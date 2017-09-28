Christie Brinkley surprises daughter Sailor with news she’s an SI Swimsuit model

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is a pretty big deal for a commercial model. I think finding out you get to be in that issue would be news you’ve practiced receiving from the moment you began your career as a model. Sailor Brinkley-Cook, the daughter of Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook, is such a model. Actually, I’m not sure what kind of model she wants to be, commercial or fashion, but she did appear alongside her mother and sister last year in the magazine’s 2017 Swimsuit issue. I’m not trying to take anything away from Alexa and Sailor but I have to assume the “get” for that issue was Christie. But not this year. Sailor, it was just announced, will be appearing on her own as a rookie model in next year’s issue. To let Sailor know, SI set up a phony interview scenario, which Christie ‘crashed’ too tell her the big news. You can watch the whole thing and all the emotional reactions on their website and below:
Again, I’m sure this is huge news for a model-hopeful to receive. But is anyone that surprised that Christie Brinkley’s daughter will appear in the SI Swimsuit Issue – again? I mean, even SI is running with the headline “Christie Brinkley daughter becomes a SI Swimsuit Model.” Congratulations to Sailor for getting a solo spread but didn’t we all accept this as a foregone conclusion? I guess Sailor didn’t, though because she’s clearly excited. I’m sure she’ll look amazing and I generally think the SISI is a beautiful issue. The photoshoot will be in Aruba – gawd, what I wouldn’t give to be in Aruba. Maybe I can hold the lighting shields.
Since I’m already being salty; I get that this was a spectacular way to break the news – having her supermodel mother surprise her with it on video as everyone rushed out and cried. But isn’t one of the best parts of getting good news getting to tell people about it? I still love calling my parents when I have good news. I pout a little over the fact my kids are old enough to call their grandparents about various accomplishments so I don’t get to. However, this is particularly newsworthy because Sailor will be the very first second-generation model for SI so I guess that’s why they went to all the trouble. Still, in most of their promo shots, it’s Christie taking pics of Sailor in her swimsuit. So sure, she’s passing the baton and all that but this is supposed to be Sailor’s moment, right?
I don’t like that swimsuit they gave her either. Although, if it was my ticket to Aruba, I’d suck it up.
Photo credit: WENN Photos
I don’t see it. CB still has that ‘it’ factor going on. Her daughter doesn’t. Not in a mean way, she is a pretty girl but you have to have that ‘it’ factor. If she wasn’t CB daughter..she wouldn’t be a thing. But this happens daily in the modeling world.
Alexa is much more striking than her sister.
I completely agree. I think Alexa is beautiful. I think it’s those big doe eyes she gets from her father.
Yes, her eyes are quite stunning. Albeit, after googling her, it’s clearly she’s had A LOT of plastic surgery. She was always pretty, but she’s had some hefty work done to her noise and chin area.
Agreed. And I think Alexa is more stunning than Sailor. Sailor’s very pretty but Alexa’s features, especially her eyes, really pop.
Edit: lol @mimi. Your comment wasn’t yet posted when I wrote mine.
I think Kaia Gerber is the same way.
Pretty? Of course, so pretty.
Interesting? Not a chance.
Sailor is pretty, of course she’s pretty. But there’s no spark there.
And I think Alexa is very striking.
I think Kaia Gerber is the only one of the celebrity kids who actually looks like a model and her runway walk is a lot better than the others. Although I’m definitely not an expert on subject of runway walks, not like that guy from Top Model – what was his name? Mr A, J, K ..something like that?
Kaia is so bland, So very bland, But Cindy was too.
When it comes to nepotism models, Bella Hadid and Cara D are the only truly striking and interesting ones.
Of course both sisters are pretty, undeniably so. But I agree with you guys. I think Alexa really has something that makes me want to look at her! She’s the one with the IT factor!
I have mixed feelings about Christie being so involved in this. On the one hand, I don’t know if Sailor would have gotten here on her own (which is really sad for her, because even if her success is completely independently earned she wouldn’t get the credit for it). On the other hand, it should be Sailor’s moment, not Christie’s.
I really like the body paint section in the swimsuit issue. The artistry knocks me out.
Kaia’s not particularly striking, but she does have a really good walk. That may be what keeps her on the runways, even if she never attains the kind of celebrity her mother had.
Yeah, these daughters of supermodels just do not have the same je ne sais quoi their mothers do. Christie and Cindy still have “it” — and Sailor and Kaia are just pretty girls benefitting from nepotism.
Saw the pictures and thought they were a bit… inappropriate. Mom and daughter in very revealing suits hugged up. Very Hollyweird.
It is not the best idea to put your daughter in modeling if you are an icon. They will never measure up, and the jobs will only be because of Mama Megamodel. It rarely seems to work out for children of icons or legends. It is not the best idea to put your child up for criticism that can break a person down based on superficial qualities.
