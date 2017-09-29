People Mag wants ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond to be the next big thing

If you couldn’t tell, one of my self-soothing methods in Trump’s America is watching HGTV, The Cooking Channel and the Food Network. To be fair, I’ve always been able to calm myself and de-stress by watching cooking shows, no matter who is president. I just like it – there’s something therapeutic about watching a meal come together at the hands of a professional or amateur chef. As such, I do tend to defend my favorite TV chefs and I have very involved opinions about them. So what do I think of Ree Drummond, aka “The Pioneer Woman”? Not much. Her cooking show is okay but I never binge-watch the marathons, mostly because I don’t relate to her food (she mostly cooks for her enormous family) and I think she’s kind of annoying and sugary.
Ree lives in Oklahoma with her real cowboy husband and their pack of kids (all of whom are home-schooled). And in case you couldn’t tell, people are really trying to make Ree into the next big thing for that certain demographic, and that’s why she’s on the cover of People Mag. There are a lot of people who want The Pioneer Woman to become the next Duck Dynasty/Paula Deen/Fixer Upper/Duggar Family reality breakout, and I mean that in a “she’s super-conservative but not-in-your-face about it” way. Anyway, here are some highlights from Ree’s People Magazine cover exclusive:
Growing up in Oklahoma: “I always thought, ‘There’s a big, huge world out there beyond this.’ When I was young, I wanted to be an actress. I had no idea what that meant, but I just thought it sounded fun.”
She moved to LA for college: She went to USC in Los Angeles—a city that she says she “inhaled,” with nights out on Sunset Strip, tasting exotic cuisine and running through a string of boyfriends. “I would describe myself during that time as extremely fun-loving and not focused at all,” she says with a laugh. “I just wanted non-stop action when I was young. I just wanted to go, go, go.”
She met her husband, Ladd, in a Oklahoma bar: So when Drummond fell in love with a cowboy named Ladd, who she met in a smoky bar during a post-California pit stop back in her hometown, she surprised more than just herself. “I didn’t even know any cowboys growing up. When my friends heard that I was marrying a cattle rancher and moving to the country, they literally could not believe it,” she says. “They started calling me the Pioneer Woman as a joke.”
Rural Americans are not small-minded: “I think a common misconception about a small town in rural America is that everyone believes the same way, and nothing could be further from the truth. I remember living in Los Angeles and coming home and eating lunch with my grandmother and her friends and just thinking, ‘Oh! Their worlds are so small.’ After I moved back and actually started having regular lunches with them, I realized they were this amazing, dynamic group of women who got together and would debate issues.”
The gist of this is that she’s got a new cookbook coming out in a month and she’s just promoting it. But it certainly feels like people are really pushing her to be the Next Big Thing. Especially in the wake of Chip and Joanna Gaines leaving Fixer Upper/HGTV. I guess there’s a quiet hunger for reality programming that is seen as “family friendly” and “conservative.” Personally, I wish HGTV would invest more in Farmhouse Rules, which is quickly becoming my favorite after The Barefoot Contessa (Ina Garten).
I’m also shocked that People Mag didn’t put Prince Harry & Meghan on the cover this week! They only got a sidebar. Hm.
Cover courtesy of People, photo courtesy of Instagram.
I’ve never heard of her and for a second I thought People decided to start a social movement and put non-celebrity people who are doing something amazing on the cover! You know, like surgeons and scientists? LoL
But she is just another TV star.
She terrifies me and I have no idea why.
She’s like a stepford wife. Happy gal who never stops smiling even when speaking, I mean never. Her food is basic but okay I guess. She describes everything she makes as yummy, a word that shouldn’t be overused, especially if you’re over ten. *I just looked up at her pic, and it’s not a full smile, people make liars outta you every time!!!!*
She is the kind of person who needs to stay far away from me in the morning. That peppy cheer makes me very willing to do jail time for assault.
Yep, a happy, peppy person. At night when the Marlboro Man goes to sleep and her perfect house on the prairie is calm and quiet, she probably runs to the cellar and has a bottle of Hennessy neatly hidden under the potato sack! Now we know why she’s so happpppy!!!!!
