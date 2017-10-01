Donald Trump tweets insults at San Juan’s mayor from one of his golf courses

Embed from Getty Images

Donald Trump woke up from a fitful night’s sleep early Saturday morning. Was he supposed to be somewhere? Where was the remote control? Fox News or something. Then he remembered: he was in Bedminster, New Jersey, at his opulent golf course, his 67th visit to a golf course since he became #NotMyPresident. He also remembered something dreadful: all of those awful brown people – who claimed to be American citizens, although he really needed to see their papers – crying and wailing and pretending to be in such awful circumstances. Some woman was on television the night before, begging and pleading for the lives of her fellow Puerto Ricans. What a bitch. Then Trump picked up his phone and began tweeting. This is what he wrote throughout Saturday:

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…….want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. The military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed. Fake News CNN and NBC are going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders as a way to “get Trump.” Not fair to FR or effort! I will be going to Puerto Rico on Tuesday with Melania. Will hopefully be able to stop at the U.S. Virgin Islands (people working hard). The Fake News Networks are working overtime in Puerto Rico doing their best to take the spirit away from our soldiers and first R’s. Shame! Despite the Fake News Media in conjunction with the Dems, an amazing job is being done in Puerto Rico. Great people! The Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, is a great guy and leader who is really working hard. Thank you Ricky! My Administration, Governor @RicardoRossello, and many others are working together to help the people of Puerto Rico in every way………#FakeNews critics are working overtime, but we’re getting great marks from the people that truly matter! We must all be united in offering assistance to everyone suffering in Puerto Rico and elsewhere in the wake of this terrible disaster. Results of recovery efforts will speak much louder than complaints by San Juan Mayor. Doing everything we can to help great people of PR!

Of course he was going to attack the woman. The woman who was critical of his response. The Hispanic woman. It was utterly predictable, that he would get on Twitter and MOCK the woman who is merely begging for Trump to work harder to save the lives of Americans. It’s like that bitch doesn’t know that Puerto Rico “is an island, surrounded by water. Big water. Ocean water.” Trump literally said that on Friday. He said that as an explanation for why his administration has been utterly negligent. BIG WATER. OCEAN WATER.

Obviously, people had feelings about Trump’s attacks on Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz and the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Puerto Rico. Also: you can go here to read about some of the charities which are working in Puerto Rico, which are in need of donations.

You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.

No long lines for you.

Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."

They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

She has been working 24/7.

You have been GOLFING.

You're going straight to hell.

Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

You literally sent this from a golf course you fat bigot https://t.co/M8wTmZFARU — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 30, 2017

The Jews don't need your stupid thoughts, go help Puerto Rico. https://t.co/il9CPO1xhO — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 29, 2017

I this it's clear where the 'poor leadership' lies @realDonaldTrump Puerto Rico is part of the United States. This is our responsibility. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2017

Dear @realDonaldTrump, While you tweet from your golf club, the Mayor of San Juan is saving lives. You've done NOTHING. Sincerely,

America pic.twitter.com/4c2aBjtXl7 — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) September 30, 2017

