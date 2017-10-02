Melania Trump’s gift of Dr. Seuss books was rejected by an amazing librarian

It’s almost amusing how badly Melania Trump flunks First Ladying 101. The role of First Lady is already poorly defined, and recent FLOTUSes have defined their roles in drastically extreme ways. Like, Laura Bush really didn’t do much, good or bad. She was sort of Stepford Wife-ish, but you can’t really point out one major flub or controversy with Laura. Michelle Obama, on the other hand, was a much more proactive and active First Lady, and you already know how I feel about Michelle (God, I miss her). I generally think Melania doesn’t give a sh-t – her ambivalence knows no bounds, which is why she flunks out on even the most mundane First Lady things. This is an example of that – someone in Melania’s office decided to set up something basic for National Read a Book Day on September 6th: one school in every state would receive ten of Melania’s chosen children’s books for their school libraries. One school library in Massachusetts rejected the books outright.

There are many places the first lady’s book donations could go … but apparently Cambridgeport Elementary School is not one of them. The librarian at an elementary school in Cambridge, Massachusetts, recently turned down a shipment of Dr. Seuss books from Melania Trump, criticizing the first lady’s choices as “a bit of a cliché, a tired and worn ambassador for children’s literature.” The books were sent as part of a White House effort to mark National Read a Book Day on Sept. 6. One school from each state was chosen to receive ten Dr. Seuss books along with a letter from the first lady that read: “Getting an education is perhaps the most important and wondrous opportunity of your young lives,” reports CBS Boston. But Cambridgeport Elementary School’s librarian, Liz Phipps Soeiro, rejected the books — and explained why in an editorial for The Horn Book’s reading blog. “My students have access to a school library with over nine thousand volumes and a librarian with a graduate degree in library science. Multiple studies show that schools with professionally staffed libraries improve student performance,” she wrote. Phipps Soeiro also faulted the first lady’s choice of books, which included The Cat in the Hat; One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish; The Foot Book; Green Eggs and Ham; and Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, CBS Boston reported. “You may not be aware of this, but Dr. Seuss is a bit of a cliché, a tired and worn ambassador for children’s literature. As First Lady of the United States, you have an incredible platform with world-class resources at your fingertips,” the librarian also wrote, later adding. “Another fact that many people are unaware of is that Dr. Seuss’s illustrations are steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures, and harmful stereotypes.” Several parents who spoke to CBS Boston while picking up their children outside the elementary school on Wednesday voiced their support for the librarian. “That’s the librarian’s prerogative and I support her decision,” said parent Eric Munson. But the Cambridge school district reportedly released a statement saying Phipps Soeiro was “not authorized to accept or reject donated books on behalf of the school or school district. “We have counseled the employee on all relevant policies, including the policy against public resources being used for political purposes,” the statement added.

[From People]

At first, I was prepared to sort of half-defend Melania, but when I read the full story… I’m #TeamLibrarian. Do not f–k with librarians. Librarians might be our last defense as a society. Choosing Dr. Suess books to send to every library just seems like such a basic move. It’s like… oh, here, library, take this copy of To Kill a Mockingbird. Bitch, we’ve already got copies of To Kill a Mockingbird! We’ve already got copies of Dr. Seuss books. Try harder! As for Dr. Seuss’s racist illustrations… she’s not wrong. The librarian also pointed out that the First Lady’s office sent these books to one of the wealthiest and most resource-heavy schools in the state, and that perhaps Melania’s “gifts” would be better off going to some of the schools Betsy DeVos is trying to defund. I’d suggest everyone go read the librarian’s post in full, because she is fire. She’s amazing.

Melania’s director of communications, Stephanie Grisham, who must have come up with this Dr. Seuss scheme, released a statement which basically name-checked previous FLOTUSes (Michelle Obama, Barbara Bush) who cited Dr. Seuss as one of their favorite kids’ authors. Grisham also said that “To turn the gesture of sending young students some books into something divisive is unfortunate, but the First Lady remains committed to her efforts on behalf of children everywhere.” F–k her shoes.