Yeah I don’t think she can help the fact that she’s incredibly perky and annoying.
I have friends like this on social media that drive me nuts. They post pics of family vacations or a pie they just baked and everything is #happyfamily #bakedwithlove #familyadventures #bestjobintheworld #lovemylife etc.
VOM.
Also, the food she makes is not healthy and not particularly creative, but I suppose her recipes appeal to busy moms.
Kitten
“Also, the food she makes is not healthy and not particularly creative, but I suppose her recipes appeal to busy moms.”
Oh god. I’m not a mom at all (unless we’re counting the animals – then I’m a busy mom of 2 cats a dog, and some fish that I struggle to keep alive) but give me something that just tastes GOOD, isn’t super hard to do, isn’t super time consuming, and I’ll probably love it. I’m not going to eat garbage food ALL the time – but some days you just want something kind of junky. I also grew up with a lot of great aunts, and a grandmother that could cook such AMAZING home cooked, huge, dinners – which is probably why I still feel like I need to eat like that at times. I kind of don’t want to look up her recipes because of that though – it sounds dangerous.
She seems really perky – kind of annoying, but like you I know quite a few people like that – and it’s not always an act. Sometimes people are just genuinely that perky and happy. Which I don’t really get – I’m much more of the sarcastic, realistic type, but whatever. I do appreciate that she sounds like she really enjoyed her more ‘wild’ days – at least in this interview she’s not saying ‘oh I hated that life’ or the usual shamey type statements. I don’t know about other things she’s said because this is the first I’ve heard of her.
Also – for anyone interested in something cool/amusing – Binging with Babish on youtube. Super interesting channels – recreating food from tv shows or movies. Any It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans out there will love the one he did with “rum ham”, “riot punch”, “fight milk”, “grilled Charlie”, and “milk steak”. He makes the gross – likely accurate version as well as an edible version of all of them.
I can’t quite get on board with her brand of country/Americana…it just seems so…made up.
Has anyone tried her recipes? There are many that I have been tempted to try back in the day when I used to read her blog, but never got around to it.
I have used her recipe for “Sunday Night Stew” so many times. My husband ADORES it. I have never admitted this before. I can’t quite explain the shame.
I have tried some of her recipes. They are pretty good. Like Kaiser, I can’t watch episode after episode. One is enough for me. I guess the sugar she gives off is too much after awhile. And I can’t pull off what she does with only two kids and job so that may make me not want to watch more to create mothering issues for myself. That said, she seems very much like a cowboy stepford wife. I sometimes expect Nicole Kidman to step in like it’s a movie or something 😜
Honestly, I’ve found her recipes to be really solid. A friend introduced me to her watermelon salsa, and I’ve tried multiple recipes since.
Her recipes pop up when I am Googling for food ideas, but I have never made one because they all seem to include a stick of butter and a cup of cream cheese.
I really just started cooking this year and am really starting with the basics, so I use a lot of her recipes. They turn out well and her commentary is helpful.
Is she uber conservative? I’ve never seen her show and her website never touches on politics.
She has never talked about her politics or beliefs so we don’t really know. She may be or she may not be… she and her family are involved in a mainline Christian church. Those are the left of center to very progressive ones. That doesn’t really mean anything about their family one way or the other as mainline Christian churches tend to welcome all people.
Ree can cook, I won’t lie, and her blog was so polished, and she has an engaging voice in her blog posts, but nooooo. Her story makes me flinch. The liberal woman brought to heel by loving a cowboy and having a passel of children in a red state, and going straight conservative. Noooo
Seriously, eek.
I have used a couple of her recipes that a friend forwarded to me and they were really good. My Mom’s Muffins were a staple at our house for while. I found the tone of her blog to be a bit too determinedly cheerful so I never read anything beyond the couple recipes I used. I didn’t even know she had a show. It’s funny where and how these “stars” get discovered.
I have never watched her more than once, and I didn’t see anything I could convert to vegan, and her wholesome story is too much for me. My southern relatives contain a few different versions of her they scare me. They say things like I worry about my daughter; she will never catch a man if she doesn’t learn how to cook. AND THEN THEY AGREE WITH EACH OTHER. It takes all the strength I have not to snark.
