Donald Trump’s NFL shenanigans have a built-in Russian misinformation campaign

Donald Trump is unfit to be president. I’m not alone in saying that – a majority of Americans are now saying that in new polling this week. 51% of respondents in a new Quinnipiac poll say Trump is “not fit” to serve as POTUS. 59% say Trump is not honest (derp) and 60% say he does not have good management skills (double derp). Nearly 70% say that he should stop tweeting. Good luck with that! Here are some of Bigly’s tweets from the past 24 hours:
Spoke to Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys yesterday. Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017
Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017
..But the people were Pro-Trump! Virtually no President has accomplished what we have accomplished in the first 9 months-and economy roaring
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017
The unhinged rantings of a madman? For sure. But these particular tweets hit several deplorable sweet spots all at once. For one, Trump is still f–king obsessed with the NFL thing. Two, he’s still obsessed with the fact that Russian bots organized on social media and colluded with people within America to do so. And when I say he’s “obsessed,” I mean he’s obsessed with denying that ever happened, despite now overwhelming evidence. Today, the representatives of Twitter will be answering questions in a closed-door session of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Personally, I’ve never been on Facebook, but I am on Twitter, and MY GOD the Russian bots on Twitter are beyond crazy and beyond obvious. It’s good that Twitter is cooperating with the Senate, although I hope to hear more about what Twitter will do and has done about the bots.
Speaking of the bots – I swear, I have a way to connect all these threads – the New York Times reports that the Russian bots have been working overtime to disseminate misinformation and confuse people regarding the NFL issue. There’s apparently a real Russian operation which is currently working on “pushing the opposing messages on the NFL and the national anthem.” The intent of the Russian operation is “to fuel arguments on both sides and grow division among Americans.” So, basically, Bigly’s NFL shenanigans have come with a built-in Russia propaganda machine. And that’s not all. Russian bots impersonated American Muslims during the election as a way to push false narratives about Hillary Clinton – you can read more here at the Daily Beast. And there was a Russian ad-buy on Facebook and Instagram targeting Ferguson and Baltimore. It seems like the formal desire of Putin’s government is that America should be consumed with internal culture wars. Huh.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
So the Rotten Pumpkin in a Wig in Chief says the economy is “roaring”, but isn’t the GOP argument for multi-millionaire tax cuts that it’s, erm, not?
He’s right about no other president accomplishing as much, though. Normally it takes YEARS to get his kind of disapproval ratings, if they manage it at all…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well duh. Culture wars involve everybody and have the built in bonus of attracting crazies who’ll do even more inflammatory things that’ll rile up even more animosity and then it quickly devolves from there. If you’re an ogliarch looking for a 21st century of destabilizing your main opponent this would be it. It works especially well in the US, because everybody insists on hearing themselves talk, and we just glossed over the issues, without fully resolving them, that he’s exploiting today.
A little off topic, but did anyone see the news about how Russian groups bought Facebook ads for sanders, stein, and trump? In terms of what they did and the messaging it was super scary, but brilliant. When it comes to divide and conquer Putin and co. knows what they’re doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I believe Rachel was talking about this last night. It is disgusting but effective tactic.
What I want to know is what is going to be done to get back at the Russians. Sanctions aren’t really going to do it and war is not an option.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will forever hate people for subjecting us to this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dump is a pathological liar.
The economy is better because of Obama.
The people voted overwhelming for Hilary.
Jerry Jones is a douche canoe. Technically he is a winner but I cannot bring myself to agree with Dump on anything; it feels wrong to agree with him on anything.
I repeat these things in my head, in writing, and out loud because I feel like that phrase “repeat it until it is real” is happening in this country. He is openly trying to gaslight this country and he is mostly getting away with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am on FB and came into contact with several Russian bot accounts. They all used the hashtag #MAGA along with the little american flag. You could not block them, nor hide them.
it hasn’t escaped my noticed that trump also has that little flag on his DJT account, and often retweets obvious bot accounts.
My theroy- russia has access to his DJT twitter account. And this is REALLY nuts but I think that little flag has something to do with it, a way to access it in a clandestine manner (couldn’t just log in because you can trace that). Like a wormhole or something.
I know, I watch too many movies. But we are living a nightmare movie right now- has anyone else watched the Morgan Freeman PSA about the new movie script? Google it, it’s scary but awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taking a trip back to the 70′s. Peter Finch in the movie Network: “I’m mad as Hell, and I’m not going to take it anymore.” John Mellencamp’s song….When The Walls Come Tumbling Down. We the people who have been living in disgust and anger and fear since he began his campaign are finally putting our feet down. We are not going to take it anymore and his walls are tumbling down. Countdown to impeachment…..may be months or longer, but I predict it. *for those who don’t know the lyrics of John’s song, please google them….it’s as though they were written for 2017 #45*
Report this comment as spam or abuse