count.

    • Angel says:
      September 27, 2017 at 10:56 am

      He tried to, they don’t want or need him. Enter middle class girls, win, win situation.

      Reply
    • seesittellsit says:
      September 27, 2017 at 10:57 am

      @Maum – my rule of thumb is never to trust the public face of any relationship, let alone a very public relationship, so anything’s possible. We really don’t know who he is, and he’s dated lots of women for long periods of time. That said, on a practical level, there is so much PR baggage around this one now that he’s kind of between a rock and a hard place, even if he did want more time. And he wants kids and she’s 36. I’m not doing the OMG she’s over 35 she can’t get pregnant! fertility number, because women do, all the time, but if it’s a first pregnancy, waiting too long past 35 just isn’t optimizing your chances. By the time they get married next year, she’ll be pushing 37, so my guess is, she’ll be starting that baby two minutes after the wedding. Mostly for this reason, I really doubt MM would put up with going on with this for more than a year or so without a commitment from him re the future. Kate had the time: MM doesn’t.

      Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      September 27, 2017 at 11:59 am

      Can someone clarify what a toff is?

      Reply
  12. raincoaster says:
    September 27, 2017 at 11:24 am

    It’s the Royal York: who wouldn’t stay there if they got the chance!?! That’s actually less than I would have anticipated for a suite like that in that hotel. It’s amazing.

    Reply