They always look me up and down at my “city girl clothes.” But it somehow sounds like a half insult.
Nope she triggers me, and then I am outraged, and then I clutch my pearls, and then I feel as if she has invaded my safe space. I am too fragile for her.
Well……that’s not completely fair. My former in laws are from OK (like….generations) and they are hard core Democrats. I’ve spent a lot of time in OK and the wide open spaces are very appealing and the people truly are the nicest I have ever met. Again, I don’t know her politics, but I’m not sure that is the narrative that she is telling.
I tried her chicken cacciatore recipe years ago. It was pretty good, but someone with a small kitchen (like mine) should never attempt that recipe. I was cleaning FOREVER afterward.
Never read her blog. But on one episode i saw she put deli meats in a wrap, and cut them into pinwheels. Thats not even cooking, thats just preparing. Ive been watching cooking shows since I was a kid, odd kid I guess, I was not impressed by her brand.
Her show is really bland and really white. She’s one of those people I’ll watch if literally nothing else is on. And I have streaming services and OnDemand, so if I’m tuning into her, it’s a SLOW day.
I got to know her through her blog which, frankly, is a lot more entertaining than her show. Her voice rattles me for some reason. But I’d rather see someone like her in the media as the next big thing than more coverage of the Kartrashians. Seriously, are their 15 minutes ever going to be up?
I can’t watch more than one recipe at a time. Her voice and manner absolutely grate on me.
same here, I really liked her blog and recipes but can’t watch the show, something about her onscreen personality turns me off. it’s been awhile since I’ve seen the show, but at least the first year or two it wasn’t great.
Yeeeaaaahhhh, no thanks People. I’m not interested in the narrative of someone who claims to have led a wild blue state life, then came to her senses and went full red state. Nope.
I never heard of her either. But nope.
I thought she had worked in PR? Actually not that Becky Home Ec-y? No?
Her Wikipedia says she was headed to law school after graduating USC (major:Gerentology) but then met the cowboy. Is she downplaying her education to appeal to a certain segment of consumers?
Whoever she really is, she bores me.
I found her website by chance one day years ago, and liked how all her recipes had step by step pictures. I still have a few favorites from her, but find in general they’re a little bland for our tastes.
If you’re looking for a quick easy dessert, her pots de creme is fabulous! And her ranch style chicken is a constant request from my boy!
She’s all of what’s been mentioned above, but kind of insanely mesmerizing, at the same time. She definitely can be passive aggressive in some of her comments about friends and family.
Someone mentioned yesterday that she wouldn’t be surprised if she heard that Christie Brinkley was a serial killer. I get that vibe from Rhee, too.
Yes. and that little town. It’s like something out of Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery.”
i watched her show (it’s on the cooking channel in UK too) when i was on maternity leave and I was sucked in for a while, but yes she’s too Stepford for me now. And there was an episode where she literally said her son Bryce was her favourite out of her four children…!
I find her shtick really disingenuous and annoying. It’s like this country mouse/city mouse love story–city girl meets rugged, handsome cowboy (she calls him Marlboro Man)–but she grew up down the road from her husband and only moved to Cali to study for a few years.
She also used to get a kick out of calling her mentally disabled brother the ‘R’ word, but I think she’s since cleaned up her blog.
Yup, it’s not like she was Carrie Bradshaw or anything. She went to college, married rich dude and moved back.
There was a blog a while back that used to rag on other blogs, forgot it’s name or if it exists anymore, but they used to call her shizz out hard.
My sister lived In the same dorm with her in college. She says she was neither “sweet” nor “sugary” back then.
There are Pioneer Woman truther blogs and articles out there, btw. Same sister told me about them. Do with that information what you will.
She is a businesswoman at her core, and she is selling a product. I personally find her show annoying because the family scenes are staged and stilted.
She is the blandest and whitest person ever. Her food is ok, but it’s literally church cookbook recipes that have been slightly updated. Her whole persona feels like deliberate faux nostalgia for some “simpler” age which is a total myth. Plus, she makes everything into this weirdly fixed gender role thing. Where the menfolk are real cowboys and never touch a kitchen pot, and the women are li’l ladies who take proper care of their menfolk. She infantilizes her husband with food, too. Like “I’m just gonna sneak these here healthy veggies into this casserole because lord knows he’d never eat a piece is kale to save his life! Men, amirite?! Just don’t tell him!” It’s so gross to me.
