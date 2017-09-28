Michelle Obama: Women who voted for Trump ‘voted against their own voice’

It was around this time one year ago that Michelle Obama began to get publicly grim. Like, the wear and tear of the 2016 election was really getting to her, and she showed the strain publicly. She hated Donald Trump. She still hates him. She still thinks he’s deplorable. But she can’t come out and say that he’s trash. She can’t come out and say that everyone who voted for him is trash. But she comes close. Michelle took part in the INBOUND 2017 forum/discussion this week, and Michelle’s Q&A session was conducted by Roxane Gay. They had a ball together. And this happened:
In candid remarks Wednesday, former first lady Michelle Obama said women who voted for Republican nominee Donald Trump over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton went against their “authentic voice” in the 2016 presidential election.
“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” she said at the Inbound 2017 conference in Boston, according to video from inside the event. “What does it mean for us as women that we look at those two candidates, as women, and many of us said, that guy, he’s better for me, his voice is more true to me. Well, to me that just says you don’t like your voice. You like the thing you’re told to like.”
She added, however, that she and her husband still support Trump and want him to succeed for the sake of the country.
She’s not wrong. I too SMDH at the women who voted for Trump, the women who think that Trump best represents their needs. How much do you loathe yourself to be a woman who voted for Trump?? And you know what’s still sort of interesting to me? Michelle continuously trashed Trump for months during the election, but she did so without ever saying his name. In turn, Trump has never gone after Michelle. Trump has literally attacked everyone and everything else, but he’s never put Michelle’s name in his mouth. Does Trump know, deep in his lizard-brain, that if he ever named her, all hell would break lose?
Also, at the end of this conversation, Roxane Gay asked Michelle to name her favorite song on Beyonce’s Lemonade. Michelle’s answer? “Love Drought.” I love you Michelle and imma let you finish but there are like six songs on Lemonade which are SO MUCH BETTER than “Love Drought.” Punk Beyonce “Don’t Hurt Yourself” is AMAZING. Country Bey “Daddy Lessons” is baller. Sexy-badass Yonce “6 Inch” is the bomb. And Beysus & Kendrick Lamar’s “Freedom” is everything. Don’t come at me with this “Love Drought” nonsense. (WHY DIDN’T MICHELLE SAY “FORMATION”???)
Me and My President. pic.twitter.com/TzVS6yeyY4
— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) September 27, 2017
She is 100% correct. You can sit there and tell everyone what they should have done and it will change not one thing. Even if the most fervent asshat supporter now realizes what he is up to, they can’t unvote for him. The only thing positive I can think of is that in the future, people vote with their brains and don’t let these drain the swamp reality stars, people with zero experience and no credentials, so called patriots who dodged the draft and rub elbows with our enemies OPEN their eyes and their minds. The damage is done.
She’s the real FLOTUS.
always and forever.
Yes! I miss her and Barrack being in the WH so much. What we have now makes me sad. So very, very sad (and angry…and disgusted…and fearful…and embarrassed…).
Since she is no fan of Hillary, I wonder if she’s setting the stage for a run of her own or for another woman.
No she’s never running.
Shes one of the few people I believe when she says she has no intention of running for public office. She never signed up for this life and I think shes happy with the role shes created for herself post FLOTUS.
Agree, MousyB, but I can certainly see her supporting and speaking out for other candidates.
I think she was very glad to see the WH in her rear view mirror.
Can’t wait to see all the white women throwing thinly veiled racist hissy fits about this one.
The ones I know who voted for him, voted for him because of the trans bathroom issue (and trans issues in general) and economic reasons and illegal immigration.
What economic reasons?
Gosh, that is scary, Maggie. My daughter is gay and has several close friends who are trans. Some days I am truly worried.
One I know voted for him “because of healthcare”. I wonder how that’s working out for her…
Another did, despite her parents being IMMIGRANTS, who spends her time posting inspirational memes about how we should all be kind and love each other and ourselves. I want to slap her, she’s so blind to what she contributed to.
