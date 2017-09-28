Donald Trump’s NFL shenanigans have a built-in Russian misinformation campaign

Embed from Getty Images

Donald Trump is unfit to be president. I’m not alone in saying that – a majority of Americans are now saying that in new polling this week. 51% of respondents in a new Quinnipiac poll say Trump is “not fit” to serve as POTUS. 59% say Trump is not honest (derp) and 60% say he does not have good management skills (double derp). Nearly 70% say that he should stop tweeting. Good luck with that! Here are some of Bigly’s tweets from the past 24 hours:

Spoke to Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys yesterday. Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

..But the people were Pro-Trump! Virtually no President has accomplished what we have accomplished in the first 9 months-and economy roaring — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

The unhinged rantings of a madman? For sure. But these particular tweets hit several deplorable sweet spots all at once. For one, Trump is still f–king obsessed with the NFL thing. Two, he’s still obsessed with the fact that Russian bots organized on social media and colluded with people within America to do so. And when I say he’s “obsessed,” I mean he’s obsessed with denying that ever happened, despite now overwhelming evidence. Today, the representatives of Twitter will be answering questions in a closed-door session of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Personally, I’ve never been on Facebook, but I am on Twitter, and MY GOD the Russian bots on Twitter are beyond crazy and beyond obvious. It’s good that Twitter is cooperating with the Senate, although I hope to hear more about what Twitter will do and has done about the bots.

Speaking of the bots – I swear, I have a way to connect all these threads – the New York Times reports that the Russian bots have been working overtime to disseminate misinformation and confuse people regarding the NFL issue. There’s apparently a real Russian operation which is currently working on “pushing the opposing messages on the NFL and the national anthem.” The intent of the Russian operation is “to fuel arguments on both sides and grow division among Americans.” So, basically, Bigly’s NFL shenanigans have come with a built-in Russia propaganda machine. And that’s not all. Russian bots impersonated American Muslims during the election as a way to push false narratives about Hillary Clinton – you can read more here at the Daily Beast. And there was a Russian ad-buy on Facebook and Instagram targeting Ferguson and Baltimore. It seems like the formal desire of Putin’s government is that America should be consumed with internal culture wars. Huh.

