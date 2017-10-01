Donald Trump tweets insults at San Juan’s mayor from one of his golf courses

Donald Trump woke up from a fitful night’s sleep early Saturday morning. Was he supposed to be somewhere? Where was the remote control? Fox News or something. Then he remembered: he was in Bedminster, New Jersey, at his opulent golf course, his 67th visit to a golf course since he became #NotMyPresident. He also remembered something dreadful: all of those awful brown people – who claimed to be American citizens, although he really needed to see their papers – crying and wailing and pretending to be in such awful circumstances. Some woman was on television the night before, begging and pleading for the lives of her fellow Puerto Ricans. What a bitch. Then Trump picked up his phone and began tweeting. This is what he wrote throughout Saturday:
The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…….want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. The military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed.
Fake News CNN and NBC are going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders as a way to “get Trump.” Not fair to FR or effort! I will be going to Puerto Rico on Tuesday with Melania. Will hopefully be able to stop at the U.S. Virgin Islands (people working hard). The Fake News Networks are working overtime in Puerto Rico doing their best to take the spirit away from our soldiers and first R’s. Shame! Despite the Fake News Media in conjunction with the Dems, an amazing job is being done in Puerto Rico. Great people! The Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, is a great guy and leader who is really working hard. Thank you Ricky!
My Administration, Governor @RicardoRossello, and many others are working together to help the people of Puerto Rico in every way………#FakeNews critics are working overtime, but we’re getting great marks from the people that truly matter! We must all be united in offering assistance to everyone suffering in Puerto Rico and elsewhere in the wake of this terrible disaster. Results of recovery efforts will speak much louder than complaints by San Juan Mayor. Doing everything we can to help great people of PR!
Of course he was going to attack the woman. The woman who was critical of his response. The Hispanic woman. It was utterly predictable, that he would get on Twitter and MOCK the woman who is merely begging for Trump to work harder to save the lives of Americans. It’s like that bitch doesn’t know that Puerto Rico “is an island, surrounded by water. Big water. Ocean water.” Trump literally said that on Friday. He said that as an explanation for why his administration has been utterly negligent. BIG WATER. OCEAN WATER.
Obviously, people had feelings about Trump’s attacks on Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz and the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Puerto Rico. Also: you can go here to read about some of the charities which are working in Puerto Rico, which are in need of donations.
You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.
No long lines for you.
Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."
They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017
She has been working 24/7.
You have been GOLFING.
You're going straight to hell.
Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017
You literally sent this from a golf course you fat bigot https://t.co/M8wTmZFARU
— rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 30, 2017
The Jews don't need your stupid thoughts, go help Puerto Rico. https://t.co/il9CPO1xhO
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 29, 2017
I this it's clear where the 'poor leadership' lies @realDonaldTrump Puerto Rico is part of the United States. This is our responsibility.
— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2017
Dear @realDonaldTrump,
While you tweet from your golf club, the Mayor of San Juan is saving lives. You've done NOTHING.
Sincerely,
America pic.twitter.com/4c2aBjtXl7
— Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) September 30, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Please let me wake from this nightmare that is Trump.
My hate for this man is twisting my gut. I can’t even think straight when he appears on my computer screen or on my television.
What an utter pile of garbage.
Same. I hate him with the energy of a thousand suns.
I hear you. I loathe him with such intensity that it’s almost scary. It’s a visceral reaction to evil.
My unborn child hates Trump! She kicks the hell out of me when I read his stories–must stop, ahhhhhhhh!
Ouch! You must be getting bruised bigly from all that kicking. So sorry about the pain
Oh. My. God. The sooner this clown is seen to, the better. I don’t care anymore how he’s sorted. Just do it.
What a prick. American citizens need help and all he cares about is that everybody praises him and pats him on a the back.
Also Peurto Ricans are lazy and Blacks are SOBs and Mexicans are Racists and all Middle Easterners (with the exception of the Gulf monarchs who lap up his terrible brand because they’re stupid) are terrorists, but the unemployed, heavily armed high school drop outs running meth labs in middle America are awesome because they voted for him. What a prick.
At first I couldn’t believe Lin-Manuel tweeted that–in interviews he is so intensely positive about people. Then I cheered his brave, totally appropriate comment. drump is going straight to hell for his contempt for the PR people and their suffering.
drump is also dictating that NFL players stand, (PR) women want everything for nothing, and the Dems set this up against HIM, the miserable little golf obsessed cockroach that he is. Only his poor little feelings count in the universe.
He is coming apart.
It’s almost like saying the Dems manufactured a Cat 5 hurricane to destroy Puerto Rico in order to make him look bad.
I agree. That ungrateful b*tch doesn’t know her place. How dare she criticize the dear leader! She should be grateful to be acknowledged by the Emperor. So lazy, getting out there in waist deep sewage water searching for survivors. Ungrateful brown people, thinking electricity and food is free.
Meanwhile, only hardworking people go golfing….
So, yeah, nothing wrong with this picture,
I didn’t think this piece of evil garbage could hurt me anymore. But what he said devestated me. My husband is Puerto Rican and he could barely speak all day. So deep was his hurt and heartache. I’ve never even seen him like this before.
please hug your husband and tell him all normal people are trying to help Puerto Rico. it’s painful to watch and read about the horrible conditions there, but we must. the people in Puerto Rico are so brave and strong.
He’s so disgusting. She’s actually out there, physically helping, and after Harvey, he stands on a truck while gloating about the crowd size that came to see him.
Trump speaks like a 1st grader. Did he even know whereor what Puerto Rico was before this, or even know what an island is? Big water. I thought he’d say “tremendous ” water, because that’s one of his tremendously favorite words.
Who knew going to an island surrounded by big ocean water to save fellow Americans would be so complicated? It’s wet too! Who knew?
Good luck to everyone in Puerto Rico. So sorry the president didn’t think of getting anything to you earlier, even though we already knew the deadly storm was heading straight to you
To paraphrase Kanye West, “Donald Trump doesn’t care about brown people”.
Or black people.
Or Jewish people.
Or muslims.
Or women.
Or the poor.
Or the sick.
Or the elderly.
Or the pre-born.
Or the hungry.
Or public school-educated children.
Or sexual assault victims.
But he does think Nazis are very fine people. And once he survived Charlottesville he knew he could openly discriminate and nothing would happen to him because of his bigotry. Nothing.
Hopefully the tax “reform” (AKA. the more money for billionaires plan) will fail and then the GOP big money donors will finally order his ousting. Because the only thing that can convince them to care is the potential loss of cold, hard cash.