I also know a few who voted for him because, surprise, they have turned out to be a little racist and bigoted.
And racism. They voted for his racism. They don’t get to rewrite the story and pretend that wasn’t part of the narrative he produced.
Economics isn’t an excuse. Plenty of articles were written about how his ideas would actually increase national debt in the long run. And the anti-LGBT+ sentiments are just icing on the cake.
I think his supporters can be stereotypically categorized into three neat & tidy little groups:
1) Racists & bigots
2) Party-line voting sheep/non-analytical thinkers
3) money-grubbing already wealthy people wanting to keep every penny and then some.
Maggie… nah they voted for him because of white supremacy he was spewing trumped everything he showed voters….. these white ladies voted for THEIR white savior
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Women I know voted for him because they misguidedly took him for the “pro-life” candidate, and were oblivious and uncaring about any other issue. Sigh.
As a lesbian I can confirm this. The left politics support sex conversion therapy which targets primarily gay and lesbian children and considers homosexuality a transphobic genital fetish we are obligated to “unlearn”. Lesbians have lost our spaces, our media and organisations are now led by straight men who “feel like women” and lesbians are forced to either bow down to pressure to sex with males in dresses or retreat underground and stay closeted. Girls have lost their female bathrooms, school scholarships, and places on sports teams to male students in dresses. Female domestic violence victims, homeless women and women in prison are no longer protected from male violence.
Straight people who believe Clinton would have been “good for LGBT” are severely wrong, she is only good for the straight males under the T letter while setting the rights of the rest of us and women in general decades back.
@Hikaru
Do you reside in Russia.
This post sounds like a bot or fake news.
I call BS on this entire wacky post. It reminds me of the subversive Russian fake news and memes designed to foment a culture war. To come on a thread and spew this kind of antagonistic fakery and expect people to fall for it is the height of arrogance – very Putinesque.
Just to be clear with the exception of some log cabin Republicans LGBTQ+ is “the left.” No, “men in dresses” (I think you mean to say trans women) are not taking over women’s sports teams or bathrooms. You’re the first lesbian I’ve met who sounds like Pat Robertson on steroids.
To blame the oppression of women on a woman who was oppressed and demonized at every turn which led to a literal sociopathic misogynist racist destroying all that we’ve fought for as progressives, is nauseating.
It is absoutely something some Russian fake news cyber bot would try. Sorry comrade. I see you.
What you call bullshit is what actual gay men and lesbian women are dealing with today. At the end of the day both the left and the right are equally homophobic, you just hide behind different vocabulary.
Trans issues? What would those be? Good god.
There were no trans issues before Trump concocted them.
Hikaru
That is a whole mess of crazy. It isn’t true, and you can’t provide evidence or legislation to support it. Just because you write it doesn’t make it true.
See @JC above. Lol maybe not racist, but a subtle stab at HRC.
Hikaru,
“As a lesbian I can confirm this. The left politics support sex conversion therapy which targets primarily gay and lesbian children and considers homosexuality a transphobic genital fetish we are obligated to “unlearn”. Lesbians have lost our spaces, our media and organisations are now led by straight men who “feel like women” and lesbians are forced to either bow down to pressure to sex with males in dresses or retreat underground and stay closeted. ”
WUT?
I’m a lesbian and your comment is completely unfamiliar to me. Like completely unfamiliar, in a upside down kind of way. I know my comment may not be helpful, I’m just dumbfounded.
This white woman has one thing to say: Mrs. Obama is not wrong, not even a little bit.
Ugh, let’s move on already.
Move on to what?
Unfortunately we can’t move on, because every morning we wake up and that moron is still president.
The present.
What can be done today so history doesn’t repeat itself.
And what are you doing to move on Maggie? What are you doing to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself?
I think her saying that shines a light on all the women that voted for trump and gets them thinking about why they did it and hopefully opens their eyes. Remaining silent about the big part of the population that voted against their voice and interest won’t change what happened but may change a future outcome to correct this wrong.