Looking at the photo my eye is drawn to Christy. Same with Cindy Crawford. The body proportions are unusual that makes someone successful and very rarely are the daughters built like the mother.
Sailor’s proportions are odd, and Christy isn’t tall at all. I have seen her a few times I am like Hagrid compared to her.
Whatever happened to good ole college?
Why can’t Sailor just be a cute girl with a bright future and why isn’t that enough?
I noticed Kaia has dropped weight and is getting into dangerous territory.
Sigh all day.
I think all of that stuff has to do with nostalgia. How many of us idolized these beautiful women? I must’ve watched Freedom about 100 times (on VHS, no less). It was a unique time in fashion and modeling and in hindsight, it seems so glamorous and somehow much more interesting than today’s fashion landscape. With IG models there’s no mystery. Kaia is a beautiful girl but she’s not her mother. People have been obsessed with her breaking into modeling for an inappropriate amount of years. It’s not going to be the same.
I have to wonder about all these rich kids choosing modeling over more interesting jobs and an education. Rich people can go anywhere to get an education and take their time doing it. They can travel and see the world. They can get all the tutors they want. They can work for free as interns in any job. Why waste their time on something that will likely be fleeting for them? They can certainly use their parents’ money and connections for better purposes and longer-term opportunities.
She’s pretty, in that debutante future wife of a senator kind of way… Not Sports Illustrated
between the nepotism and the ‘instagram models’ there is no real excitement anymore.
I was hoping this would be a fad, but my friend who is a model in LA is now being asked about the amount of followers when she goes to casting. So nowadays apparently you have to have a social media presence before you get booked for a comercial, so that the model’s followers buy the products….
Seems like it would suck to be successful in one’s chosen field due only to nepotism. This girl is not model material. At all. She must know it…
The first picture looks like Christy is standing beside her Madame Tussaud’s wax figure. I agree that Sailor doesn’t seem to have the “it” factor in the photos I have seen so far.
Sailor does photograph very well actually… She knows how to work the camera and has more personality in photos than other second gen models
More like SI knows how to use “technology” to give her a new face in their pages. Hardly looks like the same girl as in these photos.
The other sister Alexa is way cooler. This one is just a nepotism model.
Sailor and Kaia Gerber are getting pushed hard, and both are meh. Pretty girls who don’t have the It factor that their mothers have.
I agree, and they will forever be compared to their mothers.
yeah, so boring. there are also Jude Laws kids, Gallagher brothers kids, some editors pushing their kids, Amber Le Bon, Paris Jackson, a whole bunch of kids who look average and have no charisma.
despite what happened behind the curtains, supermodels were very empowering. gorgeous and always working, making millions, beauties with brains. Naomi, Linda, Christy and others were and will always be the most powerful models in history.
I’m going to guess it was a total surprise
I’m underwhelmed.
From SI’s swimsuit editor: “…She’s funny. She’s driven. She’s smart. She’s beautiful. She’s interesting. And most of all, she has a voice and isn’t afraid to use it.” LOL! As though those are the reasons they hire swimsuit models!
Sailor has an enviable figure, but is just conventionally pretty. Wouldn’t give her a second glance. And yeah, her big moment was really all about Mom, wasn’t it?
Sailor looks like an unhappy Kirsten Bell.
She looks so much like her father—that architect who was brought down by a sex scandal—with Christie B’s coloring thrown into the mix. Agree with most everyone that she’d never be a contender if not for her mother.
Christie Brinkley is creepy to me. My brain reads her smile as sinister android who doesn’t like wire hangers in her closet. Like if I found out she was responsible for the serial killer murders on Long Island I would probably say , yeah that seems about right.
I think I love you based on your comment. ha!
Her face is not symmetrical, toobig square forehead like her dad. nice figure but she would never be in sports illustrated w/o her mom. Just a pretty girl you knew. Alexa is exotic. SI just needs the publicity bc things don’t sell like they used to.
As for Cindy Crawford daughter, yes she is beautiful but I wish they waited until she was closer to 18. She has the beautiful coltish, gangly body of a growing teen when I see her. It makes me sad, let her be a kid for 2 more years!!!
Crossover comment between this thread and the one about Hefner. Speaking of the objectification of women—-look at Brinkley in the photo with both her daughters—she looks like a life-size sex doll.
I look at Cindy Crawford’s IG now and then and her daughter looks like she has lost a good bit of weight from pics earlier this summer. Maybe she had a growth spurt, hopefully not pressure to fit into ridiculously small sample sizes, especially as Cindy was always known for being more fit/athletic.
Why are their faces so greasy/shiny looking? Is Sailor using Botox already? Can’t they use a little powder? My face looks like this after I slather it with sunscreen and do yard work.
She may have some commercial success thanks to her mother, but I don’t see her making a big impact. She’s got a nice body, but nothing about her features are otherwise striking – which is important in a community where being able to stand out is what can make you famous.
Brinkley’s face is like a visual guide of What Not to Do with Botox.