I sneak kale and vegetables into my husband’s meals, too. Because he would never eat kale without sneakery. Doesn’t mean he’s an infant, it means he doesn’t like veggies too well. And hates kale.
The real story behind “I fell in love with a cowboy” is that her husband is from a ranching family worth many millions, theirs is a huge business. Not that there is anything wrong with that, so much as the reality doesn’t really jive with the tale spun of simple farm life. The reason Ree could get such a great website going (she started as a blogger) and get the traffic and then get the contracts for her fame is because they had the money to invest in it all. It also makes me mad that they sell this simple American country story, but her dishes and things are made in China. That is a sell out right there…
Yep. I have friends from OK and they said his family pretty much owns the state.
I”ll have to find the article but I’m under the impression that the ranch doesn’t make that much money raising cattle, it’s for show. Their money making scheme is getting federal dollars for taking care of wild horses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://rtfitchauthor.com/2015/01/30/multi-millionaire-cowpoke-ladd-drummond-whose-little-missus-is-ree-drummond-the-pioneer-woman-rakes-in-taxpayer-dollars/
Ha! What a sham. Thanks for the interesting link..
Yup. The family is like the 2nd largest land owners in the country.
At first, I’ll admit I fell into her spell, back when it was just a blog… Then all the sudden you have the realizations, like, “Wait… when they got married they picked from 5 different houses to live in? And then they built this gorgeous lodge? ” I mean, I don’t hate people for their wealth, but I do find it disingenuous to be all, “We’re just simple folk, living a simple life.” When the reality is they’re living a pretty cushy life.
Oh wow, I had no idea. I assumed her blog was an individual wordpress-type start up that grew but now it makes sense, lol, that her posts are so polished and have higher production values, so to speak.
I thought the same thing. I used to read her blog a few years ago before she got on tv and I just was under the impression that she was a stay-at-home mom/wife and started her blog from nothing.
Can’t stand this woman and her dopey so-called “Marlboro Man” husband.
People Magazine might want to do a little research on the Internet about Ree. Her BS has been called out for YEARS. She is not what she pretends to be on her blog–which honestly could be said about most bloggers.
I like making her recipes because they are simple and easy, and I think she is for the most part, inoffensive. But yeah, she can come off as annoying real quick on the show.
Maybe it’s because I’m into cooking/baking but she was a thing in the food blog world before the tv deal. And this is cookbook #3? 4? It’s the homeschooling/red state stuff that bugs. The blog is far superior.
we have several of her recipes in rotation-some of them are boring but the Texas sheet cake? Yum yum.
As someone who is not a very good cook, I love her cookbooks! They give step by step instructions along with pictures – very helpful for this struggling cook.
She doesn’t bother me – takes all types of people to make the world go round! My mother was from Oklahoma and I have the best memories of going there in the summer to visit my grandmother – the nicest people in the world
Read her blog for a time a couple years back but found her a bit creepy. Too fake, to me.
She is a bit fake in my opinion, some of her recipes are good, but a lot of them (especially the older ones) are taken (and maybe reworked a bit) from church cookbooks. There is a really good cooking blog out there called Smitten Kitchen (and she has 1 cookbook out and another coming out soon) and sometimes it feels like Pioneer Woman poaches off this blog and she gets called out for it and then the comments are quickly erased. It’s very spooky. I do like her dogs though, they are the best part of the show.
OMG yes I love Smitten Kitchen! One of my favorite food blogs. I haven’t been reading them as much as I used to, but I still check this one out for recipes.
Since I eat, I’m pro farmer.
Eh…I think there’s an argument to be made there.
Because what about in say, Iowa where all the farmers grow monocrops like soybean and corn? The corn is for feed and ethanol, not human consumption. The soy is for a variety of things, of course, from veggie burgers to soy candles.