If you want to move on, move on. Nobody’s forced you to comment on this post.
analyzing where you went wrong is a good way to move on and not make the same mistakes as yesterday.
those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it, and all that. so, while YOU may want to “move on”, the adults among us want to make sure we know WHY people voted against their interests so maybe we can convince them to vote the other way next time.
Moving on usually means scrolling past things you’ve moved on from, since it’s no longer a topic if interest to you, while it still is for others.
My son came home last year talking about building a wall. He had heard some kids talking. I immediately sat him down and showed him (he was in third grade) a clip of one of Michelle’s speeches. At the end he said, Mom, why doesn’t she run for President? If only!!!! But this family has given so much service to this country already and I know she’s not a fan of politics. Count me in for Kamala Harris in 2020. She is smart, warm, engaging, and very capable. We need someone good to fix up after the Dotard.
I have a huge girl- crush on Kamala!!!
I am all in for Kamala.
Women that voted for trump are the same women that have been voting for Republicans for years. Comfortable and or racist white women. It was particularly blatent this time as trump is completely transparent in his hatred of the female types. These women have been voting against their best interests for like, evar.
This is not a new phenomena.
I miss Michelle. And that guy she was married to.
My current thought process, upon hearing someone spouting off their pro 45 nonsense, “if only there had been a free condom jar at the family reunion where you were conceived…”
Sadly though, both of my parents are still pro Drumpf, and my mother recently mentioned how much 45 has done for the Harvey victims in Texas, meanwhile “when Katrina hit, Obama did nothing, he was on vacation, he should be hung.” 1) *head explodes* 2) what a horrible thing to say about anyone, but to also dismiss WHY saying a black man should be hung, in this country. 3) history: not her strong suit 4) all these people can say is what a horrible job Obama supposedly did, but not once have they named anything specific (or hell, anything true.) 5) I don’t really speak to either of my parents anymore. They will be sent to the worst homes when they are of age 😒
Can you please tell your mother that Bush was the president during Katrina?
This is where we are as a country. People are willing to believe things that are fake as long as it fits their narrative. People are proud of their lack of knowledge and education and it is scary.
There are people who legit believe Obama was President in 2005 and/or “should have done more” despite the fact that he had only been a U.S. Senator for less than a year and was in no position to enact any policies. During the election there was one guy interviewed (I think it was a Jimmy Kimmel segment) who thought Obama was President during 9/11. This guy was not a joke or a prop, he legitimately believed that.
Amazing how some are blaming Obama for what happened when Bush was President. So to these people, Obama was President for 16 years (despite the Constitution limiting Presidents to 10 years).
I did. A former coworker of hers once perfectly summed her up, “if you say it’s black, she says it’s white, even if it is clearly black and right in front of her.” She wasn’t always like this, but my dad got into Faux News (not coincidentally, during Obama’s first term, which normal people know was NOT in 2005… even worse, we’re from Louisiana, they still live there, she should know better on so many levels) and at some point over his presidency, she decided my dad was right. I don’t like arguing with people who are so committed to ignorance, so I have stopped answering calls and told her if she honestly thinks 45 is a better president than anyone and that Obama needs to be hung, then she just needs to not call me.
@justcrimmies
I have family from Louisiana. From Southern Louisiana, Lafayette parish, St. Martins, Vermillion and Evangeline Parishes. Some in New Orleans. We are quickly becoming estranged. Most of them anyway. A few have become disillusioned with 45 but other views are problematic. Only my Memere voted for HRC.
It is frustrating.
That’s confirmation bias and the backfire effect at work. There’s no dealing with people who function that way.
You Are Not So Smart has great podcasts on both of those cognitive biases.
@Kelsey, yes, so much to being proud of a lack of education. My dad has always had some bias against educated people (their view is, college is good for potentially increasing your income, or finding a spouse, no need to actually broaden any horizons.) His youngest brother graduated college, and he’s made snippy little comments about him (the man is a school principal, how that makes him a supposed liberal elite? And I’m pretty sure this brother probably also voted for Trumpster Fire. Although I hope not.)
The anti-education sentiments break my heart. I’m almost 65 and an English professor. My parents had very little formal education. It was their dream to see their children go to college. Thanks to them, all three of us have graduate degrees. Where has this part of the American Dream gone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The way people are talking about her is disgusting and truly appalling, especially due to the racial undertones. You can call somebody dumb or not attractive etc., but with her, as with Serena Williams, it is all about the skin colour. Despicable.
Some of that could be compliments of the Russian bots because they’re still very active.
I hate to agree with you as that makes it sound almost as if the amount of racist hatred in this country doesn’t organically exist – I think we can all say it does, some with personal experi nice of it – but the racist bots on Twitter keep providing cover for the real racists to be loud and proud. RVAwonk on twitter frequently has the data to back this up.
I sure hope twitter does something.
Some are bots but some are horribles deplorables.
Michelle is right. Of course women voted against their own voice when they voted for Trump. Everybody understands that , EXCEPT the women who voted for Trump!
NO guys she isn’t correct. I didn’t vote for either candidate and it’s pathetic for her to say we have to vote for other women to have an authentic voice. The whole point of voting is to give us a voice. We have a right as citizens to vote for who we choose, our voice, our choice. Hillary was a horrible candidate and I don’t understand why so many of her supporters don’t see that. Her husband is basically a typical douche and she supports him and went as far to discredit any accuser of his. Not very supportive of women in need if you ask me. In fact, she’s one of those women who shame other women for accusing someone of sexual assault. Yet y’all still like her? Wow.
She is a sh*t human as far as I’m concerned. In fact, I had a class with a guy who use to work for their administration. He shed some light on the the Clintons and aside from Bill’s phobia of the color yellow, he shared with me how many people “disappeared”. Yes they would have people killed. This is just a small fraction of why she wouldn’t deserve to be president. So this woman here still has her voice and she doesn’t have to support Clinton or the Obamas to have one. Please don’t drink that koolaid. Your right to vote as a woman proves you have a voice.
http://www.snopes.com/politics/clintons/bodycount.asp
Yes, you have a right to vote for whomever you like. Write in BugsBunny. Did you vote for Stein? Are you aware that Russian bots/ FB adverts supported Stein and Sanders, as well as tRump?
You must see that the bottom line is:
It is a two party system.Totally binary. If you didn’t vote for Her, by virtue of abstaining/supporting 3rd party/writing in, you supported his election.
I was going to call you naive, but then read your last paragraph. I’m not pugnacious with commenters here (to which anyone can attest), but clearly you are just another conspiracy theorist, and with those accusations of murder, you have completely unraveled any shred of legitimacy your first four sentences had. The rest shows your crazy flag is flying high & proud.
Gah.
YASSSSSSS!!! Preach!
@Kitten,
Thanks!
yeah, that last part is where she lost me, too.
no, they didn’t “have people killed”. do you also believe the moon landing was faked? and that the Pentagon wasn’t really hit by a plane on 9/11? and that there’s a child sex ring operating out of the basement of a pizza place…THAT DOESN’T HAVE A BASEMENT?
DRAG HER
+100000000
“In fact, I had a class with a guy who use to work for their administration. He shed some light on the the Clintons and aside from Bill’s phobia of the color yellow, he shared with me how many people “disappeared”. Yes they would have people killed. ”
Sure, Jan.
“Please don’t drink that koolaid.”
But you did, with that previous quote, by repeating bs because you want to believe it because you hate the Clintons.
There are plenty of valid policy criticisms of Hillary, and no one had to vote for her because she’s a woman. But Michelle isn’t wrong, women who voted for Trump did vote against their own voice. And they did so willingly.
+ eleventy bazillion.
I had class with a guy who knew a guy who once dated an usher at the WH, and HE said…
that’s how I read that.