But these farmers are growing these crops on huge farms, degrading the soil, for large government subsidies. I don’t begrudge them per se, but I do think that we should make a distinction between local small farms that grow a variety of vegetables/small amount of meat and large government-supported farms that focus on mono or duocrops and giant commercial cattle farms. The former is far safer for the environment and beneficial to all of us while the latter is more for maximizing the profit of Big Food, Big Oil, and Big Pharma.
I don’t know her at all but that sounds like a carefully crafted image right there. Wild college girl, LA time under her belt, educated, but then – as if it was destiny – she met a cowboy (REALLY???) and ended up where she always belonged. Among open-minded rural folks in the heart of America, where they discuss important topics and live the dream of the American country cliché? Did I forget something? As Stefon would say, this has everything. I may have to youtube her.
- Are you a real cowboy?
- Depends on what you think a real cowboy is.
Couldn’t resist quoting Urban Cowboy, which seems à propos here.
Not buying what she’s selling.
‘Pioneer Woman’ Under Fire For Racist Segment About Asian Wings
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/ree-drummond-pioneer-woman-racist-wing_us_58c33bd5e4b054a0ea6ace09
What’s interesting to me is why anyone would pull the trigger on Ree’s big push now after the multiple gossip blogs about Ladd and her have been sitting on the internet for years.
I guess she’s not super scandalous (I think the only notably heelish thing she’s done is referring to her special needs brother as a r*tard in her old blog before doing some whitewashing), but there are plenty of bloggers who’ve complained about her ranch tour weekends and how sketchy they were.
As far as her “I was just a free spirit who was blown by the winds of fate to my cowboy”, not exactly. She grew up on a country club in Bartlesville, and she was pretty privileged even through her LA years. The Drummonds also do more than okay as the conservators for Oklahoma’s wild horses (loooots of government subsidies) and they have lots of good investments plus her blogging/TV money on top of their huge ranching business. They’re savvy people, and what they’re best at is selling the idea they’re simple people just workin’ hard and gettin’ by in this crazy world of ours.
That said, her recipes are usually pretty awesome, even if they’re not original. If I’m cooking a basic crowd pleaser meal for friends/family I check to see if she has a recipe first.
I’ve never seen her show and I don’t know anything about her as a person. The only reason I even recognize the name is because I’ve pinned a few of her recipes, on Pinterest I never really pay any attention to who made the recipe, just if it sounds tasty – I’ll pin it. I haven’t actually tried any of her recipes yet, so I don’t know if they’re any good. Some of her recipes do seem a bit bland, I think they need more spices…although I usually think most recipes need more spices. Bland food is the worst.
She makes her life sound like a Harlequin romance, very fake.
Really can’t believe she’s still on TV. Monotone voice and zero personality on camera. Recipes are bland & for the most part uninspired. That being said, my husband is an Okie & my in laws think she’s the cat’s meow.
I have a feeling the “certain demographic” she appeals to are the same folks who take offense to Kim K magazine covers when they have to stand in line at the grocery store.
She’s Paula Deen 2.0 but only in the amount of whipped cream, heavy cream, butter, oil, and sugar she uses.
Hard to believe she had a string of bfs in L.A.
Watched one episode of her show and hated it. Not perky at all but kind of sedated and creepy. Plus she made the saddest looking doughnuts I’d ever seen.
I live in Oklahoma and my only exposure to this poorly dressed, crazy smiling person is rolling my eyes at her junk products sitting on Walmart’s shelves. Never heard of her husband or his family, which means they aren’t newsworthy and don’t participate in the many humanitarian projects my husband organizes.
Huh. I used to read her blog and found it pretty charming, though the schtick could get old. She does have some good recipes. I have only seen the show once or twice and I don’t care for it. It is very fake/ staged and I just don’t like cooking shows in general.
For a while, her blog had an advice column sort of feature where people wrote to her for life advice. She didn’t strike me as particularly conservative in those columns, though she never talked politics directly. I mean, she wasn’t quoting bible verses and telling girls to save themselves for marriage. I wouldn’t particularly look to her for an insightful discussion of treatment of minorities in this country, but i never saw anything that struck me as racist or anything.
I also think youd have to be pretty dim to read that blog and not know they were rich. That kitchen is huge and they take annual ski trips and talked about an old building in town they bought to fix up.