Um, no. She didn’t say women that didn’t vote for Hillary. She said women that DID vote FOR Trump. Stop putting words in Her mouth. You say you didn’t vote for either candidate, but go on to spit vitriol at Clinton, but narry a negative word about Trump. Me thinks thou dost protest too much. But you seem very proud of yourself. So keep your pride, you can have it. Pride goeth before the fall, and all that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Yes they would have people killed.”
BAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Alex Jones is that you?
Yeah, someone drank some koolaid laced with Russian vodka before they got up this morning.
Hilary is not her husband. She is her own person just like he is his own person. Why are you bringing up her husband and his actions as an excuse to dislike her?
Her policies supported women and their ability to make whatever choice worked best for that woman. Her policies should be the only thing you focus on. Not a damn near 30 year old story.
“she’s one of those women who shame other women for accusing someone of sexual assault. Yet y’all still like her? Wow.”
This is a disgusting accusation. You either need to present some real receipts or knock it off with the hyperbole. It makes you look either like a Russian bot or a fool. She actually isn’t that sort of woman and has policies to back that statement up. Unlikely Betsy Devos and some other rethug women.
Rights can be taken away at any time. Keep voting against your best interest because of some purity test and you may no longer have the right to vote or speak as a woman.
Awesome response Aiobhan.
Thank you, Lady D.
+1,000,000
Well written, Aiobhan!
Ok “Natasha” how’s the weather in Russia? Give our love to Boris.
She’s not saying vote for Hillary because she is a woman. She’s saying, as a woman, when it comes down to women’s inclusivity and women’s rights, there’s no way Trump was/is the superior choice (or any of the other 3P candidates). Yes a large percentage of women voted for Trump–although not the majority, but that doesn’t make it the correct choice. Given the lack of women in his cabinet; the lack of women at an EO signing on women’s reproductive healthcare; the fact that Trump supported previous versions of the healthcare bills which increased costs for pregnant mothers and newborns; and, the fact that the Trump administration halted an Obama era rule that would have given more transparency to the gender wage gap, Michelle has been proven right. And If you’re reading closely, I didn’t even count the disgusting things concerning women that he’s said and done.
Also, if we’re talking about the sensitivities of saying women being told what/who to like, I saw plenty of reporting on women who didn’t tell their husbands that they didn’t like and/or weren’t voting for Trump. On top of all this, internal sexism and misogyny is no joke. It’s real and we see it everyday.
How can you write “Hillary was a horrible candidate”, when he is a HORRIBLE person who knows NOTHING about the US government or how it operates? He is totally unqualified and our country is now suffering because fools spout this kind of BS.
And you Southern Fried are part of the problem.
I’m not going to read further than your first sentence, because what’s the point??? -_-
But suffice it to say not voting for either Republican or Democratic candidate substantially contributed to Trump winning the election. No one ever said you have to love Hillary and invite her over for dinner (although I certainly would), but sometimes you vote for the other candidate to prevent the racist, misogynistic, homophobic, hate mongering jackass from winning the presidential election and pulling back everything Pres. Obama enacted, just to prove he can….
I think that women voted Trump because “anybody but her”. I saw multiple comments from women during the campaign that did not defend Trump, but would not let up on the false equivalencies for HRC. As if they had no choice but to vote Trump because they hated Clinton so much. I could not fathom why they ignored all the good she represented, not just for women, but for American citizens, and only concentrated on the hot button issues, like the email scandal, for example.
I do think it is hard for women to wholly support women, especially accomplished women, without it being a competition. As if subconsciously a successful ambitious woman seems to shed some negative light back on themselves. Women are very insecure, did Clinton make women dislike her because she refused to “stay in her lane”? That she displayed inherently unlikeable traits that other women cannot abide, a too big for her britches attitude?
I still struggle to this day about how Clinton did not win. I totally believe in systemic misogyny, and I believe women suffer from this as well. Sometimes we are brainwashed in the same way, to believe that women are good for somethings but not all things. And that anyone who tries to buck that trend, that they are deserving of a comeuppance.
I am rarely put off by any that say I’m crazy, or do not agree. I tell myself, well there goes that entrenchment again! Then I get solace from the few enlightened people I know, which is why I like coming here!
I’ve never gotten the hatred that she seems to attract. She stayed with her cheating husband. And? Isn’t that part of the family values rhetoric? Her daughter is educated, well adjusted, not a criminal. She’s worked her ass off for the betterment of this country, something no one can say about Trump with a straight face or clear conscience. I think she has learned from her missteps. I know she was up to the job, unlike the tangerine American who now has it. That should have been the deciding factor, is she capable, not is she likable. And even then, I don’t get why she’s unlikable, but maybe I’m a weirdo. But, there are worse things to be. Like an orange Nazi horse’s ass.
I agree with you, but the negativity towards Hillary is more complex than just her role in Bill’s cheating scandals. When Bill ran for president, the potential First Lady was still expected to be the silent partner in the relationship, defer to her brilliant husband in matters of policy and, if he was elected, do nothing more controversial than picking out a questionable fabric for the sofa in the Oval Office. Hillary was not about to do any of those things.
A lot of people were turned off when they found out Hillary was an Ivy-league educated lawyer who didn’t want to take her husband’s name after they got married, still worked after having a child, and actually had quite a lot of opinions and ideas about how to make the country better and wasn’t shy about sharing them. For a time, she was considered a major “problem” in his campaign. There were times when she let her bitterness about this show and was way too blunt about her thoughts on the matter, which only made it worse.
This article is from 1992, and is still relevant today. https://www.vanityfair.com/news/1992/05/hillary-clinton-first-lady-presidency
I long ago concluded her 2 x chromosomes worked against her…but why just put it on women voters? It’s shocking that HRC, who worked all her life is seen as privileged by blue collars but donnie, who was born to wealth and is scared of anything touching him, is relatable? HRC gutted fish one summer for college $..a job too tough for all those coal miners or factory workers to even consider. It’s not just ignorant biased women..it’s ignorant biased men too..accepting laughable rumors as reality and too lazy to find out the truth.
94% of Black Women seemed to like her just fine 🤷🏿♀️ Same goes for the 82% of Black Women that voted for her in the Primary.
Let’s call a spade a spade. I’m saying it louder for the folks in the back : If white women (as a whole) have a choice between moving themselves forward or protecting White (Male) Supremacy, history has shown us that they will always pick the latter. Always. See: Ivanka.
Latino women and Asian American women also had no problem voting HRC.
Much like the over-wrought “White Working Class” narrative (she won Working Class voters overall), HRC didn’t have trouble with women. She had trouble with white women.
Yep, yep, yep
Thank you @EbonyS. I am an Asian American woman, and I say proudly that I love HRC and always have, and always will. A lot of immigrant Asian women in this country have had to defy a ton of patriarchy in our own cultures to go to school, get jobs, and work in jobs as good as or better than our husbands, while still having the double-standard of “be a great housewife, be a great (mostly silent) partner, care more about the kids than yourself” put upon us. HRC embodies all the ways that women can succeed like hell but be seen to “fail” all at the same time. I *relate* to HRC’s struggles and see her extraordinary gifts and hard work and guts. White women do not, I guess. And I will also say that I have some relatives (other Asian Am women) who hate HRC — they do not relate to her as I do — but they voted for her anyway because it was so clear that Trump is complete garbage.
I know, I know, I’m sorry, I’m sorry! I’m white and I know a few women who voted for that nutcase Trump for all the regular stupid non reasons. And I can’t say anything much more than I am sorry that my fellow white women couldn’t get their crap together and do the decent thing. It’s embarrassing.
@Betsy Thank you, you made me laugh *and* made me feel a little bit better!!! My wish for white American women is that one day the scales will fall from their eyes and they will see that the patriarchy is doing them no good. NO. GOOD.
Did you vote for tRump? Given that the two candidates (D&R), had the only real chance at garnering numbers for a win, a responsible voter with an eye toward the future of the world would have voted at least for what you may have considered the lesser of two evils.
And now you have the tangerine, ferret-wearing, shitgibbon wreaking havoc ALL OVER THE WORLD.
But- omgthankgod- you didn’t vote for HRC.
/s
Disclaimer:Before you ask, I liked Sanders’ populist ideology, but when he wasn’t the primary winner, you can bet your ass I was going to vote against tRump by standing with HRC.
Heh heh. The comment I replied to ( from the lady who claimed to be a minority/ Asian woman who didn’t vote for HRC, bc shoved down her throat) has disappeared…!!
Damn. I kinda wish I could read it now. Your comments on this thread are fire, BTW.
Thanks. It just pisses me off so much.
Michelle’s expression in the header photo perfectly encapsulates how I feel every day.
Re: Lemonade, I gave Love Drought a lot more thought and credit after going to skip it and my bf said to keep it on, he liked it a lot musically and its place in the album as a narrative. Still not my fav, but I can understand it being a standout for someone else
Also, I like to imagine Michelle singing to her husband “You and me could move a mountain… calm a war down… make it rain down…” because hell I feel like so much is possible with those two and their ability to influence the world even more in a positive way!
I am so glad Michelle and Issa Rae got to connect. Makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside.
I think maybe she picked Love Drought because the lyrics can be taken as a non-political love song, but in the visuals in her video it is a clear reference to the Igbo Mass Suicide.
Slaves from the Igbo tribe took control of a ship, ran it aground in the US and then decided to commit mass suicide rather than be slaves. They walked into the water and drowned. In folklore they became water walkers or grew wings and flew back to Africa. So her naming this is likely to be a subtle nod to protest and resistance of toxic governments and societies.
Or maybe she could just like the song, who knows! But I think she is smart enough to choose this particular song for a reason.
I love when rich privileged people tell me how I should have voted. Yes I am a woman and i started out at the bottom and worked my way up which most people should do. Do you think I should have voted for a woman just because she is a woman? Hmmm Donald Trump may not have been my first choice but there is no way I would vote in a woman who can’t even take care of her personal or political life. I guess my issues are everyone should work and work hard and no you shouldn’t get a hand out if you can work. Yes I care about people but not about people who are too lazy to work or who gets free cell phones which by the way is not a necessity of live. I was brought up to work and work hard no matter what when I think of Hillary Clinton I only think she would do the same as Obama put this nation deeper in debt by handouts and not by forcing people to look at their lives and make changes by working hard. This country has become so lazy they think it’s ok to collect a check instead of working hard for it. Its disgusting the way people think today. I would have never voted for her because I actually took the time to look at her history and know what I would be voting for or course like I said the only other choice was trump and no I wasn’t thrilled with that either go but if there is a choice of someone who will give handouts to everybody and has no issues with America being flooded with refugees while we have Americans starving and a candidate who wants people actually working and says he wants people in certain countries to not be able to come here well i am down with that because I pay taxes out the ass and I have lupus but yet I know I must work to survive so save your bs and your sob stories and just work.
Chick, I don’t know where you are getting your information from but……
From the real world citygirl why don’t you open your eyes and actually read everything out there and wow if you think this world hasn’t been messed up for years or if you actually believe what politicians are spouting off then i truly feel sorry for you when it finally dawns on you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i voted HRC and would again. she was the most qualified presidential candidate in history but the truth is that hillary clinton is a right of center moderate democrate and a war hawk. she is very very in line with republican ideals considering she used to be one and one of the primary complaints about her from other dems is that she wasn’t liberal enough. so all your poor people with cellphones and working to survive while lazy people mooch of the government and HRC being exactly like obama is literal, historical nonsense. as far as handling her personal business….please have a seat. trump has 3 marriages, children from three different women, got a story leaked that he paid prostitutes to piss on each other and has admitted to sexually assulting women because “when you’re famous they let you” – who can’t handle their personal business?
